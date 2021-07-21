'Ingraham Angle' on infrastructure bill

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," July 20, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. We have a big show for you.



Senator Ted Cruz is here on what could be a devastating decision by the Biden administration at our border. Plus, Congressman Jim Jordan is going to tell us how he intends to stop another witch hunt as a newly tapped member of the January 6 Select Committee.



But first, coercion and compliance. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.



Now they've enlisted stars from sports and pop music, and they've done TikTok videos and conducted lotteries and they still have had trouble moving the needle a lot on the vaccine question.



Now according to latest figures, those who have received at least one shot breaks down as follows, 47 percent of whites and 62 percent of Asians have received one dose. Now, compare that to 39 percent of Hispanics and just 34 percent of African-Americans who've gotten at least one of the shots.



Now, back in the spring, as you'll recall, public health officials and the Biden friendly media, they were pretty optimistic about meeting that 70 percent vax goal by July 4, but they've ended up just pretty bitter and angry.



PETER HOTEZ, BAYLOR COLLEGE OF MEDICINE DEAN: We're in this terrible, terrible situation right now. We're seeing this massive surge. All predicted and predictable when you have that combination of delta and low vaccination rates.



VOICE OF BRIAN WILLIAMS, MSNBC HOST: Mounting fears that this Delta variant with a big assist from the anti-vax movement in our country is pushing our country in exactly the wrong direction.



JONATHAN CAPEHART, MSNBC HOST: Are we in danger of backsliding in the fall? Could we see shutdowns again? Do you think?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, that's what I'm worried about.



INGRAHAM: Now, their frustration spilled out at a senate oversight hearing today when Kentucky Senator Rand Paul asked Dr. Fauci a specific question about the type of research that we knew was being conducted at the China Wuhan lab.



SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): Knowing that it is a crime to lie to Congress, do you wish to retract your statement of may 11, where you claimed that the NIH never funded gain-of-function research and move on?



ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NIAID: Senator Paul, I have never lied before the Congress. And I do not retract that statement.



PAUL: You take an animal virus and you increase the transmisability to humans, you're saying that's not gain-of-function?



FAUCI: Yes. That is correct. And Senator Paul, you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly.



PAUL: --from the lab. But all the evidence is pointing that it came from the lab, and there will be responsibility for those who funded the lab, including yourself.



FAUCI: I totally resent the lie that you are now propagating, Senator. It is molecularly impossible.



PAUL: No.



INGRAHAM: No, it's not. Because I don't think that's right. Well, everyone watched this, right. And sure, Senator Paul was tough. But it's an oversight hearing. And this is the only time that Anthony Fauci actually gets questioned by someone who knows something.



Now, a man who's been collecting a fat taxpayer funded salary for almost half a century, shouldn't he be accustomed to getting pressed on important issues? But instead, Fauci came across as rather arrogant and demeaning. Of course, he's simply tracking the snarky attitude of his favorite media personalities.



Now, NBC and CNN, they don't bother digging into the shocking story that the U.S. was actually funding the lab, where the virus most likely escaped. Now, that might compromise their source and their hero, Dr. Fauci and instead of examining why tens of millions of Americans are opting out of vaccination, they huff and puff and insult their fellow Americans. And of course, they look for scapegoats.



SEN. DICK DURBIN (D-IL): There are two host of programs on Fox Primetime that can only be characterized as anti-vax quacks.



JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Americans literally celebrated in the streets. There was, of course, no Fox News back then. No Tuckers and Lauras smearing the idea of getting vaccinated.



KATE BOULDAN, CNN HOST: Alabama, 34 percent of residents are fully vaccinated. Only 37 percent of the vote in that state went to Joe Biden. Mississippi, 33 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, 41 percent of the vote there went to Biden. And it is American politics that is killing the American people right now.



INGRAHAM: She's a lot of fun. Now, in response, the White House is embracing a campaign of cutthroat intimidation against anyone who questions the official position on COVID. And this goes far beyond stripping them of their first amendment rights on social media.



