Ingraham: 'Pro-China, anti-Georgia' rhetoric belies Dems' 'unity' pledge

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I am Laura Ingraham. This is Ingraham Angle. And another big show for you tonight. Senator Lindsey Graham, Congressman Burgess Owens, Mollie Hemingway, Dinesh D'Souza, Lara Logan, all here. But first, well, this is a good one. Pro-China, anti-Georgia, that's the focus of tonight's Angle. Well, a lot has happened since Tuesday, when the Angle first alerted you to the importance of demanding Georgia's commonsense voter ID and election integrity law be sustained. Now, not only have major American CEOs come out to oppose this completely reasonable voter protection effort, Joe Biden's advisers, even shoved him out to make the same point.

SAGE STEELE, ESPN HOST: What do you think about the possibility that baseball decides to move their All-Star Game out of Atlanta because of this political issue?

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I would strongly support them doing that. The very people who are victimized, the most are the people who are the leaders in these various sports. And it's just not right. This is Jim Crow on steroids.

INGRAHAM: That looks like the American Gothic painting, the only thing missing there with Pitchfork. Now, remember when Biden claimed that he didn't want to wade into the culture wars during the campaign, he was going to unify the country, be the president of all Americans. Well, that's obviously out the window. As I warned, they are going to use terms like Jim Crow, and they are going to lie, but they will never talk about what's actually in the law. Now, here are the facts.

The law requires voter ID for absentee ballots. It eliminates signature matching. It expands early voting opportunities. It keeps ballot drop boxes. It shortens the time between a general election and a runoff, then it gives the state board the power to remove corrupt election officials. So, these rules benefit Americans of every race. And most people, including working class minority voters, they need protection from a rigged election system with a hard left and it woke supporters can hold on to power, no matter how badly they screw up. Now, unfortunately, the Democrats are far left though they become so power hungry and radicalized. They've resorted to lies about a totally sensible law. But the horde of American CEOs jumping on the trash Georgia bandwagon should know better. Instead, they are openly pandering to the left, and embracing hateful and poisonous lies.

Now perhaps the most pathetic displays were from the Georgia Bay CEOs of Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola.

ED BASTIAN, DELTA AIR LINES CEO: We realized that this was restricting their access or people's access, particularly in the black community. This is something that's more than money. This is about protecting the voices of our people.

JAMES QUINCEY, COCA-COLA CHAIRMAN & CEO: It crystal clear and unequivocal. This legislation is unacceptable. It is a step backwards, and it does not promote principles we have stood for in Georgia.

INGRAHAM: Well, that isn't the only legislation that Coca-Cola thought needed to be remedied. Just a few months ago, we learned that Coca-Cola spent millions lobbying against legislation cracking down on imports of goods made with forced labor from persecuted Muslim minorities in China. Wow. Of course, Coca-Cola wasn't the only corporate opponent of this anti slave labor bill. Apple reportedly lobbied against it as well, which made it extremely rich to see Apple CEO Tim Cook castigate Georgia's voter law. Saying, we support efforts to ensure that our democracy's future is more hopeful and inclusive than its past. Doesn't apply to China though. Well, that love for democracy. Yes. It stops at the U.S. border because his company has gleefully helped the Chinese Communist Party squash any and all dissent.

In 2019, Apple removed an app popular among pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong after the Chinese government said, it was being used for "illegal behavior." So, the idea that Tim Cook, or any of those other CEOs are morally outraged by voter ID requirements and expanded early voting, it's laughable given what they're doing in China. They obviously care more about the billions they're raking in courtesy of the CCP than actually championing human rights. So, where are they bashing Georgia. It's simple. They fear the left more than they feel you.

STACEY ABRAMS, GEORGIA DEMOCRAT: We must also hold corporations accountable for their silence in this debate. Let me make it plain. We need corporations to get off the fence and speak up in state still considering this coordinated attack on voting rights. This is what corporate responsibility looks like in the insurrection era.

