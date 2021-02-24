Karl Rove: Latest Trump statement 'too little, too late'

This is a rush transcript from "The Story with Martha MacCallum" January 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Thank you very much, Bret. Good evening,

everybody. I'm Martha MacCallum in New York. And this is The Story. What

happened yesterday at the United States Capitol has clearly touched a deep

nerve in the soul of this country. The palpable anger and the

disappointment felt today by nearly every American is something that we all

need to pay close attention to.



We are deeply unsettled at home and exposed to threats from abroad as we

struggle to stay strong 13 days from the transition of power to the White

House. Now, those who breached the Capitol are being pursued right now by

the FBI. There are universal calls for them to be arrested and prosecuted

to the fullest extent of the law tonight.



Ashli Babbitt was among them. Babbitt was killed by a Capitol police

officer during the riot inside the Capitol halls, as the group that she was

in tried to break down the door to the House floor. That was wrong,

clearly. But we want to look back at Ashli for a moment here.



She was an Air Force veteran. She served multiple Middle East tours. She

and her husband owned a pool service and supply company in San Diego. And

according to reports, she was a follower of radical conservative causes,

including QAnon on her social media.



Her brother-in-law said this today, Ashli was extremely passionate about

what she believed in. She loved this country and she felt honored to have

served in our armed forces. So, there were countless others out there whose

passion did not drive them to extremes, but it did drive them to leave

their homes and to gather on the National Mall.



Millions more stopped their day yesterday to watch all of them on TV and

think about why they were standing there. So, many of these folks served

their country or their family members who do. They talk openly about their

belief in the Constitution, freedom of speech and the right to bear arms.

They want to bring jobs back that went to China. They want those jobs to

come back to their hometowns. They want their churches and their businesses

open. They liked that President Trump was an outsider to D.C. They felt

like outsiders too.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's unbelievable what is happening in our nation. And

we are not seeing these. You see a million people here. We're here. We're

fed up.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We're out here fighting for everybody who doesn't care.

We're supposed to be the racists and the bad people. We're fighting for

them.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Social media stopping our voice and our freedom and

cutting us off.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They think we're stupid. They think we're going to take

it. We're not going to take it. It isn't going to happen.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: These guys have lost office that are not standing up

for us. It isn't President Trump. It's the American people, honey. And

these guys are not standing up for us.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Most of them are just asking for their voices not to be silenced

in the political process. And some in the media were happy to pour salt in

those wounds.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And they're going to go back to the Olive Garden and to

the Holiday Inn that they're staying out in the Garden Marriott and they're

going to have some drinks and they're going to talk about the great day

that they had in Washington and they really did something and stand up for

something and they stood up for nothing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: We're going to talk about all of this. The president was silent

today, no Twitter, no Facebook, no public address. But we do expect, we are

hearing moments ago, actually, that the president will speak shortly and

that it will be a very strong statement coming from the White House. So, we

standby and we will play that for you, obviously, as soon as that comes

out.



So, the president-elect had an opportunity today to reach out and to heal

the entire nation. But instead, the 74 people, million people who voted for

President Trump, this is what they heard.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: They weren't

protesters, don't dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob,

insurrectionist, domestic terrorists.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: We are going to hear from people tonight on all of this. Senator

Marco Rubio is here. But first up tonight, Peter Navarro, who served the

president since the 2016 election and is trade adviser in the White House.

Peter, good evening to you. And as I said, we're going to break as soon as

we get this message from the president. We're going to go to that.



PETER NAVARRO, WHITE HOUSE TRADE ADVISER: Absolutely.



MACCALLUM: But can you tell us anything about what that message is going to

be tonight? Do you know?



NAVARRO: No, I'm hearing in my personal capacity, Martha, and the message I

have, it's always - listen to the signal and ignore the noise. And

yesterday was an historic day. And several things can be true at the same

time, we saw the Congress certify the election. I think it's also true.

There's a high probability, the election was stolen.



Number three, I think Congress missed a historic opportunity to do its

constitutional duty to hear some of the grievances across the six

battleground states, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania,

Wisconsin. We know based on thousands of pages of documents and there's

significant election irregularities there.



And the last thing that can be true is that violence has no place in

American political discourse. We've had too much of that over the last six

days.



MACCALLUM: So, let me break that down for a moment, because you say that

the election might be stolen. But when I read what you wrote and I listened

to the interviews that you did on it, what I'm hearing is something

slightly different than that. What I'm hearing is that a lot of what

happened prior to the election in legislation that was passed and in

lawsuits that were lost, there were, I think, 50 some lawsuits that were

led by marbleized across the country that the rules changed in this game in

a way that left Republicans in a bad position. And maybe they should have

done a better job at making sure that those rules couldn't be passed.



