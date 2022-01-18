'The Ingraham Angle' on why US needs to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," January 17, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. Sean, first of all, do you ski, or do you snowboard? Either one, do you do either thing?



HANNITY: I didn't hear the first part. Do I what?



INGRAHAM: This is not a trick question. Do you ski or do you snowboard? Either?



HANNITY: I used to be an out of control skier that would go down a Black Diamond mountain as fast as I could like a lunatic, but I'm getting old. My knees are a little shot right now.



INGRAHAM: OK. So Krav Maga does neither, right. You don't do--



HANNITY: I can kick or even punch an elbow.



INGRAHAM: OK, great. OK. Well, OK. Because I trust your judgment. So after I know you'll watch at least the A block and you have to get your beauty sleep, but you'll watch--



HANNITY: I'm going to watch the whole show.



INGRAHAM: OK. I want you tomorrow to tell me whether you agree with my A block or not. And tell me why? Will you do that?



HANNITY: I - 100 percent I will sit here. I'm going to watch it and take notes. And be prepared to answer the question. But you know what?



INGRAHAM: You'll see. You'll see why I asked the question.



HANNITY: You're setting me up for something. You're setting me up.



INGRAHAM: OK. No, I'm not. I'm not. I'm not, but they're yelling at me. Telling me I have to go, but I want you to watch. OK, please.



HANNITY: All right. Have a good show.



I'm Laura Ingraham. This is a special edition of the 'Ingraham Angle' from Washington tonight. Not one minute. That's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.



Now, it was only two years ago that China was furiously working to cover up the truth about the virus that would ravage the globe and change American society in profound ways. They had the WHO and even President Trump praising their efforts. But the disturbing truth eventually came out about China.



"Several labs, including government labs, had the complete genetic sequence of the virus within the first few days of January, but Chinese officials blocked the sharing of any information about the virus. The data wasn't made public until January 11."



Then from notes released months later, we found out that the WHO chief of emergencies Dr. Michael Ryan sounded the alarm on January 8. He said, "The fact is, we're two to three weeks into an event; we don't have a laboratory diagnosis; we don't have an age, sex or geographic distribution; we don't have an epi curve."



As a result of China's cover up then, there were enormous delays in the global response and the development of vaccines and effective strategies to slow the virus' spread.



Even China's own version of the CDC admitted that "Between the day the full genome was first decoded by a government lab on January 2, and the day the WHO declared a global emergency on January 30, the outbreak spread by a factor of 100 to 200 times."



Well, of course, then China also fed lies about the vet market origins of the virus. Now we know that the virus most certainly escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. We still don't know if it was an accident. If it was related to the Fauci funded highly controversial gain-of-function research.



But of course, the CCP refuses to fess up to any part of this. And they never provided unfettered access to the lab, data, or the samples. They never took responsibility for this virus. They never offered compensation for any of the victims.



China did, however, locked down millions of its own citizens and made certain inconvenient scientists disappear. And then they went on to brag about how effective their response was to the virus. Look, comrade, zero COVID.



They cashed in on the drugs and the PPE that they had spent years cornering the market on as a result of, of course, the U.S. stupidly relinquishing its share of key industries to the communist regime.



Now, this was all happening, of course, as China was crushing dissent in Hong Kong and committing ongoing atrocities against this ethnic Muslim minorities, the Uyghurs.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Tursunay Ziyawudun is reliving a story she can barely bring herself to tell. She was held at one of Xinjiang's so-called re- education camps.



TURSUNAY ZIYAWUDUN, FORMER CAMP DETAINEE: They were three men. Not one, but three. They did whatever evil their mind could think of, and they didn't spare any part of my body. They didn't just rape. They were barbaric. They had bitten all over my body.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: China naturally denies everything. And says, it's merely de- radicalizing a limited number of people. Peace and harmony, they're always the goal for China. Oh, isn't that nice?



And as the virus spread around the globe, other inconvenient Chinese figures, even high-profile CEOs mysteriously went missing. Even if they're CCP members any perceived criticism of President Xi, and they're forced to confess to bogus charges, and then these individuals are usually sentenced to jail terms. They'll never survive. This is the Chinese way.



