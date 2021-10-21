'Ingraham Angle' on Biden's war on energy

This is a rush transcript of "Ingraham Angle" on October 20, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: We please hope you'll set your DVR, never miss an episode. Now we're going to go to Laura a little early. Let not your heart be troubled, Laura Ingraham standing by. And she's going to show our operation on our show tonight, right?



LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: No, I was a little busy today. So I didn't quite get to it. But I gave you a preview. I just texted it to you. No, no. I just texted it to you. So I gave you a preview, because I know you have a bit of a queasy sensibility.



HANNITY: You did not text it to me. I do not have a text from you.



INGRAHAM: Oh, oh. Well, maybe it - are you still giving--



HANNITY: It just came in. Yes. All right.



INGRAHAM: OK. Well, you have to look at it tomorrow.



HANNITY: So you really send me a picture of the whole video of your operation.



INGRAHAM: Yes. It was not the whole operation, because they wouldn't let me do it the whole one, but it's part of it. But I just want--



HANNITY: I want you to air it on TV, so the world can see it.



INGRAHAM: It might send - we want to keep the ratings up, but people might lose it when they see this. But some of my producers were pretty squeamish about it. So, well, you have to text me afterward - after you watch it. OK.



HANNITY: I can't wait.



INGRAHAM: All right. We will pick up where you left off.



HANNITY: Have a great show.



INGRAHAM: Thrilling. All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE on a very busy Wednesday. So let's dive right in.



But, first, 13 reasons why. That's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.



Six months ago, the 'Angle' warned you that inflation was about to explode, and the experts have finally caught up.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PAUL TUDOR JONES, ROBYN HOOD FOUNDATION FOUNDER: Inflation's not transitory. It's here to stay. And it's probably the single biggest threat to society just in general.



JIM CRAMER, CNBC INVESTING CLUB: Inflation is much worse than we thought.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's a mess. And everyone knows it's a mess.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And that includes the electorate, they know it's a mess. In fact, a new Politico morning console poll finds that "More than 6 in 10 Americans hold Biden's policies responsible for increasing inflation".



Now, for most of us, this is not difficult to unpack. Things are falling apart, because the Democrats are carrying out a vicious assault on our economy and our freedoms. Because they loathe our system, and they love European style socialism. To remake America, they must break America.



Here are the 13 reasons why we know it's time to throw the bums out. Number one, Democrats supercharged inflation with their $2 trillion COVID bill in March. And they're about to make things a lot worse.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It could be anywhere between 1.9, 2.2, $2 trillion. Childcare, pre-k, paid leave and home and community-based care, the action on climate.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, just a few trillion here and there. Number two, gasoline prices are at seven-year highs and climbing. And instead of producing more oil and gas at home, Biden's gone begging.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We do communicate with our international partners who - partners who are members of OPEC and convey as we did a few months ago, are urging to find a compromised solution to allow post-production increases.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Number three, our supply chains are broken, our ports are jammed up. And our Transportation Secretary thinks he found the magic solution to end COVID.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETE BUTTGIEG, SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION: President's build back better agenda as a whole will ease some of that inflationary pressure. The best way to smooth all of this out remains getting everybody vaccinated and putting that pandemic in the rearview mirror.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: He looks like he's sixth grade student council candidate. Number four turkey shortages before Thanksgiving. Well, of course, the other turkeys of which there were - there's no shortage, have their spin at the ready.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This turkey day you may be paying more. And a variety of issues from climate change to the pandemic may be partly to blame.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, my god, climate change. Number five, the media are openly trying to dismiss Americans' concerns. They're telling us to lower our expectations. In other words, you've just been spoiled with all this American dream thing and all the good life. Forget it. Just lower your expectations. That's why - that way Biden always wins.



