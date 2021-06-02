‘Ingraham Angle’ on Dems' leadership, ‘COVID Panic’

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," June 1, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

INGRAHAM: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. We have a lot to get to.



An original member of our medicine cabinet is here with new and exhaustive analysis of hydroxychloroquine. We're going to share it with you.



Plus, Raymond Arroyo has a special Tuesday edition of "Seen & Unseen." Biden resumes an old obsession, and some dogs go wild.



But first, "Race & Switch," that's the focus of tonight's ANGLE. The President of the United States is supposed to be our representative to the world. Yet Joe Biden spends most of his time bad mouthing us. And, of course, highlighting only the darkest periods of our history, as he did today in Tulsa.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The flames from those burning crosses torched every region of the country. Millions of white Americans belonged to the Klan, and they weren't even embarrassed by it. They were proud of it. And that hate became embedded systematically and systemically in our laws and our culture.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Of course, what he conveniently left out of his storytelling is that those KKK members were almost all Democrats. And in fact, he was buddies with some of the more prominent Southern senators who rose to fame and the segregation itself. And he even co-sponsored anti-busing legislation with Senator Strom Thurmond and Jesse Helms.



Biden didn't simply compromise with segregationist, he also led the charge on an issue that kept Black students away from the classrooms of white students. But, of course, the same frauds who ignore the full arc of American history stepped up to whitewash Biden's true views.



And just like that, the same man who was pals with a former exalted Cyclops of the KKK, Senator Robert Byrd, was today indicting the country we love.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: What happened in Greenwood was an act of hate and domestic terrorism with a through line that exists today still. Just close your eyes, remember what you saw in Charlottesville four years ago on television. Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, the KKK coming out of those fields at night Virginia with lighted torches, the veins bulging as they were screaming. Remember this? Just close your eyes and picture what it was.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, or we could close our eyes and pretend he's not president. But notice again, what Biden leaves out, nothing about the violence of last summer that resulted in death and destruction, and millions in lost income, nothing about the violent crime currently plaguing American cities, which is, by the way, disproportionately committed against minority - minorities by minorities. And nothing about how Americans, especially the disadvantaged, are being targeted by drug cartels who are rushing the border that Biden and his cronies are leaving wide open.



The fact is, not only do Democrats have no solutions for what currently ails America, their policies are making it all worse. Open borders, critical race theory, defunding the police, their coddling of Antifa, and BLM. This all promotes the opposite of unity and healing. And this is how their radical base likes it though, right?



Now remember, their goal is a full on revolution and against the American system. So their playbook is to keep smearing America. 75 million people voted for Trump, so of course they're the enemy. And you smear American history, hoping that this is all young people, especially Black Americans know.



Democrat sure don't want voters to see the plain fact that states like Florida are getting more prosperous while states like California, so woke they are, are suffocating. So why are Democrats relitigating the past or selectively highlighting events?



Now one thing is for darn sure. It's not because they care about Black people. It's simply about power and the next election. It's patently obvious that Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, they refuse to offer minority voters actual policies that will make them better off - a tight border, common sense energy policy, a robust support for law and order.



The only way that Democrats can keep winning elections is by terrorizing Black Americans into believing that half the country hates them, and that they can't succeed under our system as it currently is. This is sick. And it's just setting up millions of young men and women for failure.



Now, imagine Biden's thinking about close your eyes and imagine. Close your eyes and imagine thinking that your entire future rises or falls, and whether the government gives you a check for past wrongdoing. Democrats know they're not going to deliver on reparations anyway, but they cynically dangle the possibility.



It's cruel, and it's conniving. It's an ongoing race and switch. Look, we renamed a street after Black Lives Matter. We renamed this school after George Floyd. We're funneling billions to historically Black colleges. Never mind that Donald Trump's policies increased African-American incomes, did criminal justice reform, produced low - record low unemployment, opportunity zones, of course got permanent funding for historically Black colleges - never got any credit for that.



For Democrats, it's not about dividing people among class lines. That's the Marxist and the Communist do, but this is among racial lines. More racial hatred, and more racial division is the only way they can stay in power.



BIDEN: Terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today. Not Isis, not Al-Qaeda, white supremacists.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: You can't govern a country you hate that much. You can only occupy it. And that's what Biden and his party are doing now. While we stumbled and committed grave injustice is along the way that should not erase how far America has come.



