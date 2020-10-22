Ingraham: Trump, not Biden, is the real champion of the working class

This is a rush transcript from “The Ingraham Angle ” October 21, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

INGRAHAM: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE.

Another busy Washington tonight. Breaking news just in regarding what the

FBI, I just mentioned, was investigating on Hunter Biden's laptop. Fox News

reporting moments ago that the FBI's subpoena came in connection with a

money laundering investigation back in late 2019.

Now at this moment, it's unclear whether the investigation is ongoing or if

it was directly related to Hunter Biden. But we'll bring you all the

details in moments and there is some humdingers in there.

On a related topic, why is Hunter Biden's former business associate fearing

for his life? The journalist working with Hunter's jilted partner has some

breaking news on that front for us.

Plus, why is President Trump suddenly getting all these endorsements from

minority celebrities? Raymond Arroyo explains it all in seen and unseen.

But first, the real fighter for the working class. That's the focus of

tonight's ANGLE.

For years, we've heard about how much the liberals care about the working

poor and all those poor people out there. And no one on the left was

supposed to care more than Barack Obama.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If you like your

private health insurance plan, you can keep your plan. Period.

Reducing premiums by as much as $2,500 per family. Creating up to 5 million

new green jobs that pay well and can't be outsourced.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: now what I believe is that America does best when the middle

class does better. Yes, that's what Obama said. He said that in another

speech. But what really ended up happening?

Well, not only did those promises not come true, but the middle class -

that middle class ended up doing so well under Obama that 19 months later,

millions from that group of middle class voters switch parties to vote for

Trump. And their instincts, boy, were they right. Because Trump delivered

big for the working class Americans.

Lower end and middle class workers saw their biggest wage increase under

Trump's policies ever. And that's why even after the challenges caused by

this pandemic, they line up to see him by the thousands, come rain, or

shine, cold temperatures, or hot, day or night.

A recent "New York Times" poll reveals that people without a college

education, the working class, are voting overwhelmingly for Trump. They

know who is looking out for them.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: With your vote, we will

continue to cut your taxes, cut regulations, support our great police,

protect our second amendment, defend our borders, keep jobs and wealth in

America where it belongs. Thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now look at those crowds. Now, Obama knows this is Joe's weak

spot, so he traveled to Pennsylvania late today to lay it on thick.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OBAMA: Joe is no stranger, he's a native son. Scrappy kid from Scranton. A

man who has learned early on to treat everybody he meets with dignity and

respect and had empathy. That decency.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, that Scranton line is almost as tired as the candidate

himself. But they keep going back to it, because they know that Joe can't

beat Trump's record for the middle class.

The big banks and big business, they are not shoveling hundreds of millions

of dollars at Joe's campaign, because they want to raise middle-class

wages. Oh no, no, no. Bloomberg and Soros, they are not spending millions

because they wan to get tougher on China. They're all in for Biden because

they know that he is going to be their yes man on everything from trade,

energy and manufacturing.

Now, this means that the tariffs against China, they're gone. Biden will

enter the TPP and U.S. industries will be flattened. Illegal immigrants, of

course they are going to flood the labor market and almost everyone's taxes

are going to go up. Don't believe that $400,000 deal for a moment.

Now the left knows Middle America is not going to willingly choose to

sabotage its own prosperity, lower their own wages. So they do obscure the

true agenda, they cloak the real intentions with these appeals you heard

Obama mention to decency and unity.

It all sounds great, doesn't it? But it means nothing. Because the first

chance they get to line their own pockets at the expense of the middle-

class workers, that's exactly what they're going to do.

Remember, the left, the liberals, they used to support free speech. But

now, they're for cancel culture and social media censorship.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER GREENBERGER, FOUNDER AND CEO, FOREST HILLS CONSULTING: The leading of

(inaudible) of false information come from the top. It's coming from Donald

Trump, so perhaps it's time to know the president while we are in this

sensitive topic.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: This silenced the president of the United States.

Well, the liberals used to support the separation of powers, but now

they're for letting a single person shutdown an entire state.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER (D-MI): I'm ready to work with the legislature, but

I'm never going to negotiate when it comes to doing the right thing and

protecting the people's health. I will continue to use every tool at my

disposal to combat COVID-19.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: They used to support openness and transparency for politicians.

