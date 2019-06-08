Joe Biden caves to pressure, flips on long-standing abortion principle

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," June 7, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JUAN WILLIAMS, HOST: Hello, everyone, I'm Juan Williams along with Katie Pavlich, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City. This is “The Five.”

Oh, boy, the gloves are coming off. President Trump lashing out in his ongoing feud with Nancy Pelosi. The President delivering a blistering response after the House Speaker reportedly told leading Democrats, she doesn't want Trump impeached. She wants to see him in prison.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: Nancy Pelosi is a disaster. OK, she's a disaster. And let her do what she wants. You know what, I think they're in big trouble, because when you look at the kind of crimes that were committed, and I don't need anymore evidence, and I guess from what I'm hearing, there's a lot of evidence coming in.

I've tried to be nice to her because I would've liked to have gotten some deals done. She is incapable of doing deals. She is a nasty, vindictive, horrible person.

The Mueller report came out. It was a disaster for them. She made a statement. It was a horrible, nasty, vicious statement, while I'm overseas. Now, if I made any statement about anybody, it would be like -- why would he do that when he's overseas? She is a terrible person. And I will tell you, her name is Nervous Nancy because she has a nervous wreck.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Wow. So, Jesse, today, the President followed up with a tweet, I think we have it here, in which he talks about not impeachment, but again, going to jail. So, I'm thinking to myself, he says there is no evidence to justify having Nancy Pelosi make such a statement, but I'm thinking, is going to jail on his mind, is he scared?

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Yeah, Juan. Trump looks nervous, doesn't he?

WILLIAMS: Right. He looks nervous.

WATTERS: You really think he thinks he's going to jail?

WILLIAMS: I hope not.

WATTERS: He is not going to jail, Juan. And Nervous Nancy is like a top- five nickname and that's going to stick. I just want to address the elephant in the room.

WILLIAMS: Please. Please.

WATTERS: Greg is in a panic. He has a driving test on Monday. And he just found out it's not in a country, it's in the city. And this man is sweating bullets, he's going to record it in case someone tries to sabotage him for political purposes. The man is paranoid. I don't think he is going to make it through the show.

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: I'm only saying -- I'm anxious because somebody in my ear, producer said the prompter operator was fluxed twice at this location. I don't need to know that stuff.

KATIE PAVLICH, HOST: He told you that at 4:59.

GUTFELD: Yes, at 4:59, before the show started.

WATTERS: You know what, new nickname, Nervous Greg.

PAVLICH: Nervous Greg.

WILLIAMS: Don't pick on him. Did you pass your driving test?

PAVLICH: You know, Juan, my mother made me drive a stick shift and learned in a trucker's parking lot. And that was so embarrassing that I learned right away.

GUTFELD: You wouldn't believe what I learned in a trucker's parking lot.

WILLIAMS: Hey, hey. OK, so you don't think he's worried about going to jail? That's just nonsense to him.

WATTERS: No, Juan. He is not going to jail.

WILLIAMS: OK, so, Dana, by the way, I'm looking at the President there with talking to Laura Ingraham, and I'm thinking, you know, Dana worked for the White House. Dana understands the power of the office. There he is in this Normandy graveyard and he's going on attacking people.

DANA PERINO, HOST: Well, he was asked questions. And when the President is asked questions, he answers them. And they're afraid to ask any questions as well. He could've said, come back next week when I'm back at the White House, we can talk about all of this, if you want to

But Nancy Pelosi, she is there at the cemetery as well. Somebody shouts the question, I'm not going to do that overseas. However, I don't think she was too upset that the article was printed back home in Politico saying that she at the Democratic meeting said she would rather see him in prison because it made her look tough.

And she likes to dribble these things out there because she thinks it rattles him. Now, he wants to counterpunch. And location -- it could be on Twitter. This is a feud that is going to go on forever. I feel like every hour there you can get something else.

In fact, just last hour, we found out that Bruce Ohr, who worked at the Justice Department, who was demoted. Before he left, the Justice Department, he was given $48,000 in bonus money. That's interesting. There are things that come out.

WATTERS: Dana, bringing the heat.

PERINO: I am just saying that there -- there is something every day that you can pick apart on this thing. The other thing is U.S. Attorney John Durham that is working on the investigation of the investigators, apparently, it was said to our own Catherine Herridge that he's asking all the right questions. I don't know what that means, but it's enough to get the story going for another three days until you have John Dean testifying in front of the House on Monday.

WILLIAMS: So, it never stops. So, Greg, let's come back to impeachment, forget the jail stuff for a second.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: The President says there's no evidence. You know, he doesn't understand it. And yet, the New York Times today is printing an article in which it says, well, here's what articles under impeachment might look like. Here, they're talking about lying, obstruction, financial impropriety. What do you make of this?

GUTFELD: Well, OK, the Times op-ed shows you how the media has essentially become bathhouse of mutual massage. They're in this bubble. The New York Times is writing for the activists on Twitter. The Twitter activists are tweeting to get the attention of the New York Times.

