Ingraham on 'woke' military leaders, critical race theory

INGRAHAM: OK, good. All right, Sean. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is the

"Ingraham Angle" from Washington tonight.



The first person charged in the January 6 riot was a grandmother from

Indiana. What was the charge? One count of parading in the Capitol? I kid

you not. She's here exclusively tonight to tell us about how long she was

locked away and the effort to deprogram her thoughts. But first, the

military's woke makeover. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle".



Now, if you were Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of

Defense, or any top military leader today, there's a lot that should keep

you up at night, right? So put yourself in that role. But - and think about

it. Most all of it is coming from China.



Threats to our ally Taiwan, our strategic ally in the Pacific, China's

itching to invade them, threats from China's hackers and Intel agencies,

their growing presence in Africa. Plus China's threatening us in space. But

our current chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley is apparently

spending a lot of his waking hours worrying about what he thinks is wrong

with the United States.



Now, yesterday when Republican congressmen raised reasonable questions

about whether it's a good idea to expose our soldiers to anti-American

propaganda in the form of this critical race theory stuff, he just ended up

lashing out, sounding more like a commentator on MSNBC than a military

leader.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MARK MILLEY, CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF: So what is it that

cause thousands of people to assault this building, and try to overturn the

Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? So it is

important that the leaders now and in the future do understand it.



I've read Mao Tse Tung, I've read Karl Marx, I've read Lenin, that doesn't

make me a communist. So what is wrong with understanding, having some

situational understanding about the country for which we are here to

defend?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, the general apparently failed to think through the logic

and ramifications of his stated position. Then the first place, critical

race theory is based on a lie. The lie that America is marred by racism in

every aspect of society, and therefore, our entire system must be upended

and then remade.



Ibram Kendi's anti-racism guide is the best known of these Marxist anti-

American screeds. So why is it on the military's recommended reading list?

Tom Cotton pulled back the curtain earlier this week.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): The notion that capitalism is essentially racist,

and racism is essentially capitalist. That the only remedy for past

discrimination is present discrimination. Admiral Gilday, how do these

books get on your reading list?



ADMIRAL MICHAEL GILDAY, CHIEF OF NAVAL OPERATIONS: Sir, I chose a variety

of books. There are over 50 books in my reading list to give our sailors a

wide range of information from which I hope they can make fast facts based

decisions on both their ability to look outwardly at potential aggressors,

like China and Russia, as well as looking inwardly and being honest with

ourselves in areas that we need to improve.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Wait, wait, think about that. The troops are hearing that in

order to be honest with themselves about how they need to improve, they

then need to read a book by a guy who thinks America is inherently wicked

and evil. Does that make any sense?



The message of the troops is this, put your lives at risk for the USA. But

remember, the USA is a systemically racist, structurally biased country.

And by the way, you and your parents live on stolen land.



Look, what top military leaders have on their nightstands, what they choose

to read, that's up to them. But how is it appropriate or helpful to our

young military personnel just starting out to force this on them? How does

it promote unit cohesion?



The first thing we should be teaching our soldiers, our airmen, all of them

is that we're a good and noble country that is worthy of their amazing

sacrifice. Critical race theory sends the opposite message. And as for

General Milley's attempt to justify the unjustifiable by noting that he has

personally read the works of some of the worst villains of our time. Big

deal?



Obviously, we're not going to expose our troops to every possible twisted

theory out there. What's the point of that? They're trained to be warriors

in many roles. And they are among the finest in the world. Reading Ibram

Kendi will no more help our troops understand the United States than Fidel

Castro's writings would have in the 1960s.



The reason that the military gave in to the critical race theory craze is

simple. Because the Biden administration is determined to use race as a

political weapon. And the Biden administration is enlisting the military to

help them. Of course, they tried to deny this and claim that anyone who

attacks critical race theory in the military is attacking the troops. Oh,

please. Another logical fallacy.



