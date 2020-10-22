Jason Whitlock discusses his interview with President Trump

This is a rush transcript from “Tucker Carlson Tonight” October 21, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening. Welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.

So as you can tell, even by the standards of a late October Thursday in a

presidential year, there's an awful lot going on. Donald Trump and Joe

Biden meet for their final debate tomorrow in Nashville, for example.

In a normal year, that would be considered a very big deal. Presidential

debates give voters critical information about the candidates in the days

before an election. They used to be considered a good thing, an essential

part of our civic life, but it's not anymore.

This year, the Debate Commission has decided to cut the participants'

microphones if they talk too much. So you won't be able to hear the people

you're supposed to be voting for in a week and a half when they speak.

That's an odd decision. But in a way it makes perfect sense, given the

If there's a unifying theme on the left right now, it's that more

information is bad. It's scary. Voters shouldn't know too much. They have

no right to know. So stop with your imperious questions about what's

happening around you, questions about George Soros or mandatory flu

vaccines or BLM's long term agenda for your children. Stop.

And above all, please shut up about Hunter Biden's laptop. Stop. Not

another word about that.

This is not a suggestion, by the way. It is an order and it has been

delivered by the most powerful people in the world: Silicon Valley

billionaires, the news media, the Federal spy agencies, even Borat himself.

All of these people, every one of them wiser and much richer than you are,

would like you to know that there is no reason to ask a single question

about the documents on Hunter Biden's computer and there are countless

reasons not to ask.

For starters, it's all Russian disinformation. It was planted by Vladimir

Putin himself to discredit Washington lobbyists who honestly have done

nothing wrong. The documents are also quote "hacked material." That means

that not only are they fake, but someone stole them. You want to be party

to theft? I didn't think so.

And while we're at it, you should also know that Rudy Giuliani could very

well be a sex offender, and that means that Hunter Biden's e-mails cannot

be real.

You start to get the picture here? No more questions, America. Curiosity

killed the cat, if you know what we're saying.

If you care to keep your social media privileges to live in this country,

you won't say a word about the laptop. Just ask "The New York Post" what

happens when you get uppity and start thinking the First Amendment is real.

So that's where we are right now. October 21, 2020. And it's all pretty

It's instructive, too. What we've really learned is that the class system

in this country is real, more real than we ever knew.

If you're a member of the group that's in charge right now, you can do

pretty much whatever you want. Jeffrey Epstein understood that early on.

When you're on the right team, you can publish someone else's tax returns

or private phone calls and no questions will be asked. Is that legal? Who

cares? Laws don't apply to you?

You could literally broadcast your sexual fetish live on a Zoom call and

keep your job at CNN. You went to Harvard. You're too important to fire.

Relax. It's not like you're a prowl or think that all lives matter. So

those are the new rules.

If you're on the wrong team, and many are, it can be frustrating to watch

all of this because you know, deep down that if you dared to behave like

these people behaved, you'd be in very deep trouble. You can feel hopeless

after a while.

But then out of the blue, something will happen to remind you that actually

there is hope. Why? Because people this awful cannot rule this country

forever. They're not capable of it. They are too arrogant.

How stupid are they? Stupid enough to let their hypocrisy show.

In the end, that will be their undoing. You cannot impose rules you refuse

to follow. People will not put up with that overtime. It's too infuriating.

And yet these people can't help themselves.

Tonight, we've got an amazing example of this. It's a story worth putting

in the museum of hypocrisy. Right next to Bernie Sanders's private jet and

the automatic weapons Mike Bloomberg's bodyguards carry.

The protagonist of the story as is so often the case is one Christopher

Charles Cuomo, primetime anchor on CNN, brother of a sitting governor.

Before we tell you the story, however, some context. The one thing you are

likely to know about Chris Cuomo other than the obvious which is that he

has fabulous lats is that Chris Cuomo really believes in masks, really

believes with sincere religious intensity.

If there was a shrine to the patron saint of paper surgical masks somewhere

in the countryside of Portugal, Chris Cuomo would go there each summer. He

would crawl on his knees if he had to, such as his devotion. Here's Chris

Cuomo sharing his faith.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: How do we help? Put on the damn mask. If you're

in California, if you're in Riverside, wear the mask. If you want to avoid

situations like this, where you live, wear the mask.

