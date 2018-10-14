Judge Jeanine: American momentum is now around winning

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," October 13, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, HOST: Breaking tonight, President Trump wrapping up a fiery speech to a packed house in Kentucky just a short time ago. Hello and welcome to "Justice," I'm Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight, and thanks to all of you for making last weekend's "Justice" our highest rated show of the year. Thank you for tuning in and of course for keeping "Liars, Leakers, and Liberals" still on the New York Times bestsellers list for three straight months.

Now, we have brand new reaction to the President's rally in Kentucky and all the breaking news today with Hogan Gidley, Ron DeSantis, Dan Bongino, Charlie Kirk and more. What a show. Plus, you can't miss my "Opening Statement" about how the left just can't get out of their own way.

But first, let's take a look at some of the highlights of President Trump's rally speech tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Just hours ago, we celebrated another tremendous victory for the American people. you know what I'm talking about.

[Cheers and Applause]

TRUMP: We are having a lot of victories, folks, can you handle it?

[Cheers and Applause]

TRUMP: In the Oval Office of the White House, I welcomed home Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great man from Turkey.

[Cheers and Applause]

TRUMP: He is now free from jail. Think of that, a 35-year jail sentence, 35 years. Not anymore. He's back with his family. Together with his wife. And he is on American soil. I want to thank President Erdogan of Turkey. He was terrific. They all worked together. It wasn't easy. It wasn't easy. That one wasn't easy. And we don't pay ransom. We don't pay ransom.

[Cheers and Applause]

TRUMP: And to make sure America's extraordinary comeback, we want to make sure it continues full speed ahead. We don't want Democrats that are coming from a different place, we don't want them getting in office. All they will do is obstruct.

Under Republican leadership, America is booming, it's thriving.

[Cheers and Applause]

TRUMP: America is winning again because we are finally putting America first. And you look back there at the fake news media. Look at them.

[Booing]

TRUMP: Look at them. Like the Academy Awards every time. You know, I'd like to walk into a place one night and not have any of these guys.

[Cheers and Applause]

TRUMP: Boy, it gets bigger and bigger, but even they have said that President Trump - they'll probably get fired the next day - that President Trump made promises during the campaign and I have actually produced more than the promises I made. How often do you hear that?

[Cheers and Applause]

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: More from the President's rally throughout the hour, but first my open. We now enter a new phase of the Trump presidency amidst the outrageous, outlandish left-wing chaotic mob behavior of socialist Democrats.

American momentum is now around winning. The winning that outsider candidate Donald Trump promised us. Not the anarchy Democrats, aka demon rats want to impose on us. The tactics of these demon rats and Trump- hating leftists are backfiring. Americans are now buying into and choosing results over politically correct losing behavior of other Presidents.

When the "New York Times," Bret Stevens, and the Wall Street Journal's Peggy Noonan both dug in Trump haters say Senate Democrats not only overplayed their hand, but the Democrats are blowing it, you know they sense what's coming and it's not the blue wave that the genius pundits predicted.

They know they lost not just the Kavanaugh fight, but the American people along the way. Americans don't like lies, injustice, and they certainly don't like vigilante or mob justice. The insanity that we witness by those suffering from Trump derangement syndrome is both shocking and unprecedented.

From being tossed out of restaurants to being directed to harass, intimidate, confront and make a crowd around anyone they don't agree with, they ramped it up even more during the Kavanaugh hearings. Screaming, interrupting, shouting down senators, blocking them from voting and they are attempting to block them from voting and then in their feigned loser outrage, they claw on the doors of the United States Supreme Court as Kavanaugh is being sworn in.

Americans are fair, and they have had enough. According to Real Clear Politics, Republican senators in key states have dramatically turned things around -- Cruz, Blackburn, Heller, McSally, and demon rat Cory Booker who is now the laughingstock of the Senate after likening himself to Spartacus fell flat off his chariot. And they justify their behavior.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES: You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Hillary, other than power, cash and Harvey Weinstein and your own sexual predator husband, what the hell do you stand for? And take a listen to this one.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Michelle once said that when they go low, we go high? No, no. When they go low, we kick them.

