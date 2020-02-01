Jesse Watters: Democrats suffer enormous tactical loss on impeachment

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," January 31, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino, along with Emily Compagno, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld. It is 5:00 in Miami, and this is THE FIVE.

Yes, the five is here in Miami for the Super Bowl but first let's get into some breaking news because there's a pivotal moment in President Trump's impeachment trial.

House managers and Trump's legal team have wrapped up the debate on witnesses and we are awaiting the statement from Senator Mitch McConnell on how things are going to play out from here. So, let's get the latest from Chad Pergram. Chad?

CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: We are waiting right now for them to come to some sort of agreement to figure out what the lay of the land is going to be like for the rest of the Senate trial. They want to have final arguments from the defense counsel, from the impeachment managers. Maybe speeches from senators and how they bring this end for a landing.

That's what's going on right now. And there's negotiation going off -- going on off the Senate floor that's right now we are in this weird quorum call, they're not actually trying to take attendance in the Senate. What they're trying to do is negotiate some sort of an agreement offstage.

Now one rumor that was burning through the capitol earlier this afternoon is that there was an agreement that they would postpone a final vote on the verdicts, with both articles of impeachment until next Wednesday. Chuck Schumer, the minority leader says that's not true. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): We have stood for one thing. We do not want this rushed through. We do not want it in the dark of night. Members have an obligation to tell the American people and to the people of their states why they are voting.

So, we are not -- we are going to use whatever power we have to present it -- prevent it from being rushed through, but right now there is no agreement.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERGRAM: And so, we are waiting to see what might come out tonight that will inform us how long they go tonight, how long they go tomorrow and do they may be postpone a vote until after the State of the Union.

One thing I've been told this afternoon, that continuing to conduct the Senate trial here of President Trump while they have State of the Union at the Capitol next Tuesday is a logistical nightmare. And so, they might have to take a pause.

Obviously, there are pressures inside the Democratic caucus to get certain centers running for president to Iowa to campaign. And on the other side of the other disagreement among Republicans on how soon they should wrap this up. You know, senators want to do their due diligence even if it's fait accompli that the president will not be convicted and removed but they want to have their say on the Senate floor.

And there is concern that if they lead this out until Wednesday or Thursday there is always another bombshell that might erupt somewhere on Capitol Hill. When you have the votes to move something you move quickly.

And that would not be the case here if something comes in over the trends between now and next Wednesday or Thursday, and that's why some Republican senators are pressuring Mitch McConnell right now to say let's get this over with and perhaps vote this weekend. Dana?

PERINO: All right, thank you, Chad. We appreciate it. I think everyone would appreciate if it wraps up but it all wrap up when it will wrap up.

In the meantime, I want to play a couple of things. Listen to this from the Democrats who are saying that the president, even if he is acquitted that they don't think that that would be legitimate if they don't have additional witnesses. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCHUMER: If my Republican colleagues refused to consider witnesses and documents in this trial, the president's acquittal will be meaningless, because it will be the result of a sham trial.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA): You cannot have a true acquittal if you've not had a fair trial.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): He will not be acquitted. You cannot be acquitted if you don't have a trial.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Lamar's decision it's an offense against the Senate, it's an offense against the rule of law and it's an offense against the American people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: One of the president's lawyers Patrick Philbin had something different to say about that. He said the impeachment would be actually considered illegitimate.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PATRICK PHILBIN, DEPUTY COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT: The House managers have said throughout their presentation and throughout all of the proceedings here again and again that you can't have a trial without witnesses and documents. As if it's just that simple. If you are going to have trial there have to be new witnesses and documents.

But it's not that simple. There is no need for that because these articles of impeachment on their face are defective.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: All right, Jesse, let's take it around the table. Because we're here for the Super Bowl but we still have impeachment going on, and obviously, I mean, they really like Patrick Philbin.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. Big cheers for Philbin out here in Miami, guys. Yes. He's the starter around here. Now, I cannot believe the Democrats are trying to impeach the president during Super Bowl weekend. It's just un-American and their timing has been terrible. Again, terrible timing.

Just permission to make an analogy, Dana.

PERINO: Are you asking me?

WATTERS: Yes. And it's a sports analogy so just try to follow along.

PERINO: OK.

WATTERS: So, on Sunday night, you know, 49ers are going to play the Chiefs.

PERINO: Got it.

WATTERS: And at the end of the night, the clock is going to run out, one team is going to go back into the locker room and the other team is going to celebrate victory.

Why can't Democrats take a page out of that book and lose gracefully? These people have not accepted defeat when Trump won in 2016. They didn't even accept the Mueller report. And now they are saying the Senate trial where he's going to be acquitted that he is not going to be acquitted and it's not a fair trial.

I mean, this is like flipping a coin, heads, I win, tails, you lose. My 8- year-old daughters have a better grip on reality than that. You can't accuse this guy of cheating every single time he beats you or else you just look like sore losers. And at the end of this whole thing we got to wrap it up, vote on witnesses, vote to acquit and do what Americans do best. In an election year we debate and then we vote.

PERINO: And also, what about the fact that we have all of this like the illegitimate thing.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Right.

PERINO: So, it's like every -- it's like word games.

GUTFELD: Well, what they've done is, to use the football analogy, they've moved the goalpost into the parking lot.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: I mean, I don't know where else they can go with this. And Chad, if I may call him Chad, we've never really met -- it really --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Have you ever hang out with Chad?

GUTFELD: No, I've never hanged out with Chads.

WATTERS: With Chads.