If we care about doing the right things, I wear a mask for you as much as I

wear it for me. I had the disease.

You need to wear a damn mask, and you have to take care of other people in

your community. And it's got to be about us because that help is not going

to come from above.

CARLSON: "I wear a mask for you as much as I wear it for me." Chew on that

for a minute. It's a powerful statement, if you think about it. It shades

the Beatitudes, or maybe the letter from Birmingham Jail. It's deep.

This man is suffering for us and for our sake and all on a cable news

salary. There's something holy about that.

But the question is, is it real? Is this man actually Dietrich Bonhoeffer,

or is he Jimmy Swaggart?

This show has obtained a letter from the management of Chris Cuomo's New

York City apartment building. The letter in question is addressed directly

to Chris Cuomo. The date on it is August 6, 2020. Here's what it says.

Quote, "Dear Mr. Cuomo, as I'm sure you know, because of the ongoing COVID-

19 health crisis, on April 15, 2020, Governor Cuomo issued Executive Order

202.17, which requires anyone over the age of two to wear a face mask or

cloth that covers their mouth and nose while in a public space."

Okay, that's how it starts. It's a fair guess that Chris Cuomo already knew

that because after all, he is the mask guy. And of course, his own brother

issued the order. So with that in mind, listen to how the letter continues,

quote, "You have been observed entering and exiting the building and riding

the elevator without the required face coverings. Even though staff members

have asked you to comply with this requirement, you have refused to do so.

This is a violation of the Executive Order building policy, and it places

other residents and our staff at risk. There are no exceptions to this rule

and you are required to comply."

The letter goes on to threaten Chris Cuomo with a $500.00 fine if he

continues to endanger his neighbors in the city with his masklessness.

That's what the letter says.

Let that sink in for a moment.

Now, at this point, we can guess what you're thinking. This has got to be

Russian disinformation. Vladimir Putin hates masks. Obviously, he is

Vladimir Putin. He is bad. Bad people don't like masks. It's that simple.

And Putin would like nothing more in the world than to discredit Chris

Cuomo because Chris Cuomo is this country's foremost and most fearless

defender of mask goodness. So of course, that's what we assumed was going

on. Obviously, we read the news.

But then we did some reporting. In short order, and honestly, it pains us

to tell you this, but we have to. This show has confirmed that the letter

is in fact real. It's not a Russian plant. We called the building manager

and she spoke perfect English, not a hint of Slavic inflection. Clearly,

not a Russian agent.

In fact, she admitted writing the letter. We should tell you that she

became upset when we mentioned Chris Cuomo by name, but we don't blame her

for that. You don't want to tangle with the man who did squat thrusts while

eating lunch. You don't know what might happen.

But you do wonder about Chris Cuomo. And you worry. Will his brother have

him arrested?

Back in May, we learned that very well could happen. In New York, no one is

above corona law.

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): I think it's disrespectful of people not to wear

masks. I mean, think about it. Do I think local government should be

enforcing it? And should there be sanctions? Yes. Yes. Because it is a

public health emergency and I think there should be a penalty, because you

could literally kill someone. You could literally kill someone because you

didn't want to wear a mask.

CARLSON: "You could literally kill someone," that's coming from Andrew

Cuomo, keep in mind, who knows more than a little about literally killing

people in New York. You could say, it is his specialty. But we don't expect

Andrew Cuomo to ship his brother to Rikers.

The Governor didn't do anything earlier this month when we showed you that

photograph of Chris Cuomo without a mask outside in a crowded restaurant on

Long Island. And Governor Cuomo didn't do anything either one his brother

faked being in quarantine earlier this year and instead spent the afternoon

hassling bicyclists.

Chris Cuomo is a good person, so the idea is, he deserves a fourth chance.

Watch him make his own case.

C. CUOMO: All right, so while most Americans are staying inside or should

be, right, if they're not out protesting like fools. They're not happy

about being told to stay home.

Staying home saves lives.

And the rest of us should be staying at home for our mothers and the people

that we love, and to keep us farther apart, will ultimately bring us closer

together in this cause.

No matter where the virus goes, the way to stop it will always be the same:

our collective conscientious actions, staying home.

