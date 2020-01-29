Jeff Sessions on Bolton book: We don't have enough discipline, respect in our government

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," January 28, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening and welcome to "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

If you've been watching this channel, we hope you have been, you know the President is rallying his supporters tonight in southern New Jersey. It's going on right now. In fact it's on the screen.

His supporters started lining up Sunday afternoon just to get inside. We're monitoring what the President is talking about. News may occur, it likely will, and we'll have highlights for you just ahead.

One thing the President is almost certain to weigh in on tonight is the ongoing Senate impeachment trial which continues to drag on like a head cold. History's most intensely covered head cold.

As of tonight, impeachment has received many times the news coverage of everything else that has happened in the past couple of weeks combined.

In America's newsroom, impeachment is all that matters and that should tell you something. In fact, it ought to make you suspicious. The world is changing incredibly fast out there and it's fascinating and ominous and worth covering.

But by and large, the media are all but ignoring it. Why are they doing that? We'll consider the stories they're downplaying in favor of a protracted government hearing, whose ending we already know.

For starters, at this very moment, a serious viral outbreak is spreading across China, the world's biggest country. In just a matter of weeks, this new strain of coronavirus has generated almost as many new cases as SARS did. Remember SARS? And SARS did in three full months. So two weeks versus three months.

More than a hundred people have died so far, and that's just the official total, the real number likely higher than that. Hong Kong has closed its borders with Mainland China, but as of tonight for reasons that are not at all clear, planes are still landing in this country from Chinese cities.

So by any objective standard, that is the biggest story of the day, maybe of the moment, a potential pandemic rising from Asia. But that's not all that is happening outside impeachment world.

According to a new CDC report, the suicide rate in this country has risen by an astounding 40 percent over the past 17 years. Last year alone, an additional 16,000 Americans killed themselves compared to the rate from 17 years ago. You likely know one of them. Most people do know one of them.

To put it in perspective, that's more deaths in the entire Iraq and the entire Afghan war combined. And the hardest hit sector of the population, you won't be surprised to learn was blue-collar workers.

It's the same group being crushed by wage stagnation, unemployment and the opioid epidemic and being crushed above all by the loathing and the contempt our ruling class so clearly feels for them. Why are they dying? Neglect is one of the main causes. More on that later in the show.

Meanwhile, as if that weren't enough -- all of that -- a well-known Harvard University Professor turns out to be a Chinese spy -- for real. Charles Lieber, Chair of Harvard's Chemistry Department was arrested today for concealing millions of dollars in payments from the Chinese government and then hiding his involvement in a Chinese program to acquire foreign technology and expertise.

If those allegations against Lieber are true, he betrayed this country to assist our most dangerous enemy and he wasn't alone. Authorities have also charged -- while you were watching impeachment -- a Boston University grad student who apparently was secretly serving as a Lieutenant in the People's Liberation Army. Forwarded her research from this country straight to Beijing.

That researcher is already back in China, so she will likely never be punished for what she did. But yet another researcher here on a visa sponsored by yes, Harvard, was just caught trying to smuggle 21 vials of biological material out of Logan Airport in Boston. This is all happening right now.

Remember, when America was shocked when the Rosenbergs were caught stealing secrets and sending them to the Soviets. They went the electric chair for that.

Well, today, Chinese spies are so common in our colleges and in our government here in Washington, they would barely even notice them. It doesn't even write a story on page one.

So there you have it, three news stories, each more compelling and more inherently that important than the impeachment farce we've endured for a week and a half.

What do these stories have in common? Well, each one points up the selfish incompetence of the people in charge, and maybe that's why the media don't want to talk about them because their job is to protect the people in charge.

By the way, here's one more story they are not telling you about in any detail -- the growing chaos within the Democratic Party. With the first votes to the 2020 race less than a week from now, things are falling apart.

Bernie Sanders is all of a sudden poised to win the first three contests in a row. Historically, that has been a guarantee of a presidential nomination.

Now, Bernie's rise has been happening for months now. But like every major new development in the world, it's been slow to dawn on official Washington, which has been wholly engaged in the emotionally satisfying ritual of hating Donald Trump.

But now Bernie has arrived and he's impossible to ignore. The Democratic establishment is waking up to a nightmare and they're horrified.

No Democrat in Washington really believes Joe Biden is a strong candidate, no matter what they tell you. Talk to them privately, talk to anyone who knows him, and they'll admit Joe Biden shouldn't even be running or for that matter, driving. Everyone agrees it is sad to watch it.

