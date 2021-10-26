'Ingraham Angle' on Biden's attack on American dream

This is a rush transcript of "Ingraham Angle" on October 25, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. Unfortunately, that's all the time we have left for this evening. We always thank you for being with us. Please set your DVR, never miss an episode. In the meantime, let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham takes it from here, and a little birdie told me you just had a doggy on the set. Is that true?



LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I did. Well, I held it up to my staff about 11 months ago. And now it's a giant yellow mass of hair. So now I have to be very careful.



HANNITY: It's your puppy?



INGRAHAM: Yes. The puppy. Her name is Zoey (ph).



HANNITY: Is the dog still there? Put him on TV.



INGRAHAM: No, she's in the closet because it's lightning. Meaning I may lose my shot. Yes.



HANNITY: It is going to sound like Anthony Fauci in a minute if the dog--



INGRAHAM: No, no, no. All right, Hannity. I will bring Zoey out tomorrow. I promise.



HANNITY: Bring Billy out tomorrow. I want to meet Billy.



INGRAHAM: Billy? Who's Billy? The name is Zoey. It's a girl.



HANNITY: Oh, Zoey. I can't hear.



INGRAHAM: Please get your pronouns correct.



HANNITY: I'm 33 years in radio. I can't hear a thing.



INGRAHAM: All right, Hannity. I'll talk to you tomorrow.



HANNITY: All right. Thanks.



INGRAHAM: Great show. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is the 'Ingraham Angle' from Washington tonight. We have a lot to get to. So let's dive right in.



The American Dream loses steam. That's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.



All right. This is the left's economic policy in two sentences. Number one, Americans should spend a lot less. Number two, the government should spend a lot more. You got it? And Democrats, by the way, are about to pop open the champagne on Capitol Hill. Why? Because they're closer to spending trillions of dollars we don't have on stuff we don't need.



Now, as predicted, Joe Manchin seems poised to betray the people of West Virginia and agree to this massive bill. And Biden wants these gargantuan spending packages. Why? Because he wants him for his big trip to Glasgow for climate change. Also, he can say, 'See guys, we're behaving over there in the United States. We're serious about changing our ways.' 'Look, we're creating a new expanded welfare state and more giveaways to cronies who offer green solutions.' It's so pathetic and so predictable.



Meanwhile, as we unilaterally disarm on oil and gas, Germany is building coal plants. Of course, they are. And, of course, China never stopped. Belt and Road, baby. All the way. It's all that matters to China, global domination of every industry.



And the EU and China love saying America prostrate herself on the world stage. Because with Biden in charge, they'll almost always get their way. And somehow back at home, Biden's team thinks that they're going to get their way with the voters by stoking inflation with all this spending. They think Biden's record low approval numbers will be revived when people's paychecks are ravaged by inflation.



It seems the only argument for the left is for Democrats at this point is that the same one that Jimmy Carter tried to resounding defeat. 'People, you consume too much.'



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JIMMY CARTER, 39TH U.S. PRESIDENT: Many others now tend to worship, self indulgence and consumption. But we've discovered that owning things and consuming things does not satisfy our longing for meaning. Piling up material goods cannot fill the emptiness of lives, which have no confidence, or purpose.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: How depressing. Now, the press knows that as long as the Democrats stay in power, Americans are going to see their standard of living decline. So all they can do now is try to persuade us to accept that decline.



And to that end, a lefty writer over at 'Slate' named Kevin Mattson, actually pines for the days of Jimmy Carter. And he wishes that Biden could give a speech urging Americans to do with less. Something like, "We're used to pushing a button and getting a product delivered. That might have been a necessity at the height of the pandemic, but now it's indefensible, that is, if we care about carbon footprints, climate change".



Please, I'm begging him. Biden should give his own malaise speech just like that. Please do it. Now, all the usual suspects are picking up on this theme of lowering expectations.



Over at NBC, they want Americans to stop using automobiles. Check out this title. "Americans are in total collective denial about how lethal our car dependency is. We have to stop normalizing the suffering caused by cars."



