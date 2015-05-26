Joran Breaks his Silence

This is a partial transcript from "On the Record," August 26, 2005, that has been edited for clarity.

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, HOST: Joran van der Sloot is speaking out, making stunning new claims about the night 17-year-old Natalee Holloway disappeared in Aruba. Joran says Natalee was very drunk and explains why he left her all alone on the beach.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JORAN VAN DER SLOOT, SUSPECT IN NATALEE HOLLOWAY DISAPPEARANCE: I told her I had to go home. I had school the next day. And I thought maybe she'd understand. She told me, no, she wanted me to stay with her because the next day, she was leaving and she wanted to stay the whole night. I told her, no, I had to go. I even lifted her up to carry her back to her hotel, and she told me to put her down. I left her there. I sat down next to her, talked to her a while. And I called Deepak to ask him if he could come pick me up, which Deepak didn't do, but...

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Was she angry?

VAN DER SLOOT: She wasn't angry. If anything, she was probably more, you know, upset that I was leaving her there and — I don't know what reaction she had. I don't know.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Joining us live in New York is Natalee's mother, Beth Holloway Twitty. Nice to see you, Beth.

BETH HOLLOWAY TWITTY, NATALEE'S MOTHER: Hi, Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: Beth, what's your reaction listening to Joran? I know you've seen the entire interview, is that right?

TWITTY: Yes, I have. You know, my reaction to Joran is — you know, when I'm listening to it, Greta, I hear so many inconsistencies, and he truly contradicts himself throughout the interview. And I'm just really, you know, looking forward to you having, you know, to scrutinize it and seeing all the issues that I'm missing in it.

VAN SUSTEREN: I'll tell you, Beth, what still catches my attention, and maybe I'm a little stuck on it, but the first story he told was a lie. The second story he told was what he says is the truth. Both of them, though, are exculpatory stories, so he didn't need to lie in the first place. So I'm a little stuck on his need to lie.

TWITTY: Well, you know, absolutely. You know, when I had his statements translated, he clearly states that Natalee is coming in and out of consciousness for the first part. The second part is he admit to having sex with her at his home. But thirdly, I can't figure out where he would have taken her from there and if he actually took her to the beach. I just can't figure that one out.

VAN SUSTEREN: He does talk about having sex with her. And according to the interview — let me put up this second screen, a quote we have from him on the sex. He says, "I kissed with her, but neither me, Deepak or Satish ever had sex with her."

That's what inconsistent with statements you've seen that he made while in custody?

TWITTY: Oh, absolutely. Completely inconsistent. And it's also inconsistent with Deepak's taped confession that they all had sex with her.

VAN SUSTEREN: It's also, as I recall when you and I sat down with Joran's parents, I remember you and Joran's mother having a discussion about what Joran said about his sexual activity with Natalee, which is in stark contrast to this, as well.

TWITTY: Oh, absolutely. And you know, when I was telling them what Joran had confessed to us that he had committed against Natalee that night, they didn't even try to deny it.

TWITTY: Well, but the discussion was that they had had a sexual relationship of some sort, but that it was consensual, that it was not a straight-out denial, as we're now hearing in this statement.

VAN SUSTEREN: So Beth, what's the plan? Have you talked to the prosecutor at all?

TWITTY: No, Greta, that answer is going to be no still. I've spoken with Helen Lejuez today, the attorney on island. And you know, as far as the information I'm getting is, the case is still open, but I don't really know if there's any active investigation going on.

VAN SUSTEREN: Do you ask what it means to have a case, quote, "still open"? What does that mean?

TWITTY: Well, Greta, I don't know what it means. I can only hope that with all this evidence that is coming forward that, certainly, now they need to react on this. I mean, you know, I don't know how much more crystal clear it needs to be for the Dutch government to accept responsibility and accountability for this crime against Natalee.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, there may be some explanation, a legal explanation, Beth. But you know, I sound like a broken record with you. I don't understand why the prosecutor won't simply sit down and explain it to you.

TWITTY: Well, I don't, either, Greta. And I don't understand why Joran can have these glaring statements presented to them and there's still nothing being done about it.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, I suppose what the prosecutor would say is that Joran van der Sloot is a terrible liar, he's admitted to lying, he's got several statements inconsistent, but what they're still looking for is the actual evidence of a crime. As the mother, the fact that your daughter hasn't come home convinces you that there's a crime, but still, there has to be legal proof. Is there any evidence we don't know about to prove that, for instance, Natalee is no longer with us?

TWITTY: No. We really don't have anything like that, Greta. But you know, when Joran is speaking with the reporter, he states that Natalee's mother knows the truth and she knows the truth because she has seen the statements that he has given. And I'm thinking — that was huge to me because I'm so glad to know that these statements that Joran has been giving to the interrogators, that they are the truth. So it was just crystal clear when he was describing in the interview that his statements are indeed the truth.

VAN SUSTEREN: Has the prosecutor ever said to you, Beth, I'm convinced he's guilty of committing a crime against your daughter?

TWITTY: She has said that she is convinced that this was a sex crime that involved at least two of these individuals, and she had specifically told me that.

VAN SUSTEREN: And yet she doesn't turn around and give you any more information about that.

TWITTY: No, she does not.

VAN SUSTEREN: Any plans to go back to Aruba soon, or is this — are you just going to wait and see how this progresses?

TWITTY: Well, I do actually have plans to return to Aruba in about two weeks. And hopefully, though, Greta, it looks like more evidence will just be coming forward from these three young men. And every time they interview or open their mouth, it seems like they incriminate themselves over and over again. I don't know how much more that they will need to react on this.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, you've got to get one willing to talk against the other two. I think that's sort of the key. And good luck, Beth. I hope the prosecutor calls you and talks to you.

TWITTY: Thank you, Greta.