GUTFELD: But it's all about the next bombshell, which are never bombshell's but they're always waiting for the bombshells which turned out to be egg shells which you crush with your hands. You know what drives me crazy, though? How can the meds -- I said the meds -- the media and the Dems always be so outraged when you knew the ending to this?

We talked about this, we said this is how it was going to end. This is like leaving the theater after seeing the "Titanic" and saying, you didn't tell me this ship was going to sink. Now I'm sad. This is all Kabuki theater.

The media and the Dems think you are stupid and that you're going to fall for this even though you knew it ahead of time. Another film analogy, the Dem, this is political stalking. They are stalking the president. This is political stocking.

So, they're like the government version of Glenn Close in "Fatal Attraction" and the American people is the bunny.

PERINO: I'm not good.

GUTFELD: Because this is a year three-year long obsession which proves that it's an emotional event which you -- is the reason why you see this hyperbole now amongst Morning Joe and all these other nincompoops who are like pulling out what's left of their hair weaves out.

PERINO: I mean, they don't have your hair.

GUTFELD: They don't have my -- this is real, Morning Joe!

PERINO: This is what happened. Juan, there is an old adage in politics that if you're to lose, lose quickly. But the Democrats are wanting to drag this out.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: I don't think they necessarily view it in that way. I mean, you know, you guys are talking sports analogies, I think it's a little bit like Tom Brady deflating the football and then winning. Everyone says, what are you going to do? Or the Houston Astros say, you know what, we're cheating.

So, you have the U.S. Senate, the U.S> Senate, they are deliberating. Meanwhile, John Kelly, the former chief of staff says, yes, you know what, John Bolton is probably telling the truth and I think that the president was up to something.

And John Bolton in the New York Times story today --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: He didn't say that.

WILLIAMS: -- again, more information from the book. What is Bolton apparently saying? He was in a meeting not only with the president saying put pressure on the Ukrainians, but also putting now the president's lawyer Pat Cipollone in that meeting. You start to think to yourself, yes, there is more coming. Lev Parnas --

GUTFELD: Bombshells.

WILLIAMS: These are all -- no, it reminds me specifically of what we heard last night from Lamar Alexander when he announced that he would not vote for witnesses. He said, yes, the Democrats have proved their case, but you know what, yes, it's excessive, it's not good behavior but I'm not going to vote for impeachment. You think, what is going on? Have all institutions in the country just gone to hell?

GUTFELD: Your bombshells are Hail Mary's.

WATTERS: Juan, don't you destroy the institutions of this country.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: Don't you dare attack the institution.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I think Donald Trump is doing a good job.

PERINO: Emily, when the -- so the senators are the jurors, and when a juror wants to go home on a Friday night and the judge wants to wrap it up, what should -- what do you think Mitch McConnell should do? Try to get this done this weekend?

EMILY COMPAGNO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I think it's everyone -- it's in everyone's best interest to have this concluded before the Super Bowl. Look, I think the issue into touch upon what you're talking about is the institution has been already blasted apart by those guys on the Hill.

I have never seen such a perversion of due process or procedure in my life. And you know, I go back to what Pelosi said. She called today for the disbarment --

GUTFELD: Yes.

COMPAGNO: -- of the White House attorneys. And meanwhile, when she was asked about why bribery was not part of the original articles of impeachment she said, no, no, no, I'm not an attorney.

And then we had Adam Schiff just now on the floor not a little while ago that said, the Dershowitz -- the Dershowitz defense of unconstitutionality.

So, we have these people literally attacking the notion that the White House is defending the defendant on trial and they're treating this entire trial, that the jury -- the juror aspect of it as a fact-finding. But that is what is supposed to be what the House did.

GUTFELD: Right.

COMPAGNO: So, they failed, they apparently need more evidence and more bombshells and more ticking clocks, but at the same time nothing has been uncovered like we've seen from the whole time. Which is why the ending was predictable.

WILLIAMS: By the way, what I was saying was that, John Kelly, the former chief of staff was saying 75 percent of the American people, the constituents of the Senate think that we should have witnesses. And yet, the institution somehow says no, that's not what this is about. It's just about showing loyalty to Trump.

WATTERS: Well, you don't --

PERINO: Right.

WATTERS: You can't have a witness if there was no crime, Juan.

WILLIAMS: My gosh.

PERINO: All right. We're going -- we can keep talking about this but we're also going to talk about the Super Bowl. Because there's a lot more to come on this Senate impeachment trial but you've got to stay with The Five. We have special surprises coming up.

WILLIAMS: Welcome back to The Five.

A live look at the Senate floor on this pivotal day of the impeachment trial. We are still awaiting a crucial vote on witnesses. Now if that vote fails it will clear the way for President Trump's acquittal. Here is Adam Schiff earlier.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): Let the American people know that you understand they deserve the truth. Let them know that you still care about the truth, that the truth still matters. Though much divides us, on this we should agree. A trial stripped of all its trappings should be a search for the truth, and that requires witnesses and testimony. A trial without witnesses is no trial at all.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Emily, how would you respond to that plea coming from the lead prosecutor, lead impeachment manager on the Democratic side?

COMPAGNO: Just how hypocritical I find, given that the entire time after this started the House is clamoring for witness testimony at that point. So much so that they had pending court cases about the testimony. And then all of a sudden it didn't matter. And it had to be rushed -- rushed to finish. And then all of a sudden that didn't matter, and instead they sat on it for four weeks.

And so, it's difficult for me to believe anything out of that man's mouth frankly, but especially when it comes to an actual appreciation of or commitment to actual fact-finding or an actual result that makes sense or transparent process in any way possible because this entire thing has been predictable, political game playing.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, when you hear Adam Schiff say a fair trial and you look at the polls and people say we want witnesses, what do you think?