FAUCI: I do believe at the local level, Jake, there should be more mandates.



INGRAHAM: Oh, well, the health expert simply refuse to cede power. The shutdowns and controls, let's face it, they've been one big power trip that these guys just don't want to ever see end. So people like Fauci glibly dismiss concerns about adverse vaccine reactions. They refuse to acknowledge the broad benefits of natural immunity and those already exposed to the virus. Instead, it's just one-size-fits-all solution.



FAUCI: The hesitancy at the local level of doing mandates is because the vaccines have not been officially fully approved. And I think when you do see the official approval, Jake, you're going to see a lot more mandates.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And what will these new controls cover? While the liberal shill Max Boot argues for something tantamount to a COVID caste system. "Start mandating that anyone who wants to travel on an airplane, train or bus, attend a concert or movie, eat at a restaurant, shop at a store, work in an office or visit any other indoor space, show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test."



Well, like many faux conservatives, that Boot chap supported endless deployments to change hearts and minds in Iraq. But apparently he doesn't want to waste time trying to change hearts and minds in the U.S. How's this for their new motto? Spread freedom abroad, smother it at home.



And a message to those other Republicans who are so eager to line up and not along with the so-called government experts, you may want to ask whether this is about setting a precedent for a future mandate of a different sort. Climate mandates or racial justice mandates. Of course, they would argue that both of those have severe health implications.



Hell, it's already happening in Connecticut. Federal employees there are threatening to stay home from work because their commutes, they argue, contribute to climate change. I kid you not.



Now, colleges and universities are on board with pushing the non- vaccinated, denying in mission even to those with a sincere objection. They want to punish them, or proof of the antibodies or T cells, that won't count either. Apparently, academia's belief in diversity, equity, inclusion only goes so far.



So the shame game will extend to unvaxxed schoolchildren who face being ostracized in both public and private schools as well. So you can imagine the desks placed far apart from others, they'll be shut out from extracurricular activities with growing pressure to remask all of them, vaccinated or not. This is sick and un-American. And by the way, it's also anti-science.



HARVEY RISCH, PROFESSOR, YALE SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH: It's damaging to the kids and it's all theater. There's essentially no evidence that there's benefit for the kids or for the teachers.



INGRAHAM: Even the pro-lockdown UK has rejected mask vaccinations for those under the age of 17. Perhaps the Brits want to avoid getting hit with the same type of massive protests that are growing across Europe for all these COVID mandates. They've prioritized vaccines in Britain for the truly vulnerable.



What should be obvious to everyone now is that the threats and harsh tactics against the vaccine skeptics, it just ends up hurting the pro-vax case. The more you try to coerce people, the more suspicion grows. The more defensive the experts are about answering legitimate questions, the more questions they end up raising. Does arguing with Rand Paul help the vaccine case? Of course, it doesn't.



Now, I realized giggling with Olivia Rodrigo on TikTok was much more fun, but come on. Has calling people fascist, racist, anti-science troglodytes for the past year helped accomplish what Biden promised? He promised to bring unity to a divided country. Has their smear and fear routine fostered a greater spirit of bipartisanship? No, and no.



America is a nation founded in liberty that has thrived in large part because we always understood that citizens deserve their space to work out their own conclusions. Hectoring people, bullying them, mocking them, only going to make matters worse.



Not that President Biden would take it, but my advice would be, drop the entire thing. Let people come to their own conclusions. No more mandates, no more masks. Tell Fauci to retire and tell Americans it's time to keep calm and carry on. Be smart. Use your common sense.



This virus may indeed be seasonal, and we've done an excellent job of protecting the elderly and the vulnerable. Thank you, President Trump. Cases will ebb and cases will flow and most will be asymptomatic. That's a good thing. Millions have opted to get the emergency use vaccine after doing their own risk benefit analysis. That's a matter of individual choice. Individual choice is a good thing.



The American people are not a conquered enemy for politicians to rule over their free people with rights enumerated in our Constitution and bestowed by our Creator. If everyone respected that basic concept, would have a lot less coercion and a lot more calm. And that's THE ANGLE.



