'Ingraham Angle' on growing resistance to Biden's assault on liberty

A well-known Canadian immunologist was part of the group that did some of the early research on the mRNA COVID vaccine. Now, Tuesday night, he revealed they missed something significant. He's back tonight with more on that.

But first, a time for action. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle".

Now, in case you didn't notice, Democrats love shutdowns and COVID mandates as much as they love, I don't know, high taxes and climate regs. Now, in fact, I think it's safe to say that many liberals were never happier than when Americans were forced by their government, out of the workforce, out of school, away from church, and even away from friends and family.

Now, not only was there all that interrupted time to finally catch all see six seasons of Downton Abbey, all that time for YouTube yoga and planting herb gardens, it presented them a golden opportunity. The viral emergency could offer a stealth way to change America forever. A fearful public, they wagered, would also be a complacent public.

Now, interestingly, anti-lockdown demonstrations have drawn massive numbers abroad, in France, in Greece, Australia, and the UK. But here, even when the COVID dictates made zero sense, like limiting restaurant capacity or masks on student athletes playing outside, there was shockingly scant public protest here. Now, this was much to the dismay of Dr. Scott Atlas.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCOTT ATLAS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE COVID ADVISOR: There's a total disconnect in the country about how many - what people have as information. My hope is that the American people are a little less compliant and, sort of, fearful.

At some point, you have to really look at the data, you have to stop being afraid. These people are really damaged. But at some point, people have to really, sort of, regain their independent thinking.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Independent thinking. That's a novel concept. Now, the Biden White House, whoever is actually running it, is counting on you staying panicked, or being scared, or having zero independent thought. That way they have the run of the place. Will the public even notice that Biden's education secretary is now leaving the door open for more school closures?

I want you to listen closely to the words may be disrupted.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIGUEL CARDONA, SECRETARY OF EDUCATION: I'm worried that decisions that are being made that are not putting students at the center and student health and safety at the center is going to be why schools may be disrupted. The reason why schools are disrupted because of the politicization of this effort to reopen schools. We know what works. We have to keep our students safe. We have to keep our educators safe.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now I have a question. Does Randi Weingarten send over draft remarks verbatim, or does she just provide an outline for that guy to parrot? The man has the gall to hint that schools may be disrupted after what they did to our kids for 18 months. That damage, sir, was not enough for you?

With vaccines that are widely available, any teacher who doesn't show up to teach in person should be fired. Period. But it gets worse.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARDONA: I am echoing the President's call to action to post pop-up vaccine clinics in every school across the country to enlist trusted leaders in our community, to build vaccine confidence.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Such a sickening encroachment on parental rights needs to be met with a vigorous, sustained, substantive protest from the people who pay their salaries. This is no time to be silent or afraid. Think about what Biden has done just this week. He's defied the Supreme Court's clear directive by extending a moratorium on evictions rent free after all for everybody. It's totally unconstitutional, unlawful to take income from landlords coast-to-coast. Don't have congressional approval, he's doing it anyway.

And just today, Biden signed an executive order to significantly raise the fuel efficiency standards on U.S. automobiles. He says there's no turning back to phase out gas-powered cars. His goal is that by 2030, half of all cars sold in the U.S. will be electric. Who made him king? He's clearly abusing his authority under the decades old Clean Air Act to satisfy the greeniacs.

And I guess we're just all supposed to sit back and applaud as our chief executive with a stroke of a pen aims to eliminate an entire American industry. Think of the job losses here, not just within the auto industry, but all the other industries that support it. And if you think that this won't cause us to lose a significant percentage of manufacturing to foreign sources, you going to have to be smoking something.

China already makes most of the EV batteries, electric vehicle batteries for the world. And Biden's move, intervening in the free market, it's only going to make matters worse.

And it's not only Democrats, by the way, that need to hear from you, the people. The Old Republican Guard needs to hear from you as well. I'm talking Mitch McConnell, Roy Blunt, Mitt Romney, Lindsey Graham, Senator Cassidy and others. They all supported Biden's 2700 page so-called phony infrastructure bill that's paving the way for a tandem consideration of the

$3.5 trillion behemoth budget bill.

Hello, inflation; hello, higher taxes, endless regulation, new entitlements, and goodbye fiscal responsibility. It's a total abdication. I am sickened by what the Republicans have done.