WATTERS: I say I don't care what Adam Schiff says. I don't care if he wants a fair trial. It wasn't fair in the House. He doesn't get to play it like that, he's not in charge.

The Democrats only want their witnesses. They don't want Republican witnesses and that's just not fair. So, to be lectured on fairness from him is ridiculous. And this is why you can't trust Democrats with power. They will abuse it, they will run over the Constitution, they will put up fabricated pieces of evidence, they will lie about it, deceptive articles, bogus subpoenas, and then they'll claim that they knew what the framers wanted.

I listened to hours and hours and days and days of testimony from probably some of the smartest litigators I've ever heard in my entire life, and they destroyed the Democrats' defense on the facts. They destroyed on the evidence, precedent, the Constitution and the history of this.

These are weak articles, they never should've been set up, this half-baked cake was poisonous. And then are all of a sudden saying the Senate has to swallow it. The Senate doesn't have to do that. The Senate can do whatever it wants. And what the Senate wants to do is get this over with and get onto the 2020 election.

WILLIAMS: Dana, the big news today on the Republican side was first, of course, Lamar Alexander, the senator from Tennessee announcing that he would not vote in support of allowing witnesses to testify. And that was followed up, then later today when Lisa Murkowski said she too would not vote to allow witnesses. What's going on, on the Republican side?

PERINO: Well, it's interesting because it's like the, as I said yesterday the media had all the headlines that the Republicans didn't have enough -- didn't had the votes to block witnesses. It wasn't that the Democrats had to prove their case in order to force witnesses.

And I think that somebody like Senator Alexander and Murkowski, who two days ago the Democrats were saying, wow, these are really principled people. They are just so amazing.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: So, they came to their conclusion and it's like, wow, what happened to them, they're not -- they must not have their principles or had their heads screwed on straight.

WATTERS: Right.

PERINO: I think that both Murkowski and Alexander were thinking about the institution of the Senate and that going forward it is not a good idea to allow a House process that's not complete, that doesn't go to the third coequal branch, the judiciary to try to solve the dispute before sending over something that is half-baked.

WILLIAMS: Really? You know, from my perspective I think obstruction is very real. But let me play something for you, Greg. This is Schiff who is saying that John Bolton should be under oath.

GUTFELD: Yes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCHIFF: So here you have the president saying John Bolton is not telling the truth. Let's find out. Let's put John Bolton under oath. Let's find out who is telling the truth. A trial is supposed to be a quest for the truth. Let's not fear what we will learn.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: As I mentioned, the former chief of staff Kelly saying he believes Bolton. What do you say, Greg?

GUTFELD: It doesn't matter. You know, Adam Schiff in that first sound on tape said he was condemning division, which is like a pig condemning pork chops. He is 100 percent made of the stuff.

In the end it requires two-thirds of the Senate vote. Right? To prevent -- why two-thirds? To prevent a partisan impeachment. What this is, is something the Democrats have invented. It's a nuisance impeachment. It's like a nuisance lawsuit except all the Democrats are wearing neck braces and doing slip and falls all at once.

But the sad thing about nuisance impeachments is that they are easy to do depending on who controls the House. So, both sides can do this and it's going to be a ping-pong thing.

Remember how we compare -- we are comparing this impeachment to the one in the '90s.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: How soon will we be comparing an impeachment in the future to this one? It could be next year. It could be in two years because a nuisance impeachment will be ongoing. It's like construction outside your house. First day you see it, it's like, what's that doing there? And then you just get used to it.

WATTERS: Well, actually, I'm excited about impeaching the next Democrat president. I can't wait.

GUTFELD: What if it's Kanye West?

WATTERS: Well, we'll let it slide in that case.

WILLIAMS: Wow. Honestly, I'll tell you we're live in Miami and maybe we're hot in Miami. Another live look at the Senate floor in Washington as we await that crucial Senate vote on impeachment trial witnesses. You've got to stay with us because The Five is live from Miami.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Welcome back. We continue to monitor the Senate impeachment trial as they approach a critical vote on witnesses. Now the media of course siding with the Democrats and attacking Republicans.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE SCARBOROUGH, HOST, MSNBC: Every one of these Republicans are going to be held accountable for them obstructing justice. Obstructing a fair hearing.

JOHN BERMAN, HOST, CNN: And Russia, if you're listening, 2020 is open for investigation.

CARL BERNSTEIN, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR, CNN: This is a cover up. Plain and simple. We have seen now a really shameful and an episode in our history that is going to wear down for many, many years.

MICHAEL MOORE, FILMMAKER: He is saying essentially, let's just say this is a court case. Yes? Yes, he beat his wife. So?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Greg, this just shows me how ineffective the media is. The media and the Democrats, because they work together.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Not able to convince one Republican in the House and most likely not one Republican in the Senate to side against the president.

GUTFELD: You know, I wrote down five things you probably didn't know about the media but you know now. Number one, it kind of the older echelon, they are getting kind of gross and kind of nonsensical. That leads me to my next step, number two, I think there needs to be term limits for people in the media.

WATTERS: Except us.

GUTFELD: Except us. Sorry. Number three, they could -- if they could spend all this time on this baloney, they must not be doing much else, if they can put all their energy into this.

Number four, they are no longer useful to us, right? There has to be a better way to get your information them from these people like The Five, Fox News, or online. I hear that's a good way to get your news.

And finally, they all know that it's a game. They know this was a game, they knew how it's going to end, right? So, they are just playing you for a fool thinking you won't know that. Those are my five things. I'll be publishing them later.