Number six, unemployment in our urban centers is out of control. It's just over 10 percent now in New York City. But, remember, for liberals 10 percent unemployment qualifies as a success story.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BILL DE BLASIO, NEW YORK CITY MAYOR: We have set the bar high with a series of mandates. Guess what? It didn't work.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Number seven, crime is making blue cities unlivable. Walgreens, basically abandoning San Francisco, closing five stores there next month due to rampant shoplifters, who are, of course, important constituents to learn lefty mayors.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Some of these stores are not just closing because of retail, in fact they're closing because they're not necessarily bringing in the sales that they once did. So I don't want to attribute that completely to just retail.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Her constituents. Number eight, the nation's capital can't keep its metro system working. Even with 60 percent now of the railcars out of service, metro still hasn't spelled out what it will take to bring the cars back into service, leaving riders and regional leaders concerned about a lengthy disruption. Great.



Number nine, our once great suburban schools are being transformed into gender and race reeducation camps for kids. But you voice your concern about that, and you're practically on the terror watch list, or just labeled a racist.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TERRY MCAULIFFE, FORMER GOVERNOR OF VIRGINIA: These parents meetings and critical race theory. It really bothers me, because it is a racist dog whistle.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The memorandum issued by the Attorney General speaks to threats and intimidation that some school officials have experienced in our country.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Remember, you're the enemy.



Number 10. Our border has collapsed and a record number of illegals are flooding in. But, remember, don't worry. Biden's team is fully in control.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY: The message is quite clear. Do not come. The border is close, the border is secure.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Number 11. Vaccine mandates are forcing first responders, healthcare workers, even airline pilots off the job, all based on twisted anti-science logic.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Bottom line, we're going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co workers.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Wait a second. I thought they're vaccinated, why do they need to be?



Number 12, masking is becoming a permanent way of life for anyone in blue cities, even kids in school.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: As we head into these winter months, we know we cannot be complacent. So right now we are going to continue to recommend masks in all schools for all people in those schools.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: 100 days of mask wearing.



Number 13. Finally, there's the small matter of the aggressive rise of China. The CCP just made a fool out of Biden, that's not difficult to do, with the hypersonic missile launch. Let's face it. China doesn't fear us. And they certainly don't lose sleep over the empty words of our top diplomats.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RAHM EMANUEL, FORMER MAYOR OF CHICAGO: We obviously cannot trust China to meet the commitments it's made on the Taiwan issue. Their rhetoric of its leader and many other Chinese leaders in recent months has been that they intend to take back Taiwan. Our responsibility is to make Taiwan a tough nut to crack.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: He didn't just say that. The list is by no means, complete. But you get the point. The American people deserve better, and they're starting to demand better. They're not going to be bought off with more borrowed money, they're not going to be fooled by more happy talk in the press.



And once the people's voice is heard in 2022, 2024, the L era of failure, era of chaos, is going to be replaced by a new time of competence and success. And that's the 'Angle'.



All right. Joining me now is Victor Davis Hanson, Hoover Institution, Senior Fellow, author of 'The Dying Citizen' in stores now. Victor, documenting these issues really reveals the breadth of the administration's failure in just nine months. The list could have been 20 ways that they're failing. But of the 13 that I just mentioned, is there one in particular that is really the death knell politically for Joe Biden?



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTE: Well, I think the borders enrage people. But the supply chain is got the potential, because it's the stuff of life, Laura. What you just delineated were political issues three or four months ago, they're not now. They're civilizational collapse.



When Americans pay $100, and they cannot fill up their car; or they look at 2 million people who think they have a birthright to invade their country; or they look at ships all the way to the horizon and their shelves are empty, they're thinking the civilizations collapsing. How could it happen? These are not political issues.



And each one of those collapses that you so articulately delineate, there was a political agenda behind it that never - it never pulled 50 percent. Nobody wanted an open border. Nobody wanted critical race theory. Nobody wanted the new Green Deal.



But Joe Biden, good old Joe Biden, the virtual president, everybody was of the turmoil of 2020, they thought he was Mr. Nice Guy, and he was the veneer, he was the vessel that carried those unpopular agendas. At least until two or three months ago. But now he's been so incoherent and mean spirited and untruthful that he's actually his person is a force multiplier of the unpopularity of the issues that brought this collapse.



