Ingraham: The left wants US to stay in COVID crisis mode

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham, and this is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight.

Now one of the most convincing and alarming pieces regarding the Wuhan lab leak theory has just been published and the author is here exclusively to tell us why it's not only the most likely scenario, but how our own NIH might be partly responsible. Also, a New Jersey Police officer was fired for equating BLM to terrorists. She's also here to tell her story.

But first, why they won't quit COVID? That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE. It was nearly a year ago when THE ANGLE warned you about the forever COVID cabal.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: If the pandemic ends, Democrats lose their leverage and they know it. That's why every chance they get, their media allies stoke the fears of a weary and worried nation. They want you to be afraid, very afraid. Because when you're afraid, they have more power and they have more authority to tell you how to live your life. And make no mistake, they want this to continue indefinitely.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now nowhere has this been more apparent than in blue state America. Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan, Andrew Cuomo in New York, Tim Walz in Minnesota, all of them opted for lockdowns over liberty, controls over common sense.

Now for most of these state and county public health officials, their big excitement every year is maybe recording, I don't know, a PSA for hand washing during the flu season. Well, for more than a year, they've been sealless celebrities and people's lives rise or fall on their every word. That's real power, and they got drunk on it.

Last summer, we told you about Dr. Travis Gayles, the Health Officer of Montgomery County, Maryland, a wealthy DC suburb. Now without any warning he issued a blanket order last July closing all private and independent schools for in-person learning starting in the fall. The positivity rate for COVID at the time was a paltry 2.3 percent in that county. Well, THE ANGLE and others jumped on the issue. Lawsuits were prepared, and ultimately Gayles had to back down. Just another so-called expert issuing arbitrary orders to keep themselves relevant and to protect his public school allies.

Well, now courtesy of a public records request from the "Washington Examiner", we have the emails between Gayles and his band of liberal county control freaks, which shows their utter contempt for the people who pay their salaries.

Now, when a taxpayer and a mother of a child at a private school wrote to him requesting specific benchmarks for schools to reopen, he forward her email to colleagues writing only "The arrogance". Then his deputy health officer James Bridgers echoed back absolute arrogance and privilege. Now he left out the word white, but the sentiment was clear. The privileged class of the county is showing their behinds, wrote Gayles in yet another exchange. Again, he's talking about parents who just want kids in school.

During a virtual press conference, "Washington Examiner" reporter Tim Carney press Gayles about his nasty comments. Watch the good doctor squirm.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRAVIS GAYLES, MONTGOMERY COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER: Thank you for your question, Tim. I'll be happy to follow up with you after this. [ph] MPIA request are able to take emails out of context and cast a light in terms of how you'd like to print your story.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What? That guy is in charge of public health? Was there an actual sentence in there somewhere? It was totally embarrassing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TIM CARNEY, WASHINGTON EXAMINER: Thank you. But I'm not taking anything out of context. I've shared the screen. I don't know if it's visible. It's the entire email exchange this year.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: But again, facts don't matter to the COVID Klingons. The false show that private schools which ultimately did open for in-person learning weren't vectors for any major COVID outbreaks and schools were creative and careful. Meanwhile, public schools, they have dug their heels in and stayed shut. Still to this day for no scientific reason whatsoever, only 40 percent of Montgomery County School children are actually in class. That's only like not even five days a week.

And the county's Chief COVID propagandist, Marc Elrich is proud of his forward thinking.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARK ELRICH, MD COUNTY EXECUTIVE, MONTGOMERY COUNTY: This is likely not the last pandemic we're going to see. Viruses continue to mutate. This is no reason to believe this is going to end. We already see within COVID, multiples strains of COVID that have different levels of effectiveness when it comes to the vaccine. The world that we envision is going to be a little bit different and a little bit more dangerous.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The world that he envisions. Well, even as so many children suffered in virtual learning hell, federal apparatchiks kept giving cover to the teachers unions to justify the closures. And even when there's good news in COVID land and there is now, it always comes with an asterisk.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: Although we are seeing progress in terms of decreased cases, hospitalizations and deaths, variants are a wildcard that could reverse this progress we have made and could set us back.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Could, could, could. That's precisely what they seem to be hoping for, right? That the old normal is set back, permanently retired. In order to get to a new normal, where we travel less, consume less, and just sit back and follow government orders.