But the BLMers, they don't spend a lot of time on how we freed Europe and World War II or how American bravery, innovation and generosity has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. Because when you see the Iwo Jima Memorial, they want you to think racism. When you hear the Star- Spangled Banner, they want you to think oppression. And when you see police officers helping a homeless person, they want you to think white supremacy.



Now, as upsetting as the Democrats hate America ethos is, I'm telling you tonight, it is not going to work. Most of the racial arsonists you see on TV now will be exposed as grifters tomorrow. BLM is losing leaders faster than Don Lemon is losing viewers. The innate goodness of the American people, the ongoing sacrifice of citizens from all backgrounds, all races, the wonders of our unique journey as a country, none of that should ever be minimized.



The United States became the envy of the world not by constant self- loathing, but by a dedication to first principles. And I was thinking about this today, I don't think any president in the past century - not FDR, not JFK, not Truman, not Clinton, not even Obama dedicated himself to turning African-Americans against their own country.



But that is literally - that's Joe Biden's favorite word - literally, all this president through his puppet masters is doing. What they shouldn't be telling all of our youth is that the only way to succeed in America is through diligence and self-discipline. Instead, they droning on about Trump's big lie, while they perpetrate the biggest fraud out there that America was founded on racism and is racist.



This is a very dangerous game that Biden is playing and we will not let him win. And that's THE ANGLE.



Joining us now Carol Swain, a former Vanderbilt and Princeton professor and author of Be the People: A Call to Reclaim America's Faith and Promise. Also, Victor Davis Hanson, senior Fellow at Hoover and Dinesh D'Souza, author, filmmaker host of the Dinesh D'Souza Podcast.



Carol, what message are we sending to young African-American boys and girls with Biden's message today?



CAROL SWAIN, FORMER VANDERBILT PROFESSOR: It's a message of hopelessness and it really encourages them to think of themselves as victims. And the millions of Blacks, like myself, who came out of poverty, who have been successful, we were successful because we believed in America, the American Dream. And I watched systemic racism in America erode with the passage of three major civil rights bills. And I was able to take advantage of the opportunities that were created.



And what we have today is a narrative that weakens America before the world. Our foreign enemies must celebrate what's taking place, because we are destroying our sales from within. And for Black America, that's nothing but more empty promises. People will get their hopes up.



And I believe this whole focus on critical race theory is to detract from the fact that the Democratic Party's policies over the past 60 years have all failed. And because they have failed, they have decided to put the blame on white America and tell Black America that racism is permanent. There's nothing you can do about it.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Victor, Biden is doing with race exactly what the Marxists and Communists always do with class, because those systems can't deliver better results than capitalism and free market. So their leaders resorted to deception and demonization. And - but now, it's the racial division that has to be stoked, reaction.



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Yes, I think they understand that class never really worked in America, because we were always upwardly mobile. We had a fluid dynamic economy. But once you fixate on race, you say you're a victim, no matter what your class position.



Then all of a sudden, you can say, doesn't matter that Oprah is one of the wealthiest people in the world or Megan Markel talks from a $15 million estate to Oprah, the $90 million. Or the Obamas are multimillionaires, because you're saying they're always going to be victimized, because no matter how wealthy are how successful they are, they're going to be oppressed by somebody.



And so it's a much more powerful indictment of America because you never get over it. Because race is something that, you know, should be incidental to who we are. But when you make this signature attribute of a person, then you say it's with you forever, no matter how wealthy or privilege.



Because after all, we have a vibrant Black middle class, a lot of privileged people. But if you say, well, they're not privileged, because they're Black, then you always have some way of dividing people.



And larger - very quickly, Laura, I think that Donald Trump is not in office now. And the COVID Operation Warp Speed vaccination program worked, so that the COVID is dying down. And people thought that there's a turn to attention to the Biden program, he leave intact the Middle East policies, the border, the economy, but he didn't.



And now we've got chaos at the border. We've got inflation looming, we've got a mess in the Middle East. And I think this is a big distraction, because he can't run what he's done, because he hasn't done very much other than cause a lot of trouble and chaos in the first 120 days.



INGRAHAM: Now Dinesh, there was an insult that Biden launched today. He wouldn't admit it, but it was very insulting moment. And I want you to listen to this carefully.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: Young Black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as White entrepreneurs are, but they don't have lawyers. They don't have accountants, but they have great ideas.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Dinesh, what is he talking about? We've had so much success among African-Americans in the country, small business owners, CEOs, entertainment. I mean, they don't have lawyers or accountants? That's like insane.