Is it just me, or is this all starting to sound like the Babylon B? Now, the point is, it's really hard to convince Americans to shrink their ambitions, pursuing and achieving; and yes, purchasing according to our own freewill, it's ingrained in Americans' DNA. That's why Biden, though, is using a rhetorical sleight of hand with his lame Build Back Better to sell all this nonsense.



Well, let me tell you this. There's nothing better about it. And there's nothing original about it either. Joe's speech writers stole the theme from the One World crowd.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BORIS JOHNSON, PRIME MINISTER, UNITED KINGDOM: We owe it to future generations, to build back better, including a fairer, greener and more resilient global economy.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Build back much better and more resilient economies and societies.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Looking ahead, we need to build back better.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I don't know why I find this hilarious. Biden's always plagiarizing. Of course, when China hears this clap trap, they see a chance to degrade the power of the U.S. and the power of the nation state standing up totalitarianism. So China then gets to write the rules of the road, while using all the sappy Greeniac lingo.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



XI JINPING, PRESIDENT OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA: The earth is our one and only home to scale our efforts, to address climate change, and promote sustainable development as on the future of humanity. No global problem can be solved by any one country alone. There must be global action, global response, and global cooperation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I mean, this is just all music to the ears of the World Economic Forum, which has always seen the U.S. as an impediment to globalism. Remember, back in the 2016 timeframe, during the campaign, the WEF painted the picture of their utopia in the not-so-distant future.



"Welcome to the year 2030. Welcome to my city, or should I say, our city? I don't own anything. I don't own a car. I don't own a house. I don't own any appliances, or any clothes. It might seem odd to you, but it makes perfect sense for us in this city."



And what were they saying about rent at the World Economic Forum? Naah (ph). They envision it's all free, because it's communal. "In our city, we don't pay any rent, because someone else is using our free space whenever we do not need it. My living room is used for business meetings when I'm not there." Well, that sounds fun.



And by the way, the global elite don't want you worrying about that whole privacy thing anymore either. "Once in a while, I get annoyed about the fact that I have no real privacy. Nowhere I - can I go and not be registered. I know that somewhere, everything I do, think and dream of is recorded. I just hope that nobody will use it against me. All in all, it's a good life.



That's not made up, that's real. Does that sound like a young CCP kind of pamphlet? And four years later, the word 'collective' gets used more. National sovereignty is a quaint, outdated idea for the global billionaires.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: 2021 will be a critical year to re-establish trust in our ability to shape our common future in collective and constructive ways.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The recovery cannot be a mere restart. The reconstruction must be a transformation.



ANTONIO GUTERRES, UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL: Every country, city, financial institution, and company needs to adopt credible plans - for transition to net zero emissions by 2050.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: You can be sure that Klaus Schwab will not suffer under this new regime. If anything, he and the rest of the global billionaires will only get richer. But working class Americans will feel the pain and they're forced to sacrifice and they will be forced to tailor their dreams to this new global normal.



By the way, it's a new normal where America is just another country in a global league of nations, no better and no worse.



Now, I remember Reagan's answer to this type of defeatist approach that was sold by Jimmy Carter when Reagan spoke at the 1980 GOP convention.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RONALD REAGAN, 40TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: They tell us, they've done the most that could humanly be done. They say, that the United States has had its day in the - sun, that our nation is past its zenith. They expect you to tell your children that the American people no longer have the will to cope with their problems, that the future will be one of sacrifice and few opportunities. My fellow citizens, I utterly reject that view.



