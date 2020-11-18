Ingraham: Democrats want to 'shame you' into canceling holiday plans

This is a rush transcript from “The Ingraham Angle” November 17, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Awesome show. I'm Laura Ingraham, this is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from DC tonight. Our leaders know that lockdowns don't work so why do they keep mandating them. Well, tonight we'll expose the real reasons behind the push. Also now last week, we told you about this. This is a global effort to reset the world's economy.

Tonight we have an important update on how supporters of Joe Biden are actually driving this action and it's related to the lockdowns plus Big Tech's appearance on Capitol Hill today revealed that they wish to monopolize not just information but even your thoughts.

Dinesh D'Souza explains how we can stop them but first the Thanksgiving Police. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE. I'm old enough to remember that liberals used to talk about how important the right to privacy is. How the government shouldn't be allowed to intrude on personal choices made inside the home.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. DIANNE FEINSTEIN (D-CA): The constitution of the United States guarantees our right to privacy.

SEN. CORY BOOKER (D-NJ): On some of our social issues, we don't want governments in our bedroom.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Wanting to put government right inside your home, inside your bedroom is wrong.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): Where you can go to school? Who you can marry?

Decisions you can make about your own body and yes, your healthcare.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We cherish our right to privacy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: But with the resurgence in COVID cases, that's all out the window now. Liberals who worship at the altar of Fauci have no problem reaching into your homes and demanding that you behave in a certain way. Socializing with people outside of your immediate cohort or family or your bubble is verboten and if you have Thanksgiving plans, they want to shame you into canceling them.

California is serving up a menu of exhaustive COVID rules for families this holiday including one that discourages and I quote singing, chanting and shouting. Yes, that's realistic. Have these people ever been to a Polish or Italian Thanksgiving. That's all we do.

Blue state governors love the power that came with the first lockdowns last spring and they seem once again to relish the prospect of controlling our most intimate choices.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This will not be a normal Thanksgiving. Everyone should celebrate only with members of their immediate household.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We are asking you to choose Zoom instead of packing people in a room for Thanksgiving.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You want to celebrate Thanksgiving next year with all of our loved ones, not doing it right now makes it a much more likely that we can do that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you're getting together with others inside your home or at a friend's house, you need to stop.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Still other liberals want us to cancel Thanksgiving all together.

A fellow named James Hamblin wrote this for the Atlantic. "Celebrating Thanksgiving by entering someone's home and spreading a legal infectious disease is a little too darkly ironic anyway. Thanksgiving is a nebulous day of atoning for the sins of colonialism by eating food and saying thank you. Now families and friends and communities can work together to achieve something meaningful and good, ending the pandemic."

Well, that sounds like a ball. But really that garbage article is just a reminder that the left hated our cherished holidays and traditions long before COVID. Here are some articles that the left ran about Thanksgiving, last year.

How to not die this Thanksgiving. How to talk about the truth and Trump at Thanksgiving. The vicious reality behind the Thanksgiving myth. In other words it's easy for them to cancel Thanksgiving. They don't even like it anyway. As THE ANGLE has noted many times before the election was a choice between liberty and lockdowns and right now in mostly blue states across America, we're heading for rolling lockdowns of various degrees.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: Once we shut down the virus and deliver economic relief to workers and businesses then we can start to build back better than before. What I failed to mention earlier is the enormous respect I have for Republican - conservative Republican governors who have stepped up and issued mandates for wearing masks, the idea that president's now existing remaining adviser on COVID is saying that they should resist. What the hell is the matter with these guys?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What's the matter with these guys? Well, even Joe must know that somebody said there is false because just focusing on the shutdowns for a moment, shutdowns did not stop the virus before and neither did mask wearing which 85 percent of the country already does.

If the virus could have been beaten with those mitigation measures, we wouldn't see the explosion of cases in countries like in Germany and in Spain, even mask-loving Japan has seen its case load nearly triple over the last month. The virus is a terrible tragedy but unfortunately one that we're going to have to learn to live with.