Their solution -- their designated savior is finance mogul, Michael Bloomberg. So an elderly white male billionaire riding to the rescue of a party that as a matter of official policy hates white male billionaires. Doesn't sound likely, does it?

If this were a movie script, they'd be laughed out of the pitch meeting. Come on. No one will believe it. But this is Washington where purportedly smart people convince themselves of all kinds of unlikely things and then go with it. So Bloomberg is the candidate they're backing, for now anyway.

Oh, but please, let's stop talking about depressing topics like Chinese spying, global pandemics and the imminent rise of socialism in our country. Let's get back to something we can handle, something small and fun like John Bolton's catty new book, good old John Bolton. They hated him once on cable television. Now, he is their hero.

Why? Why do they love John Bolton? Because his book and the sideshow it represents makes it possible for the rest of us to ignore their failures. But it's still interesting, and because it is, we're going to talk tonight to Jeff Sessions, who was President Trump's Attorney General and is now running to reclaim his old seat in the Senate from Alabama. He joins us tonight.

Senator, thanks so much for coming on.

JEFF SESSIONS, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: Thank you.

CARLSON: So you've been around a long time in the Republican firm and as a conservative and of course, you've run into John Bolton and known him. You would have to have because everyone here does for years. What do you make of his role in the impeachment saga tonight?

SESSIONS: Well, I don't like the book. It's probably inevitable that something like that would leak. He is the National Security adviser for the President of the United States to help the President achieve his foreign policy agenda, and I don't like this.

We don't have enough discipline in our government. We don't have enough respect for the chief executive of our country who is the unified executive, who gets to set those foreign policy goals, and not the adviser.

So I'm uneasy about it. I don't think it's a healthy thing. And, of course, the liberals and the Democrats are using this in every way possible to try to enhance and excite the impeachment fizzle that's going on now.

CARLSON: You had turbulent moments as Attorney General. Did you ever leak information to the press about your opponents within the administration?

SESSIONS: I did not. I think that's entirely unacceptable. It is an absolute wrong thing to do. We need more discipline in this government. I tried to establish it at the Department of Justice. We went from three Intelligence investigations to 27 in just a matter of months.

I think we have tightened up some things, but it really depends on the integrity and the personal responsibility and honor, really, of the people who are hired by the President who are supposed to serve him and help him advance his agenda.

CARLSON: So when we spoke last week about the impeachment farce, your view was as a longtime United States Senator knowing, of course, all the Republicans in the chamber that the Republicans were going to stick with the President, there was no chance of a conviction.

Has anything you've seen in the last week changed your mind? Are you still confident of that?

SESSIONS: I'm reasonably confident of that. I'm not sure what they would do on witnesses, but it seems to me that the House said they had overwhelming evidence against the President when they returned the impeachment Articles.

Now, we found out that's not true. And I don't see anything else that would likely change that. I think the counsel who argued that, even if this were all true, it's insufficient to sustain a removal of a President from office.

This is huge. I believe that. I have believed that from day one, and I don't think that we need to necessarily -- I don't think we should go forward.

But that'll be up to the senators, they will wrestle with that. I mean, forward with more witnesses. So we'll see how they decide it. But I think it's time to bring this to a conclusion, because the fundamentals don't justify removal and conviction for the President of the United States.

CARLSON: So one final question, earlier today, "The LA Times" ran a story, part of an interview they did with Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, in which she seemed to suggest that she wasn't convinced that the President was guilty. She doesn't like the President, but she didn't think he was guilty.

And she seemed to say that she was considering voting to acquit. Within a couple of hours, someone clearly twisted her arm, and she issued a statement saying, I still dislike Trump. What do you think's going on there? Is there any chance the Democrats votes to acquit?

SESSIONS: I think a number of Democrats have got to be worried about this. This would be a horrible precedent that you have a dispute with the President, you have a party that controls the House, and they just use that power to really undermine the effectiveness of the President of the United States. It is not a right thing to do, and there have got to be a lot of Democrats who are worried about it.

CARLSON: Well, you would think. I don't think anyone wants to live with this because it's just -- it's too stupid. Attorney General, Senator Sessions, great to see you tonight. Thank you.

SESSIONS: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: So impeachment is going, whether we like it or not, and it's continuing to drive the people who are glued to their screens all day completely bonkers.

Disgraced serial liar and former C.I.A. Chief John Brennan -- hard to believe he ran the most important spy agency in the world -- but he did, and now, he is a cable news yapper, and he recently said that impeachment requires canceling the State of the Union for some reason. Watch.