But the rules in most cases were legally changed. And I heard you say this

as well in an interview that you did earlier. So, then you have this idea

of we won in a landslide and it was stolen. And then you get all of these

people on the mall. And I want to say that we need to talk about protesters

and violent disrupters in different ways. And I want to make the point

tonight that most of these people out there are good people who had very -

they have very strong convictions about the country and the things that I

just mentioned moments ago.



The people who broke in and disrupted and vandalized the United States

Capitol are being stopped by the FBI, as they should be this evening. And

both sides, I think, feel strongly about that.



But is there a problem with talking about it being stolen and saying that

it was won in a landslide and did that lead to some of this emotion that

we've seen rather than being straight with people and saying, this is not

going to change on January 6th. What do you say to that, Peter?



NAVARRO: Let me unpack that. First of all, we had a historic opportunity

yesterday under the rules of the Constitution to take two hours per state

in both chambers, Senate and House, to hear some of the grievances. And if

you go from Arizona to Georgia across the battlegrounds, there's some

serious, serious problems there that raised significant issues of illegal

ballots.



It is true, Martha, that much of what the Democrats did was legal in terms

of changing laws, rules, guidance. But they did it in a way which was

designed to commit an illegal act, which was basically stuffed the ballot

box with absentee and mail-in-ballots, which is Jimmy Carter and James

Baker once said are the fastest way to fraud an election. They stuffed the

ballot box with those. At the same time, they did the political equivalent

of defunding the police.



MACCALLUM: We've been through this and we've put your report up on the

screens and we--



NAVARRO: That's fine.



MACCALLUM: But I want to talk about this emotion that's out here tonight,

because - and we're waiting to hear from the president moments from now.

But the fact is that Vice President Pence went out there and said, look,

this is not what we're going to do. He felt it was unconstitutional to take

that action yesterday. You're part of the White House staff. Were you there

today? Were you at the White House today?



NAVARRO: No, I'm working on my personal capacity trying to parse this

particular issue. And I did write two reports very well-documented. I spent

thousands - look through thousands of pages of testimony, documents. And it

is my professional analysis based on what I've seen on the chessboard, that

there's a high likelihood that this was a stolen election. And I think a

lot of the American people believe that.



If you look simply Martha at the margins across the states--



MACCALLUM: But I think Peter, I understand what you're saying, and I

appreciate the fact that you've looked into it and we've covered it very

extensively here as well, and some of it based on your research. But I

think that the problem is that we have this reaction and people who have

been led to believe that something was going to change when it wasn't. And

I think there's a lot of anger out there, frankly. And I think some of it

is directed from people who have been very staunch supporters of the

president, who feel like they were misled. Can you speak to that?



NAVARRO: Misled by who?



MACCALLUM: Misled by the idea that anything was going to change, that it

was actually going to flip the election. There were people who were saying

yesterday that they believe that that was going to happen yesterday, but

that wasn't going to happen yesterday. And I think there's - that needs to

be said.



NAVARRO: It could have happened yesterday. I thought Matt Gaetz, and

everybody yesterday was magnificent in speaking about what could have

happened in that chamber--



MACCALLUM: Well, the one person who had the ability to do that was Vice

President Pence and he looked at it very closely and believe that it could

not and made a stand in that regard for which he has been given credit in

some quarters. And I know the president was very unhappy. And I assume you

were, too. But, Peter, thank you. Do you want to make final comment?



NAVARRO: Well, it's not a question of emotion, Martha, it's simply that if

we don't have a belief in free and fair elections in this country, it's

going to be very difficult for us to move forward as a vibrant democracy on

that. And that's what we're grappling with. So, let's move forward to--



MACCALLUM: We've talked to Rand Paul about the things that need to change

at the state legislature level. But we also want to be very straight and

honest with people. And I understand the president has said today that the

transition will happen, and it will happen peacefully, which I think is a

very positive move. But I've got to leave it there.



NAVARRO: It was always going to.



MACCALLUM: OK, thank you. Thank you, Peter Navarro. Also joining me tonight

is Florida Senator Marco Rubio. Senator, thank you for being here this

evening. You had people protesting outside your home who were very upset

about all of this and wanted you to make a different decision about this.

So, what do you say about these individuals who clearly have - they're

patriotic, they've gathered on the Ellipse? Many of them deserve to be in

the same category as people who rightfully protested over the summer about

the things that they cared about. That's American.