And now they're for the candidate who refuses to answer questions on any

serious topic.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROSS DIMATTEI, KTNV-TV REPORTER: I have got to ask you about packing the

courts. This is the number one thing that I've been asked about from

viewers in the past couple of days.

JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Well, you've been asked by the viewers

who are probably Republicans.

DIMATTEI: Sir, don't the voters deserve to know--

BIDEN: No, they don't deserve. I'm not going to play his game. He'd love

that to be the discussion instead of what he's doing now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: They used to support human rights. Then they decided they were

going to side with a guy who is a long-time China fan.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: The rising China is a positive development, not only for the people

of China but for the United States and the world as a whole.

JAKE TAPPER, CNN CHIEF WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: You think in retrospect

that you were naive about China?

BIDEN: No.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: No, not at all. Those camps? Forget about those.

Well, they used to oppose endless overseas military adventures. But now

liberals are linking arms with neoconservatives who still support the Iraq

war.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEVE SCHMIDT, FOUNDER, THE LINCOLN PROJECT: We all had a conviction that

there are millions of Republicans who look at this debacle and reject it.

JOHN WEAVER, CO-FOUNDER, THE LINCOLN PROJECT: Imagine if you traveled the

country for 30 years fighting for Republican principles and you learned it

was all a lie.

RICK WILSON, CO-FOUNDER, THE LINCOLN PROJECT: We're not out of this fight

until the fight is done.

LESLEY STAHL, CBS NEWS CORRESPONDENT: You have endorsed Joe Biden.

REED GALEN, CO-FOUNDER, THE LINCOLN PROJECT: We have. We have endorsed Joe

Biden, yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That's a motley crew. Well, the liberals used to be suspicious of

big business and now they're fighting a president who just sued Google. And

liberals used to do decoy politicians who sold access, but now they excuse

it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TAPPER: President Trump seems to be attempting to make up for troubling

numbers in the polls by spreading nastiness, disinformation.

BRIAN STELTER, CNN CORRESPONDENT: This was all litigated last year during

the impeachment saga, but the right-wing media wants it back in the news.

SEN. CHRIS MURPHY (D-CT): They are attempting to try to spread their

propaganda in the mainstream media rather than just relying on bots and

Facebook posts as they largely were four years ago and they've been

successful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, going through all that, it's embarrassing for the liberals

to even be part of that. And I can't imagine that all Democrats, the ones

who really do have principles, I don't believe that they sign on to all of

it.

Well, tonight I'm speaking directly to you. It's time to find a new

political home. You want to be with Rick Wilson and that crowd of the

Lincoln Project? Get involved in more wars? How could that be what you

want?

President Trump, after all, has created a movement that's delivered peace

and prosperity with huge benefits going to the middle class that I know a

lot of you do care about, much more so than during the Bush or Obama years.

The wages went up because Trump kept the labor markets tight. Only the

Trump economy would outperform almost every economy in the G-20, even

during a pandemic.

The truth is that in Biden administration, it's going to be four dreary

years of lockdowns and shutdowns, rolling blackouts and increased

inequality, of workers seeing jobs shift offshore, of antitrust laws being

left unused, of triumph for the CCP and decline for the United States.

Traditional hardworking Americans, a lot of them used to be Democrats, will

be punished economically and shamed culturally. And when Silicon Valley has

deplatformed independent media voices, our favorite hard-core socialist

will have free reign to make Americans pay.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-N.Y.): One of the first things that we

talk about, which is our first demand, is rent cancellation.

REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): When I said I was the president's nightmare, well,

you're watching it now.

REP. AYANNA PRESSLEY (D-MA): There needs to be unrest in the streets for as

long as there is unrest in our lives.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Isn't that pleasant? They want to spend time with that for four

years.

But smart liberals have to know that this unholy alliance between big

business and the far left, it's not sustainable. This moment requires that

we come together across party lines to stand for the time-tested principles

that drove America's success.

So we America, first conservatives, I think most of us have done our part.