CARLSON: You know, you've got to feel for the guy. We're mocking him, but

let's take this to a deeper more human level. Imagine being him.

By day, there he is giving you more sermons about how you must wear masks.

But by night, he is wandering maskless through his own building,

endangering his neighbors and ignoring demands that he put on a mask.

Chris Cuomo must be deeply upset with Chris Cuomo, which of course we

already guessed from his exercise regimen. It's not an exaggeration to say

that Chris Cuomo is a man at war with himself.

How will this end?

Mark Steyn is our expert on intrapersonal crises, and he joins us now for

his assessment. Mark Steyn, what do you make of this fascinating case study

in hypocrisy?

MARK STEYN, AUTHOR AND COLUMNIST: Well, Tucker, I'm sympathetic because I

think the strain is obviously getting to him. He says where the damn mask.

He is like many celebrated eminent people in our society. He is happy to

Instagram himself standing on top of Mount Washington in a windstorm

wearing a mask, just in case any little droplet should emerge from his

mouth and go down the mountain and out to Bangor, Maine to infect the

entire town.

Then he goes to the ferry on Mount Desert Island and goes all the way over

to infect Nova Scotia. And one maskless moment from Chris Cuomo and there

goes the planet.

But then you see him behind closed doors, whooping it up in the crowded

elevator, maskless, enjoying the crowded elevator ride, breathing all over

the other people as he ascends to his penthouse, and that actually is the

history of the last seven months in one masked crusader.

In Denmark, you know, people have worn masks or face coverings in this kind

of situation. They did in the 1665, Great Plague of London, a lot of people

went about with face coverings.

There's a Danish study on whether masks are any use, and they cannot -- by

eminent scientists -- and they can't find a peer reviewed journal willing

to publish it. Because right now, we have a public health crisis with an

unknown disease where all the experts have been wrong for seven months. And

yet, not just Facebook and Twitter, but also the peer reviewed journals are

saying we can only have government -- the government line is the only line

that we will permit you to see to go back to the point you were making at

the top of the show.

This is -- that's actually worse than the public health crisis. We're stuck

in this public health crisis because of the insistence that there's a one

size fits all solution to this thing that applies across the planet.

CARLSON: May I ask you a question, sincerely? This is a public health

crisis. This is a matter of -- it should be of some scientific precision,

we should be trying to figure out, you know, the right thing to do based on

the data. Why the religious inflection? Why has this become a moral

crusade? I don't understand that.

STEYN: Well, I think America is slightly at odds with the rest of the

world, though, because I think early on, basically, the Democrats took a

decision to politicize this thing and keep it going because they had a

candidate who could not withstand the exposure that normally occurs during

a traditional presidential campaign, and also, because it's the best cover

for the chaos they're planning on November 3rd.

But around the rest of the world, I think they made a more basic mistake

that essentially the two weeks to flatten the curve was never correct and

they can't admit that mistake. And so in a sense, they're stuck with this

Northern Italy, where this started, is not like what we've seen since. They

were trying to hold the virus in, not keep it from getting out to the rest

of the world, as New York and co.

CARLSON: Interesting. I think that's a really insightful point. They were

wrong and they can't admit it. There's freedom in admitting you're wrong.

We all are.

STEYN: Absolutely. Absolutely.

CARLSON: Amen. Mark Steyn, great to see you.

STEYN: Thanks a lot, Tucker.

CARLSON: Thank you.

STEYN: Yes.

CARLSON: So we don't want to focus on one man for the sake of just

humiliating someone, much as he may deserve it. But as a metaphor for what

is happening in this country, the people making the rules aren't following

them, but they are certainly enforcing them in your case.

In New York City for example, officials are working hard to harass the very

few businesses that have maintained open doors. A video uploaded on Twitter

on Tuesday shows health inspectors issuing a citation to a restaurant

because its front door was open on a hot day.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you don't want to, you don't need to sign it. I know

you're recording me.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's fine. I'm allowed to record you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm going to give you a copy of this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're giving me a ticket because my doors are open,

sir?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The charge is spelled out here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There's nobody sitting in the restaurant. Everything is

okay. You're giving me a ticket because my doors are open. What if my store

is hot? I am not allowed to open the door because the store is hot?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Everything is spelled out in the summons. I'm going to

give you a copy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You know, I'm struggling here every single day. It is

hard for me. And there was nobody inside the store obviously, because we

don't have dine-in. We only have takeout. There was nobody in the store and

I'm only getting a ticket because my doors are open.