Everyone is allowed to do this and protest. The people who burned

buildings, whether it was over the summer or whether it was storming into

the Capitol yesterday, which was one of the most horrific sights that any

of us have ever seen, deserve to be in a different category, do they not?



SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): Well, let me first unpack a few things here,

because there was a lot discussed in the previous interview. First and

foremost, there is no doubt that in this election there were things that

happened that we need to talk about as a country and deal with, OK. This

practice of states going to courts and friendly judges and changing the

laws so that they can get an advantage for Democrats and circumventing the

legislature. All that needs to be addressed to it. All that needs to be

addressed.



And if there was fraud, that's a crime. People should be put in jail and it

should be revealed. I would point out, it's hard to make a case for fraud

or be arguing out there for it when none of the president's lawsuits and

none of his lawyers have ever alleged fraud.



Fraud is a hard thing to prove. It's hard to do it in four weeks. But the

real crux of this is the changes in the law is absolutely. Was yesterday an

opportunity to discuss the need for those changes? It could have been until

thousands of people rushed into the Capitol. Five people are now dead. We

just got word moments ago that a Capitol police officer was among those who

have died as a result of what happened yesterday.



So, you have five people that are dead. And so, it's a little tough to have

that kind of historic opportunity when members of Congress are supposed to

be having that debate or hiding in a bunker or in a basement somewhere

while people are rampaging through the building and creating loss of life.



So, as far as what you said, all of those complaints about the elections

are absolutely legitimate. And millions of Americans have it. Millions of

Americans have it. And 99 percent of the people that went yesterday to

Washington, D.C., to protest, to have their voices heard did not barge into

the Capitol. But one percent of thousands of people is a lot of people. And

they can cause a lot of havoc and a lot of damage and it can embarrass the

country the way that they did.



And I want to make one more point. There were people that I know personally

who believed that not only could we have a debate tomorrow, and that's

where I take issue with a previous interview they had. A lot of people did

not come because they thought that we were just going to be able to make a

point and send a message. They believe that the outcome is going to change.

They believe that the vice president was going to discard votes. They

believe that somehow, we were going to get Nancy Pelosi's Democratic House

to vote for a single one of these challenges.



None of that was ever going to happen. And you know who admits it? The

people who filed the challenges in the Senate, the senators who filed it

said we know we're not going to win, but we're making this point. But

people were led to believe that these challenges would prevail and that -

when it didn't happen. Yes, a small group of people, but nonetheless a

significant group of people created a tremendous amount of damage.



And some of them, unfortunately, are adherents of a conspiracy theories.

Others got caught up in the moment and the result was a national

embarrassment. The Chinese are laughing at us tonight, laughing.



MACCALLUM: I mean, that raises another question before I let you go, and

that is the concerns about national security. And when you look at the

chaos that is happening right now and how distracted the nation is as we

stand 13 days from a transition of power, what concerns do you have about

that tonight?



RUBIO: Well, first of all, if you're a terrorist right now, you're sitting

out there watching this, you're saying to yourself, hey, it's not that hard

to get into the Capitol. Maybe that's not hard to get into the White House

or the Supreme Court building or somewhere else. That's the first. I think

the second is that we've known - we saw it the summer. We see it now. This

sort of things creates more of it from the same side or from the other

side.



And the third point that I'd make about it is, yes, the Iranians are

looking at this now and saying the Great Satan, which is what they call us,

look at them. They're in decline. Vladimir Putin's looking at this and

saying, America is in total chaos. The Chinese are laughing at us and

saying this is why democracy doesn't work. And you need a strong and firm

figure. And they think that we're weak and in decline.



And our enemies, if you're a terrorist or anybody else, you think Americans

are distracted, they're tied up in all this. Now is our time to do things.

They make a mistake, but they could think that. These are real things that

we need to be serious about. I think the one that I go back to is this

embarrassed our country all around the world, we've got third world tinpot

dictators lecturing us about government and making and mocking us. And

that's the part that really upsets me as much as anything else, of course,

other than the loss of life and the terrible images we saw yesterday.



MACCALLUM: Before I let you go quickly, this discussion of the 25th

Amendment, you have some members of Congress, Adam Kinzinger--



RUBIO: Such a waste of time.



MACCALLUM: Waste of time.



RUBIO: Look, I don't understand these guys. I saw Joe Biden's speech today.

It was an opportunity for him to sort of at this moment, the day after all

of that sort of calm things down. And instead, he goes off for 20 minutes

and talks about everything that happened last summer. And if this was black

protesters, the police sort of responded differently. The police, they

showed tremendous restraint yesterday. That's why potentially one of them

as we know now, is dead. Maybe that's why or whatever.