Meanwhile, the rest of the world goes on. When you look at again historical unemployment, you see progress on various fronts. I mean, obviously, you can talk about terror, you can talk about trade, you can talk about jobs, you can talk about the economy. All of these deeds as opposed to words.

But the Times can't look at that because that destroys their entire narrative. Can I talk about Nervous Nancy? It is a great nickname because you can use it on anybody. Like Nervous Nancy now replaces Nervous Nelly. So, you're too young to know Nervous Nelly.

PAVLICH: Or Negative Nancy.

GUTFELD: I am a -- I'm a Nervous Nancy. I am, I am. I feel like a Nervous Nancy.

And to your point, with I understand about it. I think there was a juxtaposition there with the rows and rows of the dead. And this is a week when we are honoring those people. But from when you are being interviewed, you don't -- you aren't thinking about what's behind you most of the time when you're being interviewed.

And I think the juxtaposition is interesting because back at that time, they were dodging grenades being hurled at them. And here, it's just insults. And so, maybe, the juxtaposition, ironically, talks about how we are in a lucky, better time because of those rows and rows of dead behind him. So, I don't know, it's kind of an interesting thing. And it's an odd place to have an interview.

WILLIAMS: You're sensitive to it. I thought it was me being sensitive to it, because Robert Mueller actually is a former marine, Vietnam veteran. And I was just like is this the place to do it?

GUTFELD: I don't think there should be any interviews there.

WILLIAMS: OK.

GUTFELD: That's how I feel.

WILLIAMS: All right. Katie, as the President comes home, he's going to face a lot of issues, we see some kind of uncertain economic numbers. The Fed is talking about maybe the need to pump up or lower actually interest rates, what do you think? And of course, he's got the battle with Republicans in the Senate over the use of tariffs, on the immigration issue.

PAVLICH: Well, I think the economy is doing just fine based on the track record that the Trump administration has had, up until this point. But in terms of working with Nancy Pelosi on big things like infrastructure or immigration, I think Democrats are missing a big opportunity here.

Because when President Trump went into the Oval Office, he wasn't a hard partisan. In fact, he was an independent run on Republican ticket. And he donated to Democrats and Republicans for all kinds of causes. He's been open about the fact that he wanted to do infrastructure during the campaign.

There are things Democrats could work with President Trump on to regain a lot of the blue-collar workers that people like Joe Biden are trying to regain. And yet, because of this constant feud, that's not happening. I think Democrats are really missing their chance to get a lot of this done or at least talk about why it's important.

But one more thing on Nancy Pelosi, look, she made this comment, the President was asked about it, is he not allowed to respond to because he's overseas when the comment was made. Well, he's overseas. I still don't understand this dynamic of he's accused of something. And when he responds, he's the one who's in the wrong. He's not allowed to respond to allegations or accusations anymore?

WATTERS: Yeah, yeah. You can argue that the President has been classier when it comes to his treatment of Nancy Pelosi. He came in and assuming office, he had very nice things to say about Nancy and Chuck, and told me when I interviewed him, he's looking forward to negotiating with them and he thinks they're great people.

And he has tried to do that several times. And he's met with them and he has tried to bring them on board on bipartisan issues like renegotiating NAFTA or fixing the immigration crisis. But time and time again, he's been sabotaged by Nancy and then she says dirty, nasty things just to assuage her caucus because she's lost control. And I think it looks like he's had it.

PAVLICH: Well, if you look at the way Chuck Schumer reacts and the way Nancy Pelosi reacts, they did these together after these meetings. Chuck Schumer is much more reserved when it comes to what he is saying about the President. He is actually praising the President on China for example, whereas Nancy Pelosi is you know catering to the far left of her party and doesn't come to the middle at all, whereas Chuck Schumer's reaction has been a little more muted.

GUTFELD: I just think to sum it up for me, better to have insult wars than real wars.

WATTERS: That's true.

PAVLICH: Amen.

WILLIAMS: Amen. Did Joe Biden just make a detrimental flip-flop? Details when THE FIVE returns. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: A major reversal from Joe Biden following massive backlash. The former Vice-President and 2020 Democratic frontrunner suddenly says he no longer supports the Hyde Amendment, which bans most federal funding for abortions.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT: So, I will make no apologies for my last position. And I will make no apologies on what I'm about to say. I can't justify leaving millions of women without access to the care they need and the ability to exercise their constitutionally protected right. If I believe healthcare is right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone's zip code.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Biden came under fire from other 2020 hopefuls, like Elizabeth Warren. Remember when she said this?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is Joe Biden wrong?

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS.: Understand this. Women of means will still have access to abortions. Who won't will be poor women, will be working women, will be women who can't afford to take off three days from work, will be very young women, will be women who have been raped, will be women who have been molested by someone in their own family. We do not pass laws that take away that freedom from the women who are most vulnerable.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: But how's this for hypocrisy? It turns out last year, she and 11 other candidates voted in favor of an appropriations bill containing the similar language to restrict federal abortion funding, which has been in placed for a long time. It's called the Hyde Amendment.

