Jesse Watters on Americans pushing back against Democrats' agenda

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to WATTERS' WORLD, I'm Jesse Watters.



Divided we fall: that's the subject of tonight's Watters' Words.



The corporate media has created an identity crisis in the Republican Party. The right has been manipulated into believing they're wrong, that they represent a minority opinion in America. This head game keeps us down. But it's time for the sleeping giant to wake up.



As the saying goes, "The truth shall set you free."



A majority of the country wants lower taxes and smaller government. Those numbers have actually grown over the last 15 years.



A vast majority of the country favors voter ID, including -- are you ready -- 66 percent of blacks. Paging Major League Baseball.



An overwhelming majority of Americans prefer a lower level of immigration or no immigration at all. Hollywood' is falling apart. Besides the apolitical blockbusters, no one watches their movies anymore. Nobody cares about the Academy Awards. Just look at the ratings.



And look at CNN's ratings. CNN doesn't even have a show in the top 15. Each week, FOX dominates the cable news market. "The Five" is number two on cable news and we're on at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. We beat "The View," "The Today Show" at nine, NBA basketball on Saturday nights.



Tucker Carlson beats "Meet the Press." "Gutfeld" beats Kimmel and Fallon.



And WATTERS' WORLD is number one on the weekends.



Most Americans aren't buying what the left is selling, but we get confused under the cloak of wokeness. "The Daily Caller" interviewed whites and blacks in Minnesota and asked if looting was okay. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Change needs to be made, and if it's not getting done in the traditional avenues, then writing is a good option.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you're being violent, if you're destroying property, I don't think that's cool.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If rioting is what gets people's attention, then I think that's necessary.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We're human and we want to be treated with respect. So we've got to come out here and show we are human and bring respect.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: When violence is involved, it is normally because there's no other way to get your point across.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Most Americans that are black don't go for looting. But white liberals here support it because that's just what they think black Americans support.



Now, where did they get that idea? The media. But the media doesn't have a clue about black America, or maybe they do, they just lie about it.



Black Americans don't want to defund the police, but the defund the police media makes it look like black Americans do.



A majority of black Americans say they've never even felt harassed by the police at all. Interesting, isn't it?



The corporate media is selling us woke lies just to divide us for money and power and distract us from the real issues like the border crisis, which they get rich from. By the way, Biden is getting killed on the border, only 35 percent approval.



But if you call out open borders, because it hurts Americans, you're called racist, to shut you up and keep the cheap labor flowing.



James Carville from Louisiana, I remind you, the guy who helped the Democrat from Arkansas win two terms, identified the problem. Ready?



"Wokeness is the problem and everybody knows it. It's hard to talk to anybody today -- and I talk to lots of people in the Democratic Party -- who doesn't say this, but they don't want to say it out loud."



Why? "Because they'll get clobbered or canceled."



So the fear of being called racist is freezing Americans. Once they freeze you with fear, they take advantage. That's why the Republican Party is always on the defensive and why even most Democrats won't push back on their own.



Republican Senator Tim Scott whose ancestors were sharecroppers declared that America is not systemically racist.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. TIM SCOTT (R-SC): Hear me clearly, America is not a racist country. We are all in this together and we get to live in the greatest country on Earth. The country where my grandfather in his 94 years, saw his family go from cotton to Congress in one lifetime.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: After Senator Scott said that, he trended on Twitter as "Uncle Tim." Twitter dominated by Democrats pushed that Uncle Tim smear. Is the Democratic Party's systemically racist? You could easily argue that based on their history.



And now that party is dividing America by race more than they have since the Civil War. The Democrat Party, corporate America and the social media Titans are dividing us by race to keep us at each other's throats because when America comes together, the power of populism is a threat to their power and profits.



So when Americans realize what we have in common, and we fight for each other, not against each other, that's when the American dream will be fulfilled.



Joining me now to react Senator Ted Cruz. Senator, do you agree with that assessment?



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): I think it's exactly right. I think wokeness is trying to destroy America and we're seeing whether it's the corporate media or big business, we are seeing woke corporations that are engaged as the political enforcers of the radical left, and are trying to silence or trying to cancel. They're trying to punish American citizens, and I think it is profoundly dangerous.



WATTERS: So what does the Republican Party need to do about that? There's always been talk about trust busting ala Teddy Roosevelt, but it never seems to go anywhere. What's the next step?