WATTERS: OK. Juan, if you look at what we've seen in the last three years, the media tried to get Hillary elected, failed. Hillary -- they tried to push the Mueller report, no collusion. And now they try to push impeachment. That is about to fail. What does that say about how strong the media actually is in America?

WILLIAMS: I think that what you are talking about is what you perceive to be liberal media.

WATTERS: I am.

WILLIAMS: You're not talking about conservative media like gee, the Wall Street Journal, Dredge Report --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I'm talking about 90 percent --

WILLIAMS: Hold on. I'm talking about the number one web site in America, Dredge, I'm talking about the number one newspaper, the Wall Street Journal. I could go on.

But my point to you is when people report something like Alan Dershowitz says, as long as the president thinks it's in the national interest for him to get reelected, then he can do anything.

GUTFELD: He didn't say that.

WILLIAMS: Or -- yes, he did.

WATTERS: No, he didn't.

WILLIAMS: Or Pat Philbin says it's OK for the president to get information from a foreign government to use against a political rival. And you say, media, you're terrible!

WATTERS: Also not true.

WILLIAMS: Why are you reporting that?

WATTERS: All right. So, Juan disagrees with the two most prominent constitutional scholars in the country. That's fine.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: You're allowed to disagree.

WILLIAMS: Wait.

WATTERS: I would just kindly disagree with that.

WILLIAMS: What an analogy. This is Tom Brady and the soft football and you are saying, no problem. Go right ahead.

WATTERS: Yes, you are letting --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: You already used that analogy.

WATTERS: You are letting the air out of this conversation, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Yes. yes.

WATTERS: Emily, what do you think about the media's performance in the impeachment seeing?

COMPAGNO: To me, especially that whole line up, it's one big delusional fabrication. And it reminded me of watching an episode of "Lost." Do you remember that show?

GUTFELD: Yes.

COMPAGNO: Or the "Matrix." Where you're screaming at the screen like, how can you even be living like this? This is insane. Or they are to each other and you realize that it's just a bubble of delusion.

And we have, if we can show it for a second, we have someone who loves to perpetuate that delusion even further, which is Joe Biden talking about that this isn't partisan impeachment. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, CHIEF ANCHOR, ABC NEWS: The partisan impeachment was wrong in 1974, wrong in 1998. Why isn't it wrong now?

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Because it's not a partisan impeachment. He violated the Constitution. Period. Even if it is a party line vote, it just goes -- reflects on those who know in fact in their heart and their head that in fact it's a violation of the Constitution to do what he did, and in fact vote no.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COMPAGNO: Cocoon delusion.

WATTERS: Right. So, Dana --

GUTFELD: Cocoon.

WATTERS: -- Joe Biden is saying this is not a partisan impeachment. I don't see how he squares that circle.

PERINO: Yes, that was a -- that's a hard one especially when you -- I think it's -- forget Lamar Alexander and Lisa Murkowski and whether they would vote for witnesses, we knew the president was going to be acquitted.

The question is really more -- are there more Democrats that are going to vote with the Republicans on acquittal --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: And we think there are a few of them.

PERINO: If they don't, I'm not going to criticize them.

WATTERS: I will, Dana. All right, coming up next, the 2020 election heats up. President Trump gets the rock star treatment during his Iowa rally as the Democrats get ready for the caucuses.

COMPAGNO: President Trump firing up the crowd last night in Des Moines, Iowa as 2020 Democrats make a last-minute push ahead of Monday's first in the nation caucuses. Here's the President last night attacking his rivals. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Let's vote for Pocahontas. Let's vote for Bernie. Let's vote for Sleepy Joe. He's falling to a sleep. Joe -- he always gets the name wrong. How about Buttigieg, Buttigieg? They call him Mayor Pete. You know why? Because nobody can pronounce his name.

What happened to Mini-Mike Where's he? He's not running. He's skipping four or five states. Mini-Mike, I've had him up to here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Where did he put his hand?

COMPAGNO: All right, we have Mitch McConnell speaking on the Senate floor right now. We're going to take you live to that.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

JOHN ROBERTS, SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE: -- under the impeachment rules, any motion to subpoena witnesses or documents, the yeas and nays are required under Senate resolution 483, the clerk will call the roll.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. Alexander?

SEN. LAMAR ALEXANDER (R-TN): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Miss Baldwin.

SEN. TAMMY BALDWIN (D-WI): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Barrasso.

SEN. JOHN BARRASSO (R-WY): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Mr. Bennet.

SEN. MICHAEL BENNET (D-CO): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mrs. Blackburn.

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN (R-TN): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Mr. Blumenthal. Mr. Blunt.

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL (D-CT): No.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No. Mr. Booker.

SEN. CORY BOOKER (D-NJ): Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Boozman.

SEN. JOHN BOOZMAN (R-AR): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Mr. Braun.

SEN. MIKE BRAUN (R-IN): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Mr. Brown.

SEN. SHERROD BROWN (D-IA): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Burr.

SEN. RICHARD BURR (R-NC): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Miss Cantwell.

SEN. MARIA CANTWELL (D-WA): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mrs. Capito.

SEN. SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO (R-WV): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, Mr. Cardin.

SEN. BEN CARDIN (D-MD): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Carper.

SEN. TOM CARPER (D-DE): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Casey.

SEN. BOB CASEY (D-PA): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Cassidy.

SEN. BILL CASSIDY (R-LA): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Miss Collins.

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS (R-ME): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Coons.

SEN. CHRIS COONS (D-DE): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Cornyn?

