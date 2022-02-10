'Ingraham Angle' on Mark Wahlberg

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on February 9, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I always see him when I'm going to Mass in LA. I mean, for some reason, every time I go to Mass, he seems to be there. So he's a very devout guy and obviously extremely talented. And Raymond sat down with him in LA and I can't wait.



HANNITY: What's the name of that boxing movie he was in. It was really good.



INGRAHAM: Yes, yes. Really good. By the way, you were very mean to Joe Biden tonight.



HANNITY: --going for Boston.



INGRAHAM: You were very mean to Joe Biden tonight. And I'm just - playing those clips, you know, we play them - it's very - it's - I have to just take a breath from that. Oh, no. That was just - it's actually made me sad for the country, but eye opening as always, Hannity.



HANNITY: And by the way, this thing, this gift you're supposedly sending me, this package, is yet to arrive. I'm beginning to be suspicious that there's no package.



INGRAHAM: It's on its way. You know, FedEx is very expensive these days. So we just - we should've sent it parcel post that will get there by the midterm elections. Yes, midterm elections.



HANNITY: You hire people with an X-ray machine and you X-ray it.



INGRAHAM: All right. We got to go, Hannity. Awesome show tonight. I am Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight.



Now, as we just mentioned, our own Raymond Arroyo sat down with actor- director Mark Wahlberg for a wide range in conversation about canceled culture, his career, and why he made a movie centered around faith.



But first, the hate they give. That's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think what annoys me most about white people is when they pretend like they're the victim. What's also annoying is when they - you know, when they kill us.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What is fragile about whiteness when everything has been constructed around it?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, this is what Showtime thinks we all need after two years of suffering through COVID. More divisive racial hate mongering. Its new docuseries called Everything's Gonna Be All White, clever, features some of the biggest names in the racial industrial complex.



So the point, I think, is to remind everyone that even as we emerged from COVID, America has not emerged from her racist past.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: One of the definitions of American whiteness is ignorance.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: White people, we are not your problem. You are.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Should white people today feel any responsibility for slavery? Hell, yes.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Symbols and monuments, these are mementos of racism. Bring that statue down. It's about obliterating systemic and institutionalized racism.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: So is this what self righteous liberals mean when they wear those goofy, stronger together T-shirts? Do we build back better by tearing down our history? Or do we obliterate racism with blatantly racist appeals?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ROBYN DIANGELO, "WHITE FRAGILITY" AUTHOR: When you have an overwhelmingly white teaching force, right, we have a very racially homogeneous teaching force, you inevitably have the reproduction and the dissemination of racism and white supremacy.



Schools are just incredibly efficient at reproducing racial inequality.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, Lord only knows how many of our public schools have bought into this new racial spoil system, which is often guided by very handsomely paid diversity consultants.



Now, their lesson plans encourage racial introspection, racial thought, at all times. Not just in history, but in math, grammar. And look, they want you to believe that racism is everywhere in the schools, in society. It's lurking in the science labs near the Bunsen burners and embedded in algebra equations as well. Solve for X. Sounds like coated bigotry to me.



Now, to the left, racism is so pervasive, it's even in the air we breathe.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-MI): My residents are in some of the most polluted zip codes in the nation. Many of them are dying at a higher rate of COVID because of the environmental racism.



REP. AYANNA PRESSLEY (D-MA): The toxic legacy of environmental racism, it has plagued our nation for far too long.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, Showtime, I guess, hopes that their audience is growing and thinks that maybe all those students who sat through those seminars, who listen to the squad, do their ally ship and anti-racism courses, that they all have shame and remorse drilled into them for the things that happened long before they were even born.



But I think they're running into a brick wall of common sense, especially among young minorities. Biden's favorability among black voters dropped 10 points through 2021, according to the recent figures from Democrat pollsters. And it's even worse among Black Americans under the age of 35. Their support for Biden fell 25 points by the end of last year.



I think most sensible people out there know that the American dream is still out there for people of all races. Most of us know the game that's being played here. The race card is not the only one of the left's go-to weapons of choice against an America they've grown to despise, but it's also a tool of distraction from their myriad policy failures.