And so they're working hand in glove and we're seeing a complete - I've never seen anything like it, a loss of confidence in the system. People are saying every day, I don't know if I'm going to be able to buy gas. I don't know, whether I'm safe to walk out on the street at night. I don't know whether who this person is, he just walked across the border as if he has a right to come into my country.



And when you lose the middle class and you turn over your society to the very connected, wealthy and the subsidized poor, and you have no sacred space for the middle class to inculcate traditions and values, and we're starting to look at ourselves and identified by our superficial appearance rather than our common humanity, then this is what you get.



INGRAHAM: Victor, I have to share this with you, and I'm kind of previewing something we're going to feature on the show in the next few days. I had the chance to sit down with an Iwo Jima vet today.



We're in Wyoming. And he's 98 years old, still stands on his own two feet, incredibly smart, sharp, just incredible person. Listening to him talk about America today versus the America of 1944 and 1945, from the manufacturing losses, to the loss of confidence, to the loss of unity, to the loss of education and patriotism, in some circles of America. It was both infuriating and upsetting at the same time. But, boy, did everybody who listen to him and we're going to feature this on the show, they had chills. It was --it just cut you to the core to hear him, and what he saw and experienced. And how ungrateful some of the Americans are. Ungrateful.



HANSON: The left has no idea what they've unleashed. I don't think that in the 233rd year of this Republic, all of us with our collective memories of Okinawa and the people who died at Iwo Jima and the Hoover Dam, who lived often tough and even miserable lives of drudgery to give us this wonderful country, we in this year are suddenly going to say, you know what, they're racist, they weren't good. We're just going to turn the country over to a bunch of ignorant and arrogant people. It's just not going to happen.



We have a bond with those people in the past. We owe them everything we have. I'm named after somebody Victor Hansen that died at Okinawa. I'm not going to besmirch his memory by going along with this woke stuff, or what's - what - destroying the country without borders. Each person according to their station has that obligation. We have this chain that's unbroken with these generations that we owe them.



I know - I wrote a book called 'The Dying Citizen', but I didn't tile up the dead citizen. We're not dead yet. And the left seems to think that we're all in a coma and we're going to say, just tear down this and rename that, and teach us about how great racism and how we have to discriminate. Don't worry about the shelves, you'll get something around Christmas. And we're halfway to [ph] Steven choose dream of $10 a gallon. What's the big deal? I don't think so.



INGRAHAM: Yes.



HANSON: I don't think people are going to roll over dead and just say, take the country, it's not - it's yours. It's not.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Driving to the studio--



HANSON: So we have an obligation to those who we just talked about, Laura. People are (inaudible) Iwo Jima. Not to fail when they succeeded. And I--



INGRAHAM: Driving to this studio, we had - we saw $4.89 a gallon gasoline. That in and of itself is going to destroy the Democrats' chances. Victor, it's so great to see you tonight. And congrats on the success of your book, 'the Dying Citizen'.



Joining me now is Larry Kudlow, host of 'Kudlow' on Fox Business, former Trump economic adviser. Larry, wonderful to see you as always tonight. The one outstanding issue that could further hasten America's decline is this so-called reconciliation bill. Apparently, they've whittled it down to $2 trillion. And we're all supposed to be thrilled about that, like $2 trillion is just you know this popcorn they can pop on the stove. No big deal. Does this bill need to die, Larry? Are we in big trouble?



LARRY KUDLOW, HOST OF THE "KUDLOW": Well, listen, save America killed the bill. I mean, that's still my motto. $2 trillion is unimpressive, because there are all these accounting gimmicks in there. So they're scoring. Child allowances will be for one year, but in fact, it's a trillion dollars over 10 years, and they will do everything they can to continue it for 10 years.