JOHN BRENNAN, FORMER C.I.A. CHIEF: And you know, one of the things that I really worry about is that we're going to have the State of the Union very shortly while all of this is going on, and putting us forward, you know --

QUESTION: State of our union is strong. Who the hell is going to say that?

BRENNAN: I just cannot imagine. It's not just embarrassing, but also I think it's very destructive to the image of the United States worldwide.

So I will question whether or not it makes sense to hold that at this point.

CARLSON: Yes, John Brennan is a little concerned the President might be able to talk in public as he is required to by the Constitution. How did a guy like that run the C.I.A.? Honestly? Honestly? Oh, because Obama appointed that's why.

So if you're a little tired of this, we've got some bad news for you, and it's bad news for us, trust me in the cable news business. Elizabeth Warren says that in the very unlikely event, she actually becomes President and if you still live in this country, you will have to deal with this, she will create a special task force just to investigate and punish anyone unwise enough to serve an administration she doesn't approve of -- the real permanent feature of life here in Washington.

Charlie Hurt is an editor of "The Washington Times," in fact, he is an opinion editor and author of the great book, "Still winning." He joins us tonight. Charlie, thanks so much for coming on.

CHARLIE HURT, OPINION EDITOR, THE WASHINGTON TIMES: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: So imagine looking at what we've been through for the last three years and I would think there are even people who don't approve of Donald Trump, you know, nothing's getting fixed. Everyone is going crazy. Twitter has dominated the conversation. This is bad. But if you're Elizabeth Warren, you're like, you know what? I'd like a second helping of that. I want more.

HURT: It reveals just how utterly clueless she is. You think about the people who've been most disturbed by all of this. The people who are most disturbed by this are not the people that like Donald Trump or one that likes America or anything like that, necessarily. It's the people who have been lied to by these people.

They've been told that they're going to remove Trump over the Russia scandal. Now, they're being told that they're going to impeach him over this. It's all nonsense. They've been lied to -- and people get lied to enough and at some point, something breaks. And that's when bad things -- really bad things happen.

But think about it from their perspective. Political persecutions are really easy.

CARLSON: Yes.

HURT: It's so much easier than governing, and especially when you have real problems like the ones that you've laid out about with China, and this coronavirus, and, you know, dealing with something like that, especially if you have really bad ideas about dealing with these things like thinking that we need to send our boys and spend all of our money to defend borders in Syria, while our own border with Mexico is completely wide open.

People that have -- that are that dumb, who have ideas like that? Of course they would prefer to do a political persecution. They'll let all that other stuff happen, all the stupid stuff happened. But the political persecution is so much easier.

CARLSON: Well, I think that's exactly right. And maybe I shouldn't even say this on TV, you cover politics, but you're from and you live in a very rural -- a very rural area, and so when you read these stories with the suicide rate jumping or the opioid OD rate jumping, highest in American history, that's not affecting any neighborhood where we're sitting right now. It is affecting more where you live, and I wonder how frustrated people become after while they see their neighbors literally dying and nobody here cares. What do they think?

HURT: It's amazing how much people back home, have completely tuned out of everything that's going on up here. They do not -- they could not tell John Bolton from Captain Kangaroo and they certainly do not care about whatever was written in his book, and they do not care about --

What are the ratings of these impeachment hearings? There's zero. Nobody cares about this stuff, except people who sort of as a hobby sort of find some of the political back and forth interesting. I find some of the debate interesting and, you know, watching lawyers debate about what the founders intended, I find that mildly interesting.

CARLSON: Well, sure.

HURT: But that doesn't nothing to fix anything back home. And that's how Donald Trump became President, because he talked about things and you know, and that's the other thing, Donald Trump -- people overlook the fact that the 2016 election more than anything, it was more issue oriented than any elections in our lifetime.

He talked about all these issues, and why? You know, I'm conservative. Why did I like him very early on? I didn't think he was conservative. But things have gotten so bad. I don't -- I'm not looking for a conservative. I'm looking for somebody with some commonsense.

CARLSON: Right. Who can identify the issues.

HURT: And who likes America, by the way.

CARLSON: Well, that's and --

HURT: Tall order.

CARLSON: The person who talks about the issues that actually matter will win. I'm totally convinced.

HURT: Absolutely.

CARLSON: Charlie Hurt, great to see you.

HURT: Great to see you.

CARLSON: Thank you. Well, the Chinese coronavirus is starting to look like not a small thing, but possibly a serious threat. But according to Elizabeth Warren, the virus, a possible pandemic is a perfect opportunity to complain about the same thing she has been complaining about for a long time -- global warming and America being racist. That's next.