Yet now after all this, the CCP is going to be rewarded with a huge propaganda coup. The athletes of the world will be traveling to compete in the Beijing Winter Olympic Games on February 4. How obscene?



Atlanta wasn't allowed to host Major League Baseball's All-Star game. But China's allowed to host the games, the big games. This is grotesque, and it's sickening. This is why the 'Ingraham Angle' Not One Minute. Now, we can't force a boycott, but we can pledge not to spend one minute watching NBC's coverage of President Xi asides Olympics.



Think about it this way. Every minute you watch, you put money in the pocket of those profiting off the communist (ph) piarco. And you all know that I love sports and we love our athletes, and we celebrate them. And we're going to celebrate them upon their return. But we will respond to this hideous sellout by corporate America and the only language they understand, money.



The corporations that have decided to sponsor the torture games like Visa, Coca Cola and Intel, they must hear from you. You can choose where to spend your own hard earned money going forward. Knowing where these companies put their value, when contacted by members of the press about the moral issue of sponsoring the games, these companies run and hide.



Now, one of them, French tech company, Otto's even told Fox News, it was proud of the role they play. Those same CEOs certainly had no problem though trashing Georgia when the time came.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JAMES QUINCEY, CHAIRMAN & CEO, COCA-COLA: This legislation is unacceptable. It is a step backwards.



CHIP BERGH, CEO, LEVI STRAUSS & CO.: We're trying to restrict borders access to the polls, and it is disproportionately hurting black and brown communities.



ED BASTIAN, CEO, DELTA AIR LINES: This is about protecting the voices of our people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, there is some good news out there. One state has decided to step up and stop doing business with the investment house BlackRock that makes a boatload of money in China. Every state should follow West Virginia's lead. Great news.



And by now, you've heard about Chamath Palihapitiya, part owner of the Golden State Warriors, who said the quiet part out loud in a recent interview.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA, GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS CO-OWNER: And nobody cares about what's happening to the Uyghurs. OK. Of all the things that I care about, yes, it is below my line. OK. I don't care about the fact that our economy could turn on a dime if China invades Taiwan. I care about that. I care about climate change.



You know, I care about a bunch. I care about America's crippling and decrepit health care infrastructure. But if you're asking me that, do I care about a segment of a class of people in another country? Not until we can take care of ourselves will I prioritize them over us.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And he cares about his three quarter zip looking perfect. What a sad little man who worships money above all else. But he's no different from so many other American business leaders, bankers, Wall Street types, NBA players.



If companies had been allowed to sell technology and goods to the former Soviet Union back in the 70s and 80s, of course, they would have. Our government's policies are really to blame here for the current situation with China. It's long since time we began the process of decoupling from the CCP.



Today is shocking. 1/3 of all manufacturing in the world is done in China. Think about what that does, and has done to the millions of Americans dependent on factory jobs here, and the millions of ancillary businesses that were affected by this. We have paid a very high price for cheap goods.



The ultimate insult though, comes from President Xi himself, who obviously thinks we're very stupid people. He appeared today at the World Economic Forum calling for an effective end to nationhood, urging global governance and, of course, one world order.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



XI JINPING, PRESIDENT OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA: Countries around the world should uphold true multilateralism. We should seek integration, not decoupling. Major economies should see the world as one community. Think in a more systematic way, increase policy transparency, and information sharing, and coordinate the objectives so as to prevent the world economy from plummeting again.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, every part of this is laughable. One of the most nationalistic, secretive, brutal regimes in the world now is calling for some Kumbaya approach going forward. The sad fact is most American elites invariably nodded in response to Xi today. They're thinking to themselves, how bold and forward thinking.



For decades, our so-called leaders, except President Trump, have done everything possible to help the murderous CCP regime at our expense. And of course, our business community has repeatedly bent over backwards and forwards to court, China's business.