The noncommissioned officers, the enlisted men and women, they signed up to

be in the U.S. military, not for a never-ending racism seminar. It wasn't

long ago that Biden made this promise to our men and women in uniform.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You are incredible heroes and

incredible patriots. I will never ever dishonest - dishonor you. I will

never disrespect you. I will never politicize the work you do. That goes

for our civilian professionals as well as the career military.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Of course, that didn't last long. Less than a month later, the

Pentagon announced the so-called domestic extremists issue that they were

the most serious threat in existence to the U.S. military, which we all

know is code for purging the ranks of conservatives.



So as China continues to build and grow its global influence, the Pentagon

chief Lloyd Austin chose to focus on white supremacists as a major problem.

Now this is straight out of the critical theory playbook. But they're not

denials, they came anyway.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LLOYD AUSTIN, SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: We don't embrace critical race theory.

And I think that's a spurious conversation. And so we are focused on

extremist behaviors, and not ideology, not people's thoughts, not people's

political orientation. Behaviors is what we're focused on.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, that's just not true. The military is launching an effort

to monitor social media activity of the troops, meaning their personal

political views and other views will be examined for so-called extremism,

even if they do nothing illegal to act on those viewpoints.



The fact is, too many in top leadership have forgotten the proper role of

the U.S. military. They answer to civilian leadership, not the other way

around.



Remember, when Trump wanted to pull our troops out of Afghanistan? Well,

the top brass in the military, they fought him every step of the way. There

was always a reason not to bring the troops home. And now when you watch

what's going on, they're even resisting Biden, pushing the narrative, of

course, that when we pull out, it'll be another Saigon. They did the same

in Iraq, by the way, despite public opinion and despite stated

administration policy.



Civilian control of the military is a cornerstone of our entire system. If

military leaders are perceived to be parroting partisan, again, MSNBC style

talking points, they're going to do to the Armed Forces what Tony Fauci has

done to public health agencies. They'll hurt their standing and their

credibility with the American people. So Republicans need to take all of

this very seriously. Some already are, like Tom Cotton and Josh Hawley.



The fact is post Afghanistan, we need a plan to make our military more

functional and less political. Beyond reasserting civilian control of the

Armed Forces, we have to eliminate all unnecessary spending, cut everything

from needless weapon systems, to pointless deployments, to the hiring of

any racial or gender identity consultants. Our troops aren't served by

bloated budgets, only the bureaucracy and the defense industry benefit from

that.



Thirdly, our focus should be almost entirely on China, staying ahead of the

CCP and blunting their influence wherever we can. This is not going to be

easy. In fact, it will be the great challenge of this century. But we must

take it more seriously.



Fourth, we need new leadership. Anyone who seeks to purge patriotic

volunteers from our military based on changing political whims, and anyone

who spends more time thinking about January 6 than China shouldn't be

leading our troops. We need more victories against our adversaries abroad

and less animosity toward our own people at home.



Our troops should be encouraged to have faith in our system. After all,

they're the ones who volunteer to protect and defend it. Why should they or

anyone commit to defending a way of life that their reading is inherently

racist? Who signed up for that job? Perhaps that's a question that General

Milley should spend some time thinking about before his next appearance on

Capitol Hill. And that's the "Angle".



All right. Joining me now is retired Army Colonel, Douglas MacGregor,

senior fellow at the American Conservative; also joined by retired Army

Colonel, Kurt Schlichter, Senior columnist at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__townhall.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=UYygV_2NGjgmC1ET74kHp6kf2RWF-s2-KfNWAK8C7qw&s=Kafkqei2cYQY97jQQWC10TJ2QbuC3yUvN5CxekxVn4M&e= and author of

"Crisis"; and last but not least, is Andrew Knaggs, former Deputy Defense

Secretary and former Green Beret.



Colonel MacGregor, let's start with you. How destructive to cohesion and

just military spirit are the messages we've been hearing from the top

brass?