But the point being is that there was no need for that. You know what that

does? That makes everybody go up and go back to their corner. Everybody's

outraged by what happened yesterday. A lot of people are thinking to

themselves, maybe politics has gotten too hot right now. And then you come

out with a speech like that. And I don't think that does any good for

anybody. I'm really disappointed in Biden's speech today. I expected more

and better.



MACCALLUM: Senator Marco Rubio, thank you very much. Good to have you here

tonight, sir.



RUBIO: Thank you. Thank you.



MACCALLUM: So, we understand that President Trump's video has just been

released. We are going to bring you that. And as the senator mentioned,

reports tonight that a Capitol Hill officer has now died from injuries that

were sustained yesterday. We are going to have a breaking report as soon as

we get the president's video in all of that, next.



MACCALLUM: All right, as promised, we have just ingested this video from

President Trump. It was just released. Let's play it on the events of the

Capitol Hill. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I would like to begin by

addressing the heinous attack on the United States Capitol. Like all

Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem. I

immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to

secure the building and expel the intruders. America is and must always be

a nation of law and order.



The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of

American democracy, to those who engaged in the acts of violence and

destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the

law, you will pay. We have just been through an intense election and

emotions are high. But now tempers must be cool, and calm restored.



We must get on with the business of America. My campaign vigorously pursued

every legal avenue to contest the election results. My only goal was to

ensure the integrity of the vote. In so doing, I was fighting to defend

American democracy. I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our

election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to

ensure faith and confidence in all future elections.



Now, Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be

inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth,

orderly, and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing

and reconciliation. 2020 has been a challenging time for our people. A

menacing pandemic has upended the lives of our citizens, isolated millions

in their homes, damaged our economy and claimed countless lives.



Defeating this pandemic and rebuilding the greatest economy on earth will

require all of us working together. It will require a renewed emphasis on

the civic values of patriotism, faith, charity, community, and family. We

must revitalize the sacred bonds of love and loyalty that bind us together

as one national family.



To the citizens of our country serving as your president has been the honor

of my lifetime and to all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are

disappointed, but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is

only just beginning. Thank you. God bless you. And God bless America.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: All right, so that statement tonight from the President of the

United States, I needed to point out that that is the first time that we

have heard the president say that it is over, that he did not win the

election. He said we took every avenue possible to ensure the integrity of

the election. But he has now acknowledged that those avenues have closed

and that the transition is what is the most important thing right now. And

he says that he will work to ensure that peaceful transition to the next

president. The former vice president, Joe Biden, the president-elect. He

did not use - he did not say him by name, but he said that they would work

on the peaceful transition to the next presidency and that that would take

place on January 20th.



Acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli joins me now. Good

to have you with us tonight, sir.



KEN CUCCINELLI, ACTING HOMELAND SECURITY DEPUTY SEC: Good to be with you.



MACCALLUM: This is the first time that we have heard the president

acknowledge that there will be a transition. Up until very recently, he

said that he believed that he could still be continuing and inaugurated on

January the 20th. What is your reaction to what the president has just said

tonight?



CUCCINELLI: Well, he didn't just make that point and say it's time to move

on and move to a transition. He also condemned yesterday's violence

yesterday. In the middle of it, he was urging people to stop being violent

and leave the Capitol and respect the police.



I was glad to hear an even stronger statement there as part of his video

statement. I think it was an excellent package. The whole thing appreciated

as a public safety person, seeing the condemnation of violence, pointing

out the people who committed that violence are going to pay. Those

investigations are going on right now and they're very active. FBI is

leading that, and they are very engaged. I think you can fully expect to

see success in that regard. It's just tragic that we have to do it. But you

also heard the president say, it's transition time.



The electors have been certified. The race is over. He made strenuous

efforts to win, but they fell short and he's ready to keep moving. And as a

member of the administration, I am ready to implement that. I have been -

we're preparing within our department for that for some time now. And it is

time to make the two-week transition after the electors are done and on to

the next president who will be President Biden.



MACCALLUM: No doubt and I think everyone wants to see that process happen

smoothly. It's a process that we revere as a country. I do think, though,

that there's going to be questions, obviously, about what we heard today

from the president and what we heard yesterday at that rally when he talked

about the fact that he had won the election in a landslide and that it had

been stolen from him and that he wanted Vice President Pence to do the

right thing and that he hoped he was going to do the right thing and not

side with rhinos on Capitol Hill and not do the right thing.



So, this is an extraordinarily different message that we're hearing from

him tonight from what we heard yesterday at that rally where there were, as

we keep pointing out, so many peaceful protesters. But also--



CUCCINELLI: Right.