CRUZ: Look, we've got to grow a backbone. We've got to stand up to big business and we've got to take on Big Tech. We've got to use the antitrust laws to break up Big Tech to go after them for abusing their monopoly power.



This week, I wrote an op-ed in "The Wall Street Journal" on big companies and woke corporations and I made a commitment this week that I am no longer accepting even one penny from any corporate PAC.



Over nine years in the Senate, corporate PACs have given me about $2.6 million. But I said enough is enough. These guys are corrupt. They're lying to the American people. They're fighting the American people. They've declared the American people are their enemy.



And so I don't want their money. I won't take a penny. And when they come to Washington with their hands out for corporate welfare, for subsidies, for mandates, and they do that over and over again. Look, I've been standing against the cronyism and corporate welfare a long time, but I'm urging my colleagues in the Republican Party to stand against the cronyism and corporate welfare as well.



We've launched a new website. That is nowokemoney.com, nowokemoney.com because if we're not going to take the money from the corporate PACs, we've got to rely instead to communicate our message on individual Americans all across the country who are supporting us to the tune of $10.00 or $25.00 or $50.00.



And I think the Republican Party needs to grow a backbone and stand up to woke corporate America.



WATTERS: And so does the Democratic Party, when I'm talking about the voters. They themselves would agree with everything you just said. They don't want corporate welfare. They don't want crony capitalism.



I talked last week about how Biden is throwing -- what is it -- $100 billion at the biggest auto companies in the country just so they can go green and they can do an electric car line and then take all the profits and pat themselves on the back for going green.



Meanwhile, it's just a transfer of wealth from working Americans to Detroit, so Joe Biden can win Michigan next time.



If everybody saw that, I think everybody would come together and agree with everything you just said.



CRUZ: Look, the dirty little secret is that Big Business gets in bed with Big Government and long has done so, and my basic view is big is bad. Big government is bad. Big business is bad. Big Tech is bad. Big Hollywood is bad. Big unions are bad -- that as Republicans, as conservatives, we have to support the little guy. We have to support the small business owner, we have to support the working men and women.



Our party is a blue collar party. Our party are the truck drivers and steel workers and waiters and waitresses and cops and firefighters, the men and women with calluses on their hands that is who we're fighting for. That's who we should be fighting for, not these corrupt cronies -- who -- what happens is big business they curl up in bed with big government and they use government to try to kill their competitors, to try to kill the little guys and we've got to be able to stand up and say no.



WATTERS: And that's what happened during the pandemic. You had the big multinational corporations enjoy the lockdowns, because they could survive the lockdowns because everything is automated and they're not going to get crushed like a mom and pop restaurant or a small hardware store on the corner.



They are making more money than they ever have before and that's why they rooted for Joe Biden and the Democratic Party to win because he was going to prolong the lockdown, and then when he got in control, shower them with our tax dollars.



I'll give you the last word.



CRUZ: Well, I think that's exactly right. Big Tech made billions off the lockdowns and you saw the blue state governors, states like California and New York, where they just shut down small businesses, they shut down restaurants, they destroyed jobs.



You know, New York City Broadway has been destroyed and fine if someone is a multimillionaire star, they'll be fine. But what about the carpenter? What about the lighting guy? What about the makeup woman? All the people whose livelihoods, some arrogant leftist have just destroyed and what a contrast to red states, states like Texas, states like Florida that said open up. People want to work. Kids want to be in school.



You know, Joe Biden and the Democrats, they don't care that more than half the kids in America today are still not back in school in-person five days a week. It's an outrage and I think we ought to be standing for individual liberty against big government and against the abuse of power and I hope that we see other Republicans following the lead and saying no to corporate PACs and instead standing with the people.



WATTERS: I couldn't have said it better myself. Senator Ted Cruz, go check out his op-ed in "The Wall Street Journal."



Thank you very much, Senator.



CRUZ: Thank you.



WATTERS: Governor Ron DeSantis steps into WATTERS' WORLD.



WATTERS: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, one of the only governors in the entire country cracking down on Big Tech. His new bill just passed by the State House and Senate, takes aim at companies like Twitter and Facebook for banning people.



The social media giants have to come clean on their censorship policies and give a 30-day grace period before they take action. And if they don't, they could face whopping fines up to a quarter mil.