It's always never let a crisis go to waste, or never let a crisis end at all in this case. Because how else will some folks get invited to, I don't know, hang with the cool late night crowd?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Will I ever be able to eat again at hometown buffet?

ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NIAID: (inaudible) Absolutely, yes. You will see, we will gradually get back to normal. We will.

JIMMY KIMMEL, ABC HOST: Dr. Fauci, have you ever eaten at the hometown buffet?

FAUCI: No, unfortunately not.

KIMMEL: OK. All right.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If my dog gets COVID and then I kiss my dog, can I get COVID?

FAUCI: You have two really unlikely things. (inaudible)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's great news.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, I can tell you who isn't laughing. The underprivileged kids who were told to learn on screens for the past year and just couldn't. Now the lockdowns that Fauci and friends supported, severely compromised the education of American children coast-to-coast.

Of course, they're just proxies for the Democrats, though people like Fauci and the globalists, who long ago revealed their desire to use COVID to build back better for the great reset of capitalism to occur. Of course, the pandemic has to roll on just into the next emergency and the next and the next.

If we truly recover from COVID by simply going on with our lives, then the reset won't ever be complete. Plus, the vaccine makers would need to go back to doing meaningful long-term testing and actually be liable for any harm they cause.

The COVID cleaners may prefer the new normal, the new COVID normal to what came before, but they didn't anticipate the red state revival that would reveal how idiotic and damaging their rigid rules are. Florida, Georgia, South Dakota and Texas, they've led the way. And today on the issue of sports attendance rules, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee took another stand and he took it for common sense saying, "The government needs to get out of the way because the time for health intervention is over".

If Democrats don't quit COVID and keep using and abusing, the voters will have to do an intervention of their own. And that's THE ANGLE.

Joining me now is Dr. Peter McCullough, a turn internist and cardiologist. Doctor, another benefit to keeping this crisis going, the hundreds of billions of dollars set to be made on the continued production of these vaccines and then booster vaccine shots to follow. Now you actually think the whole response has been too narrowly focused on the vaccines. Explain.

PETER MCCULLOUGH, CARDIOLOGIST: Well, what's really changed the calculus in the whole Pandemic is early treatment for COVID-19. There's now 10 national telemedicine services, 15 regional services, 250 treating doctors across the United States. The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons has a home treatment guide. We're using multiple drugs in combination to reduce the spread of illness and reduce hospitalizations and deaths.

So that's changed everything. As you imply, Texas has been an early treatment state all the way through. We never closed down. We're in the middle of the pack in terms of cases and mortality and we've moved on.

Now, the overall approach to the pandemic, I think, has been way too much focused on masks and vaccines. Neither one of those help sick patients with COVID-19. That's plain defense and in my view the big change was when we had the Senate hearings in November, we started playing offense.

INGRAHAM: Well, doctor, that also brings up this issue of vaccine mandates or passports or certificates. And the issue of T-cell immunity, which doesn't get enough attention, but that is basically the natural immunity people get if they're exposed to the virus and a lot of people don't have any symptoms and whatsoever, but they're T-cell positive. How important is that factor to measuring the severity of any ongoing crisis?

MCCULLOUGH: Well, the T-cell technologies have dramatically improved. There's an FDA cleared test now that one can actually have their DNA from their T-cells extracted and tested to see if, in fact, there has been prior exposure to COVID-19 and inferred immunity. But keep in mind, it's T-cell, it's a natural killer cell in innate immunity that gives that full library of defense mechanisms in addition to antibodies. So the natural immunity is far more broad, durable and complete than the vaccine immunity.

