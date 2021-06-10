Ingraham on Fauci's response to critics

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," June 9, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated



INGRAHAM: That's - let's do it. I'm the ringer. I'm the ringer player. All right, Hannity. Awesome show. We'll see you tomorrow.



All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. We have a lot to get to and announcement at the end of the show, so tune in for that. But right now we're going to jump right in. When Fauci killed science. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.



Now, during a global pandemic, he's had time to do every podcast, every live stream, and glitzy photo shoots all of them under the sun. Yet sadly, America's doctor hasn't joined us on THE ANGLE for well over a year. Although this morning, I did have the feeling he was thinking about us.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NIAID: If you are trying to get at me, as a public health official and a scientist, you're really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you're attacking science, and anybody that looks at what's going on clearly sees that. You have to be asleep not to see that. That is what's going on. Science and the truth are being attacked.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Wait a second. Is that the argument? His arguing is essentially - I'm sorry I'm howling laughing at this. "I am the science, I am the truth." That's his response to his many critics, who themselves, in most cases are distinguished scientific researchers, or treating physicians? They actually treat COVID patients? The man really does think he is some kind of deity, except there was only one guy who had the standing to say, "I am the way, the truth and the life". And he's found in the book of John, Chapter 14, verse 6. Not on MSNBC with Chuck Todd.



Of course, Fauci's pandemic preening is just the latest in a long line of outlandish deflections. In fact, we've noticed this anytime he faces legitimate questions about the science behind his pronouncements, Dr. Fauci shifts to his default mode. He kind of cavalierly brushes aside the question, then implies his critics are politically motivated.



Now, when I questioned Fauci back in February of 2020 about China's lack of transparency, he gave me answers that made no sense. Unless, of course, he was interested in covering up for the CCP.



Yet for the longest time, I think Fauci was able to glide by with very little pushback from his media boosters, who themselves secretly hope that COVID would kill Trump's chances last November. But now Fauci's act is wearing thin, and we see time and again, that it was he and his like-minded experts who were routinely acting against basic scientific norms.



Over the past 16 months, THE ANGLE has showcased some of the brightest minds in science and medicine, who have weighed in with meticulous precision on how best to balance health concerns and they are very serious that were presented by this virus against the broader economic, educational and social needs of our citizens. Treating physicians told us about effective ways to treat the virus early and cheaply.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I thinks the safety of this cocktail of both hydroxychloroquine, specifically zithromax and zinc is very compelling and should reassure every American.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That was very impressive. I think we need to give more hydroxychloroquine earlier to help the obese patients, we have to give that drug more and earlier.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Cheap, generic and around for what, 70 years hydroxychloroquine, but Fauci and his friends at Big Pharma and the media that have none of it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FAUCI: Any and all of the randomized placebo controlled trials, which is the gold standard of determining if something is effective, none of them had shown any efficacy for hydroxychloroquine.



SANJAY GUPTA, CNN CHIEF MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT: Hydroxychloroquine doesn't work. It doesn't work as a prophylactic, it doesn't work as an early treatment, it doesn't work as a late treatment.



JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: Hydroxychloroquine doesn't work and the president just keeps coming back to it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, captain forehead was wrong along with the rest. The data just published by Dr. Stephen Smith and another observational study released today show that Fauci's dissing of hydroxy likely cost countless lives here in the U.S.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Are we talking, we could have saved 10,000 lives?



STEPHEN SMITH, SMITH CENTER FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASES: No, more than that. A lot more.



INGRAHAM: A hundred thousand.



SMITH: Yes, I hate to say things like that. But yes.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Then on herd immunity, Fauci admitted to lying about the threshold level for political reasons. He didn't want people to forego mitigation or the vaccine. Telling the New York Times last December, "When polls said only about half of all Americans would take a vaccine, I was saying herd immunity would take 70 to 75 percent. Then when newer surveys said 60 percent or more would take it, I thought, I can nudge this up a bit, so I went to 80, 85." This is stunning. So Mr. Science was not about science at all, it was about nudging.