Joining me now, Governor Ron DeSantis. Welcome to the show, Governor.



GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): Hey, thanks for having me.



WATTERS: So have you been in contact with Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey? And have they deployed an army of lobbyists to the Sunshine State to stop this?



DESANTIS: Well, usually my contact with them is when they take my videos down of things like YouTube or put disclaimers on some of the things I do on Twitter, which is really unbelievable.



But Jesse, I think Big Tech is just very arrogant. I don't think that they think -- I think they think they're bulletproof because of Section 230, under Federal law, but what we did is we didn't touch Section 230 at the state level, because we can't, obviously, so we focused on a consumer fraud theory.



So they have these Terms of Service, they apply it in ways that are discriminatory. And so if you're someone that's been censored unfairly, or deplatformed, we're giving you the ability to sue Big Tech yourself. And I don't think that that was something that they necessarily thought we would do, so we were able to get it through.



And the thing is, Jesse, this is not just purely a Republican thing. I think that there are people who aren't necessarily Republicans, who see the danger of going down a road in which the discourse in our country is controlled by oligarchs in Silicon Valley.



WATTERS: We just talked to Ted Cruz about that on the top of the show, Americans from across the political aisle are sick of the Big Tech censorship and the corporate welfare. So this strategy, illegal strategy kind of death by a thousand cuts, you just kind of go wherever the soft spots are, if the Feds and Congress aren't going to do anything.



You're also going after these rioters. Now, when I look at video, I don't see a lot of rioting in Florida. I don't see what I see in Minneapolis or New York. But I do see a lot of added control, people in Miami Beach. Is this your crack down there targeting these crazy people?



DESANTIS: Well, actually, this is something we proposed at the end of last summer, when you had the BLM and Antifa riots. We had the National Guard called out. We said it's not going to stand in Florida, and so we were able to avert some of those disasters.



But what I knew was, this is not something, unfortunately, that's going away in our country. And so we wanted to make sure that we were providing the tools for law enforcement to be protected, and for our people to be protected, and so what we're doing is a number of things. One is, if a local government defunds the police, the state is going to be able to come back and restore the funding. We're not going to let local governments put their citizens at risk by indulging in insane policies like that.



And we also have stiff penalties if you're rioting, if you're looting, if you assault someone, particularly a police officer, you're going to jail, you're not just going to have your mug shot taken like they do in Portland and get put back on the street, you're going to spend some time in the slammer.



WATTERS: You've been getting hit hard by "60 Minutes," by NBC News, CNN. Do you take that personally? Or do you just see that as your typical attack on Republican governors that have a rising national profile?



DESANTIS: Well, I think it's the latter. They smear what they fear. And the fact of the matter is, they indulged at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. The conceit that New York was the model, some of these other big blue states and now here we are a year out. Clearly, states like Florida have performed better across the board, education, COVID mortality, economy, jobs, and all of these different things, quality of life.



They don't want to admit that, and so I think that they resort to trying to smear people like me, and to gaslight their viewers with partisan narratives.



WATTERS: You saw the President's State of the Union speech. A lot of people didn't see it. It was probably the lowest rated State of the Union we've ever had in this country. What was the thing that jumped out at you listening to those remarks?



DESANTIS: Well, I'll tell you, it seemed to me to be almost like out of a dystopian novel. You see him there, everyone is vaccinated. You have the VP and the Speaker behind, you know, wearing these masks. You hardly have anybody in the Chamber.



It really just sent, I think a message that America is on its back right now. It didn't exude strength. And I think his pedestrian delivery of it, obviously, you know, he is not the sharpest tool in the toolbox anymore, I think that was readily apparent. So I thought it was really sad to be honest with you.



WATTERS: And so you didn't like him whisper talking throughout the address. I would agree with that.



All right, Governor, you have been named as one of the leading contenders to secure the Republican nomination. I know you're not going to make a big announcement here on WATTERS' WORLD, but you kind of have to be flattered that people are putting you that high up in the conversation. What's going through your mind is you kind of take the lead on a lot of these issues in 2021.



DESANTIS: Well, that's the thing, Jesse. It's not anything that I'm thinking about or positioning myself. I'm doing my job here in Florida, and I think the fact that we're ...



WATTERS: Oh, you're thinking about it.