INGRAHAM: No, please. Well, they end up telling companies to fight for election fraud or face harassment and boycott threats. Stacey Abrams and her intimidation squad. Well, they're all thrilled about this. And the sad thing is, it's working Ditto for Hollywood. After director James Mangold pledged to not direct another movie in Georgia. Star Wars actor Mark Hamill responded on Twitter with a hallelujah. Well, may the force be with you is now, may you do what Stacey Abrams tells you to do. Pro-athletes, they're also virtue signaling their wokeness, the MLB Players Association, apparently open to moving the All-Star Game out of Georgia. Now, we already know what happened when the NFL and the NBA offended us. If the MLB is dumb enough to follow suit, they will certainly strike out with their predominantly conservative viewership.

Now, as I warned just a few days ago, we have the hard left working hand in glove with Hollywood, sports personalities and big business to bully and intimidate Georgia, for passing a law that they believe threatens Democrats dreams of permanent rule, that means majority Democrat rule forever. Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress, they're moving forward with a bill called H.R. 1 that would prevent any state from having reasonable rules to preserve the integrity of their elections. H.R. 1 is a massive federal power grab. It guts election integrity laws. In every state, it bans voter ID. It mandates universal mail in ballots, and it puts in place online and same day voter registration. It's going to open up the floodgates to fraud. Of course, ballot harvesting, all the other measures that Democrats need to win elections.

The obvious purpose of this bill will be to ensure permanent democratic control of both Congress and the presidency. Democrats know in the end. I think this is what's really going on. Their policies are going to lower your standard of living through higher taxes, higher energy prices, piling on debt, of course, the climate change agenda. They can't run on that dismal agenda. They're not going to be able to. So, they have to ensure that the elections going forward are rigged in their favor. In the meantime, they're going to keep launching false attacks about the so-called racist voting laws. Look at the shiny object while we destroy the Constitution.

So, it's time to draw a line in the sand. We have to defeat this effort to destroy our political system. That means every Republican member of Congress, every single one, the house in the Senate, even Mitt Romney, and every Republican governor should immediately speak out against this campaign of defamation and bullying. But that's not enough. It's time to teach corporate America that if they attacked Georgia, any state like it for doing what they did to secure their right to vote, these corporations are going to face the wrath of GOP officials, as well as the tens of millions of American consumers who support them.

That means lobbyists and CEOs, they need to be told in no uncertain terms. If you try to help the left rigged elections, we're going to punish you. We're not going to take your calls. We're not going to meet with you. We'll analyze every benefit you get under state and local law and eliminate as many of them as possible. If you threaten to leave for a blue state, will hold open the door and bid you farewell. Pay their huge taxes, see if we care. Enjoy trying to comply with their anti-business regulations. But don't ever ask us for help again when the left comes after you because you're going to be the enemy of fair elections. And you're going to be treated as such. And that's the Angle.

Joining us now, South Carolina Senator, Lindsey Graham. Senator, I want to ask you for a reaction to that angle because corporations have long considered Republicans to be their greatest defenders against the high tax, you know, big regulation of the less than the Democrats. If they do this to Georgia, are you prepared to say all bets are off with these corporations?

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Well, I wish everybody could hear what you just said. You summed it up pretty well. Number one, the CEOs are full of crap. They're running scared. Georgia is trying to make sure that everybody can vote legally. Georgia has a 17-day early voting period, including weekends. Delaware where President Biden is from has no early voting. You don't have to have a reason to cast an absentee ballot in Georgia. You just want to. So, you can vote robustly in Georgia, but now you got to prove you are who you are. And that's driving the left crazy because it's harder to cheat. To Delta, to Microsoft, to Coca-Cola, what do you think about H.R. 1?