Using smart, narrowly tailored, simple health measures. Florida has done this beautifully. But states like Pennsylvania are reacting to the false predictable spike COVID cases with new severe restrictions on personal liberty. These orders have shuttered schools and have a devastating effect on small businesses. They upend families and destroy the mental well-being of millions of Americans.

But the pandemic police don't care about any of that because from the very beginning of this mess, Democrats seemed fine with the idea of turning neighbor against neighbor.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You know the old expression about snitches. Well, in this case snitches get rewards. We want to thank you for turning folks in and making sure we are all safe.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Is that not the creepiest thing. By the way if you don't have blinds or curtains on your dining room window, you may want to get some before Thanksgiving. You never know when the COVID schools will strike.

They may even report you to the authorities. Now why? Because you are not capable of making your own risk assessments.

The government must make them for you. So just sit down self-isolate and shut up. Do what they say or else.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: They strongly urge that if in fact we're going to have Thanksgiving with anyone, that we limit it to a maximum - maximum - they suggest five people, maximum 10 people, socially distanced wearing masks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Why 10? Why not eight or seven, six? It's all arbitrary.

Americans are worried about this new lockdown reflex and for good reason.

How did the state dictators hope to enforce these mandates? How far would Biden DOJ go to enforce their rules and if you disobey, will you lose your job? Your right to own a gun? Could your children be taken away from you?

The prospect of punishment make how of some elected Republicans but there are at least some who are willing to stand up to Biden's COVID schemes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): I'm going to do everything I can to try to prevent Biden for blocking us up and locking us down and forcing us to wear a mask forever.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Good for Rand Paul and for me, I'm just thankful that we have a president who pressed for Operation Warp Speed, who reopened the country last May and understood that a nation without freedom and fellowship is neither safe nor sustainable and that's THE ANGLE.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York has imposed some of the most insane restrictions on Americans' holiday celebrations limiting Thanksgiving dinners of course to just 10 people but there's one county sheriff who's refusing to enforce what he calls a blatantly unconstitutional mandate.

Richard Giardino is the Fulton County sheriff. He's also former DA and judge. He joins me now.

Richard, has the Cuomo administration threatened your office in any way since you're refusing to enforce these insane rules?

RICHARD GIARDINO, SHERIFF, FULTON COUNTY, NY: Not yet, the most they've done is mentioning that sheriffs who step up or pollute politicizing COVID which we know who's politicized it long before the Sheriffs did but before we go any farther, I have to tell you, I heard you and Sean talk about fried turkeys and I hope it's not one that is big enough to feed over 10 because we may have to look into it.

According to the executive order I got to alert my SWAT team to get over Laura Ingraham's house and check the Turkey before we go any further but in all seriousness, more and more sheriffs are stepping up and even municipal chiefs are now stepping up in the last two days. I'm proud to say I was one of the first in the state to say look, enough is enough and I think the basic is I have the faith in people who are in my community to make the right decisions for them.

Our rate of infection is 1.3 which is very low and I hope it stays low but I believe it's an unconstitutional mandate and that's why I took the position I have taken.

INGRAHAM: Sheriff, this is what De Blasio said, Mayor of New York City about enforcing limits on family gatherings.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO (D-NY): These warnings, these standards really do affect behavior. For everyone no, but for a very, very substantial number so of course when it comes down to individual families we're not going to enforce on family gatherings.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So he says but don't worry, we're not going to enforce this, this is going to affect your behavior. I don't think a lot of people frankly believe them and they remember him going down to harass the orthodox Jewish community during funerals. We have more restrictions on funerals and other gatherings still in place in New York. I don't think people are going to rest easy because De Blasio says we're not going to come into your house and enforce these new rules.

GIARDINO: Listen, I think it's been handled terribly. I think that we're in for a rough winter like everyone else, we know what's coming. But to scare people and it is scaring people. I had a gentleman who is in his seventies, asking me if he's going to get fined if they have 14 people at their son's house.