DOUGLAS MACGREGOR, RETIRED ARMY COLONEL: Well, given General Milley's

remarks and the comments by the Chief of Naval Operations, I think we're

dealing with a situation in which soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines

are pitted against each other on the basis of their racial identity. There

is no appeal to their American identity. There is no appeal to treating

their country and the mission assigned by their country as first and

foremost in their minds. Instead, we're listening to a discussion that,

frankly, is obscure and opaque.



INGRAHAM: Kurt, we heard this line a lot from the media backlash today.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PAUL RIECKHOFF, PRESIDENT OF RIGHTEOUS MEDIA: Our troops, our military

leaders, our Secretary of Defense are under political attack. Not by ISIS

or by Al Qaeda, but by radical extremist anti-American elected officials,

pundits on TV. This is their equivalent of defund the Police.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Kurt, a push to cut the military budget, which a lot of the

liberals used to be for, is totally different from the push to defund the

Police. Because the left, they want to defund the Police to dismantle it,

we want to reduce and reorient military spending to save our military.



KURT SCHLICHTER, RETIRED ARMY COLONEL: That's exactly right, Laura. This is

a disaster on every level. And frankly, and I don't know if Colonel

MacGregor would join me in this, but I would pretty much fire everybody O-7

and above in the United States military, hire a few back, because it's just

that bad.



We've gone 20 years without a military victory. There are guys who've had

their entire career who've never seen the United States triumph in battle.

And these guys are running around chasing their tails about some sort of

faculty lounge obsession designed to please the overlords of the media and

MSNBC. It is ridiculous and I'm terrified. That's going to get our people

killed, because the Chinese, the Russians, the North Koreans, and the

Iranians are not playing these stupid games.



INGRAHAM: Now, Andrew, to the surprise of exactly no one, critical race

theory superstar Ibram Kendi praised General Milley today.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



IBRAM KENDI, AUTHOR OF "HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST": I was happy to hear him

say that he wants to understand white rage. He's seeking to understand

white supremacist organizations. It's important for them to root out white

supremacists within their ranks.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Andrew, is this obsession with white rage going to do anything to

promote unity in our military, or help us defeat our biggest threat,

ultimately down the road, China?



ANDREW KNAGGS, FORMER DEPUTY ASSISTANT DEFENSE SECRETARY: No, absolutely

not. And frankly, this is appalling. It's humiliating, and it's dangerous.

CRT exists for one thing. It is designed to convince American citizens that

this great nation is irreconcilably corrupt, and it's not worth defending.

And that is a dangerous point of view, that is a dangerous doctrine to be

forcing down the throats of our military.



And anyone who doesn't see that is either not paying attention, is woefully

ignorant, or naive, or they bought into it. And I certainly hope that

General Milley and General Austin and Secretary Austin have not bought into

this theory.



INGRAHAM: Well, I have to say, Mr. MacGregor, when you see the just

dismissiveness and a very arrogant, I thought it was extremely arrogant

performance by General Milley, who served this country for four decades in

uniform. Credible service. For him to go up there and then take on the role

as kind of a debating partner with members of Congress who are doing their

constitutional oversight. Is that his role?



MACGREGOR: Well, Laura, we haven't had any accountability for senior

officers in the last 30 years. When's the last time we actively removed a

senior officer for failure to perform his duty in the field? We haven't had

it. We've had several generations of senior officers, who in their

eagerness to be promoted, have embraced whatever dumb idea in the name of

social justice that their political superiors have pushed, when their duty

first and foremost is to maintain and field effective forces. Forces that

can fight.



What we haven't fought anybody, who's terribly capable and could actually

threaten us, or fight back for the last 20 years. We become complacent. The

people that are in charge right now are simply not very impressive. But

they are impressive in the sense that they have internalized whatever

they've had to be promoted.



I mean, you saw the CNO. He talked about a reading list. He hadn't even

looked at it. These reading lists are put together by lieutenant colonels

and majors, commanders, and lieutenant commanders. These generals don't

read anything. It's a lot of nonsense.