And on the issue of acquired or natural immunity, it's what you get when you're exposed to COVID, you produce T cells, antibodies, you contract the virus. Well, Fauci once again, responds with dismissiveness.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FAUCI: Vaccines are highly efficacious. They are better than the traditional response you get from natural infection.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, my God! Wrong. In fact, a bombshell new study from the Cleveland Clinic covering over 52,000 employees, is that good enough for you, Anthony, blows up Fauci's profoundly unscientific claim. Researchers found no difference in reinfection rates between unvaccinated people who previously contracted COVID and those who have been vaccinated. In other words, it's medical malpractice to force vaccines on the tens of millions of Americans, probably more than that, who've already gotten protective T cells, B cells or COVID antibodies, again from previous exposure infection.



My friends, this is Immunology 101. You learn this like in your first year in college if you're pre med. One study showed people infected by the original SARS virus, just to remind you of all this, they still have T cell immunity 17 years later. That was the original SARS.



Look, if we had an independent and honest media, this new Cleveland study would be leading every nightly newscast. But like Fauci, they've committed to the lie that every American must be vaccinated or be made into social pariahs.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



NICOLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: You can do what you want, but it doesn't mean you get to go on with your pre pandemic life if you're not willing to carry your burden in society.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't get why you would not take the vaccine.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I don't understand this sort of macho thing about I'm not going to get the vaccine. I want you to be a patriot, protect other people.



SUNNY HOSTIN, ABC NEWS: I say we need to shun those that refuse to get vaccinated.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Speaking of vaccines, Fauci is also fighting the science on kids vaccines and COVID.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FAUCI: We hope that as we approach the end of this calendar year, we'll have enough information to vaccinate children of any age.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK. This is literally insane and anti-science. It'll help no one except the pharma execs who've already become billionaires with all these mandates.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JAY BHATTACHARYA, PROFESSOR OF MEDICINE, STANFORD: We vaccinated the vulnerable population in the U.S. We protected the people who were most at risk from COVID. Children are not at risk from COVID at very substantial raise. More children died last year from the flu than COVID.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Of course, of all the egregious Fauci unscientific acts, lockdowns were among the most destructive.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FAUCI: I would like to see a dramatic diminution of the personal interaction that we see.



If you look at what happened in Europe when they shut down or locked down and went to shelter in place, they really did it to the tune of about 95 plus percent of the country did that. We really functionally shut down only about 50 percent.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, my god! You checked out Europe's economy lately compared to ours? I honestly cannot believe how compliant Americans were for so long. There was literally zero science behind these orders. Remember, it was 14 days to slow the curve, save the hospitals, that was all out the window.



And I'm not even speaking about our unconstitutional loss of personal liberty with a little to no legislative oversight. Fauci though loved the way the blue states handled things. Remember, the cozy relationship with the Cuomos? There was less freedom for people, but more power for unelected bureaucrats like him.



And now data from the Oxford University compiled by Bloomberg in May confirm what we told you a year ago, that lockdowns made no sense. It found little correlation between the severity of a nation's restrictions and whether it managed to curb excess fatalities. Again, death is the endpoint, should be serious illness for this virus. Of course, the same study did find a correlation between hard lockdowns and deep economic pain, which is what Europe is facing.



And we see the same dynamic here between red states that never shut down or reopened very early and blue states that stayed closed. Jobs data from April shows that eight of the 10 states with the lowest unemployment rates are led by GOP governors, and 10 states with the highest unemployment rates have Democrat governors naturally. And perhaps there's no issue more revealing of the Fauci fraud than the issue of face masks. The filthy Chinese made face coverings that litter the streets and clog our gutters were always about politics, and never about science.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FAUCI: I wear it for the reason that I believe it is effective. I want to protect myself and protect others. And also because I want to make it be a symbol for people to see.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: So it's a costume. First of all, Fauci admitted in a newly released email in February of 2020, that masks really aren't effective, which is correct, and confirmed by a huge study on masks and influenza that the CDC had posted on its own website back in May of last year. And another recent study from the University of Louisville points out that "Mask mandates and use are not associated with slower state-level COVID-19 spread during COVID-19 growth searches.



But since Democrats in the media threw out science and facts, they throw it out long ago, we still get completely incoherent and unscientific recommendations like this one from Fauci's pals at the CDC. "Athletic activity should be done outdoors when possible. Wear a mask outdoors when in crowded settings or during close-contact vigorous activity, like playing sports."



Zero evidence of the virus spreading efficiently outdoors, which we knew and told you a year ago. But the anti-scientists at the CDC and Anthony Fauci simply will not let this power go. There's too much political power at stake.



