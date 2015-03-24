Jesse Watters Crashes Wall Street Protest

This is a RUSH transcript from "The O'Reilly Factor," September 30, 2011. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BILL O'REILLY, HOST: In the "Watters' World" segment tonight: About a hundred people have been arrested in anti-capitalism demonstrations here in New York City. Groups of protesters are wandering around trying to convince people that our economic system is corrupt. So we sent "Factor" producer Jesse Watters out to greet them.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: Wall Street is ours. Wall Street is ours.

JESSE WATTERS, "O'REILLY FACTOR" PRODUCER: What do you guys want?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Bring attention to the pervasive influence that corporations have in the political process.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We are trying to accomplish the demolition of capitalism.

WATTERS: What do you want to replace capitalism with? You are blocking the shot, bro.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The government is doing a lot of things that aren't good.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I will be bare-breasted. My message will be written in Sharpie.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I want to replace capitalism with a more just economic model.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Haven't New Yorkers suffered enough for Wall Street? Because that's why New York was targeted on 9/11.

WATTERS: We deserve 9/11?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Please don't.

WATTERS: What do you want to replace capitalism with?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Don't say it. Don't say it, bro.

WATTERS: President Obama just called for massive tax hikes on successful people. Do you agree with that?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: People making more than $500,000 a year need to pay a bigger share.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If the rich were willing to share, we could all live in prosperity.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think that corporations have to revise the whole system of being so bound to their profits.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We can win this thing and take Wall Street.

WATTERS: You're going to storm the banks?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We'll see.

WATTERS: Creating jobs. Is that a big concern out here?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you're talking about like the job-making committee in the government, they all have jobs: to do that.

WATTERS: How does taxing the rich create jobs?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It gives us money to spend on products that could be made here.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I would like to see everybody give two additional people a hug today.

WATTERS: If a CEO came down here right now and offered you a job, would you take it?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No way.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My mom has been like why don't you get a real job? Like, I tried.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What do we want?

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: Revolution.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When do we want it?

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: Now.

WATTERS: Are you upset that Immelt, Obama's adviser, barely pays any taxes?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They're just businessmen at the top.

WATTERS: Are you disappointed with his performance so far?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm disappointed with the performance of just about every elected official.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Obama, why don't you be a man and have integrity?

WATTERS: What don't you agree with?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Wars in Iraq. They probably should have legalized marijuana by now, too.

WATTERS: If President Obama came down here, what would you tell him?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If I were him, I would just stand up and say, "Everyone, this country is screwed up."

(END VIDEOTAPE)

WATTERS: The country is screwed up.

O'REILLY: Well, at least that portion of it.

WATTERS: Right.

O'REILLY: Those people have been around New York now for a couple of weeks.

WATTERS: Yes, two weeks.

O'REILLY: They kind of roam around in packs.

WATTERS: Right, yes.

O'REILLY: So they obviously don't have jobs.

WATTERS: I asked one guy who had a jobs sign, "Do you have a job?" He said, "I had a job but I quit to come to the protest."

O'REILLY: Now I don't have a job because I'm protesting not enough jobs or something. So there really isn't a uniform theme here. They don't really know what they want.

WATTERS: I think if you put every single left-wing cause into a blender and hit power this is the sludge you'd get. And it's basically anti-capitalism, and they want to redistribute the wealth. But if you eliminate capitalism, there is no wealth to redistribute.

O'REILLY: But they don't know how or why. Is there anybody behind these groups? They have got to eat. It's not easy to -- you know, not cheap to roam around New York City. Anybody behind these groups?

WATTERS: There's a few groups. There's Adbusters, which is a Canadian environmental outfit which wants to topple the existing power structure. Then there's Anonymous, which is that global hacking organization, and then there's the National Lawyers Guild which, you know, is funded by…

O'REILLY: The National Lawyers Guild.

WATTERS: Right. Funded by George Soros, who's represented people like the Weather Underground.

O'REILLY: So some of that money is kind of pouring in and buying these people cocktails or whatever.

WATTERS: Molotov cocktails.

O'REILLY: The Native American blonde woman. Usually Native Americans aren't blonde but she was. She didn't want to answer your question. You got blocked out of that.

WATTERS: Yes, they blocked the shot.

O'REILLY: Right.

WATTERS: I think they didn't think she was representative of the group itself.

O'REILLY: Was she?

WATTERS: She did say she wanted communism, so I think…

O'REILLY: Oh.

WATTERS: …I think that didn't really go over well.

O'REILLY: Do you know what tribe she was from?

WATTERS: I don't know. I think Apache.

O'REILLY: All right. Jesse Watters, everybody.