Greg, you can run, but you can't hide. Yesterday, about 20 minutes after the show ended, you sent the email saying Joe Biden actually changed his position again.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: We just talked about this yesterday.

GUTFELD: I think he is actually toast, I really do. I think that this is going to push him out the door. The more people see of him, the less they like him, the way he read that. I mean, that was essentially Alyssa Milano in drag. I mean, he has put it on him.

The Democrats, they need an adult in the room to explain the absolute necessity of the Hyde Amendment, even if you are pro-abortion. You have your abortion. All the Hyde Amendment is doing is preserving civility between people who think abortion is murder and people who don't or people who think it's murder but don't care.

Making pro-lifers pay for abortion is like making an abolitionist pay for your slave. It's an ugly issue. And it's the only way you can make it so that the world survives is a compromise, which is the Hyde Amendment. You take that away, you don't know what to expect. It could get violent.

PERINO: Juan, speaking of Alyssa Milano, she is the actress from Who's The Boss, she might be the boss. So, people from the Biden campaign are worried. They knew he was going to get attacked by the left on this.

So, they start calling around. And they're upset because they can't convince Joe Biden that he's wrong on this issue. So they get Alyssa Milano to call the campaign manager, Greg Schultz, to tell him that the candidate needed a change. It all comes from the Atlantic earlier.

What does it say to people who sign up to work for a candidate who then wants to change his main positions on things, there's 20 other candidates, you go work for them?

WILLIAMS: She's trying to get him elected or at least win the Democratic nomination. And Alyssa Milano I believe is one of the people who was so active in Georgia in terms of saying...

PAVLICH: She failed.

WILLIAMS: I'm sorry.

PAVLICH: And she failed.

WILLIAMS: Well, no, I think there are some people in Disney and others who are looking at pulling out of productions in Georgia because of their new antiabortion bill. So she is a large voice here. It is not as if she is just another actress. I think she is someone who is a player here.

I think the larger position though is I think lots of Republicans looking at this don't see someone with an open mind who is open to the idea that hey, you know what, I come you know what, times have changed, Republicans are clearly going after...

PERINO: But just yesterday, that campaign has put out a statement put out a statement saying that he actually is for the Hyde Amendment. And that's what I don't understand, Katie.

PAVLICH: Yeah.

PERINO: It's like he wasn't, he is, he wasn't, he is. And part of the appeal for his candidacy was that he is authentic.

PAVLICH: Right.

PERINO: And that he has experience. But if he's going to throw authenticity out of the window and disregard the experience, what are you left with?

PAVLICH: If you look at the polling so far, they want someone who can beat Donald Trump. And Joe Biden was supposed to be the moderate guy in the middle. And if he's going to give all his possessions to the left because an actress called him who's trying to get states to boycott it -- the campaign manager, you know, trying to get states to boycott laws that they voted for in a democracy, what's the point of him being the moderate candidate in the Democratic primary?

And also, this comes down to the question of the fundamentals of the campaign, when you have David Axelrod, the former Chief Strategist for Barack Obama coming up this morning and saying, I'm not sure this means Joe Biden has what it takes to get to the end.

And this isn't just a flip-flop over the past 10 years for example. This is something Joe Biden worked on repeatedly, 1976 through the 1990s, he voted against a partial abortion ban under Bill Clinton. And the question for Joe Biden now is, do you believe that abortion is healthcare? And at what point do you think abortion is healthcare and are there any restrictions on that?

PERINO: He will be asked that at debates. And, Jesse, you can see what's going to happen is now all these other people in the Democratic race know what his Achilles' heel is. So, Seth Moulton, one of the candidates running against him said -- tweeted, oh, that's really great, thank you. Now, do the Iraq war.

WATTERS: Maybe he will. Maybe he will flip-flop on the Iraq war. Also, remember what he said about giving healthcare to illegal immigrants. He has a spastic first couple of months here. It hasn't been smooth despite the fact that the media keeps saying this guy has had a great launch.

I think his launch has been awful. He's had to apologize. He has had some sort of you know massage-envy situation going on. It hasn't been smooth.

PERINO: I think it went pretty well though.

WATTERS: It was about a week of bad press. And remember, you criticized him at that time for saying, his campaign was so slow to react to that.

PERINO: Right.

WATTERS: His campaign has not served him well.

PERINO: I agree.

WATTERS: It has been slow...

PERINO: Clearly, they are trying to change his positions.

WATTERS: And the fact that you need Alyssa Milano to come in and try to change his position in such a core issue as abortion funding, something he's been with Marston for what 60 years. It's pretty sad.

PERINO: It would be very interesting to watch how the debate moderators -- and I have no idea who they are. It will be interesting to see how they T- up this question.

PAVLICH: Can I just add one more thing about Alyssa Milano pushing the Hyde Amendment repeal? She has a lot of money and her friends have a lot of money. If they really feel strongly about abortion for women who they say need it, they can privately fund raise and probably raise more money than you're going to get from taxpayers.

WATTERS: True.

PAVLICH: So that option is there, don't force Americans to pay for it.