SEN. JOHN CORNYN (R-TX): No

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Miss Cortez Masto.

SEN. CATHERINE CORTEZ MASTO (D-NV): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Cotton.

SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Mr. Cramer.

SEN. KEVIN CRAMER (R-ND): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Mr. Crapo.

SEN. MIKE CRAPO (R-ID): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Mr. Cruz.

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Mr. Daines.

SEN. STEVE DANES (R-MT): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Miss Duckworth.

SEN. TAMMY DUCKWORTH (D-IL): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Durbin.

SEN. DICK DURBIN (D-IL): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Enzi.

SEN. MIKE ENZI (R-WY): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Miss Ernst. Mrs. Feinstein?

SEN. DIANNE FEINSTEIN (D-CA): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Miss Ernst, no. Mrs. Fischer.

SEN. DEB FISCHER (R-NE): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Mr. Gardner.

SEN. CORY GARDNER (R-CO): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Mrs. Gillibrand.

SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND (D-NY): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Graham?

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Mr. Grassley?

SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY (R-IA): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Miss Harris.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Miss Hassan.

SEN. MAGGIE HASSAN (D-NH): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Hawley.

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Mr. Heinrich.

SEN. MARTIN HEINRICH (D-NM): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Miss Hirono.

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO (D-HI): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Hoeven?

SEN. JOHN HOEVEN (R-ND): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Mrs. Hyde Smith.

SEN. CINDY HYDE-SMITH (R-MS): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Mr. Inhofe.

SEN. JIM INHOFE (R-OK): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Mr. Johnson.

SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Mr. Jones?

SEN. DOUG JONES (D-AL): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Kaine.

SEN. TIM KAINE (D-VA): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Kennedy?

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, Mr. King.

SEN. ANGUS KING (D-ME): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Miss Klobuchar.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Lankford?

SEN. JAMES LANKFORD (R-OK): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, Mr. Leahy.

SEN. PATRICK LEAHY (D-VT): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Lee.

SEN. MIKE LEE (R-UT): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Mrs. Loeffler.

SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER (R-GA): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Mr. Manchin.

SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Markey.

SEN. Ed MARKEY (D-MA): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. McConnell?

SEN. MITCH MCCONNEL (R-KY): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Miss McSally.

SEN. MARTHA MCSALLY (R-AZ): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Mr. Menendez.

SEN. BOB MENENDEZ (D-NJ): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Merkley?

SEN. JEFF MERKEY (D-CO): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Moran?

SEN. JERRY MORAN (R-KS): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Miss Murkowski?

SEN. LISA MURKOWSKI (R-AK): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Mr. Murphy?

SEN. CHRIS MURPHY (D-CT): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mrs. Murray.

SEN. PATTY MURRAY (D-WA): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Paul?

SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Mr. Perdue?

SEN. DAVID PERDUE (R-GA): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, Mr. Peters.

SEN. GARY PETERS (D-MI): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Portman.

SEN. ROB PORTMAN (R-OH): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Mr. Reed.

SEN. JACK REED (D-RI): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Mr. Risch.

SEN. JIM RISCH (R-ID): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, Mr. Roberts.

SEN. PAT ROBERTS (R-KS): No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Mr. Romney.

SEN. MITT ROMEY (R-UT): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Aye. Miss Rosen.

SEN. JACKY ROSEN (D-NV): Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. Rounds --

(END VIDEOTAPE)

COMPAGNO: All right, what you're seeing there is the Senate voting on the impeachment witnesses. Let's go to Chad Pergram right now.

PERGRAM: This is where they take a standard roll call vote in the Senate. This was that seminal vote that we were hearing so much about the past couple of days, a gateway vote whether or not they would open the door to call witnesses or not.

This is a pretty important vote here because, you know, you had Susan Collins from Maine and Mitt Romney from Utah, Republicans announcing last night that they would, you know, vote for witnesses and you had Lamar Alexander, Republican from Tennessee last night saying he would oppose it, and Lisa Murkowski saying this morning that she would oppose it. So we expect this to go down.

What is unclear after this, the Senate is going to take a recess according to the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, what happens next? It was pretty clear that Mitch McConnell had the votes to block this democratic effort to extend the trial and call witnesses. It's pretty clear that they have the votes down the road to exonerate the President of the United States on both articles of impeachment, but what setup Majority Leader Mitch McConnell lacks right now are votes on how you get from A to C. He lacks the votes on B which is how you finish the trial. Do you have additional debate? How much time do you allocate for the defense counsel and the impeachment managers to present their closing arguments? Emily, that is the key question.

And right now there is a problem on the Republican side of the aisle. They don't have the votes for that middle step. And that's why a lot of people think this could go deep into the night. They're trying to negotiate some sort of an agreement off stage. There are senators on the Republican side who want to wrap this tonight saying, wait a minute, we have the votes to exonerate the president. Let's vote now. Why stretch this out through State of the Union. This proposal that was floated earlier in the day, maybe vote on Wednesday, the day after the State of the Union.

But what we know now is that this effort to summon witnesses, that's going to go down. That's what they're voting on right now. And then we will have a recess of an undetermined period in the Senate trial as they try to negotiate what's next offstage. That part is very unclear and very murky at this hour, Emily.

PERINO: All right, actually, Chad, it's going to be Dana, and I'll take it around the horn here, because what we're basically saying is what we knew was going to happen. I guess we didn't know on the witnesses, Jesse. I mean, that was in question, but we know the ultimate and which is acquittal. So now at this point, if the Democrats know that the Republicans will prevail on no additional witnesses, why not just try to get it done this weekend? I don't understand their political benefit of dragging it out. WATTERS: Well, when you drag it out, there's an opportunity for more bombshells.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: And also, I guess, gives the media an opportunity to continue to shame Senate Republicans who they think are somewhat on the fence. And they want to make sure that Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address as not acquitted.

