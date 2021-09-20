'Justice' on US drone strike that killed civilians in Afghanistan

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," September 18, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight. Let's get right to my open.



Tonight, the United States of America stands guilty of killing 10 civilians, including an Afghan working for a U.S. aid group carrying water, who wanted to become an American citizen, along with seven innocent children. As if this fact is not tragic enough, the Biden administration lied to us and the world, claiming that by killing these so-called ISIS terrorists with their drone, they were preventing future attacks. That was a lie.



The ramifications of their actions and the following cover up that they all perpetuated in lockstep will forever leave a stain on America. Joe Biden, the liar-in-chief, his Generals, Milley, McKenzie, Austin and his clueless Secretary of State Antony Blinken are the real threat to America. They have repeatedly shown both us and the world that they are incompetent, incoherent, ignorant, and capable of lying as easily as they are talking about the weather.



As if the Afghanistan stumbles have not been enough from ignoring the incremental takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, by leaving the Bagram Air Base at night without even telling our allies, by leaving 10 percent of Americans behind when they said no Americans would be left behind, by leaving our enemies with over $60 million of sophisticated operational equipment, to putting the security of Americans in Taliban hands, causing 13 servicemen and women to die, to the State Department then blocking veterans trying to help the Americans we left behind.



Biden, General Milley, McKenzie, and Blinken covered up the real news that they didn't kill ISIS, they killed innocent civilians and then lied about it.



But yesterday, on a Friday afternoon, the dishonest Biden cabal had to admit they sent the drone that fired a hellfire missile, resulting in the massacre of 10 innocent civilian lives.



The amazing part is the drone actually followed this vehicle for eight hours and still killed seven children.



And tonight, we learn that seconds before, the C.I.A. warned that civilians were present before the missile killed these innocents. But I told you last week that they killed civilians.



PIRRO: In reality, that drone killed seven children. They hit the wrong car. They lied to us and said they took out Taliban facilitators.



Look, the satellites we have are so sophisticated, you can read a license plate from outer space.



The same people who allowed terrorists with suicide vests to be frisked are the same people who targeted the wrong car killing seven innocent children.



PIRRO: When the press reported the truth, they couldn't keep lying any longer. They had to admit they didn't kill any terrorist, as they claimed in late August and September 1st. Instead, they had to admit that 10 civilians were killed in Afghanistan. They admitted it was a non-success.



How dare you even use the word success when civilians are killed? How dare you lie to us and give us your nonsense about this over the horizon capabilities in anti-terrorism?



Now, I may not be in the military, but even I know you need assets on the ground and signals capability to carry out a successful strike. Hell, you couldn't do a drone strike with the C.I.A. on the ground, and now President Biden thinks he's got over the horizon capability with no one on the ground.



And your excuse for killing 10 civilians? We did not have the luxury of time.



GEN. KENNETH MCKENZIE, JR., COMMANDER, CENTCOM: It's important that I emphasize that we did not have the luxury of time to develop pattern of life, and to do a number of other things. We struck under the theory of reasonable certainty.



PIRRO: You're about to fire a lethal weapon and you're rushed? You have time constraints, and you still fire that weapon? Who did you get your Intelligence from? Your new friends, the Taliban? The same animals who missed or let in a suicide bomber that killed 13 of our servicemen and women, when anyone with any military knowledge knows they need to be stripped, searched in a private area? Or are you so dumb that you were set up for this?



And I hear that the President rushed you. You're supposed to be the best in the military, in the world. You so fear an incoherent Commander-in-Chief that you kill civilians and come out and lie repeatedly and cover it up and say you killed terrorists and then double down and beat your chests?



GEN. MARK MILLEY, CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF: Were there others killed? Yes, there are others killed. Who they are? We don't know.



But at this point, we think that the procedures were correctly followed. I know it's a righteous strike.



PIRRO: At the same time, it's curious The Pentagon said they didn't know the names of those killed. Gee, I wonder why.



And Jen Psaki on August 31st said this.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: What we've seen over the past week is that our over the horizon capacity can work and has worked in going after ISIS targets and killing people who went after our troops.



PIRRO: These people actually said they prevented another terror attack, and that a second explosion was proof of explosives inside the vehicle. When in truth, it was a propane tank near the house.



