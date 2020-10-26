Judge Jeanine: You decide the fate of this great nation

This is a rush transcript from “Justice with Judge Jeanine” October 24, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight.

President Trump is en route to his next campaign stop in the battleground state of Wisconsin, and you'll see it live within the hour.

But first, my open.

You have 10 days to decide the fate of this Great Nation. Think long and hard. Your destiny depends on your choice.

Whether do you like President Donald Trump or Joe Biden, it doesn't matter.

If you think it's time to hire a person for the Oval Office, who has done nothing in Washington for 47 years, who could not point to one domestic or foreign policy success.

If you think of man mentored by a segregationist who opposed busing, the one who wrote the law that literally put a generation of young African- Americans he called predators in prison, with financial incentives to keep them behind bars, even proud of it, saying he liked the idea of keeping them in jail longer, yet had the opportunity over and over again in the next quarter century to do something about it, but did nothing, not even condemn it, even when he was a heartbeat away from the first black President and black Attorney General who could have done something about it.

If you think a man as fraudulent is this one who plagiarized his way through college and his career, lying about simple things like scholarships, class standing, and still in 1987 running for President uses a campaign stump speech stolen from a famous writer over and over again.

If you think of man who was on both sides of an issue, either because he is too dumb to comprehend an issue, or so clueless, he forgot what he said before, or simply has no moral core and will say and do anything to win.

If you think a man who remains silent for 100 days as American cities, neighborhoods and businesses are destroyed in the name of social justice by so-called woke warriors who act out their alleged cry for justice, by destroying looting, and burning businesses, of fellow Americans of all colors, whose life savings and dreams are in those businesses shattered by the hateful, divisive, angry, intolerant, confrontational, illegal acts of these anarchists.

If you think it's time we put someone in the Oval Office, who believes that everything about America is dark, dreary and depressing in the past, the present and the future, and wants to educate our children that doctrine, a man who seems afraid of his own shadow.

If you want a woman, a heartbeat away from that guy, who a socialist, leftist, police hating, criminal loving candidate who speaks of the Harris administration, while presidential candidate Biden is so out of it, that even he talks of the Harris administration, you have to ask yourself, does he even know what's in store for him? Or is he truly the Trojan horse whose occupants will turn this nation into a socialist one?

If you think we need someone in the Oval, who thinks the answer to America's coronavirus and economic problems is to shut down again, while the airline industry barely hangs at 15 percent capacity, the movie theater industry on the precipice of bankruptcy, travel and hotel industry about to collapse, well-known stores restructuring and teetering on bankruptcy.

This guy's answer to the problems is to put up Plexiglas. Plexiglas? Where?

The restaurants aren't even open.

And as for the virus itself, platitudes are great, but he has offered nothing -- nothing that is different from the sitting President, other than being months late to the game.

If you think we need someone in the Oval who doesn't have the stamina, who is too frail, too weak, who hides in the basement and doesn't have the wherewithal to campaign for dog catcher, let alone the highest office in the land who can't even come out of his basement to join an ex-President who is campaigning for him, and who has a look of aimless and directionless behavior.

If you think we need someone in the Oval whose family is like pigs at the

trough: Hunter, James, Patrick collecting millions with a piece of the action going to the big guy, who then parlays our foreign policy to match their current financial goals, whose son runs around the world with a vacuum sucking up millions from Communist China, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and more, whose family has no problem doing deals with the Chinese Communist Party companies, while the big guy is in office, then folks, Joe Biden is your guy.

Folks, the only corruption in the Ukraine was Joe Biden leveraging American foreign policy using our money to get the President of Ukraine to fire the prosecutor investigating his son's company. That's corruption. And Biden is such a harebrained fool, he both corroborates and admits the scheme.

Now, I don't know about you, but I want a president who respects our American history and expects American citizens to respect the law, who doesn't glorify abortion, and who fights every day for us, who believes that allowing a baby to die after birth is infanticide.

I want a president who is proud of the police, the military and working Americans, who believes all children of all races and creeds deserve the opportunity to have an education that's not steeped in Union dogma and hate for America.

I want a President who is going to draw a line in the sand and fire back when they cross it. A president who doesn't namby-pamby with those who hold our hostages, and who takes the fight to get them back and gets them back.

A man who doesn't give a damn about the color of your skin and proved it with more jobs than people that fill them. A man who believes that crimes have consequences and the rules are to be followed, who believes in the Constitution, the right of free speech, not limited by this hogwash, political correctness, who believes in religious freedom, who refuses to allow churches to be shut down, who believes we have a constitutional right to practice our religion and go to houses of worship. Yes, even during a pandemic.

Who believes in one nation under God, a man who made me proud to say Merry Christmas, yes, even at a decibel higher.

There's only one man, one person who withstood fast against the incredible onslaught of attacks, insults and lies. A man with the uncommon stamina, energy and perseverance to fight the dark forces that seek to tear down mankind's greatest experiment and freedom.

A man who brings truth, light and transparency to a nation clouded in darkness and chaos, a man who never wavers in his determination to make America proud, strong, and yes, great again and that man is the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

You have 10 days.

And that's my open. Let me know what you think on my Facebook and Twitter #JudgeJeanine.

Here with reaction to my open and much more, Senate Judiciary Chairman, Lindsey Graham.

Good evening, Senator. You've often said that this is a choice election.

What is your take on my open?

