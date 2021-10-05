'Ingraham Angle' on teachers fighting vaccine mandates

This is a rush transcript of "Ingraham Angle" on October 4, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. Now the CDC says the COVID vaccine doesn't actually stop the spread of the virus. OK? So, why are we banning unvaccinated teachers from their own classrooms? We talked to one teacher who's taking her case to court and domestic terrorists. That's what the National School Board Association wants to label parents who stand up for their kids. Plus, Biden insults the American people and they're talking back, Raymond Arroyo has it in Seen and Unseen. But first, big blue cities block America. That's the focus of tonight's angle.



Well, you can't say we didn't try to warn them. It's becoming more obvious by the day that these power hungry governors and radical mayors are endangering their state's futures. And will eventually see their states left behind. We tried to warn red and blue states that if they went the way of Europe, and kind of slow roll their reopenings, the free states would ultimately leave them all behind. And sure enough, we see it's all come to pass.



Democrat runs states and cities that drag their feet on reopening and continue to weigh down their businesses and schools with all these mandates are bringing down the economy for the rest of America. One Bloomberg columnist recently looked at seven metro regions, New York, LA, San Francisco, Chicago, DC, Boston, and Philly. Now while all those places accounted for 25 percent of job losses at the beginning of the pandemic, they're now responsible for a staggering 44.8 percent of the job losses. And by the way, when you break it out further, the picture looks even more grim.



The national average unemployment rate is 5.2 percent. But for New York and LA, it's over 10 percent. Chicago still atrocious at 8 percent. Wow. So, why is this happening? Because not everyone has the luxury of working from home people. As one Bloomberg column notes, many high skilled service workers started to work remotely. As a result, low skill service workers and big cities bore most of the recent pandemics economic impact.



Anyone with a little bit of gray matter upstairs should have seen this freight train of an unemployment problem coming. It's also harmful. It's also unnecessary. Lawyers and accountants' people like that, they did great. They were able to take up knitting and beekeeping. But Fauci and the government smug COVID enforcers, they didn't consider what they were doing here. The facts tell us something very important about what's going on, about the trillions of dollars in new taxing and spending that Biden after everything we've been through wants to ram through.



First of all, we don't need any of it. Most of the U.S. economy is doing fine. And the blue cities simply need to fully reopen, bring everyone back to work and just as we've been saying for months, there's plenty of pent-up demand out there and plenty of job opportunities for people just getting started in the workplace. But the blue state mayors, your friends like Lori Lightfoot, Eric Garcetti, Bill de Blasio, they refuse, they adamantly refuse to do the right thing, and instead, are doing everything possible to prevent life from returning to normal.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BILL DE BLASIO (D) NEW YORK MAYOR: Here's my message to all the mayors of America, put these mandates in place, put these incentives in place.



LORI LIGHTFOOT (D) CHICAGO MAYOR: We cannot maximize the safety of our workplaces without people being fully vaccinated. That is my - that's my goal.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: The goal? Well, imagine if these poll turns operated with the savvy of our friends in Nashville or Phoenix. Now while the Left demands obscene new levels of spending, this is happening at the same time, energy policies that they're dictating are having a devastating effect on the same working people are getting hammered on the other side. The cost of oil recently spiked to its highest price since 2014. And we're already seeing headlines in June that said, things are going to get worse and worse, natural gas going through the roof.



The bottom-line this winter, Americans can expect bigger utility bills. But it's not just utility bills. Biden's climate crusade will lead to higher prices on everything else. Natural gas is consumed in large volumes to make plastic, fertilizer, steel and cement. Climbing gas prices are adding to the costs of producing manufactured goods at a time when investors are on the edge about the potential for runaway and inflation. There it is.



Now this isn't an accident. It's Democratic policy. Biden's team and its supporters on the hill actually want you to travel less, to buy less and frankly, to enjoy life less. Their war on oil and gas is an immediate tax on every American that we're going to pay every day until the GOP returns to power. And now on top of that, yes, they want to spend trillions more.



Now Biden and the Left want to radically change America forever.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We need to expand Medicaid. And of course, we need to do something about expanding Medicare.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: One of my non-negotiables is the child tax credit.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can you vote for a bill that does that, has the Hyde Amendment in it?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No.