[Cheers and Applause]

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's what this new Democratic Party is about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Really, Eric? You, a former Attorney General of the United States condone violence? Someone who thinks beliefs and word justify physical assault? Did you even go to law school? Look. Here is the bottom line. We are not even two years into Trump's presidency. The economy, record high; unemployment, record low. Under President Trump Americans saved $3.2 trillion in taxes; 3.3 million jobs have been created. The military is being rebuilt, 120 Federal judges have been appointed. Two United States Supreme Court justices. A much improved trade deal for the US with Canada and Mexico.

The stock market has hit historic highs 80 times, 81,000 illegal aliens have been deported by ICE, 15 hostages have been brought home from countries like North Korea, Iran, Venezuela and of course just today, Pastor Andrew Brunson from Turkey. So to all those Trump-hating demon rats and the mainstream media, keep up the antics. You are all losers. Sore losers. Stupid losers, too dumb to even know that you are losing.

He said it himself, just a few minutes ago in Kentucky.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The only reason to vote Democrat is if you are tired of winning.

[Cheers and Applause]

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: I don't know about you, but I'm not tired yet. And that's my open. If you love my opening statements, you will love my new book, New York Times number one best seller, "Liars, Leakers and Liberals: The Case against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy."

And now for more on the breaking news today, the release of American pastor Andrew Brunson after two years captivity in Turkey. White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley joins me now.

Good evening, Hogan, a huge day for the President today. Pastor Andrew Brunson was taken hostage Obama administration was released, and I can't help but notice that other hostages taken during the Obama administration, Otto Warmbier and Joshua Holt from Venezuela, they were there during Obama, and yet, it takes President Trump to actually get them released. How is it that those hostages, more than 15 of them as I understand, languished during the Obama administration and President Trump without any ransom is able to get them released? How does he do this?

HOGAN GIDLEY, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: Well, it's because there is a new sheriff in town. We have seen it from day one. This president doesn't take anything from anybody, any other country. America is now respected again. This president has shown the world he means business in every area whether it's just the economy and the incredible trade deals, whether its crushing ISIS and their caliphate or whether it's talking about getting our hostages back - American citizens - back to this country.

This president has delivered on every front . I was at JBA - Joint Base Andrews when those three people came back from North Korea. I was in the Oval Office when Joshua Holt was returned and I listened to what the president said. It was one of the most impactful moments of my time in the White House.

I've been there a year now, Judge, and these instances stick out more than almost any other because of what this president is able to do and he's not giving away the store. He's not selling America down the river. He is not giving billions of dollars as Barack Obama did to the world's largest state sponsor of terror. He's getting our people back. He is putting America in the fore and showing the world we are back. We mean business, and don't cross this President or he'll make you pay for it.

PIRRO: Well, you know, what's interesting, I think even the President himself said today, 24 hours from being convicted in Turkey to ending up in the Oval Office, that's a pretty short time. And, you know, the American people as they look at this - and that's what my open was about. I can't help but think, they are going to say, "This guy is right. He is winning," and yet, during the Obama administration, there were beheadings. And then Beau Bergdahl who was convicted of treason. We give money and war criminals worse than the Taliban, in exchange for them. How could there be such a difference of behavior? I mean, if you are not threatening them, what is he doing?

GIDLEY: Look, he has made this country respected again. He's made this country feared again. He doesn't go on a worldwide tour and apologize for the greatness of America like Barack Obama did on so many occasions.

Instead, he comes in and says America is great. We will work with other countries. We have great relationships. The president has come in and developed incredible relationships with leaders from all over this world. But now they know where this country stands. He means business. What he says he does. The promises he makes are the promises he keeps and you saw that today with the return of Pastor Brunson. So many people in Congress helped as well. But this president has turned this country around. The world has taken notice and that's why you are seeing so many successes on a global scale.