And speaking of power, the entire field of public health has been sadly, and I think it will for a long, long time, compromised, if not forever by the research dollars from pharma, and also the influence of the CCP. And that means Fauci is still giving China the benefit of the doubt in the virus origins.



Notice how he starts this next little sound bite with "Most scientists I know".



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FAUCI: Most of the scientists that I know feel that way that the most likely origin is a natural origin from an animal reservoir to human. However, we have not ruled out the possibility that there could have been a leak from the lab of them working on the virus. It could have been that someone was infected early on, they brought them into the lab, and it came out of the lab, but it was already out in the community.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Wait a second, March of last year of 2020, they were saying there was no possibility that it was a - it came from a lab. Now they're like, "Oh, well, it could have come from a lab." Which is it?



Does he think we're total idiots, or is this how he does science? Rank speculation devoid of any serious genomic analysis that we would come to expect of Mr. People Magazine and aviator sunglasses? I've said it before and I'll say it again, those emails are to Fauci in 2021 what the blue dress was to Bill Clinton in 1998.



At one point, Fauci may have deserved to be called an esteemed scientist, but not now. He's a bureaucrat who pals around with global elites when he should be focused on the scientific process. It's long since past time for him to turn in his lab coat. And that's THE ANGLE.



Here with me now is Dr. Peter McCullough, internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist in Dallas, Texas. Also with me Dr. Harvey Risch, Yale School of Public Health, epidemiology professor.



Dr. McCullough, today, Dr. Fauci told the Wall Street Journal that people who push back against him put lives at risk. I guess that's you guys, yours truly, and everyone else we've showcased on the show. Your response.



PETER MCCULLOUGH, MD, MPH, INTERNIST: Well, Laura, as a practicing doctor and as an editor of two major journals, I can tell you, we hear from lawyers that no person is above the law. And in medicine, no doctor is above peer review. And what Americans really deserve to see over the last year is a team of doctors, preferably doctors who actually knew how to treat patients with COVID-19, knew how to rapidly interpret their literature and come up with the correct differences.



The science changed over time. And every time there was a definitive statement, within a few days or a few weeks, there were new data coming out, it was particularly with respect to treatments.



INGRAHAM: Well, Dr. Risch, when you hear Dr. Fauci hide behind the "science", like I'm Mr. Science, I'm the truth. If you ever questioned me, you're anti-science and anti-truth. You've had esteem, both of you had esteem career in epidemiology and beyond, published, I don't know, how many peer reviewed pieces in your career. But is that - what are your reaction to just the total cavalier dismissiveness of legitimate questions about their proclamations about this virus?



HARVEY RISCH, PROFESSOR, YALE SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH: Well, Laura, he's name calling. When I defend a scientific point of view, I pull up the papers, I pull up the date. I say, this shows this, this shows that and here's how I interpret it. Dr. Fauci doesn't do any of that. He just says, nine out of 10 scientists believe what I say, or my all the scientists I know believe what I say. He never that I've ever heard has cited one reference as to supporting his position. So that's not science.



INGRAHAM: And just to follow-up, Dr. McCullough, the hydroxychloroquine literature that's now come out. Again, the early studies, either they didn't give enough hydroxyl or wasn't given early enough, it was given to very sick patients. Dr. Risch and I went over this so many times over the last year. But now of course, the data doesn't lie at some point. The data comes in and the data - it is what it is. Your reaction there?



MCCULLOUGH: Yes. In the end, the truth is arrived at - there is over 200 studies. The small randomized trials that he mentioned were done in the hospital, many were flawed, all stopped early and really couldn't give any emphasis when we look at where hydroxychloroquine is used as an outpatient. There are now hundreds of thousands of patients who have been treated with hydroxychloroquine in studies, even the randomized trials, all stopped early, when combined show a reduction in (inaudible). There is no doubt about it.



Hydroxychloroquine in combination with other drugs is safe and effective, and reduces hospitalization and death. And Americans should have been treated. Many more Americans could have avoided hospitalization if they would have been on multi drug programs.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Well, Dr. Stephen Smith said - he didn't even want to think it was so shocking to even think about how many lives were lost unnecessarily.



Dr. Risch, Fauci still can't stop the constant fearmongering over the variance. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FAUCI: In the UK, the Delta variant is the rapidly emerging as the dominant variant, greater than 60 percent. The transmission is peaking in the younger group of 12 to 20 year olds. Mainly, that group that we're concerned about here, about making sure they get vaccinated.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Dr. Risch, once again, respond to the variants fearmongering.