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): We cannot afford to increase carbon or just fossil fuel emissions at this time.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: No, we can't afford you. Can you imagine, by the way, the fraud and cronyism that this massive level of spending is going to invite. Now as it is, the DOJ can't even keep up with the PPP fraud. They move the money out so quickly to people and businesses. Now it looks like as much as 15 percent of it was wrongly awarded. One study put - study put the losses at a staggering $76 billion of PPP fraud.



And at the same time that all this is happening, Biden is flat out lying to you. He actually claims that we can take trillions of dollars in money wasted on foolish government programs, and the net cost is zero.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Raising the debt limit is about paying off our old debts. There's nothing to do with any new spending being considered. There's nothing to do with my plan for infrastructure, or building back better, zero, zero, both of which I might add are paid for it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, it would be laughable if it weren't so troubling. But remember, desperate men do desperate things. The Democrats are headed for a wipe out in next year's congressional elections. They know this. They know Biden is a failure. And they know Harris is worse. So, now they're trying to borrow tax as much as possible, even though our only economic problems result from the foolish intransigence of their own mayors and their own governors. And as they get closer to defeat, they're going to become more unstable. They'll harass people like Manchin from the water.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Senator, this is an investment, this is not giving out money. This is not spending. This is investing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: They went after Senator Sinema in what should be a very private moment. So much for dignity, and the return to normal that Biden promised us. They're just pathetic people watching their dream to control Americans and lower their standards of living slipping away. They see it. They feel it. Of course, Biden is on board with all these lunatics, the ones that are in the water, the ones are in the bathroom. But come on, that was ages ago. Come on.



This was Joe today, the bathroom ambush, well, wasn't appropriate, but--



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: I don't think they're appropriate tactics. But it happens to everybody from - the only people doesn't happen to people who have Secret Service standing around them. So, it's part of the process.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Forget Manchin and Sinema in all this, all 50 Senate Democrats should be denouncing this type of behavior. Their silence speaks volumes about how Far Left the party has gone. The Democrats are right to think this spending debate is their last chance. It's their last chance to show that they haven't been completely taken over by the loony Left. It's their last chance to show that they still believe in our basic economic system. And it's their last chance to encourage that we will return to normal. If they don't take it. If they keep pushing for trillions of dollars and waste, that's going to spur inflation, hurt Americans even more. The voters will know whom to blame, and that's the angle.



Joining me now, Larry Kudlow, host of Kudlow on Fox Business, former Trump White House Economic Adviser, Larry, Biden did promise to bring us dignity and normal course of business. It was all going to be back to normal. Where are we right now?



LARRY KUDLOW, FOX BUSINESS KUDLOW HOST: Save America, Laura, kill the bill. That's the first order of business, save America and kill the bill. And your point about these blue cities, the blue cities with high welfare dependency and massive spending and the highest tax rates in the country. They're really a microcosm of what the Biden plan is nationwide.



I mean, he's thrown his lot with the Far Left progressive movement. That's what happened last Friday in the House caucus, no deal on infrastructure. He just did what the progressives wanted. So now, it's just a question of - we have to beat him. We have to beat him on the substance. We have to beat him on the policies.



INGRAHAM: Larry, Biden did what Biden does best when he gets into a pickle. He blames the other guy. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: Raising the debt limit is about paying off our old debts. It has nothing to do with any new spending. The reason we have to raise the debt limit is in part because of the reckless tax and spending policies under the previous Trump administration.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Larry, I think he scratches his face when he knows he's not telling the truth. Well, you guys did encourage some, you guys did encourage some borrowing. We did spend more money than we had during the Trump years, but at least we had sound economic results as - on the other side of it.



KUDLOW: Well, listen, we had sharp tax cuts, and the results were terrific on low unemployment across the board. Middle class gained about $10,000 in family income, poverty went down. Actually, inequality went down. So those are terrific achievements. Look, there was a lot of rescues, pandemic rescue spending and borrowing in 2020. But other than the defense buildup, which was very important piece to strength, I think Trump's budget management was fine. I mean, I love it when Biden plays the victim and just blames Trump. I just love it.



He blame Trump for the disaster in Afghanistan. He is blaming Trump for the catastrophe at the border. Now he wants to blame Trump for economic policies. Biden is going to reverse these policies as you've said in your introduction, all this spending is going to create higher inflation. The tax hikes are going to sweep across the board and lose jobs and shrink the economy and lower worker wages.



