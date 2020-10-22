Ingraham: Trump, not Biden, is the real champion of the working class
INGRAHAM: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE.
Another busy Washington tonight. Breaking news just in regarding what the
FBI, I just mentioned, was investigating on Hunter Biden's laptop. Fox News
reporting moments ago that the FBI's subpoena came in connection with a
money laundering investigation back in late 2019.
Now at this moment, it's unclear whether the investigation is ongoing or if
it was directly related to Hunter Biden. But we'll bring you all the
details in moments and there is some humdingers in there.
On a related topic, why is Hunter Biden's former business associate fearing
for his life? The journalist working with Hunter's jilted partner has some
breaking news on that front for us.
Plus, why is President Trump suddenly getting all these endorsements from
minority celebrities? Raymond Arroyo explains it all in seen and unseen.
But first, the real fighter for the working class. That's the focus of
tonight's ANGLE.
For years, we've heard about how much the liberals care about the working
poor and all those poor people out there. And no one on the left was
supposed to care more than Barack Obama.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If you like your
private health insurance plan, you can keep your plan. Period.
Reducing premiums by as much as $2,500 per family. Creating up to 5 million
new green jobs that pay well and can't be outsourced.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: now what I believe is that America does best when the middle
class does better. Yes, that's what Obama said. He said that in another
speech. But what really ended up happening?
Well, not only did those promises not come true, but the middle class -
that middle class ended up doing so well under Obama that 19 months later,
millions from that group of middle class voters switch parties to vote for
Trump. And their instincts, boy, were they right. Because Trump delivered
big for the working class Americans.
Lower end and middle class workers saw their biggest wage increase under
Trump's policies ever. And that's why even after the challenges caused by
this pandemic, they line up to see him by the thousands, come rain, or
shine, cold temperatures, or hot, day or night.
A recent "New York Times" poll reveals that people without a college
education, the working class, are voting overwhelmingly for Trump. They
know who is looking out for them.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: With your vote, we will
continue to cut your taxes, cut regulations, support our great police,
protect our second amendment, defend our borders, keep jobs and wealth in
America where it belongs. Thank you.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: Now look at those crowds. Now, Obama knows this is Joe's weak
spot, so he traveled to Pennsylvania late today to lay it on thick.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
OBAMA: Joe is no stranger, he's a native son. Scrappy kid from Scranton. A
man who has learned early on to treat everybody he meets with dignity and
respect and had empathy. That decency.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: Well, that Scranton line is almost as tired as the candidate
himself. But they keep going back to it, because they know that Joe can't
beat Trump's record for the middle class.
The big banks and big business, they are not shoveling hundreds of millions
of dollars at Joe's campaign, because they want to raise middle-class
wages. Oh no, no, no. Bloomberg and Soros, they are not spending millions
because they wan to get tougher on China. They're all in for Biden because
they know that he is going to be their yes man on everything from trade,
energy and manufacturing.
Now, this means that the tariffs against China, they're gone. Biden will
enter the TPP and U.S. industries will be flattened. Illegal immigrants, of
course they are going to flood the labor market and almost everyone's taxes
are going to go up. Don't believe that $400,000 deal for a moment.
Now the left knows Middle America is not going to willingly choose to
sabotage its own prosperity, lower their own wages. So they do obscure the
true agenda, they cloak the real intentions with these appeals you heard
Obama mention to decency and unity.
It all sounds great, doesn't it? But it means nothing. Because the first
chance they get to line their own pockets at the expense of the middle-
class workers, that's exactly what they're going to do.
Remember, the left, the liberals, they used to support free speech. But
now, they're for cancel culture and social media censorship.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
PETER GREENBERGER, FOUNDER AND CEO, FOREST HILLS CONSULTING: The leading of
(inaudible) of false information come from the top. It's coming from Donald
Trump, so perhaps it's time to know the president while we are in this
sensitive topic.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: This silenced the president of the United States.
Well, the liberals used to support the separation of powers, but now
they're for letting a single person shutdown an entire state.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER (D-MI): I'm ready to work with the legislature, but
I'm never going to negotiate when it comes to doing the right thing and
protecting the people's health. I will continue to use every tool at my
disposal to combat COVID-19.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: They used to support openness and transparency for politicians.