RISCH: You know, this is the same fearmongering that he said about the UK variant some months ago, which did overgrow compared to the original strain. But what was it essentially no consequence whatsoever. And given that you have all of the - a large fraction of adults over age 30 and especially over age 60, who've been vaccinated in the UK, and a lot of people who were immune, 32 or 40 percent are immune from infection by previous infection. The only people left, the majority of people left to actually get infected are younger people. That doesn't mean it's selecting for younger people at all, by no means. And younger people do perfectly well, either without treatment or with early treatment. And generally, it's a minor illness for most young people.



INGRAHAM: And isn't Muller's ratchet, if I remember, my impromptu medical - isn't Muller's ratchet that the virus generally evolves to become weaker, more transmissible, but weaker and weaker? Dr. McCullough?



MCCULLOUGH: Yes. That's true. Unfortunately, the virus wants to survive. And if it kills its host too quickly, it can't propagate in a population. So it tends to become more benign. The UK variant is, I think, currently the predominant variant in the United States and we've done great with early treatment. We've got the pandemic under control. And I think Americans should really take a lot of hope that we're closing out the pandemic and things are really going to return to normal without any more outbreaks.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Gentlemen, thank you for actually staying for the science tonight. And up next, we're going to provide you with two examples of how blue states are showing you they cannot be trusted, one of which is even with your kids. We're going to explain with Newt Gingrich and [ph] Abigail Trier in moments.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Now after a year plus of crushing COVID mandates, California Governor Gavin Newsom, will finally be fully reopening his state next week. But as always, there's a catch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA): One thing I'm certain of is there's uncertainty in the future. The emergency remains in effect after June 15.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What's the reason for that?



NEWSOM: Because we're still in a state of emergency. This disease has not been extinguished. It's not vanished. It's not taking the summer months off.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Is that the wheel of fortune behind him. That's ridiculous. There's a word for government via executive Fiat, it's called a dictatorship.



Joining us now, Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House, Fox News contributor. Newt, they don't want to let go of these states of emergency that they just declare by executive order, because it gives them all sorts of power they can exert when they feel it's appropriate. What are the dangers here?



NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER HOUSE SPEAKER: Well, this is enormously dangerous. And I suspect, it's going to start leading to a whole series of lawsuits because you have governors who are clearly violating the U.S. Constitution. The Constitution was written to guarantee our rights against the government. And now your government's out here, whether it's on blocking churches from having sessions, or whether it's dictating to people, or saying which businesses can open up, or which schools can open up.



And I agree with your analysis, there's something about being a liberal Democrat that just loves power. And they - it's an addiction. And they love being in charge, and they love, frankly, corruption. And so they use their power to reward their friends and punish their enemies, and to take care of their family, and to take care of their political supporters.



And I think this is the largest breakdown of the U.S. Constitution in the nation's history. I'm not counting the Civil War. But I just think and in a non Civil War environment, it's astonishing, in places like New York, or Michigan, or Illinois, or California, how much power these governors have grabbed. And you're exactly right. It makes them the equivalent of a third world dictator, and it guarantees massive levels of corruption.



INGRAHAM: Now, Newt, if you have the chance to live in - let's say you live in Oakland, California, nothing against Oakland. But given what's happened to Californi, the most beautiful state, I think, in the whole country being wrecked day by day. But if you have a chance to live in Oakland, or live in Nashville, why do you stay in Oakland? LA versus Miami? Or again, they're just driving people out of these states. They're hollowing them out?



GINGRICH: Yes. I think California this last year was $9 billion in tax revenues as people just left. I think some of those famous people in California are now in Florida or Texas. I think you're seeing people move to Utah, to Idaho, to Arizona. In fact, Arizonians are worried that if too many Californians show up, they're going to try to change the state into a blue state.



So - but the other thing is deeper and sicker, and you see it in the Biden administration. There's an entire generation of left-wing Democrats who have total contempt for the rule of law, total contempt for the Constitution. And I believe that is their God given right to override the Constitution, and to tell you how to live your life. And if you don't listen to them, to use the power of government to punish you. This is an extraordinary dangerous assault.