One thing here too, you've got this big government dependency on welfare. Right. I mean give Joe Manchin some credit. He wants to - means test any entitlements. He wants to put time limits, and he wants to add back workfare. So, there's a link between work and federal assistance. The Biden crowd, the Left-wing progressives, Bernie Sanders and so forth. They don't want workfare; they don't want means testing. And I think that's just - that cuts to the very heart of the American soul. Work is dignity, and the Democrats are trying to overturn that as crazy.



INGRAHAM: Larry, Congressman Clyburn has some thoughts on why we shouldn't think that 3.5 trillion is all that much money, check it out.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. JAMES CLYBURN (D-SC): We need to stop talking about these 10 year numbers. That's what got people to either (inaudible). They don't realize that when you use that 3.5 number, you're talking about 10 years. So, if we can get this discussion to focus on exactly what we're trying to do, then we'll get to a good place.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Larry, your response.



KUDLOW: It's fabulous. So, those numbers aren't even the real numbers because it'd be about over $5 trillion. I just want to say with Mr. Clyburn, these Democratic talking points on the Sunday news shows and so forth, the Bernie Sanders budget is dead. OK? Whether you think it's 5 trillion, or 4 trillion, or 3.5 trillion, save America killed the bill. Manchin and Sinema had basically killed that bill. Now look at - you can play budget games, Laura, you can add budget gimmicks, long-term programs that are permanent welfare and entitlements, you can score them as three years or five years and bring the top-line number down.



But what I said before, I think is absolutely crucial to the future of this country. People should receive assistance if they are truly needy, but they need to be means tested. There should be time limits, and they should go back to the Clinton Gingrich welfare reforms, 25 years ago. There should be work requirements, and there should be education requirements, so that people who are underwater can climb the ladder of opportunity.



Government socialism and welfare dependency is never going to work. It'll be the ruin of this country.



INGRAHAM: But every everyone has to call and email their congressmen and senators until then, to kill this bill. Let's get back to work America, Larry, thank you for explaining this tonight.



And Democrats only have one party to blame, of course, as I said, for their failure on reconciliation and the debt ceiling. And they're going to try to blame Trump still and they tried it doesn't work. But Biden won't stop.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: Not only Republicans refusing to do their job, they're threatening to reuse the power, their power to prevent us from doing our job, saving the economy from a catastrophic event. I think quite frankly it's hypocritical, dangerous and disgraceful. Their obstruction and irresponsibility. knows absolutely no bounds.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining me now, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton. And Senator Cotton, your irresponsibility, and your selfishness knows no bounds. But the senate parliamentarian said that the Democrats could raise the debt limit all on their own. So, how is it the GOP's fault again?



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): I would say that Joe Biden's hypocrisy knows no bounds. Joe Biden voted against debt ceiling increases three times in the Bush era. That's something he conveniently omitted today, or maybe he's just forgotten it. But the Democrats have spent or want to spend $7 trillion on a party line basis to enact their socialist agenda. And they want us to give them the votes to borrow that money. No, that's not going to happen.



Republicans are not going to give Democrats $7 trillion to enact their social agenda. And I don't know what they're waiting on, Laura. We've been clear about this for months. Mitch McConnell has said for months, you have the votes, you're trying to ran through the socialist agenda on a party line basis, raise the debt ceiling on a party line basis.



Now, Democrats for years have called Mitch McConnell, the Grim Reaper of the Senate. They shouldn't be surprised when the Grim Reaper of the Senate kills their terrible ideas.



INGRAHAM: Well, progressive caucus member Ro Khanna, Congressman, he said he's open to compromising on the 3.5. I love how we throw these numbers around like, they're nothing. And he has a reason for it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. RO KHANNA (D-CA): The president said something that really struck me. He said, when the new deal started, it wasn't the new deal that we study in the history books, it started with some small programs, and then it grew. And I think that that is compelling. If we can get a number of these programs funded, we establish the base for which they can grow in the future.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Senator, he wants to plant the seeds for future massive spending and more government control down the road. That's what he calls it the new deal. The new raw deal.



COTTON: Yes, Laura. And you can see this already happened this year, they passed some new welfare programs in their spending bill in March, one year long. And now they want to use this bill to extend them. That's why whatever they say it's going to cost 3.5 trillion, 1.5 trillion, 2 trillion. The true cost is trillions of dollars of more money that we don't have. They don't want to be responsible though, for borrowing that money. That's why they're demanding that Republican provide them the votes. We are not going to do that.