Are you OK with H.R. 1, where redistricting will be done at the federal level, not at the state level? Where a ballot harvesting will be the law of the land, that we will obliterate voter ID laws. If H.R. 1 passes, Corporate America you're screwed beyond belief. There'll be no limit to what Democrats can do to your tax rates, and to your regulation structure. So, if you really care about the future of your business and your shareholders, you'll speak up against H.R. 1, the biggest power grab in the history of the United States.

INGRAHAM: Meanwhile, denouncing the Georgia voter law, Senator Graham. The Coca-Cola CEO, James Quincy, also said "our focus is now on supporting federal legislation that protects voting access and addresses voter suppression across the country." That is H.R. 1. You just - the nail on their head. This is what they're doing.

GRAHAM: If Coca-Cola is for H.R. 1, you're the dumbest CEO in the history of America. Because if H.R. 1 becomes law, ballot harvesting will be the law of the land, states will be run by the most liberal people in Washington. There'll be a federally funded elections, redistricting will be done by Liberal Democrats, the Federal Election Commission will be partisan. If you think that's a good deal for Corporate America hardworking Americans, then you're crazy and you need to be fired. I think they all need to be asked tomorrow. Do you support H.R. 1 that's now pending before the Senate because if you do as a corporate CEO, you're destroying your shareholders ability to thrive and survive?

INGRAHAM: Well Senator, I laid out in the Angle. Most of these CEOs have no hesitation, about bowing down to China with everything they're doing, both in Hong Kong, their plans, I am sure in Taiwan. What they've done to their own people in China, they have no problem. And now they're going to lecture Georgia. And they think they are not going to deal with the wrath of the American people, give me a break.

GRAHAM: What they are doing in Georgia is requiring you to prove who you are when you vote by mail, which is a good idea. I want people to be able to vote robustly, easily, but I want to make sure that it's an honest vote. So, the people enjoy the CEOs. They don't know whether Joe Biden has no idea what's in the Georgia election law. Jim Crow was a time in our country where people were beaten, so they couldn't vote. Dogs were unleashed on them. They had poll taxes. They had literacy test.

To compare that to Georgia is an offense to the people in Georgia is what the left does to try to get us all to bend to their will, as you said. I am tired of it. Joe Manchin, do what West Virginia wants, and you'll be fine. Don't let Jim Clyburn and the radical left beat you up and get you to submit the voting for H.R. 1. If you care about the people West Virginia, Arizona, North Carolina, you name all these states, then stand up for the ability of your state to conduct a fair election the way they see fit. Don't turn all the power over to the federal government.

INGRAHAM: Major League Baseball better be very careful. The viewers of Major League Baseball are very conservative. Senator, before we go. After your recent visit to the border, I believe you have a message for President Biden and Dr. Fauci, what is it?

GRAHAM: Yes. Well, President Biden said to the Texas Rangers baseball team, talking about baseball, you need to listen to Dr. Fauci about urging people to come to the baseball gang opening day. Dr. Fauci, you need to go to the border. And here is what you will see. You will see 900 people in a room built for 80. You will see people living on top of each other.

A 10 percent positive rate where the positive people intermingle with everybody else. And all these illegal immigrants are dumped off in Texas and the rest of the country. So, Dr. Fauci, you need to go to the border. And if you're not compelled to shut down this illegal immigration program, I don't want to hear anything you got to say about baseball or restaurants.

It is the biggest in my view COVID spreader in the world, along the border for 1000s of legal immigrants are coming to this country. Positive - 10 percent positive rate intermingled with each other, dropped out all over Texas and the rest of America. So, I am not worried about the baseball game in Texas. I am worried about illegal immigrants infecting the whole country, given the policies that Biden has. So, Dr. Fauci, go down there, then advice President Biden about ---

INGRAHAM: Now, maybe you have to tell him there're plenty of cameras down there. Senator. Thank you.

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: There are more than 250 proposed bills, and at least 43 states that are aimed at restricting access to the ballot. It's been called The New Jim Crow.