Why does someone in your seventies have to worry about this at this stage in their life and if they take precautions, they're going to - they're going to be fine. I think what really upsets people and I know you feel the same way is when people like Gov. Newsom says oh, you have to wear a mask, you have to stay home, you can't go out but it's OK for me and my friends and that's a common theme with the governors in many states.

Do as I say, not as I do and I think that's what's frustrating many.

INGRAHAM: Yes, the COVID - the COVID hypocrisy is always off the charts.

The rich and connected always find a way around the rules and they're - they're - unless they're caught in the red handed, they'll always do it.

That's just the way it always work. Thank you so much sheriff and thanks for speaking out.

And a new study conducted by the Icon school of Medicine at Mount Sinai enlisted active duty U.S. marines to see if lockdown conditions would keep them from getting sick. All recruits wore double layered cloth masks at all times, practiced social distancing, were not allowed to leave campus, clean their rooms daily, sanitized bathrooms and ate pre-plated meals in a dining hall that was cleaned with bleach.

Even with all that the study found those marines had a higher infection rate than those who didn't do all that. Here now is Phil Kerpen, President of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity and Dr. Ramin Oskoui, cardiologist, CEO of Foxhall Cardiology in DC.

Phil, by now our leaders know that these mitigation measures which have severe consequences on children, families, businesses don't really work so why do they keep pushing them?

PHIL KERPEN, PRESIDENT, COMMITTEE TO UNLEASH PROSPERITY: Well, it's a very difficult thing for a politician or public health official for that matter Laura to say, there's not much we can do. This virus is out there. It's going to spread, take reasonable precautions to the extent you can especially - especially if you're in a vulnerable group and that's the best we can do right now.

We've got vaccines on the way. We're improving our treatments but sorry, that's the best we can do. They don't ever say that. They want to say, I've got it, I've got this under control. We're going to lock this, we're going to close this, we're going to say - they want to look like they've got a handle on the situation.

They want to feel like they're in control and that's why unfortunately that psychological need is leading them to repeat the very same mistakes we had in the spring with extremely costly disruptive policies that don't actually have any additional benefit over those reasonable precautions.

INGRAHAM: Well, I think Dr. Oskoui, Phil is being more charitable in this endeavor than - in this enquiry, I should say than I am. I see Gretchen Whitmer and to me, she seems like perversely enjoying this. I'm sorry - she's not - on camera, she's glowing, she's had her hair and makeup. She looks fantastic and meanwhile the people are suffering so much in this situation in Michigan.

The people in Michigan and they voted for this, they voted for lockdowns, I guess.

DR. RAMIN OSKOUI, CEO, FOXHALL CARDIOLOGY: You know the whole idea of lockdowns obviously was to suppress viral spread but it's come at a huge social and economic cost and what we have to understand from that Icon School of Medicine study that you showed, beautifully done and with very thorough testing, it said social distancing doesn't work, quarantining doesn't work, masks don't work.

This is really subtle science and those in the media and those in the public who want to cling to those illusions, they're fooling themselves and they're hurting society. We have to be prudent. I think Phil's exactly correct. If you're in a vulnerable group or if you're sick, you quarantine.

Society has to go on. Society isn't just COVID. There's so many other things.

There are children not going to school. There are people--

INGRAHAM: Oh, they're right now.

OSKOUI: - missing out on health screenings. Their kids not getting immunizations, this has to stop, this is--

INGRAHAM: No and in Maryland, Fairfax county schools, one of the biggest school districts in the United States closed for in-person learning.

Maryland schools, Montgomery County, closed. Private schools closing.

Parochial school is closing. New Jersey closing. This is a disaster and parents have got to get engaged.

OSKOUI: But Laura, that's driven by the teachers unions.

INGRAHAM: Well, it is.

