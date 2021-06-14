‘Judge Jeanine’ on border crisis, crime rates

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," June 12, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight.



Let's get right to my open.



Tonight in America, the Vice President of the United States is gaming you. She thinks you're stupid. You don't understand. You're too dumb and too ignorant to catch on to her con. After all, she is the Vice President of the United States. How can you possibly comprehend the enormity of the issues she is confronting?



She thinks she can point your finger to put you in your place. And if all else fails, laugh at the absurdity of your moronic birdbrained question. The question, a simple one: when will you visit the southern border? Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LESTER HOLT, MSNBC HOST: Do you have any plans to visit the border?



KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: At some point. You know, we are going to the border. We've been to the border. So this whole - - this whole -- this whole thing about the border? We've been to the border. We've been to the border.



HOLT: You haven't been before.



HARRIS: And I haven't been to Europe. I mean, I don't understand the point that you're making.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: You've never been to Europe? Do you mind telling me what Europe has to do with Holt's question? Europeans are not packing up the kids and canoeing across the Atlantic to surge the Massachusetts border, and I haven't heard of any cartels dragging unaccompanied children into Massachusetts.



Madam, we don't even have a border with Europe. And by the way, I wouldn't trump it that you've never been to Europe, especially since you're one heartbeat away from being the leader of the free world.



And what's with this stupid giggle? Are you trying to convey something with that laugh? Or better yet, are you laughing at us?



Why can't you answer that question? Why won't you visit the southern border where we're experiencing a historic surge of illegals, the highest number we've seen in more than 20 years? The President has assigned the job to you. Are you not up to it? What are you afraid of? Why is this so hard for you? Especially since we wouldn't even be having this problem if it weren't for you and Joe?



President Trump had a remain-in-Mexico, which you halfwits throughout the first week because you hate Trump so much, you stopped building a border wall because you hate Trump or could it be because you want illegals to enter?



You do want them to enter, don't you? What's that? Don't lie to me. You said it yourself. Say it loud, say it clear. Everyone is welcome here. And your pal, Joe, during the campaign said it is well.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), THEN CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: All those people who are seeking asylum. They deserve to be heard. That's who we are.



We're a nation that says if you want to flee, and you're fleeing oppression, you should come.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Even Mexican President Obrador blamed President Biden for the migrant surge saying Biden left immigrants with the perception that they would be let into the United States. And now, in a few short months, we've got half a million illegals entering the United States, not including the ones who escaped detection.



So, answer the damn question instead of copping an attitude and getting testy and indignant when Univision asks it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUESTION: When are you going to the border, Vice President?



HARRIS: The administration has asked -- I'm not finished. I've said I'm going to the border.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Notice she wouldn't answer the question. Kamala, no one else is laughing with you. This stuff at the border is deadly serious, unaccompanied children crammed into rooms with tin foil blankets brought in by cartels and destined to live a life of servitude to those cartels. What do you think their future is when they come in wearing wristbands that designate which cartel brought them in so they can create national networks of human trafficking deep into the United States?



We don't have the slightest idea who is coming into the country that you and stumbling Joe literally invited. Who of them is a criminal? Who is a sex offender? Who is a pedophile? Who thinks he can beat his wife? Who likes to drink and drive?



Who likes to steal and rob? Commit crimes of violence? I don't know, and you certainly don't know.



But I care, do you?



You used to be a prosecutor, but like a chameleon, you changed your law enforcement colors to those of power and fame.



So, you won't visit our southern border, but you're happy to visit Guatemala. And the reason?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HARRIS: And also, if we are going to deal with the problems at the border, we have to deal with the problems that cause people to go to the border, to flee to the border and that is the root causes.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: So, to know the root causes at your border? Your answer is to go to Guatemala. I've got news for you. You're about as welcome there as A-Rod is at a Jennifer Lopez concert. If that's how you solve the problem, you're going to have to pack your bags for the next three years and visit 160 countries because immigrants from 160 countries are coming across our southern border. They all want to come here.



But that aside, take a look at these signs welcoming you. The people of Guatemala are smarter than you. You're not respected, and you're not welcome. And don't take my word for it, just look at this screen.