Here now former Kansas Secretary of State and current Kansas Attorney General nominee Kris Kobach. Kris, you get the sense that these health officials talking about mandates, they don't think for one moment about our Constitution, nor do they think about the harm that these lockdowns and this ostracizing of people has done to our country over the past year. They don't think about it at all, never have.



KRIS KOBACH, KANSAS ATTORNEY GENERAL NOMINEE: Yes. That's exactly right. And the constitutional barriers, thank goodness, are significant for them imposing a government mandated vaccine program at the state or local level.



If there's at least three constitutional provisions that they will be violating, there's of course the 14th amendment, protection of liberty interests against a person being forced to have an substance they don't want injected into them. There's the First Amendment, free exercise of religion clause, which if a person has a religious objection of faith based objection, that comes into play. And if it were a truly coercive mandate, where they were not even allowing people just to take a fine, but were going to their homes and forcing them, then you'd have a fourth amendment protection against an unreasonable seizure in one's home.



And so the Constitution does protect us here. But you're right, these people pushing it in these congressional hearings seem to have no knowledge of or care for.



INGRAHAM: No, but they're not going to do that, Kris. I mean, what's clear from Fauci is that they're hoping business does their bidding for them. So they they're going to have a clever bypass to get around the constitution, the same way they use the social media companies to limit speech, they're going to use corporations to limit movement, work and travel. Watch.



A.B.STODDARD, REALCLEARPOLITICS ASSOCIATE EDITOR: If your pastor tries to force a vaccine, or your mother-in-law, or your friend, or someone in the news, or Dr. Fauci, you're not going to take it. But if your boss does, it's more likely that you'll change your mind. And I think a lot of people are going to expect that businesses will be mandating vaccines.



INGRAHAM: Now, Kris, what do the states do at that point? I mean, if the businesses are mandating COVID vaccines and just rejecting any request for an exemption, pretty much everyone?



KOBACH: Right.



INGRAHAM: Then what?



KOBACH: Well, yes. And that's the real danger, Laura. And you're right to point it out. And that, of course, is that the businesses aren't constrained by the Constitution in the same way that the state is. And that's why so many states, mainly red states are rushing now to try to put into place statutes that protect their citizens against privately enforced vaccine mandates by businesses.



And unfortunately, three quarters of the state legislators are not in session right now. And they won't start again until January unless there's a special session. But there are statutes that are - bills that are already getting a put out there. I've drafted one that your viewers can - are welcome to email to their legislators and encourage them to get in the hopper. They can go to allianceforfreecitizens.org to get a copy of it. It's already running in Pennsylvania, and it'll be up in Kansas, Missouri and a bunch of other states.



But yes, we have to get this in front of state legislatures if we were to protect our citizens against these (inaudible)



INGRAHAM: I will say, the snotty reaction to states like Alabama and Mississippi, it doesn't just extend a vaccine hesitancy. This is just a cultural bias against those states. Period. They don't like those states. They don't like their trucks they drive and how many kids they have. So it's not just vaccine hesitancy they're sneering at, it's their entire being. I want people to understand that.



So I think the red states thrive if these mandates go forward. I think the red states that say no, they're going to continue to thrive. Kris, great to see you tonight.



And joining me now on the political implications of all this, Dinesh D'Souza, conservative author, filmmaker, host of Dinesh D'Souza podcast; and Phil Kerpen, President of Committee to Unleash Prosperity.



Phil, mandates are now being seriously considered, Fauci is practically giddy about the prospect. The political implications of this, what are they?



PHIL KERPEN, COMMITTEE TO UNLEASH PROSPERITY: Well, I think this is a huge political mistake. The Democratic Party and the media are going down. They're going to further polarize the issue. They're going to alienate more people and they're going to drive the people who are on the fence away, not just from getting vaccinated, which is the stated objective of this, but away from them ideologically and as voters. So I don't see how this accomplishes anything positive for them.



INGRAHAM: Dinesh, the mandates don't just apply to the vaccines. America's curious doctor said this.