The fact is, for decades now, Democrats have spectacularly failed, failed the very people they claim to be helping with all this racial hectoring. The demands for reparations, their moves to remake school curricula, and of course remake the workplace culture only breed more resentment and division. So you must never apologize to those who play with racial accelerants.



The NFL gets sued for supposedly racist hiring practices. And they rush to meet with Al Sharpton of all people, one of the most corrosive forces on the planet. Sharpton is now moved from defund the police to defund the NFL.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



AL SHARPTON, NATIONAL ACTION NETWORK PRESIDENT: I've told Goodell. Yes, we march out in front of stadiums, but that's not where we're going this time. We're going into the city councils and board of ordnance to have people make motions that we will withdraw public funds until there's diversity.



They understand being hauled in in front of a city council and saying, Where's your diversity?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: So they're remaking city councils. You get it. Diversity through extortion. Well, he knows that game. Really it's just, what, Reverend is demanding. What he's demanding there is just more overt racism.



But given the choice between standing out for an American institution and caving to the money-hungry race arsonists, Roger Goodell, he picked the latter.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ROGER GOODELL, NFL COMMISSIONER: But we want to try to see as the outcomes, right. We want to see black head coaches in the NFL and coaches of people of color, and eventually gender.



If there are policies that we need to modify, we're going to do that. We will absolutely do it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Hey, Roger. Here's some advice. Giving in now will only encourage them to demand more. That's what they do.



The Radical left can never be satiated. And since their poles are in the gutter, they're going to resort to even more outlandish race baiting. And no amount of apologies or donations will ever be enough. It never is.



Heck, even after Joe Rogan apologized for racially insensitive past remarks, the vultures still swept in for more talents of flesh. The cultural Marxists getting rich off crying racism, they don't care what you said or what you did 10 years ago, five years ago, 30 years ago. They just want more money and they want more power.



A fat book contract may be, a lucrative visiting professorship, and a lifetime job guarantee anywhere they go. Because if you ever fire or discipline them, naturally they're going to scream racism.



This atmosphere of eggshell walking and nonstop racial recriminations drives people to their individual corners. It breeds distrust. It separates us. But then again, that's the whole point, isn't it? The left doesn't want us to get closer to each other. They only thrive when we're at each other's throats. And that's the 'Angle'.



Joining me now is Vince Everett Ellison, author of the new book '25 Lies'; and Amala Ekpunobi, PragerU personality. Vince, how insulting is this whole racket to you personally?



VINCE EVERETT ELLISON, "25 LIES" AUTHOR: Well, Laura, your mama law was straight up. I mean, it was right on the money. The declarative statement in my new book '25 Lies'. I started by saying, Since its inception in 1800, because of slavery, the Confederacy and Jim Crow, the Democratic Party has been the evilest institution on the face of this earth. And this is why. It's because they lie.



They say that racism is the cause of all of our problems. That is a lie. People that believe in white supremacy must also believe in black inferiority. You can't have both of them. And as a black man, I can tell you, I don't believe in white supremacy. Because it's an era of Jesus Christ, and the Son of God. I have never met anyone superior to me.



I have brothers and sisters. They all have talents. And that's all I mean, good people with talents, given to them by God that we try - that we have to elevate. And if we elevate each other's talents, we all elevate each other. The whole - all of society becomes elevated.



But the Democrats want hatred. They want envy, they want strike. They live on it. They've always had it from slavery, Civil War, Jim Crow, now socialism. They want us to hate one another, and they live off of the hate. And this is why I call them an evil institution.



You know, my book talked about 25 lies that they give, they talk about the evil. It talks about what they do wrong, and talk about how they drive all of us against one another. And this is just another example. This is racial propaganda.



