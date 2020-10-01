John Rich rips Nashville mayor over COVID controversy

This is a rush transcript from “The Ingraham Angle" September 17, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

INGRAHAM: Thanks so much. I am Laura Ingraham. This is The Ingraham Angle.



From Washington tonight, we have a huge show for you. But let's get back to

President Trump in Wisconsin.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Thousands of African-American

citizens. The Democrat Party's war on cops has already led to surging

homicides in Democrat-controlled cities, yet Biden supports imposing these

failed policies nationwide. They ask him, what about nationwide? What about

the fact that you just had your Democrat National Convention where, by the

way, we had far many more viewers, millions and millions more than you?



We had millions of more. I thought it was a great thing. Did anybody hear

Herschel Walker that night? He talk about a good football player, he was

some player, what a great guy; but all of them, everybody. First Lady did

great, Ivanka did great, they all did - they did great. We had some

incredible stories, some very sad stories when you look and see what

happened.



But Biden's plan is to appease the domestic terrorists, my plan is to

arrest the domestic terrorists. Joe Biden is a weak person. He has always

been a weak person. And that was in prime time and prime time was 25 years

ago. And let me tell you, he's not old. I always defend him in this. I have

friends that are 85, 89, 92, 95! And they are 100 percent. There is just

something wrong with Joe. He is off. OK? He is off. And I have no problem

saying it anymore when I watched thedisinformation, because this is not

disinformation, this is fact.



If he is elected, his radical supporters won't just be causing mayhem on

the streets, they will be running to Department of Justice, Department of

Homeland Security, the Department of Education, and most importantly, they

will put many judges on the United States Supreme Court. We can't have

that. We'll have a totally different country. Radical Left judges, and that

has to do with your second amendment. It that has to do with right to life,

it has the right to so many different things that will turn your world

upside down, and they will have 1, 2, 3, or 4, whoever is the next

president, hopefully that's going to be us, not me, us. It's us.



But you know we put - I put, and think of this, by the end of the term, we

will have approximately 300 brand new great federal judges, court of

appeals judges, 300, which is a record, 300! Give or take a little tiny

bit, but 300. Nobody thought that was possible. I want to thank President

Obama. He left us 142 openings. Nobody gets left one opening. A federal

judgeship is a big deal. Nobody gets left any openings. He gave us 142

openings. Thank you very much.



What happened, they thought Hillary was going to win. So they didn't push

it, and then they said wait a minute, these polls are getting a little

close at the end. And they tried like hell to get some judges approved, but

it didn't work. That's what happens. You got to go, and you have to act

fast. You got to get it done, get it done, right, like we get things done

like nobody has ever gotten it done.



He was a great president, he was great. He left 142 judges for the

Republicans. He was a great president, right? If you are of that side of

the plate, if you are of that ideology and you had a president that left

you 142 federal judgeships, I don't think you rate him as doing a good job.



Hey, look at what happened in Iraq, look at what happened with ISIS, look

at what happened with our military, look at what happened with our vets,

our vets are better taken care of now than they have ever been in the

history of our country.



But never forget, they're coming after me because I am fighting for you.

And that's true. That's true. And we are winning thefight and we are

winning this election. This election, we are doing well. They refuse to say

it, they refuse to say. And they hate to say it, it just drives them crazy.



But that night, remember, they started off by saying, this will be a very

short evening for Donald Trump. That was Donald Trump in those time. Now

it's President Trump. I lost all my friends because of this position. I had

friends, "Hey, Don, let's go to dinner". "Okay, good, Richard. I'll go".

"Hey, Don, let's go". "Okay, Larry, I'll see you later when we get a

restaurant in New York". Everybody was like nice and loose, you could have

a great conversation, you don't want to know what we talked about. It's

just none of your business, but we were loose.



All of a sudden, I become president of the United States and these are a

lot of - I know a lot of important people. I know - actually, the people I

like the best are the people that are less successful, because it makes you

feel so powerful. I always say, never go out with a successful person,

you'll understand. But I know a lot of very successful people, very, very

successful. And now they call me up, "Mr. President, sir, would you like to

get together sometime?" I say, "loosen up", yes, "call me Donald. You've

known me for 30 years, call me Donald". "Oh, thank you so much. Thank you,

Mr. President. I appreciate".



Now I lost all my friends because it's the respect for the office, let's

face it. It's different. They used to be loose, they used to be great, you

could sit back, I'm not a drinker, but you could sit back and have a drink,

whatever the hell you are drinking. And now you can't do that anymore. You

can't do it anymore.



So, I have to rely on people in Congress to be my friends. And we just

happen to have a couple tonight. And one of them who has been a great

warrior, and he is doing a fantastic job. I just saw you on television, by

the way, Bryan. Does everybody know? Bryan Steil. Bryan Steil, young,

handsome, but a warrior. When the fake impeachment happened, it was a total

fake, what did we finish up with the Republicans 197 to nothing right in

the house. It was a fake impeachment.