PIRRO: All right, I want to move from that and I want to talk about The Washington Post columnist who is missing and some people are suspecting, has been murdered in the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

Now, we have two scenarios happening in Turkey. One is Brunson being released by the Turkish government and the president was very generous in his gratitude to the Turkish President Erdogan, but then we have got another person disappearing in Turkey. Is there a connection?

GIDLEY: I don't believe there's a connection. The issue with the missing journalist, actually, we don't know all the facts, but the president has been very clear and again, with the respect, the newfound respect across the globe that this president has, he means business. And you saw just the other day that MBS's brother, the Saudi ambassador, he went back to his country, and we told him don't come back until we've got answers.

The president has been clear that he wants an open, prompt investigation into this. We have to find out what happened, so the president is ...

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: So let's assume that we find out. We have got $110 billion arms deal with the Saudi government. The president seems to suggest that the sanctions he will impose if he does find out that Khashoggi was actually murdered in the embassy, will not affect that economic deal that is pending.

GIDLEY: Well, look, I am not going to get ahead of what the president would do and I sure can't address hypotheticals, but what I can tell you is the president wants this economy to do well. That deal is something that helps Americans to work. It's enriching our country and our lives, but listen, this is not unique to this particular relationship the president has with Saudi Arabia. They are one of our partners and allies.

We have partners and allies all over the globe, and when it's time to work with them on issues, we do. When it's time to punish if we need to, we do that as well. This instance is no different.

PIRRO: All right, Hogan Gidley, thanks so much for being with us tonight.

GIDLEY: Thanks so much for the time, Judge.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: This evening in the wake of Hurricane Michael, our thoughts are with our fellow citizens in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. They got hit hard. They got hit hard. Especially when you look at Florida. Did you ever see anything like that?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: President Trump discussing the serious situation in parts of Florida and beyond right now. And joining me now with reaction to the president's speech tonight in Kentucky and much more, the man who wants to be the governor of Florida. Former Republican Congressman Ron deSantis.

All right, good evening, Congressman. We'll still call you congressman. Now, I understand that obviously Florida is your state and that you have been involved in some of the rescue and clean-up there. Tell us about what's going on. How bad is it?

RON DESANTIS, FORMER REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN: Well, I'll tell you, I was born and raised in Florida. This is the worst I have seen. I was young when Andrew hit so I don't really remember that as well. But if you look at Panama City, if you look at Mexico Beach, I mean, this is real, real significant damage. So what I did the last few days is we converted all my campaign rallies that were scheduled into supply drops. So we were able to fill up two U-Hauls with different things and we went and delivered it to Panama City today.

PIRRO: Hang on, Congressman, and just for our viewers, these are photos and video of the Congressman assisting in Florida. Go ahead, Congressman.

DESANTIS: Right, so we brought a lot to a shelter, and that's going to be distributed from there. But then, there were people in neighborhoods, some of the low-income neighborhoods, who they - they had kids running around the neighborhood. They couldn't necessarily make to it a shelter, so we went ahead and delivered some stuff direct to them. I think those are some of the pictures that you are seeing. So they were really appreciative that we were able to do that.

And I just thank a lot of my supporters from being able - for being willing to pitch in and help their fellow Floridians in need.

PIRRO: Well, and I understand now that the search is intensifying for 1,500 people in Florida still missing. How did that happen?

DESANTIS: Well, hopefully, a lot of those people did get out. They are just not accounted for yet. But the thing about this storm was, it kind of snuck up on people. We weren't really thinking about it, then it was there. It was kind of this tropical storm, then it did get to a hurricane, but it went from a Category 1 to a Category 4 in like 36 hours. So I think, there may have been some people, unfortunately who thought they could ride out a Category 1, you ain't going to ride out a Category 4 if you have anything other than really serious structures.

PIRRO: I remember with the last hurricane, I mean, there was like warnings for four or five days, you know, get out, get out, get out. And this, I absolutely agree with you.

DESANTIS: Almost exactly the opposite.