CARLSON: Jacob Green is the owner of the restaurant you just saw. He is a

cousin of the man in the video, the restaurant is called Mixed Greens Cafe.

It's in Brooklyn. Jacob Green joins us.

Mr. Green, thanks so much for coming on. What do you think that was about?

It didn't seem like you were endangering anyone.

JACOB GREEN, OWNER, MIXED GREENS CAFE: No, it's really -- it's kind of

crazy because there was nobody in the restaurant. And aside from that, you

know, when he came in, he came in as a plainclothes person, asked to sit

down and eat.

And my cousin, the manager told him, you know, I'm sorry, we're only

takeout and delivery. Then he pulled out his badge and then he proceeded to

write the summons. And you saw my cousin. I mean, he is brokenhearted. You

know, because he really -- you know, he runs this place and he loves it.

And he just couldn't understand why he was getting this citation.

And, you know, the person was giving him absolutely no information at all.

And, you know, he wasn't yelling or screaming or throwing somebody -- he

was very, very kind. And, you know, you could hear that he was hurt in his

You know, we work so hard and we are struggling to begin with because of

COVID. And it's really -- it's really disheartening, you know, when your

business is already so slow because of this, and then somebody walks in and

issues you a citation. He called me up, literally, you know, on the verge

of tears, not understanding what's going on.

CARLSON: It's shocking.

GREEN: You know, and again, to debate whether to stay open or not to begin

with, it's amazing. And the thing that baffles me most is that I'm in a red

zone. But if I want to go eat and a red zone restaurant is closed, I'm

going to a different restaurant outside of the red zone. Or if I want to

buy a pair of shoes, I'm going to a different shoe store.

So what's going on here? Our schools are closed. Our synagogues are closed.

You know, small businesses are suffering. And really, there's no progress

being made because you could really just go anywhere else. It's not like

they lock you in your house if you're in the red zone and say, you can't go

anywhere. You still have freedom to move and work.

CARLSON: Right.

GREEN: So it's baffling to me. It really is.

CARLSON: Meanwhile, people are afraid to use the subway, because it's so

dangerous. Really quickly, why do you think when women are literally afraid

to get on the subway and people are living on the street and defecating in

trash cans and making a mess of our biggest city, why are they picking on

you?

GREEN: Really, I have no idea. I have no idea. You know, but I will say

that after this whole thing happened. It was rescinded, the summons, which

Chaim Deutsch was, you know, the Councilman was instrumental in that. And

he said that, if any other small businesses are having the same issues, he

wants to help them out and fight it as well.

It's just -- the outpouring of support we've had is really something that

I've never seen before. And I really believe that America is the greatest

country to live in.

CARLSON: Amen.

GREEN: You know, I have people ordering online.

CARLSON: No, I think you're absolutely right, and you're brave to film

that and to put it on the show and we're grateful that you did. People need

to see it. Jacob Green, thank you.

GREEN: Oh, my pleasure. Thank you so much.

CARLSON: We told you at the top of the show about the FBI press conference

that just happened. They announced that Iran and Russia have been working

to interfere with our election. FOX's Leland Vittert is standing by with

more on what they told us. Leland, good to see you.

LELAND VITTERT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Good to see you, Tucker.

This perhaps goes beyond influenced by a foreign adversary to outright

voter intimidation by an American enemy.

"You will vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you," "The

Washington Post reports" one e-mail from Iran said just that. Iran had

created the e-mails to appear to have been sent by a group called the Proud

Boys which are supportive of President Trump.

"The Post" reports Iran compromised the Proud Boys servers to send that and

other e-mails. The FBI says they have evidence that Iran obtained publicly

available voter registration data, which would have allowed them to target

Democrats in swing states and instruct them to change their registration.

JOHN RATCLIFFE, DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: Iran and Russia have

taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our

elections. We have already seen Iran sending spoofed e-mails designed to

intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage President Trump.

VITTERT: The FBI says that the Russians so far have not done much, but

promises to be on watch between now and through the election. It is

noteworthy, Tucker, that one American adversary wasn't mentioned by the FBI

or the Director of National Intelligence tonight, China.