I got impeached over a perfect phone call of congratulations to the

president of Ukraine, who I never met before, ok? I mean, if you're going

to do something, at least know them a little bit, right? I never met him.

And then they said it was eight times quid pro quo. That was Adam Schiff,

shifty Schiff. And he went before Congress, and he repeated my conversation

except that he made it all up. Remember, he repeated it and then I said,

"ah, fortunately, we had that whole thing essentially recorded". I'm glad I

did, but these are very deceptive, deceiving, sick people.



And I said, "Well, he lied, because there was no quid pro quo. It was a

perfect conversation". But by that time, it was too late, because they had

already embarrassed themselves by doing it.



And Nancy Pelosi was all set. She loved doing it, she - from day one, but

she thought it was what Schiff said, when she saw the conversation, she

said to her people, what the hell did you get me into? So they could've

dropped it, but they said, let's give it a shot. So, we won and other than

Mitt Romney, well, we lost a half of us, right? He's another beauty, Mitt

Romney. He is a real beauty. He couldn't get elected dogcatcher, right now

here in Utah.



So, we have another great one, and he is really a friend of mine, he has

been solid, he loves his country and he loves his state, Glenn Grothman.

Glenn, thank you very much though. And a man who just got elected, and he

is from an area that I know very well, we did very well, we got about big,

bit, fat beautiful contract that produced lots of jobs. But he was taking a

legend's place, so it's never easy to replace a legend, that's Duffy, in

case anyone --. And he was running, and we did a lot of work for him and it

was great. And he reacted very well under pressure.



A lot of people don't react well under pressure. They choke, they choke. He

was under a lot of pressure and he ended up winning by 18 points. And now

he's your congressman, he's doing a great job. You got to vote for all of

these people on November 3. Tom Tiffany. Tom? Thank you, Tom.



And we have a great congressional candidate, Derrick Van Orden. Who is

Derrick? Derrick, good luck. I hear good things, Derrick. You got my total

support. I hear very good things. I can only support about - our records

like 222-3. So, I don't like to have a loss and I support you 100 percent,

you know that. You have my total endorsement. All right, I hear you.

Fantastic.



And your former congressman, who I hope is making a lot of money in the

private sector, because he deserves it, especially his wife, Rachel,

deserves it. She is fantastic, he is fantastic, because I know he's coming

back into government in some form. He can come with us, he can stay here,

he can maybe run for governor, or maybe do something. Sean Duffy.



No, but he was the world champion, tree climber. And I love sports, right,

anytime you are the world champion in anything but especially that. And I

will never forget. I was asking about how was it? He said well, he broke

his back numerous times, he broke a lot of bones. I said let me ask you a

question, how much harder was it to go up the tree than down? He said it

was easy going up, the hard part was coming down, because if he missed,

that was where the danger was, right? That was where the danger. But many

times, world champion, could you still do it today? A little bit heavier,

he said. Could carry a little bit more weight. That's all right. That's not

a good sign, right? And it was great job, we love having you Rachel. Thank

you very much.



You are a friend, Fox & Friends and plenty of other places, right? What a

personality. What a personality Rachel has! She has been our friend from

day one, I think from day one and a fantastic family too.



Tonight, we're also praying for everyone in the path of Hurricane Sally,

who are out there working very hard. We are working in Florida, and

Alabama, and Georgia. We have (INAUDIBLE) we have everybody there. We just

finished and I mean, take a look, we just went to Louisiana, Texas, we're

getting hit some big hurricanes, but we have it under control really good.



Our coast guard has been fantastic by the way, unbelievable, the bravery.

They go into these storms, they go into these storms, I say how dangerous

is it? Sir, it's very dangerous. I say, all right. They said, would you

like to try it sometime? I said, at the moment, no thank you. I'll take a

pass. I think they might have a problem with me doing it.



But I will tell you, they are - in Texas, they saved 16,000 people two

years ago, the coastguard, U.S. coast guard. I think there is no brand to

me that has gone up more than the U.S. coast guard. So, it's great. Now we

can welcome new ships. Those ships are all coming and nice new ones are

built in (INAUDIBLE) most of them already are (INAUDIBLE) administration

will be by their side through every step.



We are working again very, very hard in thePanhandle. We love the

Panhandle. It got hit hard. We spent the last four years reversing the

horrible damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years. We passed

record tax cuts and regulation cuts, nobody has ever done more, more than

anybody else has ever done to keep our family, farms in the family. We

virtually eliminated the unfair estate tax also known as the death tax.



So if you die in a hundred years from now, and you have children who you

love as opposed to children that you can't stand, is anybody here have

children that they don't like or perhaps can't stand? Because if you do,

don't listen to the rest of this. But if you have a family that you love

and you have a small business or farm or whatever, they were being put out

of business that have to go and borrow the money to pay the estate tax, the

death tax. And it was a terrible thing. We got rid of it. So now you can

leave your farm, your small business to your family. And just hope they

remember you every once in a while.