And I just don't see why the Republicans in the Senate, they don't have the votes right now to say let's just wrap it and go. Why don't they just say let's do that get it over with? Why do they have to say oh, well, I want two hours to say something, and then I want another couple of hours to say something?

We've already heard from all of these managers. We've heard from the President's defense councils. We don't need to hear from 100 senators to say what they want to say.

PERINO: All right, let's --

WATTERS: They just put out a statement instead.

PERINO: Chad Pergram, are you still there with us?

PERGRAM: Yes, I'm here, Dana. So they've just closed --

PERINO: OK, what was the final -- what was the final there?

PERGRAM: Pretty much what we thought, the fait accompli 51-49. The Senate voted to reject the motion on calling witnesses. And because they don't know the roadmap next, this is why the Senate is now in a recess of an undetermined period. They're going to go off stage and try to figure out what's next.

But 51-49, that was the breakdown. And that's kind of what we thought earlier today once we got the announcement from Lisa Murkowski that she would oppose calling witnesses and the announcements last night from Lamar Alexander, Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, and so on. Everything was set in stone.

But again, the problem is Mitch McConnell doesn't know how to get to a final vote. That's what the -- in the Senate trial, and that's what these offstage negotiations are going to be about deep into the night tonight, Dana.

PERINO: All right, Chad, we have one question from Juan and then we're going to get some commentary from Greg and Emily. Go ahead, Juan.

WILLIAMS: So you get two votes from Republicans, Chad, for allowing the witnesses. And now you're telling us that in fact, it's the Republican side led by Mitch McConnell that doesn't have the votes to shut this down. And I think just sitting here, that it must be that Republican -- some Republican senators want the opportunity to speak as to why they are voting the way they are voting when it is seen as so damaging to the institution.

PERGRAM: Absolutely. You could see where someone like Susan Collins, the Republican from Maine. She is facing a competitive reelection fight this fall in a battleground state. She might want to come out and talk about her position.

You know, there's a lot of senators even though those who want to extinguish this trial as quickly as possible, who say we are senators, this is an impeachment trial. We have not been given the opportunity to deliberate and speak on the Senate floor. It is our right. I mean, that's the fundamental right of the Senate is unlimited debate.

And if you're going to neuter, that you fundamentally change the essence of the Senate. And if you've had none of that in a Senate trial, some people might think that that undercuts the quintessence of the Senate, Juan.

PERINO: All right, we have -- we have Chuck Schumer now live, Chad. Thank you so much. Let's go to Chuck Schumer.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): -- where the Senate turned away from truth and went along with a sham trial. This -- if the President is acquitted, with no witnesses, no documents, the acquittal will have no value, because Americans will know that this trial was not a real trial. It had no witnesses, no documents, it's a tragedy on a very large scale.

I will be now going up to my caucus to discuss what we're doing next. I will not talk about it here, OK. Thanks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: All right, Chad Pergram, if you're still there, basically, Chuck Schumer knew that this is the likely outcome. What now is he going to go up and talk to his caucus about?

PERGRAM: Well, he's kind of reveling in the fact that Mitch McConnell has this problem. The problem is not with Democrats, the problem is with Republicans. You know, they have the majority. If you have the majority, move. And so that's the issue right now. And so he's going to talk to his caucus about if they come back into session, what things does he put on the table, what proposals.

You might remember that very lengthy session Tuesday night, last week, going into the wee hours of Wednesday, where they considered multiple proposals from Schumer about how to consider this trial, what witnesses to call, talking about calling John Bolton, talking about calling Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House Chief of Staff, you could have a similar, you know, reprise of that in the next few hours if the Senate were to be in session.

And this is why McConnell has recessed the Senate so they don't get into that right away. And then you have a lot Senators, some of those vulnerable centers having to take those challenging votes or dragging the Senate down into this quagmire over the next few hours as they fight over this. What they try to do is he's going to go back and say, OK, what are the issues here, what should we be considering?

You know, there was a proposal from Dick Durbin, the Democratic whip along with Sherrod Brown from Ohio and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, to allow all senators to have a 10-minute wedge of time to talk, you know, put their positions on the record about the trial, again, because senators have not spoken on the Senate floor during this lengthy trial.

And so, you know, Senators think, you know, they represent X number of people in each state. They should at least be able to express their views on the Senate floor in a debate in only the third presidential impeachment trial in Senate history. Some people regardless of whether you think you should impeach the president knighted states or not say, if you don't do that, then what good is the Senate at all if you can't even debate that on the Senate floor?

PERINO: Chad, that makes a lot of sense. I can -- I can understand why the senators want to have their say. Thank you so much. Let's go to John Roberts with the latest for us, wherever you are, John.

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: North Lawn of the White House where I'm always staying, Dana.

PERINO: OK. I couldn't see where you were.

ROBERTS: I love to be down there with you in Miami where the President is winging its way toward at least most of the way there. He'll be landing in West Palm Beach pretty soon. I'm sure that they were watching the vote on Air Force One a short time ago. Clearly, it was no surprise. They knew that Mick Mulvaney had the votes to turn down witnesses.

And it's interesting because the President has said all along, hey, look, I'd like to have witnesses. I'd like to hear from John Bolton. I'd like Mick Mulvaney to testify. I'd like to have Mike Pompeo go up there and tell his story, but I also want to hear from people like Hunter Biden, and the whistleblower, and maybe even Joe Biden.