INGRAHAM: I don't believe any of them sat around poring over the pages of

Ibram Kendi. I don't believe that for one second. Like, "I read Mao and

Marx". OK , fine, aren't you impressive.



All right, colonel. That's just embarrassing. I mean, now we're listing off

our reading list from college. (inaudible)



Now, Kurt, this was telling the media, of course, rushing in. The media who

were calling them warmongers back in the early 2000s rushing into the

defense of General Milley. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DON LEMON, CNN HOST: The chairman of joint chiefs makes an eloquent defense

of the truth and stands up for America's military.



MICHAEL ERIC DYSON, PRINCETON PROFESSOR: It was a remarkable defense of

open mindedness and free thinking in America.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: General Milley did something very powerful.



AL SHARPTON, MSNBC HOST: I think it was extraordinary because of who he

was, and how he did it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Kurt, in a healthy Republic, the media would be lighting Milley

up for how damaging his comments were. But instead it was an echo chamber.

What does that tell us?



SCHLICHTER: Well, you know, Laura, when I want to learn how to make a

strong military, I seek out Don Lemon and Al Sharpton for their important

insights. My favorite part about Milley's little tantrum was when he got

offended that people were doubting him and questioning him. And I'm

thinking, you're answering questions from the representatives of the

American people, who, well, let me put it in military terms, are ahead of

you in the chain of command. It's you, or the American people, their

representatives and you, a government employee.



And he's upset about - I bet when a major gets up in front of him and

screws up a briefing and Milley yells at him and says "you need to do

better" and the major says, stop timeout. I'm offended. I'm sure that

General Milley says, wait a minute, whoa, we better back off because the

major is offended. Holy cow! This is a guy of nearly unmatched personal

courage. And then he does this. It's ridiculous.



INGRAHAM: Andrew, final thoughts from you? I mean, is this going - is

reading Ibram Kendi going to help our troops understand America, white

rage, white supremacy and their ultimate job of being warriors better?



KNAGGS: No, of course not. What it's going to do is, it's going to destroy

our cohesion, or good order, or discipline. And it's going to make this

great nation more vulnerable. So what our military leaders or uniformed

leaders need to do is to get out of politics. They need to focus on

building cohesive and competent units, war fighting units that can stand

against the threats that we're facing in the world today, for most of which

is the Chinese Communist Party.



And by the way, Congress has to act. They can't sit on their hands any

longer. They need to assert some authority, some oversight authority to

ensure that this scourge, this poisonous ideology of CRT does not overtake

and destroy our military from within.



INGRAHAM: Now, we got to defund the CRT and the U.S. military at the very

least. Gentlemen, thank you.



And one dead and 99 still unaccounted for after that beachfront high rise

in Surfside, Florida collapse this morning. Now, hundreds of first

responders were on the scene. They pulled dozens from the wreckage,

including a child who was discovered after someone saw his wiggling fingers

amidst the rubble.



Now, the 12-storey condo came down around 1:30am. It's not clear yet why it

happened. But authorities are investigating potential causes for the

collapse. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an order to assist the

victims and their families. And the state has set up a family reunification

center at 9301 Collins Ave.



The governor is also asking those with loved ones who are still unaccounted

for, or are safe, to please call 305-614-1819 to let authorities know.

We're watching for any updates. We'll bring them to you as we receive them.



Ahead, an Indiana grandmother walked into the Capitol building for five

minutes on January 6 and was locked up for two days. She's the first

individual sentenced over the day's events. She joins us exclusively in

moments with details on how they attempted to deprogram her and more. Stay

there.



INGRAHAM: Now, it turns out January 6 defendants, they're not only being

asked to admit their guilt, but their white privilege as well. Anna Morgan-

Lloyd, the first to be sentenced in connection with January 6 wrote to the

judge ahead of her sentencing.



