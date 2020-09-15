L.A. County sheriff updates condition of ambushed deputies, addresses anti-cop rhetoric in America

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," September 14, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

And this is a Fox News alert. We are just 50 days away from the most consequential election in our lifetime. It's really now at this point you, we, the people, because you are the ultimate jury, versus pretty much every institution with the full force of the media, the full force of every leftist group in the country, in an avalanche of attacks against the president, trying to influence the outcome. That's something I hope you don't let happen.

Now, these next seven weeks are critically important. Coming up, we'll have the very latest on the insane, socialist Bernie -- Bolshevik Bernie-Biden manifesto disguised as climate change bill.

Also have breaking news and an update from the Durham probe tonight.

Big news from Pfizer, their CEO said today, late today, the FDA could in fact have data from the late stage final human trials of the COVID vaccine in October. And that would mean Americans would be -- have an opportunity to be given the vaccine, yeah, sooner than anyone predicted.

Anyway, we'll be following that developing story. There are nine separate now final trials going on.

But first, it was another weekend of carnage in America's Democratic-run cities and states for decades. Typical weekend in Chicago, 54 shot, 12 killed on a horrific but typical weekend.

New York, six killed in numerous shootings there. Viewer warning, the NYPD released the shocking, this graphic footage of a man getting gunned down in broad daylight on a busy New York City street. He was attempting to crawl to safety and the guy assassinates him.

And in Los Angeles, horror. Seven p.m., Saturday night, vile individual who is still at large at this hour attempted assassination of two police officers in their squad cars in cold blood. Again viewer warning, the video we are about to show you is extremely graphic.

It's also sad and it's also something that we need to now unite and prevent. The surveillance footage shows that perpetrator -- watch him on the screen -- approaching the police vehicle opening fire on cops not suspecting this and, of course, running away like a coward. Both officers inside were shot, they both remain in critical condition at this hour.

One of the L.A. deputies, a 31-year-old mother, shot in the jaw, but look at this -- she is seen here rendering aid to her 24-year-old partner who was shot in the head and this comes after months and months and months of anti-police protests that the Democrats even denied in Los Angeles and by the way months of anti-police rhetoric from liberal Democrats, from liberal cities, and liberal states all across the country, along with their, of course, anti-police budget that slashed the LAPD funding by $150 million.

By the way, Kamala Harris, she praised that cut. We'll have more on that coming up, along with the sickening footage of so-called anti-police protesters, blocking the emergency room entrance and exit to the hospital where these two officers are now in critical condition. Yep, they were saying and chanting over and over again, we hope they F-ing die, the mother F-ers die. We have the tape.

But, first, joining us now at the very latest from the hospital where the deputies now are being treated is Bill Melugin is with us.

Bill, what's the latest with these officers.

BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Sean, good evening to you.

I have good news to report. Both those officers, those deputies, excuse me, are both in stable condition tonight, and they're both expected to make it, which quite frankly is absolutely incredible when you take into account they were both shot in the face less than 48 hours ago, but happy to report tonight, both stable, both expected to make it.

But let's talk about how we got here in the first place. Let's pull up that surveillance video we sent over to you guys. This is Saturday evening at the Compton PAX station. Those two deputies just sitting inside of their patrol vehicle minding their own business, looking out for the safety of the public when this coward comes out of nowhere, stalks his way up to the vehicle, walks up to the window, pulls out a gun and just straight up ambushes these two deputies, firing multiple times through the window. Then he takes off running away from the scene, want to pull up this next photo.

It's a little bit graphic, but it's a powerful photo that the families of those deputies and the sheriff himself have given me permission to show to the public. I'm told that the deputy, the female deputy, she's a mom of a six-year-old child she was shot right through the jaw and despite that she was still able to get out of the vehicle and help her partner with a tourniquet. That partner, the male deputy, a 24-year-old, he was shot in the forehead but thankfully the bullet did not penetrate his cranial cavity and did not get into any internal organs. They were also shot in their extremities.

But the photo you're looking at is incredible. The bravery that female deputy shows while she's bleeding from her mouth, she's able to apply a tourniquet to her partner who is also bleeding profusely. What we want to show you next, it's hard to listen to, it's a radio call that brave female deputy was able to put out.

Keep in mind -- it's going to be hard to understand what she's saying. She's calling for help. She's been shot through her jaw, her mouth is all messed up, but she's still able to get this radio call out.

Take a listen.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

DEPUTY: (INAUDIBLE) Compton PAX, 998.

DISPATCHER: 602 Frank, I can't copy you.

DEPUTY: 998.

DEPUTY: Two deputies shot.