INGRAHAM: All right. Amala, I want to go back to this Showtime fiasco. This - I think it's racist. This so-called docuseries. Here's one of what they call one of their comedians, heavily featured.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



AMANDA SEALES, COMEDIAN: Whiteness is a construct created only to oppress, and they use the privilege that comes out of that construct to give access for other people who don't have that privilege. If your black friends aren't talking to you about how *** white people are, it's probably because you are a white person, not a person who happens to be white. And they are also not really your black friends. So, remember that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Amala, some of these folks are incredibly privileged. They make an enormous amount of money for spouting illogical nonsense. And they travel the country selling these racial hectoring, and all these kinds of ideas that obviously aren't helping a single person get a better job, or a better opportunity. So how do you reason with someone like that as a young person?



AMALA EKPUNOBI, PRAGERU PERSONALITY: It's very difficult. We're in a day and age now where oppression is currency. And you can get a large amount of fame and support for spouting these lies in this propaganda. I did so for quite some time. And it's just ridiculous.



As far as reasoning, I say look at the results of the policies that they advocate for; of the campaigns that they're running; defunding the police; decriminalizing, shoplifting, allowing drug abuse in our streets. Specifically here in California, progressive policy has been the bane of the existence of lower income people in the communities of color in this state. So you have to look at the results here.



I'm hearing a whole lot of talk about racism. And what that does is, it takes away from the true hearts of these issues, like class, like two- parent households, like resources, like education. And when we sit and look at these issues and look at the disparate impact on people of color, and scream nothing but racism, we take away from the actual solutions at hand and actually addressing these problems. It's truly disgusting to watch this Showtime special.



INGRAHAM: Well, they want to switch the topic, because they're failing minority communities every single day in this country. And they know it. And I think they know that more minority voters are seeing the light on this as well. And I think they're freaking out.



Vince, over at MSNBC today, a Fordham University professor proposed something as a topic for a family meeting. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRISTINA GREER, FORDHAM UNIVERSITY ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR: You need to sit your family members down and explain to them, the threat that the Republican Party faces to American democracy. Walk them through the white nationalist road we are on with this particular party. They're more than willing to take this entire country off of a financial cliff and environmental cliff, civil rights. You name it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Vince, apparently nothing has changed in the United States since the segregation of South, and maybe since the early days of the Civil War.



ELLISON: The Democrat Party has been in charge of the black community for 220 years. I was born on a cotton plantation in Haywood County, Tennessee. My father was a sharecropper. He brought us out of poverty. And after college, I started working in a prison. I know the Democratic Party very, very well.



They run every crack house, every prostitute house, every failing school. Every big city mayor, every big city police chief, every judge, NGO, lots of black men is run by the Democratic Party. If you don't believe me, go to any ghetto in America and walk around it. See if you see any white Republicans anywhere.



You're going to run into black Democrats all over the place. And you're going to run into most black preachers, most black politicians and most black civic organizers, and they're the ones that are doing the conduit - they're the conduits for the Democratic Party. This is them. This is the Democratic Party. And all they do is foment hate. That's what they do, and they live off of it.



But black people aren't crazy. They understand. The know Bible when Cain was angry, because God had rejected his offering. He said, If you do well, will you not be accepted? And if not, sin lies at the door to master you. But you must master it.



The Democrats are not after the fallen. They already have fallen. And they don't know this, but they are already defeated.



INGRAHAM: Amala, the left is racializing everyday activities. I mean, everything is racist. Seems like it sometimes, even picking an emoji.



According to NPR, "Jennifer Epperson, from Houston, identifies as black and said she changed her approach depending on who she was talking to. I use the default emoji, the yellow-toned one for professional settings. Then I use the dark brown emoji for friends and family. I just don't have the emotional capacity to unpack race relations in the professional setting."



Amala, you think of the Underground Railroad and you think of Rosa Parks, and now we're at emojis. Wow.



EKPUNOBI: Right. It's completely ridiculous. And when you view the world through the lens of racism, you will find it everywhere. It's how I used to view the world, and every cross look and every color of emoji was - had racism in it. And that's how they operate.



And we really have to deviate from that, because it's a disservice to everybody who learns this sort of ideology. There are young children now being taught in school, that their race matters more than who they are as an individual, what their interests are, what their dislikes are, their merit, their character. And if we continue on this route, we're going to have a generation that is completely crippled by this narrative.



