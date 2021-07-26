'Justice' on surge in crime, negligence at St. Louis prosecutors' office

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Pirro," July 24, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight.



Let's get right to my open.



America as we know it is coming to an end. We are watching it in real time, it is moving so quickly that when it's gone, we won't be able to predict the exact moment it happened



What I fought for in law enforcement for over three decades, what my father and grandfather fought for in World War II, what you and your parents and grandparents fought for is ending.



Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness? How many of us would describe life today as being what our Founding Fathers intended? If we don't speak in politically correct terms, we are canceled. We lose our jobs, erased. They did it to a President of the United States.



Big Tech decides what we can read and what we can post with no regulation or government interference. Our kids are taught in school that the color of their skin determines whether they are victims or oppressors.



I could go on. But one thing more than any other that signals the ruination of a society and trumps all else is crime.



When crime is not prosecuted, when criminals are not arrested, lawlessness, anarchy and chaos result. Dominoes continue to fall and we witness the crippling effect of crime.



You see, crime not only harms the victim, it visits the loved ones, family, friends, neighbors, and the community at large. Fear becomes generalized. It immobilizes people.



On the other hand, criminals are emboldened to continue their rampage. Businesses cannot prosper where crime is rampant. Families are not safe where crime is raging. Schools closed, churches merge, hospitals fail, people become depressed, and dependent. And add to that a pandemic where the unequal enforcement of rules by the left-wing totalitarian Democrats is infuriating.



But don't be fooled. This isn't just a few malcontents like the squad. What we're experiencing is part of a massive plan orchestrated by culture haters, American hating, power hungry individuals who despise America, democracy, capitalism, and everything that we hold dear.



Right now, they are winning. Respect for the rule of law is gone in most Democrat-run big cities. And as a result, there is chaos and crime. Criminals believe they are entitled to take whatever they need from stores. They are not afraid of the police who have been defunded, and hamstrung without the ability to enforce the law, and certainly not the backup if they do.



Take a look at T.J. Maxx this week, criminals loading up and walking out, not even running. And even if there were police to arrest them, prosecutors in California are not handling cases of less than $950.00. The result? Criminals reoffend without fear of prosecution.



All of this began with a harebrained idea of bail reform, a euphemism for a get out of jail free. This week, after shots were fired in our nation's capital, only days after shots rang out at a baseball game in Washington, D.C., Washington sounded like a warzone. It sounded like Beirut.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



PIRRO: Comically, Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser stands with the Police Chief promising to prosecute the shooters to the fullest extent of the law.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER (D), WASHINGTON, D.C.: I am outraged. The Chief is outraged and the community should be outraged. What we saw tonight and unfortunately, what we saw over the last several days is an illegal firearm brazenly used on D.C. streets.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Wait a minute. This woman marched with thousands demanding the police be defunded and now the murder rate in Washington, D.C. is the highest it has been in 15 years.



Democrat Illinois State Attorney Kim Foxx's clearance stats on murders and gun crimes are pathetic as Chicago continues to be the shooting capital of America. Last week, 61 people shot, children shot regularly in her city, including a 14-year-old shot dead in the last 48 hours.



And Lori Lightfoot, the Mayor of Chicago who won't answer questions from any white reporter blames the courts saying they are closed.



Folks, the courts are not closed in Chicago. Even the State's Attorney Kim Foxx says they're open. But now Kim Foxx says she is willing to drop all the nonviolent crimes -- that means economic crimes, folks -- to catch up.



And this week, the Office of Missouri Democrat Prosecutor Kim Gardner missed a court date and the murderer was released. One of three murderers released in St. Louis because of the incompetence of this prosecutor.



And in New York City, Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio who has defunded the police and defaced our streets as part of his social justice mission has turned the safest big city in America to one of the most violent.



Folks, you reap what you sow. If you hate the police, you defund the police, you put a target on their backs, the message to criminals is clear. There are no consequences.



But it's not like we haven't been here before. The 70s in New York City were horrific. Crime was rampant. Criminals had no fear. It took a prosecutor to strategize with Police Commissioners to engage in smart policing, to identify crime areas and penetrate those areas with law enforcement.



They implemented the broken windows policy, the low level crimes, which very often signaled the start of a criminal career, and they made the criminal accountable. Those men -- Rudy Giuliani, Bill Bratton, Ray Kelly.



