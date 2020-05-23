Joe Biden walks back remarks on black voters who support President Trump

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," May 22, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Greg Gutfeld, Geraldo Rivera, Dan Bongino, and Katie Pavlich. It's five o'clock in New York City and this is THE FIVE.

Joe Biden walking back controversial comments he made about undecided African American voters. It came during an interview with Breakfast Club radio host Charlemagne tha God. The former vice president was touting his record and support for the black community when he said this.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, HOST, "THE BREAKFAST CLUB": Thanks so much. That's really our time. I apologize.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You can't do that to black media.

THA GOD: I got --

BIDEN: You're not going to do that to white media and black media because my wife has to go on at six o'clock.

THA GOD: OK.

BIDEN: I'm in trouble.

THA GOD: Listen, you've got to come see us when you come to New York, V.P. Biden.

BIBEN: I will.

THA GOD: Because it's a long way until November and we've got more questions.

BIDEN: You got more questions. But I'm telling you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you are for me or Trump, then you are not black.

THA GOD: It has nothing to do with Trump. It has to do with the fact I want something for my community. I would love to see you --

BIDEN: Take a look at my record, man. I extended the voting rights 25 years.

PERINO: And here is Biden responding to the controversy a little bit later. Take a listen.

BIDEN: Never, ever taken the African American community for granted. I've had their support overwhelmingly. As (INAUDIBLE) can tell you we have the largest African American population in the country that represent our population. It's what I've been involved with my whole career.

And so, the last thing I want to do and I shouldn't have been such a wise guy. I shouldn't have been so cavalier in responding to what I thought was -- anyway. It was -- I don't take it for granted at all. And no one, no one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion, their background.

If you are African American and you think Trump is worth voting for, I don't think so. I'm prepared for my record against his. That was the bottom line. And it was, it was really unfortunate. I shouldn't have been so cavalier.

PERINO: All right. Let's take it around the table. Geraldo, initially one of his senior adviser said that the vice president made the comment ingest and then within the same news cycle the vice president saying he should have not been so cavalier. Let's get your take on it.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: Well, it reminded me, he reminded me of the elderly lady in airplane. In the same way you have two black guys who are having a hard time because the airplane is going through a turbulence and the flight attendant can't communicate with them. And then the little white lady stands up and says I speak jive.

It was like Biden said, I speak jive. I was really, I didn't know where that came from. It seemed as awkward as he can sometimes be. I thought that was really takes the case.

PERINO: I wonder if, Katie, if gaffes like that, I don't even know if it's a gaffe actually. But, you know, comments like that, could that be one of the reasons that the Democrats are not more bullish about their chances going into November despite some of the poles recently that looked good for Biden. When he gets out there, you have a day like this, it's not the best media cycle they've had.

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes, I think that's absolutely correct. You know, the more that he gets into the situations where he asked to talk about what he's for and what he plans to do, he constantly just falls back on his record rather than looking at the future and providing a platform for a modern era. So, he is still fighting that.

But his comments came off, as he, you know, clearly described just now as taking for granted the African American vote as Democrats have done for years.

And it's really interesting to watch this cultural shift that's been happening in the past couple years under President Trump where you had people like Kanye West and Sean Diddy Combs coming out and saying, look, our votes are not for free and we haven't seen results from the people we've been voting for in the Democratic Party for decades now and we want to see some change here.

So, Joe Biden assumes based on skin color that you should vote for a certain party in a certain way, which, if the shoe was on the other foot and a Republican said it, it would be headline news in the front of every single show, every single newspaper and every single Republican would be asked about it. But instead, Joe Biden will apologize for it and the media will move on.

PERINO: I wonder about that, Greg. Because there are some people that think well, this won't matter by dinnertime. And it does have a lot to do with how the media reacts to something like this.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. I have to say for original viewers of THE FIVE, he pulled a beekle (ph). That's it. When I heard it, it just made me think, he pulled a beekle (ph).

But here's the thing. OK. I thought his apology was pretty good and when I watch the segment in context, I saw two people enjoying each other's company. And so, he got a little bit too comfortable. But the point is, my opinion about his apology and my opinion about the take doesn't matter because the opinion -- the apology isn't for me.

PERINO: I know.