We pushed out the old open borders of perpetual war hawks in the GOP. We

took on the chamber of commerce and the big lobbying firms who work for

China. But now we need help from those voters who claim they oppose a lot

of the shenanigans of big business and loathe the human rights abusers, but

haven't yet joined our cause.

If we remain divided because you don't like Trump's tone or tweets, well,

the old guard that you never liked, is going to return, but this time with

a side of Marxism and none of us in that circumstance will get what we

want. And that's the ANGLE.

Joining me now is Herschel Walker, former NFL player and Heisman trophy

winner. Herschel, President Obama made a big appearance today in

Pennsylvania. He was kind of pinch-hitting for Biden, who was still

preparing for the debate apparently to try to shore up African-American

votes with this pitch to decency. So why should voters actually be weary of

this?

HERSCHEL WALKER, FORMER NFL PLAYER: Well, one reason they should be weary

of it is because former President Obama, he had eight years to do

something, to change things and nothing changed. He made these promises and

nothing ever happened. Not saying that he should have done anything for the

African-American because you shouldn't do, but at the same time he talks

about systemic racism today. But yet he had two terms and he didn't do

anything.

And President Trump was the one that fund historically black colleges, he

was the one that did prison reform. Even today at his rally, he claims that

the economy was because of what he left over for President Trump. So all

I'm saying, I got fired from the NFL team and the coach came in and I won

the super bowl but it's my team that did it. And I think that's the reason

they should be little weary.

I think when he was elected, many African-American may have voted for him

because he was an African-American, and I think some whites voted for him

because they thought it was time. But yet, you look at his policy. So and

that's what I said, let's do a comparable and now when African-American do

start to get in smart and start looking at the policy, people get angry at

it.

You should know that, you should do that. That's when the cancel culture

come in that you should become intelligent to have your own way of

thinking.

INGRAHAM: Obama said a lot tonight. But he actually commented, Herschel, on

the "Black Lives Matter" inspired unrest and even violence that we've seen

in recent months.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OBAMA: They understand that protest on behalf of social justice isn't un-

American. That's the most American thing there is. That's how this country

was founded, protesting injustice.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: How about burning police buildings? How about setting up

encampments in entire American cities and destroying businesses of

minorities and others?

WALKER: Well, that's what is so sad, Laura. That is so sad. And it's so sad

because the Democratic Party did not denounce the riots that's going on.

You can continue to talk about protests and peaceful protests. Peaceful

protests is OK, but anyone throws a brick, setting things on fire, which

people have seen. There is people that have died, there are people that

have lost their businesses, and they don't talk about that.

That's true. America was born on peaceful protests, but there haven't been

peaceful protests, even now we have people dying. And you want to say

"Black Lives Matter", former President Obama? But let's talk about "Black

Lives Matter". There are founders and they are trained Marxists. I don't

know if any one know what that mean, but that mean that they don't like

government, they don't like god, they don't like the nuclear family. Maybe

you agree with that, but I don't.

And like I said, you made promises when you were reelected and you fell

short of them. That's what the Democratic Party has done for years to the

American people, and not just to the African-American but to the American

people.

INGRAHAM: Yes, and I'd say, Herschel, Obama delivered so much prosperity to

the middle-class that after eight years of Obama and Biden, they went with

a guy who had never been in politics before Donald Trump. So that's how

much people thought he did such a great job on the economy.

Herschel, great to see you tonight.

And while Obama and Kamala are out doing the leg work, Biden is, once

again, hiding and his campaign is refusing to answer even basic questions

regarding the Hunter Biden revelations. But now Biden has a new reason to

hide.

Fox News confirming just moments ago that the FBI seized Hunter's purported

laptop last year in connection with a money laundering investigation.

Though it's unclear at this moment if the investigation is ongoing or is it

directly related to Hunter. Lots of questions remaining.

David Marcus, New York correspondent for The Federalist joins me now.

David, what can we conclude from the information we do have tonight?

DAVID MARCUS, NY CORRESPONDENT, THE FEDERALIST: Well, we've been treating

this as an election story. How is this going to impact the election, or is

Biden and will his Democratic allies be able to ignore and obfuscate

everything that's happening for 12 more days? And those are interesting

questions. But it's not the important question.