MACCALLUM: Right after that, we saw this march to the Capitol and this

horrific scene that unfolded. What do you say about all that, sir?



CUCCINELLI: Well, first of all, let's jump to that horrific scene and

condemn it again, because, the Department of Homeland Security, we've been

protecting federal facilities and we've been protecting communities across

this country for virtually seven months of violence. And for most of that

time, there have been people in power in our society who haven't been

willing to condemn that violence.



In fact, the Speaker of the House was condemning police, you'll remember,

when she called them storm troopers instead of violent protesters. I'm

hoping, particularly with the president's video here, that one point of

unity that shouldn't be partisan is that we can all come together again and

agree that violence is unacceptable as a substitute for protest, that we

have debate, that we have elections, and that that's where the energy

should be directed. We can have protests. We're famous for that in this

country, all over the world, free protesting, but it has to be peaceful.



And we have said that consistently month-after-month. And frankly, so is

the president. There was a sudden shift when the center of gravity of

people being violent was right of center yesterday instead of the left of

center. We've seen for so many months. And it's sad that seems to be what

it took to get some of our friends and fellow Americans to join with us in

supporting the rule of law and public safety. But I hope they're back to

stay.



We're here still. Always have been. And we're committed to maintaining the

safety of the United States of America and the Department of Homeland

Security. And I should point out, Martha, in particular here in the next

two weeks, yesterday was a wakeup call. It went badly, but we have an

inauguration coming up. It will be conducted safely. It will be conducted

safely. The Secret Service will lead that effort and they will do so

successfully, as they always have in the past.



MACCALLUM: I think the whole world is going to be watching that for

reassurance that that we have a hardened perimeter that is absolutely

impenetrable in the United States of America, protecting all of these

buildings. And Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli, we

thank you for being here tonight. Thank you, sir.



CUCCINELLI: My pleasure. Good to be with you.



MACCALLUM: You too. So, as we mentioned, we have heard reports that a

Capitol Hill officer has died from injuries sustained during those

protests. White House Correspondent Kevin Corke has the latest on this

latest devastating report of loss of life yesterday. And new details on the

four other people who also lost their lives on Capitol Hill. Good evening,

Kevin.



KEVIN CORKE, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Evening, Martha. We continue to

chase confirmation on that story. I personally have calls out, as do a

number of my colleagues, trying to confirm what has been reported that a

U.S. Capitol police officer has died in the wake of yesterday's violence.

We can tell you that Fox has confirmed that the U.S. Capitol police chief

Steven Sund has announced his resignation after yesterday's violence. He

will leave his post on January the 16th.



Now that decision comes just the day after all the violence here that

claimed the life of Ashli Babbitt, a 14-year air force veteran. She served

four tours in the air force before she was killed yesterday. She lived in

San Diego prior to her death.



As you know the violence unfolded in dramatic fashion yesterday afternoon

after thousands of people left the ellipse and then walk over to the

capitol following a speech by the president.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERT CONTEE, CHIEF OF POLICE, WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Metropolitan Police

Department is handling the investigation of the U.S. Capitol police officer

involved shooting that occurred in the House lobby area. There were three

additional deaths that occurred which we believe all to be the results of

medical emergencies.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CORKE: Those deaths involving 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips of Raytown,

Pennsylvania, 55-year-old Kevin Greeson of Athens, Alabama, and 34-year-old

Roseanne Boylen of Kennesaw, Georgia.



Local authorities say the three died as a result of those medical

emergencies.



This is all happening by the way, as the city of Washington remains under a

public declaration of emergency which will last, Martha, at least two weeks

that will take us through the inauguration, Martha.



MACCALLUM: Kevin Corke on Capitol Hill again tonight, thank you, Kevin.

Good to have you here.



So still ahead, we have reaction from Karl Rove and Lisa Boothe to

President Trump's message of unity tonight. And next, a social media giant

silenced him. The New York Post's Sohrab Ahmari wants to know who put them

in charge of policing national discourse. He's up next.



MACCALLUM: Facebook taking the most dramatic step to silence President

Trump and definitely banning him from the platform and their subsidiary

Instagram. CEO Mark Zuckerberg alleging President Trump, quote, "use our

platform to incite violent insurrection against the democratically elected

government."



Joining me now is Sohrab Ahmari, New York Post op-ed editor and author of

the upcoming book "The Unbroken Thread: Discovering the Wisdom of Tradition

in An Age of Chaos." And I think we need some of that wisdom of tradition

given what's going on?