The American people, the most generous on Earth, who created the highest standard of living, are not going to accept the notion, that we can only make a better world for others by moving backward ourselves.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: The people we ran into in Mississippi seem to carry that same optimistic spirit forward. Now, Mississippi, it's a state that, of course, has its problems. But right now, its economy is booming. And its unemployment rate is nearly half that of New York City. So the people of Mississippi we ran into are not interested in settling for less.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Democrats and some in the media are saying, it's time for you as an American to scale back your expectations. Do - make do with less. Is that acceptable to you?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No. You should not change your lifestyle. Absolutely not. You should do what you want, how you want.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We're the country that leads to free world. And we have Jennifer Psaki out there, saying stuff like, 'Oh, we're having a crisis of a treadmill' is ridiculous, and it's insulting.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I've been working since I'm 16 years old. And I'm going to continue to work and provide for my family and do what we want to do.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: More Americans are seeing it. Biden and the Democrats offer an ideology of despair and decline. Meanwhile, our populist movement teaches that through hard work and innovation, and by staying true to our traditions, Americans of all races can build a better life for themselves and their families. That's the American Dream, which Biden and his global fraud friends must never be allowed to steal from us. And that's the 'Angle'.



But how is Build Back Better selling with the public? Well, RealClearPolitics has Biden's approval sitting at its lowest point of his presidency. And a recent Gallup poll found that Biden's support among independents has plummeted. I kid you not, 27 points since February.



Now, it's no wonder the net share of Americans who think the country is on the wrong track, has nearly tripled since early July. Joining me now is Tom Bevan, co founder and president of RealClearPolitics.



Tom, this has been a stunning and pretty swift fall. Americans not seeming to buy the Build Back Better agenda with gas prices, where they are, and where their buying power is shrinking by the day.



TOM BEVAN, CO-FOUNDER & PRESIDENT, REALCLEARPOLITICS: No, definitely not. And it's becoming more and more of a concern. In this recent Fox News poll, 87 percent, 87 percent of folks said that inflation was their main concern.



In a Reuters poll from last week, the economy was the number one issue of concern among voters, more than the second and third issue, public health and immigration combined. So clearly, the economy is at the top of the list. And Biden is out trying to sell his plan.



But there - in that same Fox poll, we had 59 percent of folks saying that they didn't believe that the Build Back Better plan was going to either make a difference, or it might actually make the economy worse. Only 30 - I think 38 percent said that they thought it would make the economy better. So the public is not really buying what the administration is selling, especially in terms of dealing with the issues that they care about right now, which is growth and inflation.



INGRAHAM: Now, Democrats, Tom, I think they have a new spin on the whole inflation problem. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Inflation, a major concern, it's growing at a rate we haven't seen in 30 years. How much of a discussion was that in your meetings at the White House?



REP. DEBBIE DINGELL (D-MI): So, actually probably it wasn't as much a discussion to get the Build Back Better bill passed, we get bipartisan infrastructure bill passed. It is going to begin to stabilize and it's already starting to stabilize.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, Tom, is that talking point working, that this gigantic bill is going to calm inflation somehow? How is that going to work?



BEVAN: I don't know. It's certainly - it's what they've been - they've made two arguments. Number one, that it costs zero. It's not going to add anything to the national deficit, that really hasn't been accepted by the public. And then also this idea that this is somehow going to tame - passing, you know, trillion dollars in spending is going to tame inflation. And I don't believe that the public or even most economists, believe that that's the case.



The other problem for the administration, though, is that they've been, sort of, dismissing and mocking concerns about inflation. Jen Psaki from the White House press briefing room the other day talking about, the supply chain crises. Ron Klain, tweeting something that these were high end problems. So they've been, sort of, off kilter in terms of their - not only addressing the issue, but in terms of their tone, and dismissing what the American public is talking about.



INGRAHAM: Gas prices are a daily tax on every American, and hitting the low income and the middle income Americans hardest. And their answer to that is saying - it's - this big spending bill is going to help and lower your expectations, drive less, have expectations where you don't have to buy as much as at Christmas.



I just think after the last year and a half of the pandemic, Tom, people don't want to hear, don't go to football games, they're dangerous, and don't buy as much for Christmas. That's a bummer for most people. It's just a total bummer.



BEVAN: Yes. It is sort of the managing of the decline as people like to say. And look, Biden didn't do himself any favors in his town hall last week, when he was asked about gas prices. He said, 'Well, there's not a lot I can do about it'. And really, it's up to Saudi Arabia?