CARLSON: I did notice that. Leland Vittert, great to see you.

Feel manipulated yet? Everything they said at the press conference might be

factually true. But what they're really telling you is the real threats to

you in our country are Iran and Russia. Maybe Poland and Hungary, too, but

not China. Heard that before? Do you believe it still?

Well, Joe Biden has come out of hiding to address the Hunter Biden email

scandal. Glenn Greenwald joins us after the break to assess.

CARLSON: Joe Biden emerged to speak to a local news station in Milwaukee,

we haven't heard much from him recently. He said virtually nothing about

that "New York Post" series about his son's laptop and the e-mails on it

that suggest Hunter Biden profited and perhaps his father profited from

changes to American foreign policy.

Anyway, here's Biden's response to the story.

JOE BIDEN (D), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: This is the same garbage

Rudy Giuliani, Trump's henchman. It's a last ditch effort in this desperate

campaign to smear me and my family. And the vast majority of the

Intelligence people have come out and said, there's no basis at all.

CARLSON: Okay. Well, you notice he doesn't say, he never says the laptop,

or the e-mails and texts on it are fake. He does point to the Intelligence

people. He is talking about a letter written by partisan former Intel

officials who have admitted they don't know anything about the laptop

because they haven't seen it.

So don't listen to the current Director of National Intelligence, Joe Biden

says. Listen to John Brennan on MSNBC.

But the weirdest part of the clip is that Joe Biden denied that his son

ever profited from his connection to Joe Biden, even though Hunter Biden

has admitted that in fact, on camera.

QUESTION: You didn't have any extensive knowledge about natural gas or

Ukraine itself though.

HUNTER BIDEN, SON OF JOE BIDEN: No, but I think that I had as much

knowledge as anybody else that was on the Board, if not more.

QUESTION: In the list you gave me the reasons why you're on that Board,

you did not list the fact that you were the son of the Vice President.

H. BIDEN: Of course. No.

QUESTION: What role do you think that played?

H. BIDEN: I think that it is impossible for me to be on any of the Boards

that I just mentioned, without saying I'm the son of the Vice President of

the United States.

CARLSON: Okay, so the truth is, this kind of garbage is ubiquitous in

Washington. It is how the entire private sector of the city makes its

living. It's how people pay their mortgages and send their kids to private

school. This is what Washington does. It's not an excuse.

So maybe if the Biden campaign admitted that, they'd be able to get past

the story. But they're not. They're lying about it. So what should we make

of that?

Glenn Greenwald is the co-founder of "The Intercept." He joins us tonight.

Glenn, thanks so much for coming on. Where do you think this story is right

now? What do you make of it?

GLENN GREENWALD, CO-FOUNDER, THE INTERCEPT: Well, the problem with this

story is that not that Joe Biden isn't answering questions, because that's

what a presidential candidate would do if he is not forced to, which is

just simply evade questions that are being posed to him. The problem is the

corruption that is absolutely pervasive in the U.S. news media.

CARLSON: That's right.

GREENWALD: There are newsrooms all throughout New York and Washington,

D.C., where top editors are explicitly saying they do not want this story

investigated, and they are being clear that the reason that they don't want

it investigated is because they think even if there is corruption that is

exposed here, in their view, Trump is worse, and therefore it would be

malfeasance on the part of the media to report corruption on the part of

Biden when Trump is so much more corrupt.

What they are really saying is, they see their role as journalists not as

informing the public to let the public decide which candidate is better and

which is worse. They see journalism, the function of it is to defeat Donald

Trump and elect Joe Biden.

So many basic questions, Tucker, that journalists should be demanding Joe

Biden to answer. Are the e-mails authentic? Do you claim that any of them

have been fraudulently altered or fabricated? Did your son actually drop

off that laptop in the Delaware repair store?

Did you ever discuss with him meeting with Burisma executives or in fact,

meet with Burisma executives? Why was the prosecutor that you accepted as

the replacement for the one you demand to be fired somebody who had no

experience as a prosecutor, was himself imprisoned for embezzlement, was a

lackey of the Ukrainian President. Why was somebody like that acceptable to

you -- if the goal is you claim was good government in Ukraine as opposed

to benefiting Burisma?