Who cares what color your emojis are? And you should question anybody who looks at you and tries to convince you of your own victimhood. And you should ask, what do they get from me being convinced of this? And when you've answered that question, you'll find that you should not be on their side.



INGRAHAM: Yes. How much do they make from selling victimhood and racializing everything around us? Vince, Amala, wonderful to see both of you tonight.



And there have been new developments in the story. We brought you last night that U.S. Capitol police may have been spying on Congressman Troy Nehls. Well, he's here with us in moments with those updates.



Plus, stick around. Actor Mark Wahlberg right here on the 'Angle'. Our own Raymond Arroyo talked with him exclusively about his new movie tattoos. Wow. So much more than that, much more important. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Now, as we told you last night, Texas Congressman Troy Nehls, he's alleging that not only did Capitol Police snoop around his office late last fall. They even grilled his staff when he wasn't there.



Now, these are serious charges, so much so that the inspector general of the Capitol Police has opened an investigation. Hmm. And when Speaker Pelosi was asked to comment on the disturbing story, she deflected.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): I have no power over the Capitol Police. Does anybody not know that? The Capitol Police have responded to that gentleman's allegation. And that stands as what it is, but I have no power over the police.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: She's so condescending. Joining me now, that gentleman, her fellow Congressman Troy Nehls. Congressman, we're going to go - get to that, what you and others have requested of Capitol Police in just a moment. But first, your reaction to the speaker's substantive response, and then kind of the flick off of you personally.



REP. TROY NEHLS (R-TX): Well, it doesn't surprise me Nancy Pelosi is not going to say nice things about me. She knows that I had been a very vocal critic of the leadership of the Capitol Police, the intelligence section, the investigators. They had all of the data, all of the material.



The intelligence in the section of the Capitol Police knew that the Capitol was going to be the target on January 6. They knew the extremist groups were going to be there. They knew that individuals had maps, that there was going to be violence and disruption. And they held on to that intelligence and it wasn't shared.



And I said, Laura, to the people that that January 6 should have never happened. The Capitol Police had the intelligence. They didn't share it. And they just kept it to themselves and I've been very vocal about that. I've also been very vocal about the death of Ashley Babbitt. I mean, the officer that killed Ashli Babbitt, Lieutenant Byrd. They conducted a very quick investigation, way too quick. And it never even went to a grand jury.



So no, I believe that that Nancy recognizes that I'm a law enforcement officer for 30 years, a share for aid. And I've conducted investigations before. And she doesn't want me talking about January 6, because I think in the end she had a role to play.



INGRAHAM: Congressman - oh, sorry, gentleman, you smell a rat. So today, you and 26 house Republican colleagues, you demanded that the U.S. Capitol Police, the - Chief Manger preserve all of their records related to any investigations, or investigative activity into any of you, or your staff. Who knows if they preserve their records?



I mean, you're just asking for the preservation now. But what might you find, do you think?



NEHLS: Well, what they said, when the chief of police brought this to my attention, that they were inside my office. They said, my door was open. I said, I understand. The officer should be there to check my office, make sure that there are no unauthorized personnel in my office. I said, but chief when you started taking pictures of my whiteboard because he felt there was some language or drawings on my whiteboard that were suspicious. I said, that he crossed the line.



The Speech and Debate Clause in the United States Constitution is very, very clear. You can't do that. And then they share that information with intelligence officers and inspectors and investigators to investigate me as to the language on that whiteboard. And then they confront a staffer with it.



I have a young staffer there. He answers the door. And here you have three special agents that look like the Gestapo, asking him questions about the content on my whiteboard. And the real question is how the hell did you get that picture of my whiteboard inside this congressional office? That's the question. And the chief doesn't seem to want to answer such questions. He doesn't want to answer it.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Congressman, it sounds almost as if they've spent more time investigating you than the shooting of Ashli Babbitt.



NEHLS: Well, I'll tell you what, if they would have--



(CROSSTALK)



INGRAHAM: All of it.



NEHLS: Yes. They seem to be spending a lot of time looking at my whiteboard in the words, body armor and a little handwritten map of the Rayburn Building. I wish they would have taken the time to look at the intelligence of January 6, and they should have spent time on that. Because January 6 would have never happened, if they'd had done their job.