So of course, it's no surprise that big business and the IOC believed that Americans would simply shut up and take it while they turn the Olympic - Winter Olympics into the latest propaganda coup for their pal President Xi. But I'm telling you tonight, they're wrong. We're tired of pretending that the CCP operates under some kind of rule of law. And we're also tired of buying things made with their slave labor.



We will not support companies who help the CCP. We will not vote for politicians, who help the CCP. We will not celebrate President Xi's dictatorship. Figure skating and hockey, they're great. And we look forward to watching them again someday. But this year, the cries of the Uyghurs; the people of Hong Kong; the journalists, and everyone who wants to know the truth about COVID are just too loud to ignore. And that's the 'Angle'.



All right. Joining me now is Drew Neilson, two-time Canadian Olympic snowboarder and X Games' gold medalist. Drew, first of all, big kudos to you. I am so impressed with anyone who competes at your level and everything that you've accomplished in your career.



DREW NEILSON, 2-TIME CANADIAN OLYMPIC SNOWBOARDER: Thank you.



INGRAHAM: Should any corporate sponsors be treated differently by consumers going forward, given what's at stake in these Beijing Olympics?



NEILSON: Well, I think, Laura, you've painted a really good picture with your monologue. I - I think people forget also the whole country Tibet has been under China rules since the 50s. I mean, that's 3.5 million people who have been prisoners in their own country for over seven years.



But yes, as far as the sponsors - these big sponsors, they just get away with making huge money off this in the Olympics. And as far as I'm concerned, we should just not buy their products, not by co-products, and not by all the sponsors you just put up there on your screen. Fabulous work on that. Those people need to pay a price for doing business with China.



And not only we're looking at the CCP here, the IOC need to be held accountable too for doing business with China and taking the Olympics to the game - to countries like this. It's despicable and it (inaudible)



INGRAHAM: Drew, there's a revolving door between the International Olympic Committee, the IOC, and the CCP, because the former head of the IOC's media operations now consoles for China. Now, here's the state media touting the connection.



"Beijing is ready for the Winter Olympics and facilities are fantastic, according to Beijing 2022's senior consultant Anthony Edgar, the former head of media operations of the IOC." Drew, you got to hand it to China, because they know who to hire to get the lingo just right for the big PR coup.



NEILSON: It's absolutely correct. And this goes on through the IOC and FIFA and all the big corporations where they just - they put people in place that they can make puppets and do what they want them to do to achieve their goals. And it's really, really sad.



Yes, it - you know, it's like the fox watching the henhouse. You know, it's just - it's the old cliche. It's really sad. And when people can wake up to this and see that - the IOC showed exactly how the IOC and CCP are in together, how they handle the punctuated situation.



We had a video call that nobody else got to see. Oh, she was fine. I would - I'd like to ask Mr. Dick Pound, if that was his daughter, would he be feel satisfied that she was safe and in a safe place? Yes.



INGRAHAM: And about him? I mean, again, I'm mentioning him today because he's just most recent business type, or multi millionaire - billionaire, who, you know, he's saying what everyone else thinks. We don't care about these people. We're there to make money. We're going to make as much money as possible.



He's just one of hundreds, if not, I'd say tens of thousands of business leaders in the United States, correct?



NEILSON: Yes, for sure. It's just despicable to hear those words from a human. I mean, you're talking - I have access to probably 35 million people that are being directly affected by China and you're looking at 25 million people in Taiwan.



I mean, the Chinese were flying warplanes through their airspace in November repeatedly, up to 16 times. They were scrambling their aircraft. They thought they were under attack. I mean, the people of Tibet, the re- education, it's basically an internment camp.



INGRAHAM: What my question is, (inaudible) why is this any different from what we saw in apartheid South Africa? I mean, we had general agreement on that.



NEILSON: Absolutely.



INGRAHAM: But Drew, I think I know why. Yes. Drew, it's great to see you. And thank you for your perspective as a former champion, Olympian, gold medalist. We really appreciate it.



And joining me now, my next guest, Victor Davis Hanson, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution. Victor, again, as I just said, why is doing business with China any different than doing business in apartheid South Africa back in the 80s when the left was all over that issue? Today, not so much.