OSKOUI: The teachers unions are the ones shutting it down.

INGRAHAM: But the health - local health officials are also driving this - driving this shut down and kids are being hurt.

KERPEN: Have you noticed Laura though that--

INGRAHAM: Go ahead.

KERPEN: Have you noticed that since the election The New York Times and The Washington Post, both suddenly discovered that schools are not high risk settings and that the science is in favor of schools being open.

INGRAHAM: They still shut them down.

KERPEN: They both had articles - they both had articles for that effect over the last week although it's very hard to switch things around when you've scared teachers and parents all summer long and--

OSKOUI: Absolutely.

KERPEN: And that's the - they've sort of walked us into this situation where all of the fear mongering took over and you can't correct it, you can't turn it off unfortunately.

OSKOUI: Correct.

INGRAHAM: Yes. I had a school administrator today say to me I don't know what to - my teachers, 20 percent of them or so, they won't come back and I don't know - I mean is there a resource? What can we show them to get - by the way Dr. Oskoui, real quick, 36 states now are in this varying stage of mask mandates. Pennsylvania now announced its new COVID rules. Wearing a mask in your own house.

Speaking of reaching into your home and controlling your behavior. What about this? Where is the rest of the medical community in smacking back at this with the masks mandates despite the study that we just talked about.

OSKOUI: I don't know where they are. I think they're shockingly passive but remember in the Nazi era, 97 percent of physicians joined the Nazi party. I think all too often they go along to get along. I think they're unwilling to stand by the clear science it shows and that Icon School Medicine studies was brilliantly done.

Masks don't work, we've known this before. This is not going to help. This is an oral-fecal spread virus. Oxford has shown this. We need to act accordingly and soon before - while we still have an economy to act on.

INGRAHAM: Yes, we're not saying that all doctor - we're not saying doctors are Nazi.

OSKOUI: No, no, not at all.

INGRAHAM: But you're making a point.

OSKOUI: But I think they need to have the courage of their scientific convictions and they don't right now. They need to stand up for what's right.

INGRAHAM: There are a lot of incredible medical professionals that I think are also scared, they're scared of losing their jobs. Phil and Dr. Oskoui, thank you so much.

And last week, we told you how international forces were using COVID as an excuse for what they were planning already which is called the great global reset. Tonight we have an update on how the people behind Joe Biden are adding their voices to that chorus and effort.

Victor Davis Hanson is here in moments on that.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Last week, THE ANGLE warned you about what was coming. It's called the Great Reset and this idea was first designed by the global elite at the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab. Well, our timing could not have been better. At this moment and certainly not getting the attention it deserves, Biden's piggy bank, Michael Bloomberg is holding something called the new economy forum.

Doesn't that sound fun? This annual summit brings together corporate CEOs, activists, U.N. officials and your garden variety washed up politicians like Bill and Hillary Clinton. But they all have one thing in common. The shared goal of reorganizing the world so that assets are distributed more equitably, more fairly and health security and so forth, climate change, all of its part of it.

And they're not even trying to hide their plans. This was Mike Bloomberg in his opening address to the forum.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, FORMER MAYOR, NEW YORK: As we meet, governments around the world are mobilizing trillions of dollars to address the economic effects of the pandemic. It's an unprecedented opportunity, not only to repair the damage but also to address the problems that existed before the pandemic hit.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And by problems, he really means your freedom and prosperity and the solutions that Bloomy and his global scroupies are proposing, all involve more centralized control over your life like how much energy you use.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANTONIO GUTERRES, SECRETARY GENERAL, UNITED NATIONS: Carbon must be given a price. The time of fossil fuel subsidies is over. We must result coal.

Authorities must integrate the goal of carbon neutrality in all economic and fiscal policies and decisions.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, Joe Biden agrees with this. It's part of his platform after all. Goodbye energy independence, hello Chinese solar panels. Bloomberg also invited his CCP buddies to make faux appeals for global unity.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WANG QISHAN, VICE PRESIDENT, CHINA: We should build an open world economy that works for all. We must fervently safeguard the multilateral training system under the WTO and unequivocally reject unilaterism and protectionism.