I mean, it was clear that if they were going to be witnesses, that the republicans and the president, in particular, we're going to push for it. Democrats can't just have their witnesses, the White House and the President are going to want to have his witnesses as well. So I mean, this does alleviate a long protracted battle, because I'm sure that there's no way that Pat Cipollone was going to let John Bolton get up there in front of Congress and testify without going through all of the courts.

And that could be a lengthy process. That could take place over the course of weeks, if not months. So this is going to alleviate a long drawn out battle. It could go well into the Democratic primary contest. But I think what we're seeing here in the Senate is a no surprise to the White House. I think they're probably pretty happy with the outcome.

But as Chad Pergram was saying, now, how do you get to the end. The White House is confident that there are not 67 votes to take the president out. There might be a couple of Republican defections, but that only is going to get you to maybe 50, 51 votes maximum. So certainly not the 67. So President Trump is confident that he's not going to be removed from office.

And you -- and you watch because he tweeted about it again today saying that he believed that the process in the house was completely unfair. The Democrats had all the witnesses they want and a lot of it was being closed doors. Some of the transcripts of those closed-door sessions were not released. His team was not allowed any witnesses in the House proceeding. They didn't even have a chance to present its case until it got to the Senate.

And that's something that he will definitely focus in on between now and November, and to say that, you know, Republicans are not getting a fair shake out of this process, and then nothing like this should ever happen to another American president. The President will say, Dana, that he's doing this for future presidents, not just himself.

PERINO: He has said that, John. Thank you. We have news from Chad Pergram about something out of Mitch McConnell's office. Chad?

PERGRAM: Yes. So Mitch McConnell just put out a statement about that vote that went down rejecting witnesses. He said, look, we've been through all of these documents, we've heard all these arguments. We don't think that we need to have witnesses. But I'm going to refer to the final paragraph of this statement here from Mitch McConnell here, and I'm just reading this off my phone because things are happening in real-time here on Capitol Hill.

"Senators will now confer among ourselves with the House managers and with the President's Council to determine the next steps as we prepare to conclude the trial in the coming days, in the coming days." This is the first time definitively we've heard something from someone in leadership. You know, the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicating that this is not going to wrap up eminently.

I was told earlier in the day that they thought that there was no chance that they would finish this tonight. So the coming days is the key question. Now, again, you know, a couple of hours ago on another program, I was asked whether or not they would consider postponing State of the Union. There's a bit of a logistical issue here for Tuesday. I spoke to one congressional security source who told me that there had been no consideration of that whatsoever, but would not rule it out.

You know, here's the other thing, that so much of what we see in politics is very scripted. It's very, you know, kind of wrote and we expect A then B, then C. What we're seeing here at the Capitol tonight is unfolding in real-time. We really don't know how this is going to turn out. We know that probably in a day or two, that they will exonerate the President of the United States on the articles of impeachment. But what happens in the interim? What happens tonight? What happens over the weekend? Who gets to speak?

You know, that interim, you know, kind of process is very up in the air and Mitch McConnell nor Chuck Schumer nor any of us can interpret exactly what's going to happen because nobody really knows. Why? It will come down to the votes. They have to figure out some sort of agreement, 51 votes that can pass the Senate to set the remaining framework for this trial and get to final verdict for the President, as Mitch McConnell says, "in the coming days."

PERINO: All right, all right, close quote. Thank you, Chad Pergram. And we're going to take it around the table here on the remaining time that we have. You have some thoughts there, Greg?

GUTFELD: Thank God he kept that short. Wow. Look, I said the same thing over and over again, because we knew what was going to happen. The story never changes. It's like when you're dealing with a drug addict, who says no, no, I change I swear, I change. No, this story has been the same. We knew how the vote was going to go. We know how it's going to go next week or the week after that because we know the kernel. The nugget of this story is that it was initiated three years ago, right?

This quixotic adventure is not about a phone call. It was about the day Hillary lost. So we all know that. What we're being forced to participate in is the Democrats version of revenge porn. And that's why it is so exhausting to be sitting here and listening every day to this and then have to feel bad for the viewers who had to sit through this crap.

PERINO: Well --

WATTERS: It's funny that you mentioned that because Adam Schiff actually tried to get naked pictures of Donald Trump.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: So well said, Greg. I'm not going to spike the football, Juan, because I don't want to do that. I'm not a Showboat. Democrats just suffered an enormous tactical loss right then on the floor of the Senate. We know how it ends from now. This is a strategic retreat by the Democrats. They're still trying to empty their clips, but it's pretty much done.

McConnell has guided this thing through the system very well, very methodically, very maturely, a little bit of a speed bump here, but I'm sure he's kind of -- kind of bring the boat to home. Now, this now looks more than ever, like this whole impeachment thing was a move to protect Joe Biden. Trump had zeroed in on his family's corruption. They tried to knock him out at the knees. It went all the way up to the Senate trial, and then we get an acquittal.

And you have to look at yourself and think this thing backfired, because now everybody's talking about where is Hunter. Everybody understands Joe quid pro Joe is his new nickname, not sleepy anymore. His crowd size is microscopic at this point, and Bernie Sanders is surging in Iowa. So it did not go as planned.

And my only thing now is what do the Democrats do next? You know, they boycotted the inauguration, they teed up a special counsel investigation, they tried to impeach the president, he gets acquitted. What are they going to do in the second term? I mean, they handled the first loss so terribly. What happens with a landslide? I'm scared, Juan, hold me.