And now they're for the candidate who refuses to answer questions on any
serious topic.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
ROSS DIMATTEI, KTNV-TV REPORTER: I have got to ask you about packing the
courts. This is the number one thing that I've been asked about from
viewers in the past couple of days.
JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Well, you've been asked by the viewers
who are probably Republicans.
DIMATTEI: Sir, don't the voters deserve to know--
BIDEN: No, they don't deserve. I'm not going to play his game. He'd love
that to be the discussion instead of what he's doing now.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: They used to support human rights. Then they decided they were
going to side with a guy who is a long-time China fan.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BIDEN: The rising China is a positive development, not only for the people
of China but for the United States and the world as a whole.
JAKE TAPPER, CNN CHIEF WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: You think in retrospect
that you were naive about China?
BIDEN: No.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: No, not at all. Those camps? Forget about those.
Well, they used to oppose endless overseas military adventures. But now
liberals are linking arms with neoconservatives who still support the Iraq
war.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
STEVE SCHMIDT, FOUNDER, THE LINCOLN PROJECT: We all had a conviction that
there are millions of Republicans who look at this debacle and reject it.
JOHN WEAVER, CO-FOUNDER, THE LINCOLN PROJECT: Imagine if you traveled the
country for 30 years fighting for Republican principles and you learned it
was all a lie.
RICK WILSON, CO-FOUNDER, THE LINCOLN PROJECT: We're not out of this fight
until the fight is done.
LESLEY STAHL, CBS NEWS CORRESPONDENT: You have endorsed Joe Biden.
REED GALEN, CO-FOUNDER, THE LINCOLN PROJECT: We have. We have endorsed Joe
Biden, yes.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: That's a motley crew. Well, the liberals used to be suspicious of
big business and now they're fighting a president who just sued Google. And
liberals used to do decoy politicians who sold access, but now they excuse
it.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TAPPER: President Trump seems to be attempting to make up for troubling
numbers in the polls by spreading nastiness, disinformation.
BRIAN STELTER, CNN CORRESPONDENT: This was all litigated last year during
the impeachment saga, but the right-wing media wants it back in the news.
SEN. CHRIS MURPHY (D-CT): They are attempting to try to spread their
propaganda in the mainstream media rather than just relying on bots and
Facebook posts as they largely were four years ago and they've been
successful.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: Now, going through all that, it's embarrassing for the liberals
to even be part of that. And I can't imagine that all Democrats, the ones
who really do have principles, I don't believe that they sign on to all of
it.
Well, tonight I'm speaking directly to you. It's time to find a new
political home. You want to be with Rick Wilson and that crowd of the
Lincoln Project? Get involved in more wars? How could that be what you
want?
President Trump, after all, has created a movement that's delivered peace
and prosperity with huge benefits going to the middle class that I know a
lot of you do care about, much more so than during the Bush or Obama years.
The wages went up because Trump kept the labor markets tight. Only the
Trump economy would outperform almost every economy in the G-20, even
during a pandemic.
The truth is that in Biden administration, it's going to be four dreary
years of lockdowns and shutdowns, rolling blackouts and increased
inequality, of workers seeing jobs shift offshore, of antitrust laws being
left unused, of triumph for the CCP and decline for the United States.
Traditional hardworking Americans, a lot of them used to be Democrats, will
be punished economically and shamed culturally. And when Silicon Valley has
deplatformed independent media voices, our favorite hard-core socialist
will have free reign to make Americans pay.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-N.Y.): One of the first things that we
talk about, which is our first demand, is rent cancellation.
REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): When I said I was the president's nightmare, well,
you're watching it now.
REP. AYANNA PRESSLEY (D-MA): There needs to be unrest in the streets for as
long as there is unrest in our lives.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: Isn't that pleasant? They want to spend time with that for four
years.
But smart liberals have to know that this unholy alliance between big
business and the far left, it's not sustainable. This moment requires that
we come together across party lines to stand for the time-tested principles
that drove America's success.
So we America, first conservatives, I think most of us have done our part.