Now, that's not what Americans want to hear, especially when we were energy independent just a couple years ago, and now we're relying on Saudi Arabia to determine whether people are going to be paying more at the pump here or not. That's not a message - a winning message to the American public.



INGRAHAM: Tom, great to see you. Thanks so much.



And no matter what catchy name the left uses to sell its plans, whether it's a great reset, or Build Back Better, this end goal is always going to be the same. It's about lowering your expectations, and ultimately controlling your behavior. That includes what information you consume, where you travel, and how much,, how much energy you use, and even what you eat, especially if it comes from a cow.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-N.Y.): You got to address a factory farming. Maybe we shouldn't be eating a hamburger for breakfast, lunch and dinner.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Would you support changing the dietary guidelines?



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Yes.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You know, the food pyramid. (inaudible)



HARRIS: Yes, yes.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: To reduce red meat specifically?



HARRIS: Yes, I would.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining me now is a Nebraska cattle rancher, Trey Wasserburger, the perfect last name for a rancher. Trey, good to see you tonight. What would it mean for the country if the left sparked a war on meat?



TREY WASSERBURGER, NEBRASKA CATTLE RANCHER: Hey, Laura. Thanks for having me all. And I think it's funny that we got people in our administration that have been talking about getting power after, what, 9, 10 months now. And they want to do away with something that human has been consuming for hundreds, thousands of years. And that is the most wholesome protein product on the face of the planet. And that's beef.



So it's - to take this kind of dietary guidelines, talk about lab grown meat with a Thai sulfate, high sodium, lab cultured meat, that's just not - we're not taking back what the God gave us. And that's the most wholesome, nutritious piece of protein on the planet, and that's beef.



INGRAHAM: Now, how has inflation hit your industry? I happen to know a couple of great restaurant tours that specialize in steaks, and I've been hearing it from them. What are you saying?



WASSERBURGER: Yes. I mean, also beef, we have never seen this kind of surging demand ever in our industry (inaudible) which is at an all-time high. But it's not that way. It's not that way to cattle ring, in my country, in my family, (inaudible) my fellow Americans. We are - we've seen (inaudible) during the pandemic. And they're telling us that - the administration is telling us that cattle and beef are not the same.



But just because we've just assembled it, they are. And just because it were gouging (ph) for consumers in this place that we've never seen in 30 years, that is not coming back to rural America. That is not coming back to fellow ranchers and the people that have built this country. We just simply aren't seeing that. And it's gouging our customer and our consumer at the same time.



INGRAHAM: Trey, thank you. We're losing your shot a little bit. But I think we got your point. We wish you the best. And we'll check back with you. Maybe it's the hat that threw the shot off. I don't know. Trey, good to see you.



And October 19, this show played eight seconds of B roll showing empty shelves. Well, the footage was mismarked in our system, as it actually showed shelves from March 2020. Not a big deal. But we, of course, apologize for putting up inaccurate visuals. But the really odd thing came in the ensuing days, publications from 'PolitiFact' to 'The Washington Post' were so concerned with this 8-second mistake. The question is why?



Well, it's because they want to distract from the fact that it is happening now. So in the interest of accuracy, we want to take you on a tour of the United States. Check out these shelves from Brooklyn, Saturday; and here in Connecticut, last Thursday. And then Glendale, Colorado, the Target. Well, you've had a hard time finding meat? Even toilet paper. Here are some empty shelves in Chicago; and finally in Smyrna, Tennessee.



I hope that clears some things up for the fact checkers who were very concerned with the eight seconds from our October 19th show.



And our next guest says, that if Big Tech has its way in the spending bill, they'll never again have to hire an American worker if they don't want to. So much for the Bernie Sanders and AOC crowd being champions of American workers.