And it can be done again, we need to bring in politicians who believe in law and order, who will change this so-called bail reform nonsense. If we have the will and the determination to ignore the noisy minority who believe that criminals have the right to take what they want, who believe that burning down businesses, and defacing our streets is legitimate social justice, when in truth, it is arson, theft, trespass, mischief, and often assault and murder.



If we have the will and the determination, we can tune them out and vote them out especially people who say, arrests won't make a difference.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT (D), CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: It's obvious, we cannot arrest our way out of this problem.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: You're wrong. We need to put in prosecutors who not only believe in law and order, but actually know how to try a case and know how to run a DA's Office, legislators who believe in the reimplementation of bail, and judges who give a darn about the victim and then we can get America back on track again.



I for one am tired of kids being shot, babies being killed, minorities being ignored in the inner cities. And I'm tired of the virtue signaling of these Democrats who don't know what the hell they are talking about what their social justice nonsense.



Crime is crime, and it will never change.



It's time for America to get back to law and order so that we can live the life that we were promised, one of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.



And that's my open. Let me know what you think on my Facebook and Twitter, #JudgeJeanine.



And here now with reaction to my opening and the frightening crime surge that is continuing across our cities, California Congressman Darrell Issa, along with former Detroit Police Chief, James Craig.



All right guys, I'm furious. I really am. I'm furious with this nonsense.



I'm furious with people being killed. I'm furious with these people running around painting streets, burning buildings, walking out of T.J. Maxx when I see senior citizens just putting their pennies down so that they can buy something that they've waited for weeks to buy. This is an outrage. All right Darrell, what are we going to do about it?



REP. DARRELL ISSA (R-CA): We're going to do what we've done before. The cycle of decriminalizing and reducing and thinking that's going to work. We've been there before, and the last time that we increased penalties, including three strikes laws and the like, yes, we did put a lot of people behind bars, but we've knocked the tip and then the base off of crime, did it all over the country, most of California, obviously, New York was a tremendous success.



And then over time, you reduce crime overall, which means that you stop having to put people in jail, because many of them don't commit the crimes. But it's going to get worse before it gets better. We know that we've been there before.



PIRRO: All right, and Chief James Craig, look, you ran Detroit. We didn't see any of the burning, any of the nonsense in that city. We know that you were all about community policing. Now, you're running for office. You're running for governor. We're proud of you.



What are you going to do? How are you going to change this?



JAMES CRAIG, FORMER POLICE CHIEF OF DETROIT, MICHIGAN: Well, you know, you've said a lot, Judge Jeanine. First, let me just say, thank you for having me on your show. I'm so passionate. I happen to watch the chief out in D.C. and the passion he is showing, but here is what's missing.



We talk about all these issues of reimagining these misguided liberal mayors, one in Chicago, Bowser in D.C., who in one breath is talking about defunding, now she wants to fund.



PIRRO: Right.



CRAIG: Continue to forget, Judge Jeanine, our police officers across this country with the exception of Detroit are demoralized. They don't feel supported. And then the D.O.J., the Biden administration comes up with this grandiose plan that is going to save five cities. They are going to hire more police to do what? We're going to hire him to focus on community policing.



Look, I'm an advocate for community policing. I am truly an advocate. But we need to get back to proactive policing. You talked about -- you were talking about Bill Bratton. That's what worked.



Look, I've been in the business 44 years. I was there when it was good. And toward the end of this great career I had, I saw things change dramatically. You talked about bail reform.



You know, so when you talk about me launch an exploratory committee for governor, there needs to be someone who is passionate, who is courageous, who believes in law and order, and that's why I want your viewers to go to chiefjamescraig,com.



PIRRO: All right, good. Now let's talk about, Darrell Issa, you're a congressman. You have always supported law enforcement. You've always been a fighter for that. Now, your governor who is being recalled there, Newsom, says that we're up against a gun epidemic. When are they going to learn we are up against criminals who have guns? I mean, is this guy going to be replaced or what's going to happen to him?



ISSA: The latest polls show that it's within the margin of error of winning or losing. So, there is a lot of work to be done in the next eight weeks. Larry Elder just joined the fight, one of the smartest guys around. We have our former mayor who was a law enforcement supporter from San Diego. We have a lot of good things.



But what we really have is the governor's record, record as a mayor, record throughout his career of wanting to decriminalize and not prosecute. And now, of course, he stands there saying, you know, we've got to enforce.