Now speaking of abdication, what's happening at the southern border is - that's worthy of impeachment. There have been more encounters there just this year than the populations of eight U.S. states, and governors and non- border states are being kept in the dark.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Do you know how many migrants have been shipped to Florida? Are you given any notice?

GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): No notice. They do not tell us. We have to sometimes do - we try to do investigations. But they do fly people in, they fly in accompanied minors.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, we've arrived at a point that kind of reminds me of another time in the not-so-distant past. When the Obama administration was also up to no good.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RICK SANTELLI, CNBC ON-AIR EDITOR: This is America. How many you people want to pay for your neighbor's mortgage that as an extra bathroom and can't pay their bills? Raise their hand. President Obama, are you listening?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Are all you Americans listening now? Things are worse now than they were when Santelli made that play. Back then our national debt stood at about $10.8 trillion. Today, buckle up, it's $28.4 trillion, and growing exponentially. It's time for a new Tea Party type movement to form, to organize and to fan out across the country. On issues ranging from critical race theory to masks and schools, we're already seeing sparks of activism.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This kind of stuff is poison. This will tear this country apart if it becomes a part of our fabric.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Just because I do not want critical race theory taught to my children in school, does not mean that I'm a racist, damn it.

(CROWD SHOUTING)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Your power does not supersede that of the U.S.

Constitution and the first amendment rights of the citizens of this great nation. Let's be very, very clear who has the power.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And voters in New Jersey and Virginia in just a few months, they have a chance to push the big spending, race hustling, school closing, job killing, masks pushing politicians back on their heels and those governor's races. The Democrats sent their activists to Washington, conservatives, sometimes are content to watch theirs on TV. Can't be the case anymore.

Now, the GOP should be investing huge amounts of money in Virginia, in New Jersey, and conservative activists need to engage.

Glenn Youngkin would be a terrific governor in the Old Dominion. And Lord knows, New Jersey needs new leadership. With the Newsom recall, oh my goodness, this is amazing, the GOP has an opportunity to at least make a case why conservatives, sensible political leaders, are urgently needed there.

So a tea party 2.0 movement could appeal to frustrated African-Americans as well who don't want to be demonized for their personal medical decisions and could also appeal to Hispanic business owners. They didn't work hard for their American dream only to have lockdowns turn into a nightmare.

And suburban women, they might not have voted for Trump last time, but now do they want their kids indoctrinated, to this poisonous ideology at school? And what about urban professionals who are sick of paying high taxes to live in high crime neighborhoods? And to evangelical voters who don't want to be told that their faith is not essential by Washington bureaucrats or godless governors?

It's time for an American call to action. I don't care what you call it, what you name it, what you brand it, but the principles are all found in our Constitution. This movement is where freedom matters, where work matters, where personal responsibility matters, where school matters, where safety matters, and where truth matters. And that's the angle.

Here now, one of the few journalists who's been holding the GOP's feet to the fire over the infrastructure scam, and is likewise calling for something resembling a new age Tea Party is Phil Klein, editor at National Review.

Phil, I was at some of those early Tea Party rallies. I spoke at a number of them. They were demonized, they were ridiculed. But those people in

2009-2010 made a real difference. What's happening now on the ground?

PHILIP KLEIN, EDITOR, NATIONAL REVIEW: I mean, it's really upsetting what's happening. What's happening is that Joe Biden, he violated his Oath of Office by deciding that he was going to implement a law or a regulation - an order in this eviction moratorium that the Supreme Court said was illegal, and that Joe Biden himself did - said before issuing it that it didn't pass constitutional muster. His adviser said that not only did Biden kick the tires, but he double, tripled and quadruple checked it. And that even a more limited order wouldn't - had no legal base.

INGRAHAM: Right. Phil, we know what they did. You've documented this brilliantly on this show and National Review, and you're one of the few to really pick it apart. Republicans went along with this. 17 Republicans, I'm going to continue to say their name, night after night, because it's embarrassing. However, we need a movement in this country that stands up across the board against all of this unlawful government seizing of power from the people. And we had it in 2009 into 2010, made a massive difference in retaking Congress. What are the chances that that kind of movement can be organized again?

KLEIN: I mean, I think that their chances just because the overreach has gotten so egregious, and then unfortunately, Republicans aren't doing anything to fight back. And I think one of the things that the Tea Party movement did that was significant was that for the first time Republicans and members of Congress had more to fear from going along and going to Washington and just hiking, spending and just rubber stamping new spending.