It's always a difficult situation, but it was, it was ruining farms. They

would have to go out and sell the farm, they would have to go out and get

partnerships, they would have to go out and borrow money from banks. And

then all of a sudden, they are in foreclosure proceedings, and they've

never done that before. They don't have to worry about that anymore.



If you love your family, that's a big deal. They've been trying to get

that. Sean, for what, 30 years they've been trying to get that, right?

Especially for the farmers because it's that kind of a business. It's a

great business, but it's day-to-day you have a bad crop, all of a sudden

you can't pay interest and a loan to pay estate tax, right? They lose their

farms, so we're not going to have that anymore.



We achieved American energy independence for thefirst time, totally

independent. We don't have to be in those faraway places unless we want to

be.



Biden pledged to abolish American oil, American jail, clean coal, natural

gas. He said the fracking, I told you that. But we're not going to let him

get away. We will be bringing that up on occasion. For 47 years, Joe Biden

crushed the dreams of Wisconsin workers and enriched foreign countries.

That's what happened. Before I got here, what was happening with Japan, and

we pay our deep respects to Prime Minister Abe of Japan, a great friend of

all of ours, a great friend of mine. He is going to be leaving office very

soon, like in a matter of a day. And he was a great gentleman. He is a

tough negotiator. I'll tell you that. They made very good deals against the

United States, but he is somebody that's going to be missed. He's a great

gentleman.



He championed every special interest, Biden, every special interest. And he

sold out on trade, he sold out like almost nobody ever before. Earlier this

year, I kept my promise to American workers when we ended the NAFTA

nightmare and signed a brand-new U.S., Mexico, Canada agreement into law. I

saved the U.S. auto industry by withdrawing from the last administration's

job killing catastrophe. The Trans-Pacific Partnership, if you ever hear

that beauty, that would have really hit you.



In 2017, I signed a historic executive order making government policy to

Buy American and Hire American. And I'm watching this Biden, and he has got

a sign in the front Buy American. I've been saying it for like 20 years,

right? Where the hell has this guy been? They are actually accusing him of

plagiarism. I also took the toughest ever action to stand up to China's

rampant theft of Wisconsin jobs. And it's all jobs, but you got hit

particularly hard.



Biden has vowed to remove those tariffs and allow China to resume its

pillaging. He wants to take the tariffs off that are paying us tens of

billions of dollars a year. I thought like hell to keep him into the China

deal and he wants to remove them. So, tens of billions of dollars, billions

and billions, I gave it to the farmers, I gave it to a lot of people, but I

gave most of it by far to the U.S. Treasury. He wants to take them off.



So, let me just ask you just a very innocent question. There's a young man

about four years old upfront, I think he could give the answer. Who do you

think would like to have China, how do you think China would feel about

this election? In one case, they pay billions of billions of dollars a

month to the U.S., we never got ever $0.10 from China. In the other case,

he said we're going to take them off. I think they might be inclined to go

for sleepy Joe. This is like a dream for China.



Joe Biden's agenda is made in China, my agenda is made in the USA. It's

very simple.



INGRAHAM: President Trump speaking in the all-important swing state of

Wisconsin tonight. A huge crowd. We're going to go dip in and out

throughout the hour.



Joining me now is Lara Logan, host of "Lara Logan Has No Agenda" on Fox

Nation. Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at TheFederalist and Fox News

contributor.



Mollie, the difference tonight between very staid and scripted Biden event

and what you're seeing in Wisconsin with this massive crowd and then

president doing some stand-up in the middle of a lot of substance on China.

It's a good comparison of the energy of both campaigns and what the people

will be voting for in November.



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, THEFEDERALIST: It is. I think it's also

actually a good example of what they both excel at. So with Donald Trump,

he is in front of a large crowd, he is having fun, he's going through a

list of policy achievements and desires for his second term.



But Joe Biden, he is in his, sort of, safe place, which is a very friendly

media outlet asking questions that give him an opportunity to talk about

the basis of his campaign, which is dislike of Donald Trump, friendly

audience. But we haven't seen a lot of campaigning from Joe Biden. So this

is sort of the closest we have gotten what he did tonight. Donald Trump

seems to be doing more of what we saw four years ago that worked out so

well for him then.



INGRAHAM: And Lara Logan, what was interesting in the Biden event tonight,

was that there wasn't the moderator debating thecandidate like you had at

A, B, C, where George Stephanopoulos was constantly interjecting and

saying, oh, no, no, no, you said this two years ago. Oh, wait a second, but

what about this? He didn't have any of that, it was fairly straightforward

questions and minimal follow-up. Did you notice that?



LARA LOGAN, INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST, FOX NATION: Well, Laura. I mean, that

has been consistent, right, with how it's been for some time now. It's

every single interview, it's not just this interview. And what I am only

struck by, because I have been a journalist for more than 35 years, and

I've never seen a press core treat a president theway this president has

been treated.