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Right. Well, you nailed it. It's a choice between higher taxes, lower taxes, open borders, healthcare for illegal immigrants, secure borders, conservative judges versus liberal judges, a strong military versus weak foreign policy, turning our system upside down.

The biggest choice election in the history of the country.

And let me just say this, imagine four more years of President Trump with a Republican Senate, 250 judges confirmed already, three Supreme Court Justices. Imagine four more years of managing the Tax Code, controlling the military. Being able to put conservative judges on the court. It is just -- it just excites me about a second term of Donald Trump.

PIRRO: All right, now, Senator you have just completed Judiciary hearings on candidate Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court. And my kudos to you.

You did it. Nothing stopped you. Nothing distracted you.

You ran a tight ship, but what is the schedule now? When will it go before the complete floor? When will the vote be and do you have the votes?

GRAHAM: Right. We have the votes, Judge. We're going to vote on Judge Barrett, I think Monday evening. We've got I think every Republican but one. She is the most highly qualified nominee I've ever seen in my entire life. She is a conservative woman who embraces her fate.

She is unashamedly pro-life, but she's not going to impose the law of Amy on the rest of us. She'll apply the law to the facts. We have the votes.

I think she will be on the court early next week, and this is one of the most significant accomplishments for President Trump, a constitutional conservative on the court. This makes three.

This is why we are in this business. This is why we worked so hard. This is why we put up with all the BS, for moments like this. This is a very big deal, America. Thank you, President Trump.

PIRRO: All right and thank you for the way you handled it. Now, I want to talk just for a moment about what happened with Joe Biden in the debate.

Toward the end of the debate, when he talked about oil on the impact you think that his transitioning out of oil is going to be in the election.

GRAHAM: Well, it is going to destroy our economy. If we go out of the oil and gas business, millions of Americans will lose their job. Everybody who produces oil in the Middle East will be stronger. We will lose our energy independence.

If we go down the road charted by Biden and Harris, China and India will be the biggest winners. We're going to cripple our economy in the name of saving the environment. We're not going to ask China and India to change their behavior at all.

But to destroy the oil and gas business will be a boom for the Middle East.

It will make us energy dependent. Our foreign policy will change.

It is the dumbest idea in the world -- that is on the ballot. The radical nature of the Biden-Harris regime could not be more radical than destroying the oil and gas industry, making us dependent on people in the Middle East who hate our guts.

You know, my opponent raised $109 million to take me out. They want the Senate so badly. They're trying to destroy this President who has had the best presidency since Ronald Reagan.

So help me. I'm up here fighting for Amy, Judge. I'm not going home until we get her on the court.Tell every friend you've got.

If you don't have a friend, go make a friend.

You don't want America to be out of the oil and gas business and be dependent on the Middle East all over again. Help me.

PIRRO: Well, right. And you know, I understand that that is the most money that's ever been raised for a senatorial race in American history.

GRAHAM: In history. Why? Liberals hate my guts. I stood up for Kavanaugh, when they tried to destroy his life.

PIRRO: I was going to at the why, but I didn't want to --

GRAHAM: Well, I'll tell you why. They hate my guts. I stood up for Kavanaugh when they tried to destroy the man's life. I've been a friend of President Trump, the unpardonable sin is to help this man who has been a hell of a President. And now, I'm helping Judge Barrett.

They're trying to take me out, every liberal in the country is sending money to South Carolina. South Carolina is not for sale. But I need people listening to this program who believe in President Trump and conservatism to help me to finish strong. Don't let San Francisco buy South Carolina.

PIRRO: Well, you know, you certainly have had quite a fight, but I think the way you handled the Kavanaugh hearing, I think that was one of your finest moments.

GRAHAM: Thank you.

PIRRO: And certainly with Amy Coney Barrett on the road, and getting her nominated before Election Day will be absolutely incredible.

So Senator Lindsey Graham, thank you so much for being with us, and good luck.

GRAHAM: Thank you very much, Judge. Help me if you can, folks. God bless.

PIRRO: All right, President Trump speaking now at a rally in Wisconsin.

Let's listen in live.

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Thank you very much. Wow.

Look at that. Look where that goes. Oh, boy.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

AUDIENCE: (Chanting "We love you.")

TRUMP: Thank you very much. And hello, Wisconsin, thank you very much. What a great place. What a great place.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: We had such luck here four years ago, and I have a feeling we will win by even more, I think. I really believe that.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: We're going to win by even. Oh, we had a good time here. But I've been doing a good job for you. You're building all those ships and all that other stuff I gave you -- all of that military equipment.

Ten days from now, we are going to win this state and we are going to win four more great years in the White House.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Now, by the way, just so you know, you think there's a lot of people here, 20,000. There's about 25,000 outside trying to get in.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Would anybody like to give them their place? Would anybody like to be nice? No?

AUDIENCE: No.

TRUMP: At the debate this week, the American people saw the contrast between a 47-year-old career politician if you call him that, who used public office to enrich himself. I am a businessman who entered the public space. We entered a public space to do a great job for our country and our people, right?

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Did anybody see the debate by any chance?

AUDIENCE: Yes.

TRUMP: They had a poll, I shouldn't say this, but I should, maybe I should.

Ninety one percent to nine percent, and I'm saying, how did the nine percent get in there?

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: For the last half century, Joe Biden has been outsourcing your jobs, opening your borders and sacrificing American blood and treasure in endless foreign ridiculous wars.