You lying fools. So after the killing of our 13 service members lined up like sitting ducks in an open area because you decided to give up Bagram, you had to do something to look good. So you cover up, lied, doubled down on your so-called success. And for anyone who is interested, this is how terrorists are created.



And here's the kicker. These woke fools will not require any heads to roll. No one will be fired. No one will be demoted in a government where the only thing that matters is identity politics. Consequences for incompetence, unheard of.



They tell you how successful the exit was from Afghanistan. They got 120,000 out, but only 5,500 were Americans. Who knows who the others were? And they take the credit for veterans who risked their lives yet again to bring back Americans by a President who lies to our faces saying he will leave no one behind.



Biden either has ice running through his veins or simply doesn't care about anyone but himself and his family when he callously says, we left 10 percent behind.



Yet these leftists continue to trash former President Donald Trump, at least he had the skill and the foresight and determination to take out the worst terrorists like Soleimani and Baghdadi. He had the skills to carry out a surgical strike in Syria to protect children from chemical weapons, the skill to drop the mother of all bombs on ISIS caves in Afghanistan.



And everyone respected us when he was President, and they paid their dues. They paid their share. No one laughed at us like China and Russia are laughing at us now.



The U.K. Parliament has held Joe Biden in contempt for his Afghan withdrawal, and experts tell us, there is no way the British Parliament will vote for military cooperation with the United States under the Biden administration.



And yesterday, France, one of our longest allies in an unprecedented show of anger, pulled their ambassadors out of the United States, because for the first time ever, because they deemed the U.S.'s behavior was unacceptable between allied partners, all this over a submarine deal and promises not kept by these Americans.



And these delusional fools pontificate and tell us the world loves us and the world respects us.



ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, SECRETARY OF U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY: We once again are rising in prominence around the world as a place of refuge. We're being celebrated. We're leading.



PIRRO: every single one of you should be fired or resign. You're all an embarrassment to America. Heads must roll.



And that's my open.



Here now with reaction to my open and all of the Biden administration's latest lies and pathetic apologies, Florida Congressman and Afghan veteran Mike Waltz, along with FOX Nation host and investigative journalist, Lara Logan.



All right, Congressman, I'm going to start with you. Is the Taliban a terrorist organization in the United States? I keep hearing it was and then it wasn't. Is it now?



REP. MIKE WALTZ (R-FL): Well, I've called along with Senator Graham for it to be declared a foreign terrorist organization, which is a legal definition in U.S. law that would prevent any aid, any type of negotiation, and any American government official from dealing with these terrorist thugs, because my fear and Senator Graham's fear is that Biden and Blinken are heading down this slippery slope and they've got their foot on the gas for recognizing this terrorist government.



This is a terrorist super state, Judge, that now has an Army, an Air Force, is on its way to having a Central Bank if Biden unfreezes it's billions and assets that are around the world, which Blinken keeps hinting at, that they would be willing to do to get our people out that they've left behind as hostage.



And now, they have an international functioning airport to send anybody around the world that they so desire, and the person stamping their passports and decides who can stay and who can go is on the F.B.I.'s most wanted list with a $10 million bounty on his head that I personally tried to kill. His name is Siraj Haqqani. He is individually listed as a foreign terrorist. But we need the entire organization listed so that these jokers around Biden can't continue to appease them and to capitulate to them.



PIRRO: All right, so Lara, I'll ask you, why would the United States -- I mean, you're very familiar with this, as is the Congressman -- why would the United States rely on the Taliban for security?



LARA LOGAN, FOX NATION HOST, "LARA LOGAN HAS NO AGENDA": Well, it doesn't make any sense at all. It's like going to one arm of a terrorist organization and asking them for help against another arm of the same terrorist organization. And it's just blatantly dishonest.



And I would add to what Congressman Waltz just said, because the Taliban is full of terrorists. They have kept this door open, so that they could negotiate and all the rest of it for years.



But the Deputy Commander of the Taliban is Siraj Haqqani, who congressman Waltz just mentioned. He is a designated foreign terrorist since 2012. So is Taj Mir Jawad, who is the man that he has put in charge as the Deputy Intelligence Minister, who is systematically hunting down every single Afghan that worked with the U.S. or coalition forces, and I wake up every day, Judge, I am sick in the pit of my stomach, because I don't know who is dead and who is still alive.



And I had a guy at my house today, a Green Beret, one of his interpreters, he was sent his headless body, images of his headless body this morning. Yesterday morning was another interpreter holding his little toddler, he was also beheaded.