There's only two obstacles to this crazy $5 trillion-plus taxing and regulating and spending bill. One is Joe Manchin, who is against this spending, and the other is Kyrsten Sinema, who is against the taxing. The two of them make a lovely couple. They are Washington's most important power couple of the moment. They can stop this bill, the bill needs to be stopped.



And I just want to add to that quickly. These attacks on fossil fuels, oil and gas and coal have decimated our energy base. And this is a government- driven policy, where 2 million barrels of oil per day lower than we should be, that would cut the gasoline price in half. And the other thing is, the Bidens were asleep at the switch on this supply side shortages, the containership backup in the LA and Long Beach ports. I mean, they didn't take any action to have it go 24/7. That was a governmental decision.



The longshoreman, the unions, the Bidens want to unionize everything. The longshoremen did not want to go 24/7. And with all this talk about infrastructure, there's nothing in there that would get updates on machinery and automation in these ports. And that's also because the longshoremen oppose it. And Americans, consumers do not want to wait. They hate shortages, they hate austerity. They want prosperity. And government central planning is not the answer.



INGRAHAM: I'm thinking, again, about the fact that we were able to ramp up manufacturing in the United States in the 1940s. And a few years, the 1930s and 1940s, to win the war. OK, we could win the war with U.S. manufacturing and our incredible courageous servicemen. We could do that. But we can't get a bunch of cargo unloaded from some ships coming into our ports.



KUDLOW: Right. It's unbelievable.



INGRAHAM: What's happened to America? Are you kidding me?



KUDLOW: I know. I loved your opening, because I think you're right. The only thing the opening should had is, when you're putting all those individuals running in the Biden administration. Laura, it looked to me like the junior varsity. It may have been the freshmen team. They are unaware. They're simply not aware of the situation.



INGRAHAM: It's for amateur hour.



KUDLOW: Because they are bound--



INGRAHAM: It's amateur hour.



KUDLOW: That's right. That's right.



INGRAHAM: All right. I got to play this for you. This is a striking--



KUDLOW: And their left wing ideology



INGRAHAM: Oh, yes. This is all purposeful.



(CROSSTALK)



KUDLOW: The left wing ideology prevents them. Right. That made it - this - so much to this is government.



INGRAHAM: Larry, hold on. The striking figure that I think spells out, why Biden - what Biden has done. The Atlanta Fed's GDP growth estimate is now 0.5 percent. It was 6 percent growth just two months ago. Obviously, under Trump our growth would be flying high now, because he wouldn't have done all this anti-energy nonsense and borrowing. At least I hope he wouldn't have done the borrowing. But Larry, what's causing that 0.5 percent?



KUDLOW: Well, look, part of that is, there are no cars to buy. So consumer spending looks very weak. It's really not. But there are no cars to buy, because of these container backups, because they all had semiconductors that the cars need.. So you can't produce them, and they're not in the showrooms.



The second point is the inflation bulge. Whether it's temporary or permanent, it doesn't matter. It is, it exists today. And we're only making it worse by creating this economic scarcity, this environment of scarcity. Those people in the Washington Post who are writing this stuff, hey, listen, only wealthy people have patience. You don't really need all these consumer goods. That is vintage Jimmy Carter. I got to tell you. That is Malays talk.



What's really at the root of this is very bad government decisions. And that's why I'm touting Manchin and Sinema, both of them, by the way, should call up Donald Trump and ask to become Republicans, because there's no place in the Democratic Party for sensible moderates anymore, which is a shame. But it will be what it will be. And I don't see the changes being made. I don't see the changes.



INGRAHAM: Now, well, Joe Manchin right now, if he goes along with this, he's actually working against the interests of the people of West Virginia. They want sensible policy. This is reckless policy.



KUDLOW: That's right.



INGRAHAM: So Joe Manchin, you're better than that. You got to be better than that. I think Kyrsten Sinema is better than that. Larry, thank you. Great to see you as always.