PIRRO: Right, I remember saying to myself, when did this happen? But in any event, I want to move on. Look, you heard the President tonight, I mean, big day for him. The pastor who was incarcerated or taken hostage in the Obama administration is released after being convicted from Turkey. I mean, how does the President do this?

DESANTIS: Well, I'll tell you, I think he's up to like 19 or 20 Americans that have been held unjustly overseas and he's brought them back. I don't think any President has done anything even close to that particularly in less than two years. And so, I think it's another success for the

President.

I think he really believe - and I think, as he should, that he has got to look out for all Americans and if they are being held in places like North Korea or Venezuela or obviously, here in Turkey, I think he thinks it's his responsibility to kind of get them and he succeed beyond anyone's wildest expectations.

PIRRO: You know, starting with the Otto Warmbier, and several others, I mean, it's stunning. It's just stunning, and I think that as I said in my open that there is now momentum. I mean, we are winning, but want to move on to the Washington Post columnist who went missing in Turkey at the Saudi, I believe the consulate when he went there, and then was told to come back in five days. Reports that he has been murdered and dismembered. The president is saying the $110 billion arms deal, we'll still going to go through with it. How do you feel about this?

DESANTIS: Well, obviously, I want to know what happened. I don't know that we know enough. It's obviously suspicious. Saudi Arabia is a country that - I think the President, they have got a lot of problems for sure. But I think the president has figured out a way to have a constructive relationship with them. But in fact they did this, I mean that's just going to have an impact on our relationship. I don't think there's any two ways about it. So let's get the facts on that and see, but it will be a big deal if in fact, they murdered this guy.

PIRRO: Okay, the prince, Mohammed Bin Salman seems like kind of a paranoid guy because as soon as he was made prince, he apparently started locking up his relatives at the Ritz Carlton and now if indeed is paranoid and if he is responsible, we don't know and I respect that until we know what the fact are, is this the kind of monarch dictator - whatever you want to call him that we can actually work with?

DESANTIS: Well, we have been working with him. I mean, he has actually been willing to work and they don't do this probably behind the scenes with the Israelis, which is really unprecedented for that country.

So there were things that he was doing that I think were actually promising and encouraging. But when you go and talk about taking a journalist and murdering them like that, you know, that is not something that we can we can turn a blind eye towards.

PIRRO: You're absolutely right, until we know for sure, we can't even speculate. But I think what's interesting is that, Saudi Arabia is one of the top 10 trading partners for the United States, and so - and also, I don't think it's $110 billion when you put in all of the other contracts to support the arms deal. It's even bigger. So it's about jobs, et cetera. Ron deSantis, thanks so much and all our prayers for those in Florida and much luck to you.

DESANTIS: Thank you.

ROBERT GRAY, CORRESPONDENT, FOX NEWS: Live from "America's News Headquarters." I'm Robert Gray. Pastor Andrew Brunson is back on American soil after spending more than two years in a Turkish prison over what the US government says were trumped up charges. President Trump met Brunson at the White House today where he appeared to be in good health after his imprisonment. The president thanked Turkish President Erdogan saying the move could lead to improved relations between the US and Turkey.

Rescue teams in Florida still working to find survivors who may be trapped in the ruins left by Hurricane Michael. Florida Governor Rick Scott says some 1,700 rescuers have already checked 25,000 homes. The death toll is now 19, but is likely to rise. Hurricane Michael made landfall as a Category 4 storm, the most of powerful storm to hit the US mainland in half a century. I'm Robert Gray. Now back to the judge.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The fact is Democrats have become the party of crime. They have. Republicans are the party of safety, and we are the party of jobs, jobs, jobs.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: The President wrapping up a Make America Great Again rally in Kentucky a short time ago, and the crowd in the blue grass state was loving every minute of it. Joining me now, my political panel, author of "Spygate: The Attempted Sabotage Of Donald J. Trump," NRA TV contributor, Dan Bongino, along with former aide to Senator Schumer, radio show host, Chris Hahn.