GUTFELD: And I wouldn't be upset by what they did. But it's the black conservative that it hurts, right? It's not harmless and it's not funny to that group because this is what is being said about them. You aren't black because you voted for Reagan or Bush or Trump. It's -- this is not funny to like (INAUDIBLE) or Larry Elder or Lawrence Jones or Candace Owens or Shelby Steele or Burgess Owen, Charles Payne, Walter Williams. It's not funny to them because every single day they get grief --

PERINO: Yes. And actually --

PERINO: I have a statement from Robert Johnson, who founded BET, if I could read that. Because that goes to exactly what you're talking about, Greg.

He wrote this. "The vice president -- Vice President Biden's statement today represents the arrogance and out of touch attitude of a paternalistic white candidate who has the audacity to tell black people, the descendants of slaves, that they are not black unless they vote for him. This proves unequivocally that the Democratic nominee believes that black people owe him their vote without question, even though we as black people know it is exactly the opposite. He should spend the rest of his campaign apologizing to every black person he meets."

Dan Bongino, let's get your take on this. Because there have been some comments. I saw Zubby, for example, his video that he put out similar echoing the comment that Robert Johnson just put out as well.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. You know, I'm tired, Dana, of having to take this fictitious high road. You know, if we as conservatives and libertarians, if we come out and say, listen, we know Joe Biden is not a racist and that's not a racist comment and it was just a gaffe, that there is somehow the woke left is going to extend the same courtesy to us. They won't. They hate you. The most people in the left.

Not all the Democrats. But the liberals really do hate you. They think conservatives are really awful people. They don't care about your ideas. I'm done with that.

Joe Biden has a history of stepping on his own tongue. He was the put you all back in chains guy. You can't go into a 7-Eleven without a slight Indian accent guy. He was the one astonished that Barack Obama took a shower, that he was clean. I don't understand why that shocked him. I couldn't get.

He's the first clean African American kid? What did that even mean? Even explaining it now was cringeworthy. All of us were like, I don't know what he meant. Because you don't, because you don't think like Joe Biden.

And let me say as well, the Democrat Party in general they've gotten a pass for 50 years from the media. They have been on the wrong side of right with the black community forever and the media has told them otherwise.

The school choice issue, the jobs issue, they've driven Baltimore, Cleveland where I believe Geraldo, you have a relationship, of long relationship. But Cleveland, St. Louis. They've driven these places into the ground and I'm just wondering again, why we are supposed to take this fictitious high road here, because they are not going to extend those same courtesies to us ever.

RIVERA: And yet, Dan --

PERINO: Geraldo, let's give you a chance to wrap up the segment.

RIVERA: -- the fact to the matter is --

PERINO: Go ahead.

RIVERA: Eighty-plus percent of black voters have indicated a preference for Joe Biden, so the fact that he may be too relaxed or too cool for school, he's got the -- he's got the data to back him. I think it is the president's challenge, President Trump's challenge to erode that 80-plus percent, you know. He can easily double the turnout, but he's got to work at it. And you know, let's see --

BONGINO: Yes. But Geraldo, Geraldo, one thing. But listen, the reason it's 80-20 is because for 50 years the media through these big megaphones and gallons of ink in newspaper have been telling every black motor in America that the Republican Party are racist. I mean, you know, it's hard to overcome that. It's not going to happen overnight. You know, we are dealing with a big megaphone with the media.

PERINO: All right, good talk, everybody. We'll keep going. Coming up next, millions of Americans are queuing up for Memorial Day but should they fear a second wave of COVID-19? President Trump weighed in on that. We'll show you, next.

RIVERA: Millions of Americans will be out and about this Memorial Day weekend, if it ever stops raining in the northeast. All 50 states have lifted some of the restrictions. Alaska is the only one that's lifted all of them, so hopefully people are planning to socially distance when they hit the beaches in the lower 48.

But with these grand reopening, should we be concerned about a second wave of COVID-19 hitting the nation? Here's President Trump.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And we are going to put out the fires. We're not going to close the country. We're going to put out the fires. There could be whether it's an ember or a flame, we're going to put it out. But we're not closing our country.

RIVERA: That's the president at the Ford plant in my neighboring state of Michigan. I wonder, Dana, do you think that the president is sorry that he closed the country, that he advocated closing the country? He seems now to want very little to do with it.