And people get up in arms, they roar in outrage when I say that kind of

thing and cast to some kind of Judas Iscariot, how could I betray the media

by saying that? And of course, the response as always, well, Donald Trump

did that to himself. But I just wasn't raised that way, right, I was raised

that this is about the office of the president. This isn't just about

Donald Trump.



And from the beginning, the focus has always been, look at Donald Trump,

look at all the terrible things he does and says, and how annoying he is.

Just focus on him, and don't notice what we're doing in the meantime to

your country.



And that's pretty revealing, when you look at what is happening in many of

these cities like Minneapolis, where the police have been defunded and in

Austin where they are re-zoning single-family home areas, because they say

that those are systemically racist. There's a lot of very quiet erosion of

the principles upon which America was founded, that's been going on, while

everyone has been so focused on whether Donald Trump is too tanned or not,

or whether he said something that offended someone.



INGRAHAM: And both Trump and Biden have done these town hall type events

this week. So, I thought it was important, Mollie, that we compare the

types of questions that were asked. Now this is how CNN laid out the red

carpet for Biden.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How will you get the proper messaging out to all

Americans to keep them informed as to how to properly protect themselves?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I look up to you, and as a middle-class health care

worker, do you have any plans to stand up for us health care workers?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How will you handle Russia's involvement with Trump?



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Silly girl, I married a silly girl.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, silly girls are the best.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now compare that to how ABC chose their questioners of President

Trump.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why did you throw vulnerable people like me under the

bus?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why don't you support a mandate for national mask

wearing?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why would you downplay a pandemic that is known to

disproportionately harm low-income families in minority communities?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Should pre-existing conditions, which Obamacare

brought to fruition be removed?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Please stop and let me finish my question, sir.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Wow! Well, Mollie, it's just night and day, Biden gets all the

soft balls. And someone is like his campaign slipped CNN one of the

questioners and a list of supporters to ask them.



It's like Trump is debating Stephanopoulos and theliberal questioners, and

one of the questioners tonight on CNN was actually on Twitter with multiple

photos of himself with campaign posters of - with supporting Joe Biden. So

obviously, supporters are coming and asking favorable questions of Biden.



HEMINGWAY: It is beyond propaganda, what you're seeing with how the media

are treating the two different campaigns. It used to be said that the media

acted as a public relations arm of the Democrat Party. I think it's much

easier to just understand them as essentially running the Biden campaign,

particularly with the trouble that Biden is having in terms of typical

campaigning.



It's less of a problem for Donald Trump, I think, and that he seems to

thrive with a hostile media audience. But it's something that Republicans

do need to think about, whether they will continue to allow themselves to

be treated like second-class citizens by so many people in the media.



It's also interesting that despite what the media are claiming about Donald

Trump, you look at the headlines and the questions that they pick for these

debates or whatnot, and they portray him as this evil monster who is a

racist and whatnot. And yet at the same time, Donald Trump is doing better

than he did in 2016 with various minority voters.



It doesn't matter so much what the media are saying, because I think they

are so extreme that people are just having trouble believing anything that

they have to say.



INGRAHAM: And Lara, I know you have done so much on this on Fox Nation, and

your news special on Fox Nation, and we've seen therise of Antifa, these

extremist organizations on the left. Nancy Pelosi finally comes out today

to condemn the violence 3.5 months in. Now what is that all about, polls or

something else?



LOGAN: Well, it's obvious what that is about, because so many Americans are

looking at the situation on the streets and they are concerned about what

it means for them. I mean they are walking through suburbs saying, out of

your house, onto the streets. People are being attacked for the color of

their skin. We are returning to a time in this country, which is, by the

way, in the rearview mirror, it's seen as going backwards where the color

of your skin is what defines you. And it concerns people.



Quite honestly, Laura, it's so hypocritical that it's really quite

nauseating. I have to agree with Mollie, it has become beyond reprehensible

at this point. So if you imagine, if you are Democrat supporter now, you

actually think that the violence in these cities is Trump's fault, that

Russia collusion was really, even though Mueller didn't find evidence. And

that everything of significance like guilty pleas from FBI attorneys for

falsifying evidence, that none of that really mattered or was significant.



And this is kind of the alternative universe that they have created for

people who, if they're not looking for any outside view and they keep

putting people forward like Adam Schiff who have lied and lied and lied.

Peter Strzok, John Brennan, they let them comment on the things in which

they are complicit and if possibly broken the law and it's really quite

astonishing.



But in spite of all of that, Mollie is right, I mean, people are just not

falling for it. It's really thanks to a group of young reporters out there

risking their lives on the frontlines of Antifa's war against America, who

that we know the truth about so many of the things that are happening on

those streets, because honestly the media and many of those places are not

doing their jobs. I mean, some of them are.



INGRAHAM: Yes.