Sohrab, good to have you with us this evening.



Your thoughts on the social media platforms which you've run up against

yourself with the Hunter Biden story at The New York Post now banning the

president.



SOHRAB AHMARI, OP-ED EDITOR, NEW YORK POST: Well thanks for having me,

Martha. Let me just very quickly express my shock and sadness that the

death of the capitol police officer. That was a disgrace that display

yesterday. That said --



(CROSSTALK)



MACCALLUM: We understand that it has not -- we haven't confirmed it

independently, Sohrab, I just want to point that out, but we are seeing

these reports from other outlets as well. Of course, if it's true, everyone

shares that sentiment. So, thank you.



AHMARI: Yes, but as far as the social media platforms are concerned, look,

for good or ill, and he's been very irresponsible lately, but for good or

ill, 75 million Americans voted for President Trump. Before that, 63 some

million people in 2016. So, he is the commander-in-chief of the United

States. He's sovereign as it were.



And so, no one elected Mark Zuckerberg or Jack Dorsey to police our

national discourse. And especially the sense that you get where

increasingly private corporate actors can shut down even the speech of the

president of the United States, leader of the free world, however flawed he

may be, for both some really scary stuff because what's next? Who -

obviously, average Americans may be silenced, but it just suggests that no

one is free from this kind of censorship that can be very arbitrary, very

one-sided, and very divisive?



MACCALLUM: Yes, that's for sure. And we heard some of the people on the

mall talking about this is a big issue for them. They don't want to have

this enormous arm of dialogue in the United States which has an incredible

amount of power. Limiting them from saying what they want to say.



Here's a quote from Michelle Obama today. She says, "now is the time for

Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behavior, and go

even further than they have already by permanently banning this man from

their platforms and putting in place policies to prevent their technology

from being used by the nation's leaders to fuel insurrection."



Your thoughts?



AHMARI: Right. If you're worried about conspiracy theories, if you're

worried about extremism, this is exactly the wrong thing to do because the

sentiments, the frustration of the people won't go away. They will just be

channeled in every kind of darker places where they can voice themselves.



And so, this is the exact -- this is the move of insecure elite, a

confident elite would allow people -- would hear people's anguish and

respond to them with reason, with thoughts, with arguments, not this kind

of always showing the back of the hand. Whether it's anti-lockdown

protesters or whoever they may be. Always giving them the back of the hand

and telling them to shut up.



MACCALLUM: Yes.



AHMARI: That's just the recipe for more polarization and more conspiracy

theory.



MACCALLUM: I mean, I just keep thinking of, you know, the tweets this

summer of, you know, the funds that would bail out people who were tearing

down people's businesses. And I wonder why, you know, those would not have

also been blocked under the same thinking?



AHMARI: Yes, or, you know, frankly, the speech that President-elect Joe

Biden and Kamala Harris, the same as they just made today. You know, I as a

reporter, I could pick out things that there were just manifesting not

true. They reframed all of the summer as though it weren't a violent event.

What -- is that not going to get flagged?



Lots of representatives and members of media get away. And so, when people

constantly see that it's all on one side, it's a one-way ratchet --



MACCALLUM: Dangerous territory.



AHMARI: -- that's just going to lead us --



MACCALLUM: Yes.



AHMARI: -- into this dangerous territory. Yes.



MACCALLUM: Sohrab, thank you. Good to have you with us tonight, Sohrab

Ahmari.



So, Republican Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz now being called Senate

seditionists and facing calls to resign from members of the so-called squad

even through their objections to the Electoral College certification in no

way advocated for violence. Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw is up next.



MACCALLUM: We just want to give you an update, this is from Chad Pergram

reporting on Capitol Hill. There had been a lot of conflicting reports on

the condition of Capitol Hill police officer tonight. According to Chad's

reporting, we are -- we can tell you that the officer has not died. He is

in difficult condition at a Washington, D.C., hospital. But that he has not

passed.



So, we will continue to keep you posted on that and we certainly pray for

him and for his family, and all affected in yesterday's terrifically

horrible incidents at the United States Capitol. We will keep you posted

with new developments there.



So, we want to bring this to you now as Republican senators who objected to

the Elected College count now face a fury of some on the left who are

making a dramatically linking them to violence.



Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted this. Quote, "Senator Cruz,

you must accept responsibility for how your craven self-serving actions

contributed to the death of four people yesterday and how you fund raised

off this riot. Both you and Senator Hawley must resign, if you do not, the

Senate should move for your expulsion," she says.



Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas joins me now. Congressman,

always good to have you with us. Thanks for being here tonight.