INGRAHAM: Newt, I was - I knew you were coming on and I couldn't wait to ask you about the freakout over the American flag like the left doesn't - they don't want to see the flag. That's why they were happy when the athletes are always kneeling for the flag or they don't like standing for the anthem. Sunny Hostin on "The View" today, I know you watch her every day. Let's see it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HOSTIN: When I drive into a neighborhood and it's not July 4 and I'm not in a predominantly military household neighborhood, and there are flags, American flags everywhere, alongside Trump flags alongside flags with stars in a circle, I feel threatened because the message is very clear. It's a message of white supremacy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Newt, they're basically admitting what we've thought about them all along, at least they're being out and open about it.



GINGRICH: Well, whatever she just said is, first of all, anti-American, anti-patriotic, and in a sense, racist. I mean, the person flying that flag could be an African-American who served in the Marine Corps. It could just be a person of Latino background who loves America. This idea that automatically red, white, and blue is bad -- I have to tell you, I disagree deeply, bitterly with the Biden administration's decision that American embassies can fly both the Black Lives Matter flag and the gay pride flag.



The American embassy should fly the American flag and only the American flag. And the Congress ought to pass -- there's a bill in called the Old Glory Bill which is very clear. The only flag we should fly at an American embassy is an American flag.



INGRAHAM: Newt, thank you. Great to see you tonight, as always.



And speaking of blue state tyranny, some Democrat controlled states are empowering social workers, youth shelters, and hospitals to actually rip children away from their parents. This is one of the most shocking stories I've read lately. Abigail Shrier writes "Laws in California, Oregon, and Washington placed troubled minor teens as young as 13 in the driver's seat when it comes to their own mental healthcare, including gender affirming care, and can render parents powerless to stop them."



Joining me now is Abigail Shrier, journalist and author of "Irreversible Damage." Abigail, you're something of an expert in this. This was a stunning piece, and I encourage everyone to read it to understand really what's at stake here for parental rights and the innocence of children. What do Americans need to know right now about the power of some of these state governments to take kids away from parents, or undermine their values?



ABIGAIL SHRIER, AUTHOR OF "IRREVERSIBLE DAMAGE": Right, well, what I found was that if a young teenager in Washington, the age, control for their mental healthcare is 13 and up, if they decide that they are transgender and want to announce a transgender identity, that the state and parents are on board and want to affirm that identify and immediately proceed with hormones and surgeries, the state will support them and applaud them. And if a parent takes a different tact and says, hold on, I'm not sure this is right for you, or maybe this is a last resort, then the state seems to put its thumb on the scale, and it can very quickly escalate into a threat for the parents' custody.



INGRAHAM: Can parents actually be given an ultimatum to say you either give them the -- I hate even saying it, the gender -- I think it's a complete outrage for children -- they can't get on a plane by themselves without a note from their parents, but they can do this. Can parents actually be told you do this or else you lose custody? Is that where we're headed?



SHRIER: Well, we're headed there I do think, because look at the laws in the state of Washington. A child age 13 up has total control over inpatient and outpatient mental health treatment. They also have total privacy rights to that mental healthcare. So parents are not entitled to know about it. And health workers and insurance companies are directly barred, by law, from disclosing that mental health treatment, gender affirming treatment to the parents, and that can include hormone treatment and anything from affirming someone's pronounce to their hormone treatments and surgeries.



INGRAHAM: This is why a lot of mom friends of mine, Abigail, when a doctor says I want to talk to the child by herself, who are these parents that walk out of the room? I don't understand that. Who are these parents that do this. You have to stay there. You don't know what they're saying. We hope it's all fine, but I think a lot of parents are thinking about this, like thinking about undermining their family's values, or just their parental rights.



And I think people have to see this. In Canada we see where this all could be headed. The "Post Millennial" is reporting that a warrant was issued by a judge for the arrest of a father after calling his biological female child his daughter and referring to her with the pronoun "she" and "her." He was found to be in contempt of court. Abigail, I bet you could find a lot of Democrats today who would be just fine with that in the United States.



SHRIER: Yes, but, actually, the unfortunate thing is that a lot of Democrats are not OK. Most of the parents who call me are politically progressive. The problem is that they were a little naive about, as in the case you brought up, allowing social workers to speak alone with their kids. Sometimes social workers will show up at the school so parents won't find out about it until after the fact, and that can start a scenario that very quickly is ca late to a threat to the parents' custody.