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTE: Well, I mean, they boycotted New Zealand, remember, because New Zealand had associations with South Africa. And it is not much different.



I mean, we've had discussions in our own past, about the 1936 and 1980 boycotts, or non boycotts in '36. We did boycott in '80. But what's new about this, Laura, is we never had corporate people. We had a few in the 30s, and a few in the 80s. But very few that were actively profiting and defending and appeasing an autocratic power that has a horrible human rights record. This is kind of new in it.



It's social, it's political, it's military, it's cultural. If you just look at the news the last two years, whether it's Mark Milley calling up the People's Liberation Army counterpart, and warning him about his own president; or Anthony Fauci rerouting $600,000 to the Wuhan virology lab for gain-of-function research; or one of the most notable was the Bloomberg campaign and the Democratic primaries. He's spent billions or invested, I should say, helping Chinese startup companies that are connected with a Communist Party in China, and telling us that China is not really an autocratic country, that it rules by consent.



Bill Gates said that they've done a great job. He's got a lot of - Microsoft's one of the first and early and most profitable Investors in China. And then you mentioned there is some--



INGRAHAM: Victor, it's money, right?



HANSON: Nature of this--



INGRAHAM: It's money?



HANSON: Yes. It's money, but it's even--



INGRAHAM: That's the big difference between South Africa and China. Money.



HANSON: We got all our university presidents with Confucius Institutes, and 340,000 students, most of whom are connected to the Chinese Communist Party. It's so insidious, I don't know what - how you could really marshal it. And they're more critical of this, as you said, whether it's LeBron James, or whether it's the CEO at Coke. They're more critical of this country than they of a country that destroyed Tibet - Tibetan indigenous culture, and put all the Uyghurs in camps, or destroyed democracy in Hong Kong.



And so it's very surreal to have our own people profiting to such degree. And so critical the democracy is so--



INGRAHAM: The government policy ultimately lets them get away with this. But let me ask you very briefly. The Golden State Warriors part owner, his point was, well, once we take care of our issues here, we can start lecturing other countries. I'm paraphrasing, but that's what he said toward the end of his comments.



And I'm thinking to myself, wait a second. Does that mean, like if we don't handle gun crime in Chicago, we can't speak out and take a stand against slave labor? Is that what he's really saying?



HANSON: Yes. I mean, he's - he has no idea of degree. So you have this million people on a camp, or you destroyed Tibet, or you destroyed a democracy in Hong Kong, and that's comparable to gun control or something? And remember, he's just echoing what the Warriors coach said at the beginning of this controversy a few years ago.



And Mr. (ph) Kerr said that, well, you know, we have our own problems. We have mass shootings. And so, who are we to talk about the human rights? So it's always - we're going to look at their felonies and excuse them because of our misdemeanors.



And as the - the Chinese are brilliant, Laura. They really understand this needless, self critical, self loathing, Western trait to look at us and say, we're not perfect, we're not good. They're not good, but they're perfect. And that's - it's really, it's really depressing, and it's everywhere in our culture. And we're going to have to have some (inaudible) to point it out and say, You know what, we've got to change economically, socially, culturally, politically, our attitudes



(CROSSTALK)



INGRAHAM: Yes. Decouple, Victor.



HANSON: --gobble us up as they have others.



INGRAHAM: Yes. We start with not one minute watching the NBC coverage to decouple from China. We got to start. Victor, thank you.



And upon taking office, Virginia's new attorney general Jason Miyares wasted no time and taking on the far left crime loving Soros back prosecutors. He joins us exclusively in moments. Stay there.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. GLENN YOUNGKIN (R-VA): We must keep our children in school five days a week. We will double the standard deduction on income tax, reign in skyrocketing property tax, and provide the largest tax rebate in Virginia's history. Starting today, we will be crystal clear. Virginia is open for business.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I loved it. Virginia once again became a free state with the swearing in of Governor Glenn Youngkin and his administration on Saturday. And they're not just liberating Virginia's economy and taking out the radical school boards, they're also restoring law and order.