The reality is, and the Chief said it very well, we have demoralized law enforcement and Border Patrol in this country and people have to get behind these men and women in blue, stand with them, and then make sure that when they arrest somebody in a righteous arrest, that in fact, they are prosecuted. And that's going to mean taking on the George Soros DA organizations that have created District Attorneys who will not prosecute, as you know, very well, Judge.



PIRRO: Oh, I do, I do. And I'm going to -- we've got 30 seconds left. I'm going to go back to Chief Craig. You know what, Chief, I'm telling my listeners and my viewers, you've got to find out who George Soros is funding, and you've got to make sure that they don't get elected because they don't believe in law and order and they don't believe in protecting innocent crime victims. It's just the opposite. They're protecting the criminals. Am I right?



CRAIG: They are protecting the criminals. And you know what is said, Judge Jeanine, they are not talking to victims and families, those people who live in vulnerable neighborhoods who need the police. They don't care about that. They care more about these criminals.



And so this is not a surprise. And so, you know, I said months ago that things are going to turn in the right direction, not so long as we continue these far left radicals will keep pushing, dismantle, defund it and then you've got the moderates who do nothing and say nothing. And then they say, well --



PIRRO: It is all about -- it is all about, Chief -- and I don't mean to interrupt, but we're coming up against a break here. It's all about the election. It's all about who you vote for, whether it's this year or next year especially, get out and vote.



All right, Congressman Darrell Issa, Chief James Craig, running for the Governor of Michigan. Thank you.



And next, the system is -- the justice system that is -- is under assault as murderers are being set free to kill again. A story out of St. Louis is going to shock you.



Plus, Mark McCloskey joins me to react. Don't go anywhere.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: A frightening week in St. Louis, Missouri as a Judge dropped charges against an accused killer. Why? Because no one from the Circuit Attorney's Office showed up to prosecute the case. That's right. Prosecutors were a no show.



This, believe it or not, is one of three murder cases dismissed in that city over the course of one week. As outrage grows, people are demanding real answers from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.



Joining me now with reaction to it all, U.S. Senate candidate in the Great State of Missouri, Mark McCloskey.



All right. Good evening, Mark. Thanks so much for being with us. And to those viewers that name should ring a bell, Mark McCloskey was with his wife. I believe it was a Sunday evening just minding his own business when a whole gang of people came on his property and yelled that they were going to live in his house and take it over and kill him and all that, but I digress.



All right, Mark, let me see if I get this straight. You've got the murder case, and this individual, Brandon Campbell, the defense asked the prosecutor, Kim Gardner, I already talked about her on my open, they want discovery. The prosecutor doesn't issue a discovery. They then ask a Judge to compel discovery, and the prosecutor doesn't give discovery over.



Then the defense says to the judge, Judge, look, can you sanction the DA. We didn't get discovery. The DA doesn't do anything. Then the court issues an order to show cause and says, give them discovery. They don't even show up. Did the Judge have any other option, but to dismiss charge?



MARK MCCLOSKEY (R), MISSOURI SENATORIAL CANDIDATE: Well, you know, it's even worse than that because the assistant prosecuting attorney went on maternity leave on May the 10th. On May the 17th, a week later, she was assigned to this case, she was not -- she was out for three months and everybody knew it.



And then, so when the court issues orders, particularly the order to show cause, he had that personally delivered, the Judge, because he knew that there was nobody minding the store at the Prosecutor's Office, had the order to show cause and a hearing date, personally delivered by a Deputy to the prosecuting attorney's office and they still didn't show up.



I mean, this murderer, this Brandon Campbell, came up, had a dispute with my client, Randy Moore, went back to his car, got a pistol came up and shot him in the back of the head, all on video. And this gentleman is now wandering the streets again.



PIRRO: So your client was the victim. So, your client was the victim in this case?



MCCLOSKEY: Yes. Yes, absolutely. And we've represented his family for a long time. But I mean, there is no question about what happened. And you know, the Circuit Attorney's Office, Kim Gardner's office is either so incompetent or is willing to lie in public that even after they went through this debacle, and Brandon Campbell was dismissed, she still told the press that it was okay because she had refiled the charges and he was in custody, when in fact, he had been released and went to the four winds again.