PERINO: All right. Let's move on. Mexico reportedly offering Trump some major concessions as the President threatens action. The latest on the border battle next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAVLICH: President Trump's tough talk seems to be working as the showdown over the border crisis intensifies. The President standing firm on his threat to slap a 5 percent tariff on all goods imported from Mexico starting Monday, unless it steps up to help to stop the surge of illegals entering our country.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: When you are the piggy bank that everybody steals and drops from and they deceive you, and like they've been doing for 25 years, tariffs are a beautiful thing. It's a beautiful word, if you know how to use it properly. Republicans should love what I'm doing because I view tariffs into two phases. Number one, it's great to negotiation with. And number two, frankly, they're going to make a fortune because all the companies are going to move back into the country.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: Isn't this Congress' fault for not...

TRUMP: Yes.

INGRAHAM: Why does it seem like Mexico is...

TRUMP: Because it's their fault also, because they are letting millions of people walk up to their country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: Well, Mexico is apparently listening because its negotiators have reportedly offered to immediately deploy 6,000 National Guard troops to the border with Guatemala. Mexico has also arrested two caravan organizers, has stopped one caravan from heading north to the U.S. They've also frozen the bank accounts of alleged smugglers.

So, Jesse, it seems like the threats and the mixing of immigration policy and tariffs seem to be working.

WATTERS: Yeah, the tariff diplomacy has been effective. We are waiting and seeing on China, but it has worked with NATO funding, it has worked with South Korea and Japan, and right now, it's gotten Mexicans' attention.

But the problem with Mexico is they are run by the cartels. Cartels control half the country and they control the entire border. And it's not just the cartel in Mexico, it's the South American cartels, too, because they run the drugs up there in Mexico as well.

PAVLICH: Right.

WATTERS: You can't have the border completely controlled by a cartel and tell Mexico, hey, can you stop the flow?

PAVLICH: Right.

WATTERS: Mexico has to use their military to destroy the cartels. But, you know, the secret is Mexico doesn't want to because they are getting bribed to the teeth. All the politicians and all the judges take so much cash from these cartels.

PAVLICH: Right.

WATTERS: There is no incentive for them to crack down. So, they get rich and they say, you know, we will do something, but they don't do anything about it. And that's the problem when you're dealing with a corrupt third world country.

PAVLICH: So, Dana, the question today for the White House has been, are you going to move forward with tariffs now that they seem to be responding to requests to do something. And the answer is yes, we are. And it seems like they're trying to get a long-term commitment from Mexico, rather than a short-term fix for avoiding the tariffs.

PERINO: So presidents have to use the leverage that they have. The President is not able to get Congress to move. And if there is no wall, we can't deal with the cartels because the government does not actually have control over the cartels, but can they do something at the southern border and could they use our help? Possibly. I think the President goes through with the tariffs anyway.

PAVLICH: Yeah.

PERINO: Because what's the -- what's the benchmark? That's the thing I still don't understand like, so how many migrants are going to be allowed fox Mexico to take these tariffs off? I think the President feels like it puts him in a stronger position. And sometimes, you make decisions as presidents that could actually hurt you domestically, economically, but you have to make that choice. It's a cost-benefit analysis. And if decides that's the case, then maybe he will figure out a way to make sure that the Mexicans hold up their end of the deal.

PAVLICH: So, Juan, Mexico is acknowledging that there's a crisis of the border. And they're freezing the accounts of smugglers who are responsible for bringing children here and being abused. Why aren't Democrats more interested in getting us to a permanent fix on Capitol Hill?

WILLIAMS: I think Democrats are. I think that the problem here is that Trump is not threatening Mexico. I think he's threatening American consumers. I think that's why Republicans of Congress are trying to signal to him, Mr. President, this is not the right step to take.

I mean, we are not talking about avocados and tequila, we are talking about cars, we are talking about oil, we are talking about manufacturing. It would have a devastating effect on the southwest border's economy, not just Mexico's economy.

What we have here is a situation where the President made a promise long ago to build a wall. He has not fulfilled that promise. He had to go years of a Republican House, Republican Senate, never happened. And now, he's somehow put trade in with immigration.

It's a problem of his own making. He's the one who said I'm going to make it tougher, tougher. I'm going to take financing away from Honduras and other countries in terms of aid that might keep people there. In fact, somehow now people are...

PAVLICH: They've been working -- they've been working with the governments there. But, Greg, in terms of the long term solution here, and what actually has to be done to make this problem stop. Is the President using tools that hadn't been used before in order to get some kind of result?

GUTFELD: Well, obviously, he sees the border as more important than cheaper goods. And I think if you ask Americans, what they would prefer? A strong border or cheaper avocados? I think they would go with the border.

It goes to the comparison of the long term goal, which is usually what an adult looks at, which is the border and short term goal is what kids look at, which is like cheaper goods. I want this now.

But the long term goal is actually more meaningful, but it makes you the bad guy up front. I'm no fan of tariffs, I would -- this is why I had a problem with Trump.