REP. DAN CRENSHAW (R-TX): Hi, Martha.



MACCALLUM: So, that's just one. I mean, you've got Joaquin Castro, Beto

O'Rourke Representative Joe Moody, Talarico, all of these government

officials making very similar statements calling them seditionists and

saying there's blood on their hands essentially.



CRENSHAW: Yes. Let me be good as clear as possible here. So, Senator Cruz

and Hawley, I disagree with them in the fundamental way about the

constitutionality of this process on January 6th, the ability of Congress

to overturn any electoral votes, period.



But let's be very honest. Senator Cruz and Senator Hawley were not hyping

up January 6. They were not calling for people to fight industries, they

were not saying this as our last stand. That being said, many members of

Congress did do that. Many commentators did do that. Many in the media have

been doing that. For the last few weeks, constantly saying this is our time

to fight.



And let me tell you something very clearly. They've been lying to people.

They've been lying to millions. They've been lying that January 6th was

going to be this big solution for election integrity and never was it going

to be. I mean, two hours of debate, forces, two hours of debate, that was

just some time for some opportunistic politicians to get five minutes of

time on the floor.



It was never going to solve anything, and it was always unconstitutional.

You have to have these hard battles won at the state level. That's where

the hard work is done. That's how you solve the important question of

election integrity and they lied to people and they said go fight. Go fight

because everything is on the line. That's what they said.



And when people fought, they came to fight and then they fought capitol

police and now people are dead. And the same members of Congress who called

people to fight, well, they're nowhere to be found. Because it was all fun

and games to them. They never knew what a real fight was. Real fights are

scary. Bullets flying, that's scary. The glass breaking, that's really

scary.



They were nowhere to be found, they scattered. They've been talking about

the courage to stand up to this, the courage to fight for weeks and weeks

but when it came down to it, there was no courage. That's what really

happened, Martha, and that's what people need to know. They were lied to.

They were lied to about what January 6th was.



Election integrity is important, it has been important to me since the day

I entered Congress. But I know that I'm not going to lie to you, I'm going

to tell you where we actually have to do the hard work and we have to

change these laws at the state level because these laws are loose, they

didn't give people any confidence. People are getting ballots that don't

belong to them, there's no voter I.D., no signature verification. We hear

you. We hear you but we have to come together and work at the state level

and change these things.



MACCALLUM: I don't think it could be said any better than that. Congressman

Crenshaw, thank you very much. And I think we need a lot of that honesty

and straightforwardness right now in order to heal the country. And I thank

you for being here tonight. I can hear the emotion in your voice. I hear

you. That's all I can say. Thank you very much, Congressman. Good to have

you here tonight.



CRENSHAW: Thank you, Martha. Thanks for having me.



MACCALLUM: So, coming up, I'll speak to Karl Rove and Lisa Boothe, and

Jonathan Swan with reaction to the new message from President Trump

tonight. Very different than the message we heard yesterday. That is next.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do

not represent our country.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th, my focus

now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power.

This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.



And to all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed, but I

also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Here now with reaction to the new message tonight from President

Trump, Karl Rove, along with the fellow -- with fellow Fox News contributor

Lisa Boothe, and Jonathan Swan, national political reporter for Axios.



Good to have all of you with us tonight.



Karl, very different message tonight from the president than what we heard

yesterday when he came out to the Rose Garden, just a bit of what he said

there -- we had an election that was stolen from us, it was a landslide

election and everyone knows it, he said yesterday, especially the other

side, but you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have

law and order. Your thoughts, sir?



KARL ROVE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Too little, too late. He said that we'd

exhaust -- he's exhausted every appeal to overturn the election after weeks

of peddling a bunch of nonsense theories including on Saturday when he told

the secretary of state of Georgia that 50,000 Georgians had shown up in the

polls and been turned away because somebody had already for them.



That's one out of every 20 voters that appeared on election day. He said we

need to have tempers cooled of the day after he gave an hour and 20-minute

long speech inciting tens of thousands of people to march to the capitol

and show strength, don't show weakness, he said.



He talked about reconciliation a day after he threatened his own vice

president unless he did an unconstitutional act. He said we are going to

have a smooth transition. Now 13 days before the next president takes

office and two and half -- two -- nearly two months after the election.



And he finally decried violence, 27 hours after people broke into our

capitol, broke through police lines, broke through barricades, and

attempted to take control of the House and Senate chambers. Yesterday all

he could do is muster a tweet and a video in which he called them special

people and said I love you.



No, Martha. Too little, too late. This will be a stain on Donald Trump

despite all of the good things he may have done as president, this is going

to be the stain that remains.