And why is the congressional in media obsession over January 6, a dangerous precedent. Glenn Greenwald explains in moments. Plus, how is someone, who was so integral to spreading the Russia gate lie, now involved in changing our elections forever? Mollie Hemingway has the details. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: I want everyone to meet the Democrats' election fixer lawyer Marc Elias. Now in 2016, Elias corrupted our elections by funneling cash from the DNC and the Clinton campaign to a foreign spy, who then created the phony Trump dossier. Now, that's not all, four years later, Elias spearheaded the left's legal blitzkrieg to dramatically change how people voted.



Now, you can thank him for mass vote by mail and ballot harvesting that came with it. But the fixer is still on the job and working to further undermine our elections and political system. Mollie Hemingway is a Fox News contributor and author of the new best seller, "Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech and Democrats Seized our Elections". It's in stores now.



Mollie, what's he up to now?



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, THE FEDERALIST: Well, it's just amazing that this is the guy, he was General Counsel for Hillary Clinton's campaign, comes up with the Russia hoax, orchestrates this false and damaging lie that Donald Trump stole the 2016 election by colluding with Russia. And now he's out right now, out on TV everywhere talking about how he is some defender of democracy, when his operation in 2020 was to sue states and get involved in all sorts of litigation to weaken election security, and create a system where tens of millions of mail-in ballots flooded the system without being appropriately checked.



It's the reason why we had such chaos and confusion in the 2020 election. And it's just fascinating to me, that it was the same guy who did so much damage in the 2016 election and also the 2020 election.



INGRAHAM: Well, he looks like a bloated, corrupt Washington. He's got that physical embodiment of everything that's wrong with Washington. Now, Mollie, CNN's Brian Stelter recently asked this Elias character about your book. Here's part of the exchange.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRIAN STELTER, CNN HOST: How do you handle that intense scrutiny, that coverage, that criticism from right wing media?



MARC ELIAS, FOUNDER, DEMOCRACY DOCKET: I tend to take it head on, because I think that ignoring it. And this is one of the things by the way your show does extremely well. And frankly, I wish all of the media did what your show does, is you don't ignore the right wing misinformation just - you take it head on. So that's really what I tried to do.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Mollie, complimenting Stelter was the first tell. You do such a great job, Brian.



HEMINGWAY: He reminds me a bit of Michael Avenatti, who's currently in prison, who would go on CNN and talk about how other people were engaged in misinformation when it was he who was engaged in misinformation. But I wish he would take head on what's going on. I wish he would be honest, not just about the role he played in causing chaos and problems in the 2020 election, but also what he did in the 2016 election. His partner Michael Sussman was just indicted by John Durham as part of the probe into the Democrats' - Hillary Clinton's false smear about Russia collusion.



But this is a guy you need to know, because he's more competent than Michael Avenatti. And his operation has caused - it's just wreaked havoc across the country, and really weakened the credibility and integrity of election laws. He has a lot of money behind him, he has a lot of coordination. And if Republicans want to have free and fair elections, they need to match him and the amount of money that he has behind him.



INGRAHAM: Mollie, I'll ask you a really quick question about universal mail-in voting. Because it looks like in places like California and other states, it's here to stay. It's not going anywhere. So I know - and I don't like it, and a lot of other people don't like it, but until you take over the state legislatures, you're not changing it. OK?



So don't Republicans need to learn how to win under the rules that exist until they get in the state chambers and can change the rules? So we can tell people not to vote? We can tell people, this is all corrupt. But you got to win. It's the - politics is the art of winning, correct?



HEMINGWAY: So part of this is about whatever the rules are, just making sure that there are appropriate security provisions along with it. If you're going to have universal mail-in balloting, having voter ID or things like that. But it's also just important that whatever the rules are, that both parties play equally. It's kind of like performance enhancing drugs. You might not like that there are use of steroids or other drugs, but if they are allowed, then you have to learn how to how to use them. And that is something that the Republican Party will probably be getting much better at here.