We recommend vaccines and I'm very pro-vaccine and have taken all the vaccines that are safe and effective myself and my patients and my family members have taken the COVID-19 vaccine, where appropriate. But it provides a narrow base of immunity that protects those most vulnerable. In my view, it should not be widely applied to individuals who have a very low risk for COVID-19 and a near zero risk for hospitalization and death.

INGRAHAM: And if so, if you are T-cell positive already in this new T-cell direct test you can get, why would you get the vaccine?

MCCULLOUGH: The vaccine wouldn't be supportable in that person and that person can go about their life with great confidence that there are negligible risk of reinfection.

INGRAHAM: All right, doctor. Another worrying example of this forever pandemic mindset we talked about in THE ANGLE is the CDC, they are not backing down on these insane guidelines for masking of children. Here's the director of the CDC today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WALENSKY: If people are playing tennis and they're far away, we can say their masks can come off. But if they're crowded on a soccer field, they're on top of each other, they're heavily breathing, we don't really think that's a good idea right now. These are kids who likely will not be vaccinated. We've seen a lot of outbreaks associated with used sports.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now there was actually a study done on that in September. Out of 282 positive cases reported among players, only one was attributed to transmission while playing soccer. Doctor, masks on athletes, or someone who was an athlete in high school, that's just insane.

MCCULLOUGH: It is insane. And I can tell you, there's no scientific support for masking athletes. It's going to do more harm than good. And our kids can go out and play freely. Communicability is so sufficiently low. And keep in mind, kids get through this illness with really no problems and severe cases are easily treatable.

Pediatricians treat this with some mild inhalers and oral drugs. We always get the kids through the infection. So I say, leave the masks off the kids, leave them out of the vaccination discussion and let's go on with life.

INGRAHAM: Dr. McCullough, great to see it tonight. Thanks so much.

And we know the virus first emerged in China, but the key question has always been nagging us and of course, a lot of the researchers. How did it start? What's the origin of this virus?

Now just today, a renowned journalist published one of the most convincing pieces ever regarding the origins of SARS-CoV-2. Now in it, author Nicholas Wade posits that COVID not only escaped from a Wuhan lab, but was made more dangerous on purpose. The virus was already well adapted to humans. It possessed an unusual enhancement, a furin cleavage site, proponents of natural emergence have a rather harder story to tell.

Here now is the author of that piece, Nicholas Wade, former science writer for nature, science in the New York Times. Nicholas, great to see you tonight. Now, this is the gain of function research we've been talking about for some time on this show. Explain it to our viewers very clearly and how this connects the origins of the virus back to the Wuhan lab.

NICHOLAS WADE, FORMER NYT SCIENCE REPORTER: Oh, well. Yunnan function research is something that virologists have been doing for about 20 years. And what they do is to tweak natural viruses to see the one or two steps they may need to make them able to infect humans. So this may sound a crazy thing to do. But their rationale is that if they can find those one or two or more changes, then they will be able to sort of get ahead of nature and prevent the next pandemic.

INGRAHAM: And that was - there was a moratorium on that, correct, that was lifted in November of 2017?

WADE: That's right. Research is so obviously dangerous. So there was a moratorium, a brief moratorium.

INGRAHAM: Well, Peter Daszak, the man who collaborated for years with the Wuhan Institute on the lab leak theory, said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER DASZAK, ECOHEALTH ALLIANCE PRESIDENT: One group of experts from the National Academies from other scientists around the world have refuted those ideas that put them to bed. There is no evidence that this was a virus that was created in the lab. There is no evidence at all that it ever was in the lab.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Peter, no evidence at all that this was the result of any gain of function research at the Wuhan lab. That's his argument.

WADE: Well, that's only correct. I think what one has to keep firmly in mind at least at this stage, is there's no direct evidence for either of these two scenarios. We have no direct evidence for natural emergence, even though we expect you to get quite a lot by now. We have no direct evidence for lab escape.