And you know, this is happening all across Afghanistan right now and we are still seeing, you know, the managed -- stage managed Taliban, because Blinken and Khalilzad and all of these people, they've already promised the Taliban full recognition. That's what Michael Waltz is talking about.



And what Americans need to know is that Afghanistan was literally propped up by $150 million shipments of our tax dollars that will go in there every week into the Central Bank. There has been no cash from the time the Taliban went in, because we stopped sending those funds, and they're trying to get around the law. They have broken every law in existence regarding material support to terrorists.



And it's not just that they have let those weapons be in their hands. Michael Waltz can tell you, there are standard operating procedures that every single United States soldier, and by the way, embassy, security staff, C.I.A., they're all trained in what they're supposed to do to prevent this from happening, and we could still take those weapons away right now.



The real question here is why are we in bed with al-Qaeda? Because this is not the Taliban Haqqani, they're all al-Qaeda. They share their ideology and they fight for the same thing. They're intermarried. And these distinctions are just power struggles, internal struggles, and they get around the law. That's what the strategy is and we're helping them.



PIRRO: All right, Congressman Waltz, very quickly. Congressman Waltz, very quickly. You believe that al-Qaeda intends to hit the United States again? They promised that, do you believe that?



WALTZ: Biden's own Intelligence Community believes that, Judge, and has repeatedly briefed us that. Biden knows that. The head of al-Qaeda right now, Zawahiri, who was Osama bin Laden's deputy has sworn allegiance to the head of the Taliban that's currently sitting in Kabul today. Their Prime Minister was the same official in 2001 who denied us having al-Qaeda and rejected turning al-Qaeda over.



They're all the same crew as Lara said. The only thing that has changed is their propaganda machine.



PIRRO: Yes, and you know what, with my open talking about the -- talking about the drone that killed the innocents and it took the press to out them. You know, I wonder how many secrets they share among each other.



LOGAN: I got that video on day one, Judge Jeanine. They knew instantly.



PIRRO: Yes. They did know instantly.



All right Congressman Waltz and Lara Logan, thank you for continuing the fight. You're great, both of you. Thanks so much.



LOGAN: So are you.



WALTZ: Thanks.



PIRRO: And next, an outrageous story -- thank you -- an outrageous story out of California about what your kids are really being taught in school.



Plus, Lara Trump is here to react, don't go anywhere.



PIRRO: Just in case you need more proof of our children being indoctrinated with far left hatred, look no further than this headline out of LA where a California teacher hung anti-police and anti-American posters in the classroom.



The LA Unified School District did issue a response to FOX News. Their statement read in part: "LA Unified is aware of this specific classroom decorations. The specific posters will be taken down. We maintain and uphold student and staff confidentiality and therefore cannot comment on any of our students or employees."



But questions and outrage remain about what exactly kids are really being taught in school that we're not seeing or hearing about.



FOX News contributor, Lara Trump is here to react.



Good evening, Lara. Thanks for being with us.



You know what the amazing part of this is that you know, they call it a decoration. It said F -- and they put the word up in the classroom, Amerikka -- A-M-E-R-I-K-K-A and F the police, and basically saying, you know, things like, you know, the police are nothing more than military arm of the white supremacist, capitalist system. How do parents even find out about this?



LARA TRUMP, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, this is horrific. And by the way, this teacher should be fired immediately. It is not enough just to take these posters down. I think the most concerning part of this, Judge, is that, you know, this used to be something that clearly the children were being indoctrinated behind our backs, and all this propaganda was happening.



Now, these teachers have been emboldened enough to just come out and post the posters out there. They're not even scared anymore, because they have been emboldened by a leftist media, they've been emboldened by a Democratic Party that hates America.



And let's be very clear, the point of all of this is just that, to teach our children to hate our country, to divide our country, because they know if children ultimately hate the country, they're not going to fight back whenever they try to socialize America, when they try and turn us into a communist country, which is ultimately, the goal of so many of these people.



It is unbelievable. And it's a great question, how do the parents fight back?



At this point, I think you need to start asking your children, what are you learning in school? And if they ever tell you that anything like this is happening, run, do not walk out, run out of that school, get your kids out of there, because this is terrifying for the future of our country.



PIRRO: Well, you know, they say that, you know, we are respectful and refrain for willful or negligent use of slurs against any person on the basis of race, language, color, sex, religion, national origin, immigration status, age, sexual orientation, or political belief, but then they put F the police, F America.