When China does well, the whole world will benefit.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Ask the Uighurs how they're doing. I feel like I've heard though this somewhere before.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: The rising China is a positive development, not only for the people of China but for the United States and the world as a whole.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: It's almost as if Joe's Build Back Better mantra refers to China's economy and not our own. At best it's a return to the failed policies that resulted in almost no income gains at all for American families for decades as China's situation got better and better. So how long will it be until Americans start realizing that economic populism of the 21st century is the most sustainable model for our country's success?

Well, clearly 73 million - 74 million Americans get it. You might not have liked Trump's tweets or sometimes his tone but you're sure as hell going to miss his America First ethos and results. Joining me now is Victor Davis Hanson, Hoover Institution senior fellow. Victor, does any of this, what you just heard surprise you?

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Well, a little bit because when Rahm Emanuel tried this, remember 12 years ago, he said never let a serious crisis go to waste. It was an embarrassment and he was saying there was no public support for these crazy ideas, cash for clunkers or - jobs or socialized medicine.

They had to push it on people under the guise of a crisis and everybody thought well, that's really deplorable to say that. 12 years later, everybody from Justin Trudeau in Canada or Gavin Newsom here in California, Hillary Clinton, Michael Bloomberg, they're proud of it.

They're saying that we're going to use this crisis and push down your throat something that has no popular support. It had no popular support in the election. That's why Joe Biden stayed in the basement. He didn't campaign on these issues. That's why Kamala Harris crashed in the primaries. That's why Michael Bloomberg spent $1 million and got zero delegates.

He couldn't even affect the vote in Florida or Ohio where he spent over

$100 million. So what was that agenda? What were people saying Laura? They were saying you know what, we don't want an open border driving down American wages. We don't care about the WTO and the WHO and the UN and we're going - we're going to honor the constitution first.

And we don't think that giving these endless concessions from China is going to make them democratic world partner, world citizen, it's not going to happen. They said we're not going to deindustrialize the Middle West, there's no reason to do that and we want to save this $1 trillion energy sector.

It's given us all this freedom in the Middle East, it's given us jobs and you know you don't have to reset anything. Just--

INGRAHAM: Yes.

DAVIS HANSON: If we were talking nine months ago Laura, I've never seen economy in my own home town where employers were begging for labor, labor had leverage over employers. Donald Trump had recalibrated the Republican Party, away from the character of a bunch of wealthy golfers into a middle class workers nationalist populist that made race and increasingly incidentally, it was class, it was nationalism, it was working.

INGRAHAM: Yes - Victor - yes, this crowd - yes.

DAVIS HANSON: I didn't know what the word Zoom meant, did you nine months ago?

INGRAHAM: No thankfully.

DAVIS HANSON: We didn't have an economy of Walmart and -

INGRAHAM: I still don't use it. Hold on, hold on, VDH, hold on.

DAVIS HANSON: - Facebook.

INGRAHAM: Former Bush Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson, he wants Biden of course to reset our relationship back toward China.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HENRY PAULSON, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF TREASURY: The U.S.-China relationship has become more fraught. We've seen more tariffs and fewer students and scholars are heading in either direction. A competitive approach to China was inevitable, but keeping it healthy and not pernicious is vitally important. President-elect Biden will need to get the dimensions of competition with China right.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Translation -- we don't want wages to keep going up for the average American. We liked it the old way. Victor, this is more manufacturing destruction.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Or better yet, maybe translation

-- let's see how much money I've made out of China and my friends. I'll give a complete dossier and be transparent, and then you can translate what I just said. That's what he saying to you.

Tell that to someone in Michigan or Ohio or in Bakersfield that's job was outsourced while Hank Paulson and Michael Bloomberg, who is making billions on capitalizing Chinese communist countries with western capital. So these Davos people, they have no credibility, no popular support.