PIRRO: Wow, so that's a lie. That's a lie. If the Judge released him, he was released, and she said he's still in custody. I mean, what -- you know what, Mark, you've practiced criminal law for a long time. You're a man who knows the law. I mean, what is going on with these woke prosecutors funded by George Soros? Do they even talk to the victim's families? What do they say?



MCCLOSKEY: Well, I'll correct one thing, I've never been a criminal lawyer, but I can tell you this. In Missouri, Article I, Section 32 of our Constitution requires that victims be kept informed of every aspect of the prosecution, the hearing dates, any probation or release information, anything like that. My client, the mother of Randy Moore, who was murdered by Brandon Campbell, told me that nobody ever talked to her about any aspect of this case.



She learned about the dismissal of the case and the release of the murderer from the news media.



PIRRO: Oh, that poor mother. I'll tell you, Mark.



MCCLOSKEY: That's the kind of -- well, you know, the level of incompetence in the Prosecuting Attorney's Office here in St. Louis, Kim Gardner's office, you're tempted to think it's an intent to undermine law and order because it's hard to imagine anybody who could sit for a Bar Exam could be as incompetent as her office is, unless there was an actual intent to promote crime.



PIRRO: All right, and Mark McCloskey, you're right. You're a civil attorney. But in speaking with you about this case, you were so on top of things, I thought you did criminal law as well. Mark, good luck with your Senate run. Mark McCloskey, thanks so much.



And next, the great one, Mark Levin stops by JUSTICE with a dose of reality for those American hating liberals. You don't want to miss Mark Levin. Stay with us.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



ASHLEY STROHMIER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Welcome to "FOX News Live." I'm Ashley Strohmier. More than 85 wildfires continue to burn out west charring more than 21,000 square miles of brush and timberland. The biggest, the bootleg fire in Oregon is less than half contained and fire officials say more activity is expected today. Thousands of homes are still threatened.



However, additional evacuations have not been ordered. The bootleg fire is Oregon's third largest wildfire since 1900.



And switching gears, the Justice Department announcing it will not investigate whether New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is COVID policy violated the Civil Rights of nursing home residents. He advised nursing homes in March of 2020 to admit patients who'd had COVID-19. A separate Federal probe of his administration's handling of nursing home COVID deaths reportedly is still ongoing.



I'm Ashley Strohmier. Now, back to JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE. For all of your headlines, log on to foxnews.com.



PIRRO: Welcome back to JUSTICE.



For decades, my next guest has been on the frontlines of the battle against the left's mission to dramatically change the America that we know and love. So, how do we change course? How important are the 2022 midterm elections?



Here with the answer is the host of "Life, Liberty & Levin," and author of the new bestselling book, "American Marxism," the one the only, Mark Levin joins me now.



All right, good evening, Mark. Congratulations on yet another terrific book. You know, we find each other at a point in American history where you as a former Chief of Staff for the Department of Justice, me as a former DA, we see crime out of control and we see the left moving day by day into defunding police and people like George Soros putting up DAs who simply don't want to do their job. How do we fight this?



MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN: Well, you know, it's not easy. It can't be done overnight. But we have to have a President who doesn't coddle criminals. We have to have a President who can present a clear message on law and order. We have to have a President who is going to fumigate the Department of Justice, who's going to back local law enforcement.



We did have a President like that and his name was Donald Trump. Now, we have Joe Biden, who for 50 years has been a lightweight, for 50 years has undermined law enforcement while pretending he has supported it, and he has sold out to the hard Marxist wing of the Democratic Party.



And you look at the Vice President of the United States, she is no better. She was a lousy Attorney General of California. She's a lousy Vice President. We have to the worst people imaginable in charge of this country.



I mean, I can't even think of any -- well, they are worse, I guess, but it is hard to think of anybody much worse. You look at the cities. You've got these crony hardcore leftists as mayors and their City Councils, they don't know how to run a city. They're all propagandists. They're all pushing this abstraction, this Americanized form of Marxism.



Their cities are crumbling, and they're responsible for it. All you need is a little bit more liberty, school choice, back the cops, bring in Tax Codes where people will invest in your cities, and so forth. This isn't brain surgery. It's just that these people are so out of it, and they are so anti-American and anti-capitalist, they are killing the country.



PIRRO: Well, and add anti-Christian to that as well. But let me ask you this, Mark. What do they gain out of it? I get the power thing. But what do they gain out of having cities overrun with crime? People who are Marxist, you know, saying no to those people coming in from Cuba. The audacity to say to Cubans who simply want liberty, if you come here, you're not going to get in. We're not going to let you win. Why?