PERINO: I don't -- I don't think so, because I believe that he felt like it was the right thing to do at the time. And I think even if he does regret it even a little bit, he probably shouldn't dwell on that because I think all leaders, and I put presidents in that category but business leaders too, you make the best decision based on the information that you have at the time. And the information at the time I think showed that it worked.

And also, if you look at how America came together and did what the public officials asked us to do and we socially distance and we did flatten those curves, then I have to think that he would say that it was successful.

Then when he talks about going forward, would we have to shut the whole country down again, I don't -- I think we know so much more now about figuring out a way to isolate, contact trace, and deal with these things. And so, you deal with it like a hot spot, like a wildfire fighter instead of dealing with it like where you shut everything down.

I just feel like we know a lot more. And again, I think if he has any regrets, I wouldn't dwell on them because decisions are made with the information you have at the time.

RIVERA: The president, Greg, seems to believe that Democratic governors are reluctant to reopen totally or have been dragging their heels because of politics. Because they want the president to look bad. Are you so cynical that you believe that elected officials would do something to hurt their own people just to score a political one up?

GUTFELD: Yes, politicians do that a lot. They realize -- we've heard people say they are hoping for a recession. They wish -- not necessarily politicians but liberals in the media.

Look, here's the problem, if I can get through this. The problem comes when you start handcuffing people, right? There is nothing worse for a society than regulatory laws that demand enforcement by the police who really don't want to enforce them.

Eric Garner, for example, died because he was selling loose cigarettes which was against the law and the cops had to enforce the law. If there wasn't a law against selling loose cigarettes, he might still be alive.

So, this is the same thing that could happen again and again. The cops would rather -- in terms of like let's say arresting people at the gym, the cops would rather work out at the gym then cough you to offense for working out of the gym.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: So, making normal behavior criminal creates more opportunity for chaos, violence and tragedy especially as more and more people come out. So, what you need is adjustability, right? Adjustability is the answer for everything. The stick shift, the windshield wiper, the burner on your stove. You know?

It isn't just -- we don't live in a world that is on or off. If things aren't working, you can change it quickly and correct it. That's what we need to do. It is not -- it is not my way or the highway. Or you stay inside or get handcuffs, it's working together as humans.

RIVERA: Katie, what did you think of Michigan and, you know, Governor Whitmer, and you know, the obvious tension, the contempt almost between the president and the governor? You know, it seemed so -- in many ways, tacky and unnecessary in the midst of this crisis.

PAVLICH: I think Governor Whitmer has used it to her advantage to try and become Vice President Joe Biden's V.P. nominee but I think that the attorney general of Michigan has been absolutely ridiculous in her response to President Trump visiting the Ford factory there yesterday, and saying that she's going to have a discussion with Ford because the president wasn't wearing his mask.

The President of the United States and why didn't they enforce that even though he says and the executive say he was wearing a mask when the cameras weren't on. It's just, I think that they completely overreacted in their enforcement of this.

And as Dana said, you know, this is about the information we have the time and evolving and we get two, three months down the road here and people start looking around and going, why is it that the liquor store is open but I can't go to church?

And why is it that my small business can't be open but Walmart can be open? And why is it that politicians are allowed to go to their second homes that they have but they want to keep people who are the constituents away from going to their second homes for the sake of safety or social distancing.

So, when you don't move and adapt as many of these Democrats have done in the states, while you have scandals like Governor Cuomo sending thousands of elderly people back into nursing homes who then spread the disease to other people, people get pretty irritated but the government trying to throw them in jail.

Especially, last point, at the beginning of this when they were releasing violent people from prison. And now they are threatening people with arrests or criminal records for not wearing a mask? Like these discrepancies are really obvious and people are tired of it.

RIVERA: Certainly, the closing of churches is something that was a real sore spot with the president with many, many people. Here's what the president had to say about churches being deemed essential services.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now, for this weekend. If they don't do it, I will override the governors.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RIVERA: So, what do you think of that, Dan? Yes. I tell you, rather than talk about the churches if you want to. But don't you think the president didn't wear his mask just to say screw you to the press?