DESANTIS: ... doing so much. I mean, you talked about -- we talked about Big Tech, you talked about anti-rioting. We're also doing a bill to crack down on influence of the Communist Party of China, things like Confucius Institutes. We're doing more election integrity.



So we're really, I think, leading by example AND I think folks are noticing that. And I think there's a lot of people throughout the country, they are like, man, I wish my state were more like Florida. Why aren't we leading that way?



And of course, many people are pulling up the stakes and moving to Florida because we've really created this oasis of freedom. So, we're proud of that. But it's not based on political posturing or positioning, it is just based on getting things done down here for my folks.



WATTERS: Oh, that's a good attitude to have, and we'd like to have you back on to talk about the Confucius crackdown. That's interesting stuff and they have tentacles everywhere and we've got to keep our eyes open.



Governor, thank you for coming on WATTERS' WORLD.



DESANTIS: All right. Thank you.



WATTERS: Chris Christie on deck, here to explain the real danger Biden poses to America that no one is talking about.



WATTERS: President Biden is a hundred days in and his strategy is pretty clear: spend trillions of dollars to juice the stock market and buy votes with your tax dollars to win re-election. That's it.



The Democratic media will divide Americans with fake race narratives distracting us from real issues like gas prices and the border crisis, hoping to reduce midterm losses.



Joining me now to react, former New Jersey Governor and former presidential candidate, Chris Christie. All right, Governor, do you agree with that assessment?



CHRIS CHRISTIE, FORMER NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR: Yes, I think you're pretty on there, Jesse. You know, what we've seen is this is a guy who campaigned saying he was going to bring the country together, work with both parties, and that he is going to be a transitional President to a new generation of leadership.



And instead, he is governing to the left of FDR, wanting to spend multiples of what FDR did with no World War and no depression to deal with.



You know, listen, I was at that speech the other night and I thought to myself, this sounds like what a 15-year-old would sound like if you gave him a credit card with no limit. It's just incredible and what it's going to do to the American economy is drive inflation way up, and with his tax increases, it is going to hurt the stock market, Jesse, and that's going to hurt everyone out there with 401(k), IRA, their savings for their children's education. This is going to be a disaster if we let it happen.



WATTERS: It's like Bernie Sanders with a better speech writer, and then he hides in the Oval, and doesn't put himself out there so he kind of doesn't get attacked.



I just see it as bribes, Governor. I just see you print money, you tax, you spend and you just shower the American people with cash, just throw it all around to donors, special interests and your voters. You buy off enough people, you buy off enough swing states, and you just choose Wall Street at such high extremes.



You know, you're trying to guarantee yourself free election just by taxing and spending.



When you saw the Feds raid Rudy's house. What crossed your mind? Because when I saw that happening, I think to myself, the Biden Department of Justice just raided the home of the lawyer who broke the Hunter Biden story in Ukraine. Does that scare you at all?



CHRISTIE: Well, you know, what scares me is anytime that the Justice Department decides that they're going to serve a search warrant on an attorney, especially an attorney for, you know, a former President of the United States, you know, the attorney-client privilege is a sacrosanct privilege. And I'm very concerned about all of these actions being taken.



Rudy is a friend of mine. He has been a friend of mine for a long time and I hope for the best for him in all of this because, listen, I've been the victim of the Obama-Biden Justice Department. You know, they went and wrote all of those crazy prosecutions around the George Washington Bridge and the United States Supreme Court threw them out and overruled it as prosecutorial misconduct, nine nothing.



I mean, the Obama-Biden Justice Department was so corrupt that they brought Clarence Thomas and Ruth Bader Ginsburg together.



WATTERS: Yes, so they did that to you to take you out. I think they took out Petraeus. They really targeted the Tea Party and then you saw what they did with President Trump's Campaign, with the spies and the informants and the wiretaps. It's out of control and no one really seems to be able to stand up to it.



When you got coronavirus, it rocked you, didn't it? And now you're stepping up and you have a message about vaccines. And we're on a pretty good pathway with vaccines in this country, but it looks like it might be plateauing. What do you want to say to the American people about that?



CHRISTIE: Well, this this disease is random in who it goes after and where it goes after you. I was in the safest place in the world inside the White House when I caught coronavirus prepping the President for the debates last fall. And it attacked me and put me in the ICU for seven days.