LEANA WEN, CNN MEDICAL ANALYST: If there is proof of vaccination and everybody is fully vaccinated, then you can take off your mask. It's time for us to reinstate some of these masking mandates, while in the meantime, ideally, aiming for proof of vaccination so that we can really boost our vaccination numbers.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Dinesh, punishment to boost vaccines. How does that work?



DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE AUTHOR & FILMMAKER: It's very creepy that you see not only the government trying to use the full extent of its power to coerce its own citizens. But as you mentioned earlier, an effort to kind of recruit the private sector into imposing its punishments.



Now, I think the constitutional question here is whether the government can enlist private sector agencies to do what the government itself may be constitutionally forbidden from doing. In other words, think of if the government hired a private agency, for example, to do unreasonable search and seizure, could they get away with it by the fact that the government can do it? So they're just going to get private companies to do it?



I think the question here is, and in some ways, this is the kind of - I'd almost call it the fascist blueprint, because the fascist blueprint in its classic definition, is a merger of the government with the private sector to kind of bring all the citizens into lockstep.



INGRAHAM: Well, Phil, when you see the reaction of just the regular citizens here, to this kind of browbeating and hectoring and bullying and insulting, like they're all stupid for not rushing out. Even, I was watching Biden today with Super Bowl champs, Tampa Bay. And he kind of turned around and he said, "Now you all got to get vaccinated". You saw some of the guys going, "OK".



Who know, I mean, there are a lot of the young, healthy athletes, they're not getting vaccinated. They don't want to get vaccinated. So is the NFL going to say, they can't ever play, or they get to get tested every five minutes? How does this all work?



KERPEN: Yes. They are going to (inaudible) test them every couple minutes and mask them and subject them to all these protocols until they give in and get the vaccine. And frankly, Laura, I think that we've got this whole vaccine story upside down in this country from the White House, and all their media allies on down. We should be telling a very positive story on vaccines. We have enormous uptake among seniors, which is overwhelmingly where the disease and death is with COVID. We've got 89 percent of seniors in this country with at least one vaccine. There's no state below 77.5 percent. And there are only five states below 80 percent. And basically everywhere, the seniors, the people who are at risk, they looked at the cost benefit, they said, look, they are unknowns with this, but I know my risk with the virus is bad. And seniors go ahead and get it.



And I suspect that if you had the ability to parse the data by the other high risk categories, you'd see very high vaccine uptake and the other high risk categories also. They don't cut the data that way. So we don't know that for sure. But people are generally really aware of whether they're at high risk and whether it makes sense for them to get the vaccine or not.



INGRAHAM: That's a very smart way of looking at it.



KERPEN: And they should just present information, as you said, let people decide.



INGRAHAM: And the coercion just has the opposite effect. Dinesh, I know you wanted to chime in on the fugitive Democrats and that the discovery that a number of them, six total, at least so far, have tested positive after their sojourn to Washington DC. And now one of Pelosi's staffers has it, some White House staffers have it. They revealed today at the White House briefing, and they're all apparently vaccinated. What?



D'SOUZA: Right. So I think the whole Texas runaway scheme has turned out to become kind of a comedy. It's like the thieves are making with the getaway car and the loot and the car breaks down and suddenly everybody has the disease. And they're supposedly vaccinated. And not only this, I think when they get back to Texas, there are people waiting to arrest them.



Now, what I think is particularly telling about all this, is that although the media has been hailing these Texas Democrats as heroes, what they are doing is exactly the same as what the January 6 protesters are accused of doing. They're obstructing an official proceeding.



In fact, if you think about it, the January 6 guys, I mean, they delayed that proceeding by what an hour or two hours, the Texas Democrats are essentially preventing the Texas Legislature from going into session for, now days, and it could be weeks, it could even be months. And so this is a kind of assault on the Democratic process. And so, I'm really glad to see karma getting a hold of them.



INGRAHAM: Well, the magic bus of COVID. I mean, this - you can't even write this. But we're learning that the White House doesn't even count most of its staff cases. They only count a very small percentage of their cases, which again, kind of makes the point that case numbers don't matter. It's symptomatic serious illness.