Plus, the alleged rape of a woman by an Afghan refugee in Montana has officials. They're calling for a pause and resettlement. The details are shocking. In moments.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D-CA): The Build Back Better agenda, which we're trying to pass in Washington, aims to do that. It's a pro family, pro worker agenda.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This important package that will move us forward in terms of America's working families.



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): Well, it's still bigger than anything we have ever done in terms of addressing the needs of America's working families.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: But it turns out, all that was just lip service. Of course, tucked inside the so-called Build Back Better bill is an insidious provision that would flood the country with cheap foreign labor. How?



Well, my next guest uncovered sections in the bill that would essentially allow unlimited numbers of green cards to be issued to foreign workers, especially in the tech industry. Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty joins me now. Senator, what does this provision, this language mean for those Americans who want to work in industries such as tech?



SEN. BILL HAGERTY (R-TN): Laura, they hid this provision in a 2500-page bill. Certainly, they haven't been touting it. But what it does to the American worker is set them back for a generation to come. While Big Tech billionaires are smiling all the way to the bank. It gives a 10-year hiatus on caps on green cards, basically unlimited green cards, which means permanent residents for foreign workers right here in America.



These Big Tech companies can hire as many foreign workers as they want. They don't have to worry about discriminating against American workers. They can do it all day long. Just last week, Facebook actually had to settle a multimillion dollar suit for discriminating against American workers in favor of foreign workers. This provision basically allows that to happen all day long.



INGRAHAM: Now, it wasn't long ago, Senator, I think that Bernie Sanders opposed these types of policies. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (D-VT): The middle class in this country continues to shrink. Wages are going down. I don't know, why we need millions of people to be coming into this country as guest workers who work for lower wages than American workers and drive wages down even lower than they are right now.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Senator Haggerty, what the heck happened to Senator Sanders? He's completely abandoned American workers here, if this language is allowed to stay in this legislation.



HAGERTY: It's hard to believe. I mean, I wrote him on Friday to let him know that this was in the bill, perhaps he didn't know. I really am surprised to find myself agreeing on anything with Bernie Sanders.



But in this case, if he indeed wants to protect the American worker, we're on the same page. I don't know where he'll come out on this. But this bill has so many other problems. And I'm certain, the big issue here is that we're going to harm American workers. And we're going to take away the opportunity for our kids.



I was just in Memphis, Laura, meeting with leaders there, community leaders encouraging them to get young people to focus on STEM education from middle school and high school areas. This is going to be something, I think, that we've got to focus on to make a real opportunity for our youth. We've got new high tech jobs coming into Tennessee. I want those kids ready for those jobs.



The last thing we want is for those jobs to be given to foreign workers, and much worse than what Bernie Sanders was talking about in the clip. He was talking about guest workers who would come for a temporary period. These are permanent residency status, employment arrangements here. And they would allow this for a decade. Again, this will not (inaudible) for a generation to come.



INGRAHAM: Well, yes, that and then you have millions of people flooding across our southern border, who again, if the Democrats have their way, will be able to stay and work in some capacity, most of them in entry level jobs. But that's going to hurt the lower income people. And the middle income to upper middle income are going to be hurt from the visa. So American citizens are getting it every which way from the Democrats' policies.



And I'm just going to say this again, Senator, AOC, the squad, Sanders, all these so-called Republicans who are standing by silent, why are you the only one speaking out about this? Where's - where are all the other senators? I mean, honestly, where are they tonight?



HAGERTY: We've been digging in deep on this. I intend to expose this to my colleagues and I hope many other Republican senators will step up and push back on this just like I planned to do.



INGRAHAM: Yes. I hope so. Because we're going to be naming names, if they don't. Senator Haggerty, thank you for bringing this to our attention. What a scandal.



Now, for weeks we brought you a story, and story after story about the heinous crimes committed by the so-called fully vetted Afghan refugees that Biden has airlifted into the United States. Well, tonight, we have another shocking story out of Missoula, Montana, where a 19-year-old Afghan refugee has been charged with raping a woman.