SHERRILYN IFILL, NAACP LEGAL DEFENSE FUND PRESIDENT: This is racial voter suppression. You've heard the words Jim Crow. We don't enjoy saying it, but it is what it is.

JAMIE HARRISON, DNC chairman: What we see here is Jim Crow 2.0. Let's just call it what it is. And it's embarrassing. It's sad.

INGRAHAM: As Senator Graham just mentioned, your lot of that, right. That new Georgia laws, just like what existed in the old cell. So, we thought it's really important to actually know what happened in the Old South. So, what did Jim Crow laws actually look like? Here is one. No colored barber shall have served as a barber to white women or girls.

All persons licensed to conduct a restaurant shall serve either white people exclusively or colored people exclusively. It shall be unlawful for a white person to marry anyone except a white person. Here to weigh in is Utah Congressman Burgess Owens, Congressman, your dad actually grew up in the Jim Crow South. So, when you hear the constant repetition of Georgia is Jim Crow, you must have a pretty enraged response.

REP. BURGESS OWENS (R-UT): Well, my dad did, and my granddad did, and so did I. I was 16 years old when I finally had a chance to experience meeting white Americans because I grew up in communities with all segregated, and a very proud community, by the way. And Laura, I'm going to say this. I'm sick and tired of this heart left, and you see black leaders putting my race down, and putting the greatest generation that ever lived down.

My dad's generation. My granddad's generation would love our country, and you're all about meritocracy and proving that they will worthy of respect by commanding, respect by winning. So, to hear that we are hapless, hopeless race. No, that's Marxism. That's lies. And that's not my race. That's not the parents I was raised with. And so thankful I grew up around the people I did in the 1960s.

INGRAHAM: Well, Congressman, they refuse to be referred to as victims, and instead they acted like champions. And here we have a situation where Biden is demanding that the All-Star Game leave Atlanta. Again, let's remind everyone of what Jim Crow was actually like for baseball players in Georgia. Here is what it said, it shall be unlawful for any amateur colored baseball team to play baseball and any vacant lot of baseball diamond within two blocks of any playground devoted to the white race. Congressman, this only illustrates. Does it not why this baseball game absolutely must be played in Georgia.

OWENS: It is. And let me just say this, I came to NFL in 1973. At the time, there were no black quarterbacks, black centers, black middle linebackers, because at that times the white man's leadership positions. We've come so far, there is not even an issue. What we have today are people who say that they are compassionate, they love my race in another racist. If they want to deal with this - by the way, I've been here about this, I've voter ID for 20 years. If they cared about black people getting - to get on a plane to have a job or have a savings account, to move into the middle class what is takes an ID, they would have done something by now. They love to use miseries as a political strategy. And I want my democratic friends to understand this. We have a hard left.

Marxist socialists of using your good hearts, to destroy our nation, don't let them. We got to come together, realize we have the same end game, which is make sure our kids have the best future possible. We'll all live in safety. And it will never happen with the hard left. That is totally the godless. They hate our family. They hate capitalism. And that's what you see as they destroy our nation from within. So, let's not let them do that my friends.

INGRAHAM: Congressman, just finally, how did we get to a point in time in our country, where Democrats apparently think so little of minority voters that they just assume they don't have IDs? What is that? That is so insulting.

OWENS: Think about it. What other race do they think? Do they think that is Asian or the Polish, the Italian, no. Only black people. And here is the thing. They also recognize the black Americans are leaving the plantation. That's why they want these walls to come down. They want this surge at the borders. And by the way, what Marxists do, and it's been a history of them, is they love chaos. It's on purpose. They love to have those - not think about what the future is like. So, understand us we're after, and we're not going to let him get it done for sure.

INGRAHAM: Now, rewriting history and tearing it down as well. Congressman, thank you so much for coming on tonight. And some particularly galling comment from NBC suppose it's serious newsman, Lester Holt. It's brought an important question back into focus, should the media be treated as democratic propaganda. Mollie Hemingway, Dinesh D'Souza have some compelling thoughts on that next.