We pushed out the old open borders of perpetual war hawks in the GOP. We
took on the chamber of commerce and the big lobbying firms who work for
China. But now we need help from those voters who claim they oppose a lot
of the shenanigans of big business and loathe the human rights abusers, but
haven't yet joined our cause.
If we remain divided because you don't like Trump's tone or tweets, well,
the old guard that you never liked, is going to return, but this time with
a side of Marxism and none of us in that circumstance will get what we
want. And that's the ANGLE.
Joining me now is Herschel Walker, former NFL player and Heisman trophy
winner. Herschel, President Obama made a big appearance today in
Pennsylvania. He was kind of pinch-hitting for Biden, who was still
preparing for the debate apparently to try to shore up African-American
votes with this pitch to decency. So why should voters actually be weary of
this?
HERSCHEL WALKER, FORMER NFL PLAYER: Well, one reason they should be weary
of it is because former President Obama, he had eight years to do
something, to change things and nothing changed. He made these promises and
nothing ever happened. Not saying that he should have done anything for the
African-American because you shouldn't do, but at the same time he talks
about systemic racism today. But yet he had two terms and he didn't do
anything.
And President Trump was the one that fund historically black colleges, he
was the one that did prison reform. Even today at his rally, he claims that
the economy was because of what he left over for President Trump. So all
I'm saying, I got fired from the NFL team and the coach came in and I won
the super bowl but it's my team that did it. And I think that's the reason
they should be little weary.
I think when he was elected, many African-American may have voted for him
because he was an African-American, and I think some whites voted for him
because they thought it was time. But yet, you look at his policy. So and
that's what I said, let's do a comparable and now when African-American do
start to get in smart and start looking at the policy, people get angry at
it.
You should know that, you should do that. That's when the cancel culture
come in that you should become intelligent to have your own way of
thinking.
INGRAHAM: Obama said a lot tonight. But he actually commented, Herschel, on
the "Black Lives Matter" inspired unrest and even violence that we've seen
in recent months.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
OBAMA: They understand that protest on behalf of social justice isn't un-
American. That's the most American thing there is. That's how this country
was founded, protesting injustice.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: How about burning police buildings? How about setting up
encampments in entire American cities and destroying businesses of
minorities and others?
WALKER: Well, that's what is so sad, Laura. That is so sad. And it's so sad
because the Democratic Party did not denounce the riots that's going on.
You can continue to talk about protests and peaceful protests. Peaceful
protests is OK, but anyone throws a brick, setting things on fire, which
people have seen. There is people that have died, there are people that
have lost their businesses, and they don't talk about that.
That's true. America was born on peaceful protests, but there haven't been
peaceful protests, even now we have people dying. And you want to say
"Black Lives Matter", former President Obama? But let's talk about "Black
Lives Matter". There are founders and they are trained Marxists. I don't
know if any one know what that mean, but that mean that they don't like
government, they don't like god, they don't like the nuclear family. Maybe
you agree with that, but I don't.
And like I said, you made promises when you were reelected and you fell
short of them. That's what the Democratic Party has done for years to the
American people, and not just to the African-American but to the American
people.
INGRAHAM: Yes, and I'd say, Herschel, Obama delivered so much prosperity to
the middle-class that after eight years of Obama and Biden, they went with
a guy who had never been in politics before Donald Trump. So that's how
much people thought he did such a great job on the economy.
Herschel, great to see you tonight.
And while Obama and Kamala are out doing the leg work, Biden is, once
again, hiding and his campaign is refusing to answer even basic questions
regarding the Hunter Biden revelations. But now Biden has a new reason to
hide.
Fox News confirming just moments ago that the FBI seized Hunter's purported
laptop last year in connection with a money laundering investigation.
Though it's unclear at this moment if the investigation is ongoing or is it
directly related to Hunter. Lots of questions remaining.
David Marcus, New York correspondent for The Federalist joins me now.
David, what can we conclude from the information we do have tonight?
DAVID MARCUS, NY CORRESPONDENT, THE FEDERALIST: Well, we've been treating
this as an election story. How is this going to impact the election, or is
Biden and will his Democratic allies be able to ignore and obfuscate
everything that's happening for 12 more days? And those are interesting
questions. But it's not the important question.