CALLER: 998, 998, two deputies shot. Shot in the head. Bleeding right now. Compton PAX. (INAUDIBLE)

DISPATCHER: 10-4. Copy. 998. Deputies shot. 904 is going to be responding.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MELUGIN: Again, that audio obviously incredible to listen to, traumatic to listen to. But it shows what those deputies were going through.

You hear a code 998 being called. That is a deputy involved shooting. The latest on the investigation, the suspect still has not been identified. He is not in custody tonight. The sheriff himself -- excuse me -- the sheriff himself says the A-team has been brought in to track him down. FBI helping, U.S. Marshals, 14 homicide detectives all over this, working at 24/7.

Over $100,000 word of donations have come in for a reward for the suspect. L.A County putting up a hundred grand, more than seventy five thousand dollars worth of private donations coming in from private citizens. And earlier today, the sheriff of L.A. County issued a challenge to NBA superstar LeBron James to match that money, that reward money. LeBron has not replied yet. We'll see what happens.

Sean, back to you.

HANNITY: All right. Bill, thank you, outside the hospital. Our thoughts and prayers with them and their families tonight.

As these two officers were receiving the critical aid at an area hospital, a group of revolting anti-police demonstrators they proceeded to block the entrance and the exit to the hospital's emergency room while screaming, we hope they F-ing die.

Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (EXPLETIVE DELETED) the police!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (EXPLETIVE DELETED) the police!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I hope they died, (EXPLETIVE DELETED)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Pretty disgusting, repulsive, whatever adjective you can come up with the monster who shot these two officers still at large. As you just heard, a hundred thousand dollar reward for information on the gunman, the county sheriff is now challenging as just reported, NBA star LeBron James to match that reward.

Joining us now with more is L.A. County sheriff himself, Alex Villanueva, is with us.

Sir, first of all, I watched your very emotional press conference the other night. Our thoughts and prayers are with your entire team and these officers in particular.

Any -- any new updates you have. They're in stable condition. We expect they'll survive. Do we know if there's going to be long-term damage to any of them?

ALEX VILLANUEVA, L.A. COUNTY SHERIFF: That is the question still has to be answered. They're still in intensive care and, well, unfortunately, it's going to take a while to have the rehabilitation, the recovery process, and to gain full control of their extremities and we're just going to continue praying for them. We're going to support them and hopefully, they'll be able to make that complete recovery.

HANNITY: In New York City, the mayor there, Comrade de Blasio cut the budget by $1 billion, $150 million cut from the LAPD. More importantly, Sheriff, we have a vice presidential candidate that actually praised that cut to police officers, number one, then we have a presidential candidate who said police become the enemy and said, yeah, of course, we should redirect funds away from the police. Then, we've heard I've barely -- mentioned any of the violence at the DNC, I think it's mentioned like twice in passing.

It's been happening for well over days. I'll go through the list of how many officers have been murdered in the in this time period. Your reaction to this, in terms of a leadership position and we'll play the rhetoric of top politicians bashing police on almost on a daily basis. I want your reaction to that?

VILLANUEVA: All right. What I can say is that I don't support any politician, any elected leader, anyone who is an influencer in society, has an obligation to maintain law order and to support law and order.

And I've heard some things from elected leaders, particularly at the local level that's just astonishing, and they're just fanning the flames, pouring gas on a fire and they're not bringing people together. They're further dividing people.

And it's reprehensible and this is -- I won't say this is the outcome of that. However, they're contributing to the narrative that they're always going to be that one person in the crowd that's going to take them at face value and they're going to -- they're deciding taking dependent action on that. So, people need to be responsible because words have consequences and this is a prime example of that.

HANNITY: Well, Sheriff, let me ask you more directly. We've seen night after night, a hundred plus days, city after city, Molotov cocktails precincts commandeered by anarchists. We've got sticks and cops pelted with bricks and rocks and frozen water bottles, stabbed shot hit with canes and hockey sticks, 43 officers murdered in the line of duty and thousands have been injured.

But one party in this country is denied. They said, oh no, that's a myth. How do you have a convention and not talk about this? How is it, you know, barely a good word? Only under political pressure do they finally speak out, a little too little and a little too late from my mind, sir, and I do hold them accountable for their rhetoric.

VILLANUEVA: Well, we got to go by facts and not by emotion. It's really easy to manipulate emotion. It's kind of hard to manipulate facts. In this nation, average, once a week, there's a cop killed in the line of duty by the felony actions of a suspect, once a week.