Also, the President holding a rally as we noted in southern New Jersey this evening. We're monitoring it for news, there will be some and we'll bring it to you. We'll be right back.

And then CNN's experts ridiculed the middle of the nation, Georgetown and Malibu and the dark space in between, subliterate hacks who we hate. Mark Steyn joins us, just ahead.

CARLSON: All of a sudden the Chinese coronavirus is looking like a real threat that could be a global epidemic or maybe even pandemic. It's impossible to know. But it's the kind of thing that could be very serious - - very serious.

Thousands of cases already confirmed, more than a hundred are dead, and with the two-week incubation period, more cases are a certainty. So far though, travel between the United States and China is completely unaffected. Why? Who knows? But it is.

Elizabeth Warren's fading presidential campaign, meanwhile, has put out a plan for fighting coronavirus and other potential pandemics. One top line item is fighting global warming. Huh? Of course, and actually one of the top causes of the disease is apparently racism. Right? Okay.

This is not science obviously, it's religion, but whatever. In that spirit Warren's plan calls for, "building equity protections" into funding for emergency preparedness. What the hell is this?

Senator Tom Cotton has been following it closely. He represents the State of Arkansas. He has a more direct plan for containing the outbreak. He joins us tonight.

Thank you so much for coming on tonight, Senator. This Elizabeth Warren plan, parts of it are sort of serious and parts of it -- and the main parts are totally deranged. What does racism and global warming have to do with the coronavirus? Any idea?

SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): Yes, it's hard to figure that one, Tucker. It seems like no matter what the circumstance is, the answer is always more government and more of your tax dollars.

Look, there's a very simple way to stop this virus from coming to America more than it already has, and that is to stop commercial air travel from the Chinese Mainland to the United States. It's exactly what I've urged the Trump administration to do today, with of course, caveats to make sure that American citizens and their family members can be evacuated and appropriately monitored.

But that's the simple solution to this, not Medicare-for-All, and the Green New Deal to address what as you say, could be a global pandemic.

This is one instance in which Benjamin Franklin's maxim truly is correct, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

CARLSON: Okay, so as we started this show tonight, apparently some American carriers have canceled flights between Mainland China and the United States. The administration is not, that we know have weighed in on this yet.

This disease, this virus is spreading at exactly the same moment when a Chinese spy has been uncovered, as you know, at Harvard, and in the Boston area. There's just a lot going on here. It is very hard to see what would be the argument against taking these precautionary steps, particularly considering Hong Kong, a Chinese satellite has closed the border, like what is going on here?

COTTON: Sure. So Tucker, the Chinese government has a history of dishonesty and incompetence, not only in general, but specifically related to infectious diseases.

Look at what happened with SARS in 2003. China is not acting right now, like a government that has control of this outbreak. As you mentioned, Hong Kong has slashed travel from the Mainland. China currently has more than 50 million of its own people in quarantine. That is more than the population of our West Coast combined.

And China has canceled school indefinitely. No matter what they say, China's history and more importantly, their actions in the last few days tell us that this is a severe outbreak that they do not have close to getting under control yet.

CARLSON: Why am I watching impeachment coverage all day? I mean, you're in the United States, not your fault, of course, but you're in the Senate. So you're following this this actual story. You're watching this garbage in Washington. Why are people focused on one and not the other?

COTTON: Tucker, that's right. Anytime I come out of the impeachment trial for our brief breaks, it seems like there's been reports of another thousand people who have contracted this virus and a few more that have been killed, and when we wake up in the morning in America, I assure you, those numbers will go up again.

I suspect that months from now, or perhaps even years from now, when people look back at this time, coronavirus will be considered the bigger story than impeachment. I hope that's wrong. I hope we can get this epidemic under control before it reaches our shores in wide and far reaching numbers.

But again, we should apply an ounce of prevention here, as opposed to a pound of cure after the fact.

CARLSON: That's exactly right. And I'm totally opposed to alarmism. There's already too much of it, but we should identify the real risks and focus on them, and this is a real risk.

So I appreciate your calling attention to it. Senator, thank you.

COTTON: Thanks Tucker.

CARLSON: Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend is running for President. His campaign is imploding as leftwing staffers accuse each other of racism and micro aggressions. It's just too great. You can't miss that segment. You'll enjoy every moment of it.

Plus, you're monitoring the President's reelection rally in the state of New Jersey. Breaking news may occur and we'll go there. We'll be right back.