[BOOING]

TRUMP: I fight for the middle class, Biden is -- you know what he does, right? I think he is fighting. He is actually fighting, I think for Hunter, for the family. Biden and his cronies, what they've done is a disgrace, and frankly, what the media has done is more of a disgrace.

[BOOING]

TRUMP: Think of it. Think of it, there has never been -- there has never been. There's never been a more egregious assault on our people, on our country than what the media is doing because they refuse to write about his corruption and they'll write anything.

They'll write falsely about us, but they refuse to write about his corruption, and now, you can add Big Tech. Add Big Tech: Section 230, add Big Tech.

In 2016, Wisconsin voted to fire this depraved political establishment that you elected, an outsider as your President who is finally putting America first. We are doing that.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: I had a much easier life than this, I'll be honest with you. I thought this might have been a little bit easier. I didn't know the swamp was that deep and that vicious.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: They spied on my campaign. They did all sorts of things nobody could believe. It has never happened ever in the history of our country. And no President, this should never happen to another President. This should never ever be allowed to happen to another President. Let's see what happens.

And now on top of it, we have the Biden deal. Pretty crazy. But you know what? Nobody, no administration -- listen to those -- listen to that sound, it is coming so far away.

AUDIENCE: (Chanting "Lock him up.")

TRUMP: This should never happen to another President again, it should never happen. They spied on our campaign. Long before I won, we won, and what's even worse, after we win, that's when it really got going -- a bunch of really crooked bad people.

But you know what? That's draining the swamp one by one, one by one, one by one.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: But you never told me it was going to be like this.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: You work hard. You raise your families. You follow our laws. You support your church. You serve your community and you give your love and loyalty to this country.

Now, you finally have a President that is loyal to you in return and I am.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: And by the way, there's some interesting things happening. Look at them back there. Look at all of those cameras. They are raring. They are raring to go.

[BOOING]

TRUMP: Look at all those lights. They're very nervous when I'm talking because you know that red light is on and then they say get ready to turn it off just in case. Get ready to turn it off.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: No, but they're seeing things that are happening. Florida is looking great.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: They're saying, what's going on in Florida? They are saying, what's going on in North Carolina? It is looking great. Looking fantastic, right?

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: It's looking great. What's going on in -- Pennsylvania is looking great.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: We're a little worried about Philadelphia because a lot of bad things happened to Philadelphia over the years, you know. We have got to watch Philadelphia.

I love Philadelphia. I went to school in Philadelphia, but we've got to watch it. There's a lot of things going on in Philadelphia. They're watching. They're all watching.

And I was looking fantastic. Right? Farmers.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Nebraska looking great. No, the whole farm -- the farmers are looking good. We did a lot for the farmers.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: $28 billion to the farmers from China, directly from China. Thank you very much. Thank you.

No, it's looking good. Michigan today. Right? You saw that the poll, two points up in Michigan.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Two points up. And a place called Wisconsin, you ever hear of Wisconsin?

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Way up. It is looking good. So let's see what happens. But they get a little nervous back there, the fake news. They don't like this. They said, this wasn't supposed to happen. This is going even faster than it did four years ago. Remember that?

Remember that great evening. Remember the great --

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: We started with you very early. They announced you very early.

Right? They announced Wisconsin very early. But they had Florida. Florida has gone to Donald Trump and they're going, oh my, what happened?

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: Remember, we were supposed to lose Florida by a lot. Florida has gone to Donald Trump, easily, actually. Right?

Remember Ohio? I just left Ohio. By the way, we got you your football.

Congratulations today.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Ohio, they had congratulations, too, Ohio State did great. You did great. I wouldn't want to come to one of these two places if you lost the game.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: Just so you know. I got that -- I got the Big Ten back. I also got the PAC 12 back.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: And you know how that happened? Right? Sleepy Joe Biden, when he heard they canceled the season, the Big Ten. I was working on China and other things. So if you don't mind, I didn't know too much about it.

But they put out an ad or something that I was responsible for canceling Big Ten football, me. I said, what the hell do I have to do with it?

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: So I said tell me about Big Ten. They said, sir, they have a very good guy -- where is Tim? Is he around here some place? Tim Pataki. Where is Tim? Where's Tim?

He did a hell of a job. Anyway, I give -- I bring these young geniuses out.

I said, Tim, we've got to get him back. But anyway, so what happened? They said me. I said, what do I have to do with it? I said, what happened? Big Ten, it was canceled for the season.

I said why? These are young strong guys. Like Barron Trump. He got it.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: He got it. But they believe it -- they may not be as tall as Barron and he is 14. But these are young, strong people. And you know, Barron, he tested positive. And I said, oh, that's terrible. Barron, how are you doing? He said, I don't -- I think I'm fine. I never -- what's wrong?

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: About 15 minutes later, I said, Doc, how is he doing? He's gone.

He's perfect. He's perfect. It's all gone. And he was like -- it was so fast. Young, young, strong immune systems, right? Go back to school. Let's go back to school.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Go back to school. No, it's true. He tested positive and then 15 minutes later, approximately, I said, how is he doing, doc? He's fine. He's perfect. But that's what happens.

The First Lady had it. She is doing well. I had it. Here I am.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Here I am in Wisconsin. Got to get back. You've got to -- we've got to bring our country, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania. What do they have in common, right? North Carolina, Democrat governors who want to keep -- watch, watch on November 4th --

[BOOING]

TRUMP: On November 4th, they'll all announce, you're open for business.