INGRAHAM: Congressman, we're going to continue to follow this. Thank you.



NEHLS: Thank you. God bless.



INGRAHAM: And speaking of Nancy Pelosi, maybe the clearest sign yet that the walls are kind of closing in on her. She's trying to claw back some credibility by entertaining legislation, prohibiting members of Congress from trading stocks while in office.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PELOSI: We have to tighten the fines on those who violate the Stock Act. It's a bit - it's certainly not sufficient to deter behavior. It's complicated, and members will figure it out. And then we'll go forward with what the consensus is.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: It's always complicated when they don't want to really explain it. But remember, she resisted this move for many years. So why the sudden change of heart? Well, we know she's already cashed in big time. Her net worth was a meager of $3.5 million when she entered Congress in 1987. Today, her net worth is estimated to be as high as $250 million. So how did she get so rich?



Here now is Missouri Senator Josh Hawley. Senator, a lot of this is about the appearance of a conflict of interest in that Business Insider investigation into stock trades, I think ranked Nancy Pelosi as borderline for a number of her trades. What does the public need to understand about her? It looks like change of heart.



SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): Well, what they need to understand is that her record of self dealing has finally caught up with her, Laura. And the truth is Nancy Pelosi has gotten rich off of using her position and using it to enrich her family. And that's why we need to have a ban on members of Congress trading stock and it has to include members' spouses, because Nancy Pelosi's husband is the one who, for the both of them, has done much of this trading. And we're talking about over a million dollars in trades a year, sometimes more than that.



And as you said, she's grown very rich by using her position. She's become the poster child for self dealing in Congress. And it's time to put a stop to it.



INGRAHAM: Now, Pelosi kind of struggled to find excuses for not acting sooner to restrict these kinds of stock trades. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PELOSI: The Supreme Court has no disclosure. It has no reporting of stock transactions. And it makes important decisions every day. I do believe in the integrity of people in public service. It is a competence issue.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Senator, that's kind of akin to - Well, they didn't might - you know, he didn't have to do that chore. Like the Supreme Court doesn't have to do anything like this. I thought this is all about restoring trust under Democrat leadership. Isn't that what they promised?



HAWLEY: You know, I've got three little kids at home, Laura. And they're more responsible by a longshot than Nancy Pelosi. I mean, this sounds like a three-year-old saying that, Oh, well, yes. My brother didn't have to do it. It's absolutely ridiculous. And she knows that it is.



The truth is, she's been dealing for herself. She has been enriching herself for years in her long, seemingly endless time in the United States Congress. And she's never wanted to actually put any limits on it. She's never wanted to be accountable. And now, her record has finally caught up with her. And she can't deny it any longer, because the facts are playing for everybody to see.



So let's end stock trading in Congress. We ought to call it the Pelosi act, because she's the one who made it so clear that this was necessary.



INGRAHAM: I think that's a great idea. We just have to start getting creative the way we name our bills.



Now, Senator, I want to get to someone from your neck of the woods. Missouri Congressman Cori Bush, she's not backing down at all on using the phrase 'defund the police'.



She said that, "'Defund the police' is not the problem. We dangled the carrot in front of the people's faces and said we can get it done and that Democrats deliver, which we haven't totally delivered."



Is another instance, Senator, of Pelosi empowering the far-left catering to them? And now they can't put the genie back in the bottle.



HAWLEY: Well, I think you're looking at it. And people like Cori Bush, you're looking at the real leadership of the Democrat Party in Congress. These are the people with the ideas who are setting the agenda, and the agenda is insane. It is to take away protection from working people.



By the way, people like Cori Bush, they have private security that they use, that they hide behind, while they deny public funding for police, to folks who can't afford private security. So that's the real issue here that I think is at so much of the heart of this.



And this is, by the way, a Democrat Party that, as they want to defund the police, as they want to take away protection for working people, they are also giving crackpipes to criminals using taxpayer dollars. This is the most pro criminal administration in American history. It's outrageous. And I can't wait for the American people to get a chance to weigh in at the ballot box.