TRUMP: In our glorious battle to win American independence, George Washington. This is the state where generations of tough and strong New Jersey craftsman, farmers and factory workers built this country into the single greatest nation on the face of the Earth and we are making it greater and greater --

CARLSON: You've heard a lot on this program on how the democratic campaigns are in chaos and they are and it shows, Elizabeth Warren is making desperate accusations of sexism. Michael Bloomberg is spending $4 million a day and so far has gone nowhere. Joe Biden may not know what year it is.

But you haven't heard quite as much about Mayor Pete Buttigieg of Indiana, but don't worry his campaign is imploding, too. A story in today's "New York Times" profiles the turmoil inside the Buttigieg 2020 effort. Staffers are making race-based attacks on each other. That's not a good sign. But it's revealing. The Buttigieg campaign has set racial quotas for hiring, 40 percent of the staff are non-white. Though as "The Times" snidely noted, most of Buttigieg's senior advisers are still the forbidden color.

The campaign held two diversity themed retreats for top staff, while holding two a-piece for local workers in Iowa, Nevada and South Carolina. But it wasn't enough. It wasn't enough to win him hardly any African- American support by the way, which is the most telling of all.

But all the diversity initiatives have done nothing for Buttigieg and the campaign itself is now coming apart partly because of it. "The Times" quote someone called Alexis Gonzaludo in Buttigieg's fundraising department, who demeans job applicants for trying to work in the campaign while being the wrong color.

We're quoting, "My stomach is in knots," she says. "It's just like a bunch of white dudes." Well, that's the worst epithet they can throw at you from the Buddha judge campaign.

Well, eventually the campaign sent a survey to everyone working there and we're quoting, "Please only fill out the survey if you identify as a person of color," it read. That's not racist somehow. Their answers were, "used to inform our white colleagues about privilege and micro-aggression." In other words, as an attack on people for their skin color, coming from people who lecture you about racism, that's totally fine.

Some of the sins they say that staffers could be committing include interrupting someone in a conversation, not including people in an e-mail or confusing them with a staffer of the same race. Now, to sane outsiders, it might be obvious now why the Buttigieg campaign is failing, like so many other leftwing organizations, they've become consumed, totally consumed with pointless racist feuding -- narcissism, other words, which really is the hallmark of the woke left.

It's all about me and my identity. Let's talk about me, enough about you. Instead of actually talking to voters about things they might care about, like their problems which are manifold in this country.

But it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that the Buttigieg campaign is even as it ignores the country obsessed with policing micro-aggressions on its own staff.

A year ago, Buttigieg had to perform a public penance for the heinous crime of saying that America, all lives are equally important.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: In 2015, you said that all lives matter when you spoke about two police controversies that were happening in South Bend. Was that a mistake?

PETE BUTTIGIEG, (D-IN), MAYOR, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE:

What I did not understand at that time was that that phrase just early into mid especially 2015 was coming to be viewed as a sort of counter slogan to Black Lives Matter.

Since learning about how that phrase was being used to push back on that activism, I stopped using it at that time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So here's the self-described Christian candidate who knows God a lot better than you ever will, pagan, telling you that he was wrong to say that all lives matter. That's a Christian candidate. Okay.

Buttigieg himself is constantly denouncing America as a racist sewer where bigots control every aspect of our lives.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Do you think that people who support President Trump and his immigration policies are racist?

BUTTIGIEG: Anyone who supports this is supporting racism.

Our healthcare system is burdened by racism.

We know that our housing is burdened by racism.

Our schools are burdened by racism.

Yes, the uniform is burdened by racism. But it goes far beyond that.

It is a matter of concern for every American, that we dismantle systemic racism before it ends the American project in our lifetime.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: I mean, come on. There are bad people in the country. There are horrible periods in our history. There's still problems, bad attitudes. But essentially, and you'll notice if you go anywhere, it's a really nice country full of really nice people of all colors.

The vast majority of Americans, Democrats included, treat each other fairly and humanely as people, not as boxes to check on a forum, not as committers of micro-aggressions, but as human beings, irrespective of the race, but the Buttigieg campaign -- no -- that's a totally different matter.

Chadwick Moore in New York journalist, we're always happy to have him on this show. Chadwick, thanks so much for coming on tonight. So if you reach a point where your campaign staff are attacking each other because of their skin color, I think things are falling apart, or am I overstating?

CHADWICK MOORE, NEW YORK JOURNALIST: Right. I mean, look, this is the best argument ever against affirmative action, diversity or whatever. We are days away from the Iowa caucuses, and what are they fighting about? They're having these internal problems about race and diversity quotas.