But the fact is, this is part of his thing of shaking the box. And the thing -- the funny thing about Mexico is that they couldn't -- they weren't going to call his bluff, because they saw what he was doing to China and they're going like, "You know what, this businessman means business."

Who knew? The worst -- the worst attributes of a leader are indecision and ambivalence. These are things that Trump does not possess. And now everybody out there, you may find him to be mercurial, unstable, but he is decisive. Why are you laughing?

WATTERS: Because I was thinking -- you and I both know women who loves their avocado toast.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Much more than what goes on at the border.

GUTFELD: That is true.

WATTERS: They don't care about the border.

GUTFELD: Elaine is going to be very upset if the avocado toast is not available on Sunday,

WATTERS: There's millions of 20-year-old women who have brunch on Sunday, they are going to be very upset when the bill comes. Save for the builds of you know, a plant in Mexico because they want to pay cheap labor cost, and now, when those are imported, cars come back to the country, and they get hit with a 5 percent tariff.

So the business community in this country is also getting woken up by the tariffs.

WILLIAMS: Yes, that's why I think --

WATTERS: But he is also incentivizing American companies to build factories here with the tariffs.

WILLIAMS: Oh yes. I am just saying Republicans are more upset because this is the first time they're taking a stand against Trump. But you don't seem to see that.

WATTERS: No, I see that. It's funny that the Democrats always want to raise taxes and then now, they're complaining that Trump is raising taxes.

GUTFELD: That is pretty funny.

PAVLICH: But illegal immigration also costs a lot of money.

WATTERS: Yes, what's the cost of that?

PAVLICH: So, don't go anywhere. The "Fastest Seven" is up next.

GUTFELD: So true, that's a tax.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Time for the "Fastest Seven."

GUTFELD: That was a charming one.

WATTERS: First up.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALEC BALDWIN, IMPERSONATING DONALD TRUMP: And my personal hell of playing President will finally be over.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: It looks like Alec Baldwin may be ready to retire his Trump impression on "Saturday Night Live." The liberal Hollywood hothead telling the "USA Today," quote, "I'm so done with that. I can't imagine I would do it again. I just can't. They should find somebody who wants to do it."

He was asked about this more on "GMA" earlier and here's what he said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're done with Trump?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Worlds collide.

BALDWIN: I mean, to me, I'd like to be done in terms of it crashes all my weekends. They are my dear friends and Lauren is my dear friend, so I mean, whether I go back or not, I don't know.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: He does a pretty good Trump. Do you think he's sick of it? Or you think he's just playing it up?

GUTFELD: Here's the problem. He's not as funny as the real thing.

PAVLICH: Yes.

GUTFELD: If you're going to be the -- you know, if you're going to impersonate somebody, you can't be angry and boring by comparison to the initial subject.

He comes off as angry and boring compared to Trump. He is like a child pretending to be his father, "Oh, I'm here. I'm home from work. What are we having for dinner?" It was like, this is like -- it was so -- it was just so lame.

WATTERS: It seems to be wearing on him psychologically though, because if you're paid for every week to imitate someone you despise, it could be tough.

PERINO: Well, also, I just don't think he's that -- I don't think it's that good of an image.

WATTERS: You don't?

PERINO: I don't think it's that good of an image.

PAVLICH: I agree.

WATTERS: Is there anybody that's better than him do you think?

PERINO: As an imitator? No, I guess not. I don't know.

GUTFELD: There are people, I just don't know their names. They're all over Twitter. There's about a thousand Trump impersonators, Jesse, you're one of them.

PERINO: Yes, I just don't think he's that good, so that's when you say, I don't want to do it anymore, is when you're like, because you're not very good at it.

WATTERS: Okay. What do you think, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Well, in fact, he mentions Anthony Atamanuik.

GUTFELD: Yes, he's pretty good.

WILLIAMS: Yes. He is a better impersonator. I don't know. But the thing about I think that you're all picking up on is, he focuses on the dark side of Trump. It comes off as sort of, you know, out of control, very dark, very conspiratorial, and I think that actually there's a lighter reality and a funnier reality to the genuine article.

WATTERS: That's a great point, Juan.

PAVLICH: I am just hoping "SNL" gets back to funny things because I don't -- I agree, I don't think it's been very fun and there's other people that have been better.

But why is he acting like it was such a bad thing for him? I mean, it kind of revamped his career after he had all those issues and whatever, so ...

WATTERS: And he gives some of the younger talent on that show a shot.

PAVLICH: It put him back on the map.

WATTERS: I think they are tired of Alex there.

PAVLICH: Yes, Jesse.

WATTERS: Up next, have you ever wondered what your side of the bed says about your political leanings? Now, there's science to prove why you prefer the left side or the right side.

Researchers say the left side sleepers are more likely to be politically liberal and more likely to prefer oldies, music and drama films and prefer beer over wine.

Meanwhile, right side sleepers are more likely to be politically conservative, prefer rock and action flicks and prefer wine over beer.

I am a right side sleeper.

PERINO: But how do you know?