Clearly now the important question is, are these e-mails real? Because if
they are real, at best, Joe Biden was involved in some very sketchy stuff
that he lied about. At worst, laws were broken.
So they can try to pull grandpa Joe over the finish line at this point, but
the problem is that every piece of evidence that has come out over the past
seven days since this story dropped, including tonight's, suggests that
these emails are real and Joe Biden still refusing to refute that they are.
So even if they manage to get Biden across and he wins, this scandal is not
going anywhere. This scandal is very serious. And he's going to have to
deal with it as president-elect, if he wins. The American people need to
think seriously about that.
INGRAHAM: Well, what we found out through our sourcing at Fox News is that,
an official confirmed that, look, if they subpoenaed that laptop, there
were the fruits of criminal activity, the probable cause to believe the
fruits of criminal activity on that laptop.
They didn't subpoena it for fun, they subpoenaed it because there was
concerning information that a prior ongoing investigation had to have been
underway. So if a criminal case was opened and subpoenas were issued, that
means high likelihood that both the laptop and the hard drive contained
fruits of criminal activity according to that official. David, what do you
make of that?
MARCUS: Yes. Well, I mean, this is why the media needs to stop with this
absurd delaying action where they spent a week with this ridiculous notion
that it was Russian disinformation. That's been shot down. Now every piece
of information that we're getting, as I said, suggests that this is real.
Now, listen, Donald Trump is going to find a way to get this issue in the
debate tomorrow. Mute button or no mute button. I mean, he will use
semaphore flags if he has to. Is it Hunter's laptop? He's going to put this
out there. But Biden's probably going to continue to deflect. And then it
really comes down to the question is our media going to do its job.
INGRAHAM: No, they are not.
MARCUS: --or are they just partisan hacks? I don't think they are either
and it's pretty disgraceful situation.
INGRAHAM: No, I think it's incumbent upon the president to discuss his
record, why his record and his view on the economy is indisputably
positive. And in the handling of COVID, which we are going to get to later
on in the show, was just as good if not better, I'd say much better than
Europe's given their case numbers going up and the damage they have done to
the economy.
But David, he should pull out one of those emails out of his breast pocket,
read it, and ask, "Joe explain this for us". Don't you think the American
voters need to know?
MARCUS: Without question. And if there was any question as to whether that
is a reasonable thing to do in a debate? He has complete license to do it,
because our ludicrous media won't do it. And there are millions of
Americans who don't even know that this is the story because the media
won't report on it, Twitter censors it, Facebook censors it. So yes, this
is his chance and he needs to take it.
INGRAHAM: Yes, take it and also at the same time, I think, be respectful
and calm. If he's respectful, calm and clear, I think he wins this debate.
David, so great to have you on tonight. Good to see you.
And coming up, the media are telling the American public a lie about COVID
in South Dakota and states like it.
Governor Kristi Noem is here to respond, next.
And speaking of the virus, could it be weakening, attenuating? A doctor has
answers in moments.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: If one governor makes bad decisions like that,
spills over. I speak, of course, of South Dakota.
RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: The Republican governor there has refused to
order any statewide COVID restrictions.
DON LEMON, CNN HOST: We all remember South Dakota's massive biker rally,
remember, in Sturgis, South Dakota?
DR. VIN GUPTA, MSNBC ANALYST: I'm not trying to fear monger, I'm just
trying to tell the facts. South Dakota and its hospital, its ICUs are under
surge.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: Under surge, under siege. Whatever. We all do that. I do that.
It's late at night.
Now with those claims of this COVID explosion in South Dakota deserve a
little fact checking, don't you think? Yesterday, the state reported just
621 new cases and seven deaths.
And as to the idea that hospitals are being overwhelmed, well, COVID
patients only occupy 12.4 percent of South Dakota's hospital beds. But that
doesn't mean to tell the whole story, because those talking heads you just
heard want South Dakota to fail because they didn't lock down in South
Dakota. And what has that produced? Well, something people really love,
it's called a job. An unemployment rate that is the second lowest in the
country.
Now look at how this compares as blue states where things are really blue.
New York, Illinois, California, Hawaii, of course, they had the most
draconian of lockdowns and restrictions. Total disaster zones.