All right, guys, the President kicked off a rally tonight by saying we celebrated another tremendous victory when he welcomed home freed American pastor Andrew Brunson who visited the Oval Office earlier today. Chris Hahn, wouldn't you say that it's a pretty spectacular event?

CHRIS HAHN, RADIOS WHOW HOST: Yes, look, I give him credit for getting this guy out. And like the pastor, I too have prayed for the president to gain wisdom. I hope the pastor has better luck than I have and the president starts focusing on issues and stop attacking his political opponents the way he has in the wake of a tragedy like we have seen since in Florida, I would think the president would be in the situation room not at partisan rallies right now and that is disappointing to me and is disappointing for everybody in the state of Florida tonight.

PIRRO: You want the president in the situation room while they are conducting a rescue operation? You want him in a situation room?

HAHN: Well, the president was giving a rally as the hurricane hit on Thursday and that to me is very disappointing. It's probably the most of unpresidential thing that this president has done. He should have been closely monitoring the situation. This president himself criticized President Obama for going back on the campaign trail a week after Hurricane Sandy. For him to be giving a campaign speech during the actual event, I don't understand how everybody is not calling him out on that.

PIRRO: Got it. Dan Bongino, your response.

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR, NRA TV: You know, I just - I can't get past it. Chris just cannot - this was a big day. It's so frustrating debating this guy, Judge. He cannot give - he tries to give the president credit, and then he goes immediately into an attack speech.

Here is my proof by the way, you can never win with Chris and his liberal buddies. Donald Trump goes over to Puerto Rico and starts handing out supplies, emergency supplies, they don't like the way he throws a paper towel at people. Then all of a sudden, he says in his Tweeter feed, "Hey, a lot of people up in Pennsylvania are there for this rally. I'm going to go down. I'm going to visit Florida. I am going to visit Georgia, I'm on top of the situation, I'm having an Oval Office briefing." And Chris is still taking cheap shots. I mean, it's endless with these guys. You can never please them.

HAHN: Dan, if Barack Obama gave a campaign rally as Hurricane Sandy was ravaging New York, you would have went ballistic. And then the next day if Barack Obama the next day brought a rap star into the White House?

PIRRO: Chris, it doesn't matter what they have done. There is too much news, all right. Today Khashoggi, there is talk that Khashoggi might have been murdered in the Saudi consulate. Dan, what do you think should happen given we have a $110 billion arms deal pending with Saudi Arabia.

BONGINO: Well, Judge, there is a pissy answer and a not pissy one and I don't give pissy answers. Listen, if this happened and he was in fact cut up with a bone saw like some people have alleged, then this is a serious crime that should be taken seriously. But there is a global picture here, Judge.

We, right now, we're on a razor's edge with Iran, and to throw out realpolitik completely over what would be a horrible, disgusting death would be - could lead to the deaths of hundreds of thousands more. We have to keep this in perspective. But, this does unquestionably have to be dealt with. That is an inhumane savage thing to do.

PIRRO: Oh, it's horrible.

BONGINO: And something has to happen, but it has to be kept in perspective.

PIRRO: You know what Chris, before I let you respond, I want to ask you a question. You took the side of Barack Obama as it related to President Trump in the release. Why is it that Obama couldn't get three people -- Otto Warmbier, the pastor, and he was just convicted on Friday, the pastor, and Josh Holt from Venezuela -- is it because Obama was always apologizing for being an American? Why couldn't Obama do what Trump did?

HAHN: I don't want to relive the past. I think that he could have done more ...

PIRRO: I want you to answer the question.

HAHN: ... to get these people freed. I think he could have done more to get these people freed. I am sorry he didn't and I'm glad the pastor is free and I do give President Trump the credit for that which is something you rarely hear me say on this program, but I do give him credit for this pastor being home today. God bless him, I hope he lives a long life.

As for what's going on with Saudi Arabia, if they actually did what they are being accused of right now, the United States must go to at United Nations and lead a coalition to put severe sanctions on Saudi Arabia because this should not be tolerated on the world stage by any country. Absolutely, and I want to see him do that.