Clearly now the important question is, are these e-mails real? Because if

they are real, at best, Joe Biden was involved in some very sketchy stuff

that he lied about. At worst, laws were broken.

So they can try to pull grandpa Joe over the finish line at this point, but

the problem is that every piece of evidence that has come out over the past

seven days since this story dropped, including tonight's, suggests that

these emails are real and Joe Biden still refusing to refute that they are.

So even if they manage to get Biden across and he wins, this scandal is not

going anywhere. This scandal is very serious. And he's going to have to

deal with it as president-elect, if he wins. The American people need to

think seriously about that.

INGRAHAM: Well, what we found out through our sourcing at Fox News is that,

an official confirmed that, look, if they subpoenaed that laptop, there

were the fruits of criminal activity, the probable cause to believe the

fruits of criminal activity on that laptop.

They didn't subpoena it for fun, they subpoenaed it because there was

concerning information that a prior ongoing investigation had to have been

underway. So if a criminal case was opened and subpoenas were issued, that

means high likelihood that both the laptop and the hard drive contained

fruits of criminal activity according to that official. David, what do you

make of that?

MARCUS: Yes. Well, I mean, this is why the media needs to stop with this

absurd delaying action where they spent a week with this ridiculous notion

that it was Russian disinformation. That's been shot down. Now every piece

of information that we're getting, as I said, suggests that this is real.

Now, listen, Donald Trump is going to find a way to get this issue in the

debate tomorrow. Mute button or no mute button. I mean, he will use

semaphore flags if he has to. Is it Hunter's laptop? He's going to put this

out there. But Biden's probably going to continue to deflect. And then it

really comes down to the question is our media going to do its job.

INGRAHAM: No, they are not.

MARCUS: --or are they just partisan hacks? I don't think they are either

and it's pretty disgraceful situation.

INGRAHAM: No, I think it's incumbent upon the president to discuss his

record, why his record and his view on the economy is indisputably

positive. And in the handling of COVID, which we are going to get to later

on in the show, was just as good if not better, I'd say much better than

Europe's given their case numbers going up and the damage they have done to

the economy.

But David, he should pull out one of those emails out of his breast pocket,

read it, and ask, "Joe explain this for us". Don't you think the American

voters need to know?

MARCUS: Without question. And if there was any question as to whether that

is a reasonable thing to do in a debate? He has complete license to do it,

because our ludicrous media won't do it. And there are millions of

Americans who don't even know that this is the story because the media

won't report on it, Twitter censors it, Facebook censors it. So yes, this

is his chance and he needs to take it.

INGRAHAM: Yes, take it and also at the same time, I think, be respectful

and calm. If he's respectful, calm and clear, I think he wins this debate.

David, so great to have you on tonight. Good to see you.

And coming up, the media are telling the American public a lie about COVID

in South Dakota and states like it.

Governor Kristi Noem is here to respond, next.

And speaking of the virus, could it be weakening, attenuating? A doctor has

answers in moments.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: If one governor makes bad decisions like that,

spills over. I speak, of course, of South Dakota.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: The Republican governor there has refused to

order any statewide COVID restrictions.

DON LEMON, CNN HOST: We all remember South Dakota's massive biker rally,

remember, in Sturgis, South Dakota?

DR. VIN GUPTA, MSNBC ANALYST: I'm not trying to fear monger, I'm just

trying to tell the facts. South Dakota and its hospital, its ICUs are under

surge.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Under surge, under siege. Whatever. We all do that. I do that.

It's late at night.

Now with those claims of this COVID explosion in South Dakota deserve a

little fact checking, don't you think? Yesterday, the state reported just

621 new cases and seven deaths.

And as to the idea that hospitals are being overwhelmed, well, COVID

patients only occupy 12.4 percent of South Dakota's hospital beds. But that

doesn't mean to tell the whole story, because those talking heads you just

heard want South Dakota to fail because they didn't lock down in South

Dakota. And what has that produced? Well, something people really love,

it's called a job. An unemployment rate that is the second lowest in the

country.