If Joe Biden's out there all day long, saying his plan doesn't cost any money. It literally cost nothing, why do they need to borrow this money in the first place? It's just another example of Joe Biden misleading the American people.



INGRAHAM: So, Senator, we have Democrat activists on kayaks around Joe Manchin's boat. Remember, during the Black Lives Matter stuff, they went over to Mitch McConnell's house screaming, putting stuff on his door, now they're going into bathrooms. Now they're back - now they're in the bathroom? They didn't jump into the stall with Kyrsten Sinema. But I don't put anything past them.



If the shoe were on the other foot here, what would they be saying about conservative activists? I mean that would probably be domestic terrorism. Wouldn't it be or toilet terrorisms?



COTTON: Yes, along those lines, Laura. But look, I mean, I don't agree with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin wanting to spend another trillion or $2 trillion, or whatever they end up may end up settling on. So, it's not like they're conservatives on this question. But I don't think anyone should be protested in and out of what is essentially Joe Manchin's home in Washington, he lives on that boat. It's like going to Mitch McConnell's home as well.



And certainly, you shouldn't have people following someone into the bathroom and filming them in the bathroom. And I was very disappointed to see Joe Biden kind of laughed it off today, because he has the luxury of Secret Service or security. Something that's highly inappropriate and every Democrat should condemn it, and they should tell their radical Left to knock it off. And this is not the way that we should be conducting political debate in this country.



INGRAHAM: Well, senator, there's also a shocking new report on COVID's origins Apparently, the Chinese, it was reported tonight ordered a massive amount of PCR tests earlier in 2019, months and months before the first COVID case was reported about 10.5 million spent on PCR tests in Hubei during 2019 nearly doubled the 2018 total and upswing starting in May of 2019.



The report alleges the unusual uptick likely signals awareness of a new disease spreading in around Wuhan or they knew there could be an accident in that lab if they were indeed researching a possible future Coronavirus vaccine. Thoughts on this.



COTTON: Laura, I haven't seen that specific group. But nothing would surprise me about the Chinese Communist Party's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic, when they've been lying about it from the very beginning. They covered up all the information. They disappeared, people who are engaged in it. And then they pointed to some dumb food market down the street, when literally there's a giant laboratory that researches bat based coronaviruses down the road, when bats are not present in Wuhan, and bats weren't present in that food market and that lab is run by someone nicknamed the bat--



INGRAHAM: But senator assuming this is true about the PCR test, assuming this is true, we know all that. But assuming this story is true, we have no reason to believe it's not true. Isn't that telling you something pretty bad about this situation?



COTTON: It's one more bit of evidence that points towards the lab and points towards Chinese Communist culpability and what was happening in that lab. And again, I wouldn't put anything past the Chinese Communist Party.



INGRAHAM: Senator, thank you. Good to see you tonight. And hundreds of New York City teachers were blocked from going to work today, over de Blasio's insane vaccine mandates. They're now fighting back. Up next, one teacher going to court, you don't want to miss it. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I could get tested every week, I'll get tested twice a week, right? Just don't tell me, I have to do this. I'll do when I'm ready. I'm not ready yet. And that's my right as a human being. It's my right. As an American.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They're coming after our kids next. And after the kids, they're going to move to the fire department, the police department, we need to hold the line.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: To understand that (inaudible) put in my body and (inaudible) to put in their body that were nothing but safe in total (ph).



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, they went from being hometown heroes to villains, if they were unvaccinated, banned from even entering their own classrooms. Hundreds of teachers today protested New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio his new vaccine mandate. Joining me now is Michael Kane, New York City Public School Teacher, founder of Teachers for Choice. Also with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Stanford University Professor of Medicine.



Michael, you couldn't go to school today because you're unvaccinated. But you filed in court? Do you really think they'll let you back in because of your request for an exemption?



MICHAEL KANE, TEACHER PROTESTING VAX MANDATE: I don't know exactly what's going to happen. But we filed for a temporary restraining order today. Our attorney Sujata Gibson filed and within hours, the judge responded by scheduling the hearing for 9 AM tomorrow morning, so I'm going to be there. The other nine plaintiffs that are educators are going to be there as well too. And our attorney and us as well, we feel confident that the judge is going to see that our constitutional rights are being violated.