INGRAHAM: Disgusting.

HANSON: And so they always use a crisis to say, you know what, we're smarter than you. This is a guy, remember, Michael Bloomberg, that said, you drop a seed, it's really easy to farm. You put him on a tractor, he would crash into the wall. He doesn't know anything about the practical lives of millions of Americans. It's pathetic. It really is.

INGRAHAM: That clip from Paulson and much of what I saw coming out of that conference was absolutely -- it was infuriating and disgusting and disheartening. But I think you're right, they have zero credibility. But what they have now is their man, it looks like, going to the White House, unless something wild happens with one of these court cases, and we're just going to have to -- speaking of the resistance -- just going to have to resist. Victor, thank you so much.

And when the left isn't pushing globalist policies to benefit massive corporations, they're destroying small businesses with COVID restrictions, as California Governor Gavin Newsom is preparing to do. He's even considering statewide curfews now. Pay close attention to whom he's taking his cues from on this issue.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM, (D) CALIFORNIA: We also are considering, full disclosure, a little bit of a preview, the notion of a curfew. I have on my desk, quite literally, three studies from France, Germany, and Saudi Arabia, interestingly, that have done comprehensive studies on the efficacy of their strategies as it relates to curfews.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Has there ever been a bigger phony even Gavin Newsom? The French Laundry. His enthusiasm for Saudi-style curfews has my next guest fearing for his small business. Joining me now, business owner Austin Beilheart.

Austin, what Newsom has been saying is if you survived the first round of shutdowns, here is a second round to finally pick you off.

AUSTIN BEILHART, CALIFORNIA CEO AND BUSINESS OWNER: I can't believe it. My business, or one of my companies, actually, had a very hard time. We had to furlough a bunch of our staff. We brought them back. We're now going strong. My companies are currently thriving. And now we are talking about this second shutdown. Honestly, I am in the business of helping other businesses, and I'm very concerned. Many of these businesses that I work with barely survived that first shutdown. And now, right before the holidays, a second shutdown? Many won't make it. Many people will go bankrupt.

And this curfew? That sounds like martial law. That's not how a free society operates.

INGRAHAM: And don't you love how he references, well, we are examining studies. I have studies on my desk. Like at the end of the day, with a glass of pinot noir, he's poring over international studies, like we are supposed to believe that? He really thinks Californians are stupid. But they are not stupid.

BEILHART: Exactly. Look at this data he is looking at. He cites alcohol- based curfews. What the heck does that have to do with the coronavirus?

He's talking about Saudi Arabia and Germany? Are these the pillars of freedom? We are talking about the United States of America, land of the free, home of the brave. We need to operate like a free society.

INGRAHAM: Austin, Newsom was caught breaking his own COVID rules at that restaurant last weekend, a high-end Napa eatery. And of course, like many other Democrats, he offers at this phony apology.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM, (D) CALIFORNIA: I made a bad mistake. Instead of sitting down, I should have stood up. You can quibble about the guidelines, et cetera, et cetera. But the spirit of what I'm preaching all the time was contradicted, and I've got to own that. And so I want to apologize to you, because I need to preach and practice.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: He is trying to do some kind of -- no insult to Joel Osteen, but he's trying to do a Joel Osteen thing here, and it is not believable. Not at all. Do you find it sincere, honest and?

BEILHART: Not at all. His erratic and hypocritical behavior, it is just terrible leadership. It's causing all of our problems in California. It's just classic Gavin Newsom.

INGRAHAM: Are you going to stay in California, Austin? Your businesses?

BEILHART: I'm not. I'm moving my businesses out of California. I'm going to Florida, moving my family to Florida. We have to be able to prosper in a free society. And California just doesn't feel like a free society.

INGRAHAM: And it's such a beautiful, beautiful state. It's heartbreaking.

BEILHART: It is.