Now look at how this compares as blue states where things are really blue.

New York, Illinois, California, Hawaii, of course, they had the most

draconian of lockdowns and restrictions. Total disaster zones.

Joining me now is South Dakota governor, Kristi Noem.

Governor, have you gotten any apologies from those individuals?

GOV. KRISTI NOEM (R-SD): No, no apologies, Laura. But my people are happy.

They appreciated the fact that we didn't shut down their businesses. We

allowed them to be flexible, take care of health and protect the public

while still taking care of their customers and their employees as well.

So we're doing really good in South Dakota. We're managing COVID-19, but

also our economy is thriving. I think people are really recognizing that

leadership has consequences. And what we're doing in South Dakota is

Republican leadership.

INGRAHAM: Now Governor Noem, when you toured the country and I know you

have done some campaign events for President Trump, there is still a lot of

women out there, who especially women, I think more so than men, for

whatever reason, they're really freaked out and worried. This has been a

terrible tragedy for the country about COVID. And many of them think the

president hasn't handled it well.

But given what we're seeing in Europe with 200,000 cases now there and the

economic damage, what can you say to the women of this country who are -

they're concerned?

NOEM: They're concerned about health, but Laura, we're having real honest

conversations. We are also concerned about their children, about their

education. They recognize they're falling behind every day, because in some

of these Democrat-run states, their kids still are not in the classroom.

They're also worried about law and order. About raising their children on

safe streets and that's not happening in these blue states either. So the

women are recognizing that they care about keeping their children healthy,

but also their children are not the ones that are the most vulnerable

during this pandemic.

And meanwhile, they're the ones suffering the biggest consequences. They're

not getting the education they deserve, they are living in a world that is

filled with anxiety and fear, which the media is perpetuating, which is a

grave disservice to our kids. And then they're also living with more crime

on their streets and concerned about even being able to let their kids walk

down the street.

So I've just been telling folks that it matters who is in charge, it

matters who is making decisions that we all get emotional during campaigns

and this is not the time to be emotional. We have to look at policies and

what the president has done and how he has kept us safe.

INGRAHAM: Yes, and what about the debate tomorrow? I mean, advice for the

president? He has his solid supporters locked down. They are going to walk

across glass to vote for him. But there's a couple of percentage points

maybe that you can move the electorate either way.

What does he need to do tomorrow to convince people who feel slightly

uncomfortable about voting for him because of tone or temperament?

NOEM: I'm not worried about the president at all. I think he knows the

message that this country needs to hear and it's a message of hope. It's

what he's done. He is the only guy I know that literally has followed

through on everything he promised. He said what he was going to do in 2016

and he has done it. He's done more to defend our fundamental freedoms in

the last four years than any president has for 50 years.

So if he talks about what he has accomplished and then he just lets Joe

speak, we are going to be just fine and people will really see the

president that has delivered so well for the American people.

INGRAHAM: Now governor, just finally, we learned tonight that Mitt Romney

did not vote for President Trump. Apparently, he has voted early. He is a

former governor of Massachusetts, now senator from Utah. What about those

Republicans, very small sliver, who are apparently just not voting for him?

NOEM: Well, shame on them. I mean, honestly, this is a situation where we

have a president that fights to defend this country. And Joe Biden's

policies that he's embraced, they will destroy America.

The only reason I'm going to these states is because the choice is so clear

and what President Trump does for us by fighting for us to keep our

Constitution in place, to defend what our founders envisioned for our

country, to give our kids a hope and a vision for what really is possible

with the American dream, we need him back in the White House. And what Joe

Biden has stood for, fought for, and the policies he's embraced in this

campaign are extreme. And we will suffer the consequences if he's allowed

to be in the White House.

INGRAHAM: Governor, great to see you tonight. Thank you so much for

joining us. No apologies for those characters coming.

And last night we reported on this incredibly important piece from NPR. Two

new peer reviewed studies are showing a sharp drop in mortalities among

hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The drop is seen in all groups including

older patients and those with underlying conditions. The great news is

obviously due in part to improved therapeutics, but could there be

something else at play? Could this virus really be attenuating?

Here with some answers, Dr. William Grace, hematologist and oncologist. Dr.