I mean, it's almost as though -- I think our kids are being taught this so much, that they don't think that it's so unusual to even come home and tell you. But with the school boards, do more parents have to run for positions on the school board that might have control over the curriculum?



L. TRUMP: Absolutely. You need to get involved in your school district. You need to get involved in your community. We've seen so many of these brave parents standing up and speaking out at the school board meetings, saying we do not support critical race theory. We do not support indoctrinating our kids in this way and teaching them to hate America.



It's unbelievable that this is happening. Think about this happening in any other country. It does not happen, and look, we have a lot of concerning things.



PIRRO: They wouldn't tolerate.



L. TRUMP: Yes. Well, that's right. We have a lot of concerning things going on under this specific President. Obviously, we have an open border, millions of people coming in, that is a problem. Obviously, we have been embarrassed on the world stage. Our enemies now think that were a joke. Our allies, as you referenced in your opener, pulling people out of our country at a warp speed.



I mean, this is scary stuff that's happening. But maybe the most frightening is that they want to indoctrinate an entire generation of children to hate America.



PIRRO: That's what they're doing.



L. TRUMP: And if that happens, they will not fight for this country and it is over.



PIRRO: Take a listen to this sound, Lara, before we go.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I was elected to a school board in Manhattan where I live. I have four kids in the public school system here in New York City. And I spoke out about issues in education that were important. And one of the things I spoke out about was that we should focus on education and not so much on ideology, introducing sort of indoctrination and ideology into our schools.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Okay, now there you have someone standing up, Lara, and they chased her out of her job. I mean, they can you imagine how she feels. I mean, you have to feel like old country is against you.



L. TRUMP: She stood up and said, Judge, I want to teach things that are actually going to help students. I want to teach Math. I want to teach Science. I want to teach Reading. Think about where we fall in the world in the United States of America? Our educational system really is not the best in the world and it should be. It should be in every way possible. But instead of teaching our children things that they can use in their future, we're teaching them this ridiculous propaganda, this anti-American racist propaganda in schools and it is incredibly concerning to so many parents.



It's got to be really hard to come out now and say things because you get fired from your job.



PIRRO: It's crazy. It's crazy. And you know what, it's not just what is being taught in school, Lara, think about it during the pandemic, most of the public schools, if not all of them were closed. So we're behind everybody to begin with and then we teach them this.



Anyway, Lara Trump, always good to see you. Thanks for joining us on JUSTICE.



All right, and just ahead, the search for missing Gabby Petito intensifies as her family pleads for answers.



And now in a new twist, her fiance is also missing. Why wouldn't he want to talk to the police and where is he now?



All the breaking details are next.



ASHLEY STROHMIER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Welcome to "FOX News Live." I'm Ashley Strohmier.



A picture perfect splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean earlier tonight. It capped a historic mission led by the first ever all-civilian space crew. Two men and two women orbited the Earth for three days aboard the privately built SpaceX ship.



The crew conducted a series of experiments to test the effects of space on the human body, and along the way, they raised money for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Switching to this, the Biden administration plans to start flying thousands of Haitian migrants home from the Texas border town of Del Rio possibly as early as tomorrow. They've been gathering there all week and now the number close to 14,000. Some of them say they're undeterred and will keep trying for asylum in the U.S.



I'm Ashley Strohmier. Now back to JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE.



For all of your headlines, log on to foxnews.com.



JOE PETITO, FATHER OF GABBY PETITO: Positivity is hard, trying to focus on -- on the scenario I have in my head that she is stuck somewhere and she's just, you know, just needs help. You know, and we're -- you know, we've got to go get her and bring her home.



I know how these things sometimes end, you know, and I'm just trying not to think of that.



PIRRO: The mysterious disappearance of Gabby Petito taking an even stranger twist last night with her fiance who has refused to speak to police so far, now missing as well according to his parents and the focus of a manhunt.



Joining me now is former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik. Commissioner, thank you so much for joining us tonight.



Let's start with Brian, how could someone like him simply get up and disappear without authorities knowing for days?



BERNARD KERIK, FORMER NEW YORK POLICE COMMISSIONER: Well, I think it's a bit odd, Judge. And, you know, if there's one flag that stands out to me, it's going to be this. It is one thing that when you know, you're basically -- this is somebody you're supposed to love, it's your fiancee, you should be out there helping with the search, assisting directing in the search, you know, coming up with evidence of a possible crime, or you know, how she could be missing, and then you'd basically disappear. There's a problem.