Joining me now is South Dakota governor, Kristi Noem.
Governor, have you gotten any apologies from those individuals?
GOV. KRISTI NOEM (R-SD): No, no apologies, Laura. But my people are happy.
They appreciated the fact that we didn't shut down their businesses. We
allowed them to be flexible, take care of health and protect the public
while still taking care of their customers and their employees as well.
So we're doing really good in South Dakota. We're managing COVID-19, but
also our economy is thriving. I think people are really recognizing that
leadership has consequences. And what we're doing in South Dakota is
Republican leadership.
INGRAHAM: Now Governor Noem, when you toured the country and I know you
have done some campaign events for President Trump, there is still a lot of
women out there, who especially women, I think more so than men, for
whatever reason, they're really freaked out and worried. This has been a
terrible tragedy for the country about COVID. And many of them think the
president hasn't handled it well.
But given what we're seeing in Europe with 200,000 cases now there and the
economic damage, what can you say to the women of this country who are -
they're concerned?
NOEM: They're concerned about health, but Laura, we're having real honest
conversations. We are also concerned about their children, about their
education. They recognize they're falling behind every day, because in some
of these Democrat-run states, their kids still are not in the classroom.
They're also worried about law and order. About raising their children on
safe streets and that's not happening in these blue states either. So the
women are recognizing that they care about keeping their children healthy,
but also their children are not the ones that are the most vulnerable
during this pandemic.
And meanwhile, they're the ones suffering the biggest consequences. They're
not getting the education they deserve, they are living in a world that is
filled with anxiety and fear, which the media is perpetuating, which is a
grave disservice to our kids. And then they're also living with more crime
on their streets and concerned about even being able to let their kids walk
down the street.
So I've just been telling folks that it matters who is in charge, it
matters who is making decisions that we all get emotional during campaigns
and this is not the time to be emotional. We have to look at policies and
what the president has done and how he has kept us safe.
INGRAHAM: Yes, and what about the debate tomorrow? I mean, advice for the
president? He has his solid supporters locked down. They are going to walk
across glass to vote for him. But there's a couple of percentage points
maybe that you can move the electorate either way.
What does he need to do tomorrow to convince people who feel slightly
uncomfortable about voting for him because of tone or temperament?
NOEM: I'm not worried about the president at all. I think he knows the
message that this country needs to hear and it's a message of hope. It's
what he's done. He is the only guy I know that literally has followed
through on everything he promised. He said what he was going to do in 2016
and he has done it. He's done more to defend our fundamental freedoms in
the last four years than any president has for 50 years.
So if he talks about what he has accomplished and then he just lets Joe
speak, we are going to be just fine and people will really see the
president that has delivered so well for the American people.
INGRAHAM: Now governor, just finally, we learned tonight that Mitt Romney
did not vote for President Trump. Apparently, he has voted early. He is a
former governor of Massachusetts, now senator from Utah. What about those
Republicans, very small sliver, who are apparently just not voting for him?
NOEM: Well, shame on them. I mean, honestly, this is a situation where we
have a president that fights to defend this country. And Joe Biden's
policies that he's embraced, they will destroy America.
The only reason I'm going to these states is because the choice is so clear
and what President Trump does for us by fighting for us to keep our
Constitution in place, to defend what our founders envisioned for our
country, to give our kids a hope and a vision for what really is possible
with the American dream, we need him back in the White House. And what Joe
Biden has stood for, fought for, and the policies he's embraced in this
campaign are extreme. And we will suffer the consequences if he's allowed
to be in the White House.
INGRAHAM: Governor, great to see you tonight. Thank you so much for
joining us. No apologies for those characters coming.
And last night we reported on this incredibly important piece from NPR. Two
new peer reviewed studies are showing a sharp drop in mortalities among
hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The drop is seen in all groups including
older patients and those with underlying conditions. The great news is
obviously due in part to improved therapeutics, but could there be
something else at play? Could this virus really be attenuating?
Here with some answers, Dr. William Grace, hematologist and oncologist. Dr.
Grace, you've read all this. Your thoughts tonight?