INGRAHAM: Dr. Bhattacharya, I know you filed an affidavit in this case. What was your point?



DR. JAY BHATTACHARYA, STANFORD PROFESSOR OF MEDICINE: Well, many of these employees, the workers, teachers, they've worked through the epidemic, many of them have immunity derived from - recovering from natural infection. A mandate that doesn't acknowledge the scientific fact that they're that they're immune is not scientifically based.



Furthermore, they have a point. I mean, they're essentially being forced to take the vaccine when they have medical qualms about it or other qualms about it. A much better way is just to accommodate them. We know already that the vaccinated people - can actually still spread the disease. So, this is sharp distinction between vaccinated, unvaccinated does not make that much sense. It makes in fact very little sense.



Vaccination after a few months is a private matter because you're protected against severe disease. That's good, but you don't - you can still get infected. I personally was infected despite being vaccinated. So, what sense does it make to discriminate against the unvaccinated?



INGRAHAM: And the new Lancet study that just came out, it was finally peer reviewed. I think Dr. Bhattacharya you and I spoke about it in August, before it was peer reviewed. But now apparently it is peer reviewed. It came out tonight. And they confirm that while hospitalizations, serious illness and death are still helped prevented at six months, the infection is not, and the transmissibility has already been acknowledged, Michael.



If you have the vaccine, you can still transmit the virus, according to all these studies. And I think even the CDC has to acknowledge that, so it's kind of a strange thing. But Dr. Fauci had many things to say about vaccine mandates for schools, this is one of them.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, NIAID DIRECTOR: Having a vaccine requirement for schools is not a new novel thing that is very peculiar or specific to COVID-19. We've been doing this for decades, my own children could not have gone to school, if they had not gotten vaccinated with the measles, mumps and rubella. So, when we see pushback on that, it's as if this never happened before. It's actually ongoing with other vaccines.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Michael, have you had to get a rubella booster lately or a smallpox booster or? I don't think so. It's a little different, don't you think?



KANE: I think that's a really good point. There has never been a vaccine requirement to teach New York City public schools. In New York state that has not been there at all. Also, with these COVID vaccines, they do not provide sterilizing immunity. The comparison between a COVID vaccine and an MMR shot is kind of ridiculous. You can compare the COVID vaccine much more to the flu shot, which generally is choice of if you want to take the flu shot or if you don't want to take the flu shot.



It's actually scary when we see people like the good doctor who I'm so glad to see on the show with me here today, taken out of the debate, and this becomes far more political than it becomes about science. It's actually a very frightening thing.



INGRAHAM: Dr. Bhattacharya, we are going to have the FDA approval of the vaccine for five to 12-year-olds soon. You get the sense, they are ramping this up. This is coming. Where are we going to be then? If the teachers are upset, and not all of them, but some of them are, then what are parents of five to 12-year-olds going to be saying in a few months? What are they going to do?



DR. JAY BHATTACHARYA, STANFORD UNIVERSITY EPIDEMIOLOGIST: I think it makes no sense to mandate it. This should be a choice that parents make in conjunction with consultation with their doctors just we do with many, many other treatments.



Making this forced mandated, essentially what it's done is breed distrust in public health. And frankly even in the other vaccines, the vaccine movement, the movement that was against vaccines was a tiny fringe movement before this. By these coercive measures, they have taken that movement and turned it into a much larger movement. It's actually damaging to public health, damaging the children, because it has bred distressed. I don't really understand the push behind it, especially for kids. The risk from COVID, the harm from COVID is so low, to mandate the vaccines, as was just said, it's not a sterilizing vaccine, unlike the MMR vaccine, which is. It's very, very different, and to treat it as if it were the same, I think Dr. Fauci is conflating things intentionally in order to get his way rather than just acknowledging a basic scientific facts.



INGRAHAM: Well, but maybe you'll be able to celebrate Christmas, boys, but maybe not. We have to check in with Dr. Fauci, so we'll have to be doing that. We'll be following this case. Thank you both for joining us tonight.



And the brand-new chant heard across the country, plus Biden's new insult of the American people. Only Raymond Arroyo will be able to break it all down. "Seen and Unseen" is next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the big cultural stories of the day. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo.



Raymond, we could call this one heard and unheard, I think. What's going on here?