So I know there's a narrative that people trying to push out that there's a George Floyd happening in every single department across the entire nation. That is absolutely false, irresponsible, and, obviously, it leaves the bad outcomes. That encourages the mob mentality people trying to storm precincts and I think law enforcement agencies throughout the nation need to, one, is defend their precincts, their police stations, act responsibly obviously with the public and work hand in hand with the community.

And we got to hold everyone accountable and personal accountability is also important because the mantra everywhere is accountability, accountability about law enforcement, but somehow it gets lost in the shuffle, individual accountability.

HANNITY: I'd like to know, A, and more about your challenge to LeBron, but I make a distinction. There were peaceful protesters chanting "black lives matter", separate and apart from the group Black Lives Matter. That's the group we have on videotape chanting, "What do we want, dead cops, when we want them, now". If you can quickly respond to both of those.

VILLANUEVA: Yes, that is very true. I had 20,000 protesters right outside my building right here in downtown L.A. a few months ago, exercising their First Amendment right and we were there to defend their exercising their First Amendment right.

But when they show up at south L.A. station arm like they're going to play NFL football as a linebacker, they're not a peaceful protester. Let's end that nonsense right now. Anybody's got helmet, goggles, pads, shields, frozen water bottles, you know, fireworks, mortars, and all these things -- they're there to do damage and then try to instill or promote anarchy and we're not going to support that anyway.

HANNITY: Let's see if LeBron takes your challenge.

Sheriff, our prayers are with the two officers in the hospital tonight fighting for their lives.

Now, police in this country are under attack. Cities have become war zones. At least 2,000 cops have been assaulted, lit on fire with Molotov cocktails, hit with sticks, pelted with bricks, rocks, frozen water bottles. They've been stabbed, they've been shot, they've been run over.

So far this year, 45 police officers have been murdered in the line of duty, 33 shot, nine were victims of vehicular assault, and one was beaten to death. All told, eight were the victims of an ambush, like this attempted assassination for months. Democrats -- well, they've done nothing but pretty much fan the flames of this destructive rage and even denied it's happening.

We have been warning liberal Democrats, this rhetoric is incendiary, it is dangerous, it would not end well. The DNC convention, they barely mentioned the violence, and telling us it didn't happen.

Instead Democrats across the country are joining arm in arm with the effort to defund the police department. We told you that wouldn't end well. They passed laws preventing local officers from using non-violent tactics to disperse crowds, you know, like tear gas and pepper spray.

They ordered law enforcement to stand down as buildings were being torched and vandalized and even police precincts taken over. They even joined the so-called protests that dehumanize and vilify police.

And, meanwhile, Biden said police -- oh, they become the enemy and he would absolutely redirect funds away from law enforcement.

Kamala Harris, are you proud of yourself tonight? Because you cheered the idiotic mayor of Los Angeles when Mayor Garcetti cut $150 million from the police budget there, even promoted that fund to help bail out violent anti- police rioters out of jail.

And, by the way, kamala and Joe, look at their manifesto, they want to go to this no bail madness that they have in New York. Mayor Garcetti compared police to killers. Ocasio-Cortez called for all police funding to be stripped. Congresswoman Omar called for the police everywhere to be dismantled.

And that's not all. Here's some of the worst rhetoric from top Democrats. They have some answering after all of this today.

(BEGIN VIDEOI LCIP)

JOE BIDEN, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Surplus military equipment for law enforcement, they don't need that. The last thing you need is an up armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood it's like the military invading. They don't know anybody, they become the enemy. They're supposed to protecting these people.

So my generic point is that --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But can we agree that we can redirect some of the funding?

BIDEN: Yes, absolutely.

REP. ILHAN OMAR, D-MN: When we dismantle it, we get rid of that cancer.

KAMALA HARRIS, DEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: We have confused the idea that to achieve safety you put more cops on the street.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The rhetoric is unacceptable. This is a war on police and frankly a war on innocent people, and towns and cities across the country. This rhetoric needs to stop. Those that use it need to be held accountable. Keep in mind there were no supportive comments for police from any top Democrats for months only when it showed up in the polls that they decide, oh, maybe we'll talk about it.

For years by the way when police were vilified dehumanized you know you'd be hard-pressed to find a civil single Democrat defending the police.

Remember this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(CHANTING)

PROTESTERS: What do we want? Dead cops! When do we want it? Now!

What do we want? Dead cops! When do we want it? Now!

What do we want? Dead cops! When do we want it? Now!

What do we want? Dead cops! When do we want it? Now!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: By the way, that's BLM.

But tonight, not only police facing constant demonization from the left. they are now also facing a wave of violent crime and almost all of America's Democratic-run cities and states run by them for decades.