DINESH D'SOUZA, HOST, DINESH D'SOUZA PODCAST: Well, first of all, Laura, let's think about this, he's sort of implying - well, first of all, are there no Black lawyers, are there no Black accountants? Does he assume that that white entrepreneurs get lawyers because white lawyers come up to them and say, "Hey, listen, you're white, I'm white. I'm going to work for you for free." What about Latino and Asian American lawyers and accountants?



I mean, here's the - the problem with all this is that it is based upon a fantasy world idea of what entrepreneurship even is. He goes Black people have great ideas. But having a great idea is only the beginning of having a business. You can have a great idea sitting on your couch, but if you don't do anything about it, nothing is going to happen.



To have a business you have to have a great idea. You then have to organize the business, which includes finding some lawyers and some accountants, then you have to go market the business. So what you have here by Biden is the sort of implication that somehow the structure of America is failing African-Americans.



But groups that succeed, succeed by figuring out what customers want, and then supplying those wants and needs.



INGRAHAM: Well, and Carol, you mentioned this phenomenon earlier and New York Times Mara Gay proves you're right. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MARA GAY, NEW YORK TIMES EDITORIAL BOARD: Americans, especially white Americans, but Americans in general, tend to very good at forgetting history, but also tend to think that slavery was a very long time ago and that discrimination was a very long time ago. The reality is not - that's just not the case.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Carol, reaction?



SWAIN: Well, I can tell you that the Black elite, they have benefited from everything that's taken place in America, the affirmative action programs, and everything is about them and their agendas and their agendas don't advance the interests of Black Americans.



Many of the elites are Marxist. They seem to be trying to take down this country. And if they do, they will suffer along with every other American. And I believe that the black Americans and other ethnicities out there, we need to lock arms and take a stance against critical race theory.



It is racist, it's un-American. It violates our civil rights laws, as well as the equal protection clause. It's unacceptable and we need to hold the Biden Administration accountable. They are destroying our nation from within.



INGRAHAM: They'll get it at the ballot box. Time for real quick comments from Victor and Dinesh here. Victor, really quickly, I don't see this working for Biden. I really don't. I'm not just saying that, because I want to be like pollyannish. I don't think this works.



I think when you look at Florida, Texas, the minority vote is rising for Republicans. I think they're freaking out, because we have the secret sauce and they don't. Our policies work.



HANSON: Yes, I think so. If you listen to Senator Scott, you can see why they won't work. But Joe Biden is guilty of projection, Laura, because from the corn pop stories to you ain't Black, to cocaine and junkie and the whole - Obama was the first president who was clean.



He's got a whole history of - I don't know what to call it, but its racial insensitivity. So when he projects that on other people, it's very ironic and kind of disgusting--



INGRAHAM: But Dinesh - yes. But Dinesh, the media whitewashed - to use that phrase, I don't know if you can say that anymore - but whitewashed, what Biden really thinks. I don't think he believes any of this. He just reading what his Ron Klain OKed in the teleprompter - his Chief of Staff.



Even Biden thinks that America is an awful, rotten racist country, I actually don't think he thinks that.



D'SOUZA: The simple truth of it is and the great unspoken fact is that all the crimes that Biden points to, all the voter suppression, all the racial terrorism, all the so-called Negro barbecues, with blacks hanging from trees, and people eating burgers and so on. All of this was done with the approval and support of the Democratic Party, from slavery to segregation through Jim Crow. Not just the starting of the Ku Klux Klan in the 19th Century, but its revival in the early 20th Century was done by Woodrow Wilson, the first progressive democratic President.



So Biden either - I think he knows all this. This is all part not of American history, so much as it's part of Democratic history. And so the Democrats have gone from exploiting Blacks by stealing their labor and suppressing their vote. They're now creating new forms of dependency in which they now focus on sort of - we'll create dependency if you will vote for us in exchange.



INGRAHAM: Carol, Victor, Dinesh, thank you.



And it's a scientific vindication that many of us have been waiting for. Renowned infectious disease expert, frequent guests of this show, Dr. Stephen Smith is finally released his exhaustive review of how hydroxychloroquine treats COVID He's here to explain it. Remarkable. Next.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



STEPHEN SMITH, SMITH CENTER FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASES: Infectious doctors are not familiar with hydroxychloroquine, which is not a traditional antibiotic. It affects the host cell metabolism. And I know it's effective, so I'm not going to say, I think, it's effective. I know it is from our data.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And now over a year later, we have that data that Dr. Stephen Smith promised. In a new study, Smith and three other medical experts prove what he and this show have been telling you for more than a year that hydroxychloroquine can save lives.