And this is because the Chinese authorities have sealed all the records of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. And until we get those records, if we ever do, I don't think we're ever going to have proof. So my suggestion is lacking that proof, the next best thing we can do is to take four or five salient facts about the virus and ask which of these two scenarios explains them better.

So I can briefly go through those if you like. The first is a matter of geography, if you look where the pandemic broke out, if it broke out naturally, you'd expect it to be around the caves in Yunnan in southern China, where these bats hang out, the bats that harbor the virus. But no, it broke out 1500 kilometers away in Wuhan, where there are no bats. So that's easy for the lab escape scenario to explain. The Institute of Virology is right there.

We know they were doing this, the very kind of experiment that would have produced this kind of virus. We know they were working in relatively unsafe safety conditions or a low level of safety though it was probably not appropriate for this virus. And so, it's very easy to expand on that way.

On natural emergence it's much harder. You've got to get the pandemic to growing, somewhere outside of Wuhan and then you've got to get an infected person who somehow without infecting any member of his family jumps on a train to Wuhan and then starts spreading the virus. It's just a bit stream.

INGRAHAM: Well, and of course, that begs the question as to why this China has not been forthcoming on this question. The WHO just kind of whitewashed this and said there's no evidence, but we've never gotten unfettered access to the records, or to the understanding of who patient zero really was. Is that correct?

WADE: Yes, it is.

INGRAHAM: Well, why?

WADE: Because you have to be careful interpreting the actions of authoritarian governments. I mean, they cover up things as bad as a reflex action. So it doesn't necessarily mean they're hiding a guilty secret. But I agree, it certainly points in that direction.

INGRAHAM: Is the key in the furin cleavage site, not to get too medical here, Nicholas?

WADE: Yes. This is the third of the tests you can apply to us, which explains the best. There is a very odd piece of the virus called as you say, the furin cleavage site. It doesn't exist in any other known virus of this viral family. So, SARS-CoV-2 could not have obtained this furin cleavage site by swapping it with another virus, which is generally the typical way in which viruses gain new material.

On the other hand, if you are going to insert the screenshot in a lab, which is well-known, this is the way you soup up the infectivity of viruses. You would take a particular sequence of nucleotide units, you'd put it in the virus, and that explains - this is far easier explanation of how the furin site came to be there.

INGRAHAM: Yes. That is, I think, going to be the key in all of this. Nicholas, great to see you. Thank you so much.

And a newly unearthed the interview from a juror in the Chauvin trial reveals more fuel for appeal. Alan Dershowitz on that. He comes next.

Plus, will Joe Biden's legacy be defined by creating two under-classes in this country? Stephen Miller explains next.

INGRAHAM: Derek Chauvin's legal team is demanding a new trial, but remarkably didn't include the charge of a tainted jury. Juror number 52, Brandon Mitchell, twice answered no, when asked if he had attended anti- Police or George Floyd protests. But Mitchell was allegedly photographed at a BLM protest in DC last summer, where he was wearing a shirt that said, "Get your knee off our neck". But something he said in a newly uncovered interview is even more shocking.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRANDON MITCHELL, JUROR, DEREK CHAUVIN TRIAL: I had seen like a little portion of the video I clicked on it on accident one time and turned it right off. And that was all I knew really. But I didn't need to know much else though. I said even in my initial interview to the lawyers that I felt like it was a historic moment and that we would have a chance to make history by being the jurors on that case.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: We reached out to Mitchell for comment, but he has yet to respond. Joining me now is Alan Dershowitz, Harvard law professor emeritus, author of the new book, "The case against the new censorship".

Alan, a juror admitting he wanted to make history. Where does this get us in this appeal?