INGRAHAM: All right. Mollie, great to see you tonight as always.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. LIZ CHENEY (R-WY): I've heard from a number of my colleagues in the last several days, who say they "just don't want this target on their back". They're just trying to keep their heads down. They don't want to anger Kevin McCarthy. History will judge those of us in positions of public trust. Remember that as you cast your votes, as you think about how you will answer when history asks. What did you do when Congress was attacked?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: History will certainly remember what Liz Cheney and House Democrats are trying right now. The fact is, she backed the creation of a January 6 committee, despite the fact that DOJ already investigated the matter. As our next guest pointed out, it's one of the largest DOJ criminal probes in U.S. history.



Glenn Greenwald is an independent journalist, author of "Securing Democracy". Glenn, you go so far as to call this congressional posturing, dangerous. Why is it particularly dangerous other than being foolish?



GLENN GREENWALD, INDEPENDENT JOURNALIST: Well, we have a system of the three branches of government that are assigned different powers. And it's very important that one not take powers that the Constitution doesn't assign it. When there were crimes committed, as there obviously were on January 6th, the executive branch investigates with the DOJ and FBI, as they're doing, and then judiciary determines guilt with all these safeguards.



It's not the job of Congress to investigate private citizens to determine whether or not crimes are being committed. But what happened here Laura is that they know the Justice Department is not going to deliver on this narrative that they pedaled for eight months which was that this was an insurrection, these people are traitors, that they engaged in sedition. No one is charged with any of those times, or attempted murder or kidnapping of AOC.



So the Congress wants to put on this political show trial, this theater, and in the process they are hauling before Congress private citizens to interrogate them on their political associations and issuing subpoenas that are very invasive to investigate private citizens in their political act. It's a huge transgression of the congressional. That's what we had with the McCarthy hearings when the Supreme Court stepped in and said the Congress can't do that. If there are crimes, try people in a court of law and prove their guilt. But that's what Adam Schiff and Liz Cheney are trying to do.



INGRAHAM: It's Kafkaesque. And the January 6th committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, he let it slip, I think, the true purpose of this investigation.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. BENNIE THOMPSON, (D-MS) CHAIRMAN OF THE JANUARY 6TH COMMITTEE: We fulfill our responsibilities by discovering the facts behind the January 6th attack so that Congress can consider legislation with a full understanding of the activities that led to an attack on Congress itself.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Glenn, what is he getting at there? What legislation are they hitting at?



GREENWALD: That's the huge fraud. It is true that Congress has the power to investigate under very limited circumstances, if, for example, they are considering changing the law. That's why Democratic lawyers told him to say that so that it seems justifiable. What laws could they possibly change by investigating who did what on January 6th? It's already a serious crime to incite an insurrection. It's already a serious felony to threaten elected officials or to engage in sedition. They are not trying to consider lawmaking or amending any laws. They just want to drag people into this the spotlight to satiate the sadistic liberal thirst for retribution and punishment and vengeance. It's just a political show trial.



And that's what makes it so dangerous. That was the script those Democratic lawyers gave him, saying the Supreme Court said you can investigate if it's to help you rewrite laws. But nobody believes that that's really what this committee is doing.



INGRAHAM: Glenn, thank you, great to see you.



And should Biden have to take a cognitive test? And what the heck is going on at Netflix? Raymond Arroyo has all the detail in "Seen and Unseen" next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the big culture stories of the day. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. Raymond, I see you're in Washington. That's fun. I'm not there, but that's how it works. Now, Biden treated us to story time, I understand, this week, and it was not really covered.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, it wasn't, Laura, but it is concerning. At a teacher of the year event Monday, he started talking before anyone was even in place. Then once he got to the mic, it was story time.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I showed up at a Democratic convention, an off-year convention, and I went to make sure that everything was going to be OK. And I report I was the kid at the convention. And it was in Dover, Delaware. And after the afternoon session, I went back to the hotel, a typical motel with you drive up and you get out of the car and you walk in the door.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: OK, I'm sorry to interrupt this riveting story, Laura, but we have some breaking news. This is Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. He's telling "Axios" he supports cognitive tests for elected officials.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Would it be reasonable to have for Supreme Court justices, members of Congress, and leadership positions in the executive branch an annual evaluation in which they would have to establish, yes, I'm doing OK? You would be for that?