We're open. And you notice, they always go cases, cases. You know why cases? Because we do more testing than anybody.

So Barron, is -- it's a case. He is a young guy, Barron is a case, 99.9, you know that, right? Ninety nine point nine. Barron is a case, and it's crazy. And you turn on and they say, cases have jumped, cases -- because we do -- now, if we did have the testing, we would have half the cases. If we cut that in half, we will have another half cut.

We have the greatest testing in the world. The bad news is the fake news uses it as a means. They talk about that mortality down -- mortality rate down 85 percent because what we've done is incredible. What our doctors have done is incredible.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: It's incredible. And so I got it. They said, sir, excuse me, sir.

You've just tested positive, I said, I tested positive for what?

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: What the hell do I have? They said, you've tested positive, sir.

COVID. I said, you mean, the China plague?

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Because that's where it comes from. And I didn't feel so great. I didn't feel so great. And I told the story two times in the last three days, I've done a number of these, you know?

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: You know why? Because we can't take any chances, we have to win.

Some people said, how the hell do you do this? But there's a lot of love here. You know, it's easy. When there's love, you could do it.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: If they love you. No, there's a lot of love. It's true.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: When there is love, right? Rick? Is that Rick? I think, right? Rick.

AUDIENCE: (Chanting "We love Trump.")

TRUMP: I can hardly see you. Thank you. Now, I don't mind doing it. People have said, how do you do this? How do you do this? Because you know, I'll do -- I'm going to go actually in the last two or three days, I'm going to five of these. And then after it's over, I'm going to go back home. And if you don't mind, I'm going to sleep for a little while, is that all right?

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Right? If you don't mind. But no, the one thing I learned, I said it. When you're the President of the United States, there is no shortage of doctors. And so I'm not feeling good. I'm in this bed. And I felt -- I've haven't felt bad in a long time, but I didn't feel good, and I just tested positive.

So I'm surrounded by 12 doctors. Twelve, exactly 12. The best in the world.

Johns Hopkins University, right? Johns Hopkins. Great. Great, brilliant place.

Walter Reed Medical Center, the greatest place. I'm telling you, these doctors, they are great. But they -- I had so many doctors, and each one of them study different parts of the body.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: And I had a moment where almost every one of them was touching me simultaneously and I didn't like it.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: I didn't like it. And anyway, I said, doc, I want to get out of here. I've got a campaign. I'm in the midst of a campaign against Sleepy Joe. I mean, can you imagine -- look -- can you imagine losing to this guy?

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: I said I've got to get going here. They said, sir, this is serious.

I'm sorry. You'll have to just take it easy for a little while. I can't.

Anyway. They gave me a thing called Regeneron. Right? And we're making it available to anybody that needs it. As soon as we can. We're doing an emergency use.

And so what happened? They gave me Regeneron and I wake up the next morning and I felt like Superman. I ripped my shirt off. I want to go back. I want to go. We've got to go and beat China. We've got to beat everybody.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: We've got to beat everybody. No, it's true. I felt like Superman. I mean, it's amazing. They did a great job. They're just great people.

But we've got to get our country back to work. We've got to get -- your place opened. We've got to open. Your state has to open.

Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Michigan. The only one that has freedom in Michigan is the governor's husband. Right? He is allowed to go boating. He is allowed to do whatever he wants, everybody else. But you know, we won that big case.

The Supreme Court of Michigan found that unconstitutional what she was doing. She was locking everybody up. And it is opening and I think that's one of the reasons that I'm doing so well in Michigan because we're fighting her and we're fighting it.

And the bottom line, we have to be vigilant, we have to be careful. We have to be everything, but we also have to get our lives back. We have to take our country back.

It's going away. It's rounding the turn. You know, the vaccines are coming, right, and they are going to be really great and the therapeutics are amazing and maybe cures. I don't know. They call them therapeutics, but maybe cure. This stuff I took, either I got better myself or it was one hell of a medicine, I'll tell you.

I don't care which it was. But here I am and we got back very quickly.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: I took a little time off. We took a little time off, and I actually probably feel better now than I did before the thing happened. But I appreciate you. This is an incredible crowd of people at this time in the night.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Incredible. It is an incredible group and the people outside or there's even more people outside, and it's just a fantastic feeling.

You know, President Obama came onto the scene today.

[BOOING]

TRUMP: Barack Hussein Obama, he arrived to help Joe because Joe is doing about -- so I'm doing numerous of these a day. I was about to tell you, in the last two or three days, I said, let's do five, we can't take a chance.

Five. You know what five is? Five rallies.

These aren't like five, like, say hello to five people.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: These are 25,000 to 30,000 to 35,000. We had a 41,000 -- the only thing that stopped us, look at the size. The only thing that stopped us is the configuration or we could have tripled this number.

In Ohio, we could have had four times -- it was just like this, but we could have four times the number. The people on the streets, they couldn't get in. It's amazing. Something is going on and they see it. Something is going on.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: They see it. They just asked me at the plane, I did a little quick press conference, you know. I get ready -- you've got to get ready because if -- they're always going for the kill. Every question is the kill because

-- let's see if we can get him with this one.

You know, they've been trying. They've been trying for a lot of years, haven't they? They've been trying for a lot of years, but at the plane and they said, you know, these crowds are incredible. It's really amazing.

And they said -- one of them said, something is going on, and something is going on. This is spirit for a country. I don't even think you saw this. I mean, I know for a fact, you didn't see this four years ago, because as good as four years ago, that was incredible. The best ever. The best ever.