For eight long years, Biden-Obama, they did and said nothing. Four thousand homicides when they were president and vice president in Obama's hometown of Chicago. Twenty thousand shooting, they barely mentioned it. They didn't lift a finger to help the people in Chicago.

Biden's running mate proposing a set of plans that would only make the violence worse.

Here with reaction, author of the big new book "Follow the money", Dan Bongino, Fox News correspondent at large, Geraldo Rivera.

These cities are war zones, Geraldo. This is a war on police now. This is now -- basically run up to a car, unsuspecting cops, and -- try and assassinate them on the streets.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: It was disgusting, Sean. It was outrageous. Cops have the same right as anyone else to go home safe to their families at night. This was a 31-year-old mother of a six-year- old, and a 24-year-old. Both of them on the job for months -- bushwhacked, shot in the back.

It was absolutely -- it's obscene. And what is even worse are these the people who taunted the cops, they cheered on the shooter, then they blocked the emergency room entrances to the local hospital. They were chanting, you know, what -- you know, we hope they die, we hope they die, MF-ers, they hope they die.

My goodness! It is -- I mean, how low down and dirty do you get and this is when you think about it, Sean, isn't this the logical end result of this non-stop invective, this nonstop anti-police rhetoric, this spewing --

HANNITY: Geraldo, you said --

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: -- the police are wrong, the police are wrong, the police are wrong.

HANNITTY: -- I've read that you're on the fence on this election. This one issue alone should disqualify Biden. This alone, come on, Geraldo.

RIVERA: I didn't say I was on the fence. I said I was strongly leaning to President Trump, I'm leaning to President Trump.

HANNITY: Leaning.

RIVERA: Don't make -- lean -- don't make me make an endorsement. I am a correspondent at large. I'll get to that.

HANNITY: All right.

RIVERA: My point is very clear here.

HANNITY: That's fair. All right.

RIVERA: What they have done with these cops is absolutely -- it's beyond the pale, Sean. This is disgusting.

HANNITY: Hey, Dan. I know guys, they're all retiring and if they got in just recently, they're rethinking their careers or looking for cities like Carmen Best or the police chief in Rochester and the other top lieutenant, they all leave.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah.

HANNITY: They -- and I, by the way, I don't blame them because they know they're not going to be supported. If they have to -- they can't even use tear gas and pepper spray to disperse a crowd. They're telling -- Carmen Best telling city residents and business owners, I can't help you if there's a riot. They've disarmed us.

BONGINO: Yeah, Sean, this is just horrifying to watch. This is one of the -- you know, I enjoy coming on your show, but I have to tell you that I did not look forward to this. There's nothing to do with you, it's just -- what do you say?

I mean, our culture's rotting to the core. We're watching the greatest country in the history of sentient beings collapse in front of our face. The bad guys are the good guys. The good guys, the cops, are the bad guys. You know if everyone watching would do me a small favor tonight, if you would go in that picture, Sean had up before of the female deputy bleeding out from her face as she was shot from the jaw, the mother of a six-year- old as she's trying to render aid to her partner, also shot in the face bleeding out while people are laughing, you may want to look at that.

You see that right there on the screen, you may want to tattoo that on your brain. Our culture is falling apart. The greatest country on earth is falling apart.

And, by the way, what does Joe Biden do today? He goes out and gives a speech about light bulbs and electric cars? I mean, listen, I don't like Joe Biden's politics at all, but I have to tell you I'm not going to vote for him, nothing he could say to change my mind.

But I would have supported him if he would have come out today and given a strong 20-minute speech about the need to fix this broken culture on the greatest country on Earth and celebrate our men and women in law enforcement on a day when two of them were ambushed and shot in the face. And he gives a speech about light bulbs and electric cars.

HANNITY: Unbelievable.

BONGINO: I mean so completely totally out of touch, and, by the way, as vice president, still hasn't deleted a tweet, guys.

HANNITY: Yeah, that's Kamala Harris.

By the way, preview of coming attractions. You want to -- you watch what's happening in these cities, go elect Joe and Kamala. Good luck with that, America. It's not going to work out well.

When we come back, while the president was on the ground in California being praised in part by Gavin Newsom meeting with leaders about the wild fighters, Biden was safely in his bunker in Baltimore spewing lies about the president and the light bulbs as Dan was saying. Eric Trump and much more, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Now, while the president was in California today meeting with state and local leaders to deliver needed federal support amid the state's out-of-control wildfires, barely there Joe Biden camped out safely in his comfortable zone of Delaware, decided to take more cheap shots at the president, claiming that reelecting Donald Trump would mean entire communities are going to be wiped out by super storms.