INGRAHAM: Do you remember when journalists actually prided themselves on being objective, accurate, impartial. Those days are over. According to NBC Anchor, Lester Holt, the aim of a newsman is not to spread truth, but propaganda.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LESTER HOLT, NBC ANCHOR: I think it's become clear that fairness is overrated. The idea that we should always give two sides equal weight and merit, does not reflect the world we find ourselves in, that the sun sets in the west is a fact. Any contrary view does not deserve our time or attention.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, it should be noted. He said that, while accepting a journalism award, which tells you just how far the profession has fallen, but that wasn't his most objectionable utterance.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HOLT: Decisions to not give unsupported arguments equal time, are not a dereliction of journalistic responsibility or some kind of agenda. In fact, just the opposite, providing an open platform for misinformation for anyone to come say whatever they want, especially when issues of public health and safety are at stake can be quite dangerous.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Wait a second. Is that like when they said, it was science that we needed to be six feet apart? Was that the science that you were repeating? Of course, it sounds like the Chief Anchor for NBC News is advocating for suppression of news or questioning the experts. Joining me now, Dinesh D'Souza, Author, Filmmaker, and host of the Dinesh D'Souza Podcast, also with us is Mollie Hemingway, Senior Editor at the Federalist Fox News contributor. Mollie. I think I've met Lester Holt a few times, but I always considered him one of the few sane voices left at NBC. But that kind of took my breath away, your reaction?

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR THE FEDERALIST: No, I am sorry. But I think it's so fascinating about this is, Lester Holt's current colleagues include Rachel Maddow, who is the chief propagator of the Russia collusion hoax. Joy Reid, who says that there were time travelers who hacked her blog years ago. And that's why there were things on there that she didn't want to admit that she had written Al Sharpton whose race hoaxes have a body count.

And Brian, whatever his last name is, who's one of their main hosts right now. Who is a serial fabulist, who is constantly saying that - Brian Williams, who says he's been in places that he hasn't been? The idea that NBC News, any of these people would be in a position where they could say, what truth is, or what reality is, when the better guide is, if they've said it, it's probably not true.

And we have decades of experience here with people making up stories, always about Republicans, always about conservatives, whether it's the New York Times, and that fake scanner story about President George H. W. Bush, or Dan Rather falling for that story about George W. Bush, or the Russia hoax, or the Cavanaugh conspiracy. They always make up stories that are completely unsupported by the facts, and they push them out there. And the idea that they would be in a position to say anything about this, nobody should take them seriously. And people should laugh in the face of anyone who says that they are good arbiters of what is true and what is not true. They are anything but, they just issue straight up propaganda.

INGRAHAM: Dinesh, just so people get a flavor of how this works. In the Derek Chauvin murder trial. This is how it gets covered in some of the other cable shows, watch.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Extremely powerful, very emotional testimony from Genevieve Clara Hansen.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Incredibly powerful, not only because of what she said, but she is sitting there in her uniform.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: An off-duty firefighter describing a very vivid and heartbreaking detail.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This particular situation really struck her and that is going to also strike the jury, strong testimony for the prosecution today well.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Very powerful witnesses. A very emotional. You're absolutely right.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Got it, Dinesh. Did you get the sense that it was very emotional? That's the - that's the analysis. Go?

DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR: No, absolutely. And in fact, on social media, Chelsea Handler said, hey, we've got a video of what happened at the murderer, as she called it. She goes, why are we even having a trial? So, this is a little bit I think of the Lester Holt mentality. He is acting as if the differences between liberals and conservatives, the Republicans and Democrats, philosophical differences rooted in.

Ultimately, I think, in a different conception of human nature, but certainly different ideas of how we should move society that is not akin to a debate about whether the sun rises in the east or the west. These are differences about whether we want equality of opportunity or equality of result. Their policy applications. How long should we shut the country down? When should we open it up? Are mask mandates effective?