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW PROFESSOR EMERITUS: I think that should cause a reversal of a conviction. You need 12 objective jurors unanimously to vote to convict in a criminal case. And in this case, you had at least one juror who seemed to have an agenda, and you have many, many other issues in the case as well. I think this case calls for a reversal and a new trial outside of Minneapolis in a small rural area, months, maybe a year after the trial after the events at issue, so that kind of objective neutral, non political justice.

Also you have Maxine Waters, and you have other kinds of issues that are external, seeming to influence the jury deliberations, threats of violence, which they had to know about because they weren't sequestered.

INGRAHAM: Well, Brandon Mitchell told the defense, the following about Chauvin's actions during jury selection.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did you form the opinion that he was doing something wrong?

MITCHELL: I don't know if he's doing something wrong or not, but somebody died from the situation. So I think - I said I don't think he had any intention of harming anybody, but somebody did that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Alan, how does that square with wearing a "get your knee off our neck" t-shirt at a Black Lives Matter protest? Sounds like he was speaking untruthfully there to say the least.

DERSHOWITZ: And I think the fact that the judge felt it necessary to have anonymous jury, if the jury weren't anonymous probably somebody would have reported on him wearing that sweatshirt and they would have known about it. So when you have the combination of an anonymous jury, a failure to move the trial out of Minneapolis, threats on the jury, we have to err on the side of making sure that every defendant and I have no brief for this police officer. What he did was reprehensible by any standards. But the most reprehensible people doing the most reprehensible things deserve a fair trial from 12 objective neutral jurors, and people who are wearing sweatshirts, not people who are rooting for one side or the other. The American public has right to neutral jurors.

INGRAHAM: The juror himself told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that he has no recollection of wearing or owning the Floyd shirt that he actually wore at the DC protest in August. But here he is in October on his podcast wearing the same exact one. We're showing it up on screen, Alan. It seems like this guy was relishing this opportunity, and again, "interested in making history".

DERSHOWITZ: Can you imagine if he had been on the jury and the jury had acquitted? Would he be publicly identifying himself? It's obviously a jury that wasn't identified. He made the decision to identify himself. He's proud of the verdict he helped to render. And when you give a combination of all of these factors, I just don't think we can be assured that objective neutral justice was done in that case.

INGRAHAM: Well, Alan, imagine if it - imagine if Chauvin was acquitted and someone on the jury had attended, like the Capitol riot on January 6 (inaudible) whatever. There would be at least an uproar in the media about it, but here it's kind of a big yawn.

DERSHOWITZ: And of course, we do know that you can't trust somebody, again, even if by about the jury, it only goes one way now. And there ought to be a trial, and it ought to be outside of Minneapolis, it ought to be a year out and justice has to be done. I hope there's a conviction after a fair trial, but it has to be--

INGRAHAM: Yes. There has to be a change of venue as well. Alan, thank you.

Now in case you hadn't heard, the country's chicken reserves are running dangerously low. Now, this is a crisis for KFC connoisseurs. But big business sees this as an opportunity to undermine workers. Companies across other industries have also noted the difficulty of recruiting new workers. With some business owners attributing the problem to increased unemployment benefits that make it more attractive to remain on government assistance.

In other words, they don't want to raise wages and instead hope for more cheap foreign labor. As Americans can collect unemployment. Biden, of course will oblige, and the Americans will stay at work with just these juiced up welfare benefits.

Here now Stephen Miller, former senior adviser to President Trump, founder of "America First" legal. Stephen, your analysis of this situation, people are thinking of Chick-fil-A, they're not going to be able to get their sandwiches. But there are serious underlying issues here.

STEPHEN MILLER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE SENIOR ADVISER TO TRUMP: I had the privilege of working on the executive order that President Trump issued several months earlier that banned the entry of foreign workers during the pandemic. That executive order was based on a Department of Labor analysis which found that a historic number of American workers were sidelined and out of work because of the pandemic and pandemic related closures, the largest labor surplus anyone has ever seen.