OK, take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: We have four more years of Trump's climate denial. How many suburbs will be burned in wildfires? How many suburban neighborhoods will have been flooded out? How many suburbs will have been blown away in super storms? If you give a climate denier four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised when more of America is under water?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Biden given a speech in front of a whopping 16 people and, of course, zero questions as usual.

Even as Biden decided to fuel more hate and more hysteria, California Governor Gavin Newsom actually acknowledging the Trump administration is providing, has been providing needed relief in this time of crisis. Oh, just like he did on COVID. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CALIFORNIA GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM: I want to thank you and acknowledge the work that you've done to be immediate, in terms of your response to our FMAG requests -- 14. We were just talking -- Mark Ghilarducci is the head of the Office of Emergency Services -- this may be a record that the state has received in the FMAG support, as well as the major disaster declaration, which you referenced, on August 22nd, which was profoundly significant.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: It's not like Trump has a shot at winning the socialist state of California.

Now, remember forestry, Democrats often lecture us about science. Forest management, that's the science to that, it's an important piece of the puzzle, because California's problems with wildfires started well before Donald Trump and the issue is a lot more complicated than just repeating the phrase "climate change" over and over again.

For years, wildfire experts have cited the state's failure to implement proper forest management procedures -- you know, things like controlled burning and logging reform as the reason for this increasing threat. Overgrown forests, excess debris, dead wood that easily catches fire are all factors that contribute to these tragic fires.

Now, the media mob would rather just ignore all of that and use the fires as just their latest political weapon to attack Donald Trump and, of course, they spin for Joe Biden. Joe Biden is pretty much the candidate in the candidate protection program of the media mob.

By the way, doesn't even know where he's traveling to this week. Take a look. Jill bails him out again.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: What about early voting, you guys voted early today?

JOE BIDEN: Because I'm going to be in -- where am I where am I tomorrow?

JILL BIDEN, WIFE OF JOE BIDEN: Florida.

JOE BIDEN: Florida.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Where am I -- where I am tomorrow? What day is today? What am I running for? What office?

Now, Joe maybe needed a teleprompter to keep track of your travel schedule.

Here with reaction, from the Trump Organization executive vice president, Eric Trump.

You know, I call it the candidate protection program for a reason. All right. Here's a guy that talked about police becoming the enemy, here's a guy "I led on COVID", but until late March was afraid that China might get mad at us because he kept saying it's hysterical xenophobia and fear- mongering.

When your dad put the travel ban in effect 10 days after, I don't know how many people, hundreds of thousands of lives were likely saved as a result.

He didn't lead on COVID. And now, of course, he's saying to the people, I've never said I was against fracking. Yeah, he said it twice in debates and said he'd end all fossil fuels, and it's in his Biden-Bolshevik Bernie manifesto.

ERIC TRUMP, TRUMP ORGANIZATION EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT: Yeah. Well, listen, and by the way, so much more, Sean. And I mean, the fact that he didn't know where he was the next day is just baffling.

I mean, hey, I'm in Georgia tomorrow. My father's been all over the country every single day, right? He's in North Carolina and he knew exactly where he was. In Minnesota, in Michigan, and my father just left Nevada and California.

Whereas -- I mean, this guy hasn't gone past the Mississippi in the last -- you know, 30 days, it's unbelievable. It's not like -- Sean, the point that I'm making it's not like the guy exactly has a jam-packed schedule, right? I mean, he literally doesn't leave his basement.

And then you look at this -- you know, climate state (ph), it's -- you know, changed position he has. You know, at least with Gavin Newsom, I give him a lot of credit. I give Gavin a lot of credit because he came out and said, you know, you've actually done a wonderful job for California in so many ways, Mr. Trump.

You look at Biden, on the other hand, he's talking about states burning and suburbs burning, but there really are suburbs burning. I mean, you have Portland that's burning. You have Seattle that's burning. You have Minneapolis that's burning. You have Chicago burning.

And you know what, the Democrats haven't done a damn thing about it, Sean. I mean, those suburbs really are burning, and they're defunding the police and they're going after the police and they're not condemning the violence. These places really are.

I mean, they burned churches -- BLM and other Antifa groups burned churches in Washington, D.C. And you didn't see Kamala Harris or you didn't see Joe Biden come out against them -- in fact, the exact opposite.

They came out against cops. They said they want to defund law enforcement. They're the ones that's responsible for the burning of the suburbs.

So to make this into a climate change thing is -- is a total and utter joke.