LOGAN: But it's remarkable how on a national scale, they are still lying

about this and downplaying it. And when the FBI Director has to come out

and say what he said today, even he seemed reluctant. So there is a real

issue here at the heart of this about why the left and so many in law

enforcement downplay this threat, because it's fundamentally dishonest and

that odds with the facts.



INGRAHAM: Yes. And I think they are now talking about the threat, probably

in the end helps Donald Trump, and they don't want to do anything that

helps Donald Trump. So if means sacrificing law and order, they will do it.



Let's get back into President Trump in Wisconsin on the campaign trail.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: They clean their phones, so you don't have any of the information.

But that is a big problem for them, I would imagine. It is a disgrace that

they can do it. But when you go back, but Hilary got it and she deleted and

acid washed, right? Who acid washed, did you ever --? And she also used a

bang them with a hammer, remember that? We forget that, right.



So, let's see what happens with all of that stuff. I think Bill Barr is

doing an excellent job. He is fighting a very bad establishment in

Washington and there is some bad apples in that whole deal. But if you

think that Biden opposed the mission to take out Osama Bin Laden, he was

against it. He opposed to killing of Soleimani, he oversaw the rise of

ISIS. What a mistake! And he cheered the rise of China as a very positive

development for America and the world, but I don't think so. I don't think

so and not been too positive.



If we are up to sleepy Joe Biden, Bin Laden and Soleimani would still be

alive, ISIS would still be on the rampage, and China would now be the

dominant power in the world. And they are not even close, I will tell you.



We have weaponry the likes of which nobody has seen, 2.5 trillion buys you

some good stuff, especially when we have the finest scientific minds and

military minds in the world. We have weapons, thelikes of which nobody has

seen, and just hope to god we never have to use them. I say that, and I say

it strongly. Hope that we never have to use them.



My attitude was that and I have learned this a long time ago, by having

them, we keep ourselves out of war as opposed to bringing ourselves into

one. But we have built and created weapons thelikes of which this world

has never seen before. And we don't have to talk about it too much, nor do

I really want to talk about it.



When I banned travel from China, Biden called it hysterical and xenophobic.

He said he is xenophobic, what does that mean, Joe, tell me? Biden also

opposed my plan to ban Europe, I saw what was happening in France and Spain

and Italy and highly infected we banned Europe. If we had insisted and

listened to Joe and insisted in doing what so many other people said to do,

which is you don't have to do the ban, hundreds of thousands of more

Americans would've died from the plague.



Biden was willing to sacrifice American lives on thealtar of open borders.

And now I hear him talking -- he should've followed me. You know, this

guide did the swine flu, right. It was a catastrophe. And the man that

headed up the swine flu, I won't use his name because I would like to have

a nice evening, because I can't imagine theDemocrats are thrilled, he said

it was a horrible job. We had no idea what we were doing. It was a

disaster. He said it was a disaster.



And now Biden is telling us how to do what we're doing so well on, what

other countries are calling me and congratulating me on the incredible job.

And I got sleepy Joe Biden trying to tell me how to do it. And his only man

who headed in up, swine flu, its' H1N1 swine flu. Joe called N1H1. I keep

saying Joe, Joe, it is H1N1, right? I said it's easy to remember because

"h" comes before "n."



(LAUGHTER)



TRUMP: But he can't do it.



And then you saw what he said the other day, under a Harris-Biden

administration. That was a disaster. I never said under a Pence-Trump

administration. He said under a Harris-Biden administration. And what made

it worse is she said the same thing. That was terrible, right? Sean, right,

did you hear that? They are a disaster together.



Through our historic relief programs, we've saved more than 1 million

Wisconsin jobs, and 87,000 Wisconsin businesses. That's not too bad.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: And Biden would demolish all of those gains. And we've done similar

things in other states. He would destroy your Social Security, totally

destroy it, and destroy protections for preexisting conditions. They want

to go to social medicine. They want to go to social -- you know that,

right? You do know that. They want social health care where you don't --

remember Obama, 28 times, you can keep your doctor, you can keep your plan.

That didn't work out too well, right? Why haven't they looked into that

one, 28 times?



Under Medicare for all, but it's basically socialized health care, you will

never have your doctor, you will never have your plan, you'll have horrible

health care. You're going to wait long times, long times. And he wants to

wipe out 180 million private health care plans that people love, 180

million plans.



LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Trump moments ago addressed his COVID

response at the rally, but there are many troubling developments about how

local leaders are reporting numbers. I want to key in on these disturbing

revelations out of Nashville, where a local FOX affiliate obtained emails

exposing a sinister COVID cover-up, and this done by city officials.



The emails show that the office of Mayor John Cooper, a Democrat, hid data

that undermined the rationale for keeping the city locked down, namely,

that contact tracers were only able to link a small, small fraction of

COVID cases to bars and restaurants, of course, that have been destroyed in

Nashville. Only 22 out of thousands of cases were tied to bars and

restaurants.