SEN. BILL CASSIDY, (R-LA): I think that's actually a reasonable plan.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: We now return you to president Biden's story already in progress as he bears his tale.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And I was in there. I was shaving. And I had a towel around me. And I was in the bathroom, which is like eight by 10, and two beds with the headboards nailed to the wall and a desk nailed to the wall. And all of a sudden I hear bam, bam, bam, we are coming in.



And I had not met two of them personally. Two I hadn't met. And I'm in a towel.



And this guy Henry said that he was from New York. He said, Joe, we just had dinner. We were thinking, you should run for the United States Senate.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Laura, what were they drinking at that dinner? That's what I'd like to know. Cassidy's cognitive tests suggestion makes more sense by the minute. You can't have the president of the United States just rambling on like this. And he's done this day after day. He did it again today at an event.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Maybe Cassidy should have taken his own cognitive test when he agreed to that stupid infrastructure spending. I'm glad he's for the cognitive Raymond, but come on, Cassidy, your Senator of Louisiana is a disaster.



Speaking of questionable cognitive abilities -- I can't even speak -- tell us about the Netflix employees who, I guess, they seemed to have forgotten the definition of the word "comedy."



ARROYO: Today in Hollywood some of the streamer's employees staged a walkout to protest Dave Chappelle's recent comedy special "The Closer" and lines like this particularly.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DAVE CHAPPELLE, COMEDIAN: Gender is a fact. This is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on earth had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact.



(APPLAUSE)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Laura, there were 150 people at this walkout today. They claimed Chappelle is transphobic and they want Netflix to air a warning before the special. Here's a moment of that walkout. Notice what happens when these protestors encounter a man with a "We Like Dave" placard. They want tolerance, but take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(SHOUTING)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: That's typical. Typical.



ARROYO: See, they want tolerance, Laura, but not freedom of conscience, thoughts, or expression. This is the entire problem of the Dave Chappelle controversy in a nutshell.



INGRAHAM: They never want the other side to have their say. They want total domination and total control of the conversation, whether it's on the Internet, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Netflix. They will always eat their own eventually. You can never satiate them, you can never please them, you can never bow down to them, period. And that's a fact.



ARROYO: Netflix's CEO, Laura, Ted Sarandos says there will be no warning on the special. And he tells "The Hollywood Reporter," "We are deeply committed to supporting artistic freedom with the creators who work at Netflix." This is a huge plus for Netflix. Look, I don't always agree, neither do you, with some of the content there, but there is no taking it away. Freedom of expression, freedom of artistic expression is crucial. And I always think of Don Rickles, who I saw so many times. He said comedy, when you are laughing, you are all doing the same thing. It actually reminds us of our shared humanity and gets us over the surface bigotry that we sometimes throw and hurl at one another. It's an important thing. Humor should be kept free like everything else.



INGRAHAM: They would never allow Rickles today, never. And I don't even think they'd allow him in --



ARROYO: He hung on for a long time, Laura.



INGRAHAM: They are protecting Chappelle for the moment, but the Obamas have big influence over there at Netflix, Raymond, you know that. It's always going to be a particular type of entertainment. Raymond, great to see you tonight.



And if you are not paying attention to what is going on in the U.K. right now, you should. Nigel Farage is here next with a warning to Americans. Don't go away.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Perhaps nothing better captures the modern left's perverse worldview than these two tweets from London Mayor Sadiq Khan. First is this tweet from June 3rd of last year, "The brutal killing of George Floyd has rightly ignited fury around the world. I stand in solidarity with the black people experiencing systemic racism." Now, compare that to Khan's reaction this week to the murder of the member of parliament, Sir David Amess, "I am deeply, deeply saddened by the tragic news that Sir David has passed away. It is just awful."



OK, so Floyd's death in police custody was a brutal killing, but David Amess being stabbed to death by a suspected Islamic terrorist was just his passing away.