WILLIAMS: Wait, just help me out. Are we looking for we're looking from the head of the bed or the foot of the bed?

WATTERS: We're looking -- you're standing at the foot, okay? And that's the right side and that's the left side, so where do you sleep, Juan?

WILLIAMS: On the right side.

WATTERS: You're on the right side.

WILLIAMS: Yes, but I think somebody else has a lot to say about this.

PERINO: I'm on the right side, but it's because it's nearer to the bathroom.

GUTFELD: I choose my side based on what's available at the moment. And like --

WATTERS: You don't have a regular side.

GUTFELD: No, no. Like politics, ideally, I want to be in the middle between the other two.

WATTERS: Wow, it sounds like fun over at your place.

GUTFELD: I'm the filling in the Oreo, Jesse.

PAVLICH: I'm on the left side, but it doesn't matter like it doesn't matter.

WATTERS: No shame.

WILLIAMS: Oh, she's afraid.

WATTERS: She's going to roll over tonight. Elbow.

PAVLICH: There we go.

WATTERS: All right, well, Gutfeld, you blew us away with that one.

GUTFELD: Wait, did you ask Dana?

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Oh, okay.

WATTERS: We're right side sleepers.

GUTFELD: Oh, okay.

PERINO: I'm right side because it's nearer to the bathroom.

GUTFELD: That's right.

WATTERS: Some of us, you know, it's harder. I have the same problem. I'm 40 now, you know.

PAVLICH: Dana didn't say she had a problem.

WATTERS: It's not a problem -- well, it is a problem.

GUTFELD: We need to do a segment on there shouldn't be bathrooms near the bedroom, anyway.

WATTERS: Let's move on.

PERINO: Why?

WATTERS: And finally --

GUTFELD: Try being a guy.

WATTERS: The NBA Finals, not the game. But what happened courtside. The wife of Golden State Warriors reportedly in tears and forced to disable her Instagram account after Beyonce fans, the beehive started sending her death threats for daring to have a conversation with Jay-Z.

Queen B's less than enthusiastic reaction from game three on Wednesday night going viral. I don't get it. It was at the sideline, is that what they're talking about? She wasn't really happy about that.

PAVLICH: She moved-- it was like a whole thing.

WATTERS: It was a whole thing.

PAVLICH: It was stupid, and the lady was asking Jay-Z what he wanted to drink, so she could go get him something and she, I think actually invited them to the game the game because she is the wife of the owner of the Golden State Warriors.

And I think Beyonce should have come out a lot sooner to say what actually happened because she got destroyed.

WATTERS: You know, the beehive is going to come after you, Katie. You're going to get a lot of tweets.

PAVLICH: There was a huge misunderstanding and this poor woman went through a lot yesterday.

PERINO: It's pretty amazing when this stuff on the sidelines is more interesting than the game.

GUTFELD: But you know what this tells you? If you're not on social media -- if you're not on social media, you'd never know. She's a billionaire, right? She's a billionaire.

WILLIAMS: The husband.

GUTFELD: Well, she's a billionaire.

PERINO: Joint account.

GUTFELD: You can go do stuff. You don't have to sit around an Instagram and watch people insult you. I mean, it's like --

WILLIAMS: Yes, that's exactly right.

GUTFELD: It's like she is obsessing over a rainstorm 5,000 miles away.

WILLIAMS: Well, I tell you what, she should come --

PAVLICH: The beehive is serious.

WILLIAMS: She should seats and see what people say about us. Oh, it's terrible. I mean, so she is so sensitive.

WATTERS: We're going to add another topic, Greg?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Driving tests.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Monday.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Are we going to have cameras there or not?

GUTFELD: I will -- I don't know if that's -- I don't think that's legal. I don't think that's --

PERINO: Do fans want us to have cameras there?

PAVLICH: I have a GoPro you can borrow.

WATTERS: Yes, fans, tweet us and Instagram us and Facebook us. Should we have film crew at the Gutfeld driving test?

WILLIAMS: You know, you're nervous anyway. So I just want to protect you because I want you to pass. I don't want it to become a thing.

WATTERS: He performs well under pressure. Look, the cameras are on now. He is doing all right.

WILLIAMS: This is a job.

GUTFELD: All right. This is going to be a nightmare. You know what will be a great story? If I flunk. That's all I could say. It's a win-win. If I pass, I get a license. If I don't, then it's a block on Monday.

WATTERS: On Monday, you guys better tune in. We'll have the results of Greg's driving test. "Fan Mail Friday" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Memory come back. "Fan Mail Friday," let's get to your question. First question. From -- I don't know what that is. What song brings you back to your teens and why? All right, Juan.

WILLIAMS: "Midtown Traffic," Jimi Hendrix.

GUTFELD: Oh, nice.

WILLIAMS: I mean, because it's like, you know, you're out playing ball and there is just screaming in the playground. You feel it. But then there's another part in me that would be like, I don't know who did it. Just my imagination once again, thinking about young women.

GUTFELD: Is that Smokey Robinson?

WILLIAMS: I don't know who that is.