"My lawyer has given me names of books and movies to help me see what life

is like for others in our country. I've learned that even though we live in

a wonderful country, things still need to improve. People of all colors

should feel as safe as I do to walk down the street." You've heard that

right. Ms. Morgan-Lloyd was forced to deliver that Soviet style confession

at the behest of her attorney, a DC public defender named Heather Shaner.

She is also representing several other January 6 defendants, who she's also

attempting to indoctrinate.



Now, this disturbing effort was uncovered by my next guest. Joining me now

is Julie Kelly, American greatness senior contributor. Julie, now, is this

just her defense attorney trying to help her get a lighter sentence, or is

there something else going on here?



JULIE KELLY, SENIOR CONTRIBUTOR, AMERICAN GREATNESS: Well, the problem,

Laura, is that so many of these defendants cannot pay for their own

attorney. So they're at the mercy of the court, and either public defenders

or court appointed attorneys, which Mrs. (inaudible) is.



And so, no, this is the going along with the presumption that anyone

involved in the January 6th protest is a white supremacist, is a racist, is

an anti-Semite. There's nothing really wrong with the list that the

attorney gave to Ms. Lloyd, but it's not anything that the court should

order, or should accept. What's funny is I listened to the court hearing

yesterday when she offered her plea and she got very choked up in court.



She's never been charged with any sort of crime. She's a 49-year-old

grandmother from Southern Indiana, and she got choked up. And the DOJ kind

of pushed back and said, "Look, we don't really accept this sort of

approach. We do not prosecute people based on their beliefs." Well, of

course they do. That's exactly what this January 6th investigation for the

most part is about, is persecuting people on the right Trump supporters.

And she is just one really sad, tragic example of being caught up in this

prosecution.



INGRAHAM: Now, did she damage anything in the Capitol? Was she breaking?

Did she break anything, or hit anyone, or?



KELLY: She walked into an open door. She was there for less than 10

minutes. She thought that it was OK to be there. She didn't touch a Police

officer. She didn't vandalize the property. She didn't steal anything. And

so, but she like so many. You know, Merrick Garland sent out a press

release today bragging about how the DOJ is now arrested 500 people in this

investigation, including people today. There was an arrest of a Florida

father, who was arrested by the FBI in front of his young daughter. He

faces three charges, trespassing and disorderly conduct, just like Ms.

Lloyd faced too. Their lives are being destroyed, their finances are being

depleted, their reputations destroyed as well.



And this is a political prosecution. And now you have defense attorneys who

are supposed to be protecting these people, fighting the government charges

going along with his prosecution and the presumption that these people are

racist and need to apologize for their white privilege, which is basically

unfortunately what Ms. Lloyd had to do in court.



INGRAHAM: And meanwhile, you can loot and burn Police cars in New York, and

you'll probably just be just fine.



KELLY: Exactly.



INGRAHAM: Julie, thank you for that report.



Now, we just mentioned her, Anna Morgan-Lloyd of Bloomfield, Indiana, the

first January 6 defendant to be sentenced after pleading guilty to a single

charge of parading, which is a misdemeanor. Now it's a far cry from the

insurrection charges the media has been throwing around for months now.

What's more shocking is how the FBI hunted her down and put her in jail for

two days for a misdemeanor charge.



Anna Morgan-Lloyd joins me now. Anna, were you really told why you were

held for two days?



ANNA MORGAN-LLOYD, FIRST PERSON SENTENCED IN 1/6 RIOT: I was just waiting

to see a judge.



INGRAHAM: Were you a flight risk?



LLOYD: No, no, no. I've lived in the same area all my life.



INGRAHAM: And they gave you this public defender who then makes you read a

script or asks you to read a script about how you are learning, and

basically, I'm paraphrasing, but evolving as a person. What did that make

you feel like?