And even the President of Guatemala says the problem is the Biden-Harris administration -- that's you -- is that you need to impose harsher penalties on human smuggling. You didn't need to go to Guatemala to embarrass us to be told by a foreign President to enforce our own laws.



You want to know what the root causes are? Go to the border and find out. Talk to the Border Patrol. Talk to the people crossing. Talk to the children.



Look at the cartels bringing them across. Check the bands on the arms of innocent children. Look to see if anyone is being tested for any kind of disease or COVID.



You want to know, why they're coming here? They're coming here because America is a symbol of plenty. They get education, medication, housing, food, licenses, cash, disability, hell, they can come to New York and sign up to get $12,500.00 for free just for being an illegal during a pandemic.



And by the way, who cares what the root cause is?



When I dealt with criminals for more than 30 years, I didn't ask what their motive was. The prosecutor and me didn't give a damn.



The issue for you, Madam Vice President, is what they're doing now. They are violating our laws. They are adding additional burden on hardworking American taxpayers. The issue now, Madam, is the impact on our schools as our schools open up for the first time after the pandemic.



And I don't give a damn what the reason is why they are coming here and neither should you. It is nothing but a ruse to prevent you from answering the harder question.



If you actually go to the border, the press will join you, and they will see the disaster the Biden administration has made in real time. The disorganization, the disarray, and the mess that you and your dithering pal, Joe, have created at our so-called southern border.



And by the way, Madam, get rid of the stupid giggle.



And that's my open. Let me know what you think on my Facebook and Twitter, #JudgeJeanine.



But first, joining me right now with reaction to my open and much more, FOX News contributor, Lara Trump.



All right. Good evening, Lara. You know what I find incredible is that the argument that they are making that the border is closed, that Mayorkas is saying that the border is closed, if they actually go to the border, the press will follow them and they will find out that the border is wide open. Do you think that's one of the reasons she won't go?



LARA TRUMP, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Oh, without a doubt it is the reason, the exact reason that they won't go. They have just said, well, the border is closed, as though that is enough to satisfy Americans, like that is enough to satisfy the people that actually live on the southern border and are dealing with this situation every single day.



It is insulting. It is embarrassing.



This is a woman who thinks she can cackle her way out of a tough question. It is absolutely ridiculous. She is clearly, Judge, in over her head. She had one job assigned to her to address the crisis at the southern border. Not only has she not addressed it, it has gotten significantly worse.



Crossings at our southern border are up 674 percent this year.



This is a woman that needs to get down to the southern border and address this problem, otherwise, it is going to be a complete and total disaster for the future of America.



PIRRO: You know what I don't understand is she had to know that she was going to be asked once she made this first big trip as Vice President out of the United States, she knew that she was going to be asked, "When are you going to visit the southern border?" She didn't have an answer to the question. She wasn't prepared.



I mean, she is in over her head. Did she not think -- I mean, are they so arrogant that they don't think they even have to answer questions.



TRUMP: I think that's part of it. Truthfully, they know that the mainstream media has been carrying their water for years now. They know that they asked Joe Biden, my goodness, what flavor ice cream he has when we have all sorts of very important questions that the American people would like answered, so I guess she assumed that she could just skirt by without doing anything.



I think she knew she was not prepared for this, though long before this moment. Don't forget, Judge. This is a woman that dropped out of the Democratic primaries before her State of California even voted. She was polling at two percent. She dropped out before Marianne Williamson even did. She knew that she could not handle this job, and so then she becomes Vice President. She is told to deal with the crisis on the border. She thinks she can just laugh it off. It is embarrassing.



PIRRO: Well, you know, one of the -- I'd like you to listen to some sound you had referenced in your answer, you know, people who are at the southern border thinking that they don't matter anymore. Let's take a listen to this sound.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Two days ago, I sat here and waited and I actually saw them cross the river and I knew they were heading directly to my gate, to cross through my property. That was the most disgusting feeling I have ever felt in my life.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: You know, talk about feeling trespassed on. I mean, these people at the borders have no security. The Sheriffs have been talking for months, for years actually about the fact that they're being overrun, that their fences were being broken, that there's all kinds of garbage as they come along the border.



I mean, what do we say to people at the southern border who feel like they're not even part of the country anymore?