Grace, you've read all this. Your thoughts tonight?

DR. WILLIAM GRACE, ONCOLOGIST AND HEMATOLOGIST: It's hard to prove that

the virus is attenuating. We need more basic science data on that to make

sure that that is a fact. But what we do know, there are three reasons why

this is going down, the death rate is going done like a stone, Laura. One

is doctors, the second is patients, and the third is the public.

Doctors have come up with great inpatient protocols, such as the use of

inhaled and intravenous corticosteroids. Remdesivir does not work. That

third study that Anthony Fauci touted as being a big breakthrough, that has

turned out to be a negative study along with the Chinese and the English

study. Remdesivir doesn't work.

But high dose prescription strength Vitamin D does work, and that has

remarkably lowered the ICU rate from 50 percent to two, percent, the death

rate from 7.7 to zero in randomized controlled trials.

And then, finally, there is the patients. They patients that we are seeing

today throughout the country tend to be younger, so they tend to have a

better chance of surviving with less complications and less risk of death.

And finally, there is the public. I went into my pharmacy the other day and

inhaled Flonase is selling off the shelf as people with COVID as an

outpatient are giving themselves inhaled corticosteroids. But more

important, they're treating themselves with Vitamin D, N-acetyl cysteine,

reduced glutathione, and zinc. And these are the elements that prevent

oxidative stress and the hospitalized version of this disease, which is the

inflammatory and clotting cascade that has to be arrested.

INGRAHAM: I have got to go back and write all that down. I thought I knew

all this, but now I've got to back and write all that. OK, we're going to

do that.

Dr. Grace, in addition to that, now we have -- so all of that good news is

out there about the reduced mortality. It's fantastic news. But the medical

establishment still has to sell the panic. So they're going -- they've

already ruined trick-or-treating for most kids, and now they're going after

Thanksgiving.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. IRWIN REDLENER, MSNBC ANALYST: We need to be safe. We need to make

sure we're limiting the number of people that comes to our Thanksgiving

dinners and so on, and we need to make sure the people are separated,

they're wearing masks.

SANJAY GUPTA, CNN CHIEF MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT: But if you wanted to do it,

you'd probably want to get tested, then go into essentially a quarantine

for 14 days, possibly get tested again after that, at the point where you

visit, you want to wearing masks as much as possible.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Masks and eating stuffing with gravy, Dr. Grace. Is any of that

necessary?

GRACE: I don't know, but I saw there was a man who had a mask with a

zipper on it, so maybe that will become popular around Thanksgiving. But I

think it's best to recommend people take high doses of Vitamin D. Just

1,000 international units reduces your risk of getting COVID by 77 percent.

INGRAHAM: Vitamin D and a side of turkey.

GRACE: N-acetyl cysteine --

INGRAHAM: We're going back -- we have to write all that down. What is it?

Say it again.

GRACE: N-acetyl cysteine, reduced glutathione, and any zinc salt will

protect you. My patients that have this who are at great risk, they don't

even know they got COVID.

INGRAHAM: It's amazing. Dr. Grace, thank you so much, wonderful to see you

tonight.

And up ahead, Hollywood reuniting casts of iconic movies and shows for

Biden and Kamala Harris. Finally answering questions? They're not from

voters or the media. Raymond Arroyo breaks it all down next in "Seen and

Unseen."

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: To bring us the latest on some politically charged reunions and

surprising pop culture defections, all going to Trump, we go to our "Seen

and Unseen" segment. Joining us with all the details, Raymond Arroyo, FOX

News contributor, author of the bestseller "The Spider who Saved

Christmas." Raymond, what are these reunions I see being advertised all

over the Internet?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: They're mostly Hollywood for Biden

campaign ads, Laura. The casts of old sitcoms or dramas reunite to perform,

and then lecture the public about the need to vote. The most ambitious of

the lot was an HBO Max "West Wing" reunion.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Freedom is the glory of God. Democracy is its

birthright, and our vote matters.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: In between the restaging of an old episode, Laura, messages from