And I think he is now going to be --



PIRRO: But you know what --



KERIK: Go ahead.



PIRRO: Finish -- he is now going to be what and then I'll have a question.



KERIK: He is now -- if he wasn't before a person of interest or a possible target, he is now going to be for sure.



PIRRO: Okay. He is now a person of interest. But you and I both know, it's a suspect target that is one that really matters. But listen, Commissioner, you and I both know that a Judge will tell the jury if he ends up going to trial for anything, the Judge will say to the jury, you cannot infer anything negative from the fact that this defendant refused to speak to police, or, you know, claimed his Fifth Amendment right against self- incrimination.



I mean, the Judge is going to put that away. So you and I know it and the country knows it. But in a courtroom, they're not going to be able to deal -- you know, use it against him. So let's talk about Gabby, where do you think she is?



KERIK: Well, I mean, if he didn't bring her back and dropped her somewhere, dumped her somewhere, she's probably still out west. And I would bet, you know, listen, if that's where she really disappeared, why did he leave? Why did he leave? Why did he head back to Florida? If that's really where she disappeared, and he knew she was gone, he knew she wasn't found, they were still looking for her. Why would you come back? Why would you leave? It makes no sense.



And the fact that he has now disappeared himself, you're only leaving for one of two reasons. One, you're afraid of getting caught, or two, you're afraid of the government. You know, and that's always a possibility. People do that, you know, they're afraid they don't trust the government. They don't trust the police, the F.B.I. That's not what I'm feeling. Instinctually though, that's not what I feel.



PIRRO: All right, let's talk about the electronic -- the surveillance. I mean, we know phone, the credit cards, you know, all stopping for gas, videos at the gas stations. The F.B.I. I'm sure knows a lot more than they're telling us, correct?



KERIK: Oh, yes. I mean, they've got all their electronics. Keep in mind, you know, the last text message was to her family. She had been communicating with a friend that she was supposed to meet in Yellowstone Park for the girl's birthday.



There's all these communications, text messages that will be on her phone. And no matter what he does, he could delete them. He could do whatever he wants, or a suspect, let's say, in this case, if they grabbed the phone, you could delete all that stuff if you want. The government is going to be able to go into the servers, into the databases and collect that information, whether it is text, calls, or whatever the case may be, even pinging that phone off of the transmitters, and they'll be able to tell where their movement was other than what he has told them.



PIRRO: When do you think -- last question because only a few seconds, Commissioner. When do you think that there's going to be some kind of a break either finding him or finding her?



KERIK: Well, listen, I think it's going to be easier to find him because he is, as we know, you know, as of yesterday, they think they have a photo of him somewhere down in Florida. It's going to be easier to find him if he is still alive; if she's not alive, that may take a while, but they'll find her eventually.



PIRRO: Yes, yes. What a sad situation. Bernie Kerik, thank you so much for being with us. We appreciate it.



And up next, shocking new video from the southern border, Tomi Lahren and Leo Terrell sound off, next.



PIRRO: Outrage tonight as new FOX drone video shows more than 14,000 migrants cramming under a bridge in South Texas in a few days. This footage has horrified the country.



And of course, in all the chaos, the Biden administration's answer Thursday night was an attempt at yet another media blackout. Biden's F.A.A. had temporarily banned FOX News's drone over the Texas bridge.



FOX Nation's Tomi Lahren and FOX News contributor, Leo Terrell are all fired up and ready to react to it all.



Okay, so Leo, I'll start with you. So in a few days, I don't know how the word gets out, but in a few days we go from 4,000 to 14,000, and now all of a sudden, the Biden administration, the F.A.A. wants to ban the American people seeing what's going on. Stupid questions, why would they ban the truth?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: They want to ban the truth because they're trying to conceal. What you see down there, those 14,000 people, Judge, that's the future of the Democratic Party.



Joe Biden is not enforcing the laws down there, and he doesn't want America to know about it. No one in this country can justify the lawlessness down there. The Biden administration is complicit.



And what President Trump said was absolutely right. Look at this. This is a third world country of immigrants invading our country. Criminals, people infected with COVID, and yet, we're allowing this in.