Joe Biden came into office. He terminated that executive order. It got very little attention. Allowing for the unrestricted entry of foreign workers whose sole reason, sole reason for entering the country is to fill U.S. jobs. These companies are simply addicted to cheap labor. It's just that simple, Laura. You've been talking about this for years.

INGRAHAM: But Steve, this is what they'll say. This is what they say. Every time I bring this up, they will say Americans won't do these jobs, Laura. Working at chicken factories, processing centers, it's work no American wants to do. That is always double answer.

MILLER: It is so eminently disprovable. If you go into a state or community that has lower levels of immigration, you will see jobs being done by U.S. workers. You can go into states, for example, you can go to a fast food restaurant, there will be high schoolers working at a fast food restaurant.

I don't want to begrudge anybody who is here as an immigrant who is working. I begrudge U.S. policy that brings in such a large number of workers that it displaces U.S. workers and recently arrived immigrants. You can go into states that have lower rates of immigration, and you'll see high schoolers jobs. You will see people in summer doing jobs, working on golf courses, whatever it may be that in other states they say, oh, no, only immigrants can do these jobs. It's a slander against American workers, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Big business is already putting the pressure, though, Stephen, on economic team. "The Washington Post" reporting that senior Biden economic officials have in recent weeks been peppered by complaints from restaurant groups and the construction industry, other businesses about their inability to find enough workers. Stephen, what about a glut of workers, that is what they always want? They never mind a tight labor market, why?

MILLER: Joe Biden is the phoniest, fakest populist in the history of mankind. He is doing the bidding of corporate America. He has issued one executive action after another to make it easier for cheap guestworkers, people on visas, to come into the country at a fraction of the pay being afforded to American workers. And he is doing it for lobbyists and big corporations who just want to make extra money at the expense of American workers. These government policies distort markets. They push workers out of industries. They push U.S. workers out of entire lines of work. And then those same companies come back and they say, it is still not enough. We need even more immigration, we need even more foreign workers.

It hurts immigrants. It hurts U.S. workers. It only helps Joe Biden's donors. And I hope the GOP won't just talk about the southern border, but they will also talk about the importation of cheap visa workers, they will talk about interior enforcement, they'll talk about refugee policy, the whole panoply of Biden policies that are undermining the U.S. workforce in extremely corporatist, anti-progressive ways.

INGRAHAM: I'm sure Liz Cheney will get right on that. Stephen, thank you so much.

MILLER: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And apparently you can only do one thing. You can support your local police, or support your local zoo animals? Raymond Arroyo has all the details from his hometown of New Orleans. Plus, we have a new installment of "Biden by the Numbers," next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the stories behind the headlines. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. Raymond, is a truth that your hometown zoo, now the zoo is getting political? The Audubon Zoo?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It is, Laura, sadly. The Audubon Zoo in New Orleans was all set to hold a five-day event called Blue at the Zoo in honor of police week. Starting next Wednesday, guests of the Audubon Zoo and the aquarium would have received a discount at the giftshop if they wore blue in support of the New Orleans Police Department. Well, this event was created to foster closer ties because the NOPD and the rest of the community, but apparently solidarity with the police is now radioactive. The Audubon Nature Institute confirmed yesterday that it would be canceling the event, citing "feedback from members of our community and persons outside of our community, who feel this event could unintentionally be divisive rather than inclusive."

And the NOPD, Laura, is not happy about it. Here's the superintendent, who happens to be African American, slamming the decision.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I was disheartened as a result of that decision. We as a community have to continue to come together and work collectively, and not let the few naysayers dictate our actions.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: But sadly, they are, Laura. This police department, by the way, was reformed, you'll remember, by the Obama administration back in 2011. They are still under a federal consent decree. Cops in New Orleans can't even chase suspects in cars unless a violent crime is committed.

INGRAHAM: What?

ARROYO: Yes. And there are no shooting -- cops cannot shoot at moving vehicles. This is that most woke police force in the country, so it makes no sense for activists targeting them in this stupid way, about a zoo promotion.