And they actually felt pressure to try to cut spending and to try to return to constitutional principles. And now you have Republicans getting completely rolled by Biden.

And keep in mind that, I mean, the scam keeps getting worse for weeks and months. The Republicans supporting this have said the bill would be fully paid for.

INGRAHAM: Oh, Yes. We have to show this. Yes, I want to show this, because it touches on what you just mentioned. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is paying for our infrastructure bills all paid for. We don't have a debt, we're going to incur more debt and throwing on to it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is a bill which is paid for.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is something which Democrats and Republicans can support. It is paid for, and it does help the American people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And Senator Cassidy repeated that claim, I believe, on the show a couple of nights ago, but the CBO scored it. It's $265 billion off, not paid for, Phil. What about the reckless spending on the part of Republicans?

KLEIN: It's completely unbelievable. And keep in mind that this is just all this is, it's the warm up act. It's just greasing the wheels for the $3.5 trillion bill that Democrats hope that that's going to do basically intrude into every aspect of people's lives from birth into retirement.

INGRAHAM: But Cassidy actually fell - Cassidy came on this show and tried to argue that the Republicans voting for infrastructure first made it less likely that $3.5 trillion was going to pass. I mean, I didn't want to be rude to him, I was like that is just (inaudible) that's a total falsehood that he said on this show and I'm sorry. He was not telling the truth, or he's really dumb. I don't know which is the case. He's not a dumb man. I don't think he's a medical doctor, he can't be dumb. But he - when he came on the show and said it was going to be more difficult, Phil.

KLEIN: Tell that to Chuck Schumer who says, oh, we're going to get through this bipartisan bill so that we could move immediately to the $3.5 trillion. That doesn't seem like Schumer is quaking his boots.

INGRAHAM: Phil, thank you so much. Thank you for writing about this, too.

Now, he's often tough to follow. But Joe Biden has tried to walk us through his thought process and illegally extending that moratorium on evictions.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I got on the phone and contacted a number of Constitutional scholars I've relied on for years beyond my own team. Most said, we think you have the authority to do it.

But in this court, who knows? So I asked the CDC to go back and take another look at it. They concluded that if you had a completely different change. I can't guarantee you the court won't rule that we don't have that authority, but at least we'll have the ability to, if we have to appeal, to keep this going for a month, at least, I hope longer.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now we know one of those scholars was Harvard law professor, Larry Tribe. Now, you might remember that Tribe was among the most deranged Russian conspiracy theorists, at one point suggesting that a Russian plane crash was purposeful, to silence someone who could hurt Trump. It's with that knowledge we present Tribe's speechless argument.

First, this new ban is not nationwide. It just affects 90 percent of the nation. And second, the state of the pandemic gives the CDC more power. All right, what's the truth? Joining me now, GW law professor Jonathan Turley.

Professor, do these arguments pass legal muster in your view?

JONATHAN TURLEY, CONSTITUTIONAL SCHOLAR: No, this is really breathtaking, and it's mendacity. I mean, it's like being caught stealing a BMW, and then claiming the right to steal a Lexus. I mean, the problem is not the make of the car, it's the act. And so what they're saying is, well, we'll just issue a new order. That wasn't specifically the order of the Supreme Court was talking about just a few weeks ago. The Court made perfectly clear that this is unconstitutional. The only reason that they didn't strike down the order is because it was expiring.

Now, Tribe and I are not particularly fond of each other. But it often seems like when the Democrats want to lead foot, the law, the light is always green at the corner of Tribe and Constitution Avenue. I mean, you can have disagreements as we have in the past, we can even have positions that have evolved. But this is really beyond the pale. I mean, there is no constitutional authority.

And then the president came out and said the quiet part out loud, and said, "Well, most of the experts I've talked to said that this is unconstitutional. But I talked to some experts and they said, well, go for it." But then he added, "But the fact is that before the courts can shut us down, we can get a lot of money out of the door." Well, he's ignoring the fact that that would be an unconstitutional expenditure of money. He took an oath on January 20 to uphold the Constitution. There wasn't a condition that allowed you to ignore that constitution and for a good cause. And that's what he seems to be suggesting.