HANNITY: Let me -- you know, Barack Obama's hometown of Chicago, 2009 to 2016, 4,000 homicides -- how much (ph) -- dead people in the city of Chicago, almost 20,000 people shot in the city of Chicago president, vice president. They barely mentioned it.

They they've been -- they want to defund the police or redirect funds to the police and police become the enemy. At what point does their reckless rhetoric cause them to be aiding and abetting in this? Just like, oh, you're going to allow criminal illegal immigrants, you're not going to follow the law turn them over to ICE because you believe in sanctuary cities and states like Kamala Harris.

At what point do they become responsible for not following the law?

E. TRUMP: Well, that's the difference between my father and these politicians, Sean. I mean, you know, they're all talk, no action. My father is the exact opposite. My father's, you know, tremendous action.

And -- I mean, Chicago and you reported on this probably better than anybody. I mean, Obama didn't even go back to Chicago. I mean, he literally was never there.

He never mentioned the violence. He never tried. He never tried to help.

He never offered federal assistance. He never offered to send in the feds. He never offered to send in the military.

I mean, literally, the guy wasn't present anymore. He literally abandoned his city. As you said, 4,000 people died.

And you look at the state of so many of these cities -- look at homelessness in San Francisco, look at drug abuse, look at the hypodermic needles all over the streets.

Well, what was Kamala Harris doing at the time? She wasn't doing anything for those cities either. Where was Joe Biden? I mean, if Joe Biden had all the answers, where was Joe Biden the entire time?

I mean, the problem is all these politicians are totally full of wind, they get into office, they promise great things, they don't actually do anything. And I -- you know, if they did a phenomenal job -- my father says it right -- if they did a phenomenal job, my father wouldn't have been elected.

And, you know, now, my father's elected because he actually does stand up and the man has tremendous backbone and he's willing to fight and support what's right, Sean.

HANNITTY: Yeah. OK, Donald Trump fights. I'd say guilty as charge. He fights for better trade deals that Joe and Barack didn't fight for. He fought for the criminal justice reform bill. He fought for police reform bill.

He literally set record after record, fought for that, fought for bill to get the border wall money. He fights against institutions that don't pay their fair share like NATO and other institutions. Yeah, your dad's a fighter. I like a fighter.

Joe's in the candidate protection program by the media. They protect him 24/7.

E. TRUMP: And this teleprompter thing is unbelievable. I mean, this teleprompter -- he's answering a question from a young girl the other day, he needed a teleprompter to ask -- you know, to answer a basic, you know, question. I mean, what's he going to do when he's talking to the leaders of China and he's talking to Putin and he's talking to everybody else around the world? I mean, these people are going to eat his lunch, Sean. It's unbelievable.

I mean, answering a basic question from a young student, he needs a teleprompter. I mean, it's -- it's unbelievable. I mean, it's unbelievable. It's why my father is going to win. I'm very proud of him. I'm so happy --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Well, I hope, there's a lot -- Eric, there's a lot of forces against him. They're protecting Joe Biden. It is the candidate protection program.

E. TRUMP: Yeah, they are.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you, Eric Trump.

Even more developments tonight, by the way, new as it relates to our quest for equal justice. Senator Graham teasing a major development this month and we are now learning about the possibility of either an interim report or other prior to the election.

Here to explain, investigative journalist, Fox News contributor Sara Carter.

Sara, what's the latest? A lot of speculation today, it's been running red hot.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, certainly, a lot of speculation in Washington, Sean, with 50 days left until Election Day.

There is a belief that John Durham is going to be issuing an interim report, and that's mainly because of the resignation of one of his top aides, Nora Dannehy. She was working with Durham on the report. As you know, Durham has kept this very close hold, very little is leaked from his office.

But with her resignation, there is speculation that a report is ready to come out. Some people believe that she resigned just because she didn't want to be pressured into releasing a report too soon. Senior lawmakers have been suggesting that this won't be the complete report, that it'll be an interim report.

Others are really concerned though after a number of years, information that has been exposed both on your show and throughout Congress uh during investigations that there was incredible malfeasance within the FBI, that very little has been done as far as indictments. We only have one indictment right now. That's Kevin Clinesmith, and he has pled guilty now to lying.

Remember, he's the person that actually altered the email that was submitted in Carter Page's foreign intelligence surveillance application, basically omitting the fact that Carter Page was an asset of the CIA.

So, it's going to be very interesting to see what develops. We also know with the explosive report right now from Judicial Watch that 27 members of Robert Mueller's team basically wiped their phones clean. We knew two years ago that Peter Strzok and Lisa Page with the FBI had done that, but we had no idea that Andrew Weissmann and others, 27 of them, wiped their phones clean. So, expect that to be in Durham's report as well.