TRUMP: Yes. And what about the rancher who found a group of young children who had slept overnight on his ranch? I think there was an 11-month-old baby there, a five year old, a two-year-old. The visual and the pictures and images we get of the three-year-old being dropped down over a wall, the five-year-old standing out crying in the middle of nowhere.



This is horrifying stuff, and you know what, it must be so insulting to the folks that actually work on the southern border, to our Border Patrol agents, to our I.C.E. agents, to the people whose jobs it has been for so long to deal with this. It's like they're being made a mockery of by our very own President and Vice President. Shame on them. It is absolutely disgusting and disgraceful to see.



And I don't know what you tell the people that live at the southern border. I guess, they better arm up and get guns and be ready, and maybe they're going to have to start taking matters into their own hands. It should never happen. These people should never make this dangerous journey here. It's bad for Americans. It's bad for the migrants. It is bad all around.



PIRRO: Right. And we haven't even mentioned the drugs that are coming across the drug cartels, the transnational cartels. But you know, this is a Vice President who is a woman, you and I both want women to succeed. But it looks so much like the woman is in over her head. You know, even in my open, I wanted to say put on your big girl pants and stop with the giggling, stop looking like you don't know how to answer a question. What would you recommend she do?



TRUMP: Well, I have a lot of recommendations. I don't know that I could say them on television, quite frankly. But it is really sad. And it's this sort of, you know, we knew that Joe Biden was going to pick a woman as his running mate because all they do is virtue signal on the left and this is the problem when that is your MO.



When you actually don't care about someone's qualifications, you don't care about their preparedness for a job. It's terrible for women all around. I mean, gosh, of course, we could have a woman President, of course a woman can be Vice President, but let's get a woman that is actually qualified and up to the job.



PIRRO: You are so right. Lara Trump, thanks so much for being with us tonight.



And next, free to kill? How one rogue judge's reckless bail decisions led to an innocent father being killed -- that story, you don't want to miss. It is straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: Welcome back to JUSTICE. As violent crime surges in cities across America, we are seeing a frightening trend. Judges bowing to the woke culture instead of the law and allowing dangerous criminals back on our streets. The latest example, an alleged teen gang member reportedly killing an innocent father of two after being freed on bail.



"The New York Post" reporting the 16-year-old was locked up on gun charges until Judge Denis Boyle lowered his bail from $75,000.00 to just $10,000.00 despite having three prior gun busts in just four months, free on bail and free to kill. And hopefully we have a photo of Judge Denis Boyle.



The Chairman of the New York Republican Party, Nick Langworthy and New York Victims Rights advocate Jennifer Harrison join me now with reaction.



Okay, guys, I want to talk about this Judge. This Judge was appointed by a Democrat. He is a Democrat. He has been a Judge for the law for a very long time who was never a prosecutor or a defense attorney, just a court clerk - - a law clerk who ended up getting the job as a Judge.



He has freed more of these young dirt bags onto the street who end up killing or butchering or sexually assaulting other people, and I am fuming, and hopefully we'll get his picture before this segment is up.



Nick, what we've got is this guy who gave Alberto Ramirez who is charged with the murder of a father of two, a freebie, no bail first gun, second and third gun actually lowered the bail, referred the cases to family court instead of criminal court where he could have been charged as an adult. Even though there was an escalating pattern of lawlessness, he allowed him out and he ends up killing a working father of two, what can we do about these judges?



NICK LANGWORTHY, CHAIRMAN, NEW YORK REPUBLICAN PARTY: This is disgusting, and this is why elections have consequences. Because this mentality that puts criminals ahead of law-abiding taxpayers, it's permeated the court system. Its Democrats like Bill de Blasio that get to appoint these criminal judges in New York City. Their philosophy has absolutely perverted our criminal justice system.



Then the socialists that run Albany now, under Andrew Cuomo's watch have eliminated cash bail. They've stripped the rights of police. People in law enforcement can't do their jobs and Judges like this are a menace to society.



We need to change this one-party Democrat rule of this state in order to bring change to this system.



PIRRO: All right, now I want to talk to Jennifer Harrison. Now, Jennifer, you're a victim advocate. I understand that your boyfriend was the victim of a homicide. How did that happen, Jennifer?



JENNIFER HARRISON, NEW YORK VICTIM RIGHTS ADVOCATE: Both my boyfriend and his best friend were stabbed to death by three violent criminals. One of them was actually out on parole in New York.