BONGINO: Yes. You know what he should say about the mask? Here's what I would say. I will wear the mask when I'm good damn and ready to wear the mask. Do you understand? I just got tested, it's negative. I'm the President of the United States, I'll wear it when I want it.

And by the way, you all media folks interested in doing the right thing, maybe you should try to do journalism once in a while before you start lecturing me about a mask. That's what I think. I think America would get up and cheer.

But I'm glad he came out on the church thing. Listen, Geraldo, did the Constitution go on vacation? Did I miss that? I mean, if the Constitution only matters when at times of no stress and it doesn't matter during a crisis, then it doesn't matter at all.

I mean, these lockdowns are ending and people are re-finding their big God- given rights in the Constitution because we say they are ending. The government has completely lost consent of the governed on this issue, even in liberal cities.

We ended these lockdowns because people said we have had enough. The Constitution doesn't take a break. It's not a suggestion. They've done this completely wrong. And why I understand and I think the panel generally agreed by listening to your comments, in the beginning doing it while we still had some uncertainty, these prolonged lockdowns now have no science behind them at all. This is pure politics. There's no other explanation.

RIVERA: Talking about the science behind it. What about the policy to send COVID-19 positive patients back into nursing homes? As you know, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo coming under fire for that policy that proved tragic in New York State. We'll share more details after the break.

BONGINO: Nursing home patients making up more than a third of all coronavirus deaths in the United States. The virus has killed more than 35,000 patients.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is taking heat over state's disastrous coronavirus response, requiring those homes to admit patients who tested positive for the virus. One of those people who lost loved ones was our own Janice Dean. She lost both of her in-laws and spoke about it last night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JANICE DEAN, FOX NEWS METEOROLOGIST: This should be one of the biggest stories of this pandemic of 2020. Twenty percent of our lost loved ones are from nursing homes. And it's because Governor Cuomo and several other governors, by the way, in different states --

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes.

DEAN: -- forced COVID recovering patients into nursing homes. They called Sean to tell him they were moving him to another floor. And I believe that floor was used for recovering COVID patients. He got a call on a Saturday morning that his dad was not feeling well and three hours later, he was dead.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BONGINO: And even more outraged today after a video surfaced of an elderly man being brutally attacked in a Detroit nursing home. Video so disturbing we decided not to show it in full. The attacker, a fellow resident at the facility has been charged.

Greg, I'm going to go to your first. Your thoughts on this, first on, I would hope on Andrew Cuomo and this disastrous decision in New York. I watched Janice Dean last night and it was really disturbing to watch. It really touched me.

GUTFELD: Yes. There's basically three points. I think Cuomo got a free ride, thanks to the dog and pony show he was doing at CNN with his brother. Everybody thought that was so funny and hilarious, they chose to go after the Florida governor instead.

Number two, about this attack, it happened in Michigan. Who is the attorney general in Michigan? Dana Nessel, right? The same one who freaked out about the mask.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: That's how -- she has made a comment about this at all. She felt that she could arrest the people at the Ford motor company over a mask, has said nothing about this horrendous thing.

And my last -- my last point is a bigger point. Is that we are doing a terrible job in general in dealing with our elderly population. We need to upgrade and revamp the nursing home structures and facilities. Think about new ways to house people.

We always talk about children are our future. Well, who gave them their damn future? It's these 80 and 90-year-olds who fought in wars who raise these people, who now some of them don't know where they are. They need care. We have so much compassion for the children. The teachers are underpaid. The kids they need.

No, no, no. We are taking people who are basically containers of wisdom and we are shoving them in closets because they are in the way. So, it's not just -- you know, the pandemic did a lot of things. It's stress tests different parts of our lives. Right?

We are learning about family, about medicine, about government, and we are seeing, man, we just don't treat our elderly correctly. The fact that they were able to die like that was because we weren't on the watch in general.

BONGINO: Yes. Dana, I'll go to you next. I find it quite disgraceful that Governor Cuomo while he is messing around with swabs with his brother on CNN, he is trying to pass the blame here for this nursing home tragic disaster in New York off to the president. He knows darn well other governors were given discretion too in nursing homes and took a completely different tack.

PERINO: Well, and one of them was the governor of Washington, Jay Inslee, another, you know, a fellow Democrat of Andrew Cuomo. Now they had that terrible outbreak in that one nursing home and we all watched that as it started to unfold and that's when we really started to understand that this virus was going to be a killer.