INGRAHAM: All right, Senator, good to see you tonight. Thank you.



And coming up, an ANGLE exclusive. Mark Wahlberg joins Raymond Arroyo for a look at what may be his most personal project yet. His latest film, Father Stu. You won't want to miss this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: It's time for a "Seen and Unseen" exclusive. And for that we go to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. Raymond, lucky you. You sat down with Mark Wahlberg to talk about his new film, Father Stu.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, this is an intensely personal movie for Wahlberg. He spent years trying to bring it to the screen. It's a true story of a fighter turned priest. It's kind of an wild, inspiring tale, that in some ways connects to Mark Wahlberg's personal struggle with law and the redemption he found on the far side of suffering. We talked in L.A. about the film, faith, and much more.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



ARROYO: Mark, you are a man of prayer. I know you said your faith is everything to you. You go to mass each week. Why did it take you so long to do a movie with faith at its center?



MARK WAHLBERG, ACTOR AND PRODUCER, "FATHER STU": It was just about finding the right story to tell at the right time. These movies are not easy to get may. It took actually six years to get made. But it's one of those things where, since the pandemic, lots of things have happened to me personally. All the uncertainty in the world, dealing with mortality, losing my mom, losing my other sister, losing so many friends.



ARROYO: Father's Stu story, and again, this is a priest I have never heard of, he was a guy who was really lost, trying to find his way, eventually makes his way to the priest hood. And he loses mobility over his body, complete control over all his muscles in time. And that ends up being the vehicle of his redemption in some ways.



WAHLBERG: It's probably the most unpredictable movie ever. Obviously, we've told that he was a fighter who tried to become an actor, and then he went into the priesthood. But it is so unlike that. Nothing better than showing somebody the movie that has no idea what they are watching.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Who are you here to visit, sir?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Father Stu.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You and everybody else.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You shouldn't pray for an easy life but the strength to ignore a difficult one.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You can't say I ever gave you nothing.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I skipped over thanking you and went straight to the source.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: It's a total shock, because it plays almost like a comedy at the top, and then it sort of pulls you in. Of course, we see all of our wounds in him in so many ways. What did you see of yourself when you first read this script and first came across this story?



WAHLBERG: Wow, so many things. Obviously, my past, but also my present, and my looking for my purpose. And obviously, God has continued to bless me and put me in this situation, not to continue to grow and work on Mark Wahlberg, the person, but to do his work, and finally giving me the skills and the tools to go out there and articulate the message that he wants me to --



ARROYO: I would say both your story and Father Stu's are ultimately redemptive stories, and they are hard won redemptive stories.



WAHLBERG: Yes. Yes. That's why the scene in the prison was so important to me and I think the most pivotal, because it's about not giving up. It's about not giving up.



ARROYO: Tell people what you say in the movie, what Father Stu says there.



WAHLBERG: Yes, well, he's pretty harsh with them, but he speaks their language. Stu, he himself and all of those prisoners, that could easily have been his life, he was on that track for quite some time. And he basically says that with all this stuff going on with your family and everything else, God is not going to give up on you. Don't you dare go giving up on yourself. And he's challenging them to turn around their lives. It's never too late. As long as you're breathing you have an opportunity to redeem yourself.



ARROYO: I love the line earlier in the movie where somebody says the church doesn't need the word of God to be preached by a gangster.



WAHLBERG: And he says, maybe that's exactly what they need.



ARROYO: I agree.



WAHLBERG: Jesus didn't come to save the righteous. He came to save the sinners. We're all weak. We're all weak.



ARROYO: Do you think we as a people, as a society, are too quick to judge and drop people into boxes and cancel them over one offense, one problem, one moment in their lives?



WAHLBERG: Yes, especially when you have stuff in your own closet that you have to worry about. For me personally, I know I have made a lot of mistakes in my life. But I have been focused since I was 16 or 17 years old turning my life around, and that is a daily task that I have to continue to work on. And we all have our moments. It's not my place to judge, and I know that all the work that I'm doing is to hopefully, hopefully, when it's my day to be judged, that I get a pass, I get to go --



ARROYO: Get to go through the turnstile.