Smith's landmark study followed 255 COVID patients who required intubation during the first two months of the pandemic. And it found that increased doses of co-administered hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin were associated with a greater than 100 percent increase in survival.



Here now Dr. Stephen Smith, Founder of the Smith Center for Infectious Diseases and Urban Health. Dr. Smith, why were so many people so quick to dismiss what you were seeing with your own eyes, your own experience early on?



SMITH: There's a lot of fear. I mean, obviously there was strange political reasons that I'll never understand. Again, back to those comments, infectious disease doctors who in charge of deciding how much hydroxychloroquine to give and for how long, the early reports of how much to give were very low.



There are suggestions, based off of pharmacokinetic studies - very, very low. 2,400 milligrams over five days. And I turned to the pharmacist, Steve Smoke at St. Barnabas and I said, I got people that are literally more than four times difference in weight, one or both groups is getting the wrong dose.



And so I started reading it and then of course, Dr. (inaudible) and colleagues came out with their regimen which is still not a high dose. I would say higher dose, because it's not a high dose of hydroxychloroquine. Its 6,000 milligrams every 10 days, that's nothing compared to what any lupus patient or any rheumatoid arthritis patient takes.



Because they - one, that daily dose is not particularly high. But, two, more importantly, the drug builds up for 200 days. So you're taking 400 a day, which is, I would say a lower dose, you pass 600 - 6000 weight (ph) by 20 days easily and you keep going up higher--



INGRAHAM: But Dr. Smith, I mean, people watching they don't understand the dosage. I mean, that's very in the weeds, but it's critical, obviously. But today, tonight, are you able to use hydroxychloroquine with any COVID patients that may still be coming in?



SMITH: No. The hospital where we see patients St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, I guess, the system wide thing we have several hospitals - they banned use of hydroxychloroquine in December for an indication. Meaning, if you're going to use it for COVID.



You can put anyone on hydroxychloroquine, if you think they have lupus, that's fine. If I - even if I decided I thought hydroxychloroquine worked just to treat migraines, I could use it for that too. That was a unique ban in American medicine, where they banned a drug by indication.



INGRAHAM: Now, how many lives do you think could have been saved had people had an open mind about hydroxychloroquine?



SMITH: Yes, I struggle with that when I tried really start to think about it. Our numbers were staggering. They're really not our numbers. They're - the only - this cohort of 255 patients required ventilation intubation only - 20 percent are mine, or our, my team's. So these results reflect the entire group, the whole hospital's results and--



INGRAHAM: OK. Well, we lost 500,000 patients. We lost over 500,000 Americans - 550,000 Americans. I mean, are we talking we could have saved 10,000 lives?



SMITH: No more than that, ma'am, a lot more.



INGRAHAM: 100,000?



SMITH: Yes. I - Laura, I hate to say things like that. But, yes, I mean, the data - you know, I just try and look at the data and these data - the study was not really just hydroxychloroquine study by any means.



We looked at everything. We looked at every medicine ever given, every lab value, every vital sign. We looked at prior visits to doctors. But hydroxychloroquine kept coming up and it was it was a cumulative dose that was associated with outcome, not just whether you got some hydroxychloroquine like some of the studies.



INGRAHAM: This - I mean, this is out - I mean, outrageous. Doesn't begin to describe this. Criminal - I don't even think captures it what has happened here. But Dr. Smith, you have been consistent throughout and we just appreciate it so much. And we're going to, obviously have you back on all the other topics.



All right. Well, you were celebrating Memorial Day, the W.H.O. is doing its best to keep the COVID panic running.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, DIRECTOR-GENERAL, WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION: The reality is, we still have a lot of work to do to end this pandemic. We're very encouraged that cases and deaths are continuing to decline globally. But it would be a monumental error for any country to think the danger has passed.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Dr. Fauci, of course, eagerly joined in on the fear mongering. Telling "The Guardian," "we don't want to declare victory prematurely. There's always a danger of variants emerges and diminishing somewhat the effectiveness of our vaccines."



But well, maybe the real reason Fauci won't let the pandemic die is more nefarious. Can it possibly be because he has a book to sell? No. Well, his magnum opus is titled, "Expect the Unexpected" is set for release and wait for it - November.