LEVIN: These are ideologues. And so they're never going to be circumspect. They are never going to look in the mirror. If there's a problem, it's because well, we just haven't stolen enough of your money, stolen enough your property, beaten down the cops enough. We haven't taken on the system well enough. That's the whole idea of these Marxists and I call it American Marxism, because it's not in every technical sense Marxism. But fundamentally it is Marxism.



You know, tax the rich, beat up on the businesses, the oppressed versus the oppressor. They don't embrace Americanism. In fact, I will tell you this, Judge, the Democratic Party has never embraced Americanism. The Democratic Party was responsible for the Confederacy, they supported slavery. They supported segregation right into the 1960s.



Now, they are Democratic Socialists, but they're never embracing Americanism, and that's the problem. And so, until we defeat the Democratic Party and their surrogates in our colleges and universities and the teachers unions and elsewhere, and I talk a lot about that in the book, we are going to be on defense.



We are in the abyss trying to claw our way out and we need to rally and galvanize like we have as Americans before.



This is a daunting and complex challenge because it's from within, but Americans aren't going to roll over for this. I really don't believe it.



PIRRO: Will we win in 2022?



LEVIN: There are millions of us. Millions of us.



PIRRO: Will we win in 2022?



LEVIN: I think we're going to kick ass and 2022. But even putting that aside, we need to go after these teachers unions, and there's ways to do it -- filing complaints with the Internal Revenue Service. I've done that myself. These are political operations. They're not teacher operations.



We need to claw back money out of these universities and colleges. Republican legislatures in particular, how are these professors hired? How do they get tenure? Why are we subsidizing our own demise?



And as for cops, I have an idea. Why don't we help fund cop lawyers so they can sue Black Lives Matter and Antifa and anybody else who assaults a police officer, we can do this, too. We can bring RICO complaints. The courts are open to us, freedom of information is open to us, filing I.R.S. complaints are open us, shareholder meetings and boardrooms and corporations, they are open to us. Now, we need to step up and do something about it, and we can.



We can even do it from behind our desk. You can file a FOIA complaint or whatever. We're seeing mothers do it in School Board meetings. Now, it shouldn't be mothers alone. It ought to be all taxpayers, all American loving citizens.



We don't need to put up with this crap, we pay for all of this stuff.



PIRRO: All right. All right. Mark Levin, The Great One. You gave us great advice. Good luck on the book, "American Marxism." Thank you, Mark.



PIRRO: God bless. You, too.



PIRRO: Next is the border secure? The Biden administration's answer will leave you stumped. And Leo and Tomi are here with reaction to it all, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: Welcome back to JUSTICE. A nation does not exist without a secure border, but sadly, that concept appears to be lost on the Biden-Harris administration. Take a look at what happened when a lifelong politician and D.C. insider was questioned by Senator Lindsey Graham.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Is the southern border secure?



THOMAS VILSACK, U.S. SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE: I think it's fair to say, Senator, that there are ways in which we can improve.



GRAHAM: That's not the question. Is it secure?



VILSACK: Well --



GRAHAM: If you can't figure this out --



VILSACK: No, no.



GRAHAM: Is that a hard question?



VILSACK: Well, it can be a hard question.



GRAHAM: Do you understand that if you give legal status to one person without first securing the border --



VILSACK: Senator --



GRAHAM: You're going to have a run on the border 10 times worse than the - -



VILSACK: No, I don't believe so, sir.



GRAHAM: You don't believe that.



VILSACK: And the reason I don't is because I think the primary route --



GRAHAM: I just think that's ludicrous. You don't give amnesty and hope people won't keep coming. You secure the border, then you provide legal status. We're doing it as backwards.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Here with reaction, FOX Nation host, Tomi Lahren and FOX News contributor, Leo Terrell.



All right, I'm going to start with you, Leo. I've got to tell you, you've got to love Lindsey Graham, and this guy, Vilsack. I mean, I know English is his first language. Is the border secure. What do you say, Leo?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I was so angry as a lawyer. Lindsey asked a straight yes and no question. Every person in this country could have answered that question. Is the border secure? No. Vilsack would not answer that question. You know why? Because he would have lost his job if he told the truth.