When We Vote board members, this is the group they performed this for, like

Michelle Obama, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and others begin to lecture people

about voting. Watching this, it was clear that even "The West Wing" actors

felt the need to apologize for their brazen politicizing of a beloved show.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We understand that some people don't fully appreciate

the benefit of unsolicited advice from actors. The risk of appearing

obnoxious is too small a reason to stay quiet if we can get even one new

voter to vote.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: The question is, do they have that kind of influence, Laura? This

week there was an "Avengers" reunion with Kamala Harris. I'm sure you

caught that. Actor Chris Pratt caught hell for skipping out on the partisan

affair, while ABC News' Jonathan Karl complained that Harris has spoken

more to "The Avengers" than she has to the media traveling with her since

joining the ticket.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, (D-CA) VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I'm a huge fan. So

I'm just, I am like a kid right now being with all of you guys. All those

super powers in particular coming together at the end, right, to deal with

Thanos. And I just think there is such symmetry around that and this

moment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: Laura, I don't know which Avenger Kamala Harris is, but her super

power is clearly dispersing hard questions with laughter.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The cast of "Hamilton" also reunited for a Biden fundraiser.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(MUSIC)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Vote.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Hunter Biden introduced Joe to those Iranian oligarchs, that

when I want to be in the room when it happened, OK.

ARROYO: They're not taking away his shot, Laura, but they did take away

his laptop. There are other reunions being planned, OK. Believe it or not,

Ron Howard has announced a "Happy Days" reunion 46 years after the premier

of that show.

INGRAHAM: Oh, no.

ARROYO: Yes, it is a fundraiser for Wisconsin Democrats. Chachi, Scott

Baio, tweeted out "What a shame to use a classic show like "Happy Days"

about Americana to promote an anti-American socialist. Shameful."

INGRAHAM: Go Chachi. I love that. But this is all they have. They did this

with Hillary. Remember, they had all these celebs out for Hillary. Ben

Affleck went out for, I think it was John Kerry. I can't remember now. But

they always do this. They send these people out there, and to limited

effect, I think in the end.

ARROYO: My problem, Laura, is they are using -- this is nostalgia

campaigning. And by using these beloved shows that brought us together,

they're bringing us apart and ripping us apart with politics and diffusing

the things we love them for. It's a bad move.

Beyond reunions, there's some fascinating things happening on the pop

culture front with black and Latino votes, OK. 50 Cent and Ice Cube have

endorsed Trump. Whatever you make think of their work, and I have my own

opinion, they are hugely influential in the community. And the sentiment is

showing up in the polls. In 2016, Trump attracted 10 percent of young black

voters. UCLA's Nationscape poll has Trump now at 21 percent with those same

black voters, which is pretty amazing.

INGRAHAM: I hope that holds, and I hope they continue to build on that,

because they're doing more for the African-American vote and outreach than

any other Republican has.

ARROYO: The Kanye effect.

INGRAHAM: Yes, exactly. And now the results for African-Americans, it's

not Kanye, it's the results. I think they just delivered results. But

Raymond, there's also the Mexican MMA fighter, Jorge Masvidal. He's making

his case, right, for Trump in the Hispanic community.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Democrats just think they're entitled to the Latino

vote. We're not going to buy the same tickets and false promises that

destroyed great countries like Venezuela and Cuba. It's not going to

happen. You know what else is not going to work for them? Playing

"Despacito" on your cell phone to pander to us. Hell no.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: He's Cuban, not Mexican. He's Cuban. He's not Mexican

ARROYO: Laura, nobody reports on the Hispanic community, but we make up 13

percent of the voting population. That will be the largest minority vote in

the country, have a huge influence in places like Florida and Arizona. And

look at these numbers. From FiveThirtyEight, in 2016 Trump attracted 22

percent of the young Hispanic vote. It's now up to 35 percent. And the

Trump campaign is capitalizing on the moment with a new ad.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(MUSIC)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: If these numbers hold, Laura, in the black and Hispanic community

and if he can broaden them a little bit, he will make it very difficult for

Biden to win, particularly in these swing states.

INGRAHAM: I hope they have money left over in that campaign after blowing

through a lot of it early on to put real ads in Hispanic media. They need

ads in Hispanic media for sure. Raymond, thanks so much.