Dr. Scott Atlas, former White House COVID advisors, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution joins us. Man, I thought he was busy managing this pandemic, but apparently had enough time on his hands to go on those TV shows and write a book, Dr. Atlas?



DR. SCOTT ATLAS, HOOVER INSTITUTION SENIOR FELLOW: Hey, Laura. Yes, well, I think one thing you should realize is no, they're never going to admit that they were wrong. And a lot of people have their entire careers based on continuing the fear. And I think that's part of what we're seeing here.



INGRAHAM: And what we're seeing with the fear mongering continuing on the variance, this was after four months ago, when they said the variants are coming, the variants are coming, look out, we're going to have another wave. That didn't happen.



And in fact, you - I think you said on the show, the vaccines are probably going to be fairly effective on most variants as well. There was no reason to think not. Yet that news kept coming.



ATLAS: Yes. As far as I know there is no evidence that the vaccines don't cover the variants. I think even Dr. Fauci said that. So I think there's a lot of issues here. We're not going to go for a zero COVID world or a zero risk world. If we you then you better lock your doors and never come out again. That's just irrational. And in fact, inciting fear in search of zero COVID risk is so harmful, and it just indicates so many things wrong, including it totally undermines the trust in public health leadership. And this has really been devastating to that. I'm not sure what's going to happen the next time we need experts.



INGRAHAM: The media, though, is feeding off of this. Here's NBC News. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A troubling new coronavirus variant in Vietnam that authorities say is a hybrid of variants found in India and the U.K. Health officials warning the new variant spreads quickly by air. No cases of it have been reported in the U.S.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Dr. Atlas, it seems like we have done a version of this segment with you and others I don't know how many times, but whether it's on Texas mask mandate coming off or social distancing, or the packages need to be wiped down, and now it's this. And yet no one calls them to account except this show and a few others.



ATLAS: Yes, you're right. And that's sort of what's frightening. We had dinner with some people the other night. I don't think most people are even aware of these kinds of questions, I really don't, because unfortunately not everybody is watching your show, Laura. And so there is a total disconnect in the country about what people have as information.



But I can tell you this -- my guess is, that or my hope is that the American people are a little less compliant and fearful. At some point you have to really look at the data. You have to stop being afraid. People are vaccinated, and in California here we're still looking at them, and these are people driving their cars with a mask on alone and walking outside with a mask on after having been vaccinated, after everyone under the sun has acknowledged that cases don't really spread outside anyway even without a vaccination. These people are really damaged. But at some point people have to really regain their independent thinking.



INGRAHAM: Or just say no.



ATLAS: I ask myself, where are the independent Americans? Where are they?



INGRAHAM: We had big protests over the weekend in Europe about these vaccine passports and stuff. And huge, I think it was in London, huge protests, they've been going on throughout Europe. I haven't seen much in the United States. Dr. Atlas, thank you. It's good to see you.



ATLAS: Haven't seen any of it.



INGRAHAM: And coming up, why did Biden rush off the stage today? And a children's classic turns political. Raymond Arroyo with a special Tuesday edition of "Seen and Unseen" next.



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we unpack the cultural stories of the day. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. All right, Ray, we've been covering Biden's event in Tulsa on the show tonight, but there was a moment many did not cover.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, it came at the very top of the speech. Many may have missed it. The networks weren't even covering it. Biden stopped cold and ran off the stage. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And I've got to make one check here. I just had to make sure the two girls get ice cream when this it over.



(LAUGHTER)



BIDEN: Imagine how excited you would be when you are four, five?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Almost five.



BIDEN: Almost five years old.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Laura, those little girls are like the kids in "A Quiet Place." They're thinking if we just remain really silent maybe he won't come near us. This comes after President Biden called out another little girl during his speech last week.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I love those barrettes in her hair, man. I tell you what, look at her. She looks like she is 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: No, she is not a 19-year-old and she's not a little lady. She is a child. The president has a long history of these awkward, uncomfortable interactions with women and young girls. The staff should never put them down front, and parents should be warned. As a young girl told me this weekend when she saw that, that's creepy, and it is.



INGRAHAM: Was there any sniffing going on, or this was just an ice cream query?



ARROYO: He is off to the Rehoboth Beach for the weekend, Laura, so he worked one day this week, so the girls are safe at least until next week.



INGRAHAM: He needs to put a lid on that, Raymond. That's what he needs to put a lid on. Go ahead.