MORGAN-LLOYD: At first it concerned me that she thought I was racist, but I

read the books. It didn't bother me because I'm not racist. And they were

interesting. And I would recommend anybody read "Just Mercy," because it

was a very emotional book. But it didn't bother me. I was more than willing

to read them because I'm not racist.



INGRAHAM: Why did you go to the Capitol that day?



MORGAN-LLOYD: I went to support Donald Trump, to show my support. And we

met an elderly lady that day, and she headed up the steps. And I wanted to

protect her because I would've felt terrible if she went up those steps

that day and was hurt. So I went up the steps behind her to protect her.

And when she went into the building, my friend turned to me, and she was

like, she went in. So we went in to get her out, just to keep her safe.



INGRAHAM: Did you see people smashing statues or police officers or

barricades or fire extinguish -- whatever they were saying, did you see any

of that? But it's on film that of that did occur.



MORGAN-LLOYD: Where I was at, we seen nobody damage anything. And people

were actually very polite. I had a young man accidentally knock my phone

out of my hand, and he is like, oh, excuse me, and he hurried up and picked

up my phone and made sure it was OK. If anybody bumped into anybody, it was

excuse me. And people were very polite. And nobody was breaking anything.

And it was common enough that people were actually walking out of the

Capitol building that worked there, walked right past us, and they had no

fear on their face at all.



INGRAHAM: When they call it in insurrection, what you say?



MORGAN-LLOYD: I can only talk about the area I was in, and I don't believe

it. But as I said, that is only the area I was at the Capitol. People were

not breaking the windows. We'd seen nothing.



INGRAHAM: So you just walked in?



MORGAN-LLOYD: Yes. We followed a 74-year-old woman in to get her out. She

didn't fight anybody to get in. We've seen police officers standing in the

back hallway. They were standing and they were relaxed. They didn't tell

anybody to leave. They were talking and chatting with people.



INGRAHAM: How has this affected your life?



MORGAN-LLOYD: Well, I didn't even get to go back to work. I was fired from

my job at Cook Medical, and I had been there 13 years, and they didn't even

bother to ask me what my part in that day was. They didn't even bother to

ask me if I was violent or if I had even seen any violence. I was fired. I

didn't even go back to work to get my stuff. They sent it through FedEx.



INGRAHAM: Do you have a job now?



MORGAN-LLOYD: No. My husband wants me to stay home and be a mama.



INGRAHAM: Anna, thank you for telling this story. And this is just, it's

like I can't even believe I'm hearing any of this. A charge for parading

through the Capitol, for that you're held for two days, lose your job, and,

obviously, incredibly traumatic. But I'm glad you read a couple decent

books, I guess. Thank you. We'll continue to follow this story, obviously.



And Dr. Fauci caught on tape peddling more unscientific lies. It was so bad

the Biden team tried to hide it, but don't worry. We found the video.



And speak of cover-ups, why did NIH delete important COVID data at the

behest of the Chinese? Congressman Mike Gallagher wants answers. He's here

next.



INGRAHAM: The Biden administration's newest COVID vaccine PSA wasn't just a

total flop, it further exposed to Fauci's fraud. It all started when the

White House posted then suddenly pulled down this video of Fauci urging

people to get vaccinated in face of the delta variant. Eventually the Biden

team reposted this video of Fauci.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: Based on the data

that this virus transmits more easily and can be more dangerous has been

the underlying reason why they have made that change and upgraded it, as it

were, to a variant of concern.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: That alone is embarrassing. In fact, COVID cases,

hospitalizations, deaths have all plummeted at least 20 percent or more in

the last two weeks, and that's despite all the variants we are supposed to

cower in fear of. But it gets worse. It turns out the White House took down

the original video so they could edit some of it out. Luckily, we found the

clip.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: Vaccinated people,

even though they are very, very well protected, they still should try as

best as possible to avoid congregate settings in which there are a lot of

unvaccinated people, particularly if you happen to live in an area where

the infection rate is high and the vaccination rate is low.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Wait a second, they think that's selling the vaccine? If you are

vaccinated, you still have to do all the other stuff you did before. Why

would anyone already apprehensive about getting the vaccine be motivated to

get the vaccine if you get the vaccine and you still have to socially

distance from the world or mask up?