I also noted that there was this story in the New York Times this week that if Cuomo had agreed to shut down New York sooner, like the same week that Washington did, he could have stopped 80 percent of deaths in the state.

So, you know, we start -- Geraldo asked me about President Trump, did he regret the lockdown? I think that this question should be posed to Andrew Cuomo. Now, he has said we didn't have the information. We didn't know. But Jay Inslee had the same information. So I don't think that is good enough. And I think that the accountability has to be there.

The other thing I would say to Greg's point, and for Janice Dean. You know, I'm starting to have -- I'm at the age now where I have friends who are having to make decisions about what they can do to care for their parents. And, you know, they've got kids in college and they've got their parents maybe having to go to a retired living facility or assisted care or even in a nursing home, and the stress of thinking that your loved one is not going to be getting be taken care of, it's a lot.

So I also agree with Greg on that, rethinking of how to approach this. And I don't think it's a government solution. But there has to be more accountability and possibly even, dare I say it, more regulation or at least some checks on the system.

BONGINO: Katie, I find interesting, too, that Governor Cuomo saying, well, we didn't have all the information, and that's why we made these bad decisions. But you notice those same courtesies have not been extended to President Trump at all.

PAVLICH: No. And I think it's very important to point out that the nursing homes in New York were begging Andrew Cuomo not to have this executive order. They push back as hard as they could in most cases to say we do not have the ability to bring people who are infected with COVID back into our facilities without putting others in harm's way, and Cuomo went through with it.

And he can say he didn't have all the information, but at the same time that you had the Javits Center that was being built, the Mercy ship from the Navy that was sent up and had the ability to take patients, the Secretary of Defense said, we'll take COVID patients if we need to, those were not used. So at the same time that those places sat empty, Andrew Cuomo was still enforcing this executive order to send these patients back into nursing homes.

And so, you know, they did what they could to push back, but the government, the hand of government was doing this. I'm very curious about whether people will vote with their feet and leave places like New York as a result of bad leadership which not just results in bad livelihoods but also in this case has been very fatal for a number of families.

BONGINO: Geraldo, your thoughts.

RIVERA: I got three quick points. Number one, my heart goes out to Janice Dean and her husband. That's just a horrible, horrible loss. Greg is right. nursing homes are disgustingly oversized. They're fat to take advantage of government entitlement programs, beginning with Medicare in 1965 They've got to shrink in size. They're horrible. They're their breeding grounds for infection. One person -- one elderly person gets sick, they all -- they all catch whatever that one got.

And the other point is, you know, we have to look at Andrew Cuomo in the context of those briefings that he's been doing every single day and compare those to President Trump. I love him. But his White House briefings have been combative, they've been -- you know, he's been punching down at reporters. You know, you look at it, you say, my God, what's the president doing slugging it out with the reporters who's just trying to get face time, compare that with Cuomo's which was so orderly, you know, well done graphically.

You know, the Piper will come calling for Andrew Cuomo eventually. The press is already on his case. What about putting infected people into these nursing homes? The shine will dull over time. But I think in terms of communicating during the crisis, I think Governor Cuomo did an excellent job.

GUTFELD: Can I --

PAVLICH: But the reporters were acting very differently in the White House press corps than the reporters who were questioning Andrew Cuomo. Like they -- Andrew Cuomo talked hydroxychloroquine and wouldn't get pushed back, and Trump would tout it and the White House press corps would ask questions about why he's calling it the Chinese virus. So I think that the standard of how the reporters were acting was a lot different as well.

BONGINO: Those are true. Those are true.

GUTFELD: Just two -- I just wanted to -- what Geraldo is pointing out is the eternal -- the eternal challenge with Trump, and that is, are you willing to take an arrogant kind of guy who gets this stuff done or would you prefer something that appears to be calm and sophisticated but ends up killing or creating disaster? This is always going to be the argument with Trump is that it's a package deal. You get --

RIVERA: I wonder if Democrats could choose if they could swap out Biden for Andrew Cuomo. I bet the majority of Democrats would say yes, we would swap out Andrew Cuomo for Joe Biden.