WAHLBERG: Absolutely.



ARROYO: It was a fantastic story I read where you had tattoos on various parts of your person, and when you went to have those removed you took your kids to the appointments. Why?



WAHLBERG: Well, here's the thing. The first tattoo I got my mom was, oh, my God. She couldn't believe it. You're going to regret that. And then I said, OK, I did regret the first up with because it didn't really mean something special to me. But every other tattoo that I put on my body had a very special meaning to me. I had a rosary around my neck with "In God I trust" across my stomach. I still thought, I'm not really supposed to mark my body. And I was trying to really also get them removed work for personal and professional reasons. So I took my children. My daughter now has two tattoos, my 18-year-old.



ARROYO: Wow.



WAHLBERG: So it didn't work.



(LAUGHTER)



WAHLBERG: But you've got to figure those things out for yourself.



ARROYO: That's OK, she'll take her grandkids to her own appointment.



WAHLBERG: Hopefully technology will be easier, because it took me seven years to get --



ARROYO: Yes, it's a lot. They burn it, right, they keep burning it off.



WAHLBERG: Yes, yes, yes.



ARROYO: It's not pretty.



WAHLBERG: Very different from sitting there having a cold beer and some guy gives you a tattoo, and four beers later, you got the tattoo.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: Seven years is a long time.



WAHLBERG: It's easier on the way out.



ARROYO: Why is "Father Stu" needed now, this story? Why do you think this is the moment that, whether it be through providence or your own efforts, this is the moment that it premiers?



WAHLBERG: People need to have faith and hope. Young men need to know what it's like to be a real man. And there are many -- you could literally list a million reasons. And just turn on the news, you turn, anywhere you look, there are reasons for people, encouraging people to have faith and have hope. I didn't know that we would be releasing this movie in a pandemic. I just knew that I needed to make this movie and this was my calling, this was my mission. And now it's needed more than ever, and hopefully it will do something really important people and help a lot of people.



ARROYO: Is this a turning point for you in your career?



WAHLBERG: It's really a turning point for me in my life.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



ARROYO: There is much more to this conversation, Laura. Look, "Father Stu" was written and directed by first time director Rosalind Ross. She has created an Oscar worthy masterpiece. This thing is incredible. Mel Gibson and Wahlberg turn in these moving performances. I watched this with Mariella, my 16-year-old daughter. We were in tears for the last 20 minutes of this movie. It's an emotional powerhouse. "Father Stu" premiers on Good Friday. There's much more to hear about it.



INGRAHAM: Oh, my gosh, I got tiered up watching. Great job interviewing him, and I think we want to see more of that kind of conversation on TV, hope and redemption, and a lot of talent to back it all up.



ARROYO: I agree.



INGRAHAM: Raymond, thank you. And the entire interview with Wahlberg is on FOX Nation right now. Raymond, thank you. Fantastic.



And still ahead, a current teacher risks her job to give a behind-the- scenes look at the sickening racial curriculum in Santa Barbara, California. Plus, we speak with a mom who is turning her fight for her kids' schools into a political run. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Do you ever wonder why teachers' unions are so opposed to curriculum transparency? Because then they can't really brainwash your kids as easily, right behind their parents' backs. A teacher in Santa Barbara at the unified school district there, Christy Lozano, made a shocking discovery recently. She found a treasure trove of woke lesson plans hidden on password protected teacher portal, and then she was brave enough to take it public. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There is a tab called "Specifically for white folks." Under this tab, there are a bunch of links, "White supremacy doesn't stop at the teacher lounge door." Tactics are assume racism is everywhere every day. It has preschool lessons to second grade, third to sixth grade, and secondary resources. Black Lives Matter at school. Lots of information here that they are teaching to your children.



We can celebrate the LGBTQIA pride month, teaching on pronouns, the gender unicorn.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: You want to know why parents are getting involved? It's because of stuff like that that you just saw. Not only do teachers and administrators think these things are appropriate for kids as young as preschool, but that they should be delivering it behind teachers' backs. We will continue to bring you these examples and the brave faces sending then our way.