While Fauci further exposes himself as a fraud, we are learning that his

own NIH was doing the bidding of the CCP. In a stunning admission to "The

Wall Street Journal" the NIH says it scrubbed its database of some of the

genomic sequences from the early COVID cases at the request of Chinese

scientists. Now, it makes you wonder, what other info has the NIH buried at

the request of China?



Joining me now is Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher who is all over

this. Congressman, seems like every other day we learned of some other

really weird connection between our NIH and the folks at that Wuhan lab and

all of this COVID craziness that has resulted from it.



REP. MIKE GALLAGHER, (R-WI) HOUSE ARMED SERVICE COMMITTEE: Of course, Fauci

continues to throw cold water on the lab leak hypothesis because his

organization under the NIH was funneling millions of dollars through

EcoHealth Alliance to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for dangerous gain of

function research to take naturally coronaviruses and do crazy experiments

on them and make them more pathogenic, more chimeric. In other words, our

taxpayer dollars were being used to meddle with the primal forces of nature

in cooperation with the genocidal communist government dedicated to our own

destruction.



And where is the outrage? This week in fact, Fauci went on a "New York

Times" podcast and suggested that the intelligence community assessment

saying that lab workers at the Wuhan Institute got sick prior to the

broader outbreak was bogus. Fauci is attacking the intelligence community.

Where's the outrage? He further suggests in that interview, if you listen

to it, that he hasn't even bothered to read the intelligence. That's crazy.



What Dr. Fauci is doing is not advancing science. He's advancing a dogmatic

adherence to a religion that suggests you can't question the scientific

experts.



INGRAHAM: Now, the Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said

something about the intel community's COVID origins investigation. "We're

hoping to find a smoking gun, but it's challenging to do that," adding that

"it might happen, but it might not." Congressman, she sounds really

committed to finding the answer about how this entire virus started right?

Of course not.



GALLAGHER: Well, of course, we have actually had scientists who are not

right-wing scientist, Nobel Prize Winners like David Baltimore, who

suggested that the furin cleavage site that we found in the sequence of the

virus is itself a smoking gun. Now, he's walked that back a little bit, but

there are aspects to this virus scientifically that suggest that it was

modified in a lab.



More to the point, the intelligence community released an unclassified

assessment in April of 2020 in which they said they all agree with the

strong scientific consensus that this thing was not man-made or genetically

modified. Why did our intelligence committee go out there and parrot

uncritically the work of the scientists who were ethically compromised

because they had gotten millions of dollars to do cooperative gain of

function research with the Wuhan Institute of Virology where we know we had

significant securities concerns? Two years prior to the outbreak, we had

security concerns flagged by our government.



We have to get to the bottom of this. And Fauci telling us that any

criticism of him is questioning science is the most unscientific statement

I could imagine. Science is about being able to disconfirm and disprove

your prior beliefs.



INGRAHAM: What's very strange about all of this is we have a government

that has locked down millions of people, and state governments and blue

states, locked down, devastated the lives of children, destroyed small

businesses. And it turns out we may have funded the lab that started this

whole mess. And we are not going to do a commission on that? Nancy is doing

the commission on January 6th or whatever she's calling it, but we're not

going to have a commission on this? If these dots ultimately get connected,

it's one of the biggest scandals in the history of the United States,

certainly maybe the world.



GALLAGHER: It's already the biggest intelligence failure since 9/11. What

is even more troubling is we have a government who believed that we could

trust the Chinese Communist Party to be responsible, right, which is

absolutely crazy.



INGRAHAM: No, no. Fauci did that. Fauci trusted them. He told me that

February of 2020 before he stopped coming on the show. Congressman, thank

you for staying on this.