BONGINO: We got -- we got to go, but Cuomo was all hat no cattle. He was good at graphs. He wasn't much good at results. The "FASTEST SEVEN" is up next. Stay tuned.

PAVLICH: Welcome back. It's time for the "FASTEST SEVEN." First up, the whole social distancing fever is designed to go off if you get within six feet of someone, so you better keep your distance. Greg, where has this paper been my entire life.

GUTFELD: You know what? We're all going to turn into trucks. When we go in reverse, we're going to beep. We could have like sideview mirrors in case anybody approaches. We could have a horn on our chest as anybody approaches. You know, what's amazing, is that we thought that the future was going to be about outer space. It's about personal space. All the innovation is about what's around us now, not up there.

PAVLICH: Dana?

PERINO: This is the worst possible thing for me because I hate all noises. I hate anything that's like a noise on a phone or like notifications, little Tweety Bird thing. Like, I really think that this gave me the most worries for today of all the things that we had to talk about.

PAVLICH: More beeping noises. Geraldo?

RIVERA: You know, you know how annoyed you are when someone's cell phone goes off in the theater or movie, assuming we get to go to movies again.

PAVLICH: Yes.

RIVERA: This is going to be very, very annoying. Actually, I have a 14- year-old daughter upstairs. I want to get one of those beepers when a boy comes around.

GUTFELD: Now, that you're -- now that you're a granddad and everything, you're worried about the -- you were the exact person they were worried about.

RIVERA: That's in the next segment.

PAVLICH: Oh no. Let's move on to Dan. I don't want to -- I don't want to get into that here. Dan, what do you think about the beeper?

BONGINO: There could be some really horrible side effects of this. I always think of this thing in college I learned with this kid with the white bunny, and they rang a bell in his ear, and he learned to fear everything white after that, not just white -- the white bunny. So I'm really terrified where this thing could go right. You're laughing, Greg. You've probably heard that experiment.

GUTFELD: No, I heard what you're talking about.

BONGINO: This could get really ugly.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: All right, well, on to the next topics. I guess nobody likes the beeper but me. It's no wonder that Americans are clamoring for gyms to reopen. The average person put on five pounds during quarantine lockdowns but not Dana because she's been pelotoning throughout the quarantine.

PERINO: Now, Greg has lost 30 pounds since the quarantine so I think he wins on this one. But Greg did a monologue on Wednesday when he talked about this poll that came out that didn't get a lot of media attention, and it was about how people are so much happier. And maybe it's also because they were eating what they wanted or having more fun.

PAVLICH: Maybe. I think we need Greg's diet tips.

PERINO: What about that?

GUTFELD: Well, my wife started cooking so that helped. I shouldn't say that. She might be watching. Now, you know what, you always need an out when you're in. Meaning, if you can't go to the gym, you got to have a backup plan, whether it's an exercise bike or it's an app with a mat. I mean, there's a lot of stuff you could do even in a small space that I won't get into here because this is a family.

But I mean, you can do a lot of stuff with just a mirror and an app. Peloton has -- I mean -- but they have apps that allow you to do things without any machines and there's no excuse now.

PAVLICH: So Dan Bongino, I know that you're a gym guy. How was quarantine for you?

BONGINO: Listen, self-praise stinks. I know it. But I have never been more jacked in my life. I got a home gym. I got nothing to do. I'm dead lifting all day, squatting at midnight, curls in the morning, bench press in the afternoon. I have never been more jacked in my life, period, full stop.

PAVLICH: Nice. Good for you. Geraldo, what about you?

GUTFELD: You know, I'm also squatting at midnight but for other reasons.

RIVERA: My wife is a fitness --

PAVLICH: Finally, restaurants and bars -- go ahead, Geraldo.

RIVERA: Erica has emptied the house of all snacks, all junk food. You know Erica is the reason I'm five pounds underweight now thar than five pounds overweight. That's the best diet is when your wife is on one. There's nothing to eat.

PAVLICH: The wife had a good -- a good influence. Well, speaking of eating, restaurants and bars continue to innovate during the pandemic. Check out beer cart, the robotic barman serving up contract -- contact-free beers in Spain. But how is he going to know when to cut you off? Greg, you love robots, what do you think about this?