Maybe there are good answers to those questions, but he is not answering

them because the media has said you don't have to.

CARLSON: It feels like there's a lot of stuff here. I know there's a lot

in that computer. There are also documents floating around that are not

from that computer. What have we learned recently? What didn't we know

yesterday?

GREENWALD: Well, I mean, there are things that are suggested strongly by

these e-mails that we ought to know the answers to. Biden has always said

he never acted on behalf of Hunter Biden or Burisma, but these e-mails

suggests the opposite, that he actually did, in fact, meet with Burisma

executives at Hunter's request, which is why there's an e-mail thanking

Hunter for the opportunity to meet with this father.

Is that true? Did he meet with those executives? There are e-mails that are

suggestive of the fact that Hunter gave part of his salary to the Vice

President and negotiated deals in China, that were intended to personally

benefit Joe Biden. Remember, when Biden was in government for 50 years, he

never made much money. He was looking to get rich, which he did.

Once he left the White House, did he ever consummate those deals or discuss

any of those deals with Hunter? And again, to me, the key question that is

provoked by a lot of these e-mails is, if it was the case that there was a

noble and benevolent motive in trying to get this Ukrainian prosecutor

fired, and it wasn't to help Burisma, but instead to clean out corruption,

why did they release the funds after one of the most corrupt people in all

of Ukraine was appointed to that position?

What is Joe Biden's answer to that?

CARLSON: That's exactly right. And thank you for always directing the

conversation back to the foreign policy part of this, which is the most

outrageous part of all. It's been completely ignored, except by you,

basically. And I think you're exactly right about that.

Glenn Greenwald. Thank you.

GREENWALD: Good to be with you, Tucker.

CARLSON: Why is the Vice President of the United States firing a

prosecutor in Ukraine? How does that help our country?

Well, we're less than two weeks out from Election Day. We're hearing

tonight directly from the President about how he feels about his chances.

Plus the Senate hanging in the balance of course this year. What are the

chances the Republican majority survives? That's straight ahead?

Trump rally just wrapping up tonight in North Carolina.

CARLSON: There's so much going on. We haven't spent a lot of time on this

show telling you about what's happening in the Senate, probably a mistake

because there's a lot going on and control of that body could change soon.

Republicans have a 53-seat majority there. A lot is at stake with that

majority: the filibuster, the nine-member Supreme Court, statehood for D.C.

and Puerto Rico, two of the most dysfunctional places in the world; new

voting rights for illegal immigrants and so on. The country could look very

different in a little over two weeks.

But a total of 23 Republican seats are now up for re-election compared to

only 12 seats for Democrats. So what are the specific races you ought to be

paying attention to as we try to assess who is going to control the Senate

going forward.

Lisa Boothe has taken a close look at these races. She's a FOX News

contributor, a senior fellow at the Independent Women's Forum. We're happy

to have her on tonight. So Lisa, what should we be looking at?

LISA BOOTHE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Hi, Tucker. Well, there's three

races I'm going to get into tonight. But there's about 11 races that

Republicans should be a little bit concerned about, whereas with Democrats,

there's only two of those 12 races that are really in play that are

potential republican pickups.

So that's why the dynamics of the Senate means so much because as you

mentioned, if they get rid of the filibuster, they can really push forward

with a lot of radical policies, particularly if they have the White House

as well as the House and the Senate.

But one of the main races that I'm looking at that I just find so

interesting is the Michigan Senate race. And it's really in play because

John James, who is the Republican candidate is just such a rock star. I

mean, he is such a strong and compelling candidate. If he wins, he'd be the

first black senator in this state. He is running against the Democrat

incumbent, Gary Peters.

And look, John James just has an incredible background. This is a guy who

is a former combat veteran, a businessman. He likes to talk about how his

dad grew up in the Jim Crow South, went to Detroit and became a successful

And when you look at Gary Peters in contrast, he is unremarkable. I mean,

this is a guy who has been in office -- in public office to some degree

since 1995. He was a State Senator. He was even the Lottery Commissioner. I

mean, what is that? Right?

So he has been in public office for quite some time. He is a backbencher. I

mean, I guarantee your viewers probably don't really know much about him,

or you certainly couldn't pick him out of the lineup. And John James is

picking up some split tickets support.