GUTFELD: I don't know. What about you, Katie? You are about 15.

PAVLICH: No, I'd say the Beach Boys. I used to drive around the Jeep listening to Beach Boys and Usher because we would play it before basketball and volleyball games.

WILLIAMS: There you go.

GUTFELD: Usher before sports.

PAVLICH: Yes.

GUTFELD: That's my motto, Jesse.

WATTERS: My first cassette tape was Run DMC King of Rock.

GUTFELD: Yes, a classic.

WATTERS: When my dad found out, he bought me a Bruce Springsteen cassette and then I rebelled and got the Beastie Boys License to Ill.

GUTFELD: There you go. Another classic.

PAVLICH: I like the Beastie Boys.

GUTFELD: You'd take Run DMC over Springsteen in a second.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: Absolutely. I would say, just thinking about late teens and having a car and we lived out in the country, so we had to travel quite a bit. I would say Paula Abdul.

WATTERS: Nice.

PERINO: "Coldhearted Snake."

WATTERS: Oh, Dana, from the top row.

GUTFELD: I met her once. Not very friendly. That was years ago. I would go with the First Clash album, "Imports" side one, back and forth every day for like four years.

WATTERS: I don't know that band.

GUTFELD: You should look. You know, you'd like them. You'd like their politics.

WATTERS: Really?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Okay.

GUTFELD: All right. Question from a familiar person. If you had your own warning label, what would it say? Dana?

PERINO: Don't make all your noises around me.

GUTFELD: I knew it. I knew it had to be about noise.

PERINO: Wow, there's just a lot of noises going on in the news piece.

GUTFELD: There is. There is. We moved and I hear Jesse's staff, I hear THE FIVE staff.

WATTERS: What are they saying about me?

GUTFELD: It's weird. It's like when we come out, they shut up. When you come out, they all shut up and then when you walk away, they start talking again.

WATTERS: All right, I have a plan.

PERINO: There's a lot of ding-dong-ding going on.

GUTFELD: Yes, a lot going on.

WILLIAMS: I don't know who came up with this idea that it was better to have us all together. I don't understand that.

GUTFELD: All right. What would be your warning label?

WATTERS: Mine would be, warning highly toxic.

GUTFELD: Oh, there you go.

WATTERS: Because of my masculinity.

GUTFELD: Katie?

PAVLICH: Mine would be, will spill or trip without notice, for me.

PERINO: Are you clumsy?

PAVLICH: I'm not really clumsy. I just -- it's called Katie's Law, what will go wrong can go wrong.

WATTERS: Oh, really?

PAVLICH: Absolutely will. So I just have to take lots of precautions.

WATTERS: Okay.

GUTFELD: Juan. What is your warning label?

WILLIAMS: Angrier than he appears.

PERINO: Really?

GUTFELD: I don't know if that's possible. You are really angry. My morning label is shake well before using.

WATTERS: Oh.

GUTFELD: I don't even know what that means. Boy, that's very match game. Okay. What books will you be reading this summer? Dana?

PERINO: I just read a great book. I finished it, but it's like already summer.

GUTFELD: No. What you --

WATTERS: Look, she just got so happy. Did you see? She did the little --

PERINO: To girls like us and it's by Christina Alger, I will be bringing that back for another time, but I just ordered. Oh, I'm reading "The Dutch House."

GUTFELD: Really?

PERINO: By Ann Patchett. It comes out in September.

GUTFELD: Oh, wow. That's exciting. Everybody across the country is just thrilled by "The Dutch House."

PERINO: They will be.

GUTFELD: Jesse, you reading?

WATTERS: "Howard Stern Comes Again."

GUTFELD: I got that. I haven't opened it yet, Jesse. I mean, Juan. You guys look alike, sorry.

WILLIAMS: I am reading -- this is actually a good book, but it doesn't sound like it when I describe it. It's a book about slavery in the 1800s and it's a novel, and it's been nominated for like the Booker Award and other things. It's terrific.

PERINO: What's it called?

WILLIAMS: "Black Washington."

PERINO: "Washington Black." I just bought it.

WILLIAMS: Oh, there you go.

GUTFELD: What about you, Katie?

PAVLICH: I'm reading "True Believer" by Jack Carr, which is a sequel to his first book, "Terminal List" and he is a former Navy SEAL and he is really good at writing. This is his second book. So reading the second one now. It's already very good.

GUTFELD: You're going to laugh.

WATTERS: "The Gutfeld Monologues."

GUTFELD: Yes. No, I have like --

PERINO: Scott Adams, his book.

GUTFELD: Yes. No, I have one of old books, but I have like 10 books. And so I go and I read little pieces.

WATTERS: Is that how you do it?

GUTFELD: Yes, I read little pieces.

WATTERS: You're like doing lots of different books at the same time.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, it's at the same time and then I never finish anything. Can I do the last one? All right. How would you rate your first appearance on national television on a scale of one to 10? Katie?

PAVLICH: I was on "Red Eye," so you tell me.

GUTFELD: Weren't you cancelled the first time, too?