INGRAHAM: And, Professor, I need to get to this breaking news. The Washington Post is reporting, just moments ago, that "The Biden administration is considering using federal regulatory powers and the threat of withholding federal funds from institutions to push more Americans to get vaccinated. So the effort could apply to institutions as varied as long-term care facilities, cruise ships, and universities, potentially impacting millions and millions of Americans." This is quite something.

TURLEY: It is. I wrote a column about a week ago saying that we've had this transition, the Biden administration began with what was called reasoned consent in the column, that he was - he said, we'll just convince people to take vaccine. He convinced me and my family. We took the vaccine. But then that sort of failed. About half the country didn't take the vaccine. So they went to induced consent.

Ohio offered million-dollar lottery tickets, and now the President is offering 100 bucks if you take the shot, and that's not having a huge amount of success. So they're moving to the final stage, which is coerce consent. And the President said, he doesn't want to order a federal mandate. And instead, he's using surrogates, like some type of shadow state of all of these corporations and saying--

INGRAHAM: But right now he's withholding funds. He's going to withhold federal funds from universities if they don't require kids, it looks like, to get vaccinated. Is that constitutional?

TURLEY: Well, there'll be a challenge. I mean, it depends on how it's done.

If they're too heavy handed, it could be unconstitutional. But the other problem is that he's doing this without talking to Congress, saying, should this be a condition of all of those federal funds that you gave us because they weren't a condition when these bills were passed.

INGRAHAM: Now, Professor Turley, this is - I think all of this is breathtaking. And we didn't even get to Brett Kavanaugh on what he did on the eviction issue, but there is a chance to change that now. All right.

Thank you, professor.

And one week ago in Minnesota, this is a stunning story, a 55-year-old woman was beheaded in broad daylight. Story has hardly gotten any attention. We're going to bring you the details. Plus, due to Biden's failed policies, McAllen, Texas, has become ground zero in the immigration crisis. The mayor of McAllen is here. Oh, boy. He has a message for Biden.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: There are NGOs and other international organizations who are vaccinating migrants. Certainly, that helps keep a range of people safe in the country.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But you think that it's keeping people safe in McAllen, Texas, where 7000 COVID-positive migrants have been released into the city since February. 1500 in the last seven days?

PSAKI: Well, I think it's important to note what's actually happening in McAllen. So there's actually been - they signed a disaster declaration that improved setting up a temporary emergency shelter to provide a space to create an isolated space to mitigate this issue.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh, we have endless money to build tent cities all over America.

Fantastic, Jen. Well, that's, of course, the press secretary of the White House referencing an emergency declaration that my next guest was forced to enact, because of the Biden administration's gross dereliction of duty at the border.

Joining me now is the mayor of McAllen, Texas. Javier Villalobos. Mr.

Mayor, thank you for being here. I want to say this again, because it bears repeating. Since mid-February, there have been over 7000 confirmed COVID-19 positive immigrants released into your city, including 1500 in the past week alone. And worse - and when we're running around in mask our kids in schools. They're just flowing into the United States. What's your message tonight to President Biden?

MAYOR JAVIER VILLALOBOS (R-TX), MCALLEN: Well, certainly, actually, we are fortunate that those people or those immigrants were not released into McAllen, instead went through McAllen to the rest of the United States. It was just recently that the NGOs are incapable, or do not have the capacity to take care of the rest of the individuals. But they have not necessarily stayed here. They've been throughout.

Just two days ago, we had to - of course, last week we enacted, or I signed a disaster declaration, because look, we finally need help. And we blame it, people blame us sometimes they're in the municipality. We tell him it's outside of our jurisdiction. If you want to place blame, we know exactly where to do it. And that's in Washington.

And whether it'd be the President, Congress, the Senate, whatever it is, they're the ones who can take care of it. And also, we know that it can be the immediate issues we have right now that we're - it's - there's an overflow. We have to - we had to two days ago put up emergency tents. We have never had to do that before.

Fortunately, we had some assistance by a county commissioner and our county judge where we moved those tents outside of the city of McAllen and are not in the county. But it's a--

INGRAHAM: Mayor Villalobos, how much is this all costing?

VILLALOBOS: Well, for the city, it hasn't been too much yet, because we still had some FEMA, some federal funds. But we had to do the declaration because, look, it's - we're running out of money and running out of money quick. And at the very end, this is not our responsibility. We don't do this. We don't deal with immigration. So it's making it difficult to us to our community wasting our resources, and not just money, I mean, manpower.