So regardless who wins, whichever presidential candidate wins Michigan, and

he could potentially still pull it off as long as it's close. So that's a

really interesting race for people to watch, a potential Republican pickup.

The other race that I'm really interested as well in, Tucker, is the North

Carolina race. Democrats are hoping to take this race from Republican

incumbent, Thom Tillis. However, they thought they fielded a strong

candidate in Cal Cunningham, who is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army

Reserves, however, he has been caught up in a sex scandal. Take a listen.

CAL CUNNINGHAM, NORTH CAROLINA DEMOCRATIC SENATE CANDIDATE: I am deeply

sorry, for the hurt that I have caused in my personal life, and I also

apologize to all of you. And I hope each of you watching at home will

accept this sincere apology and that we will continue to work together to

change the direction of our country and strengthen our state.

BOOTHE: So Tucker, I'm sure a lot of people are saying, hey, look, we've

seen a lot of sex scandals with politicians. But the reason why this

matters is Cal Cunningham has run on honor and integrity values. He has put

his family at the center of his campaign and it's all a lie.

So with everything he has purported to be as a candidate is false. So

that's why this race matters for the pure hypocrisy of Cal Cunningham. So

those are a couple of races to keep on your radar.

CARLSON: Lisa Boothe, thanks for that update. Appreciate it. Talk to you

again soon.

BOOTHE: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: So Jason Whitlock talked to the President today about his

outreach efforts to African-American voters and how they're working out.

Here's part of that interview.

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: That's right.

WHITLOCK: 50 Cent, another popular rapper has endorsed you. Kanye -- are

we seeing a turn where people are starting to evaluate you on your record

and policy and performance, rather than personality?

TRUMP: I think so, and I think what else has happened is for a hundred

years, the Democrats have had the black vote, a hundred years. I mean, it's

been forever. And if you look at Baltimore, look at Oakland, and look at

all these places that are doing horribly and I think a lot of people are

saying, hey, wait a minute. This is not right.

We've been, you know, automatic. It's almost like, I don't know why they

keep going. It's a habit. It's almost a habit to vote for a Democrat.

And now you have a lot of people going into the Republican Party, black

representatives. You have a young woman in Baltimore, I think, I don't know

-- she is fantastic. I don't know if she is going to win or not because,

you know, it's like, almost a hundred percent Democrat, but it shouldn't

CARLSON: Jason Whitlock of Outkick did that interview. We're happy to have

him on tonight. Jason, thanks for coming out. What did you think? What

struck you about what he said?

WHITLOCK: Well, I think there's some clear momentum for President Trump,

particularly I think with black men. I think we've been carrying on a

facade for three and a half years as black men that somehow we can't relate

to Donald Trump, that we didn't celebrate him in hip hop music for decades,

that he wasn't friends with countless black athletes, entertainers.

Look, part of this interview that will air in full tonight on Outkick, he

mentioned that at one point he and Jesse Jackson were friends. And he was

like, Jesse Jackson may still say positive things about me.

So there's been a charade, I think, particularly among black men,

pretending that they don't have something in common with President Trump.

And that facade is throwing me in and I think that's why you've seen the

rapper, Ice Cube, you've seen 50 cent and Kanye start reaching out and

acknowledging the truth that they really don't have a problem with Donald.

CARLSON: I wonder if that's part of the reason that from day one, five

years ago, when Trump announced, his opponents zeroed in on this, Trump is

a racist thing, because I remember polling from 2000 when he flirted with

running that showed that black men, not black women so much, but black men,

specifically, kind of like Trump, and maybe that's why they went after him

that way.

WHITLOCK: Tucker, look, I'm someone that grew up during the hip hop at his

beginning, and if you go listen to hip hop music, and what black men and

our mentality is just not that inconsistent with President Trump. And so

yes, do I think they have feared that?

Look, the masculinity of Trump, he represents the patriarchy. He is not

politically correct. Those are things that just I'm just sorry, a lot of

black men can relate to. And it's not really surprising to me that he is

starting to make headway in that direction.