It's such a good allegory for the Democratic Party, isn't it? You know, you get a bunch of them on a stage together and ask them about trade with China, something that Americans really care about, and they will just divulge into some diatribe about how global warming disproportionately affects transgender women of color.

You know, nobody -- do people even pay attention to them? Does anyone -- I don't understand that they're even trying anymore. I don't know if they're so incredibly out of touch with this country that they actually think that people want to hear these things that people are interested in these diversity quotas, and these race-based accusations, when actually like you said, most people tend to get along in this country.

CARLSON: Yes, people are nice.

MOORE: Yes, you have these know, millennial tyrants who have just sort of taken over and bring campaigns down as we are seeing now with the Buttigieg campaign.

CARLSON: But what is so ominous is that Buttigieg just from -- I don't know him, but just watching him on the tube, which I've done a lot, clearly pretty smart. He's certainly exactly what our system produces at the top and he's got every stupid credential we hand out.

He's got every -- he has got a chest full of medals that our ruling class has bestowed him. He is supposed to be the best we have, and he is worrying about micro-aggressions? Like is this the best we can do? I don't want to think that.

MOORE: Right. Yes. Meanwhile, if you really cared about race, why are we talking about the black community in South Bend, Indiana? Why don't we have journalists knocking on doors in the not so nice part of town to figure out what they feel about him? Figure out what he did for the black community, rather than as we seen him do for the past few months.

What? Eat fried chicken with Al Sharpton. He literally drank malt liquor out of a brown bag in Harlem, which is illegal by the way.

CARLSON: Are you serious?

MOORE: This happened, yes, with two black radio show hosts, which is illegal. And then, you know --

CARLSON: And patronizing.

MOORE: And extremely patronizing and meanwhile, he has these people working for him who are worried about micro-aggressions. What on earth? You want to talk about real racism. I think that's pretty racist.

CARLSON: Drinking malt liquor out of a paper bag. I mean --

MOORE: In Harlem.

CARLSON: All of this -- all of this is elite narcissism. None of it has any connection to people -- any people of any colors problems.

MOORE: Of course.

CARLSON: I just don't think anybody can get elected on this crap, do you? Or are we totally out of it?

MOORE: No, absolutely. That's why I don't understand what this party is. What's their endgame? Why do they -- are they all just sort of -- are all the candidates sort of just shopping around for their next job, right? Or do they actually think that they can be President and beat President Trump?

I don't think any of them think they can. So they're just off on some weird universe trying to get donors and fans. I have no idea. Because if they knew anything, the former Obama voters who switched to Trump are the people they should be trying to win over in the Rust Belt.

Mayor Pete, you know, is from a Rust Belt state. He should be uniquely qualified to talk to these people. And he talks way over their heads.

CARLSON: And now he's just stuck in identity politics hell.

MOORE: Exactly.

CARLSON: In the cul de sac of race, gender and sexuality.

MOORE: And you can't get an inch. Exactly, exactly.

CARLSON: Chadwick Moore, we're going to look back in shame on this moment. Chadwick Moore, great to see you tonight.

MOORE: We are.

CARLSON: I hope you'll come back.

MOORE: You, too. Thank you.

CARLSON: Hillary Clinton is still promoting her upcoming totally not a campaign video documentary. It's unbelievable. This moment is really -- keep a diary because it's just too good.

And of course, that means more interviews, more and more interviews with Hillary, where she says incredibly banal things, all of which lead back to one thing, which is her overweening ambition, which has defined her life.

This week, the venue was "Variety" magazine. Just weeks after labeling Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard a Russian asset being groomed, Clinton says she is tired, fed up really with attacks on women running for President.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The misogyny that is directed not only at the women themselves, but at their supporters is so shocking.

So I'm seeing some of the same right now, some of the organized efforts to undercut, demean, belittle the women who have been running and still are running in this election.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: If Hillary Clinton can be a champion of women, anything is possible in this country. We should also tell you that Hillary said she's not running for President, but she thinks about it all the time, I don't know if you're surprised by that, and she totally could, and in fact, she might.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: I know that you're not running, but do you ever feel the urge that like, I could beat him, if I were or like, I wish -- you know.

CLINTON: Yes, I certainly feel the urge because I feel like the 2016 election was really an odd -- an odd time and outcome and the more we learn, the more that seems to be the case.

But I'm going to support the people who are running now and do everything I can to help elect the Democratic nominee.

(END VIDEO CLIP)\

CARLSON: Okay, Tammy Bruce hosts "Get Tammy Bruce" on Fox nation, which is excellent and she joins us tonight. So Tammy, this is a Hillary segment, but I just want to broaden it a tiny bit because I can't resist.