So, he basically gave a non-responsive answer. It was maddening. It's the reason why the Democrats are going to lose, Judge in 2022. He refused to answer the question, because telling the truth would have admitted that the Biden administration was a failure. He would have been canceled. He would have lost his job. He would have been chewed up by AOC. That's why he didn't tell the truth.



But the American public knows the answer. The border is not secure.



PIRRO: You know, Tomi, I just read this thing. I mean, he answered like five times -- is the border secure? The guy couldn't come up with an answer. Well, if you don't understand it, you shouldn't be in the position. What's your comment?



TOMI LAHREN, FOX NATION HOST: Well, maybe he should take a tour of the actual border, not the one that Kamala went to, but the actual border and see how insecure it is for himself. It's not that it's just not secure, it is a free for all. We all know what's going on.



But I think that there are some Democrats, some moderate Democrats out there that are very uneasy about what's going on in our border. They don't believe in it. They don't believe in open borders, they don't believe in the free for all.



But as Leo said, they are so afraid of the squad. They are so afraid of the radical base of their party that they will not speak up, but they're going to pay for it dearly in the midterms because the American people, despite what the Democrats are doing to try to deflect from the situation down there, the American people are seeing what's happening.



You can't hide the million plus people we've had come into this country year-to-date. You can't hide that for much longer. It's going to start to appear and we all know what the Democrats are doing. We all know the game plan -- invasion, amnesty, voting rights, that's the strategy. That's what they're working on. This is a choice.



PIRRO: Yes, and you know what the problem is, in addition to that is, I mean, nobody seems to care about COVID. They're talking, you know -- they're telling us to mask up again, and maybe schools shouldn't open. I mean, I don't even want to touch that one. But I want you to listen to some sound from MSNBC. Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have to get a handle on this. Otherwise, we're all going to be looking for seats on the Branson rocket, the Bezos rocket, the Musk rocket up for another place that's habitable for human life.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: All right, Leo, so we've got to get a handle on this. I mean, this is climate change hysteria. Which rocket are you going to slap yourself on to?



TERRELL: I'm staying in this country, because I think there's going to be a sea change in 2022 and 2024 like it was the previous for years. It's just fine, thank you.



I don't have to believe the reporter, honestly believe what he was saying. That was Green Climate propaganda, Judge. If you believe John Kerry, we have nine years left, this at the expense of the Green New Deal. People have lost your job with the Keystone pipeline. And what this is, is nothing more than a scare tactic.



MSNBC in bed with the extreme left and again, just like the previous segment, they are afraid of losing their status. They don't want to get cancelled. That's why they sent out that propaganda. No one in America believes that at all.



PIRRO: Yes. All right, Tomi?



LAHREN: Well, I have an idea. How about all the liberals, all the people that hate this country, they are all more than welcome to go to space. We can be back here in the United States of America repairing it, fixing it, and putting America first, putting freedom first. Send them all to space and maybe that's the solution to all this. But just as Leo said, it's really hard for me to believe all this climate extremism when you've got Jeff Bezos and pals going up for a 10-minute joy ride costing how much and how many emissions putting into this environment that they claim to care about so much.



Meanwhile, as Leo mentioned, the people in my home state of South Dakota had their pipeline cancelled. They're now without jobs. That community is suffering. But Bezos can take a 10-minute joy ride. Excuse me, put away your work virtue signaling and your climate tears. We don't believe them anymore. It's a farce and a joke.



PIRRO: And in addition, you know they some people started claiming years ago that this would be you know, Armageddon this year, so I mean, forget it all. Tomi and Leo, thanks so much.



And just ahead, new fears as the COVID delta variant strikes America and cases across the U.S. continue to rise. Dr. Marty Makary with what you and your family need to know, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: New concerns and mixed messages as the COVID delta variant sweeps across the U.S. Here is Joe Biden's incoherent attempt to calm the fears.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You're not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Clueless Joe then backpedaled on that because we know unfortunately, that's not true. We've seen several of the runaway Texas Dems, all vaccinated still test positive for COVID, and staff at the White House and beyond.



So, let's get to the facts and how can we best protect ourselves and our families with the author of "The Price We Pay," FOX News medical contributor and professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and School of Public Health, Dr. Marty Makary joins me now.



All right, Doctor. So now it seems that 83 percent of the infections in the United States right now are based on the delta variant, this is supposedly very contagious. What can you tell us? Do the vaccines help or not?