ARROYO: But chatting up young girls was not the only Biden trademark that reemerged in Tulsa today. There were the usual linguistic difficulties.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The Greenwood newspaper publisher A.J. Smitherton (ph), excuse me, Smitherman.



Just imagine, million of Americans own their own home.



How often did you ever see advertisements on television with black and white couples?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: He's mentioned that again and again, Laura. There is a racial obsession there that is really bizarre.



INGRAHAM: Is that his only benchmark, whether there are color coded things in T.V.? Is that it. Take a bow, take a bow, the commercials are different.



ARROYO: It's weird. It's weird.



Look, I have to tell you this story. I thought this would appeal to you. Dogs are being trained, Laura, Labradors, no less, in airports across the globe to detect COVID. Apparently, the body emits a particular odor when a person is infected. These trained dogs can sniff it out. They are apparently more reliable than COVID tests. But my question is, can they catch COVID from all the sniffing, Laura? What happens if they lose their sense of smell, then what?



INGRAHAM: I have a question, maybe we should consider putting Major and Champ to work. They could just bite anyone who has COVID. Maybe that. They should be -- after seeing what I saw in an airport over the weekend, they should just put dogs on people's feet, because there's a lot of those gross, flipflop slide things with funky socks. There's a lot.



ARROYO: I've got to get to another dog that is being put to work, Blue the dog of Blue's Clues fame is being trained about the wonders of Pride Month. This is from Nickelodeon's "Blue's Clues and You."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: These Babas are non-binary, they love each other so proudly. Allies to the queer community can love their queer friends so proudly. They love each other so proudly. And they all go marching in. Come join the fun.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Wow. Thanks, Blue. Happy Pride Month.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: This is a drag queen contestant on RuPaul's "Drag Race" who voiced that song. This is not the first time Nickelodeon has propagandized tots, Laura, with a political edge. This was "Nick News" a few weeks back.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There are many different layers to environmental racism. And if we allow these companies, corporate entities, to come in and extract and take these minerals and resources, it is going to really end the survival of humanity.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: This is so irritating on so many levels, Laura, I don't know where to begin. But children should be allowed their innocence. This is their moment to absorb colors, basic concepts. When you introduce things like transgender beavers or non-binary dolphins, which that song did --



INGRAHAM: I don't even know what that was.



ARROYO: -- or environmental racism, this is all, it's all too much. It's disturbing their innocence. And I think we have to stand back. Is Cardinal Dolan going to do a song-along for an Easter parade? Jesus is risen, he truly is risen. I don't think so. Why? Because it might offend some people who don't agree with that particular viewpoint.



INGRAHAM: No, you can't do that.



ARROYO: No, stick to the basics -- colors, themes, and fun. These are toddlers. These are not adults. These are toddlers.



INGRAHAM: Raymond, but we have to remember, Foghorn Leghorn, Yosemite Sam, they're all offensive. The old Bugs Bunny, you really have to be careful about Bugs Bunny, but that's all about the kids. It's so transparent. Raymond, give me Mel Blank any day.



ARROYO: OK.



INGRAHAM: Good to see you tonight.



(LAUGHTER)



INGRAHAM: All right, Kamala Harris wants nothing to do with the border, and she is using the media to launder complaints. Congressman Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise, wow they're here. And this is the hottest hot potato game in town, Biden's game of border craziness next.



INGRAHAM: First, President Biden tossed the flaming border potato to Vice President Kamala Harris. And now she is trying to pass the smoldering spud off to someone else.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



NATASHA BERTRAND, CNN REPORTER: She is focused on everything from governance to climate change to tackling food insecurity in these countries to really get at what is causing these people to surge to the border. Her team has come out and said publicly, look, we do not own the issues at the border. We are not managing the issues at the border. This is for the secretary of defense -- secretary of Homeland Security.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Congressman Jim Jordan, House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member, also with us is House Minority Whip Steve Scalise. Congressman Jordan, this is just now pathetic. Now it's apparently nobody's responsibility.



REP. JIM JORDAN, (R-OH) HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE RANKING MEMBER: Yes, somebody has got to be in charge for goodness' sake. They created this mess. It's almost as if it's intentional because they undid the Trump policies. The president won't got to the border, the vice president won't go to the border. When Secretary Mayorkas went to the border he wouldn't let the press in the facilities. So it's like they want to stick their head in the sand and hope the country doesn't notice, but we certainly do. And no one in Congress will have a hearing. We've asked Jerry Nadler to have a hearing. We're the committee with jurisdiction. He won't have a heard. So again, they think the country doesn't notice, but we do. It is wrong and they are the ones responsible.