I've had two relatives that were completely healthy who both have died from COVID in the last three months. And so what we need to remember about these vaccines is four times the number of people went through the clinical trials that go through a normal clinical trial for these drugs, they're safe. They are safe and they are effective.



And this is the way I would analogize it to people, it's like putting your seatbelt on when you get in the car. It doesn't guarantee you that if you get an accident that you're not going to get seriously hurt or killed, but it makes it much, much less likely and it helps your other family members and neighbors because it makes you much less likely to pass the disease, and so I think it's the right thing to do.



And the reason we have these so quickly, let's never forget, is because President Trump put the money behind these vaccines and cut all the red tape so that you get here as quickly as they did in world record time. We should use them and I agree that with the President when he -- President Trump when he says everyone should get vaccinated.



WATTERS: All right. Thank God for Operation Warp Speed. Thank you, Governor Christie, we appreciate it.



CHRISTIE: Thanks for having me, Jesse.



WATTERS: Death, worship and human sacrifice, an exclusive look at the cults controlling drug cartels.



WATTERS: Cartels flooding our border aren't just about drugs and human trafficking, it is about cults, human sacrifices, worshipping death saints and exploitation.



The Mexican cartels explain away their violent and criminal behavior through cult fanaticism. They follow these Narco saints to deflect from their crimes. Many of them follow a cult, Santa Muerte connected to the criminal underworld.



Santa Muerte itself translates to Saint Death or Holy Death. It is represented through a skeletal figure holding a scythe. She is often depicted as a Narco saint, meaning one for those involved in the drug cartels. It's a fast growing cult in Mexico with symbols of it on cars, statues, jewelry, even cupcakes.



Not just criminals follow Santa Muerte, some of the poorer class in Mexico view her more as an all-purpose saint. It's said to have millions of followers, but still Catholic and Protestant churches condemn Santa Muerte.



President Felipe Calderon declared her Mexico's enemy and had her shrines for her bulldozed down in 2009. Members of the cult often wear pendants, symbolizing the cult for protection.



Here's a La Linea operative with a Santa Muerte pendant. Sometimes they get tattoos to give them protection for their crimes. They see it as an offering of skin.



Here's a Barrio Azteca drug trafficker with the Santa Muerte tattoo. Some see Santa Muerte as the devil herself or a fake saint devoted to Holy Death.



Human sacrifice has become popular among the cartels. In many cases, people are killed in Santa Muerte shrines and in the form of rituals, sometimes as an offering to her. They often behead or torture people, and they believe it's all going to be okay.



The cartels believe Santa Muerte is protecting them and is still going to take them to heaven, no matter what crimes they commit.



"The Huffington Post" reported many believe that she sanctions, if not blesses such despicable deeds. In 2019, police found over 40 skulls covered in blood, a fetus in a jar and dozens of bones in what they deemed to be a Santeria ritual meant to help the killers avoid getting arrested in Mexico City.



Santeria rituals are often used to give offerings to Santa Muerte. The killers were believed to be part of the La Union Tepito Cartel. In 2017, cartel members in jail killed 28 prisoners in the middle of a ritual to Santa Muerte in Acapulco, Mexico, according to Mexican newspaper, "Reforma."



This has been going on for years. In 2008, according to the F.B.I., Gulf Cartel members captured Sinaloa cartel members and killed them at a public Santa Muerte shrine. Law enforcement said they were likely killed as offerings to Santa Muerte. Human sacrifices are seen as offerings to this fake saint.



They somehow think the saint is condoning their behavior and is giving them more power in the narco world, making them all the more dangerous.



It's not just Santa Muerte that cartel members worship though.



Here is Ovidio Guzman Lopez, son of the infamous El Chapo Guzman, and a Mexican drug lord himself, a high ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel. His pendant is another narco saint, the Holy Infant of Atocha. He wears his pendant for protection for crimes.



Cartel members often use religion as a means of explaining away these crimes. What used to be the notorious Mexican La Familia Michoacana drug cartel use the idea of religion to kill people. Their former leader, Nazario Moreno Gonzalez preached that they were allowed to behead their enemies, because it's their divine right to get rid of them -- divine justice.



It is now been reconstituted as Los Caballeros Templarios, still using the idea of religion to control their members. These cults cartel members are in make them even more dangerous and more ruthless. These are the people we're letting into our country with our open borders policies.



Here to tell us more, host of "No Agenda" on FOX Nation, Lara Logan.