INGRAHAM: You know what I say? If New Orleanians keep voting for this nonsense, they are going to keep getting it. So it's time to wake up from the woke-sters, and start making common sense decisions when you go into the voting booth. That's what's got to happen. And Ray --

ARROYO: Laura, in a city where you've got 50 percent shootings up, 27 percent homicides up --

INGRAHAM: Yes, this is the focus.

ARROYO: -- the last thing you want to do is be demonizing the police, unless the Audubon Zoo is going to release the lions and the jaguars on the front lawns to chase the bad guys. This is a bad policy.

INGRAHAM: Ray, it's now time for tonight's "Biden by the Numbers."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: What am I doing here? I'm going to lose track here.

(MUSIC)

BIDEN: In 2020, more than 2,300 -- excuse me -- 2 million -- 2.3 million restaurants jobs disappeared, 2.3 million restaurant jobs disappeared.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I'm sure that made the struggling restaurant workers feel very appreciated by the president, all 2,000 -- what was it, Raymond?

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: Two of them felt very good, I'm sure. But something the president said the other day, Laura, made me sit up. Listen to this. Does the president mean to say that you die more than once? Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: People who are not fully vaccinated can still die every day from COVID-19.

We're also going to slip vaccines directly to the pediatricians, ship them to the pediatricians. Visit Vaccines.gum (ph) -- dot.gov. Vaccines.gov. That's why I'm asking people to continue to follow CCD guidance.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: By gum, he probably meant CDC. If he were following the CCD guidance, he would probably defund Planned Parenthood. CCD is the Confraternity for Christian Doctrine, which teaches people about the Catholic Faith. But maybe Joe had that on the mind, Laura

INGRAHAM: Raymond is his cardinal, his cardinal in Delaware thinking of not giving him Communion I saw somewhere?

ARROYO: There is a new bishop in Delaware. We'll see. He says he is going to defend Catholic teaching. We'll see what happens there.

But Laura, I've got to tell you this before I run out of time. I was flipping around the dial the other night, and I thought I'd come upon one of those old cowboy shows, "Bonanza" or something. And then I realized it was not "Bonanza" at all but CNN featuring America's favorite cowboy, political consultant Mark McKinnon. Here's what he had to say about the big valley, I mean the big lie.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARK MCKINNON, FORMER ADVISER TO GEORGE W. BUSH AND JOHN MCCAIN: It strikes me that the entire Republican Party has gotten on the Titanic and is going to crash on the iceberg of the big lie. The party then becomes branded as the party of the big lie.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: They are going to do anything, Raymond, to keep that narrative alive of January 6th, because, I don't know, if Liz Cheney runs out of space in the GOP's big tent, I'm sure -- she could just shelter under the brim of McKinnon's Stetson, is it? Was that a -- did he bring a lasso to the event?

ARROYO: Like an old rerun, I'm flipping around. McKinnon was back on CNN.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARK MCKINNON, FORMER ADVISER TO GEORGE W. BUSH AND JOHN MCCAIN: Facebook should consider returning Donald Trump to the platform if and only if he is willing to acknowledge that this was a free and fair election and that Joe Biden is our president. When he does that, then I think he should be considered to come back on. I think that is a good idea.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Was that --

ARROYO: People should ponder that. This is basically a social media oath of supremacy where you have to agree to a core set of ideas or you can't be on social media. When Cuomo apologizes for his nursing home apology, then maybe he can get on social media. When that happens, then we can apply that rule to Trump and everybody else. In America, you have a right to be wrong. It's in the Constitution.

INGRAHAM: Maybe he should film next time at the O.K. Corral. Raymond, thank you.