It's very difficult. Our community is now angry, where before we could handle in, I think, we're at a point where it's very difficult now.

INGRAHAM: They should say the texts I'm getting from friends right near you and McAllen. People actually work in the government for a particular branch of the government. They said no - the pictures don't do this justice, does not do the outrage of what's happening on the ground justice. The COVID- positive migrants who are being dumped into the United States, Mayor, not only endangering your community, officials there, but people across this country, what about that fact?

VILLALOBOS: Well, that's exactly what I'm talking about. Because the immigrants don't stay in McAllen, or at least they didn't before. But now, of course, I think everybody knows there was a conflict between the hard Governor's order and the directors from up north from the federal government. And it was even harder to send them out.

Now, with the increase in COVID positivity, it went from 4 percent to six to eight now in excess. Immigrants are testing in excess of 16 percent positive. So now we can't even move them, now they're staying. And we just can't handle that anymore.

INGRAHAM: INGRAHAM: Mayor --

VILLALOBOS: With the stroke of a pen?

INGRAHAM: Yes.

VILLALOBOS: I think it's something that Washington can take care of with the stroke of a pen, and they should.

INGRAHAM: Life under Trump, what was that like versus life under Biden in McAllen?

VILLALOBOS: Without getting into politics, let me just tell you real easy.

Six, seven, eight months ago, we did not have the issue we are having now.

It's totally different.

INGRAHAM: Mayor, thank you. We wish you good luck. We will be following this story.

And now to a story that's enraging as it is chill. One week ago, a man named Alexis Saborit of Shakopee, Minnesota, was arrested after beheading a woman in broad daylight. This heinous crime would sure be national news.

What was the motive? Who was this man? Did he have any criminal background?

Was he an American citizen? Now, all those questions remained obscured, not worthy of examination until one Minnesota attorney and blogger started digging.

Now Scott Johnson of the popular "Powerline" blog joins me now. Scott, tell us what you learned, and why others seemed disinterested in this shocking and grisly story?

SCOTT JOHNSON, "POWERLINE" BLOG: Laura, it's really a heartbreaking and enraging story, as you suggest, and I have been working on it for the past week. Saborit just mad an initial appearance on the murder charge this past Friday. And in the course of that hearing in the initial appearance, he said he wanted to be deported to his country. That got my attention. The fact that this beheading happen in broad daylight in the leafy Twin Cities suburb of Shakopee, Minnesota, on a residential street got my attention.

And unbelievably, at the time he beheaded his girlfriend, America Thayer, a legal immigrant citizen of the United States who changed her name to America when she became a citizen, he was on his way to court on an underlying arson crime, three felonies, incredibly violent, that also involved the use of the machete that he used to behead America Thayer on his way to court this past -- a week ago Wednesday. So both things taken together are just unbelievable. Have we ever had a public beheading in broad daylight? I don't think so.

INGRAHAM: No. And his immigration status is what? How did he get into the country?

JOHNSON: He came, he entered -- he is a Cuban illegal immigrant. He entered through El Paso in 2007, and by 2012 there were two deportation orders that he had racked up. And ICE was not able to deport him because Cuba wouldn't not take him back. So we have been stuck with him, and the guy has been a one-man crime wave, beating up women and committing crimes for the past 10 years.

INGRAHAM: We can look forward to more grisly crimes given what has happened at the border over the last six months. This is -- thank you for doing the digging. No one else did it, Scott. Thank you.

And Tuesday night we brought you a Canadian immunologist who was part of a team tasked with researching the COVID vaccines. Now, he says they may, in part, a big mistake. He is back with us with more and moments.

And summer is not over yet, so make a statement. Get your Freedom Matters beach towel. It's made in the USA. Remember, all of my profits go to Little Sisters of the Poor, and also all the great mugs. I don't have a towel with me -- I do, but I can't reach it. And great hats, all made in the USA, all for Little Sisters of the Poor. Go to LauraIngraham.com. Much more in the show tonight. Stay there.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: We are seeing an outbreak of the unvaccinated.

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I want to be crystal clear about what is happening in the country today. We have a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK, the echo chamber, but is that true? The Biden administration has been citing data that 99 percent of COVID deaths and 95 percent of hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Well, it turns out, that statistic is grossly misleading, something the CDC director inadvertently admitted today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: Those data were data that were from analyses in several states from January through June, and didn't reflect the data that we have now from the Delta variant. We are actively working to update those in the context of the Delta variant.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh, really. Well, a vast majority of this country was unvaccinated, Rochelle, for the first four months of the year. Thus the numbers would obviously skewed towards those dying and hospitalized being in that category. So why is the CDC skewing the data?