First, we just want to thank Lara for doing a lot of the investigation that revealed what we just told you about. Lara, thank you for that and tell us why Americans need to understand the cult angle to the cartel crisis.



LARA LOGAN, FOX NATION HOST, "NO AGENDA": Well, this is a bottom up phenomenon within the cults, Jesse, and it dates right back to the Aztecs who were never really conquered by the Spanish on military tactics alone. It was smallpox that decimated them.



And so this is left over from the ancient Aztec religions. And it's a way that, you know, cult capos and squad leaders, if you like us to recruit, and also to keep these guys under their control, and also to justify the things that they do.



You know, it's like human sacrifices of old. They would play a game that was a cross between lacrosse and basketball. And the victor would slice the head of the loser's team and there were sacrifices that were done by their gods.



And those are the kinds of things that you see in a lot of these killings happen around these shrines like the shrine of Santa Muerte.



WATTERS: So, this is an indigenous cult that goes back centuries, does that give the cartel a firmer grip on the lower class that they smuggle across?



LOGAN: Well, there's the distinction between the people and the cartel and the way the people worship these saints and the way the cartels use them, because for the people, it's part of folklore, it is part of culture. It's also what's there for you when institutions like the Catholic Church, or like, you know, the government when they forsake you and abandon you who never forsakes you, right? It's the saints that you believe in.



But with the cartels, it's much more important, because when you've got cartel members who are going to prison, how do you keep them loyal? One way is the tattoos which are sometimes known as sacrifices of the flesh, and you're giving up your flesh to the gods so that they look after you.



So yes, does it give them power and control over the people? Of course. But you know, what gives you more power and control than the combination of this sort of deep faith, and the worst, most terrible and terrifying tactics of violence that you can ever imagine? Like, for example, cutting out the heart of a young girl while she is still alive.



WATTERS: And they use that to justify their killings, and I guess keep the rest of the cartel soldiers in line to make them believe that this is okay.



LOGAN: It's like a sacrifice.



WATTERS: That this is sanctioned and this is okay. Right. So does the Biden administration understand the intelligence of this? I mean, you're coming at this from a really granular angle, very detailed, very well explained. Do they have a strategy to combat the cult phenomenon with the cartels? Because essentially, we're having a cult control our own border.



LOGAN: Yes, the strategy is open the border and let them all come in and do whatever they want, and make as much money as they want, pour drugs into the country. Use the children that they bring across the border for whatever reasons they want.



And why do I say that? Well, because if you ask the cartel leaders, that's what they'll tell you. Right? I spoke to one just recently, and I asked him about the unaccompanied minors coming across the border. And I said, what is this? And he said, it's our workforce.



I said, what work will they do? And he said, well, some of them will sell drugs and some will do ordinary jobs and some of them will do the things that nobody wants to imagine.



I said, what? Like child porn? He said, yes. Child prostitution? Yes. And even child snuff videos.



WATTERS: Oh, God.



LOGAN: So you know, I mean, the Biden administration knows everything that you and I are talking about. None of this is secret, Jesse. It's not like, you know, it's not like you can't research and find out about the cartels, it is not like the F.B.I. hasn't documented this. It's not like, you know, anyone following the cartels doesn't know about this.



It's a growing phenomenon within the ranks of the cartels because as they become more powerful and they have more to lose, it becomes more important to control both the cartel members and the population around them.



WATTERS: I'm just shocked that this administration is allowing the importation of underage children from Central America to participate in snuff videos.



Lara Logan, everyone go watch her FOX Nation specials. You're going to really see some stuff that no one else has been able to uncover.



Thank you very much for digging into that layer. We appreciate it.



LOGAN: Thank you, Jesse.



WATTERS: Is liberalism a mental disorder? A psychiatrist next to analyze that condition.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ROSE MCGOWAN, ACTRESS: I grew up in a cult and it was a very famous cult called Children of God and it gave me a superpower. It gave me the ability to see the control and the propaganda machine.



You might be in a cult, too, if you don't know the signs, and I do believe Democrats most especially are in a deep cult that they really don't know about and aren't really aware of.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Actress Rose McGowan might be onto something. It turns out white liberals are way more likely to have mental health problems. The Pew Research study just resurfaced on social media leaving many to ask why there's a connection between progressive ideas and mental illness.