PIRRO: Well, that's what the president said. The president said, I will put severe sanctions on them. All right, go ahead, Dan.

HAHN: Well, we've got to get the whole global community there to do it with us and I think we ought to continue with cancelling that arms deal.

PIRRO: ... the way Obama did when he had this whole global group, go ahead, Dan.

BONGINO: I get it, point stipulated. We all understand that this happened. It's a human horror show that has to be dealt with, but we have to remember, we need the Saudis right now. We need them in our dealings with the Israelis and more importantly, we need them in their dealing with the Iranians.

This is a serious thing. We are not going to solve this. Chris, come on, you worked for Senator Schumer.

HAHN: You know what? How many times are we going to let the Saudis - you know, we let the Saudis get away with 9/11, we let the Saudis get away with too much for far too long. It's time for ...

PIRRO: What do you want to do? Have a war with them, Chris?

(CROSSTALK)

HAHN: ... and represent American values around the world.

PIRRO: Oh, cut it out, Chris.

HAHN: ... we need to represent American values around the world and if Saudi empire falls as a result, so be it.

PIRRO: Okay, so what do you want to do? Are we going to have a war?

BONGINO: There you go. Chris wants World War III tomorrow with the Iranians who are developing a nuclear program. Chris, do you realize what you just said, this is insane.

HAHN: I think the Saudis have been a bad actor. We've looked the other way for far too long.

BONGINO: Yes. Judge, news flash. The world has bad actors ...

HAHN: ... we should be offended by it and here they go again. We thought that this guy would be reformer. He clearly is not a reformer and we should be doing something about it together with our allies and the rest of the world should condemn this vicious action that they did.

BONGINO: Are you crazy? Are you nuts? You cannot start world war III over this.

PIRRO: Dan, you know what's interesting about this, Dan, when you talk about dismemberment and murders and all of that stuff, I did that as a prosecutor. It's amazing how Americans get so outraged when it's happening somewhere else, it is consistent with their political ideology.

President Trump's meeting with Kanye West this week causing a freak-out among the liberals. Just take listen to what Jimmy Kimmel had to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIMMY KIMMEL, TALK SHOW HOST: Not only was this a crazy conversation for this White House. This is the kind of conversation that would typically be held between people wearing hospital bracelets. Donald Trump was sitting across from his own Twitter account come to life.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Here to break it all down with me, Turning Point USA founder and President and author of "Campus Battlefield," Charlie Kirk. All right, Charlie, what say you?

CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER AND PRESIDENT, TURNING POINT USA: Well, look, first of all with Kimmel's comments in particular, not only is that reprehensible. But it also trivializes people that do go through mental struggle in their life. They do go through that, so first of all I think that's totally reprehensible.

Secondly, the left is very scared. I mean, Jimmy Kimmel would not dedicate this kind of time on his show if they did not think this actually demonstrated a real threat to the Democrat monopoly and monolith that they have had over black America for the last 50 years, and as I commonly say, you will not find a population that has been more underserved by the Democratic Party that has voted with such loyalty and allegiance for the last 50 years, Kanye West and his own artistic way challenge that status quo and orthodoxy and you see immediately, what they challenge is mental health.

PIRRO: Now, I believe that you met him the day that he was at the White House. I think you even have a photo, there you are with Candace Owens and Kanye.

KIRK: That's right. We spent the afternoon with him after his meeting in the White House. And look, what I love most of about Kanye West, he's a free thinker. He did not tell anyone - he actually didn't oppose Democrats. He even said, I love Hillary. I love everyone, he said, but why are we not having an honest conversation about how our community has been damaged over the last 50 or 60 years and you can see the media's double standard.

They say, "Oh, we want everyone to think freely." No, they don't. They went after him in such a pernicious and awful way. I mean, you saw Don Lemon say things about him that, Judge, if you said that about anyone, you would be pulled off air. It's unbelievable that they are able to get away

with this.