Joining us now is Dr. Byram Bridle, associate professor of viral immunology at the University of Guelph who has been researching the COVID vaccine.

Doctor, thank you for joining us in part two of this interview with you. Is it accurate to now call this a pandemic of the unvaccinated? Or do you think those who are vaccinated could also be contributing to the emergence of these new variants?

DR. BYRAM BRIDLE, UNIVERSITY OF GUELPH PROFESSOR: Laura, thanks for having me back. Absolutely it is untrue to be calling this a pandemic of the unvaccinated. In fact, I would argue that -- and it is certainly untrue that this flipping of the messaging to scare people into thinking that the unvaccinated are somehow driving the emergence of novel variants. This goes against every scientific principle that we understand.

The reality is the nature of the vaccines that we are using right now and the way we are rolling them out are going to be applying the selective pressure to this virus to promote the emergence new variant. Again, this is based on sound principles. We have to look no further than chemotherapy for cancers and the emergence of antibiotic resistant strains of bacteria.

The principles are this -- if you have a biological entity that is prone to mutation, and the SARS coronavirus two, like all coronaviruses, is prone to mutation, so if you have a biological entity like that and you apply a narrowly focused selective pressure that is nonlethal, and you do this over a long period of time, this is the recipe for driving the emergence of novel variant. And that's exactly what we're doing. Our vaccines are focused on a single protein of the virus, so the virus only has to alter one protein. And the vaccines don't come close to conferring sterilizing immunity.

People who are vaccinated still get infected. It only seems to be particularly good at blunting the disease. And so what that tells you, therefore, is that these vaccines in the vast majority of people are applying a nonlethal pressure, narrowly focused on one protein, and of course a vaccine rollout is occurring over a long period of time. That is the recipe for driving novel variants.

INGRAHAM: So that's driving the variants. And so your theory that it is exact opposite of what they are saying, because they're trying to demonize and intimidate those who have chosen not to be vaccinated for whatever reason. So they are to blame, they should be shunned, they should be punished, denied services, and stuff --

BRIDLE: It's ridiculous. If anything, the unvaccinated are likely acquiring probably in pretty substantial numbers naturally acquiring immunity, which I would argue from an immunological perspective is going to be much more protective than the vaccine-induced immunity against novel variants.

INGRAHAM: So again, something the administration refuses to address head on or accept, the idea that you have B or T cell memory immunity to this ongoing virus, and that you would not then need a vaccine, correct?

BRIDLE: Yes, it is shocking to me as an immunologist, because basically, yes, you are correct. Essentially our immune systems actually work. They do respond to pathogens, and they do protect us from pathogens. And there are published papers, people can look up a paper done by authors Seti (ph) and Corati (ph) that was published in a nature journal, and it shows very clearly, as to several very good peer-reviewed publications, they show very clearly that natural acquired immunity against SARS coronavirus two is very potent. It's very long-lasting. And importantly in the context of novel variants, it is very broad in its scope. So it is going to be very balanced. We're going to have lots of antibodies and T cells. And the thing is, it targets multiple components of the virus.

INGRAHAM: Not just the one protein.

BRIDLE: Exactly

INGRAHAM: Not just the one protein. And that's why we should test for it.

BRIDLE: So the variants will occur. Yes, exactly. So variants will occur that are going to be able to bypass the vaccine induced immunity, but those viruses aren't going to be changing all the other components that people who have naturally responded are protected against.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Bridle, thank you. This is stunning how it is being sold to the American public, and demonizing the people who have chosen not to be vaccinated. Thank you.

Now President Biden's lurch towards illegality wasn't made independently.