Now, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte is calling on the Biden administration to halt the resettlement of Afghan refugees in the state. Joining me now is Congresswoman Yvette Herrell of New Mexico, where there was another issue involving an Afghan refugee.



Congresswoman, you say you have demanded answers from the administration and they're stonewalling you?



REP. YVETTE HERRELL (R-NM): Yes. Same story as last time, Laura. We've asked now three different times for an update on the ongoing investigation, and it really kind of makes me worry, why are we looking like it's beginning to seem as though they are protecting the Afghans and not the Americans. And I want to wonder also, are these perpetrators still on the Dona ana campus? Have they left? Because as you've seen in the news, over 700 people have walked away from these bases in America. We know at least 500 have.



And to the point that local law enforcement have been calling residence and in and around the Dona Ana base camp telling them to lock their doors and windows because they just don't know who has left the base. And now we're being stonewalled with information on an ongoing FBI investigation concerning a servicewoman. It makes no sense at all.



INGRAHAM: You know what we heard morning, noon, and night, we heard that we made promises. We made promises, so we have to bring all the people. I don't know who made promises to whom, but this is America, and you have to play by the rules. And we brought a lot of people in here on a really expedited basis who were not vetted, and who were not interpreters, and who were not translators. They were just brought here, and now they've left the base. And some are committing crimes. And by the way, the media shamelessly painted those of us skeptical of importing these Afghan refugees as bigots.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Tonight, the venomous backlash against Afghan refugees.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They are getting caught up in what I call the "brown menace," which is this Trumper, rightwing fear of people coming into the country from Central and South America. These people seem to be getting swept up into that xenophobia.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: These Afghan refugees are happy to be here, they are hopeful. I don't know about you, but these are the types of people I want living and working in my country.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Really? I don't think that last little snippet aged very well. Does he really want these people all living right next to him? I don't think so.



HERRELL: There's no doubt about it. And what's unfortunate is they continue to tell us that they went through extensive vetting. It's really hard for me to believe that somebody who worked along the coalition U.S. forces, came to America, stayed here less than six weeks, and then committed a crime such as the rape allegation. That makes no sense at all. We are talking a very serious crime here, and suddenly they have no criminal background and they passed all of these vetting processes with fine colors, and now six weeks in this is --



INGRAHAM: There is no vetting.



HERRELL: Exactly.



INGRAHAM: We have a horrible echo on the line, Congresswoman, but there is no vetting. The vetting was a big joke from the beginning, and it was sold to the public, and it was just a complete lie. Thank you for staying on this story for us.



And Dave Chapelle has a message for activists trying to cancel him, and Biden finds a peer group at least. Raymond Arroyo has all the details in "Seen and Unseen" next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we reveal the stories behind the headlines. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. Raymond, I understand that Joe Biden made a very special visit today push his Build Back Better agenda.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: As you know, Laura, the president seems to be having some cognitive difficulties of late, but today in New Jersey he gathered around a table with his peers for a policy discussion, and he fit right in. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Holy mackerel. Holy mackerel. Holy mackerel.



Your name is Landon?



I got to stay here and get my instructions. I like Legos.



I want to stay. Can I stay? I don't want to go.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: You might call that build blocks better, Laura. It was a very weird event. The president is clearly pushing the teachers' unions universal pre-k plan which has a price tag of $450 billion. My question is who thought letting Biden loose in a classroom was a good idea? He awkwardly straddled multiple children. Given his history, these were not exactly edifying images. It was a little peculiar.



INGRAHAM: What? What is he doing there, playing leapfrog? That was a strange --



ARROYO: They advise actors, avoid children and dogs. For addled presidents, that goes double. I think that would have been advised. But I don't know how this helps his Build Back Better education spend-apalooza. I don't see it.



INGRAHAM: It is like universal pre-k CRT, antiracism agenda.



(LAUGHTER)



INGRAHAM: Because if you're not turning your kids into little propagandists at age five, you've got to get them at age three.



Raymond, tell me, what's the latest about this Hunter Biden art heist? I'm sorry, I mean sale, sale of art.