MACCALLUM: Lisa Boothe?



LISA BOOTHE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, look, I'm glad the president is

saying this, obviously he has run out of avenues to try to dispute this

election, it is not the outcome that many Trump supporters wanted but

unfortunately this is the outcome.



However, I will say you are not a conspiracy theorist to have concerns

about the election. We essentially changed the entire rules of the election

mid-election, change the way we voted as a country and one -- during one of

the most contentious elections in American history, of course that is going

to raise concerns.



You can look at New York's 22nd congressional district which is still has

not been called to this day because they are used to seeing a few thousand

absentee ballots and they saw 60,000 absentee ballots, and there were tons

of concerns with the way ballots were tabulated with the machines. The list

goes on.



So, it's not dangerous to have those concerns, but it is more prudent for

Republicans and for conservatives and Trump supporters to focus on the next

election and to ensure that we can have elections where both sides trust

the integrity of it and believe the results of the election. So, I think

that is the focus of where Trump supporters --



MACCALLUM: Yes.



BOOTHE: -- should turn and making sure that that changes and really moving

away from mail-in ballots.



MACCALLUM: You know, I just can't help but wonder, though, I think

everything that you said are things that we have, you know, talked about

and you make great points with regard to the future of elections, there's

no doubt about that.



But I can't help but wonder, Jonathan Swan, what yesterday would've looked

like if the president had said what we just heard tonight at that rally, if

he had said look, I hear you, I hear your concerns, we have exhausted all

avenues and now what I need for you to do is to continue to support me

because there's a future for everything you care about, but we need to

start this transition in a peaceful way.



What do you think -- would we be looking at a very different last 24 hours?



JONATHAN SWAN, POLITICAL REPORTER, AXIOS: Well, I'm not persuaded that

January 6th was probably the moment, you know, after he had already

summoned all of these people to Washington promising that this day had

great significance. I mean, I thought Congressman Crenshaw laid it out

pretty effectively.



MACCALLUM: He did.



SWAN: I mean, he had built up this expectation that they could overthrow

the results of the election, and in fact, it got to this absurd climax in

which he suggested based on ridiculous legal advice from Rudy Giuliani and

John Eastman that the vice president could unilaterally reject the results

of the election, there's not a single constitutional scholar -- Pence knew

that. And Pence stood up indeed.



So, yes. I mean, everyone that I talked to in the administration including

very close people who have been loyal to the president for a very long time

--



MACCALLUM: Yes.



SWAN: -- wish he had given this speech a while ago. He's given it today

which is a good thing and it's his concession and it's there and it's done

but, you know, I don't think it would've changed much yesterday because he

had already summoned all these people to the capitol building.



MACCALLUM: Yes. The machine was already -- was already -- the engine was

already revved up --



(CROSSTALK)



SWAN: The machine is already -- yes.



MACCALLUM: -- to a point where that's probably not going to be un-revved at

that point.



SWAN: Yes.



MACCALLUM: Karl, the Wall Street Journal coming out tonight, it says

President Trump should resign. The best outcome would be for him to resign

and to spare the United States another impeachment fight. Your reaction?



ROVE: Well, I think the Democrats are overreaching by saying impeachment

and I think that I break with my editors at the Wall Street Journal, I

think the best thing for him to do is for the president to recognize that

he has sullied his reputation and the best thing to do is to be normal, be

reticent, be cognizant of his responsibilities and be private and out of

the public sphere and let the next 13 days pass as quietly as possible.



He has -- this is a terrible moment for our country, he bears direct

responsibility for inciting that mob to go to the capitol. The violent

protesters bear the responsibility for undertaking the acts that they did -

- that they did, but he is the man who encouraged them to go up and show --

he said don't show weakness, show strength and they took him at his word.



MACCALLUM: Lisa, final thought.



BOOTHE: Well, I would say that I am sort of sick and tired of this

demonization of Trump supporters in this country. What happened yesterday

was unequivocally wrong there is no excuse for it, the individuals who

broke the law should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.



However, we have seen for four years Trump supporters are racist,

xenophobic, sexist, the list goes on. We are talking about 75 million of

our fellow Americans who have been labeled as less than by half of the

country, and we will never ever come to a point of unity when people are

demonizing and labeling the other half in this way.



MACCALLUM: Yes. Thank you to you all. Thanks to Lisa Boothe, Karl Rove,

Jonathan Swan. Great to have all of you here tonight.



That is The Story of Thursday, January the 7th, 2021. But as always, The

Story continues, so we will be back here tomorrow night at 7. Be well,

everyone. We'll see you then.