INGRAHAM: The people have got to change their voting patterns are they're going to keep getting more of this. Austin, thank you so much.

And Big tech CEOs appeared on Capitol Hill, and they revealed a few alarming truths. They don't just want to monopolize information, they want to monopolize your thoughts. Dinesh D'Souza explains it, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Big tech CEOs were on Capitol Hill today reminding the American public how irresponsible it is to put editorial decisions in the hands of social media companies. Here is Twitter head Jack Dorsey admitting how the censoring process works, now in this case come of that "New York Post"

expose on Hunter Biden's laptop.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JACK DORSEY, CEO, TWITTER: We made a quick interpretation, using no other evidence, that the materials in the article were obtained through hacking, and according to our policy, we blocked them from being spread.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Big tech has ambitions that go beyond simply monopolizing social media, search engines. Thanks to a whistleblower who came forward to Senator Josh Hawley, we learned how far-reaching Facebook's plans are to control what you really think.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY, (R-MO): Centra is a tool that Facebook uses to track its users, not just on Facebook, but across the entire Internet. Centra also uses behavioral data to monitor users' accounts, even if those accounts are registered under a different name.

MARK ZUCKERBERG, FACEBOOK CEO: I'm not familiar with that name.

HAWLEY: Do you have a tool that does exactly what I just described that you can see over my shoulder? Or are you saying that that doesn't exist?

ZUCKERBERG: Senator, I'm saying that I'm not familiar with it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Dinesh D'Souza, conservative commentator, filmmaker of latest "Trump Card," now available on demand. Dinesh, you say big tech is moving toward Orwellian society. What did this hearing today tell you?

DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE FILMMAKER: It was creepy, from the very beginning. And the crucial moment for me came when Ted Cruz began to ask Jack Dorsey, do you know anything about voter fraud? No. And then Ted Cruz asked, well, why do you keep putting warning labels on the president's tweets? And then Dorsey, in pure Orwellian language, goes, well, I was just trying to advance the conversation.

Now, let's think about the meaning of the word "conversation" for a minute.

If you and I are having a conversation, and I ban you from speaking further, or I tell you to delete what you just said or you can't continue speaking, or every time you say something I disagree with, I stick a warning label on you, Laura, the conversation would quickly come to an end.

So far from furthering conversation, what Jack Dorsey is doing is manipulating conversation, stopping conversation, pretending that disputed issues and legitimate arguments don't really exist or don't have any validity. So Orwell talked about the perversion of language, and that was only one unmistakable signature that we saw today.

INGRAHAM: I agree with you, Dinesh. I found their entire presence to be creepy. I'm not talking about their long, scraggly beard, or the unblinking stares, just the way they seem completely disconnected -- maybe they are just good actors -- from any legitimate concerns that their customers have about what they are doing. And that's, I guess, what being multibillionaires allows them to do, just insulate themselves from the reality of what's out there.

D'SOUZA: It just through my mind back to my college days when we first read Orwell, we learned about how Orwell created this imaginary dystopia, and if he modeled it on anything, it was modeled on Stalin's Russia, some faraway totalitarian society. And it struck me how closely Orwell is describing America today. The presence, for example, of newspeak, the idea of the news become indistinguishable from propaganda. Huge, important stories don't get covered by mainstream media. What gets covered is a pageantry of lies.

Or digital censorship, the way in which, for example, people are turned into public nonpersons. It's almost like they get thrown off the public space, they don't get to participate in the public dialogue. And then these creepy individuals are the face of that. Somehow, these unelected figures hire a bunch of people, and they have, in a sense, unappealable decision- making power over what we get to say and when we get to say it, including the president of the United States.

When they put labels, for example, on Trump and say things like "official sources disagree" about the election, I'm thinking, official sources, who are you talking about? Are you talking about the Supreme Court? They're an official source. The Congress, they're an official source. Trump himself is an official. The Electoral College, they're an official source. No, they're talking about none of these. By official sources, they mean themselves and their allies in the mainstream media. Somehow, these clowns have been elevated to, quote, "official sources" in this Orwellian world that we now live in.