ARROYO: Remember how Jen Psaki told us those purchasing Hunter Biden's art would not be buying influence at the White House. She claimed the gallery owner, George Berges, would make sure neither Hunter nor the White House knew who the purchasers were. Hunter was fraternizing with potential buyers in L.A. Now in a surprise showing, Hunter's work is on display in New York. And the gallery owner, the ethical firewall of silence, Laura, showed up on Instagram wearing a Camp David hat. The question it raises is, did the gallerist, did George Berges go to Camp David with the first family? You don't pick that hat up at Walmart. And does this complicate the ethics of this entire art sale? To my eye, it surely does.



INGRAHAM: Inquiring minds want to know. Can you get that down on Bleecker Street from one of the vendors down there, Ray?



ARROYO: I don't think so. George George Berges's friend, a columnist, George Wayne, wrote he's wearing a fabulous cap emblazoned with the presidential seal and the words "Camp David Presidential Retreat" 46 all over it. Doesn't look good. Finally, Laura --



INGRAHAM: Again, outrageous, outrageous.



ARROYO: We have some breaking news. Dave Chappelle is speaking out after Netflix employees staged a walkout after what they say or transphobic comments in his last comedy special. Netflix stood by the comedian, and Chapelle just released this on Instagram.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DAVE CHAPPELLE, COMEDIAN: I said what I said, and, boy, I heard what you said. My God, how could I not? You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. Well, it seems like I am the only one that can't go to the office anymore.



Thank God for Ted Sarandos at Netflix. He's the only one that didn't cancel me yet.



To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience. But you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody's demands.



Am I or not?



CROWD: No!



CHAPPELLE: Then let's go.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Wow, that was from a Nashville show the other day, Laura. Chappelle says his untitled documentary about doing comedy stand-up throughout 2020, he can't find a distributor. Film distribution and studios have walked away from him. But he's clearly drawn a line in the sand that several comedians I spoke with today said is a long time coming, and it's an important battle.



INGRAHAM: My question is, why does he even feel like he needs to address the few members of the trans community who are upset? I'm sure not all of them are upset, number one. Number two, it's just people making a lot of noise. Chappelle should just go on his merry way. He's making tons of money. I'm sure if he puts his thinking cap on, he's a smart guy, even though he's attacked me personally -- stupid move on his part -- but he can just get through it. He can find distribution. Are you worried about him finding distribution? I'm not. Come one.



ARROYO: No. But he's on the road with Joe Rogan and a number of other guys. And look, this is like the rebel tour that's burning the country up. But look, it incited a media firestorm, this story. You know the folks in Hollywood who controlled distribution are leaning on Dave Chappelle. But he says, look, I will meet with the trans community with a couple of conditions. I get to set the timetable. You have to watch my special in toto. And he said you have to admit, Hannah Gadsby is not funny. She is the lesbian comedian who also has a special on Netflix, and she was not too happy about what Dave Chappelle had to say.



INGRAHAM: Look, he kind of has them in a box here, which is great. I think this is hilarious to watch, because they really don't know what to do with Chappelle. And he's holding up a mirror to them, and what they should see in the mirror is rank hypocrisy. He pushes buttons the way comedians are supposed to push buttons. And they don't like it because he kind of exposes -- he kind of goes as after everybody, but he exposes them along the way. They will brook no dissent, Raymond, period. They will not allow anyone to call them on.



ARROYO: We'll see what happens. Chappelle may win this one.



INGRAHAM: I think he's winning it. I think he is winning it, and they are, as you said, Raymond -- the other folks are the most unfunny, unhappy people out there, and the rest of us are just having a good time. So you expose them, Raymond, and so does Chappelle. Great job tonight.



ARROYO: Have a good one.



INGRAHAM: All right, and still ahead, why is a January 6th rioter who led the first charge into the Capitol being shielded suddenly by the feds, and why is the attorney general refusing to talk about it? Congressman Thomas Massie has the shocking details next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm going to put it out there, I'm probably going to go to jail for it, OK? Tomorrow, we need to go into the Capitol!