PIRRO: All right, so all of them with records, they end up killing your boyfriend and now you're a victim advocate. What are you hearing on the street from the families of victims and the ripple effect that goes on after these dirt bags commit these crimes,



HARRISON: Judge, the court system is a complete disaster. Governor Cuomo and company have created the perfect recipe for disaster, violence, and death with their criminal justice reforms. And that has given these liberal Judges and prosecutors the excuses that they need to not do their jobs, and people are dying because of it.



Victims that I deal with, survivors of homicide victims and violent crime have no voice in the court anymore, and it is horrific.



PIRRO: And you know, the sad part about all of this is it doesn't have to happen this way. Judges have discretion and this reminds me of what happened in the 80s with judges who were making decisions in domestic violence cases, to let husbands continue to go out, who had stabbed the wife and end up either stabbing her more seriously or worse.



So, what we've got now are Judges who are bowing to the woke culture, and by the way, Nick, this Judge apparently bailed a 16-year-old on a manslaughter charge. There is no mandatory bail in that situation. That kid goes on, and this is recently -- to slash another woman across the abdomen. She was hospitalized and she had to have surgery.



Another kid that he bailed, this guy, this Judge, Denis Boyle, acting Supreme Court in the Bronx, I want his picture up. He was part of a gang that attacked the 60-year-old man and was stomped to death and battered with a garbage can. These Judges somehow, again up in their academic tower, and they feel like they don't have an obligation to respect the victim. They're respecting the criminals more than the victims.



LANGWORTHY: I mean, Judge, we have unelected Judges put in the bench that are taking this woke philosophy that puts law breakers first because they want to go change the social justice system in this country and strip us of a criminal justice system that -- this has made every single New Yorker, no matter how big a town, village, or county you live in, you're less safe because of this no cash bail, no consequences for criminals.



They don't show up for an appearance ticket for very serious crimes at this point.



PIRRO: Right.



LANGWORTHY: Every New Yorker is less safe than they were.



PIRRO: Right. Why should they show up? We keep letting them loose. I don't know why they would show up. Jennifer, I've got 15 seconds here. Just tell me, what do you think we need to do to start getting to the Judges and start getting the message out that we are not going to take this anymore?



HARRISON: We need to vote the Democrats out of office that appoint these liberal Judges and we need some kind of judicial reform or review process to hold them accountable for the decisions that they make that cost people their lives. They cannot keep releasing violent criminals. Enough is enough.



PIRRO: That's right and unfortunately, you know, I want everyone to know I don't want you to just check this off. That it's the law. It's no bail. These situations are different. That Judge, Judge Denis Boyle acting Supreme Court in the Bronx has been a nightmare since he hit the bench and there are too many victims and families who have suffered the ripple effect of his liberal nonsense.



Nick Langworthy and Jennifer Harrison, thank you so much.



And next, we have obtained shocking police body cam video of two officers being shot and injured by a fleeing suspect in Chicago. This will leave you absolutely stunned. Kim Klacik is here to react to the war zones raging on the streets across America.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



ASHLEY STROHMIER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Welcome to "FOX News Live." I'm Ashley Strohmier.



President Biden is scheduled to hold a solo news conference, Wednesday. It's after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The highly anticipated Summit will take place in Switzerland. The White House says Biden plans to address several contentious issues with Putin. This includes cyberattacks linked to Russia and election interference. President Biden just wrapped up day two of the G7 Summit in England where he urged allies to present a united front against China's growing influence.



And police have arrested one suspect, but are still looking for another. This comes after last night's mass shooting in downtown Austin. The shooting which took place on a crowded street packed with bars left 14 people hurt. Investigators say they believe it started as a dispute between two parties.



I'm Ashley Strohmier. Back to JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE.



For all of your headlines, log on to foxnews.com.



PIRRO: Warzones erupting on the streets of America and tonight, we've obtained new video, a police body cam footage out of Chicago from an incident in May. It first shows the suspect fleeing two officers. What happens next will leave you stunned. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We're talking to you, man. Hello.



[Bleep] [Bleep].