INGRAHAM: I don't know where I read this -- and they would be picked last on the dodgeball team. I'm just kidding. Someone just wrote that. OK, that's not why we need to criticize them. Dinesh, thank you so much. It was great to see you tonight.

And local officials in New York banned staff from wearing sweatshirts that honor a slain NYPD officer. His daughter is furious, joins us in moments with a fiery response to the officials who disrespected her father's memory. This is from Pelham, New York. You do not want to miss this. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Carla Caccavale was just a newborn when her NYPD officer father was mercilessly gunned down by three criminals back in 1976. After NYPD officials named a canine dog after her dad last year, Carla had sweatshirts made to honor the occasion and raised money for police charities. Each sweatshirt had a thin blue patch sewn onto them.

It was a huge hit. But last month, Carla learned that Pelham school officials in New York had banned staff from wearing her thin blue lines sweatshirt. Why? Well, Superintendent Cheryl Champ claimed "the thin blue line flag has increasingly been perceived by students to be threatening in nature, causing them to feel unsafe within our schools." At first, the school district had no problem with people wearing anti-cop BLM paraphernalia, but they changed their tune just last week. Now, no staff is allowed to wear political clothing in school.

Carla Caccavale joins me now. Carla, how do you feel about how they handled things?

CARLA CACCAVALE, DAUGHTER OF SLAIN NYPD COP: There are a few problems here. One, the blue line was banned for being political. I don't see the blue line as political. I have this on the sweatshirt as a memorial. It's a line of duty sweatshirt. And then the fact that the blue line was banned but other things were allowed up to and including Election Day, when the ban went for everything, is also a pretty big issue here.

INGRAHAM: Is, for instance, a rainbow flag prior to this, I imagine that probably would have been allowed, and any other insignia --

CACCAVALE: I'm not aware of any other flag that is banned within the school.

INGRAHAM: So, with your having lost your father as a newborn, and given everything that the New York Police Department has had to endure with the looting and the riots and the push to defund, how are police reacting to this? I know you hear from a lot of them.

CACCAVALE: I have to say, for a long time, the police have been silenced.

And I feel like this has become much more than a sweatshirt. This is a time for good cops to have their good reputations restored and taken back. And I'm not just doing this for my dad. I'm doing this for all who made the ultimate sacrifice. I'm doing it for all of those who put on the uniform every single day to protect people they have yet to meet. It has gone way too far to the other side, and it's time that the pendulum swing back to sanity.

INGRAHAM: Here is what Pelham public schools told THE INGRAHAM ANGLE, "the district has a long-standing policy with regards to the limits of political activities in the school environment, and is working to implement it consistently. We've never wavered it in our support for law enforcement, especially our local police." Carla, except they did just waver, and they said that they took -- they said it couldn't be worn because students felt threatened. Threatened?

CACCAVALE: Right, and actually the Pelham police chief issued a letter in which he said, if there was a problem, we are in a very, very small town, two very small police departments, that he would be notified. Just for Halloween, the police were there delivering goody bags to the elementary schools. And in the letter, she said, "increasing fear," and he said, increasing from what?

INGRAHAM: Carla, we've got to roll, but thank you for alerting us to this situation in Pelham, and I hope it's corrected.

Up next, Governor Cuomo, we've got an update.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: To bring it all full-circle tonight, Governor Cuomo hasn't just suggested that you cancel your Thanksgiving and Christmas plans. He has also decided how he wants you to ring in the new year.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO, (D) NEW YORK: 2020 will go down in the books as a truly bad year, we all know that. I can't wait for it to be over and celebrate a socially distanced New Year's Eve party.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Is that in the Hamptons or where is that going to be? That's all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream and the "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" team have all the details and they take it all from here, Shannon.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.