So, to treat these important issues of public policy, which involve facts, but they also involve values, as though it's a simple matter of hey, these people are putting out misinformation and we should basically be the arbiters of that, this is a complete misunderstanding of what journalism is all about.

INGRAHAM: Mollie, I remember growing up watching "60 Minutes" as a kid, and they're still some good people at "60 Minutes," but it was probing. They didn't accept the experts at their words, necessarily. They kept asking question after question and then follow-up. There was some skepticism. But now the skepticism is only going one way, towards conservatives or traditional Americans.

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, "THE FEDERALIST": I think people just need to be honest that the vast majority of people who go into journalism these days are not going into journalism to report the facts or to analyze things honestly. They are there to push an agenda. And I think that if you watch that press conference last week where a bunch of White House reporters -- and that used to be kind of a prestigious position where people, that would be something where the top echelon of political reporters. It was an embarrassment. It was appalling. These were people who were just complimenting President Biden instead of asking questions. It came on the heels of four years of them acting like absolute crazy people who thought that their job was to fight Trump on literally everything single thing he did.

At this press conference, instead they were pushing Biden to accept a more liberal agenda. They kept wanting to know why he wouldn't do more to end the filibuster. This is not journalism, and they shouldn't be treated like journalists. This is political activism. It's always in service of one party. And people need to just deal with that. And Republicans and other conservative leaders need to recognize that the media are not doing journalism. They're doing political advocacy and treat them as such.

INGRAHAM: And there's one more example, real quick, and this is how they covered Georgia. Watch.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Voting access under assault. Georgia Republicans pass sweeping laws changing voting access.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Growing fallout from Georgia's new law restricting voting rights. The growing backlash against Georgia's restricted new voting laws.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Does corporate America need to be more forceful in denouncing this law? Should boycotts be on the table?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Dinesh, that is the advocacy. Shouldn't corporations do more, Dinesh? Shouldn't they really just smash Georgia so Georgia never comes back as a state? These are news anchors.

D'SOUZA: These are news anchors. And we have to realize that behind their story, there is a meta-story. And the meta-story is the ideological motor that driving the story. I think the real difference is that in the past the meta-story was always there, but it was more subdued. Reporters recognized that it's not a good idea to let it out too obviously, because their bias would become too blatant.

I think one of the silver linings of all this is that I think when we look at these guys, you have to be a complete dunce not to see that they are advocates. These people are more passionate than lawyers on one side of the case. So, the idea that they are objective or trustworthy or neutral umpires making sense of the facts, that's absolutely laughable.

INGRAHAM: They all work for the DNC. Mollie and Dinesh, thank you so much.

And now that the pharmaceutical companies are conducting trials of adolescents in this country with the COVID vaccine, the obvious follow-up is, do kids even need the vaccine? Two doctors who have thought-provoking thoughts on all of it join us next with answers.

INGRAHAM: When it comes to kids and COVID, the evidence is indisputable. They are almost impervious to this disease. They make up just 12 percent of COVID cases, that's positive test results, about three percent only of hospitalizations, in less than 0.1 percent of deaths. Despite this, the medical bureaucracy is calling for the blanket vaccination of children in order to fully and safely reopen schools.

Yesterday Pfizer announced its COVID vaccine trial showed a 100 percent efficacy rate for 12 to 15-year-olds. But given the evidence, isn't it -- is it prudent to waste billions of dollars injecting kids? What about the long-term side effects? Are there any? And do we have any idea what those might be?

Joining me now is Dr. Paul Elias Alexander, former COVID advisor to HHS, and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya Stanford University epidemiologist. Dr. Bhattacharya, you said in our town hall just last Friday that vaccinated kids would be a mistake, but your reaction to Pfizer's announcement that it's 100 percent effective?