Now, despite knowing this inconvenient truth as early as June 30th, the

mayor still issued even stricter lockdown measures ahead of the July 4th

weekend. But if the mayor's office knew it wasn't true, why did they say

it? Councilmember Steve Glover called out themayor's office.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



STEVE GLOVER, NASHVILLE COUNCILMEMBER: I don't trust a thing they say going

forward. Nothing.



We raised taxes 34 percent, and we put literally hundreds and thousands of

people out of work that are now worried about losing their homes, their

apartments, et cetera. And we did it off of false information and bogus

data. That should be illegal.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Phil Kerpen, president of the Committee to

Unleash Prosperity. Phil, this is something, really, you'd expect from

Communist China, Soviet Russia, not an American city. My concern is that if

this is happening in Nashville, are other cities lying to? I was dealing

with this earlier this week in Texas with the governor of Texas still has

these artificially low restrictions on restaurants even though, I think the

same deal, they can't really trace these infections back to restaurants.

It's killing the restaurant industry across the country, frankly. And here

we have proof in Nashville.



PHIL KERPEN, COMMITTEE TO UNLEASH PROSPERITY: It's a pretty remarkable

story, Laura, because we now know in the data that at the time that the

mayor of Nashville walked out and said, we know from our contact tracing

that it's the bars and the restaurants, and theclusters are going up

sharply. There were like five clusters and 20 cases total from restaurants,

and over 1,000 cases from nursing homes and health care transmissions, over

1,000 cases from construction sites. And yet for some reason, the city

that's extremely dependent on tourism and bars and restaurants and

musicians decided to lock down the bars, close them completely, cut

restaurants back to 50 percent. And then they said, oh, we have no money

for our government. We need to raise property taxes 34 percent. This is

about as bad as it gets.



And to your point, this can't be the only place this kind of thing is

happening. This is just one of the only places that you have really good

local activists who are pushing back on it. And there's a great group,

https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__SmartNashville.org&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=MjErQ_dHYKtElBgLgCscbO13-V3k3ZWQUgMuhy7VV4Q&s=_Ls6S9pL2ca94q520qPzwGzUT-N1FzwfoJCLjrORpJo&e= (ph) that's behind a lot of these efforts to push back,

was to obtain these emails. I've heard they have got other stuff coming.



But we need efforts like that everywhere in this country, Laura, because I

think they are only basically two kinds of governments right now, the ones

that are lying about the data, and the ones that don't understand the data

and actually think there are problems that aren't.



INGRAHAM: Right. And yet, Phil, the same old stale lines are recirculated

day after day. Trump is anti-science. If you question the lockdowns, you

are anti-science. And Joe Biden tonight at his town hall said I don't trust

Trump, but I just Fauci. Which Fauci? Do you trust the Fauci who said we

don't need masks, or do you trust the Fauci who said you've got to wear

masks? So, it's always which expert you hold up on a pedestal to reinforce

the conclusion you want.



KERPEN: This is what's so dangerous about what Biden and the other liberals

are doing, is they're acting as if the policies that they prefer are the

only ones that are based on science, when you and I know that there's huge

disagreement among scientists on all of these issues. They're essentially

contested. There's a lot of evidence that lockdowns did not work, had no

positive factor, and had massive both health and economic costs associated

with them. And they say, if it's Stanford or it's Oxford, it doesn't count

as science. Only if it's Harvard or Imperial College, only if it's the

scientists that are seeing what we want to hear does it count as science.

Otherwise you are anti-science and we exclude you.



And when you take that mentality, along with theguy who says, hey, if

science tells me to lockdown, I'm going to lockdown, well, the science he

is going to choose is going to say national lockdown. So that's very

frightening that we could go back to that.



INGRAHAM: And Phil, tonight at the town hall, thedrive-in, it's an old 50s

style drive-in town hall with Joe Biden, there was a moment where he was

talking to a teacher that had M.S. -- I believe it was muscular dystrophy,

I believe, and so had underlying conditions. At this is how the

conversation went about going back into theclassroom.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: You should be able to be in a position

where you are behind elastic, you are in a sanitized circumstance, and you

are teaching. I would not take the chance, even if everyone had been

vaccinated because of your compromised immune system. And by the way, some

teachers have already died.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK. The operative point here is, he is saying a teacher with an

underlying issue shouldn't go back to the classroom even if there is a

vaccine. So what are we talking about here, Phil? I don't know if he

understands what he's even saying at this point.



KERPEN: I think he's either saying we want school closed forever, or we

want to pay for that man's retirement or transition him to an

administrative role or a remote teaching support kind of role. Look, if you

have teachers who genuinely have serious medical conditions that they can't

do the job, than they probably shouldn't be in that classroom anyway,

because there are a lot of potential exposures, not just coronavirus, if

you're in a school. In fact, there are a lot of other things that children

are much more contagious with than that. And so if somebody has that kind

of a serious condition, then we should maybe look at moving them into a

different role or another position.