(LAUGHTER)



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Look, we always look for cultural patterns, Laura, when we build this segment. And over the weekend at college games, concerts in Nashville, even on the streets of New York, an increasingly familiar chant can be heard.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CROWD: -- Joe Biden.



CROWD: -- Joe Biden.



CROWD: -- Joe Biden.



CROWD: -- Joe Biden.



CROWD: -- Joe Biden.



CROWD: -- Joe Biden.



CROWD: -- Joe Biden.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Laura, for those whose volumes are too low, they are not screaming "good luck Joe Biden," but it does rhyme with "luck." At the NASCAR Cup series playoff in Talladega this weekend, Brandon Brown was declared the winner, and during an interview with NBC the chants sounded again. Not good luck, but --



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, my God, this is such an unbelievable moment.



CROWD: -- Joe Biden.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Brandon, you also told me.



CROWD: -- Joe Biden.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You can hear the chants from the crowd.



CROWD: -- Joe Biden.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Lets go, Brandon.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: Lets go, Brandon. Look, either this reporter has hearing loss, Laura, or she's trying to cover up the obvious. The country is turning on Joe Biden, and they are using these events to protest, events which not so long ago became forums to bully them politically over police funding, race, et cetera.



INGRAHAM: I don't care for this, I have to say.



ARROYO: I agree with you. I agree with you.



INGRAHAM: I don't like this. I know people are laughing, it's funny. Yes, I guess it's funny. I'm not trying to be a spoilsport here, but a lot of kids, like I wanted to bring my kids to Talladega. I didn't get to go.



ARROYO: This is why I don't like it. I agree with you.



INGRAHAM: Let's think of something that's funny but not profane, shall we? We'll work on that.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: Something, but I agree with you. We shouldn't use these moments in communal togetherness for political protests. And we have objected to this in the past.



INGRAHAM: Yes.



ARROYO: And look, Laura, when their businesses are closed and they can't find employees, and Biden is talking about spinning trillions on social programs, that's liable to set people off. That's why they are using these platforms because they don't feel they have a voice.



Now, there is a new Trafalgar poll which reveal 71 percent of Americans oppose the tax increases he's proposing. Now, these people are also subjected to onerous vaccine and mask mandates, and then you see scenes like this from the Biden administration. Watch, this Justice Department official slips on a mask because he wasn't wearing one to walk out onto the podium to take the mask off. This is virtue signaling theater for the cameras, Laura, and it erodes confidence in anything that they are saying.



INGRAHAM: No, it's a fraud. I'm going to say -- we say that it erodes confidence too much. That's a wordy way of saying it's a fraud, OK. They are frauds, and their committing a mask fraud on the American people. We can cut right to the chase about what mask theater is. I'm sick of it.



ARROYO: This is the same Justice Department that's trying to enforce mask mandates for children all across the country. And the other reason people are ticked, Laura, is because Biden is refusing to answer legitimate questions. Today he was asked a foreign policy question about Ethiopia. His response was classic.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'm not going to answer Ethiopia. Let's stick on the debts so we don't confuse the American people. Number one --



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: The American people are the ones who are confused. I don't think it's the American people.



INGRAHAM: Wait a second. Wait a second. But if you really looked at what he was saying -- I could kind of read his mind. He said, gosh, I don't know when the tapioca is ready. It might be ready soon. Ethiopia, tapioca. It kind of sounds the same.



ARROYO: I got it.



INGRAHAM: I think he was like, I'm hungry.



Tell us about the situation with the Ochsner Health System in Louisiana, Raymond. I saw that.



ARROYO: Ochsner is the largest medical system, Laura, in the state. They are requiring not only their employees but their employees' spouses to be vaccinated --



INGRAHAM: What?



ARROYO: -- yes, or they will face fines in their health care premiums $200 a month. Ochsner claims the cost of COVID care is expensive and the vaccinated should bear the cost. But let me tell you, Laura, this is only the beginning. You know what's going to happen. Next it will be the children, then relatives, and who knows where this ends?



INGRAHAM: Wait, is it only the spouses, or could there be overnight guests, too? Could they be anyone who crosses the threshold? This now sounds like a bias. All these young kids are shacking up these days, right.



ARROYO: They keep adding people. Once, it was the employees, now it's everybody the employee comes in contact with. Where does it end?