DR. JAY BHATTACHARYA, STANFORD UNIVERSITY EPIDEMIOLOGIST: There's much less than meets the eye in these results. Basically, they looked at whether you were infected, not actually whether the kids got symptoms, because they actually very rarely get symptoms and very rarely have any bad results, severe results. Children have, as you said earlier, a real natural resistance to severe outcomes from COVID. Fewer children died last year from COVID where there were no vaccines than died from influenza, where there was. So vaccines, you don't really need to protect children from bad outcomes. And it would take a trial of millions of kids to even try to establish whether a vaccine protects against COVID in kids. It's not possible.

And yes, there may be side effects. We don't know, as you say, long-term side effects haven't been evaluated. So on that, there's really no health benefit to children themselves. Children aren't super-spreaders of the disease, so you're not really benefiting others. We could use the vaccines, send them so that we can vaccinate old people in developing countries who aren't getting the vaccine. We'd save more lives that way. I think on that it's just a very bad idea to vaccinate children. It's really not necessary for this.

INGRAHAM: Yes, a lot of parents are freaking out about this, and the tweets and the emails. It's insane.

So here is what Fauci said last night about vaccinating kids.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, BIDEN CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: They are now testing it in kids younger and younger. It's called age de-escalation testing. So, they'll go from 12 to nine-year-olds, then nine-year-olds to six-year-olds, six-year-olds to two-year-olds, and then six months to two-year-olds. So, we hope that by the end of the year we'll have enough information that we can safely vaccinate children of any age.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Billions of dollars on the line. Dr. Alexander, should six months old, two years, four years, be getting this COVID vaccine?

DR. PAUL ELIAS ALEXANDER, FORMER COVID ADVISER TO HHS: Thanks for having me, Laura. I agree with Dr. Bhattacharya and I think it's a huge mistake and it's very reckless. The statements coming out of the CDC and Dr. Fauci, I don't think they are reading the science. How did Pfizer define efficacy? Over what period of time? Did they measure immunity in these children in that trial, because we know that once there is immunity, you have t-cell, you don't need a vaccine.

The issue here, Laura, is why would you as a parent allow a vaccine, a foreign substance, into the arm of your child when we don't have the safety data. They will not be able to run the safety trials for this. It's incredibly dangerous. And we have evidence from, for example, 2009, Scandinavian countries, there was the H1N1 influenza vaccine. Children developed severe narcolepsy. There was a 2017 dengue vaccine, plasma leakage syndrome which is very catastrophic for children. Somebody made a huge mistake there. And we have the Jonas Salk, 1955 polio vaccine. We have many instances there was a TPT. The TPT --

INGRAHAM: Let me move on. Let me move on here, because we've got to get to this. One of CNN's favorite panic pushers let it slip that his fearmongering isn't even based on science.

DR. PETER HOTEZ, VACCINE DEVELOPER: You don't have really hard data, but it's more anecdotal. Lots of younger adults now going into hospitals. So, while we have vaccinated 50, 60 percent of the older populations, we are seeing a lot of young people. I'm guessing that would be the 117 variant, and that really gives me pause for concern.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: First of all, he is a vaccine developer. Dr. Bhattacharya, he is very concerned about something he doesn't even know is true and admitted so.

BHATTACHARYA: Most states in the country, the cases have come down even as the variants have spread. I think that's fearmongering for its own sake. It's not responsible.

The other thing is, we vaccinated a large fraction of the older population. There is reason why they are relatively protected. And so of course the remaining cases are among the younger populations. It's not that surprising. The younger population is relatively well protected compared to the old. There is a 1,000-fold difference in the risk between someone who is 20 and someone who is 80 in terms of bad outcomes for the disease. So this is what happens when you vaccinate the older population. You get fewer deaths. You may get cases, but if the cases don't result in hospitalizations and deaths, that's really just good news. They're trying to spin good news as bad news.

INGRAHAM: This has never been about cases. It wasn't supposed to be. It was supposed to be about stopping serious illness or reducing serious illness, death, hospitalization, but those goalposts keep moving. Doctors, thank you.