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: All right, everything is being recorded. Okay. Everything is on camera.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Just drop it, man. Hey, just drop it, brother.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hey. Stop right there. Show me your hands.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Show me your hands. Get your hands out of your pocket. Dude, stop.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Stop. Stop. Stop. Stop. Show me your hands. Get your hands out of your pocket. Dude, stop.



Put your hands up. Come on.



[GUNSHOTS]



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: That ambush by the suspect left two police officers injured. The gunman was also wounded. And it is a scene that is being replicated all across this great nation.



Here with reaction is the President of Red Renaissance, Kim Klacik.



Good evening, Kim. As I just said, we're seeing far too much of this happen across the country and thank goodness for the police cameras that we are able to see from many different directions, the angles as this individual in a hoodie pulls out a gun with no care or no concern for the lives of the police officers. Your reaction?



KIM KLACIK, PRESIDENT, RED RENAISSANCE Yes, Judge. Thank you for having me, first of all. First and foremost, I want to point out that police officers put their lives on the line every single day for people that they've never even met, and this is what they're met with. You know, it takes true courage to be an officer, especially in America.



You know, I watched that video of the shootout multiple times, and it came to the same conclusion every single time. And that is that the perpetrator had absolutely no regard for the fact that these men were law enforcement, he ran out shooting to kill.



It also appeared that the reason the cops hesitated to pull their weapons as they exited their vehicle may be due to the current narrative that we see all over this country. You know, and so unfortunately, it looks like those officers were second guessing themselves to appease pretty much the cowards across this country that are always trying to vilify our police officers.



Cancel culture has taken over in too many ways. Crime across this country has been on a rapid incline since progressives have taken over and decided to defund the police. As you know in Baltimore City last June, we defunded the police by $22 million. Now, they're refunding the police by $28 million.



In New York City, crime is up by 18 percent, Chicago 22 percent. In Baltimore, we have a homicide a day.



PIRRO: Well, actually, I have a screen, we're going to put up a screen as to the homicide spikes in the United States. Let's take a look at it, guys. In Portland, homicides are up 733 percent, which is wild, and then it goes on.



But these cities are pretty much all love democrat cities, run by Democrats, Kim, so you're absolutely right. And the police are hesitating because they know that every move they make will be subject to some kind of lawsuit, and they may be hunted down for the rest of their lives.



But what do you think that the future of America is given this rise now? And what can we do about it?



KLACIK: Well, first and foremost, we have to stop blaming the police, right? They're being used as a scapegoat at this point in time. When a police arrives on the scene, nine out of 10 times, it's because a violent crime has already been committed. And then on top of it, we have to get our prosecutors across this country to actually prosecute violent criminals.



We have a lot of repeat offenders that are back on our streets every single day in Baltimore, and like I said, we have a homicide per day in 2021 and that is a problem. We have to treat violent criminals as violent criminals.



PIRRO: And unfortunately, one of the things that we're seeing right now is a continuation of the defunding of police. There's a woman running for mayor in New York City, which says that she wants to continue to defund, and although she said that she doesn't think that police need guns, she won't actually come out and say it in a debate. So, we've got a real nightmare here.



Anyway, Kim Klacik, thanks so much for being with us.



And up next, Street Justice is back. My exclusive interviews from the Young Women's Leadership Summit in Dallas. Plus, behind the scenes footage from my keynote speech. Stay tuned.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



PIRRO: That was the rowdy scene in Dallas on Thursday as I took the stage at the Young Women's Leadership Summit hosted by Turning Point U.S.A. Before my keynote address, I was honored to speak to many of the young women in attendance for our latest edition, it is back -- of Street Justice. Let's take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: So, here I am at Turning Point's Young Women's Leadership Conference, and I'm looking forward to speaking to the young women who are here to talk about what they see in the future for them and for America. Let's go.



Okay, so here we are at the Young Women's Leadership Conferences Summit. Why are you here?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, we're so excited to finally get plugged in and use our conservative voice.



PIRRO: Okay, so you're here with these Young Women's Leadership Summit. What do you think some of the problems are in college campuses today?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I definitely think that women don't feel that they have a place as a conservative on college campuses, and I'm actually an Ambassador for Turning Point, and so I go around to college campuses and high schools and talk to women and show them that they do have a place in society and that they do have a message and they actually can do a lot as women on their college campuses, and they can fight back.



