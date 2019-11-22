Jon Taffer's Thanksgiving cocktail recipes

Kick off the holidays in style with these delicious drinks from 'Bar Rescue' host Jon Taffer.

Southern Hospitality Gin Bloody Mary's

Ingredients

3.5 oz Taffer's Bloody Mary Mix

1.5 oz Gin

Fresh rosemary sprigs

Assorted olives

Hot sauce (optional)

Method

Add Taffer's and Gin to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously.

Strain into a serving glass with fresh ice. Garnish with fresh rosemary and assorted olives.

Dash with hot sauce and serve!

Sparkling Pumpkin Pineapple

Ingredients

2 oz Taffer’s Pina Colada Mix

1.5 oz Rum

1 Tbsp canned pumpkin

Taffer's Sparkling Pineapple Coconut Cocktail

Whipped Cream

Apple slices and cinnamon stick for garnish

Method

Add Pina colada mix, rum, and pumpkin into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously.

Strain into a serving glass.

Top with a splash of Taffer's Sparkling Pineapple Coconut Cocktail.

Top with whipped cream and garnish with apple slices and cinnamon sticks!

Pear and Thyme Cosmo

Ingredients

2.5 oz Taffer’s Cosmopolitan Mix

1 oz Vodka

1 oz Rose Prosecco

2-3 slices of pear

2-3 sprigs of fresh thyme

Method

Fill a champagne flute with fresh thyme and pear slices.

In a shaker with ice, shake your vodka and Taffer’s mix.

Strain into your champagne flute and top with rose prosecco!

For more of Jon Taffer's drink recipes, go to taffersmix.com