PIRRO: And therein lies the difference. I mean, they accuse him of being mentally unfit and all of that other stuff. I mean, the guy is a billionaire businessman, but what do I know. all right, I want to move on to a tweet from Alec Baldwin and it says, "Ever since I played Trump black people love me. They love me. Everywhere I go, black people go crazy. I think it's because they are most afraid of Trump." What does that mean?

KIRK: I find no evidence to that whatsoever. And if you actually look at black America, Black America today is doing the best it ever has done in the modern era under this President. Let's look at two statistics. The lowest ever unemployment rate ever in the history of the modern statistics under this president. Second, in the last year, we saw a 400% - that's right, 400% increase in black-owned business start-ups under this president that's because of the low regulation, less tax agenda.

You're seeing the economy do better and so I don't know what Alec Baldwin is talking about. He has had a, let's say, mixed history with this sort of statements in the past, towards the LGBT community. He had a show cancelled so on and so forth, the left is scared and they should be because their monolith over black America is being put into question and there is something new happening.

PIRRO: Well, it really is stunning. I mean, that all of a sudden, reality is irrelevant and just rumor and mob mentality, not supported by the facts. It seems to be the call for the day. Anyway, and third, let's talk about Mika from "Morning Joe" on Friday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, HOST, MSNBC: I'm really glad you said that because I do think he's using them as pawns and I feel terrible for what he is doing to these people who are so excited to come to his rallies, to see the President of the United States, and then he uses them like that and makes them look stupid.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: All right, well, people come to the rallies and support Trump are both stupid and pawns.

KIRK: I guess we are both rather successful pawns then, Judge. I mean, I guess, there are 60 million pawns out there, Mika, and look, this is what the left tries to do. They try to trivialize the success of this administration. And they say that anyone that comes out in support of the President, they don't know what they are talking about, their mental health must be put in question, they must be bought and paid for.

When in reality, middle America and what I mean middle America, that dark space between Malibu and Manhattan that the Democratic party has completely forgotten about, they are with his president. They see rising wages, better trade deals, ISIS totally destroyed, the Korean war ending and America is back. So Mika, stay in Manhattan while we win over middle America because you're losing and we're winning.

PIRRO: Charlie Kirk, thanks so much for being with us tonight.

KIRK: You bet, Judge.

President Trump gets midterm voters in Kentucky very excited in the town of Richmond tonight. Take a look at some of the best of tonight's huge rally.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The Democrats have become totally consumed by their chilling lust for power. What the crazy radical Democrats did to Justice Kavanaugh is a national disgrace. He stared down the angry left-wing mob, he never blinked and he never looked back and he got up, a man who will be one of our great, great Supreme Court justices.

[Cheers and Applause]

TRUMP: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell - the new platform of the Democratic Party is radical socialism and its open borders. Democrats want to abolish ICE and they want to turn America into a giant sanctuary for criminal aliens and MS-13 thugs.

[Booing]

TRUMP: Republicans believe our country should be a sanctuary for law- biding Americans, not criminal aliens. And if you elect Republicans this November, we will pass legislation to end catch and release. I'll tell you, have you heard the other one? Right? Lottery.

I don't want a chain. I want people to come into our country on a merit- based system. This election is about safety and is about prosperity. Since the last election - and these are numbers the fakers back there, the fake news would never have allowed me to say - they never in a million years, if I ever said this during the campaign, they would have had headlines.

We've created over 4.2 million new jobs. We've added nearly 600,000 manufacturing jobs. Remember manufacturing is never going to come back, never going to come back. Hispanic American and Asian-American unemployment has reached its lowest level in history. African-American unemployment has reached its lowest level ever recorded in history.

They were all saying he will not do well with women. Wow, did we do well with women. Did we do well. We will. Fake news. We also passed Veterans Choice. Giving our veterans the right to see a private doctor instead of waiting on lines for 12 days, for 24 days, for 38 days. And together we will make America wealthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America safe again. And we'll make America great again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