Within hours of taking office, Attorney General Jason Miyares open major investigations. And that includes investigating the state parole board for the early release of violent felons without notifying their victims. And his office will also look into the Loudoun County School Board's brazen attempt to cover up of the sexual assault of a young girl on campus.



Joining me now is the new attorney general of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Jason Miyares. Mr. Attorney General, congratulations on taking office. And to all the Soros backed Commonwealth attorneys out there who refuse to enforce the rule of law and punish criminals. What's your message tonight?



JASON MIYARES, ATTORNEY GENERAL OF VIRGINIA: Well, I mean, the message is there's a new sheriff in town. And what we saw in Virginia, big reason why we won is that we've had a criminal first victim last mindset in Richmond. We had one party far-left liberal monopoly that has been in control in two years.



And they passed a series of laws and made Virginians less safe, less secure. They voted to end the mandatory reporting requirement of sexual assault in schools. They tried to end mandatory minimums for even second offense, stealing drugs to a child at a school or a bus stop. They are reducing from felony to a misdemeanor or assaulting a Police officer. And you layer on top of that, a lot of these far-left special interests. They call themselves, justice prosecutors, but they never conveniently ever mentioned justice for the victims that are deciding not to prosecute wholesale crimes, and particularly in northern Virginia.



What you've seen is in these outer excerpts outside of DC, voters were so concerned that they solved this sky high rate - murder rate. The murder rate in Fairfax has doubled since the Fairfax prosecutor Descano took over, another one of these far-left social justice woke warriors that have taken over.



And so, our message is, we are now going to value law enforcement. We're not going to defund them. We're going to defend them and give them the tools they need to do their jobs. We're not going to have a criminal first victim last mindset, kind of a victim first mindset. So it's a new day in Virginia.



INGRAHAM: All right. I want to talk about mask mandates, because localities are now resisting Governor Youngkin's order rescinding the mask mandates, including Fairfax County, Arlington County, the City of Alexandria. That's right outside of DC, very liberal.



Now, the White House is siding with these counties. Jen Psaki from her personal account, tweeting, "Hi there. Arlington County parent here (don't believe you are Glenn Youngkin but correct me if I'm wrong). Thank you to the Arlington Public schools for standing up for our kids, teachers and administrators and their safety in the midst of a transmissible variant."



Aside from the poorly written tweet, Mr. Attorney General, are you going to take these counties to court?



MIYARES: Well, listen, it's clear that the White House doesn't know what's in the Virginia constitution. I'd argue they also don't know what much what's in the U.S. Constitution. But the Virginia constitution is clear. Parents have a fundamental right to the upbringing and the education of their children.



And so, I think this is a classic case of a lot of bureaucrats and far-left Democrats that think they know more what's best for your child, more than the parent. And we've said from day one, there's a huge change in Virginia. We're going to empower parents. We're not going to empower far-left politicians. And every time I hear a far-left liberal say, they know what's best for my child. I always ask them, ok, what's their name? When's their birthday? And that's going to be the key.



Parents know what's best. And we want to empower the parents to make that decision. And so, at the end of the day, if you have a legislature that's going to be in defiance of what the general assembly hopefully is also going to codify in the law. Absolutely, we're going to look at all options, including if need be, take them to court. Because this is about parents know what's best for their child.



If you have a child that has asthma, I had - absolutely, you should make that decision.



INGRAHAM: You got to step on it, right?



MIYARES: Yes.



INGRAHAM: Yes. You got to step on it, because this is happening tomorrow. So tomorrow, there's going to be kids forced to wear masks outside of DC. And they're basically just thumbing their noses at you and Youngkin saying, we don't care what you say. So, this is going to have to end up in court. And I'd say expedite it and quickly.



Mr. Attorney General. I really appreciate your coming on tonight. We look forward to having you on the show down the road.



And Republican National Committee, well, they're also finally taking on a different debate and a battle. That's the Commission on Presidential Debates.