HANNITY: All right. I'll tell you, John Durham has not done anyone a favor taking so long. With the information we now have --

CARTER: Right.

HANNITY: -- overwhelming evidence, incontrovertible. That is premeditated fraud on the FISA court, should have been released prior to the summer.

Sara Carter, thank you.

Now, tonight, the president continues to see rising support among Latino- Americans in several key swing states, especially in the state of Florida. And here's the president in Phoenix earlier this evening. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Hispanic Americans strengthen our nation beyond description, you protect our nation as brave members of the military and as members of law enforcement -- great, great members of law enforcement. You uplift the communities and promote our shared values of faith and family, community, hard work and patriotism. It's really an amazing -- you're an amazing group of people and I love you, and we're taking care of you and I'm never letting you down. I'll never let you down.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here with reaction all of this, author of "Speaking for Myself", Fox News contributor, Sarah Sanders, along with Trump campaign -- the Trump campaign's Mercedes Schlapp.

Congrats on the book, Sarah.

Mercedes, let me -- let me begin with you. We see now three or four polls in the last two weeks showing African-American support between, what, 19 and 24 percent. The president got 8 percent running on the platform "what have you got to lose". Shattered every -- we know his record with African- Americans and every minority group in the country, record low unemployment.

Now, we see a dramatic increase in support in the polls for the president. Do these translate into votes, because if they do, that would be a game- changer politically speaking?

MERCEDES SCHLAPP, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN SENIOR ADVISOR: Absolutely. There's huge enthusiasm for the president. It's growing amongst Latinos and black voters.

I think they're clearly seeing that not only has the president delivered on ensuring that there's economic prosperity and opportunity for our minority communities, but also contrast that with Joe Biden who's selling a socialist manifesto.

And I got to tell you, it creates fear amongst -- especially the Cubans, the Venezuelans, the Nicaraguans who have suffered under oppression that know what it is when the government takes control of their lives.

And it's why they're pushing away from the Democrats. They don't view them as being moderates anymore, and it's why the president really, at the end of the day, has delivered, and it's -- and it's why you're seeing this shift happen with Latino voters, not only in Florida, but also in places like Arizona and Nevada.

HANNITY: You see, Sarah Sanders, all these institutional forces led by your friends in the -- in the media mob, as I call them, literally running defense for Joe Biden. I call it the Joe Biden candidate protection program. They have a witness protection program. We have a candidate protection program.

He's okay. They let him get away with taking every other day -- or every three days off. He get -- they get away with him not answering questions. They get away with every single major -- you know, they would never allow any other candidate to get away with this.

Why?

SARAH SANDERS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I think because they dislike this president so much. But what they've missed is how smart the American people are. I think they see through the media. I feel good about where the president is.

Look, Joe Biden is unfit for office, not just because he hasn't demonstrated the ability to actually govern the country, but he's also moved so far to the left and is totally controlled by the radical left and the liberal mob.

I spent an entire chapter in my book writing about this because it's so important and it has become I think one of the consequential moments that will impact this election. We have one candidate who's talking about law and order, and will stop the chaos that has been unleashed on American cities across our country. And we have another candidate who has their partner, their running mate has actually fundraised to bail these people out of jail.

The contrast couldn't be clear. The president has been I think incredibly strong in standing up to the liberal mob, pushing back and demonstrating he's ready to lead.

Joe Biden, time and time again, not only is he unable to lead, but if he got in control, it would be absolutely disastrous for so many different communities across this country, not just on safety and security, but also on the things that Mercedes was talking about.

People don't want America to look like a socialist country. We live in the greatest country on the face of the planet. Why would we want to make it look like some of the worst?

HANNITY: Every institution is against Donald Trump. They're covering for Biden, the candidate protection program.

All right. Thank you both. We appreciate it.

This is how I look at this election, 50 days from now. Well, I would act like you're six points behind, you're on your own 20, you have no timeouts, you got to march down the field, 80 yards, cross the plane, kick the extra point, if you want Donald Trump to win, because every other force is against him.

When we come back, pretty unbelievable, NAACP chapter president saying there's no such thing as blue lives. Candace Owens, Reverend Pastor Darrell Scott are next, as we continue.

HANNITY: Striking new poll results show 2020 is now shaping up to be the law and order, peace and security election. Fox News poll released Sunday shows the majority of likely voters describe the unrest in cities across America as riots rather than protests. "New York Times"/Siena poll in four swing state shows more likely voters believe law and order is a more important issue in 2020 than the pandemic.