He was coaxed by one radical congresswoman in particular, Cori Bush. So what do we know about her? THE INGRAHAM ANGLE investigates next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, (D-NY) SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: Above all, Representative Cori Bush gets huge credit. One person who changed things for tens of thousands, may be hundreds of thousands of people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Watch out, AOC, there's a new Squad darling on the block. And this one was so effective that she forced the president to just break the law. No big deal. So who is this Congresswoman Cori Bush? Since she now wields so much power, it's only fair to ask. She rose to prominence in the smoldering ruins of the Ferguson, Missouri, riots. Though the entire unrest was built on the "hands up, don't shoot" lie, she continues to call it her formative movement.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. CORI BUSH, (D-MO): We decided that we aren't going to wait any longer for change. If you didn't really understand what happened, what was birthed right her in St. Louis, Missouri, in Ferguson, if you did't understand, we're about to show you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Since that time, she has accused the U.S. of being systemically racist.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. CORI BUSH, (D-MO): The federal government must account for its ongoing role in perpetuating, supporting, and upholding white supremacy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Very positive. She has revealed she doesn't believe in gender.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. CORI BUSH, (D-MO): I am committed to doing the absolute most to protect black mothers, to protect black babies, to protect black birthing people, and to save lives.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That disqualifies her going forward. And she claimed January 6th was an inside job.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. CORI BUSH, (D-MO): When you have people on the inside that are planning to hurt the very people that they are working with, and you actually sought out to hurt us, you planned this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: But it was her unrelenting campaign to defund the police that sent her up to the top of the Democratic Party. Her platform became a bit awkward, though, after FOX News discovered Bush spent 70k in just three months for her own private security detail. That's how it always works. But when CBS finally caught up to our reporting, well, she was unrepentant.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. CORI BUSH, (D-MO): I private security because my body is worth being on this planet right now. I have private security because they, the white supremacist, racist narrative that they drive into this country.

So suck it up. And defunding the police has to happen.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Brandon Tatum, former police officer and author of "Beaten Black and Blue." Brandon, St. Louis is expected to see an 83 percent year over year increase in police leaving the department. So the average resident of Cori Bush's district, can they afford private security details?

BRANDON TATUM, FORMER POLICE OFFICER: Of course they can't, Laura. This lady is -- I could say more words, but it's a family show, and I'm sure my parents are watching. But Laura, Cori Bush is a complete hypocrite. There is no way in the world that she really loved the inner-city, you represent St. Louis, which is one of the crime capitals of this country per capita, and you represent St. Louis, you claim to represent the black and brown bodies of the inner city. Yet you don't want them to have security. But you will pay $75,000, she said she will pay even $100,000, whatever it takes to keep her black and brown body safe while everybody is struggling. She is a complete hypocrite.

Defunding the police never works. It never will work. It is going to put people in danger. And the funny thing is that why is she talking about defunding the police in her city, her constituency? Because if you look at 2021, there has not been one single black person shot unarmed by police.

There was one in 2020, and the last time somebody was shot unarmed by police who were black was in 2015 in her own city. She is lying to the public, and she needs to come correct. And it really bothers me how she is putting out a fake agenda.

INGRAHAM: Well, she actually has a novel idea about who is really defunding the police. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TATUM: They are the ones that actually defunded the police by $1.9 trillion, 100 percent of them voted against a supplement for Capitol police.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So the Republicans are to blame. OK, it is they're doing, Brandon.

TATUM: Well, you can't find a single Republican that I know if that is on the record saying anything about defunding the police. Republicans are typically pro-police. We support police all the time. Her alone, you can look at her interview and the things that she said. She advocates defunding the police. Democrats have consistently advocated defunding the police. But when they get caught in a lie, what do they do? They divert to white supremacy and divert to the Republican Party is defunding the police. They are completely lying.

And the funny thing is that earlier before I got on, when she made a statement that the people that are after her white supremacists, it is a complete lie. She knows that this -- it's dangerous to be out here for anybody. It's not just because you are a congressperson. It's dangerous to be out here. People need support. And the citizens of this country use law enforcement as somewhat of their personal security. She understands the risk, but she is selfish in the fact of saying I'm the one that's important, my life matters, my body matters, not yours, but mine.

INGRAHAM: Brandon, thank you. She is a show-boater, and she needs to be primaried, she needs to be defeated, and I mean defeated really by a very large margin, OK, send a message. Thank you.

And Biden is not kidding. Have you heard? He's not kidding.

INGRAHAM: Have you noticed that Joe Biden has a go to verbal crutch?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And I want to say publicly, I have a commitment from Mary, when they make the first electric corvette, I get to drive it. Right, Mary? You think I'm kidding. I'm not kidding.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Do members of the press keep asking him if he is kidding? No one does. There is no other explanation for his odd behavior.

That's all the time we have tonight. Gutfeld takes it all from here.