INGRAHAM: And Congressman Scalise, they ended remain in Mexico, that police that made migrants wait in Mexico before until their hearing, immigration hearing, before they could move into the country. That was the most successful border policy we've had, and that was Trump's. That's over as of today.



REP. STEVE SCALISE, (R-LA) HOUSE MINORITY WHIP: Right, Laura. Look at what President Trump did. He started building the wall, but he negotiated agreements with Mexico. He negotiated agreements with the northern triangle countries. And it stopped the flow of illegals into the border on mass scale.



If you look at what's happening now, it's completely out of control. And it's not just South and Central America. We have over 150 different countries where people have come across our southern border illegally, including people on the terrorist watch list. And Kamala Harris is directly responsible for it, and she is trying to dump this off on somebody else because she has mismanaged it.



We've invited her down to the border. I brought members of Congress, probably 100 members of Congress have been down on the Republican side to the border. The Border Patrol agents all tell you the same thing. Remain in Mexico is the biggest thing, but them just putting a flashing light saying the border is open. They know it's open all across Central America. Kamala Harris needs to go down, see for herself, and then put those policies back in place that were working.



INGRAHAM: They're obviously not going to do it. And Congressman Jordan, I think you hit on this. At some point it's got to be obvious, this is willful. They want 2 million people to cross into the country. They are being spread out, as far as we can tell, all over the country. A lot of red states are seeing migrants arrive as well. So given that, how is this not border collusion? They impeached a president for Russia collusion. Why isn't this border collusion at some point?



JORDAN: Yes. Laura, no, it's even worse, because there is a story out today that says the Biden administration is looking to give amnesty to people who aren't even in the country, people that we've already deported, almost a million people that were deported during the Trump administration. The Biden administration is thinking about giving them amnesty. This is how ridiculous and out of touch they are.



But I would argue this is the worst administration we have seen. In 130 days, we went from secure border to chaos, energy independent to gas lines, we went from peace in the Middle East to rockets being fired on Israel. We have inflation, tax hikes coming. Our liberties have been assaulted. And of course every single employer I talk to, Laura, every single one, says they can't find people to work because this administration is paying them not to work. And now they tell us, oh, we are thinking about giving amnesty to people who are deported and not even in the country. That is how crazy it is, so let's hope somebody with some common sense takes over.



INGRAHAM: It's criminal. I don't think it's crazy. I think at some point this is de facto a conspiracy to undermine American sovereignty. A clever lawyer who does this for a living, I don't any longer, has got to be able to come up with a scenario by which people can understand what is going on. The media will not cover this. They will not cover this crisis. And apparently she is no longer in charge of the border, but now Kamala Harris has a new job. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Earlier this year the House of Representatives passed For the People Act to protect our democracy. The Senate will take it up later this month, and I'm going to fight like heck with every tool at my disposal for its passage. To signify the importance of our efforts, today I am asking Vice President Harris to helps these efforts and lead them among her many other responsibilities.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: so she has a lot of time on her hands, Congressman Scalise.



SCALISE: Look at what they've messed up already. Jim touched on all those things, but look at what was going on with the energy independence. The president day one cancelled the Keystone pipeline, thousands of really good American jobs, and then just recently he literally gave a tax break to Russia to move forward with the Nord Stream pipeline. So he is OK with Russia building a pipeline to Germany, but he's against an American pipeline that helps create jobs here in America and helps our friend Canada. So he's literally pushing back on Canada, hurting American jobs, and giving a gift to Russia. It's everywhere you look he's doing this. China right now has got free rein. It's everywhere you see it. Iran with their proxy Hezbollah is rocketing Israel.



INGRAHAM: We have got to roll. But Congressmen, great to see you tonight. Thank you.



And speaking of Kamala Harris, her surprising breakfast meal revealed. Last Bite explains.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: When it comes to breakfast, Kamala Harris has a meal of choice.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Was there a point in your career where you realized maybe you had a longer runway than you ever thought?



KAMALA HARRIS, (D) VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I eat "no" for breakfast. You're too young. It's not your turn. They are not ready for you. I heard all of those things many times over the course of my career. But I didn't listen.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Something tells me she'll be getting pretty stuffed on Capitol Hill then.



Gutfeld next.