This is much better. This is stronger.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: This is stronger. This is stronger than it ever once. There has never been anything like it. There's never been anything like it. I was going to say, so Barack Hussein Obama showed up to help Sleepy Joe because Sleepy Joe is only capable of doing one or two of these every three or four days, right? And he never leaves Delaware.

I like Delaware very much, but he never leaves. It is -- Joe Biden -- I said, where is he going to be? Where? He is going to be in Delaware, about two minutes from his house, two minutes from the basement.

So anyway, so I get a call. And they say, sir, I have a little bad news.

What? Barack Hussein Obama has come in and he is going to start campaigning for sleepy Joe.

I said, I said, let me ask you this, look, he is coming in. He's coming in.

But first of all, he didn't endorse him. You know, his Vice President, he wouldn't endorsed him. And then after he won, he wouldn't endorse him.

You know, it took them like a long time, right? You know why? Because Obama was in shock that this guy won.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: He was in shock. It took him about two months to figure out what the hell happened. He said, I can't believe it. First he said, Joe, you don't have to do this. Remember the famous -- Joe, Joe, don't do it. You don't have to do this. You don't have to run. Please, Joe. Don't do it.

And don't forget, this is his second or third attempt, and when he was in primetime, which was never very good, because any senator will tell you that his prime was not good.

But in primetime, he got one percent. We used to call him One Percent Joe.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: And now that it's 50 percent, he is at 50 percent, and at 50 percent, he wins. You explain. Is politics crazy or what?

AUDIENCE: Yes.

TRUMP: And you know on the debate that last question about oil, right?

[BOOING]

TRUMP: And I was very proud of myself because with the whole thing, and I was very nice. I got credit for being nice.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: I got a lot of credit. Right? Right, Rick? I got a lot of credit.

You know, the first time was more aggressive, which I happen to like better because you've got to get it over with. You don't get it done.

But you know who liked my performance the first time better? The Hispanics and I'm doing great with them.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Hispanics 78 percent. They love the first. They want that strong -- they are tough, smart.

But you know, so we go through the whole thing and he made a little couple of mistakes, but it wasn't bad. And then the last question happened. I said, are you looking to get off oil? He said, yes, we have to do that. I said, oh you do? This is --

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: This is a big moment and I said, I hope you're watching Texas and Pennsylvania and by the way, you don't have to worry about it quite as much. But you know what you do, you want to keep your gasoline down. You want to keep your heating bills down, right?

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: But Ohio is watching too, because they do a lot of fracking. And then I played a clip that some of you saw, I don't know, we'll have it up today. But I think it might be too cold to put it up if you want it at another time.

But basically, he said all the way along, right? He talked about fracking, all the way along. We will not frack under any circumstance. Right? I mean, you couldn't be.

I said he is really against fracking. Basically, he is against oil. You know, in Texas, he's against oil, guns and God.

[BOOING]

TRUMP: And then the fake news said, they're doing very well in Texas. It's even - I don't think it's even. You know, I speak to the governor. This governor said, it's not even, it's not even close.

But how do you -- how can you be against oil? Right? Gun? Second Amendment, and God. That's not a good -- that doesn't work here, either, by the way, does it?

AUDIENCE: No.

TRUMP: So anyway, so he said he is against fracking, and then he gets the nomination because Elizabeth Pocahontas walked. A super liberal decided that she hated Bernie and she wanted to destroy Bernie. Oh, Bernie, this guy.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: He should get the award for sportsmanship.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: No, it happened twice. Right? And he always takes it so well, you know. He doesn't mind losing. He doesn't mind losing. He is a good sport.

But it happened to him, she would -- because then she got out before Super Tuesday, she took votes away from him. He would have won every single state. And instead of Sleepy Joe, we would have gone against Crazy Bernie, right? Crazy Bernie.

But Bernie did us a lot of favors on Social Security, you saw that where he revealed that Joe wanted to break up Social Security, you can't do that and be a politician. A lot of politicians are now lying by the way side having wanted to break -- really wanting to break up Social Security. That's it and Medicare.

And so we had that clip and I played that and we'll play it the next time I'm in Wisconsin. But this is going to be, in my opinion, the most important election in the history of our country. I really believe that.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Because our country will never be a socialist nation. It will never be a socialist country.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: And that's where they want to take you. With your vote, we will continue to bring back your jobs, lower drug prices.

AUDIENCE: (Chanting "Four more years.")

TRUMP: I don't think it is cold here. You know, they said, sir, it is 32 degrees. It doesn't feel -- we've got a lot of warmth in here, right?

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: But we're going to support our police, protect our Second Amendment.

We will protect our Second Amendment, defend our borders. They want to have open borders. If you don't have borders, you don't have a country, I'm sorry.

And ensure more products that are proudly stamped with that beautiful phrase "Made in the U.S.A."

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: We will deliver record prosperity. By the way, you've got to get out and vote. I mean, when I'm out here, what the hell time is it? And it's freezing.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: If I don't win this state, I'm going to come back and I'm going to be very angry at you.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: Epic job growth, groundbreaking therapies, a safe vaccine that quickly ends the pandemic, by the way with or without it, and we have it -- great companies. But we're rounding the turn. It drives them crazy when I say we're rounding the turn.