In a scathing letter RNC Chairwoman and my next guest, Ronna McDaniel notified the commission, that she had lost faith in their organization and threatened to keep GOP candidates from participating in the presidential debates if nothing changes going forward. Since the debate commission's liberal bias was a total boon to Biden in 2020, the White House was unsurprisingly very peeved.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The president has participated in many debates over the course of his career, and believes they play a role and allowing the American people to hear from candidates and where they stand. So I think it's more a question best posed to the RNC on what they're so afraid of.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining me now is RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. So Ronna, what are you so afraid of?



RONNA MCDANIEL, RNC CHAIRWOMAN: I think that's a question for Jen Psaki, because the debate commission had debates start after 26 states started voting. They picked a moderator that had worked for Joe Biden. And then they switched one of the debates to virtual to let Joe Biden stay in the basement. So Republicans know when we have a free and fair forum, and when we have an exchange of ideas, we win. That's why we said to the debate commission, we want to guarantee that debates will start before 26 states start voting. They said no, thanks, we don't want to work with you. And now we're going to go fight to give our nominee that fair forum that they deserve.



INGRAHAM: First of all, Ronna, I'm happy to volunteer to be one of the moderators. They can pick one of the liberal hosts, I'll be one of the conservative hosts, and then they can have the so called --



MCDANIEL: I love it.



INGRAHAM: Yes, so we can do it that way. That will be, actually, everyone knows where everyone stands that way.



Now, Carville, James Carville wants Democrats to stop complaining about Biden's failures, talking about this whole political landscape in general. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JAMES CARVILLE, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: A lot of the Democratic base has not been told or informed of the things that President Biden and that this Congress has accomplished.



Don't talk about what you didn't get. That's what these -- Democrats whine too much, Chuck. Quit being a whiny party and get out there and fight and tell people what you did.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Ronna, he's obviously seen that Gallup poll that shows a huge swing to Republicans, Republicans among voters out there. This is a historic shift that we are seeing in the latest Gallup. Your response?



MCDANIEL: I agree that Democrats are a whiny party, but I don't know what they can tout as their accomplishments. What, seven percent inflation, an energy crisis with gas prices soaring, COVID on the rise, problems in Russia? So much is going on that's a failure under this administration, I don't know what they can even point to as a success.



Of course, we have Republican governors that kept their states open, their economies are surging, they kept their kids in school, and that contrast is so stark. Look at Glenn Youngkin's inaugural address last weekend and compare that to what Biden did in Georgia. Look at the difference in between hope and optimism and division and destroying our country and calling Republicans racists like Joe Biden did in Georgia.



INGRAHAM: Ronna, great to see you tonight. Thank you so much.



And up next, Pelosi politicizes MLK Day, and the deadly trend the media is popularizing. It can have far-reaching effects. Raymond Arroyo has it all. "Seen and Unseen" is next.



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the big cultural stories of the day. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor, Raymond Arroyo.



Raymond, there were some politically charged MLK events today in D.C. I understand.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought to tie MLK Day to her political ambitions. Today, she wrapped civil rights around her federal takeover of elections bill. She explained that she was married on the same day as the MLK march on Washington.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



NANCY PELOSI, (D-CA) HOUSE SPEAKER: That's why I can always remember how long this speech was, or how long I have been married. This bill is supported by all the Democrats in the House and Senate. It's just the filibuster in the way. So in a way, if you really, truly want to honor Dr. King, don't dishonor him by using a congressional custom as an excuse for protecting our democracy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: OK, Laura, first of all, this bill is not supported by all the House and Senate Democrats or they would have already bulldozed the filibuster in the Senate. And two, I'm sure her opponents love that she thinks they are using the filibuster to protect our democracy. That's exactly what Sinema and Manchin have been saying. That's what they've been saying. That's what they've been saying. Don't you love how she talks to herself as she's giving a speech.



INGRAHAM: What is this, what is this hand -- she does this weird hand thing. The hand gestures never match the words. She will finish talking like this, Raymond. And then she will do that. It's very distracting.



ARROYO: It's like a delayed emphasis. It's a very odd tick.



INGRAHAM: Yes, very strange.