I know, as Phil has said many times, is what matters. So the White House is kind of following what we've said all along on this, don't worry about the case numbers. All right, Dinesh and Phil, great to see you.



And if the Biden administration really does care about that Delta variant, why are they resending a rule that keeps COVID from actually crossing our borders? Senator Ted Cruz reacts in moments.



INGRAHAM: All right, the Delta variant. It's all we hear about. Well, there are some cases the Biden administration seems to be kind of fine with. COVID cases among migrants in the Rio Grande Valley are up 900 percent in the first two weeks of July.



Now, despite this fact, team Biden wants to repeal the Trump era public health order known as Title 42, that kept up to 750,000 migrants out of the country due to the heightened risk of COVID.



According to the Free Beacon, "As part of the preparation for that policy reversal, senior Department of Homeland Security officials warned staff that they'll have to process up to 1200 family units a day on top of the flood of humanity they're already dealing with at the border."



Now, when asked about the national security implications, well, the White House just puns to the medical bureaucrats.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: As it relates to travel restrictions for here - to come to the United States, any decisions about reopening international travel will be guided by our own public health and medical experts. We will continue to be guided by public health guidelines on how we reopen travel to within our borders.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Here now is Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Senator, your reaction to this?



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Look, the Biden administration has gone extreme and hard left. And if you look at priorities, there's a hierarchy of priorities with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. At the very bottom of the list is your freedom, is your freedom to choose whether or not to get a vaccine, your freedom to choose what to do with your life. Down at the bottom of the priority list for the Biden administration is your right to go to work, to have a job, your right to send your kids to school. Above that they put the virus in fighting the pandemic. They put that in the next level.



So they view COVID is more important than your right to go to work or send your kids to school. But above that in their priority list is their desire to have open borders. And so, they're willing to impose all of these mandates on American citizens and at the same time at our southern border, they are releasing hundreds of thousands of people. We're on pace to have over 2 million people cross our border illegally this year.



And what does the Biden administration want to do? It wants to repeal the laws that have enabled us to keep out people who are COVID positive, even though that is driving up the rates of COVID infections. And this is radical, open border policy that doesn't make any sense and that is endangering American health.



INGRAHAM: Now, Senator, I have to ask you about this issue we talked about at the top of the show, which is this lurch toward COVID mandates in states across the country. Kris Kobach addressed the constitutional issue. Given your background, I'd love to hear what you have to say about what we're looking at here, which is not maybe people not being able to fly, people not being able to check into hotels, go to work and so forth.



CRUZ: So I think it's real simple. There should be no mandates. There should be no vaccine mandates, there should be no mask mandates. We should respect individual liberty. Now when it comes to vaccines, I believe in vaccines. So I've been vaccinated, Heidi has been vaccinated, my parents have been vaccinated, Heidi's parents have been vaccinated. I am encouraging Texans and Americans to get vaccinated, particularly if you're elderly, particularly if you're at a high risk category, I think taking the vaccine makes sense.



But I also believe in individual liberty and responsibility. I think you're able to make that decision for yourself. You're able to look at the cost- benefit analysis and to make a choice about whether getting vaccinated is a good idea. I think for schoolchildren, I can tell you Heidi and I, we haven't vaccinated our girls. The cost-benefit analysis is different for kids.



The rate of serious COVID infections for children is so low that trying a new vaccine for us doesn't make sense. Other parents may make different decisions.



But the left doesn't believe in individual responsibility. They don't believe in individual choice. They want the government to mandate, you must obey. So I've introduced legislation in the Senate to ban vaccine passports, to ban the government saying we are going to issue a document to make sure you've had a vaccine. I've introduced legislation to end the mask mandate on airplanes. It is crazy right now that airplanes are mandating mask mandates. It doesn't make any sense. And Democrats are opposing this because they believe you don't have a right to make a choice for yourself.



LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: People are called anti-vaccine when they are really anti-mandate, correct?



CRUZ: Yes.