But what we're getting from Democrats like Biden, it's never going to be

safe. It's not safe now, it's not going to be safe when there's a vaccine.

So, is this forever? Is this it.



INGRAHAM: Phil, I'm sorry to interrupt, but there's always a reason the

left will want to take your freedom away. They will always have a

justification for stealing your freedom. That's it. It's never going to be

safe enough. You hit the nail on the head. Phil, it's always great to see

you. Thanks so much tonight.



And my next guest says the actions of this Nashville mayor are convincing

even some of his liberal buddies to back Trump this fall. Joining me now is

country music star and Nashville resident John Rich. He's also the host of

"The Pursuit" on FOX Nation. John, before we do anything, get into anything

here, the bar and restaurant scene is critical to Nashville's economic

health and the livelihood of so many. What's it like right now?



JOHN RICH, COUNTRY MUSIC STAR: It is a disaster. It is gutted. Mayor John

Cooper has betrayed our time. He has betrayed Music City. He is a Judas to

this town. He is now the de Blasio of the south, that is what he is. He has

lied to our town for months and months on end. And there are real

casualties with this law. Forget some of the big companies that have lost a

lot of money. Let's talk about musicians. Let's talk about bartenders and

servers and security guards, all the people that work downtown in Nashville

that were targeted by this Judas of a mayor, John Cooper, who claims he

loves Nashville and loves Music City. Yet he had theinformation at his

fingertips that told him Broadway and the music scene is not what's

creating the COVID-19 problem in Nashville.



But yet he decided not to display that information to us, and instead, week

after week lied to us and kept it under control, brought this town to its

knees to try to put us into submission, thinking that his elitist arrogance

could overcome a bunch of dumb country hicks that live in this town, and

that he could override us with his will. Let me tell you something, he's

got a real highfalutin education. Go look him up. I bet there's a phrase he

understands really well, but I'm going to remind him of what it is -- class

action lawsuit. That is what's coming for this Judas of a mayor, next the

de Blasio of the south. Congratulations.



INGRAHAM: John, this is what a Nashville bar operator, Joseph Pemberton,

said about the mayor's COVID restrictions last week.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOSHUA PEMBERTON, OPERATING PARTNER, NASHVILLE UNDERGROUND: We're excited

and pleased that the mayor has given us permission to stay up past 10:30 on

a school night. We are making the best of it. And we'll take everything we

can get.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: We'll take everything we can get. Business owners can't be

content with getting these crumbs thrown at them. So many of them in

Nashville especially, they are closed for good, John. They are not coming

back.



RICH: It's like the mayor wants us to say, thank you, sir, can I have

another? This attitude, now that we've uncovered what's actually been going

on -- I will give him this. He's created unity in a town that there's been

a lot of division in. We are all unified now that our mayor, regardless of

your political persuasion, we all know now in this town who we're dealing

with. We have an actual, real-live pariah on our hands.



As a matter of fact, I think John Cooper is probably going to be the new

favorite cuss word in Nashville. Next time I hit myself with a hammer I'm

going to go, "John Cooper that hurt." That's where this guy is headed. If

he had any dignity or any love for this town, he would apologize to Music

City and he would resign before midnight tonight. That's what he should do.



INGRAHAM: And your bar is downtown Nashville, of course. It's called

Redneck Riviera. Everybody knows who has heard you talk about it. You don't

require masks. Now, people are outraged you don't require masks. What has

the response been among the patrons of that bar?



RICH: So, our staff wears masks, everybody that works there gets

temperature texts, they wear masks. That's another thing, we followed every

single rule that the mayor laid out to a T. We followed every single rule.

We offer our patrons masks. We socially distance our patrons. We follow the

rules.



And in the beginning when the mayor was giving us these outrageous numbers,

it scared everybody to death, and we're like, hey, mayor, we're team

players. We don't want to be part of the problem. Of course, we will do

what you're asking us to do. We did it and we did it and we did it until he

completely gutted what drives this town, which is live music and Broadway

downtown. And now we find out that the entire thing was built on a lie that

he perpetrated, that he put on us. So we have no sympathy --



INGRAHAM: John, really quick -- hold on, John, really quick. We've got to

roll. But is this turning into a problem for Democrats? I know there are a

lot of Democrats in Nashville, it's a Democrat town. But are even some

Democrats perhaps giving the president a second look now because of these

lockdowns?



RICH: I think what you're seeing the mayor of Nashville do is a microcosm

of what could happen been nationwide if you put somebody like him or

somebody that thinks like him in a bigger position of power, for instance,

the White House. Yes, I think --



INGRAHAM: Yes, that is Joe Biden. That's Joe Biden. John, we've got to go.

Thank you so much for joining us tonight.