GUTFELD: Yes. The best -- the best bartender should be a robot bartender because then they treat everyone the same. They don't skip me because there's a hot girl at the end of the bar. They don't get lost in conversation with regulars. They don't overlook the high challenge. You have -- robots are the best because they eliminate irrational perspectives that humans possess.

PAVLICH: But Dana, do you have to leave a tip for a robot?

GUTFELD: No.

PERINO: No, you don't. But I also think that robot could cut you off if you've gained five pounds in the quarantine.

RIVERA: There you go. There you go. Imagine the conversations you could have.

PAVLICH: So Dan doesn't have to be cut off.

BONGINO: Yes. The tip I think bothers me, Dana, and they all did. You throw them a tip, you know, you get to like get a little extra patron in your Margarita. You can't do that with the robot. He isn't going to do that for you. No way.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

PERINO: True.

PAVLICH: All right, well, "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" is up next.

GUTFELD: It's "FAN MAIL FRIDAY." We're answering your questions. First one from John. What is something you really resent paying for, Dana? Keep it clean.

PERINO: Oh my god, I'm a pretty good customer.

GUTFELD: Come on.

PERINO: I don't know.

GUTFELD: Just say --

PERINO: Well, I do -- I have to say, it is a little bit absurd that you have to pay for cable and then Netflix and then Apple T.V. and then Prime - - it's just too much.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: That's too much. I resent that a little bit.

GUTFELD: See. I would reset that too. Geraldo, we know you paid for a lot of things that you can't admit to.

RIVERA: I pay for a lot of things. You're right.

GUTFELD: Yes. What do you resent paying?

RIVERA: Paper products in public places.

GUTFELD: Oh, very good.

RIVERA: Paper products in public places.

GUTFELD: the $0.10 for the paper bag.

RIVERA: I don't think you should have to pay for it.

GUTFELD: Yes, it's like you go to supermarkets and the charge you.

RIVERA: Paper bags, tissues.

GUTFELD: Yes, toilet paper. Dan, what do you resent paying for?

BONGINO: You're going to laugh, brother, but nothing because I'm a hardcore capitalist. And if you produce something, then we should pay for it. Thank you.

GUTFELD: Even bottled water? All right, Katie --

PAVLICH: I feel ashamed.

BONGINO: Yes, bottled water too.

GUTFELD: Yes, Katie?

PAVLICH: I was going to say plastic bags. I was going to say plastic bags. It's mandated by the government but also parking. Because I feel like we pay taxes already. Parking should be covered in your taxes.

GUTFELD: Interesting, interesting. You know what I hate?

PAVLICH: Unless it's -- unless it's a private garage.

GUTFELD: You and I hate, generic things called fees. You know what, the definition of a fee is the thing they didn't tell you about when you bought it. It's like when you refinance and all of a sudden, their fees. And fees are this like weird mystery charge that you don't even -- and then oh, that's just the fee. That's a surface charge. Oh, that's just the fee. And it's like -- but it's like -- it's just -- oh I have to pay it.

Anyway, Charlene asks, what is something you tried once and immediately said I'm never doing this again. Geraldo, the story of your life. You tried everything once.

RIVERA: Sobriety.

GUTFELD: What did you say?

RIVERA: Sobriety. I can't -- I think that life is a question of balance and one of the -- one of the key ingredients and balance is you got to be able to, you know, loosen up once in a while.

GUTFELD: Got you. Katie, what did you try once and immediately said never doing it again?

PAVLICH: Business School.

GUTFELD: Oh, nice.

PERINO: Good one.

GUTFELD: Dan?

PERINO: Good one.

BONGINO: That hoverboard thingy, you remember those were everyone was busting their cabooses. I got on that, nearly lost my left leg on one of those suckers. I'm not getting on that again. No chance.

GUTFELD: Dana?

PERINO: A 45-minute ride led by Jess King on peloton. Never again.

GUTFELD: Yes, she's hardcore. By the way, Dana, you were with me when I did something that I would never do again. Do you remember what it was at Facebook when I tried Oculus? You were with me and they put -- they put the virtual reality thing on my head. And they didn't tell me that I was going to be on the top of a building, and it is real. And I have a fear of heights. And -- well, I have a fear of everything. But like they -- you know, I took off --

RIVERA: Yes, there's that.