INGRAHAM: That is the real trick. You are antigovernment control because we think it leads to perhaps the next lockdown or the next mandate, the climate change mandate, or the racial justice mandate, or whatever the next mandate it, because you start and people start bowing down to it.



CRUZ: I'll tell you something from inside the Senate. So on the question of masks, I've never been on the extreme on either side, so I've never understood the people that want masks at all times no matter what. And I've, frankly, never been with the people that say never wear a mask no matter what. Particularly early on in the pandemic, it was a dangerous disease, I was willing to take a reasonable step to slow the spread of the disease.



But I'll tell you, when I got vaccinated, once I was vaccinated, I stopped wearing my mask on the Senate floor. There were just three of us, three senators out of 100, we'd all been vaccinated, who were not wearing a mask. There was Rand Paul, there was me, and there was Roger Marshall. And I've got to tell you, people looked at you like you had three heads when you walked on with no mask. And I said, I believe in science. Vaccines work. And then suddenly, magically, when Joe Biden was under some real political pressure, the CDC changed their recommendation and said OK, vaccinated people don't have to wear masks.



INGRAHAM: Now they're going back again. They might be going back.



CRUZ: Everyone took off their masks. And now they are going back. And by the way, if you want to encourage people to get vaccinated, this idea of the left, you're getting people now saying even if you're vaccinated you've got to wear a mask. That is idiotic. My answer to that is no, no, no, hell no. And if you want to encourage people to get vaccinated, if you suggest nothing in your life will change, we are going to lock you in your bedroom forever even if you're vaccinated, people aren't going to choose to do so. I don't think that makes any sense, and it's the result of people that are frankly, they believe in government power and they don't care about your individual freedom.



INGRAHAM: Yes, it's about control, and Senator, you stated it very eloquently. Thank you so much, good to see you tonight.



And ahead of a Parent Teachers Association in Virginia had a message to parents fighting Critical Race Theory -- let them die. The full video and the mother who shot the tape, next.



SCOTT BRABRAND, SUPERINTENDENT OF FAIRFAX COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Our goal remains high quality education for every child in a safe and secure environment. Our reality is that we will continue to face challenges and changes as we live through this pandemic. Nothing has been perfect. Nothing will be perfect this school year. That is just the truth.



INGRAHAM: He's very inspiring, isn't he? Fairfax County, Virginia, is among the most educated and wealthy school districts in the nation, but you wouldn't have guessed it from what school administrators and teachers have put parents through during COVID. That's why members of the Fairfax County Parents Association, an advocacy group that was formed during the pandemic to push for reopening schools, gathered enough signatures in an attempt to recall certain board members.



Joining us now, someone who helped spearhead this movement, Saundra Davis, cofounder of the Open FCPS Coalition. Saundra, the Fairfax school spokeswoman Helen Lloyd called this recall campaign misguided and based on incorrect information. Your response?



SAUNDRA DAVIS, OPEN FCPS COALITION CO-FOUNDER: We think not. The parents in our organization have watched every board meeting, and they promised that as COVID infections went down that they would dial up and returned kids back to school. And they didn't do that, and they did it slow. And in fact, up until two weeks ago, they had promised some of the special ed students to come back in the summer for some recovery services, and a few days before that was to begin, they unceremoniously canceled half of them because they've mismanaged their staff.



Their attention is on other things, like their pet projects and social justice issues, and the kids have been left to flounder. And there's still no plan for fall. The last four board meetings, they haven't mentioned a plan. They keep saying a strong return to school, but there is no details.



INGRAHAM: What? No, people have to understand, this school district around D.C., of course it's wealthy, influential, powerful, but this should be the creme de la creme of public schools, public school systems. It's a disaster. And there's a school board member, Elaine Tholen, who is named in your position, said this at a recent board meeting.



ELAINE THOLEN, FAIRFAX COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER: All students deserve to attend sustainable schools that enhance their health and wellness, prepare them for 21st century careers, and support a thriving planet. We are taking a step towards leaving behind a livable, viable earth for our most precious resource -- our children.