I'll tell you why, Judge, it is because this is to appease the no border pro-left socialists who do not want borders in this country. And guess what? Our country's integrity is extinct because of this lawlessness, sponsored and complicit by Biden.



PIRRO: And you know, what else? I mean, Tomi, as if a proposed $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, whatever infrastructure means to them, isn't enough. We've already got -- what is it -- 1.6 million illegals, who have come across the border since January. How can we afford this? Plus, we don't know who is a criminal, who is a terrorist, who is sick, who has got a vaccine, who doesn't? Go ahead, Tomi.



TOMI LAHREN, FOX NATION HOST: You know, they're not really going to be able to conceal when we've got tens of thousands of people coming into communities. They want to make sure that the drone footage isn't seen. They want to make sure that this crisis really isn't being discussed.



As we know, we discuss it on a daily basis on FOX News, but they want to distract from it, something that they're not going to be able to do forever. But I'll also say this. You know, I often call what's going on in our border an invasion, but we can't even call it an invasion anymore.



Because normally, when you have tens of thousands as you mentioned over a million illegal immigrants flooding into our country, the governance, the leaders, they don't just sit back and let it happen. But this is exactly what we're seeing.



And Leo is right. This is all part of the plan, part of the strategy, not only to appease the open border, but also they're packing into Texas. Is that a coincidence? No, because these are future voters for the Democratic Party. They will push amnesty. They will push voting rights, and they would love to see them fan across Texas, so they can turn that solidly blue. All part of their plan.



PIRRO: Yes, and Florida as well. I mean, you know, they are -- you know, they're determining who the states, the blue states or red states can turn blue. But listen, I want to talk about vaccines. And you know, we both know -- we all know that Biden tried to jump the gun with the boosters before the F.D.A. approved and that saw the resignation of a couple of the senior people in the F.D.A., but I want you to listen to Joy Reid and respond after you hear it.



JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: I understand the hesitancy. Listen, I was hesitant when Donald Trump was out there controlling the C.D.C. and controlling the F.D.A. and manipulating them and making them put out falsehoods. Anybody rational was hesitant.



PIRRO: Okay, and now, what's amazing, Leo, is that the African-American community, the minority community is not vaxxed like other communities, and yet they're trying to say that the same vaccine that Donald Trump used to get warp speed and get it into our arms. Now, it's okay because Joe Biden is in the White House. The politicization of healthcare is outrageous.



TERRELL: Oh, absolutely. Judge. Let me be very clear, Donald Trump, Operation Warp Speed, in my opinion, was the most important and effective program in the Trump administration.



Joy Reid did not want to give Donald Trump credit. She rather put the Democratic Party first, Donald Trump put country first. And what you have here is a woman admitting to her 13 viewers who watch her that she did not go along with the program to try to derail the Trump administration and try to bolster the Democratic Party.



And here's the elephant in the room. You said it. Minorities in the Democratic Party are reluctant to take the vaccine primarily due to Joy Reid and don't forget Kamala Harris, who also refused to acknowledge the vaccine.



PIRRO: Yes. Okay. Tomi, hit it.



LAHREN: And watch how those folks in the media now go after their own, go after people like Nicki Minaj for so much as questioning the vaccine or deciding to make a personal choice. But the Democrats, the left they have weaponized. They have exploited coronavirus since the very beginning of this whole entire thing.



They called it health and safety, what it really has been for them is it has been a political tool.



You know, Jane Fonda said that this was the greatest gift to the Democratic Party, it was COVID. And unfortunately, she was exactly right. But the only thing I think that's more contagious and maybe even as dangerous as the delta variant might be liberalism and Trump derangement syndrome because they have placed that above the health and safety of Americans.



And I'd also like to say, we've got Americans out there, right now who are having to choose between a vaccine that they may not want an unemployment. Meanwhile, as we talked about, tens of thousands of illegals underneath the bridge, we don't know their vaccination status. I'd like to see those at MSNBC talk about that.



PIRRO: Yes. Tomi and Leo, thanks so much for being with us tonight. You're both very on point.



Next, you won't believe what one CNN anchor had to say about those who haven't been vaccinated yet.



Plus, I have a special message at the end of the show. Don't go anywhere.



DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: The people who are not getting vaccines, who are believing the lies on the internet instead of science, it is time to start shaming them. What else -- or leave them behind because they are keeping the majority of Americans behind.