Hillary -- the class of people that begat Hillary loves itself more blindly and with less cause than any group of people in the history of the world. Can we agree on that?

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NATION HOST: Absolutely, and actually, we can expand it out into that cul de sac you mentioned about identity politics. I think she smacked right down into Pete Buttigieg there with this new return to concern for women.

I mean, it is a remarkable thing and yet, it's like, you know, "Groundhog Day" is also coming up, I think on February 2nd, so this is a weird, repeating dynamic of what this woman is doing.

It's a difficult framework because you've got Hillary who can't let go, and yet, when you think about her complaining about how women are attacked, isn't Tulsi suing her now for that accusation of being a Russian agent, I mean, maybe --

CARLSON: Irony is dead, Tammy.

BRUCE: It's tough. Maybe being a Russian agent is in fact gender neutral, and maybe that's how she gets away with doing that. It's hard to say.

But at the same time, remember, this is a woman who didn't even have the emotional and moral courage to face her supporters on Election Night in 2016.

CARLSON: Good point.

BRUCE: She sent Podesta to do it, and he misled them. She had already called Trump to concede and he said, oh, there's more votes to count. It's not over. It was over. And it was -- and she didn't even face them. They're in the fetal position. They're crying because they had been lied to and misled for months.

CARLSON: That's right. That's exactly right.

BRUCE: That's who this individual is, and it's very strange. I think she doesn't want to run, of course, she felt she was entitled in 2016. I think she feels entitled to the nomination, because you know, this is her second term, right, since she won last time, but she doesn't want to run. She thinks she is entitled now to the nomination, I think.

Watch for that brokered convention. People laugh when I mention this, but remember, the Democrats are disturbed and do not apply any logic or reason to the nature of the decisions they make, including Hillary.

CARLSON: You're totally right. We just made our hotel room reservations for Milwaukee in July. I'll see you there. Tammy Bruce, great to see tonight.

BRUCE: Thank you, sir.

CARLSON: Thank you. Well, the President has been rallying supporters in Jersey all night. We've got the highlights. And then over on CNN, they spent last night ridiculing Americans as barely human losers. That's what they think. We have got the video and we have Mark Steyn just ahead.

CARLSON: The sports world still shocked tonight by the death of NBA star, Kobe Bryant over the weekend. Bryant and his young daughter and seven others died as you know, in a helicopter crash.

Bryant was traveling to coach his daughter's basketball team. It's a crushingly sad story, but here's another detail about that morning that you should know about.

The last thing that Kobe Bryant and his daughter did before they boarded the helicopter was attend church at the Cathedral of Our Lady Queen of the Angels in Newport Beach, California.

The service they went to started at 7:00 a.m. But according to the priest, Bryant and his daughter got there early before 7:00 a.m. for communion.

Now, it goes without saying that people who own helicopters can do literally whatever they want on Sunday mornings. How many of them get up before dawn to take communion with their kids? Kobe Bryant did that. Because unlike so many famous people, he was a genuinely private person, we never knew that. Now we do know it. What a sad way to learn it.

Cable news has struggled to get the American public to care as much as they're required to about impeachment, Ukraine and Russia. This might be worth some reflection.

Maybe other stories are more important to people who live here like the fact they're dying younger. Oh no, for Don Lemon over on CNN, there's an easier answer. Ordinary people are stupid, unlike Don Lemon stupid.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WILSON: And look, he also knows deep in his heart that Donald Trump couldn't find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter U and a picture of an actual physical crane next to it. He knows that this is, you know, an administration defined by ignorance of the world.

And so that's partly him playing to their base and playing to their audience, you know, the credulous boomer rube demo that backs Donald Trump that wants to think that that Donald Trump is the smart one in they're, y'all elitist are dumb.

WAHAJAT ALI, CNN CONTRIBUTOR: Only them elitist know where Ukraine is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes, well, there are a lot of lessons you can take from that tape, which is all over the internet, and you should play it again and again, because it tells the whole story of the moment we're living in.

First and most obviously, once again, the things they're accusing you of, not generally, but specifically, are exactly the things they're guilty of themselves.

They're projecting, they are externalizing their own internal problems and neuroses and laying them at your feet. You're a racist, say people who attack you for your skin color. You're an idiot, says Don Lemon, and that other guy with the beard.

Again, Don Lemon. This is the man -- and we're not making this up -- who once question out loud, whether a missing airliner might have flown into a black hole.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: Whether it was hijacking or terrorism or mechanical failure or pilot error, but what if it was something fully that we don't really understand. A lot of people have been asking about that, about black holes and on and on and on.