Cases, cases, always cases. They don't use the other words, I don't want to use the other words. I don't even want to talk about the other words, because I thought Sleepy Joe was very dark when he has talked about a dark winter -- a dark winter.

Now how dark was that? How terrible was that? They say you sound too optimistic. They're always saying I sound -- that's right. That's right.

Because I love this country. We're optimists.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: And you know what? You know what? And I said it the other night at the debate, I don't want to put myself in a basement in the White House, or frankly in a beautiful bedroom in the White House upstairs and lock myself in for a year and a half. Because we have work to do. We can't do that. We don't have that luxury.

We can't put ourselves in a basement and say -- no, we have to get out.

We're running a great country. Our country next year will be greater than ever before. Look at what's happening. Our economy will be greater than ever before. You had the best --

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: You had the best -- you had the best year you've ever had last year.

You had the best year economically that you've ever had -- your state. But almost, I can say almost anywhere I go. You don't have to like Joe -- he can't remember anything. This is when you don't have to, just say, you had the best -- because every state in the country, just about I think every state had the best year they've ever had last year.

You're going to have a better year this year coming up because you see some

-- the Atlanta Fed projected -- now, they may be wrong, but you know, I think the highest ever was like seven or eight percent, 35 percent GDP increase, 35 percent. Nobody has ever heard of that.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: I told somebody, I'll take 25 right now. But guarantee it, right?

Twenty five right, 35 percent. Now if they're right, good. If they're -- if it's at 20, if it is at 15. I mean, if it's anything like that, but they projected just on Friday 35 percent GDP.

The interesting thing is, guess when that comes out? On November 1st. It comes out on November 1st. So I'm willing to say, hold your vote, just if it's anywhere near there. Okay.

Problem is, if it comes out at 25, they'll say President Trump has failed to deliver.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: I gave working families record setting tax cuts, the biggest tax cut in the history of our country.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Sleepy Joe wants to raise the hell of our taxes.

[BOOING]

TRUMP: So look, you know, I haven't been doing this very long, but I have been in politics. I've always been helping, you know, I've always been on the other side, right? But I've watched for a long time. And I've always watched politicians, we will cut your taxes.

I mean, I've never seen -- here is a politician, we will raise your taxes.

What the hell?

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: I've never heard it before. He is the only politician I've ever seen that's going to give you the largest tax increase in the history of our country. It's a quadrupling of taxes.

[BOOING]

TRUMP: And he's going to put all the regulations back, all the things that have created these jobs, because frankly, I think the regulations might have been more important even than the tax cuts.

But all of those things that take 20 years to get a highway approved, we have it down to two, and it is going to be down to one and you may get rejected for environmental or safety reasons.

But all of that stuff it is going to go back -- all of it. But he is the only politician I've ever seen saying he is going to raise your taxes. Who the hell wants that? They're going to get -- they're going to get your Second Amendment. They are going to obliterate your Second Amendment.

[BOOING]

TRUMP: Think of what they want to do. But as long as I'm here, your Second Amendment is safe.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: As long as I'm here.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: As long as I'm here, your tax cuts are safe. They want to take away your child tax credits, that's a thousand dollars a child that we got you.

We got you. They want to take that away.

As long as I'm here, all of that -- because it has to go through the President. Okay? So you don't have to worry about it.

The election is a choice between a Trump super recovery -- that's what we're having -- or a Biden depression. If he gets in with this craziness that he is talking about with these massive tax, and you know where the money is going? To the Green New Deal.

[BOOING]

TRUMP: They want to rip down thousands of buildings and rebuild them with very small windows first. I want my beautiful window. I want my view. I don't want to have small windows.

It is the craziest thing conceived and dedicated by AOC plus three who I don't think she ever even studied the environment in school.

[BOOING]

TRUMP: She didn't study environment. Did AOC ever take a course in environment, Rick? I don't think so. The great Ric Grenell. Does everybody know Ric?

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Wow. Ric, that's big stuff. He is phenomenal. Man, oh, man. He'd walk into that Justice Department. He was loaded up. He gave them so much stuff. He is the greatest. Thanks.

I didn't know you're going to be here, Ric. What a job you've done. Thank you, Ric Grenell. Thank you, everybody.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: It's a choice between a Trump boom and a Biden lockdown. He wants to lock it down. He was saying the other night. We're not lacking anything down. We understand this disease, we're going to take care of our seniors and people that are really susceptible, especially seniors with diabetes, seniors with problems with the heart.

You know, some countries they report differently. If somebody is sick with a heart problem and they die of COVID, they say they died of a heart problem. If somebody is terminally ill with cancer and they have COVID, we report them -- and you know doctors get more money and hospitals get more money. Think of this incentive.

So some countries do it differently. If somebody is very sick with a bad heart, they die of COVID. They don't get reported as COVID.

So then you wonder, gee, I wonder why their cases are so low. This country

-- and their reporting systems are really not doing it right. If somebody has a really bad heart, and they're close to death, even if they're not, but they have a very bad heart and they get COVID, they put it down to COVID.

Other countries put it down to a heart. So we have to be -- we are going to start looking at things because you know, they have things -- they have things a little bit backwards.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: They have things a little bit backwards.

Joe Biden has made a corrupt bargain in exchange for his party's nomination. He has handed control of his party over to the socialist, communist, Marxist and left-wing extremists and they are.

[BOOING]

TRUMP: And they are filled with hatred, venom and rage. They really are. I mean, you look at -- you look at Portland. Look at these anarchists, right?