A New Jersey police officer was fired after she called BLM terrorists in a Facebook post. She is here next to respond, why she did it and whether she stands by it. Don't miss it.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: My next guest was fired after 20 years on the job for a Facebook post during last summer's riots. Former Hopewell Township police officer Sara Erwin wrote "Last night as a left for work, I had my two kids crying for me not to go. I don't think I've ever felt the way I did last night. I have seen so many Black Lives Matter hashtags in these posts. Just to let you know, they are terrorists. They hate me. They hate my uniform. They don't care if I die."

Joining me now is Sara Erwin and her attorney Frank Crivelli. Sara, why did you write what you wrote last June? And do you still stand by it?

SARA ERWIN, FORMER HOPEWELL, NEW JERSEY, POLICE OFFICER: I wrote what I wrote last June. It was a very emotional weekend. There were riots that had broken out in nearby Trenton. We had to send officers to that location. And I was receiving texts and phone calls and family members, friends, checking in and seeing if I was OK. As the night went on, I made it home. It was a night shift. Got home, and I decided to make a post. And I just wanted to just let everybody know I was OK, and I was home. And I felt that that was the quickest way to get that information --

INGRAHAM: But that's how you felt. Sara, I don't mean to interrupt, but that's how you felt then. A lot of people agree with you across the country, by the way. There are a lot of people who just say, look, the destruction. Not the peaceful aspect of it, but the destruction aspect of it and the threatening of people who are sitting in restaurants where they don't raise their fists or they don't say certain words and they are harassed and they're threatened. A lot of people feel that way. Do you still feel that way?

ERWIN: I do. I feel that there are dangerous elements within. And --

INGRAHAM: Now, Frank -- let me get to Frank for a moment. You say that this is the first time your client has faced any sort of disciplinary action on the job at all in the police force, and that that recommendations for action were much less severe than the firing. So what did the department actually want to happen and ultimately made the decision to fire Sara?

FRANK CRIVELLI, ATTORNEY REPRESENTING SARA ERWIN: Yes. Laura, the bottom line is we have what was called a departmental hearing. And during the departmental hearing, the acting chief actually testified. And the acting chief testified to the hearing officer that the maximum penalty that these two officers should receive is what we call a minor disciplinary action in New Jersey, which is a suspension of no more than five days. That was a professional recommendation. It was the professional recommendation of the police consultant that they hired, that they should receive an even lesser penalty.

And despite those recommendations, which came from law enforcement professionals, the hearing officer totally ignored it, and, in essence, he made the determination that Sara should in fact be fired and Sergeant Gray should receive a six-month suspension and be demoted to the rank of patrol officer.

INGRAHAM: Sara, do you feel like the world is upside down right now, that criminals are allowed to run free, resist police officers, punch police officers, scream anything they want, and the police are immediately the suspects? Do you feel like it's upside down?

ERWIN: It really is. It is disheartening to say that least. It's really a sad state of affairs, in my opinion.

INGRAHAM: Would you recommend anyone go into the force today given what is happening to police officers?

ERWIN: Oh, I think maybe the right person, maybe. I have a hard time answering right now being what happened to that myself and seeing what can happen to fellow coworkers.

INGRAHAM: Are you in fear of what is going to happen in this country if more police officers are either fired for unreasonable grounds or retire or just leave the force? Are you worried?

ERWIN: I am. I worry about my now former coworkers. I worry about them all the time. I really do. I almost feel like no one is safe.

INGRAHAM: Sara, Frank, we really appreciate your being with us tonight, and best of luck.

The mayor of D.C. is shooting a remake of "Footloose"? It can't be, but the Last Bite explains next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What good is a wedding without dancing, Mayor? And why no dancing?

MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER, (D) WASHINGTON D.C.: Well, I think there is a lot of good to a wedding, like people starting off their lives together and doing it in a safe way, and not doing it in a way that puts themselves or their guests in danger.

And just like our restaurant guidelines suggest is that you have to be seated to enjoy the restaurant.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That's going to be a thrilling wedding to attend in D.C. John Lithgow and "Footloose."

Greg Gutfeld.

END