A writer for "Evie" Magazine explained it this way. Building resiliency against hardship is the best weapon against depression and anxiety, yet progressive ideology forces its followers to wallow in feelings of helplessness and victimhood.



Joining me now to examine the science behind the study is psychotherapist and author of "Disconnected: How to Protect Your Kids from the Harmful Effects of Device Dependency," Tom Kersting.



All right, Tom, we're not saying being a liberal means you're mentally ill. There are studies that do draw a connection, though, between a vowed liberals, especially white liberals, and higher reporting of mental illness, including anxiety and depression. Explain that connection and what your theory is on the political connotation of it.



TOM KERSTING, PSYCHOTHERAPIST: So thanks, Jesse. So let me just talk real quickly about what we -- we hear the term mental health, but what is it? So it's pretty simple. It's what is going on? What is orbiting around in our minds?



All right, so the average person has, it is estimated about 60,000 thoughts per day, and about 90 to 95 percent of those thoughts are subconscious thoughts, those daydreaming thoughts. Now, where do they come from? Where does our thinking come from? It comes from our experiences, and it comes from the information that we're consuming on a daily basis.



Right now, the average person spends roughly eight to nine hours a day immersed on their phones, and in screens and in social media, where most of their information is coming, and therefore securing itself deep within their subconscious mind.



So depending on what you're looking at, you know, the algorithms direct information towards you, that's consistent with the things that you're saying. So as far as, you know, white liberals, for example, having more mental health issues, a lot of the information that they are consuming is in -- is a lot of doom and gloom. And it's not, you know, hope in love and so forth.



And it can also create a sort of, you know, cognitive dissonance, which is basically you have conflicting thoughts. So, your subconscious is, you know, programmed and you have these deep beliefs, but then you see evidence that doesn't support that, and it can create conflict mentally in your mind, and lead to things like anxiety and depression.



WATTERS: So that's interesting, if you are a liberal, and you are immersing yourselves in social media, or CNN and MSNBC, and they're telling you, the world is going to end, climate crisis, we're all going to die. Or, you know, black Americans and white Americans, they're at each other's throats, they're gunning each other down. It's basically a race war. Those types of things will have a subconscious influence on their mental health and manifest itself in feelings of fear, anxiety and depression?



KERSTING: Exactly. So the subconscious mind is the uncritical, subjective mind, right? The conscious mind is the critical mind.



So the subconscious is like a supercomputer. So the way in which messaging is secured into the subconscious is either subliminally or through constant repetition. So it bypasses that conscious, critical mind and then you form these beliefs that you're not really even aware of.



And then when you have something, for example, a cognitive dissonance, an example would be, you know, you keep hearing that there's peaceful protest, peaceful protest, but then the reporter has a fire, a building burning behind him.



And now there's that conflict, like, you can't -- it's so hard to shake your beliefs when you see a truth or a reality, and you become defensive, and it causes this restlessness, you know, and essentially what is, you know, mental wellbeing with emotional health? I always say that, you know, whatever we're feeling is really a symptom of what we're thinking. And then 90 to 95 percent of our thinking, we're not really consciously aware of.



Another thing I think we can touch on here, Jesse, too, is that you know, God, all right. You hear the term God, one nation under God, and this isn't about religion. God, you know, represents all that is good. And, you know, I did a little bit of research on this and 40 -- another Pew Research, 43 percent of white liberal women have a strong belief in God, whereas, I'm sorry, 45 percent, and 83 percent of white conservative women do.



So that factor there, just that belief in basically all that is good, whenever good is removed, that opens up the doors for darkness, hence evil.



WATTERS: All right, Tom, thanks very much.



KERSTING: Yes, my pleasure. Thanks for having me, Jesse. Be well.



WATTERS: Up next, "Last Call." A very special personal announcement.



WATTERS: In case you missed it, I announced on "The Five" that I wrote a book. I did. It's called "How I Saved the World." Part autobiography, part call to arms, part confession. I mean, I talk about things I haven't told anybody before.



Stories from high school, college, roaming around the beaches for "The Factor," meeting Donald Trump. You're going to love it. Get out there. You can preorder it right now, Amazon, HarperCollins wherever books are sold, and it comes out on July 6th.



That is all for tonight. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. "Justice with Judge Jeanine" is next, and remember, I'm Watters and this is my world.