You look at these anarchists and we want to go into Portland so bad. You know, we'd do it. We'd do it. We've done it.

So we go, Minnesota. We go in and what we've done in Minnesota what we've done all over, all over, wherever they -- but we have to be invited. We have to be invited in, but Minneapolis, a week and a half they are burning the hell out of the place. And then -- Kenosha. Do I love Kenosha.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Kenosha. I got the endorsement of the Sheriff. I don't know if the Sheriff is here. Where's the Sheriff? Is he here? Where is the Sheriff? I love that Sheriff. We got the endorsement of everybody in Kenosha.

You wouldn't have a Kenosha if there wasn't Trump. That one went anyway.

That one went anyway.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: You know we have to be invited in. And actually, I must tell you, the governor was very nice. He did call and he said, okay, you can come in.

I said I wish you called a week ago.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: But we went in and we solved the problem, and I came back here as you know, a little while later and we met all of the law enforcement that did such a good job.

But Kenosha you wouldn't have a Kenosha right now. I mean, they've burned down a few stores. We're working to get them built up, right. We're working to get them built up. But we did a great job.

But we went into Minneapolis also. That was a week and a half and it was terrible, the damage that was done. But it was sort of a beautiful thing.

The world's most expensive uniforms. They come in. They have helmets that cost a fortune. There is more computers in those helmets.

So they come in and you have one, two, not socially distanced by the way.

They were right -- they are standing next. And then you'd have black uniforms. And then you had another line, another line, another line. And these were really bad people. And you had CNN. Whoops. The light just went off.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: As soon as they hear the word CNN, boom, the light goes off. Now, you had CNN, you know, he shaves his head. Maybe I'll do my hair that way.

AUDIENCE: (Chanting "CNN sucks.")

TRUMP: You have CNN and the guy -- I don't know who he is. Ali Velshi, right Velshi? I hate to give him the publicity, but who the hell cares, right?

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: And he is going -- he is saying, right. He is in Minneapolis, and I'm reporting from Minneapolis where it's a very peaceful demonstration.

And you look behind him, right? The entire city is burning up.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: It looked like Berlin at its worst day. The entire city and he is talking about -- this a peaceful -- and then he got hit on the knee by a canister of teargas, right? And he went down. He is down.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: And honestly, I feel very badly that he was down, okay. I felt very badly that he was down, but he got hit by I think either pepper spray or a canister of teargas. He went down. I've never seen anyone go down so fast.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: Anyway, then these guys they lined up. They came in, they lined up, lined up, four lines, very tight, boom, beautiful looking people. And then they just walked. That was the end of it. It ended. Right?

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: That was the end of it. The only thing easier would be Portland.

Those are anarchists. You know, those are real anarchists and they would be so easy.

They've been burning down that city for 15 years, Portland, it would be so easy.

If Biden wins, the flag burning rioters on the streets will be running your Federal government.

[BOOING]

TRUMP: You know, I signed a law, you knock down a statue, you knock down a monument you go to jail for 10 years.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: It took -- it is amazing what that did. You know, did you notice it all stopped. You know they were coming in all over the country. They were knocking down statues. They're knocking down statues. Then it goes, Abe Lincoln, I said what did Lincoln do wrong?

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: Right? Lincoln, George Washington. They want to take down the Washington Monument. I said, no, thank you. I think we'll keep it.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: Now these people, they've got a lot of problems. This Election Day, the people of Wisconsin must stop these anti-American radicals by giving Joe Biden a thundering defeat at the ballot box.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Now it's not Biden. Look, it is not Biden. You know that. It's the people that totally control him. He's not going to be there long. They love their Vice President. She is the only one that's considered much further left than Crazy Bernie, okay.

He's got some -- but you know, she was so nasty and so horrible to him. And I said, he'll never pick her because what she said about him was so terrible. Everything she said was terrible. And then he picked her and I just don't know what's going on with that party. That party is a mess.

But their numbers are dropping like a rock and mine are going up.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: But I don't know, which is more important mine going up or theirs dropping? I don't know. But they are dropping. But they were saying, I was saying before, they were saying, do you have any comment as to what's going on with the numbers? I said, I told you this was going to happen.

You don't remember four years ago? This is just going to be a bigger version. We're going to win by a lot more.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: We are going to win by a lot more. Biden just constantly lies, and he said he won't defund the police. He is going to leave the police alone.

He also won't tell you the truth about his decades' long quest to cut Social Security and Medicare.

But we have tapes: one on the police and one on Social Security and Medicare. Please play the video. See what I do for you, I get videos.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Do you believe there is systemic racism in law enforcement?

BIDEN: Absolutely.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Joe Biden staffers that gave money to a fund to help bail out accused criminals.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A couple of Harris aides working to help the instigators, the criminals get out of jail.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Everyone beware because they are not going to stop ...

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The only person who defends the police is Trump.

BIDEN: I have had overwhelming support from police my whole career up until this year.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We can reduce the responsibilities assigned to the police and redirect some of the funding for police when we agree that we can redirect some of the funding.

BIDEN: Yes, absolutely.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let me ask you a question, Joe.

BIDEN: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're right here with me.

BIDEN: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Have you been on the floor of the Senate? You ran the Senate for a few years.

BIDEN: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Time and time again, talking about the necessity with pride about cutting Social Security, cutting Medicare, cutting veterans programs.

BIDEN: No.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You never said that.

BIDEN: No.