We continue to monitor the president's rally in Wisconsin. We'll take you

back there when he makes some news. But still ahead, the depravity of

Hollywood getting out of control. The Netflix film "Cuties," that's only

the tip of the iceberg, and they're trying to defend that. Dinesh D'Souza

explains and gives us an sneak peek at his new movie that his the theaters

tonight. Stay there.



INGRAHAM: Most of you have been following theoutrage that is the Netflix

film "Cuties." I canceled my Netflix subscription because of it. Featuring

children in sexually exploitative scenes, it made clear that the streaming

service puts profits above protecting children. But what's also shocking

was the media's just blatant defense of the film. Of course, they always

protect anything bordering on pornography. And the way that they attacked

the critics. "Rolling Stone" ran this headline, "How "Cuties" is fueling

the far right's obsession with pedophilia." Nice try. And "The New Yorker"

claims the film became the target of a right-wing campaign.



So being disgusted by the sexualization of children is now a far right

proposition? What's going on here? Here to tell us, conservative

commentator Dinesh D'Souza who is the executive producer of the brand-new

film, I have five different friends who went out to see it tonight,

"Infidel." We'll get to that in a moment. Dinesh, how did opposing the

exploitation of children become a far-right position?



DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE FILMMAKER: Because Hollywood has now come to

specialize in two things. One is sexual depravity, and the other is

ideological propaganda. So with the sexual depravity, something that began

really a generation ago, they keep upping the ante, pushing the envelope.

And this has just reached a level of disgusting so many Americans, and, by

the way, giving a horrible image of America abroad. Many people abroad come

to think of Americans as sexual perverts when they see young children

behaving in such lewd and suggestive ways. They mistake, in a sense,

American culture for American behavior.



Now, to the ideological propaganda, we see this, too. The Hollywood a

villain is typically a businessman, or it's a pastor who turns out to be a

secret hypocrite and a racist. So, they've run out of plots. They've run

out of ideas, and if they didn't have the gimmicks of modern technology the

Hollywood industry would collapse completely.



INGRAHAM: Dinesh, it's so interesting that your film "Infidel" is out

tonight, of course, Islamic radicalism and so forth. I want to give

everyone a quick sneak peek of it, and then I'll ask the question on the

other side. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This caused and international incident.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I can't give up on it.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This Friday, one man, one mission, one movie event that

can't be missed -- "Infidel."



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Dinesh, it looks amazing. And it highlights the persecution of

Christians in Iran. How much of this is friction, and where are the Muslims

speaking out in the United States against the kind of pornography that is

rampant on the Internet and approaching it in this film?



D'SOUZA: The official Muslim groups in this country like CAIR and so on are

in bed with the radical left. And they are not going to speak out against

"Cuties" or anything else. I've been making documentaries, films, as most

people know. I've got a new one, "Trump Card," coming out next month. But

I've been eager, and so my wife and I, my wife Debbie and I came up with

the idea of doing a feature film, not a niche film for the Christian market

or the conservative market, but a mainstream political thriller full of

action that would confront issues that Hollywood would never touch.



So Hollywood is really scared of radical Islam. If they ever feature a

terrorist, it's typically some Russian or eastern Europe. It's la-la land,

it's not even the real world. So we have a film, "Infidel" that is based on

true events. It's based on a series of Americans who have been entrapped in

radical Islam, captured, imprisoned in Iran. And we tell the story, which

begins in Washington D.C. It takes you to Lebanon and it takes you to

Cairo, and then on to Iran. It's starring Jim Caviezel who made "The

Passion of the Christ." It's very exciting, it's fun to watch. It's really

a great film.



INGRAHAM: And Dinesh, again, we always hear we're going to have this

alliance between Christian conservative and conservative Muslims, and they

are going to work together on all these big social issues. But in a film

like "Cuties" where it's kind of, in the beginning at least, it looks like

it's ridiculing this Muslim family. You don't hear anything from the

Muslims. Nothing that I've seen.



D'SOUZA: Our real allies, I think we figured out -- we're not going to find

these Muslim advocates speaking up on this stuff. One of the interesting

highlights of the film is it focuses on theunderground Christian movement

and Iran. This is something that is very rarely reported on, certainly

never covered in a Hollywood movie. But it is a powerful force in Iran.



The director of this film, Cyrus Nowrasteh, is a young Iranian-American and

a convert to Christianity, and he brought that element to the script. And I

think it brings the movie a whole new depth and dimension.



INGRAHAM: I cannot wait. Dinesh, I cannot wait to see the film. If I

could've seen it tonight, I would have. Congratulations on all your

success. Everyone is going to go out and see "Infidel." Thanks so much.



And still ahead, President Trump has a new nickname for Nancy Pelosi. I'll

let you know after the break. The last bit explains.



INGRAHAM: This from her earlier tonight, President Trump breaks out a new

nickname for a political foe, and did he just find a new hairstylist?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Crazy Nancy, crazy as a

bedbug. She decided to make a nice little stop in at the beauty parlor. How

did that work out? Not too good. It didn't work out too well.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