So how do you turn this legitimate outrage into action? My next guest was so enraged by the COVID mandates at her kid's school in deep blue Manhattan, she decided to run for office. Joining me now is Maud Maron, New York congressional candidate who is running to unseat Democrat Carolyn Maloney. Maud, now, Governor Hochul, who Tucker likes to remind us, was not elected to anything, she will roll back mask mandates, she said, but only for businesses, not for these poor children. Your reaction?



MAUD MARON, (D) NEW YORK CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: It makes absolutely no sense. It is -- it's really -- everyone now knows and accepts the fact the children are at the least risk from COVID, so children should not be bearing the harshest restrictions, which they have been doing in New York City and other cities across the country. We should have started with, well over a year ago, normalizing life for our kids, which would have meant opening schools properly last year, taking the masks off, getting them back into extracurricular activities. and we've done just the opposite in New York City.



INGRAHAM: The kids should never have been out of school, maybe for a couple of days, but we pretty much knew the truth about this virus and kids from Italy's experience in the spring of 2020. But nevertheless, Governor Hochul has a rationale.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. KATHY HOCHUL, (D) NEW YORK: Kids are in a very concentrated setting, and also adults can make their own decisions. Children still need adults to look out for their health. This is all about looking out for the health of our children. And parents will be reassured to know that we protect them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Maud, I guess adults get to make decisions for kids, but not their parents. What?



MARON: It makes no sense. I dined out -- it makes no sense. I was in a restaurant a few nights ago in New York for a long and lovely meal that I enjoyed, and I sat there unmasked for about three hours with people who are younger than me, with people who are older than me, because that's possible for adults in New York. It should certainly be possible for my five-year- old who is in kindergarten and who wants to play with his friends in the school yard during recess.



INGRAHAM: Maud, you're a Democrat running to unseat --



MARON: I am certainly am.



INGRAHAM: -- a Democrat incumbent. I want to get away, if we can, from even doing red and blue states, because I think a lot of policies really are just about common sense. Like what works, what doesn't work. What's efficient, what's not efficient. And this is one of those issues that I think blurs all political lines, or at least it should. Is it impossible in New York to unseat these incumbent dinosaurs? How hard is that going to be?



MARON: Where I live in New York, it is often a choice between which Democrat you want to vote for, because of the numbers of registered Democrats and Republicans in our district. I am running because I'm mad. I'm mad that the long time Democrats in Congress are not looking out for families like mine. I'm running because I'm worried we're heading into the third year of COVID restrictions on our children, and our cities are getting less safe while our schools are closed. Those are not policies that work for families.



And I'm running because I know that I'm not alone. I talk to parents all over the city throughout my district and beyond, Democrats and Republicans, who have the exact same concerns and the exact same worries about how to get our city back on track and make it work for families.



INGRAHAM: Do your mom friends, a lot of them are quite liberal, do they also have concerns about pushing this vaccine on five-year-olds and below? We had a doctor on last night, Dr. McCullough, who said absolutely no way. That was what he said about the vaccines for the kids.



MARON: I've been pretty public about my vaccine position. I'm vaccinated. My older children are vaccinated. I think there is, that there's really good data that supports vaccinations being useful for reducing hospitalizations. But where I come down on is it's a parent's decision. And with young kids, there just really isn't robust data. And I think reasonable people can come to different conclusions, and there is no reason why that decision should be in the hands of politicians, certainly not politicians in an election season.



INGRAHAM: Maud, we've got to roll, but I think it's fascinating that you're taking on this challenge. We'll be following it closely.



The Last Bite next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Economist Paul Krugman has a message for all you working class folks worried about inflation.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PAUL KRUGMAN, ECONOMIST: Basically, the bottom half of the workforce doing a lot better relative to inflation than the top half. It's the highly paid who are seeing a big lag behind prices.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Yes, the Federal Reserve banks in New York and Cleveland both found that lower income folks are hit hardest, Paul. Wrong again.



That's it for us tonight. "GUTFELD!" next.



Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2022 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2022 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.