When I argued that we should freeze Federal spending, I meant Social Security as well. I meant Medicare and Medicaid. I meant Veterans benefits.

I meant, every single solitary thing in that government.

PIRRO: Hey, I think Leo Terrell is joining me now. Leo, are you there?

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY AND PODCAST HOST: Hi, Judge. Yes, Judge, how are you?

PIRRO: Leo, okay, Leo, you're listening to this rally. I mean, you have to say that Donald Trump, besides being an incredible President is an incredible performer. And he is literally putting on a show for this audience that is out of their mind. What do you say?

TERRELL: I say you're a hundred percent right. Judge, I have been in the battleground states all week for this man. The fans are energized. The voters are enthusiastic.

He is going to win these battleground states. They love him. You know why?

Because he has put the country first and that man has -- he is the Energizer Bunny.

I went on 25 different stops in three days. This guy has traveled four states and I'm going to tell you, black voters, Judge, in the battleground states, they are moving towards Donald Trump. He is going to win this election, hands down.

PIRRO: Well, you know, when you talk about whether it's black voters or anyone else, I mean, he seems to be pretty clear that the numbers on the other side are going down, his numbers are going up. And he continues with his argument about, you know, taking care of minorities the way no other President has, even the last black President.

TERRELL: Let me just mention the plan, the Platinum Plan, $500 billion of capital investment in the black community, but you're right. This man takes care of everyone. He delivers in three and a half years.

And what's happening right now, Judge, is that debate was disastrous for Joe Biden. Everyone knows Trump is winning, and Trump is going to win Pennsylvania because of Joe Biden trying to eliminate the oil industry and fracking.

PIRRO: Right.

TERRELL: He has the momentum, Judge. I'm telling you, I've been out there, Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina. I went to those states this week. This man has the momentum. He is going to win.

By the way, I've already voted for him.

PIRRO: Oh, that's a shock. All right. Let's listen back in to the President.

TERRELL: All right.

TRUMP: ... what was happening with minority communities, with Hispanic. It was incredible. Some of the answers he gave were so bad.

In just four Democrat-run cities, over 1,000 African-Americans were murdered last year. Think of it. Joe Biden, and the radical left totally ignore these victims. I never will. I never will.

Biden wants to abolish cash bail, releasing more than 400,000 criminals onto the streets, many into your community. He wants to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, even for the most heinous crimes for murderers and for rapists.

Biden would disarm law-abiding Americans and turn the entire country into one giant sanctuary for criminal aliens. I mean, one giant sanctuary. It's so bad, it's so dangerous. Our police are so against it.

Before I came into office, corrupt Washington politicians callously turned a blind eye to criminal gangs that broke into our country, terrorized our communities and preyed upon innocent Americans, including MS-13 gangs, probably the worst of them all.

[BOOING]

TRUMP: And by the way, if we didn't have our Border Patrol, and if we didn't have I.C.E., they would be running rampant all over our cities, all over our states. We have removed thousands and thousands of MS-13 and brought them the hell out of our country back to where they belong.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: And working for I.C.E. these -- you know, I.C.E., they are heroes, they really are and they're tough as hell, but they love our country.

And I mean, I see some of my friends up here they are tough, too. You don't want the job. They will go into what they call a nest. And all of a sudden you see fists flying, you see everything going and then our guys walk out and they bring them out.

Sometimes they can't bring them out. They're so dangerous. We don't want to take a chance they'd come back. So we ended up putting them in jail for a long time. And it's not a good situation because we have to pay a fortune for it.

But we can't bring them back because we don't trust the places we're bringing them.

Today, we are tremendously honored to be joined by more than 300 brave men and women of law enforcement.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: I especially want to recognize Danilo Cardenas, who is a very, very special person. He's a National Latino Officers Milwaukee Chapter, a fantastic man. Pat Yoes of the Fraternal Order of Police and Sage Hill of the National Troopers Coalition.

I have the endorsement of these groups and almost every group all over the country. New York City's finest endorsed me, first time they've ever endorsed a presidential candidate.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: New York City's finest. And all they want to do is do their job.

They want to do their job, but they don't want to do their job and lose their pensions, lose their families, lose their life. Chicago police endorsed me.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, every place. I asked Joe in one of the debates. The first one, I said Joe, just name one law enforcement group that's endorsing you, he couldn't do it.

Then I said, Joe say that words "law and order," just say the words. He couldn't do it, right? He couldn't do it. No, I don't want to do that. Oh, really, you don't want to do that. No.

And we're saving the suburbs. You know, they say, President Trump may not be doing well with suburban women. I said, I think I'm doing very well.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: I was given a phony interview, so I released the whole tape. I was given -- because we had our cameras shooting through. That was pretty cool, actually. Because you can see how horrible these people are.

But I was given an interview and the person doing it, who cares? But the person doing it said you were pleading with suburban women. I said, I wasn't pleading. No, you were saying, please, please like me. No, I said this, I said suburban women, you should love me for what I'm doing. Because I'm saving the suburbs.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: I'm saving the suburbs. Unless you want a project near you. You never see these things where they have their beautiful little houses and by the way, 30 percent of the people living in the suburbs are minority

groups: African-American, Asian-American, Hispanic-American.

PIRRO: You've been watching President Trump live in Wisconsin. It is also streaming on http://foxnews.com.

I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro advocating for truth, justice and the American way.

I'll see you next Saturday and you can catch me on Cameo.