INGRAHAM: Abigail, this was a shocking piece. Everyone must read it. I'll make sure to tweet it out as well and post it on LauraIngraham.com.



Coming up, it's Joe versus the cicadas. The woke left comes for Queen Elizabeth? Speaking of which, Joe Biden went to England to visit her today. Raymond Arroyo, has it all, "Seen and Unseen" next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we explore the cultural stories of the day. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. Raymond, I go outside today to walk the dogs, and I was about this close to swallowing a cicada, I kid you not. And you know how I scream at bugs. It is horrifying. We have got to get past the cicadas.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, the White House press plane had its own woes with cicadas today. They were headed for the U.K. They were stuck on the tarmac for hours last night due to the cicadas swarming D.C. Call me when the Potomac starts running and the frogs show up, Laura. I want to be there for that.



Then this morning on his way to England, the pesky bugs attacked the commander in chief. Secret Service did not intervene, but boy, was CNN giddy.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: As he arrives at Joint Base Andrews.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Was that?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A cicada.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think, was that really.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A cicada right there.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, my lord.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Watch out for the cicadas. I just got one. It got me.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The president acknowledging that he brushed aside a cicada. It's the first presidential cicada incident that I think we have on record there.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I can't even with the cicadas.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: It's not the first presidential cicada interaction. That CNN show, Laura, has given cicadas more coverage than a peace summit. In a desperate quest for ratings, Brianna Keilar has covered these things, well, they should never be covered in this way. You'll see what I mean.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRIANNA KEILAR, CNN ANCHOR: Massospora, as the fungus is called, it causes cicadas butts and their genitals to fall off. And it leaves these red-eyed buggers infertile, and yet somehow still staggeringly horny.



Have you ever wondered what cicadas taste like?



OK.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The crunch.



KEILAR: Do I have a wing hanging out of my mouth? It's literally in there.



(LAUGHTER)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: If the morning thing doesn't work out, she could always be a judge on "Master Chef," Laura. Eating inedible things without retching is an underappreciated talent, but this is too far.



INGRAHAM: I can tell you there is nothing that would make me eat a cicada. But they did spend quite -- I think they'll end up having spent more time on the cicada swarm --



ARROYO: Oh, yes.



INGRAHAM: -- than China's impending swarm on Taiwan.



ARROYO: It needs a special graphic. Biden did escape the cicada swarm long enough to land in England, and he brought his trademark brand of speechmaking to the U.K., or should I say his --



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: They're grounded on democratic ideals, a shared vision of the future, and where every voice matters.



(APPLAUSE)



BIDEN: Where the rights -- where the rights of all people.



World War II was when the U.S. Army Air Force formed a 100 Bombardment Group. And, by the way, my -- just so you know a little, my uncle --



I keep forgetting I'm president.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: This must be very reassuring to the allies. Given his waiving sanctions against Russia for the Nord pipeline in Germany, Laura, they've all probably forgotten he's president as well, or maybe they're trying to.



INGRAHAM: It's always interesting when we lecture the troops about the military history that they've just learned. Really just did have the Normandy anniversary, and we have been --



ARROYO: And no mention of Normandy, Laura. He didn't mention it on that 77th anniversary. But he says the greatest threat to the U.S. security is climate change. No, it's actually national change of dominance in the world. That's the greatest threat.



And speaking of England, Laura, the Queen, whom Biden will meet this weekend, she is being cancelled at Oxford University. Graduate students there have voted to remove Queen Elizabeth's portrait from a common room at Magdalene College, citing her ties to Britain's colonial history. Not surprising, the grad who called the vote to cancel the Queen was a visiting American from Maryland.



INGRAHAM: Of course, Maryland. It does not surprise me in the slightest.



Hold on, Raymond. Will Biden dare to meet with the epitome of colonization and domination this weekend? Come on, man.



ARROYO: Between Markle and this guy, the Brits may declare us a colony again just to teach us some civility.



INGRAHAM: Is it true, Raymond, that the Lilibet naming has now gotten controversial? Apparently the Queen did not give permission for the Lilibet name. It was her nickname as a child.



ARROYO: It's a crazy name -- oh, gosh wait.



INGRAHAM: Oh, my God.



ARROYO: Should I put this in a gumbo, Laura? What should I do with this thing?



INGRAHAM: Can I say something. Raymond --



ARROYO: Swat it? What should I do?