WILLIAMS: I'll hold you. I'll hold you.

WATTERS: I know it's going to be dangerous.

WILLIAMS: I know. I know. My darling, you are so, so evil. I know because I can see that on the Republican side right now, Mitch McConnell scorched earth strategy to protect the president that clearly it's no longer the GOP, it's the party of Trump, and they are protecting Trump at all --no holds barred.

Let's just protect Donald Trump. They couldn't get to Republicans right now to say shut down a fair trial, no witnesses, so that's why the two broke away. They could -- but remember, the American people and Democrats couldn't get four to simply say, let's have a fair trial, let's have some witness.

WATTERS: They're going to get three Senate Democrats to vote to acquit.

WILLIAMS: Hang on. Hang on. So what you get right now is Republicans, Republican senators, starting to ask questions about how they come out of this even in the party of Trump. What will they look like with a ticket led by Donald Trump where they have to defend the fact that they allowed the Senate, the institution to suffer such damage, that they allowed the American people to be diluted that John Bolton is off the charts. Everybody around, Donald Trump goes down. And they say, oh, we got to protect Donald Trump.

PERINO: It's really interesting because you have these -- Emily, people have such strong feelings on both sides. And if you look at the polling from the beginning of this to now, nothing has changed except the president's approval ratings ticked up a point or two.

COMPAGNO: Right, because while this is all going on, he's actually earning the paycheck that he donates whereas everyone else on the Hill, they are not earning the paychecks that we pay and that our tax dollars pay. I think we're so far beyond strategy at this point. We're so far beyond tactics. It's just ego.

The ego of -- the ego of Schumer, especially in those comments right there, where he's basically saying that he has zero faith in his fellow senators. It was their prerogative and their assessment during that vote to determine whether they needed additional evidence to vote and to move on those articles of impeachment.

The votes said enough. So why all of a sudden when it suits them versus the political process, and then all of a sudden, oh, no, it's a trial that we see mirrored in actual courts, and therefore witnesses are a must. But there was zero discussion of evidence. I think the GOP has extended a generous amount of patience, but it's not infinite.

And so to your point about just around the corner, and just around the corner, and what about this, at one point, is it going to end? The statement we just saw right there in the vote, it ends now.

PERINO: Well, the State of the Union, I don't think they're going to -- they'll figure out a way. They shouldn't delay the State of the Union. Everybody wants the president to be -- oh, I shouldn't say everybody.

GUTFELD: I'm making my State of the Union (INAUDIBLE).

PERINO: Oh, wow.

GUTFELD: Yes. If I -- if I can't have my (INAUDIBLE) on the State of the Union, I don't know what I'm going to do. You know what the story is about, Dana. I'm going to do like a -- like a lifetime thing. It's about the power of the House, the power of the President, but most important, the power of the media to shape a narrative to suit their needs. That's what this is about.

WILLIAMS: You know what this is like? I remember after Mueller, the President said he had been totally exonerated. Of course, Mueller said no such thing to the point.

GUTFELD: How did that Mueller think work out for you, Juan?

WILIAMS: But you know what -- no, what I'm saying is the president comes out and he just talked about setting the way America --

GUTFELD: But Mueller was a disaster for your side.

WILLIAMS: It's the guy with the bully pulpit and you can be sure that's what Trump is going to say even though that's not the case.

GUTFELD: No, but Mueller was a disaster for your side.

WILLIAMS: No.

GUTFELD: He was not -- he was not in good shape.

WILLIAMS: Oh, I see. Because he didn't indict the president.

GUTFELD: No, it was a mess, Juan. It was a mess. He was embarrassing.

WATTERS: He spent two years investigating a hoax and then couldn't defend his own work during a hearing.

WILLIAMS: Oh, my gosh.

WATTERS: Now you keep saying that Trump is destroying all these institutions. I would argue that the left is destroying themselves. If you look at the FBI. The FBI agents Peter Strzok, James Comey, they destroyed that institution.

WILLIAMS: Oh, yes.

WATTERS: The media, they have destroyed themselves because no one believes the thing they say anymore because they lie. The Supreme Court after Kavanaugh, you say that now institution has been compromised. No, that was another lie by people like Dianne Feinstein and Michael Avenatti. And finally, now that the Senate has constitutionally on the verge of quitting the president, you're saying now the Senate as an institution been destroyed.

WILLIAMS: Well, let me just say -- all right, let me just say this.

WATTERS: All of that is not true.

WILLIAMS: Let me just say this.

WATTERS: And I think you owe all of those institutions an apology.

WILLIAMS: No, because they're being damaged and I hate to see it because I love America. And I'm going to tell you something. The division is evident in the fact that as we sit here today, Dana was talking about the numbers haven't moved. The numbers haven't moved from this. About half -- it is. Half the American people think this guy should be out of office. How is that healing?

PERINO: Well, they'll have the opportunity to vote.

GUTFELD: You know what will heal people? You know what will heal people? Do you know that tomorrow night, Jesse has a live show at 8:00? Emily is on the "GREG GUTFELD SHOW" tomorrow night.

WILLIAMS: I'm going to watch. I'm going to watch. I'm here. I'm putting down the liquor.

GUTFELD: I have to put in a plug. That's right. That's right.

PERINO: That's a very good plug.

GUTFELD: Also, we're on -- we're on a 5:00.

WILLIAMS: Sunday.

PERINO: Sunday.

WILLIAMS: Sunday.

GUTFELD: 5:00, baby.

PERINO: And also, Juan and I will be here from 12:00 to 2:00 Sunday. There's so many plugs it's like Greg's hair.