PIRRO: Don Lemon, wow, shaming the unvaccinated and leaving them behind. That's one approach.



My next guest has a different approach. He is taking on the Biden's vaccine mandates through the legal system.



Attorney General from Arizona, Mark Brnovich joins me now with more.



All right, Attorney General, now, I understand that that you have brought a lawsuit and you are trying to stop what Biden is doing. Tell me what constitutional grounds you're arguing.



MARK BRNOVICH, ARIZONA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Thank you, Judge, for having me on and it's as simple as this. You know that the Constitution is the supreme law of the land and nowhere in our Constitution does any person, including the President of the United States have the authority or the ability to have you or anyone else inject anything into your body?



Quite frankly, if we allow the President to get away with this, that means there is nothing any future President, including this President couldn't make us do, and so this is not only unconstitutional, quite frankly, I think it's immoral. And whether you're left, right, or wherever you're out of the spectrum, you have to understand that what he is doing is a radical attempt to consolidate power in one person, something that not even King George or Uncle Joe Stalin would have dreamed of doing.



PIRRO: Well, you know, it's clear what he is doing, but at the same time, the government has certain powers when there's a pandemic and that 1905 case, what is it Jacobson versus Massachusetts? They allow the states to do it versus the Federal government, is there a difference there?



BRNOVICH: Absolutely, Judge. The states created the Federal government, the Federal government didn't create the states. And clearly, you know, Madison and the framers of our Constitution understood that the states would zealously guard their police powers. You know, when it came to public health, safety and welfare, those were decisions that are supposed to be left at the local level because we know that what happens in or how something works in Manhattan, New York, may be entirely different than Manhattan Beach, California or Manhattan, Kansas.



And so, they understood that and Jacobson literally dealt with the power of state under its police authority, and the Federal government only has the rights and powers -- the powers enumerated to it in the Constitution. The 10th Amendment clearly preserves those powers to the States, and the Ninth Amendment preserves it with the people.



PIRRO: So, this case -- you've already sued. Okay.



BRNOVICH: Yes, ma'am.



PIRRO: When do you think you'll get some decision on this?



BRNOVICH: Well, you know, the Federal government, the Biden administration will have to respond. But I think it's so important to do everything we can. This, Judge will be the first, first lawsuit of many to come because this is an all hands on deck situation.



We literally need 50 checks on Joseph Biden, that means every state needs to protect its integrity, its sovereignty, and protect its citizens against something that is a radical power grab. You know, the left is already trying to nationalize our elections. They're trying to socialize our economy, through all these bills and taxes going on. And now they're trying to take control of every single person's life. And it's really something that, you know, the communists used to dream about doing.



PIRRO: Well, you know, and when Don Lemon talks about, you know, just leave them behind, I mean, sounds like Joe Biden's philosophy, you know, if you leave 10 percent of the Americans behind in Afghanistan, okay, well, that's the way it is.



There's so much hate it seems coming from the left that it is frightening.



Anyway, Mark Brnovich, thanks so much for joining us this evening and good luck with the lawsuit.



BRNOVICH: Thank you, Judge.



PIRRO: We want to follow it. All right, take care.



And up next, some very personal news that I want to share with all of you when we come back.



PIRRO: Finally tonight, you may recall four years ago my standard poodle, Mikimoto passed. This week, his companion, Sir Lancelot passed unexpectedly. Take a look at this flashback of me with Lancelot when we lost Mikimoto.



PIRRO: It was from you that I first heard about the Rainbow Bridge, a beautiful journey that a pet takes after death where all animals who've been ill and old are restored to health and vigor and made whole and strong again, just as we remembered them in our dreams in days and times gone by.



As we all know, the one absolutely unselfish friend a man can have in the selfish world is her dog. I miss Mikimoto, Lancelot does as well.



Thank you for watching and thank you for caring. Have a good night.



PIRRO: And hopefully, Mikimoto and Lancelot will find each other at the Rainbow Bridge and hopefully, it will be as they remembered when they were young and healthy, never to be parted again, which I guess is as it should be.



Now, Stella and I miss both of them so much.



Thank you for watching and thank you for caring.



Don't forget to DVR the show. In that way, you'll never miss a show.



You can catch more of me at cameo.com/JudgeJeanine.



Thanks so much for watching.



I'm Jeanine Pirro advocating for truth, justice, and the American way. I'll see you next Saturday night.

