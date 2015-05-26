It Appears Stimulus Money Is Going Where It's Needed Least

Now some fresh pickings from the Political Grapevine:

Road to Recovery?

Counties with the highest unemployment rates are set to receive the least help from President Obama's plan to create jobs by spending billions of stimulus dollars on road construction. The Associated Press reviewed 5,500 projects nationwide and found that the government will spend 50 percent more per person in areas with the lowest unemployment rates — than in places with the highest.

The AP says Elk County, Pennsylvania, which has about 14 percent unemployment, is getting no money. But Riley County, Kansas, which has a jobless rate around 3.5 percent, will get $56 million to build a new highway.

The reason: Funds are going to counties that have shovel-ready projects. But many struggling communities could not afford the preparation costs. Martin Schuller, who is the Ridgway Borough manager in Elk County, says: "It's not fair. It's a joke because we're not going to get it, because we don't have any projects ready to go."

All Jokes Aside

New York Daily News columnist Mike Lupica says that if CBS golf analyst David Feherty does not get a pass for his joke about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Harry Reid, then comedian Wanda Sykes should get similar treatment for joking that she wants Rush Limbaugh dead.

Feherty wrote in the April issue of D Magazine: "If you gave any U.S. soldier a gun with two bullets in it, and he found himself in an elevator with Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid and Usama bin Laden... Nancy Pelosi would get shot twice, and Harry Reid and bin Laden would be strangled to death."

Feherty has since apologized. But Sykes has not apologized for comments we told you about a few minutes ago, saying that Rush Limbaugh may have been the 20th hijacker on 9/11, and: "Rush Limbaugh hopes the country fails? I hope his kidneys fail."

Lupica writes: "Sykes... gets a pass because of where she was, and whom she was talking about.... David Feherty, who fancies himself a bit of a comic himself, doesn't... the rules on all this change from day to day like baseball's strike zone."

Teaching Terror?

And some parents of high school students in Pueblo, Colorado were angered at an assignment their children were given about terrorism. A local TV station reports the teacher told them to come up with plans for a terrorist attack by a foreign government on U.S. soil.

Parent Gini Fischer says: "To ask them to use their creative energies to come up with a plot for an act of terrorism is very ludicrous."

The county school superintendent says the students may have misinterpreted the teacher. Officials decided to collect the assignments and destroy them.

— FOX News Channel's Zachary Kenworthy contributed to this report.