DR. WILLIAM GRACE, ONCOLOGIST AND HEMATOLOGIST: It's hard to prove that
the virus is attenuating. We need more basic science data on that to make
sure that that is a fact. But what we do know, there are three reasons why
this is going down, the death rate is going done like a stone, Laura. One
is doctors, the second is patients, and the third is the public.
Doctors have come up with great inpatient protocols, such as the use of
inhaled and intravenous corticosteroids. Remdesivir does not work. That
third study that Anthony Fauci touted as being a big breakthrough, that has
turned out to be a negative study along with the Chinese and the English
study. Remdesivir doesn't work.
But high dose prescription strength Vitamin D does work, and that has
remarkably lowered the ICU rate from 50 percent to two, percent, the death
rate from 7.7 to zero in randomized controlled trials.
And then, finally, there is the patients. They patients that we are seeing
today throughout the country tend to be younger, so they tend to have a
better chance of surviving with less complications and less risk of death.
And finally, there is the public. I went into my pharmacy the other day and
inhaled Flonase is selling off the shelf as people with COVID as an
outpatient are giving themselves inhaled corticosteroids. But more
important, they're treating themselves with Vitamin D, N-acetyl cysteine,
reduced glutathione, and zinc. And these are the elements that prevent
oxidative stress and the hospitalized version of this disease, which is the
inflammatory and clotting cascade that has to be arrested.
INGRAHAM: I have got to go back and write all that down. I thought I knew
all this, but now I've got to back and write all that. OK, we're going to
do that.
Dr. Grace, in addition to that, now we have -- so all of that good news is
out there about the reduced mortality. It's fantastic news. But the medical
establishment still has to sell the panic. So they're going -- they've
already ruined trick-or-treating for most kids, and now they're going after
Thanksgiving.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DR. IRWIN REDLENER, MSNBC ANALYST: We need to be safe. We need to make
sure we're limiting the number of people that comes to our Thanksgiving
dinners and so on, and we need to make sure the people are separated,
they're wearing masks.
SANJAY GUPTA, CNN CHIEF MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT: But if you wanted to do it,
you'd probably want to get tested, then go into essentially a quarantine
for 14 days, possibly get tested again after that, at the point where you
visit, you want to wearing masks as much as possible.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: Masks and eating stuffing with gravy, Dr. Grace. Is any of that
necessary?
GRACE: I don't know, but I saw there was a man who had a mask with a
zipper on it, so maybe that will become popular around Thanksgiving. But I
think it's best to recommend people take high doses of Vitamin D. Just
1,000 international units reduces your risk of getting COVID by 77 percent.
INGRAHAM: Vitamin D and a side of turkey.
GRACE: N-acetyl cysteine --
INGRAHAM: We're going back -- we have to write all that down. What is it?
Say it again.
GRACE: N-acetyl cysteine, reduced glutathione, and any zinc salt will
protect you. My patients that have this who are at great risk, they don't
even know they got COVID.
INGRAHAM: It's amazing. Dr. Grace, thank you so much, wonderful to see you
tonight.
And up ahead, Hollywood reuniting casts of iconic movies and shows for
Biden and Kamala Harris. Finally answering questions? They're not from
voters or the media. Raymond Arroyo breaks it all down next in "Seen and
Unseen."
INGRAHAM: To bring us the latest on some politically charged reunions and
surprising pop culture defections, all going to Trump, we go to our "Seen
and Unseen" segment. Joining us with all the details, Raymond Arroyo, FOX
News contributor, author of the bestseller "The Spider who Saved
Christmas." Raymond, what are these reunions I see being advertised all
over the Internet?
RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: They're mostly Hollywood for Biden
campaign ads, Laura. The casts of old sitcoms or dramas reunite to perform,
and then lecture the public about the need to vote. The most ambitious of
the lot was an HBO Max "West Wing" reunion.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Freedom is the glory of God. Democracy is its
birthright, and our vote matters.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
ARROYO: In between the restaging of an old episode, Laura, messages from
When We Vote board members, this is the group they performed this for, like
Michelle Obama, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and others begin to lecture people
about voting. Watching this, it was clear that even "The West Wing" actors
felt the need to apologize for their brazen politicizing of a beloved show.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We understand that some people don't fully appreciate
the benefit of unsolicited advice from actors. The risk of appearing
obnoxious is too small a reason to stay quiet if we can get even one new
voter to vote.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
ARROYO: The question is, do they have that kind of influence, Laura? This
week there was an "Avengers" reunion with Kamala Harris. I'm sure you
caught that. Actor Chris Pratt caught hell for skipping out on the partisan
affair, while ABC News' Jonathan Karl complained that Harris has spoken
more to "The Avengers" than she has to the media traveling with her since
joining the ticket.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, (D-CA) VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I'm a huge fan. So
I'm just, I am like a kid right now being with all of you guys. All those
super powers in particular coming together at the end, right, to deal with
Thanos. And I just think there is such symmetry around that and this
moment.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
(LAUGHTER)
ARROYO: Laura, I don't know which Avenger Kamala Harris is, but her super
power is clearly dispersing hard questions with laughter.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
(LAUGHTER)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: The cast of "Hamilton" also reunited for a Biden fundraiser.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
(MUSIC)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Vote.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: Hunter Biden introduced Joe to those Iranian oligarchs, that
when I want to be in the room when it happened, OK.
ARROYO: They're not taking away his shot, Laura, but they did take away
his laptop. There are other reunions being planned, OK. Believe it or not,
Ron Howard has announced a "Happy Days" reunion 46 years after the premier
of that show.
INGRAHAM: Oh, no.
ARROYO: Yes, it is a fundraiser for Wisconsin Democrats. Chachi, Scott
Baio, tweeted out "What a shame to use a classic show like "Happy Days"
about Americana to promote an anti-American socialist. Shameful."
INGRAHAM: Go Chachi. I love that. But this is all they have. They did this
with Hillary. Remember, they had all these celebs out for Hillary. Ben
Affleck went out for, I think it was John Kerry. I can't remember now. But
they always do this. They send these people out there, and to limited
effect, I think in the end.
ARROYO: My problem, Laura, is they are using -- this is nostalgia
campaigning. And by using these beloved shows that brought us together,
they're bringing us apart and ripping us apart with politics and diffusing
the things we love them for. It's a bad move.
Beyond reunions, there's some fascinating things happening on the pop
culture front with black and Latino votes, OK. 50 Cent and Ice Cube have
endorsed Trump. Whatever you make think of their work, and I have my own
opinion, they are hugely influential in the community. And the sentiment is
showing up in the polls. In 2016, Trump attracted 10 percent of young black
voters. UCLA's Nationscape poll has Trump now at 21 percent with those same
black voters, which is pretty amazing.
INGRAHAM: I hope that holds, and I hope they continue to build on that,
because they're doing more for the African-American vote and outreach than
any other Republican has.
ARROYO: The Kanye effect.
INGRAHAM: Yes, exactly. And now the results for African-Americans, it's
not Kanye, it's the results. I think they just delivered results. But
Raymond, there's also the Mexican MMA fighter, Jorge Masvidal. He's making
his case, right, for Trump in the Hispanic community.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Democrats just think they're entitled to the Latino
vote. We're not going to buy the same tickets and false promises that
destroyed great countries like Venezuela and Cuba. It's not going to
happen. You know what else is not going to work for them? Playing
"Despacito" on your cell phone to pander to us. Hell no.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: He's Cuban, not Mexican. He's Cuban. He's not Mexican
ARROYO: Laura, nobody reports on the Hispanic community, but we make up 13
percent of the voting population. That will be the largest minority vote in
the country, have a huge influence in places like Florida and Arizona. And
look at these numbers. From FiveThirtyEight, in 2016 Trump attracted 22
percent of the young Hispanic vote. It's now up to 35 percent. And the
Trump campaign is capitalizing on the moment with a new ad.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
(MUSIC)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
ARROYO: If these numbers hold, Laura, in the black and Hispanic community
and if he can broaden them a little bit, he will make it very difficult for
Biden to win, particularly in these swing states.
INGRAHAM: I hope they have money left over in that campaign after blowing
through a lot of it early on to put real ads in Hispanic media. They need
ads in Hispanic media for sure. Raymond, thanks so much.