GUTFELD: I took off the Oculus realm --

PERINO: You were mad.

GUTFELD: I heaved it across the fricking cafe. And I started yelling at the Facebook people and I go, what kind of -- I mean, I went crazy. That was like -- they could have been arrested for what they did. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

PAVLICH: Did you sign a waiver for that?

GUTFELD: No.

PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." What do you got, Greg?

GUTFELD: All right, the "GREG GUTFELD SHOW" is tomorrow night 10:00 p.m. We got Pete Hegseth, we got Michael Loftus, Kat Timpf, and Tyrus, all brand new, Saturday, May 23rd. It's going to be a barn burner. Not literally, we're not burning barns. Let's do this quickly.

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

GUTFELD: Finally. Oh, my god. All right, let's face it. Let's face it, America. We're all dying to break out of our house arrest just like this little fella here. Check him out. Is this some kind of superhero cat? Look at that beautiful style. Spring in its feet or its paws. Whatever you want to call it. I think that's called a cat, although I'm not sure. Look at that. I could watch that forever and some say I have. All right, done.

PERINO: Wow, that doesn't even look real. Great cat.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: So I have something that I'm going to post on foxnews.com for everybody. So, for the last two months, I've been doing this Storytime for kids at 3:30 p.m. every day. Fox News was amazing, so supportive, like got it everywhere. I had over 11 million views, if you can believe that. But -- well, of course, Jasper joined me.

Online, Kim Strassel and her three children put together this amazing guide for all sorts of different books for different age groups for kids. It's an awesome resource for parents and children. Her -- she's so well-read. Her kids devour books. They were inspired by Storytime. So Kim Strassel was amazing for that. You can check it out at foxnews.com. Thanks, everybody for watching out little Storytime. All right, Katie.

PAVLICH: I loved your Storytime, Dana. So, thank you for doing that and for everybody. All right, with graduations not being held this year, a lot of the 2020 class of graduates are getting very creative. Take a look at Alexandra Lenczewski, a member of the 2020 class of Brooklyn Law School.

She held her own little mini graduation ceremony in her backyard by taping the photos of her fellow graduates onto little sticks and putting them in the line. She made sure all of them were honored by having their bios and their photos. So it's a mini graduation but major accomplishments by the class of 2020. And we hope the economy can get back so they can get out and into the world with some employment. So congratulations to the 2020 grads.

PERINO: Wow. She -- congratulations. And also, that was super creative and awesome of her to do.

PAVLICH: Yes, sweet. Yes.

PERINO: Geraldo.

RIVERA: I am a graduate of Brooklyn Law School, in fact. You know, it is -- I've been 50 years in the news business. Labor Day will be my 50th anniversary. Fox News graciously has been producing these hour-long specials on Fox nation recognizing my I am Geraldo 50 years. They just posted -- part one was the Willowbrook and the expose about the developmentally disabled. Part two is rebel with a cause.

You know, when I was rousting the junkies on the Lower East Side, you know, there I am hanging out with the rich and famous, Studio 54 days. There's Eliza and Bianca Jagger. It's Studio 54. So it's that period of my life after I made the big splash as a reporter, where I became more of a celebrity with Hugh Hefner at the Playboy Mansion. This footage of me actually in the grotto there in Playboy.

GUTFELD: We don't want to see it.

RIVERA: It's quite -- it's quite ride.

PERINO: It's only 5:00 -- almost 6:00.

PAVLICH: All right, Dan Bongino.

BONGINO: Yes, Geraldo, that was great hair, very Bee Gees. I love that. Yes, terrific. So we've all had to get a little creative. What are you laughing at, Greg? You say --

GUTFELD: Staying alive. Staying alive.

BONGINO: We've all had to get a little creative during the quarantine. Check out this grandfather building this for his grandson. I wish my grandfather would have built that for me when I was a kid. I love him doing that. He was handy. That's terrific. Nice job there, grandpa. Good job keeping your grandson entertained. Nice work. You made the big time.

PERINO: That is super cool. Oh my gosh. I love everybody is being creative and nice to each other. We'll do it all weekend.

GUTFELD: Not for long.

PERINO: That's it for us. Please catch our Memorial Day fan mail special this Monday.