DR. MARTY MAKARY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, look, if you've got vaccinated immunity or natural immunity, you can feel pretty good, you're still protected against severe illness. And our battle has never been against the sniffles, or mild common cold symptoms, which you can develop if you're immunized. It's been about death and disability. And for that you can feel really good about your immunity.



Look, the problem right now where the delta virus concerning is in very surgically regionalized parts of the United States. We've got rural communities in five states contributing to about 50 percent of these new cases.



PIRRO: All right, so, you know, there was a study from the Cleveland Clinic that said, if you've had COVID, you have the antibodies, and all you need is one shot from Pfizer, the first shot and that's enough, but it appears that with this delta variant, that in addition to the antibodies, you've got to have the T-cells as well. So, I guess we have to convince people that it's not -- the antibodies aren't enough. There are also T- cells that we need to fight the virus, correct?



MAKARY: That's right. One of the biggest failures of our medical leadership has been ignoring natural immunity. It's about half of the unvaccinated and they have a reasonable reason not to get the vaccine right now. They already have immunity. Many of them have circulating antibodies. And some of us doctors recommend one shot in those folks if they want to get a vaccine. But they've already got immunity.



Now there's two parts to immunity. One is the antibodies, but the other is the memory B-cells and T-cells and that's probably what gives you decades of protection against severe illness. So COVID is going to turn into a seasonal virus that will cause common cold like symptoms and that is going to be our future, we can try to eliminate this with more restrictions.



PIRRO: And there are some people's cards that actually say that their shot expires within six months. I mean, some of these shots good for a year, or longer? Do we know? Do they tell us?



MAKARY: Immunity is probably lifelong. That's what many of us think. Certainly, the test of natural immunity over 19 months is showing that it's going strong, and it's durable. Vaccinated immunity, we have suggestions now from Israel that it may start to wane six months and nine months into it. There's an early group now that's been shown to be more likely to get the infection, but less likely to have any severe illness and you're still protected against death.



PIRRO: All right. Finally, the masks, do we wear them? Don't we wear them? Should we wear them? Talk to us.



MAKARY: First of all, Judge, anyone who is concerned and wants to wear a mask, by all means, go ahead. My concern with mandates is not only are we going to be imposing mandates in areas with high population immunity based on a couple pockets with low vaccinated immunity. But also we're going to politicize the mask, and we can't be doing that. That does not help us.



PIRRO: All right, Dr. Marty Makary, thank you so much.



And next, a different kind of closing statement that everyone who loves America needs to hear. Back in a moment.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: Finally, my closing statement tonight is a call to action and a reminder that the presidency is not the only impactful public office in our country. We all have the obligation to try to make a difference. Listen to highlights from my speech this week at Turning Point U.S.A. Student Action Summit in Tampa.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: We've got to get involved in local election. Who is the DA? Who is running for Judge? Who's running for the School Board? Who is running for alderman or City Council or County Board, councilperson? All of those races are essential.



You put their feet to the fire. Do they believe in America? Do they believe in free speech? Do they believe in freedom of religion? Do they think cops are racist?



I'm here to tell you not only are cops not serial murdering racists, cops are the only line between us and total barbarism.



You believe in yourself. You believe in God and you believe in this country and you say to yourself, every day, thank you Lord for putting me in this country. Thank you for the people in the military who let me -- who give me the right to say what I want to say in this country.



[APPLAUSE]



PIRRO: And by the way, Ronald Reagan was right. Those who have known freedom and then lost it have never known it again. This country was found on Judeo-Christian ethics. That is who we are.



[CHEERING AND APPLAUDING]



So, I want you to repeat after me, I'm American and I am invincible.



AUDIENCE: I am American and I am invincible.



PIRRO: I have liberties and government cannot control me.



AUDIENCE: I have the liberties and government cannot control me.



PIRRO: And we are citizens of the greatest nation on Earth.



AUDIENCE: And we are citizens of the greatest nation on Earth.



PIRRO: God bless you and God bless America.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Don't forget to catch my entire speech, plus, all the other great coverage from the event on FOX Nation any time.



Remember, you never need to miss a show if you always set your DVR and you can catch more of me at cameo.com/judgejeanine. Thanks so much for watching.



I'm Jeanine Pirro, advocating for truth, justice, and the American way.



I'll see you next Saturday night.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.