And a Pennsylvania school board come under fire from parents upset at that

divisive curriculum being taught to their kids, so what did the school

board do? They took down the videos. The man who exposed them, though, is

here next.



INGRAHAM: Parents all over the country are rallying against their school

districts when they embrace that Critical Race Theory, you've seen it. But

one district's reaction was absolutely shocking. It's the Pennsbury school

district in Pennsylvania. It was caught scrubbing public testimony against

its racially divisive curriculum from the Internet. It's a stunning

discovery, and it led Simon Campbell, a former member of the school board

there, to lay into his former colleagues.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SIMON CAMPBELL, PENNSBURY SCHOOL DISTRICT RESIDENT: You snowflakes

apparently have a bigger problem with public comments. It seems to me that

you think you can supersede the United States Constitution.



(APPLAUSE)



CAMPBELL: Well? I've got news for you, school board president Benito

Mussolini, your power does not supersede that of the U.S. Constitution and

the First Amendment rights of the citizens of this great nation. Let's be

very, very clear who has the power.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Simon Campbell joins me now. Simon, have you ever heard of a

school district going back and essentially doctoring public comments to

make them look less critical of what they're doing? Have you ever heard of

that before, at least in the United States?



CAMPBELL: No. It's unbelievable to me. The good news is I have calmed down

since then. I haven't had to shout at any left-wing fascists. I've had a

cup of tea.



When I found out, before we even get into Critical Race Theory, that they

were literally screaming and shouting parents down for peacefully speaking

against public policy, and then cutting the videotape of public comment

that they were posting on the school district's website, I spoke to a mom

outside the school board meeting room a few minutes I went in, and she said

she was too scared to speak at the prior meeting because of the activities

of the school. And I'm like, this is the United States of America, this is

not OK. So I kind of suited up and sat down and said, let's go.



INGRAHAM: After -- I guess this is according to a report that after that

really contentious March meeting that was censored, the school board

president, Christine Toy-Dragoni, sent a letter to parents that said one

parent's comments, quote, "contained microaggressions" as well as

explicitly racist ideas. She went on to write that "Racist dog whistles are

seemingly-innocuous often not noticeable to some but that explicitly

communicate a more insidious and abusive message to a subset of the

audience."



So Simon, instead of answering the criticism, she is doing with the left

always does, just basically accusing anyone who disagrees with her of

thought crimes, racism, every other ism you can think of. Are you and

others working to remove that cancer from the office that she serves in?



CAMPBELL: Absolutely. We found out under Pennsylvania's right to know law

that that public statement by the school board president was basically

ghost written by the director of equity, or whatever nonsense --



INGRAHAM: And inclusion. Diversity, equity, and inclusion, get it right.



CAMPBELL: Yes, the tolerance lady. The tolerance lady is lobbying the

school board president to ban speech because she knows best what Martin

Luther King was talking about, not the public comment speaker. So the

tolerance lady is being fanatically intolerant, and the school board

president is going along with it.



And the problem with it is this -- if you are a regular member of the

public and you see public statements put out by school board president that

basically say if you come down here and express your views, we are going to

label you a racist, we are going to make public statements about you, and

we're going to ban your speech from the tape of the meeting. That's like

1930s Germany.



INGRAHAM: It's definitely terrifying. Lord knows what happened to the kids.



When we come back, what do Brian Stelter and Nicolle Wallace have in

common? The Last Bite explain.



INGRAHAM: Remember this Brian Stelter question to Jen Psaki?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRIAN STELTER, CNN CHIEF MEDIA CORRESPONDENT: What does the press get wrong

when covering Biden's agenda?



I want to know what the job is like versus what you expected it to be like.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Nicolle Wallace would like a word.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



NICOLLE WALLACE: You get such high marks from the vast majority of the

people in that room. How do you feel like it's going?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: It's also a place where I have to

answer tough questions.



WALLACE: Stand your ground



PSAKI: There you go.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Spooning alert.