PIRRO: So, what do you think of America today?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think it is absolutely wonderful. The future of America. I mean, we're only going up. This is the freest nation.



PIRRO: How was it that you are conservative at these liberal institutions?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes. So I completely -- I stand up for my values every single day. I'm very outspoken on social media. And although I get attacked for that, that hasn't stopped me. And that's why I'm here at a Turning Point conference because I am empowered and equipped to go home to a college campus and fight back against the left.



PIRRO: How did you get elected? I don't mean that you worked hard, you went door to door, but was it difficult to get the message across as a 22- year-old and as a conservative?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A little bit, but I just stuck to the principles that I was raised on. And I think that's what really got me across the finish line.



PIRRO: And what are those principles?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Just free markets, low taxes, school choices.



PIRRO: What would you say to all the young women here, some are in high school, some are in college?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I would say that to be a young conservative, you definitely are a rebel in this culture. And you are standing against the grain of what culture wants you to stand up for as a young woman. But it is so important that you stand up for what you believe in and for your values.



PIRRO: Do you think that having the views, you get to say the same thing as you, it's kind of hard today to have those views on a college campus?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It really sucks because I table on campus all the time, and we have people coming over rip our signs out of our table and breaking it, screaming at us, and throw our things in a trash can. Like we've had plenty of things happen to us and we're constantly being shut down. You know, freedom of speech doesn't really apply to us at all when it's conservative values.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I agree a hundred percent. I feel like there's a certain agenda that everyone -- that most people would rather follow instead of go against the grain and would rather not hear the truth. I think that's the issue. I'm always looking for the truth. And I think that's right.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's my values. It's my beliefs. And I mean, if you don't like it, then like, I'm sorry. It's not my problem.



PIRRO: So you're not going to -- you're not going to bend to the woke mob?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, no, never. I'm sorry. Yes, no.



PIRRO: And what do you think of the woke mob?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What do I think of them? I feel really bad for them actually.



PIRRO: Do you feel like you're in the minority?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Definitely. Yes.



PIRRO: How do you survive in the minority?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's hard. I would say, really staying connected and really like, focusing on what we believe in, and not getting distracted, not caring what people say about us has been really, really important to us. And learning that like, one person can change. You know, it's like, we are part of this kind of community and honestly, it's hard. Our family does not agree with us with everything.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: As a young conservative college student, it is definitely not easy to be open about my beliefs. But this event that Turning Point put on does such an amazing job of showing me as a young woman and so many other people that we're not alone and that it's so important and empowering for us to stand up and stand up for what we believe in and for our values and for truth.



PIRRO: How do you stay strong?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It is hard.



PIRRO: Look, it is hard when there are people, you know, that criticize you.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, yes.



PIRRO: You know, I mean, I'm even on TV and you know, it just keeps coming and coming,



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I really think it is my faith of God.



PIRRO: What?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My faith with God. I think that's what really stands with me.



PIRRO: I love it. And you know what? I love that you take God in as part of your life. Because that is what truth is all about. So, God bless you.



What do you think that young women need to do to have the strength to push back against professors and other students?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, I think the moment that you stop fighting for your rights is the moment that they're taken from you. And so I think that women just need to band together and actually start fighting back for their rights and what they think is important for them.



PIRRO: Okay. All right. Thank you.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You're welcome.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Thank you to everyone I met in Dallas. I can't wait to visit again very soon.



And next, if you've had COVID, do you need a vaccine? One of the most respected medical facilities in America is raising some very serious questions about that very issue. Dr. Marc Siegel is standing by live, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: A new study from the Cleveland Clinic with yet another take on the question: does someone who had COVID need the vaccine? Here to discuss those surprising findings and more, author of "COVID: The Politics of Fear and the Power of Science," FOX News medical analyst, Dr. Marc Siegel joins me now.



All right, Doctor, I am reading from this study from the Cleveland Clinic that calls into question the necessity to vaccinate those who have already had COVID and they say that individuals who have had COVID, do not get any additional benefits from the vaccine. This isn't what they've been telling us. What's going on?



DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, you know, from the beginning, Judge, that's a very important study, because from the beginning, they have been downplaying the impact of having had COVID on immunity. It's called natural immunity and it's been an important factor all the way through the pandemic.