PAVLICH: Yes, I had to ride the bus here, and then halfway there. I got cancelled and I had to sleep on the floor of my brother's dorm room.

GUTFELD: That is such a "Red Eye" guest appearance. You said zero.

PERINO: I'd probably be a zero, yes.

GUTFELD: What was it?

PERINO: I can't even remember what it was. I was on --

GUTFELD: "Fox and Friends"?

PERINO: Well, I would say well -- but do you count the White House?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Then, I'd probably say two.

GUTFELD: Jesse?

WATTERS: Oh 10, obviously.

GUTFELD: Yes, of course.

WATTERS: You know what I did? I accidentally walked on to a live set and handed the anchor a script and then walked right out back to the control room and Bruce was like, "You just walked onto the live set, Watters." It was Jon Scott. He just took it and thanked me and just --we have got to pull that tape. But I walked really well.

GUTFELD: Juan?

WILLIAMS: Well, I mean national press conferences and I did fine. It's just you know, I remember afterwards like my mom was saying, "Hey, I saw you on TV." I was like, "Wow, my mom."

PERINO: I think my first one for here was "Hannity."

GUTFELD: I did a fitness thing for "Good day, New York" and I looked fantastic.

PAVLICH: Where is that now?

GUTFELD: Yes, I did. All right, "One More Thing" is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Time now for Friday fun, "One More Thing," Jesse?

WATTERS: It's National Donut Day, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Oh I love it.

WATTERS: We are celebrating in style with this crazy selection of doughnuts courtesy of Glaze Artisan Donuts. They have cannoli donuts, banana foster, strawberry shortcake, Italian rainbow, peanut butter pie, absolutely delicious.

And they have three places in Jersey if you want to check it out in Fort Lee, New Milford and West Caldwell or just go to www.glazeartisan.com.

PERINO: They look beautiful.

WATTERS: And "Watters' World" this weekend. Saturday night eight o'clock. We have an exclusive with the guy who was doxxed by the media for putting out that drunk Nancy Pelosi video, so he'll talk to us about what went down.

WILLIAMS: Dana?

PERINO: I'm going to watch it. That's interesting. Is that the first interview he's done?

WATTERS: Yes, it is.

PERINO: Wow, what a booking, okay, last night was an amazing night in Nashville. Take a listen.

All right, so that is Jillian Cardarelli. Remember her name, you're going to hear a lot more about her. She was performing at Chip Esten's "Light the Summer Night" concert raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. He, unfortunately -- he and his family had to go through that when their two-year-old Addy had leukemia.

But she is now 16, or 16 years later, she must be 18, living a fine and healthy life and they had a great night "Light the Night Walks." You can check it out. It was in Nashville.

WATTERS: Jillian.

WILLIAMS: Greg.

GUTFELD: All right --

PERINO: So good?

GUTFELD: It does. Talk about a Holy Night, am I right, Dana? Saturday, that's tomorrow. 10:00 p.m. "The Greg Gutfeld Show." We've got Pete Hegseth. You know him from that show, "Fox and Friends."

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Right. And you've got Tom Shillue. He's quite a nice chap. And there's Kat Timpf, of course. And Tyrus. That's Saturday 10:00 p.m. If you don't watch this, I will stop watching you. And I do watch you outside.

WILLIAMS: Are you done?

GUTFELD: I think so.

WILLIAMS: Okay, all right, it's my turn. It's not quite sure if Andy Griffith and Opie, but with Father's Day next weekend, take a look at this competition between a North Carolina State Trooper and his daughter.

The trooper, Brad Marshall and daughter, Eden, challenged each other to see who could do more pull ups.

As you can see, the seven-year-old was the winner. But of course, the officer's duty belt looks like it weighs more than Eden, still give the young lady credit. She's been doing gymnastics for two years, practices six hours a day. Eden's dad is a great sport, an example of being a good dad ahead of Father's Day.

PERINO: She is strong.

PAVLICH: Yes, that's amazing.

GUTFELD: I could do better.

PAVLICH: Speaking of little kids. So this little boy missed his school bus, and he wrote a note to his mom to tell her why. It's really funny. He wrote, "As your son, I regret to inform you that I've missed my means of public transportation. I know that you must be in a roller coaster of emotions right now. But rest assured, I've stayed home."

And then he made a pro and con list about missing school and missing the bus. He said "Pros, the first day of home would be fine because my grade is fine. And it was going to be a bad day anyway because I had bad hair. And the con was that he was going to have to call the school and tell them that he had polio."

WILLIAMS: Holy smokes.

PAVLICH: So he made this really cute list and shared it on social media. It has over 870K views.

WATTERS: I just want to say, these donuts ...

GUTFELD: Kids are just kids.

WATTERS: These doughnuts from Glaze Artisanal -- artisan doughnuts glazed -- artisan doughnuts the best doughnut I've ever had.

WILLIAMS: All right. Jesse, I think you got the most expensive one. That's it for us. We're going to see you back here on “The Five” Monday. Have a great weekend, everybody.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.