And despite the serious danger being posed to police and you have Bishop Talbert Swan, a chapter president of the NAACP, tweeting: There's no such thing as blue lives. Stop comparing your job with my life. Wow.

Here with reaction, the author of "Nothing to Lose", national diversity coalition for Trump CEO, New Spirit Revival Center pastor, our friend, Darrell Scott. Also another friend, we welcome back, author, activists, bravely going on college campuses for a lot of hostility, Candace Owens is with us.

Candace, let me start with you.

So you got Biden -- police become the enemy, redirect funds. Kamala not only praising the defunding effort but also supporting the raising bail money for anarchists that are arrested, just -- so, I guess and they have part of their platform the no-bail insanity of New York.

CANDACE OWENS, "THE CANDACE OWENS SHOW" PODCAST: Yeah, and you know, like Talbert Swan's comments actually fits right into that narrative as well I mean essentially what you're seeing, and I do want to actually undress the idea that police officers somehow deserve this because they make an active decision to become police officers. It's really an abhorrent comment, the idea that their choice, you know, to go out and to serve the community means that their lives don't count.

Do you see Democrats applying that same logic to criminality? Do you think that a Democrat would stand a platform and say because you make the active decision to commit a crime, your life doesn't count? Of course, not. They would never come out and say that, because really what they're after is to absolve the criminals of all guilt and to routinely attack our law officers, all of our law enforcement officers, because what they're after is the undoing of our society.

And it's become just an abhorrent situation. I'm happy to see that Americans are starting to see through the facade and realize, this is not about equality. In fact, this is about entitlement. They want the entitlement to be able to riot to be able to lose be able to burn down your neighborhood without any consequences.

HANNITY: You know, Pastor, I was at your New Revival Church. You foolishly let me actually speak from the pulpit, which is very dangerous on your part. But you live in Cleveland, you supported the president, and you talk about this -- what have you got to lose? What have you got to lose?

I mean, who would ever think running on a platform -- the president was saying a lot with that message because Democrats, they want African- American, Hispanic votes. They play the race card every two, four years. Predictably, it's a playbook, but what have they delivered?

PASTOR DARRELL SCOTT, NEW SPIRIT REVIVAL CENTER CO-FOUNDER: Well, you know, the president went out and said, what do you have to lose in response to the black community decrying the condition that they were in during the 2016 election, and the black community was saying, we are in such bad shape, we're in such a bad condition that what do you candidates have to offer and they began to decry their conditions, so much the President Trump said, listen, if you're saying, it's this bad, wouldn't you have to lose by voting for me?

Then, he stepped up to the plate and hit home run after home run -- criminal justice reform, urban revitalization, prison reform, historical levels of unemployment, historic funding for HBCUs. He's done so much.

And there are some things that we're working on right now, in conjunction with the White House, regarding economic revitalization, economic justice for the black community, as well as the Latino community.

So the president has not only proven that he's a man of his word, but he's being proactive towards the black community, the most pro-active president towards the black community in my lifetime. I said it before and I repeat it again, I shouted out loud and I talked about it in my pulpit (ph) a lot.

HANNITY: Candace, are these polls with African-Americans, Hispanic Americans dramatically higher than what the president got vote wise in 2016? Are they correct? Are they accurate in your view?

OWENS: Look, Sean, you can go back and you can check the record. I have been saying for the last three years, the president would break 20 points in 2020. It was obvious to me. You know, I would say in 2016, the only advantage the Democrats had is that people were apprehensive. They had never had somebody with the character of Donald J. Trump step to the plate and say, what do you have to lose?

They had never had somebody with the personality of Donald J. Trump. So, they were able to work under this fear that people had of not knowing what he was going to do and say, well, if he gets elected, he'll do this. If he gets elected, black Americans, you're going to be back on slave ships -- all of this hyperbolic rhetoric.

Well, now, the results are in. And it turns out, just like Darrell Scott said, we are doing better under this president and they're going to have to contend with that at the polls and there's nothing they can do about it. Black Americans are going to stand behind this president.

HANNITY: I hope you're right. Thank you. By the way, nothing to lose, bookstores amazon.comhannity.com, good book, Pastor.

More HANNITY after this.

HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that is all the time we have left. By the way, thank you again for making "Live Free or Die: America and the World on the Brink", a number one best-selling book. If you haven't gotten your copy, it lays out everything that is at stake in 49 days. Well, actually, 49 days and two hours. Hannity.com, Amazon.com, Books-A-Million, Barnes & Noble, Costco's, Target, Walmart, discount 40 percent off.