But I have a one-word response to all of these vaccine mandates, and Ochsner may be presented with a dilemma over this. That one word is "Aladdin." Disney's "Aladdin," Laura, opened last week on Broadway. They required vaccination of cast, crew, every member of the audience. Guess what. They had a COVID outbreak. They had to shut down the show for one night. They tried it again. Now they are shuttered for two weeks, two weeks. So clearly these breakthrough cases are increasing.



INGRAHAM: Non-sterilizing.



ARROYO: Maybe they should write a song for COVID to sing. One jump ahead of the vaccine. The CDC has a lot to answer for.



INGRAHAM: It's non-sterilizing immunity, unfortunately, as the time goes on. That's just the sad fact.



By the way, we had an update tonight. Northwell, which is the largest employer of health care in New York, fired 1,400 health care workers effective tonight.



ARROYO: Heartbreaking. Heartbreaking.



INGRAHAM: So they're going to bring in all the foreign workers. That's what de Blasio and, I guess, the new Hochul said, hokum from Hochul, bring in the foreign workers.



Raymond, great to see you.



And the left is demonizing parents who stand up to the rogue school boards that are destroying the country in the curriculum of our schools. And now the Biden Justice Department, maybe they will criminalize the actions of those parents. Really? We're going to tell you what's at stake, and it's a lot, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: OK, this is good. The Biden DOJ is wading into the school curriculum wars, but not on the side of the parents. Of course not. Attorney General Merrick Garland today ordered the FBI and U.S. attorneys offices to investigate the supposed rise in threats against school board officials. This comes just a few days after the National School Board Association asked the Biden administration to use the Patriot Act against parents, claiming that some of the threats that they are getting are equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism.



Joining me is Amy Jahr, a parent in Loudoun County, Virginia, where all this is happening. Amy, you have gone to school board meetings advocating for your children. You have a right to do so. Now they want to label you a potential domestic terrorist. Unbelievable.



AMY JAHR, LOUDOUN COUNTY, VIRGINIA PARENT: They sure do, Laura. I actually had one school board member in my situation posted a picture of me online a couple weeks ago in the context that I was part of a terroristic boardroom takedown, which is not what happened. I was standing on a chair singing the National Anthem, which is a song of unity.



INGRAHAM: How dare you.



JAHR: I had to send a cease and desist order for that to be taken down, which did happen. But I'm a small business owner here in my county, so it could definitely do some damage.



INGRAHAM: Amy, the thing I find most interesting about this, the response confirms the efficacy of your protest, or your advocacy, I should say. If you weren't being effective, if they weren't worried politically, they wouldn't be running to the DOJ to say please help us. They want to protect themselves from scrutiny. They want to protect themselves from accountability, period.



JAHR: That letter from the NSBA to the president to declare us terrorists, domestic terrorists on par with Al Qaeda was really, I think, their effort in their fear for being exposed. Listen, it's the parents that know what's going on. It's the parents. We are doing everything we can to get it out there by being on the media, by trying to recall our school boards. We have to keep the pressure on because they want to silence us, and we can't let them win at that.



INGRAHAM: Well, Terry McAuliffe, who wants to be the next governor again of the commonwealth of Virginia said parents don't have a right to argue about what's going on in their school's curricula.



JAHR: Right, enough said. So anyone who votes for him, that's what they're going to get. We need to be paying attention. This is an important election for us coming up here. Hopefully we can flip the state. But listen, our efforts here were never political. Our efforts began as a grassroots organization. We are just angry parents. We are not Democrat. We are not Republican. We are just moms and dads. And now we are --



INGRAHAM: Amy, Amy, Amy, isn't it quite a diverse group? When I was on a couple of these Facebook pages, there were Asian Americans, there were Sikh Americans, a bunch of different groups of people. This is not --



JAHR: Yes. Listen, this has nothing to do with anything except a parent's burning desire to protect the kids. And when you come to that, that's when the anger -- it may be coming out as anger, but it's passion.



INGRAHAM: Amy, we are going to be following this. Domestic terrorism, that tells you everything you need to know about how afraid they are. We're going to be right back. Thanks, Amy.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Well, big news tonight. According to "Politico," the NIH Director -- he's been there for over three decades -- Francis Collins, is going to announce he'll be leaving the agency, a long career. The question is, will Fauci be next? Francis Collins has been subject to many FOIA requests, and some of those have not been responded to. Will they ever be?



We'll keep you up-to-date tomorrow. Gutfeld is next.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.