And I think, look, if you go look at his support of HBCUs, the First Step

Act, the Criminal Justice Reform he has done, the opportunity zones in

black communities, the investment that he sparked, and then go back when

the economy was going, the record unemployment for black men and just black

people in general. When you go evaluate the record, not the personality, I

get it, he doesn't act presidential and I get why that's off putting.

But when you go evaluate the policy, it says like, holy cow, this guy is

not only a man of his word, look at the money he has directed from the

Federal government toward HBCUs. This deal he has negotiated with Ice Cube

about the Platinum Plan, he may actually follow through on it. And I just

think that rings true and compelling to a lot of black men.

CARLSON: I can't believe you used the term patriarchy in a non-pejorative

way on TV and I'm really glad that you did.

Jason Whitlock, thank you. Great to see you.

WHITLOCK: Thank you.

CARLSON: Well, a so-called reporter at NBC has been caught talking about

her efforts to find the personal details of anonymous Trump supporters

online and expose them. One of the creepiest stories of the year, we have

details straight ahead.

CARLSON: Brandy Zadrozny is a quote "reporter" with NBC News. What does

she do exactly? Well by her description, her job is seeking out personally

identifying information about anonymous Trump supporters online, some of

them, and revealing their true identities.

Zadrozny has acknowledged quote this, "I use social media sleuthing to

learn about a subject's real life, their family, friends, jobs, personal

and political associations." So what does that mean exactly? What kind of

information? Well, that information could include phone records, property

records, even their Amazon wish lists.

What is this about exactly? Darren Beattie is one of the people who broke

the story. He is with "Revolver News." Darren, thanks so much for joining

us. So before you get into the larger meaning of this, tell us specifically

what this -- what is she doing? What does this mean?

DARREN BEATTIE, REVOLVER NEWS: She's up to no good. As you mentioned, she

uses state of the art proprietary technical tools to dig up personal

information about anonymous Trump supporters online. As you mentioned, that

includes property records, phone records, even Amazon wish lists.

She will do everything she can to unearth anonymous Trump supporters,

basically so she can ruin their lives.

CARLSON: Why would NBC News be doing something like this? I mean, you

would think NBC's job would be to tell us the news. What do the policies

mean? Why would it be going after anonymous Twitter users?

BEATTIE: It's a great question. It really is disgusting. It's disgraceful

even by modern journalist standards. I'd love for NBC to comment on this.

We see these journalists who are not even acting as meaningful journalists,

what they're doing is acting as commissars, a neo-Stasi effectively in

order to crush the rebellion of the American people against their corrupt

ruling class associated with the victory of Donald Trump.

There's one aspect of this story that's maybe even more disturbing than

what you described, and that is that Brandy Zadrozny uses this term

"disinformation" as the pretext to go after Trump supporters and destroy

their lives.

I think many viewers have seen disinformation is this new buzzword, this

new pretext used to silence Trump supporters. What's especially dangerous

about this is that it brings this force to bear in the National Security

context, disinformation is a National Security term. It invites the force

of our own National Security apparatus to silence Trump supporters.

And it's part of this trend that we're seeing a broader swathes of our own

national security apparatus, being repurposed and redeployed domestically

to silence, suppress and destroy the energies associated with Donald

Trump's victory in 2016.

CARLSON: For a news organization to work in concert with the Federal

agencies to suppress dissent domestically, I mean, that's -- I never

imagined that would happen, but that is happening.

BEATTIE: Right. The full story of this, I would need hours to explain, but

just a little detail, so she wrote for her fellow journalists a manual, a

doxing manual detailing her methods for fellow journalists who fail the

same ethics class.

One of the sponsors of her doxing manual and how to ruin Trump supporters'

lies by uncovering their personal information is Bellingcat, an

organization funded by NED and our own government.

CARLSON: It's unbelievable. Noah Oppenheim at NBC News. One of the people

who should answer. The guy who apparently leaked the "Access Hollywood"

tape to ""The Washington Post"" in 2016.

BEATTIE: Absolutely.

CARLSON: Darren Beattie, great to see tonight. Congrats on the story.

BEATTIE: Great to be here. Thank you.

CARLSON: Lots of news developing tonight. We'll bring you up to date after

the break.

CARLSON: We are out of time, sadly. We're going to leave each night with

what the U.S. government wants you to know.

We will see you tomorrow. Have a great night.

Sean Hannity, right now.