Also referencing "The Twilight Zone" which is a very similar plot, that's what people are saying. I know it's preposterous, but is it preposterous, do you think, Mary?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Don Lemon, the man who sincerely believes that the fruit based cold desert is pronounced sorbet, calling you stupid. We're joined tonight by author and columnist Mark Steyun, who is a connoisseur of moments like this. It's great to see you, Mark.

So as a rube, who lives in rural America, how are you responding to this?

MARK STEYN, AUTHOR AND COLUMNIST: Yes, that's CNN flying the Democrats into the black hole. If you want more Trump, this is how you get more Trump.

CARLSON: Exactly.

STEYN: They might as well relabel that panel the Trump Reelection Committee. That's what they're doing here. This is the -- this is actually the bipartisan establishment condescension summed up completely. Sixty three million people credulous rubes according to these guys.

By the way, the black hole theory isn't -- things like that come by every day on CNN and MSNBC just the other day Lawrence O'Donnell suggested that Trump droned Soleimani as a favor to John Bolton so the Bolton would agree not to testify in the Senate impeachment.

CARLSON: Wait a second. Wait a second. Wait, wait. Lawrence O'Donnell went to Harvard. I don't think he would say something like that.

STEYN: Right, right.

CARLSON: It's Harvard. It's Harvard, man.

STEYN: Right. Exactly. And you know, it's not going to stop there. The next thing, if Bolton doesn't go for that; Trump might have to drone Justin Trudeau. That's what they talk about on CNN and MSNBC. And they're the ones who say that the 63 million people are just credulous rube.

I'd be interested, if Hunter Biden could find Ukraine on a map and he's made millions of dollars from that joint. This is absolutely --

CARLSON: By the way, also, like Chris Cuomo, a Yale graduate. Did you go to Yale?

STEYN: Right.

CARLSON: Mark, I don't think you're smart enough to go to Yale, are you?

STEYN: No, I sadly couldn't. I sadly don't have -- I mean, this is the idiocy of this. That you're -- it's not a public policy difference anymore. It's just that they're stupid. It used to be that just Republican Presidents were stupid. Now, they're saying that tens of millions of Americans are stupid.

And in a democratic age, that's actually not going to help the people who advanced that theory.

CARLSON: Imagine thinking that anyway, I mean, it's a deeply uncharitable, inhumane, cruel way to look at your own country and it's hard to imagine people feel that way.

STEYN: It's like a hot mic moment. That's what's so weird. It's like they're talking in the commercial break and they don't realize they're on air and that's how they really think of millions of their countrymen, and actually, his line, Rick Wilson's stupid line. He's a Republican Party strategist.

Republican voters give money to the Republican Party and the Republican Party gives it to idiots like Rick Wilson. That bipartisan nonsense is why we're where we are today.

CARLSON: Exactly. Man, we missed you last week. Mark Steyn. Welcome back. Thank you.

STEYN: Hey, great to be with you, Tucker.

CARLSON: Thank you. President Trump rallying his backers in New Jersey throughout the hour. We've got the highlights for you. We've rolled on it. We'll be right back.

CARLSON: And as promised, now, highlights from the President's rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Washington Democrats have never been more extreme than they are right now. Frankly, they're crazy. These people are crazy.

They're taking their cues from socialists like Bernie. Leftwing lawmakers are pushing a government takeover of healthcare that would strip 180 million Americans of their private health care plans, which many people like.

[BOOING]

TRUMP: We've won -- the money is won, and we are now building that beautiful wall.

[APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: And this powerful border wall is going up at record speed and we just reached over 100 miles of wall and by next year, we will be over 400 miles and shortly thereafter, it will be complete.

[APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: Democrats stand for crime, corruption and chaos. Republicans stand for law, order and justice and say what you want, but those are the facts.

[APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: And we are removing these illegal criminals and gang members. We are literally taking them by so many -- thousands and thousands and we're bringing them back and thanks to our tireless efforts of Border Patrol to secure our border.

We will defend the privacy, free speech, religious liberty and the right to keep and bear arms which is under siege.

[APPLAUSE]

TRUMP: By the way, our Second Amendment is under siege in Virginia. They want to take your guns away, it's just the beginning.

[BOOING]

TRUMP: Never going to happen as long as I'm President of the United States, that I can tell you.

[APPLAUSE]

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: President speaking tonight in Wildwood, New Jersey. We're out of time. We'll be back tomorrow, 8 p.m. The show that's the sworn and sincere enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink. Sean Hannity takes it away from New York.