INGRAHAM: First of all, you know -- Raymond knows that if I see a bug, I can't help but scream. You did -- this was not planned, so don't think it was planned.



ARROYO: This is just a fake one, I promise.



INGRAHAM: I officially hate you. I'm so embarrassed. I've got to go. They're killing me.



ARROYO: Leave my cicada and I in peace.



INGRAHAM: Why is the government hiding thousands of hours of January 6th video footage, and why won't they release the name of the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt? Congressman Devin Nunes is demanding answers. He tells us next how he plans to get them. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: For all the Biden administration's caterwauling about January 6th, they sure aren't keen on sharing any info on what happened. For instance, the government still hasn't released 14,000 hours of house security camera footage from that day. Odd. And we still don't know the name of the officer who took the life of Ashli Babbitt.



My next guest aims to change all that. Joining me now, California Congressman Devin Nunes, ranking member of the House Intel Committee. Congressman, we asked the D.C. U.S. Attorney's office about this, and the response was the attorney's office "is in the process of making all video material to January 6th defendants." Congressmen, they don't say Congress will get access. Should you?



REP. DEVIN NUNES, (R-CA): Well, look, I have news for them. The Democrats actually do have access. So they could share it with Republicans. We don't need the executive branch or the Department of Justice to give us our own videotapes. We are a separate branch of government.



What's going on here is a massive coverup by Pelosi and the Democrats. These 14,000 hours should be shared across all of the committees in Congress, and the members of Congress should decide whether or not these should be released to the public. As it relates to the defendants in this case, of which so far there's only, from what I can tell, because we can't get a true reading of it, three dozen people have been charged with the breaking and entering.



So there's been all kinds of promises, all kinds of hype. But if I was a defendant in that case, I would be pressing hard to get that videotape to know what the defendant actually did or did not do, because, likely, there's cameras all over the Capitol. I would think defense lawyers would want to have that information.



INGRAHAM: Well, and about the Ashli Babbitt death, they did not respond to our questions about, whoever it was who pulled the trigger. Why is that important?



NUNES: Well, look, it's really a two-tiered system of justice that we've seeing a continual trend in by the Department of Justice over the last five years where Republicans seem to get the book thrown at them, and on other cases nothing happens. So in this case, as it involves a police officer, Capitol Hill police officer, no one's looking to see that person get doxxed. But we need to compare the Capitol police, who are a public institution, they work for the legislative branch of government, how are they different than a local law enforcement officer that continually get doxed, their names get put out there if they're involved in some type of officer-involved shooting.



And I think that's what you're seeing here. It just doesn't make sense. Why when it's a Republican involved nothing happens. When supposedly it's supposedly a Democrat and Democrat constituency, they dox the officer, the officer's families get threatened. You even have NBA players threatening these police officers. Yet here we have no idea who this police officer is. There seems to be something wrong. As I understand, the Babbitt family is going to be filing a lawsuit. They should. They have a right to know what happened to their daughter.



INGRAHAM: They said they want to know as well, and that came out tonight.



I want to get your thoughts on what former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said to Chuck Todd yesterday. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FRANK FIGLIUZZI, FORMER FBI ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: What have we learned from our experience of international terrorism? In order to address that problem, arresting low level operatives is merely a speed bump, not a roadblock. In order to really tackle terrorism, and this time domestically, you've got to attack and dismantle the command and control element of a terrorist group. That may mean people sitting in Congress right now.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Congressman, quickly, your response to this.



NUNES: Look, this is all part of their gameplan. This is their narrative that they don't want to give up on because their policies actually aren't working. So it's easy just to call everybody a white supremist or worship at the gods of global warming and blame everything on global warming. It's just what they do, because their policies aren't working, and I think this is what they're going to continue to do all the way through the election to hope to fend off a disastrous 2022.



INGRAHAM: Congressman, wonderful to see you tonight. Thank you.



And up next, a special announcement about freedom and how it matters.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: At a time when our freedoms are at stake and being endangered, I decided, for a good cause, we're going to sell American-made gear. It's called Freedom Matters. You see it, the mug. It's all American made, really cool stuff. All the proceeds for all of this stuff on LauraIngraham.com, all will go to charity. And this month, Rachel's Challenge, which is dedicated to making schools better places. Foster Friess, one of his great charities. So please go to LauraIngraham.com. These are awesome things.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.