ARROYO: See you in Columbus tomorrow night.

INGRAHAM: See you in Columbus, Ohio, tomorrow night. We're going to be

doing a great focus group there.

And why does Hunter Biden's former associate fear for his life in prison?

Journalist Matthew Tyrmand, who we had on the other night, has an update to

share with us in moments. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Earlier this week, we told you about how Hunter Biden's former

business associate named Bevan Cooney, currently serving a prison term,

turned over thousands of e-mails to journalist Peter Schweizer and Matthew

Tyrmand. But now Cooney is fearing for his life? Just days after making

that e-mail exchange public, federal agents moved Cooney from his cell in

what they say was an order to protect him. Tyrmand has been communicating

with the family who has other concerns tonight. We're happy to have Matthew

Tyrmand back with us tonight. Matthew, is this really about protecting

Cooney's physical safety in prison?

MATTHEW TYRMAND, INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST: Perhaps it is. But at the same

time, he was in a work camp for white collar criminals with serving

relatively short stays. These were not violent criminals. And he was

eligible to be released in about a month from now. And then they take him

out of this environment and move him I found out today to a higher security

facility where he's now in solitary confinement, which is not a great place

to be. There's not a lot of oversight when you're in that situation, so

there's a lot of nervousness on his part and the family's part. And

Meanwhile, he was eligible, again, to be out in a month, and he took this

risk to get me these e-mails and Peter Schweizer so we could go through

them and make them transparent. So I think there's a lot of nervousness,

and it's a risky situation.

INGRAHAM: Putting him in solitary confinement makes zero sense. He's in a

minimum security work camp. Why do you -- the cynic in me, or maybe I've

been around Washington too long or I think it's way too swampy over there

at the Bureau of Prisons, but it seems like someone doesn't want him to

talk, or doesn't want him to communicate with you or Schweizer or anybody

else who actually wants to get the truth out about what Hunter Biden was up

to.

TYRMAND: I think this guy is a walking, talking, evidence dossier that has

yet to be opened up and read and learned from. And I think that's very

dangerous to a lot of people who work in the federal complex. And I'm

hoping that, especially with what FOX reported tonight about a

transnational money laundering investigation, Laura, this is what we talked

about 48 hours ago is transnational money laundering for a Russian

oligarch. If there was an investigation that was recently taking place or

maybe still active, I would think that somebody with subpoena power,

whether that's the U.S. attorney in Oregon or in D.C. or in the Baltimore

field office of the FBI would want to take to Bevan Cooney given the

implications of what he has shown with his e-mails and what's on Hunter

Biden's laptop. And his e-mails corroborate Hunter Biden's laptop. If there

is doubt about the provenance or the veracity of Hunter Biden's e-mails,

then they should be talking to Cooney and matching up the emails. They're

on emails together, so there will be a corroborative effect, and this is

very important at the moment.

INGRAHAM: Yet the want to freeze out Cooney by putting him in solitary, as

we learned tonight that there has been, or there was opened a money

laundering investigation last year. And it was a criminal enterprise

suspected, obviously, that was evidence of it inside this laptop,

otherwise, it wouldn't have been subpoenaed according to the source of the

FOX News report.

Matthew, this -- we're going to have your back later this week as this

thing unfolds, but I hope we get to talk to the family, and I hope he gets

out of solitary confinement. This is outrageous.

Even Hunter Biden knows he was playing a rigged game. The Last Bite

explains next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Joe Biden denies that Hunter ever profited off the family name,

but even Hunter knows that's bunk.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If you're last name wasn't Biden, do you think you

would have been asked to be on the board of Burisma?

HUNTER BIDEN, JOE BIDEN'S SON: I don't know. I don't know. Probably not. I

don't think that there's a lot of things that would've happened in my life

that if my last name wasn't Biden.

I think that it is impossible for me to be on any of the boards that I just

mentioned without saying I'm the son of the vice president of the United

States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Come on, everybody knows it. Joining us tomorrow night, I know

you will at midnight for can't-miss reaction to the final presidential

debate.

Shannon Bream and the "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" team take it all from here,

Shannon.