And as disastrous as the situation is at our southern border, Lara Logan says it's about to get a lot worse. In moments she brings us exclusive insight into the cartel's next moves. You don't want to miss this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

SAGE STEELE, ESPN ANCHO: The Texas Rangers say there will not be any attendance restrictions in their stadium this season. That means it could be filled to capacity, Mr. President.

BIDEN: Well, that's a decision they've made. I think it's a mistake. They should listen to the Dr. Fauci and the scientists and the experts. But I think it's not responsible.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Did he fall asleep again? I always lose track. Have you toured the Donna facility at the border? It's more than 1,600 percent over capacity. It's a joke.

But it gets worse. As an Angle guest from the border told us last week, U.S. officials are releasing illegal immigrants without any paperwork whatsoever. We have no idea who these people are, but welcome to America. Now the Associated Press is confirming what we already knew, that U.S. authorities are releasing migrant families that have come on the Mexican border without notices to appear in immigration court, or sometimes without any paperwork at all, timesaving moves that have left some migrants confused.

Joining me now is Lara Logan, host of FOX nation's "Lara Logan Has No Agenda." Her new season is exclusively focused on the border crisis. Lara, the migrants are confused because they are just allowed in. They are just confused. But this goes way beyond confusion to assisting the cartels. Tell us about it.

LARA LOGAN, HOST, "LARA LOGAN HAS NO AGENDA": It really does, Laura. And I was speaking to some agents down on the border today who were saying it's not just all the people that are being released. It's not just the thousands and thousands who are getting away. It's also the fact that they are under so much pressure to push people through as quickly as they can that they have no idea who they are.

And you are right that the cartels are the ones who are the big winners in this situation, and they know it. They are sending five rafts across at a time, because while agents are consumed with that or taking care of children dropped over the fence, et cetera, they know that that is the opportunity for them to push drugs and guns and whatever they want, cash coming back into Mexico for them from the U.S.

And the cartels, what we are hearing, I've been in touch with some sources on the Mexican side, and what we are seeing and hearing is that there is a loose federation that is forming to prepare to take on one of the most violent cartels, CJNG, which is a newer cartel but still very powerful. Thousands of members living inside the U.S. according to DEA, and operationally more than 32 states in Mexico, more than 48 countries across the world.

And in addition, the Mexican government just recently released a major cartel figure from prison, and they are preparing to release one who is known for his sadistic tactics and who has been in prison for the last few years, but is linked directly to the massacre of 72 migrants in San Fernando just near the U.S. border back in 2010. And with these two very violent, very significant leaders coming out of prison in Mexico, there is also talk of releasing another major figure in the U.S. who is -- whose time behind bars is coming to an end.

And what all of this means, according to law enforcement and people familiar with the cartels, is that we should get ready for more violence. It's about to get much, much worse, and the same for the situation on the border.

INGRAHAM: I want everyone to see this exclusive video that you obtained that show smugglers bringing illegals into the country through private property. Everyone, watch.

(SHOUTING)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: They are saying run, run, if you know your basic Spanish there. Do the property owners, they know what's happening here? Do they get any help from the Border Patrol?

LOGAN: The property owners, I am talking to them all the time, Laura, and what they will tell you is that it's really up to them at this point. Border Patrol is overwhelmed. You have the National Guard helping them, they are overwhelmed. And Texas law enforcement is overwhelmed.

And what you can see this video, what is so extraordinary about this, it was taken a few months ago late last year, and it's about 80 miles north of the southern border. So that's 80 miles these smugglers for the cartel have made it into the U.S. And what they are doing, they have heavy weapons that are fully loaded, operational, ready to use. They have police light on the dashboard, the same tactics that they use in Mexico, using them right here in the U.S. with no fear of U.S. law enforcement.

INGRAHAM: It's unbelievable. Laura, the video is unbelievable, and it's only worse now. Everyone has to understand this. Lara, thank you so much.