OK, folks spread the word. As soon as the president is done speaking, we go to the Capitol.



REP. THOMAS MASSIE, (R-KY): As far as we can find, this individual has not been charged with anything. You said this was one of the most sweeping investigations in the history. Have you seen that video or those frames from that video?



MERRICK GARLAND, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: So, as I said at the outset, one of the norms of the Justice Department is to not comment on pending investigations, and particularly not to comment about particular scenes or particular individuals.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: The individual that the attorney general refuses to answer questions about is a man named Ray Epps. So why is he potentially important here? According to a new investigation from "Revolver," Epps may have led the breach team that first entered the capital on January 6th. Moreover, "Revolver" also reports that the FBI stealthily removed Ray Epps from its capital violence most wanted list on July 1st. Why would they do that?



Congressman Thomas Massie has been looking into this, joins me now. Congressman, what did Garland's reaction there tell you? They aren't supposed to comment on ongoing investigations, he's right about that. But this Epps thing, when they were getting grandma, hauling grandma in for questioning, but this guy doesn't get -- he just kind of disappears? Very odd.



REP. THOMAS MASSIE, (R-KY): Look, in light of the recent revelations that half the plotters in the Whitmer kidnapping plot were FBI agents or informants or assets, and in light of that video, which in part of that video, Laura, the crowd is chanting "Fed, Fed, Fed" at the gentleman in question, I thought it was only fair to give Merrick Garland, the chief law enforcement officer of the country, a chance to clear this up.



INGRAHAM: Yes.



MASSIE: Look, I'm not -- he can comment. By the way, I followed up with another question. I said, OK, don't comment on any of the suspects, just comment on your own officers in general. How many were there? How many encouraged the crowd to breach the Capitol? And how many of themselves went into the Capitol? He can absolutely answer those questions, Laura. In fact, earlier in that hearing he answered Jim Jordan's question. He said there would be no FBI agents at school board meetings. If he can tell that, then he can tell us there were none there on January 5th or January 6th.



INGRAHAM: They've said multiple times there will be no stone left unturned. It will be the biggest investigation we've ever done in the history of the FBI. But you just mentioned it, Congressman, so we need to play it, the moment the crowd seems to be onto him. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Tomorrow, we need to get into the Capitol, into the Capitol! What, no?



CROWD: Fed! Fed! Fed!



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Congressman, the crowd was highly suspicious that the feds were trying to infiltrate the rally there. Has anyone been able to explain this individual not being in custody, questioned, removed from any kind of list that the FBI had assembled?



MASSIE: It's highly suspect that his picture was on the FBI webpage, and then they took it down after six months. And I thought this was a sweeping investigation. This begs another question, Laura. If the attorney general is not going to answer any of our questions in the Judiciary Committee about January 6th, then why does the January 6th Committee, Pelosi and Cheney's committee here in Congress, exist? I assume he's not going to answer any of their questions either. Then why does that committee exist?



Merrick Garland, we should give him another chance. He should come on TV and answer this question. We are not asking about anybody was going to be convicted. We are only asking about his assets and his agents. At the time they weren't his, but they work for him now. And --



INGRAHAM: Congressman, we are going to follow up. We got it. We're going to follow up with you. Thank you very much, we'll get back to that.



And an exciting announcement next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: We have exciting news on THE INGRAHAM ANGLE. One of our awesome producers, Jessica, just got engaged. She and Malcolm are a wonderful couple, and we are so happy for both of them. Wondering why she left Ole Miss early on Saturday. I guess she had something important to get done. Anyway, congratulations. Best wishes to both of you. Wonderful news.



We have great Freedom Matters gear. We gave away a lot at Ole Miss over the weekend. Wonderful time with the people of Mississippi. Thank you for hosting us. Remember, this is all for charity. Enjoy it. Nice, comfy cozies on LauraIngraham.com.



Greg Gutfeld.



Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.