Here with me now is Nigel Farage, former Brexit Party leader. Nigel, this is obscene, but I guess not at all surprising.



NIGEL FARAGE, FORMER U.K. BREXIT PARTY LEADER: No, it's a complete double standard, isn't it? Passed away, Sir David has passed away, as if tomorrow a 98-year-old, a World War II veteran that had fallen asleep and not woken up the next morning. It's a complete refusal to call it out as it is. This was a brutal, horrible, ugly murder committed by a man who is being held as a suspect who was reported to the authorities seven years ago, sent to a government deradicalization program. And he was stabbed, Sir David, 17 times.



INGRAHAM: Nigel, it's so disturbing on so many levels. And another terrifying byproduct of Sir Amess's murder is what the politicians are using it for, kind of as cover. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BORIS JOHNSON, U.K. PRIME MINISTER: We will have criminal sanctions with tough sentences for those who are responsible for allowing this foul content to permeate the Internet.



KEIR STARMER, PARTY LEADER OF THE LABOUR PARTY: The damage caused by horrible content online is worse than ever.



JOHNSON: The online safety bill is of huge importance to, is one of the most important tools in our armory.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Nigel, this is something, of course, we see here in America where leftists are pushing, defining, and then punishing anything they deem to be harmful content. What's happening here?



FARAGE: Yes. Since this murder last week, everyone is saying we must control the Internet and limit what people say. But it's all about a kinder, gentler, more consensual politics. That's what they're putting this man's death down to. It's got nothing to do with that. Yes, we all know there are some things on the Internet that ought not to be there. But this is not being caused because people have different political opinions. It's not being caused because of hate speech. It's being caused by a modern cancer, which is radical Islamic terrorism.



And my feeling is most members of parliament firstly refuse to call it out because they fear being called racists, and secondly, they are fearful of telling the truth unless they themselves become a target. So we really are burying our head in the sand about the real harm that's going on here. And the danger is all we do is limit free speech and take anybody that dares to talk about immigration and border control, try and slap them down, try and get them banned on social media. It's actually very dangerous indeed.



INGRAHAM: China is doing that. We know Russia has done that. Free speech doesn't really exist in either country. And just so people understand what is going on because there are parallels to the United States. The U.K. is going to fast track this Internet speech regulation bill. And here is the language. "Under the draft of the bill, social media companies search engines will be required to remove harmful content that has a significant adverse psychological impact on an adult of ordinary sensibilities." OK, first of all, what is an adult of ordinary sensibilities wouldn't call the murder of Sir David Amess a passing away. OK, so what is this subjective measure here? It's certainly not objective even if it were permissible.



FARAGE: Well, I think there sense of ground is what you and I would both call the liberal left, and that anybody that has a vaguely conservative view is somehow evil, hateful, nasty, and should be clamped down upon. And that's where we are going with all of this. Come on, after all, the 45th president of the USA is still banned, whereas the Taliban leadership use the platform every single day. So we really do have to stand up hard and fight for free speech.



And I'm also hoping that we get different social media platforms emerge over the coming months and years, otherwise free speech is literally dead.



INGRAHAM: Nigel, it's great to see you tonight. Thank you for coming with us.



And Joe Biden goes back to the verbal well today in Scranton. The Last Bite explains.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Joe Biden is not kidding around.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Can you hear me now? Not a joke.



Amtrak became my family. Not a joke.



He told me, and that's not a joke.



The reason why we leapt ahead of the rest of the world, not a joke. Best in the world -- not a joke.



Renewable energy -- not a joke.



And Marine One -- not a joke.



Keep things moving -- not a joke.



That's who we are as Americans, not a joke.



Literally higher, not a joke.



Not a joke.



Not a joke. Not a joke.



And I come from the corporate state of the world. Not a joke.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Freudian slips. Your presidency, your entire presidency, is a joke.



Thank you for watching. Remember, it is America now and forever. Greg Gutfeld takes it all from here.





Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.