ARROYO: See you in Columbus tomorrow night.
INGRAHAM: See you in Columbus, Ohio, tomorrow night. We're going to be
doing a great focus group there.
And why does Hunter Biden's former associate fear for his life in prison?
Journalist Matthew Tyrmand, who we had on the other night, has an update to
share with us in moments. Stay there.
INGRAHAM: Earlier this week, we told you about how Hunter Biden's former
business associate named Bevan Cooney, currently serving a prison term,
turned over thousands of e-mails to journalist Peter Schweizer and Matthew
Tyrmand. But now Cooney is fearing for his life? Just days after making
that e-mail exchange public, federal agents moved Cooney from his cell in
what they say was an order to protect him. Tyrmand has been communicating
with the family who has other concerns tonight. We're happy to have Matthew
Tyrmand back with us tonight. Matthew, is this really about protecting
Cooney's physical safety in prison?
MATTHEW TYRMAND, INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST: Perhaps it is. But at the same
time, he was in a work camp for white collar criminals with serving
relatively short stays. These were not violent criminals. And he was
eligible to be released in about a month from now. And then they take him
out of this environment and move him I found out today to a higher security
facility where he's now in solitary confinement, which is not a great place
to be. There's not a lot of oversight when you're in that situation, so
there's a lot of nervousness on his part and the family's part. And
Meanwhile, he was eligible, again, to be out in a month, and he took this
risk to get me these e-mails and Peter Schweizer so we could go through
them and make them transparent. So I think there's a lot of nervousness,
and it's a risky situation.
INGRAHAM: Putting him in solitary confinement makes zero sense. He's in a
minimum security work camp. Why do you -- the cynic in me, or maybe I've
been around Washington too long or I think it's way too swampy over there
at the Bureau of Prisons, but it seems like someone doesn't want him to
talk, or doesn't want him to communicate with you or Schweizer or anybody
else who actually wants to get the truth out about what Hunter Biden was up
to.
TYRMAND: I think this guy is a walking, talking, evidence dossier that has
yet to be opened up and read and learned from. And I think that's very
dangerous to a lot of people who work in the federal complex. And I'm
hoping that, especially with what FOX reported tonight about a
transnational money laundering investigation, Laura, this is what we talked
about 48 hours ago is transnational money laundering for a Russian
oligarch. If there was an investigation that was recently taking place or
maybe still active, I would think that somebody with subpoena power,
whether that's the U.S. attorney in Oregon or in D.C. or in the Baltimore
field office of the FBI would want to take to Bevan Cooney given the
implications of what he has shown with his e-mails and what's on Hunter
Biden's laptop. And his e-mails corroborate Hunter Biden's laptop. If there
is doubt about the provenance or the veracity of Hunter Biden's e-mails,
then they should be talking to Cooney and matching up the emails. They're
on emails together, so there will be a corroborative effect, and this is
very important at the moment.
INGRAHAM: Yet the want to freeze out Cooney by putting him in solitary, as
we learned tonight that there has been, or there was opened a money
laundering investigation last year. And it was a criminal enterprise
suspected, obviously, that was evidence of it inside this laptop,
otherwise, it wouldn't have been subpoenaed according to the source of the
FOX News report.
Matthew, this -- we're going to have your back later this week as this
thing unfolds, but I hope we get to talk to the family, and I hope he gets
out of solitary confinement. This is outrageous.
Even Hunter Biden knows he was playing a rigged game. The Last Bite
explains next.
INGRAHAM: Joe Biden denies that Hunter ever profited off the family name,
but even Hunter knows that's bunk.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If you're last name wasn't Biden, do you think you
would have been asked to be on the board of Burisma?
HUNTER BIDEN, JOE BIDEN'S SON: I don't know. I don't know. Probably not. I
don't think that there's a lot of things that would've happened in my life
that if my last name wasn't Biden.
I think that it is impossible for me to be on any of the boards that I just
mentioned without saying I'm the son of the vice president of the United
States.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
INGRAHAM: Come on, everybody knows it. Joining us tomorrow night, I know
you will at midnight for can't-miss reaction to the final presidential
debate.
Shannon Bream and the "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" team take it all from here,
Shannon.