INGRAHAM: I wouldn't hire her to walk my dog, OK? She has her eye on the ball. Sustainable schools? They are not even in school, Saundra, necessarily.



DAVIS: So this woman have abstained from return to school votes in the past. She did nothing to push forward. The only reason the school is open this year is because of parents like us. They had no intention of opening at all, and everything they did along the way was because the parents that were involved. So the parents and the students are Charlie Brown, and they are Lucy with the proverbial educational football.



INGRAHAM: So the solution is to get these board members recalled and to run new candidates for the board and take the board over seat by seat, correct? That's what you have got to do.



DAVIS: Correct, that's what is going to happen. I've been on the streets collecting signatures since last fall.



INGRAHAM: I've seen you. I've seen you.



DAVIS: You have. You will be surprised to know that I'm a Democrat, and we are a grassroots bipartisan group, and everybody on the board, we've been writing letters, we've gone to them and spoken to them personally. I've tried to warn them that there is a bipartisan tidal wave coming their way. They don't look us in the eye, they don't write us back. And if we can't recall them one by one, there is an election in November in Virginia.



INGRAHAM: Saundra, thank you. Keep it up. Good look. Keep us up to date on what happens.



And Fairfax County, Virginia, has also, of course, been on the front lines of the Critical Race Theory debate, and the advocacy extends well beyond some leftist teachers and administrators. Now, check this video out our next guest captured. It featured the Fairfax PTA vice president in training, someone named Michelle Leete, offering some choice words to those who oppose their divisive curriculum.



MICHELLE LEETE, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT OF TRAINING FOR THE VIRGINIA PTA: Let's deny this off key band of people that are anti-education, anti- teacher, anti-equity, anti-history, anti-racial reckoning, anti- opportunities, anti-LGBTQ plus, anti-children, anti-healthcare, anti- worker, anti-environment, anti-admissions policy change, anti-inclusion, anti-live and let live people. Let them die.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: There was applause when she said "Let them die." Asra Nomani, Fairfax mother, took that video. She joins us now. Her son recently graduated from Fairfax County public schools. She helps run the watchdog group Parents Defending Education. Asra, Michelle Leete has since resigned.



ASRA NOMANI, PARENTS DEFENDING EDUCATION: She has.



INGRAHAM: But a lot of people there applauding, however.



NOMANI: Oh, yes. As disturbing as what Michelle Leete had to say is the crowd in front of her. So I was at that camera angle taking the footage, and I just went there armed with my cellphone, that's all I had, and my notebook and my pen, as a mom in Fairfax County trying to hold our school board officials accountable. We were in front of -- right before a school board meeting.



To my left was Bryan Graham, the chairman of the Fairfax County Democratic Committee. Next to him was the delegate that's on the Fairfax County Human Rights Commission. Across from them, teachers union representative. Next to her, the service employees representative.



INGRAHAM: So these are all liberals. These are all big liberals. We've got to move this along. These are all big liberals. My question is, we have conservatives and Democrats together working to recall other board members. So where is the crowd showing up when people like this are making these outrageous, frankly threatening statements about parents who are paying their salaries? We need crowds that dwarf the people that are there.



NOMANI: Yes, absolutely. This is the machine that is up against parents like Saundra, who just spoke.



INGRAHAM: We've got to have our own machines. We've got to have our own machines. Forget their machine.



NOMANI: Yes, and that's what's happening. That's what's happening



INGRAHAM: Roll right over them with our machine.



NOMANI: Yes, we have to supersize ourselves, and that is what we are trying to do. We have organized parents across the country now. There are folks that are going to school board meetings. I called them the marching millions. Folks that are trying to drown out these voices that are trying to shut us up, because they would like to see us dead. They are effectively trying to put the mute button on us at every school board meeting. And so what we have to do is just stand up. We have fight back, and recall the school board members that refuse to listen to us, run for election, write letters, and speak out.