This study looked at thousands of workers and found if you had COVID, you were just as protected against getting it again as if you had the vaccine. And that's over several months. There is another study out that shows you're making immune cells in the bone marrow that will power up if you ever encountered COVID again, after you're over it.



So, I think you've got a very strong immunity from natural infection at a year, at least. We don't know beyond the year, but probably at a year. Now, there may be a benefit, Judge to giving one shot on top of that, because that gives you a super immunity. So, if you're at risk of complications, if you're in a high risk group, I still would probably recommend one shot.



But this poor group has been downplayed, and especially when you hear talk about things like vaccine passports. Well, what about someone that got over COVID? What are they supposed to do? We should have a titer.



PIRRO: Right.



SIEGEL: Something that shows that you're immune. You got COVID, you got the tighter, you're immune, then the vaccine becomes more elective.



PIRRO: Right. Well, okay, so you have COVID, let's say you took the first -- you took the first vaccine, to some people, that's not going to be enough, although, you know, if you live in Florida, I mean, they don't want a vaccine that, but you know, there are going to be places and maybe you can tell me -- that are going to require a vaccine passport. What do you know, so far of places that are going to require that?



SIEGEL: Well, a lot of businesses are talking about that. Schools are talking about that. Certain hospitals are talking about that, but one place that I'm pretty sympathetic about, it is hospitals. Because look, if hospitals, if doctors and nurses aren't going to take the vaccine, how can you possibly demand that an 11 or 12-year-old take it, it's hypocritical?



Now, I think we already made a good point, which is, again, people that are getting over COVID, especially if you've had the antibody treatments, by the way, you don't want to get the vaccine right away. I don't give the vaccine right away. I wait several weeks, before I would give the vaccine to someone who has had COVID.



And then I would very well feel comfortable around them if they have the immunity. I have such a person working in my office that had COVID, got over it and has an immunity. Again, I offer the vaccine on top of that, I'm all for that. But to use it as a requirement, the vaccine, it excludes people that have the immunity from COVID.



PIRRO: But you know what's out there so far, you hear from so many people that they have these bad reactions, you know, to a vaccine. My sister had the vaccine, she never had a problem. And all of a sudden her heart started beating quickly. She goes to the doctor and he says, you have AFib, and she said, I didn't have it yesterday. I got the vaccine, now, I have AFib.



And we hear all about these problems with the muscles around the heart. So, you know, as we hear about more and more of these problems, I think that studies like this one from the Cleveland Clinic saying you don't need it should get out there more, unless of course you're trying to save vaccines for other countries. Who knows the politicization of this crazy -- this crazy pandemic, but that's it. That's it for me. I mean, I've made up my mind, I'm not sure that we need to have that anymore.



SIEGEL: One quick thought about that, though, Judge, to be fair. If you haven't had -- if you haven't had COVID, if you haven't had COVID, I would say this, the vaccine is much less dangerous than COVID is because you get a lot of those long term side effects from having had COVID.



PIRRO: I agree. Totally agree with you. But if you haven't had it, the vaccine makes sense. If you have, you've got to wonder what's going on with Big Pharma.



Anyway, Dr. Marc Siegel, it's always good to see you. Thanks so much for staying up with us on JUSTICE.



All right, and next big news on what I'll be up to win in days ahead. Don't go away.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: Finally tonight, exciting news. I will be part of the Faith and Freedom Coalition Road to Majority Conference this week and it will be streaming live on FOX Nation. All you need to do to see me and many other great speakers is go to foxnation.com to sign up right now.



Plus, I've been a little busy. I was just in beautiful Miami shooting a new episode of my FOX Nation show, "Castles U.S.A." this week. I was in Miami touring the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens for the FOX Nation show "Castles." We're preparing for our second season and you're going to love it.



So, don't forget to set your DVR so you never miss a show of JUSTICE. And by the way, there's a special sale over at judgejeanine.store. Get a bundle of my three latest "New York Times" bestsellers for $50.00 as well as new products.



And don't forget Father's Day is coming up. Get a cameo for dad or granddad. You can check me out in cameo.com/judgejeanine.



Thanks so much for watching. I'm Jeanine Pirro advocating for truth, justice and the American way.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.