ARROYO: Pelosi also can now apparently read the emotions of statues in D.C., including the MLK statue.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



NANCY PELOSI, (D-CA) HOUSE SPEAKER: He has a monument on the mall along with Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, all of them with tears in their eyes for the departure from our democracy that is happening right now, unless this legislation is passed.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Laura, all of this over this loose election bill. That's what it really is. It's not voting rights. This thing ends photograph I.D.s. As I said Friday, it also -- until I read the bill I didn't realize this. Do you know there is a provision here, anyone running for Congress, if they raise a dollar, they get six federal dollars for it. So it's like a match play and that Congress has built-in to pay themselves. Pretty good work if you can get it.



INGRAHAM: Raymond, can I just go back to the statues are crying. I have a different theory on that. I think the statues are crying because they know their days are numbered and they are going to be torn down soon. So that is why I think the statues are crying now.



ARROYO: It could happen. They are all fearing that hammer coming and the paint all over them.



The Pelosi, MLK voting rights bill spin was not hers alone. The president attempted the same thing in prerecorded remarks, Laura. MLK Day was so important to him he stayed in Delaware while the White House posted his speech.



But Kamala Harris, on the other hand, appeared live at the White House. But for some reason, they brought her out to the podium while others were speaking in Atlanta. She is visibly annoyed. She is fidgeting, drinking water. She is giving the stink eye to her assistants. She is playing with the necklace. She was clearly not happy having to wait. She is pacing. This was quite a display. I have to say --



INGRAHAM: This is horrible.



ARROYO: -- it was far more communicative and maybe left a better impression than the speech did.



INGRAHAM: OK, first of all, I actually feel bad for her there. That's not fair. It's not her fault that they put her on camera. What is she supposed to do, do hand puppets? Somebody is trying to sabotage Kamala. Somebody is trying to sabotage her.



ARROYO: You wait until it's your turn, and they bring you out.



But Laura, I have got to get this. Every week you discuss the COVID restrictions and the dangers out there. The World Obesity Federation told us in a report last year that the risk of death from COVID-19 is 10 times higher in countries with an overweight population. Yet, there is a new cultural trend, celebrating obesity. There are fitness magazines extolling this as the future of fitness. Lizzo recently posted a happy dance over her weight gain. And it doesn't stop there.



INGRAHAM: And there is that exploitive TLC show, what is, "1000-Lb. Sisters"?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We've just been drinking, vaping. We don't eat healthy because for me, if I eat something like pizza or pizza rolls, the bread soaks up the alcohol.



I'm going to be me whether you like it, he likes it, she like it, we are don't. I don't care. I'm going to be me.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: That's really said.



ARROYO: It is frightening, Laura. We have gone from body acceptance to body obsolescence. We can't pretend that this is healthy. You have greater heart problems, joint difficulties, cancers when you are obese. But to celebrate this and to lure people into this lifestyle, this is wrong, particularly when COVID targets the obese. I don't know why we are not talking more about this if we really cared for people, particularly those who are challenged with their weight. We would do so.



INGRAHAM: Right, people have to support each other and help each other and being healthier is good for your health. It sounds like a cliche and self- evident, but we have got to help people get in better shape if they are possibly able to.



All right, Raymond, before we go, it's time for another edition of, what?



ARROYO: Positively Boosted.



INGRAHAM: Positively Boosted.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(MUSIC)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: All right, the triple vaxxed Joint Chief Chairman Mark Milley, our favorite, Mark Milley tested positive for COVID yesterday. And who else, General David Berger, the Marine Corps commandant also positively boosted.



ARROYO: Well, Laura, the positively boosted club has now reached the Vatican. The Holy See's boosted secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who just dropped a vaccine mandate on Vatican employees, firing many of them, he has tested positive according to reporter Ed Pentin. Parolin, interestingly enough, cast doubt on religious exemptions to vaccine mandates last week. We wish them all the best, Laura.



INGRAHAM: We certainly hope they are all healthy and fine. But stop pushing your mandates.



ARROYO: Positively recovered.