INGRAHAM: Yes, I think showing up in large numbers and voting en masse to defeat every single one of these frauds who are on these school boards who don't want their teachers in the classroom, and when they are in the classroom, want to indoctrinate the kids on Critical Race Theory and all this other stuff. So Asra, thank you for taking that video. It made a real difference.



And Congressman Jim Jordan has just been tapped to be one of the GOP reps on that January 6th select committee. He's here next, and he is going to tell us how he intends to fight another witch hunt. And who should also be investigated during the process? Stay there.



JIM ACOSTA, CNN CHIEF DOMESTIC CORRESPONDENT: If the Republicans are looking for somebody to turn this process into a food fight, look no further than Jim Jordan.



KIRSTEN POWERS, CNN POLITICAL ANALYST: He alone is one of the most disruptive members of Congress and will do as much as he possibly can to hijack this and be theatrical.



REP. RUBEN GALLEGO, (D-AZ): Certainly allowing someone like Jim Jordan, who is, again, a walking clown show onto a very serious committee is just a ridiculous idea.



INGRAHAM: Congressman Jordan joins us now. Congressman, isn't it fun being so loved? I feel the same way lately. So doesn't it give you the warm and fuzzies? Does it really upset you to hear that criticism, that you're just going to be the ant at the picnic of the January 6th commission? Your reaction to that?



REP. JIM JORDAN, (R-OH): I tell my colleagues all the time, if the mainstream press and the liberal Democrats aren't saying anything bad about you, you're probably not doing anything any good. So you know that feeling, too, Laura. You're out there fighting the good fight and you get attacked by the left all the time. So that's just part of the deal.



Look, will she kick me off of the committee? I don't know. Since when does the other team's coach get to determine who gets to play for our teams. So we will see what happens. But I do know what this is about. This is about attacking President Trump once again because, frankly, Laura, what else are they going to talk about? Are they going to talk about crime going up in every city? Are they going to talk about inflation where the price of everything, gas, bread, milk, airline tickets, used cars, everything is -- are they going to talk about that stuff? So they have to focus on the only thing they know which is attacking President Trump because he did such a good job and they can't stand that.



INGRAHAM: Your pal AOC has a few thoughts on your being chosen for the January 6th commission. Watch.



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, (D-NY): Kevin McCarthy has decided that his role as the minority leader in the House of Representatives is essentially to be chauffeur of the clown car. And he believes that his job is to champion some of the most ludicrous, irresponsible, and dangerous members of this party instead of centering some of the more even keeled and responsible members of his party.



INGRAHAM: So Congressman Jordan, the responsible members of the party, people like Adam Kinzinger and others, they would agree with the Democrats that this was an insurrection worse than any worldwide insurrection that has ever occurred.



JORDAN: If they want to use the term responsible, you know what would be responsible? Is to ask the fundamental question, why wasn't there a proper security presence and posture that day? And frankly the only one who can answer that is Speaker Pelosi. But my hunch is the reason we didn't have the backup there for those good Capitol Hill police officers is because what happened in the summer of 2020, Laura. Democrats normalized anarchy. If you attacked police officers, destroyed small business, they said that's fine. They called it a peaceful protest. And worse yet, they raised money to bail those very people out of jail.



So with that as a backdrop, you probably can't have the kind of presence you need when you're having this kind of -- this number of people coming to the capital. So I doubt the Democrats would address that question, but that would be the responsible thing to do.



INGRAHAM: Yes or no, should Nancy Pelosi be the subject of an investigation?



JORDAN: She should have to answer the question, why wasn't there a better security presence that day? It wasn't like we didn't know there was going to be a big rally that day, for goodness sake.



INGRAHAM: Congressman, thank you, good to see you.



And up next, we celebrate a big anniversary. Stay there.



JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: I am on the fully vaccinated, joined team Pfizer. And I did go jogging today in the park. And this was the mask that I wore with a doctor's mask under it.



Our own former president inciting people into violence and pushing them more into this violent white extremism, much the way bin Laden did.



I don't allow people to just make up and say lies on the show.



I called him spicy Biden today.



Who run the world? Obviously, Lil Nas X.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