INGRAHAM: Positively recovered. Raymond, we almost were doing that Ying and Yang on that. All right, thank you, Raymond.



And the increasingly sinister tactics of those vax wackos in moments. Some shocking examples around the globe to create a two-tiered system for humanity. Stay there.



INGRAHAM: Over the weekend, tens of thousands protested the French government's tightening the screws against the unvaxxed. A new law there being considered would effectively banish the unvaxxed from public life. And of course, the American media, they're doing their best to vilify and demean the unvaxxed, even in death.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MICHAEL HILTZIK, COLUMNIST, "LOS ANGELES TIMES": We have a cultural habit of not speaking ill of the dead, of treating the deceased, looking at the good they have done during their lives. I am not sure that in this case that's entirely appropriate because so many of them actually have promoted reckless, dangerous policies.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Truly sickening. And "The Salt Lake Tribune" took the baton from there. Their preferred pandemic policies are even more deranged, if you can believe it. The paper's editorial board writing "The governor's next move would be to find a way to mandate the kind of mass vaccination campaign we should've launched a year ago, going as far as to deploy the National Guard to ensure that people without proof of vaccination would not be allowed, well, anywhere."



The petty little tyrants in Washington, D.C., are hard at work making this a reality as well. The city's vax mandate in D.C. went into effect over the weekend, hitting black residents the hardest -- 58.6 percent are not vaccinated. And now, they are being banned from having a normal life. This is disturbing, and it's a mandate mindset that has unfortunately taken hold at my Alma Mater, Dartmouth College. The school not only has a vax mandate for students, faculty, and staff, but they're also mandating booster shots as well.



And my next guest is Joni McGary the mother of a Dartmouth junior. She is leading a coalition of parents against these booster mandates. Joni, first, what is your biggest concern about the boosters, and what did Dartmouth say when you bought your concerns to them?



JONI MCGARY, IVY LEAGUE PARENT: My concern and the concerns of thousands of other parents I'm learning across the country is that the justification for these booster mandates is twofold. They have to keep the student safe, and we have to keep the community safe. And when you unpack that, this is an already vaccinated population. So they're asking the students to get boosted at Dartmouth and 325 colleges across the country.



The protecting the student part of it, when you look at this population, this is a very low risk population, zero to near zero death in severe illness from COVID infections as per the CDC data. So these shots are not medically necessary in this population.



And the second point of protecting the community, we now know that the vaccines don't protect people from getting infections and being contagious. And you just have to look at the numbers on the campuses right now. They are very high of COVID cases. And these are highly vaccinated and highly boosted populations. So --



INGRAHAM: Joni, I'm going to cut to the chase. Joni, I'm going to cut to the chase, because I learned to do that at Dartmouth.



MCGARY: Thank you. Go.



INGRAHAM: Number one, it is anti-science to mandate the boosters right now knowing what Omicron is. But I don't think they can bring themselves to say that it's not necessary because then the whole house of cards falls, does it not? Because the vaccination mandate itself doesn't make sense, correct? Real quick.



MCGARY: Well, that may be true. And even if that weren't the case, I don't understand why they are not walking it back given the very real risk of myocarditis in the young male group from 16 to 24 which is the college population. They have a four to five times greater risk of getting myocarditis from vaccinations per an Oxford Sunday that came on December than they do from having COVID illness. So my question is, why are these mandates still being forced upon students?



INGRAHAM: Joni, you have the big group of parents and even professors and students on your side. We are going to tweet out your group so more people can get involved. Thank you for speaking up. And it's a small college, but there are those love it.



The media has found a new scapegoat for Biden's unpopularity. The Last Bite will explain next.



INGRAHAM: Paul Begala knows the real source of the Democrats unpopularity.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PAUL BEGALA, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: He got infrastructure passed, and that's a good thing, because success can breed success. He is putting the full force the presidency behind him. I think the problem for the Democrats right now is not that they have bad leaders. They have bad followers.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK, now they are calling their own voters deplorable. Interesting strategy, Paul.



That is it for us tonight. Never forget to show that you care about your freedom. Wear Freedom Matters, get it on the website.



