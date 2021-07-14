'Ingraham Angle' on Biden's speech, CRT

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," July 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

INGRAHAM: I am Laura Ingraham. This is "THE INGRAHAM ANGLE" from Washington. A 2019 presentation by the Former Head of the National Council for Social Studies may be the forerunner to what we know now is CRT? Well, we got our hands on the document and we're going to bring you the details you're not going to see anywhere else.



But first, the lamest show on earth, not us by the way. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE. Now, ever since the Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus shut down after 146 years in business, there hasn't really been anything close to replacing it, the excitement or the drama but today, Biden tried to fill that void when he stepped on stage in Philadelphia.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We saw on free and fair elections he's just such a threat literally. I've said it before. We're facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. That's not hyperbole since the Civil War. The Confederates back then, never breached the Capitol, as insurrectionists did on January the 6th.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Perhaps you should consult Merriam Webster on the meaning of hyperbole. It's an assault on democracy to allow an extra hour of required early voting in Texas, two to three hours longer by the way than Joe's home State of Delaware.



The White House invited fraudster Al Sharpton an assorted racial activists to participate in its voting rights performance in Philadelphia. Now, it was kind of an odd choice of venue given that it's the place where Democrats believe all those white racist men got together during the racist constitutional convention.



President Biden spoke for 25 minutes or so and told about the same number of lies about the suppose that impediments to voting in the United States, all of course created or tolerated by Republicans.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: In Texas, for example, Republican led state legislature wants to allow partisan poll watchers to intimidate voters and imperiled and impartial poll workers. They want voters to dive further and be able to be in a position where they wonder who's watching them and intimidated, to wait longer to vote to drive a hell of a lot. They want to make it so hard and convenient, that they hope people don't vote at all.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Yes, inconvenient to cheating, Mr. President. Now I believe I counted four maybe five lies there. But for the record, the Texas legislation gives poll watchers free movement, except of course contrary to what Biden alleged, not when voters are filling out ballots.



Enforcing poll watchers to stand at such a distance that they couldn't reasonably observe the process would be a criminal offense, you get to have eyes on potential cheating. Now this Texas proposal makes total sense given what happened in some states last November.



Remember poll watchers who were kept on the other side of the room behind the rope unable to conduct any meaningful oversight that can't happen. But as usual, liberals are at war with the facts. Joe's just reading whatever script his writers handed him desperately trying to get people to step into their big top.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: State legislators want to make it harder for you to vote. And if you vote, they want to be able to tell you vote doesn't count for any reasons they make up.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: So dramatic, also totally false as we pointed out last week. The Texas bills expand voting hours for all registered voters and the bill has even lower the population threshold needed for counties to provide additional early voting hours, oh terrible.



Now notice that none of these Democrats ever mentioned the actual specifics of the legislation. Well, we know why, because to do so would expose their phony complaints. I want to get right to the point here. Democrats want to rig every election going forward to make it nearly impossible for a conservative to win again.



They're now effectively arguing that the very voting rules that delivered two, two term victories for Bill Clinton and Barack Obama are essentially just like Jim Crow 2.0. There weren't months of early voting back then there was no flood of unsolicited mail in ballot applications arriving at your home, there was no ramp and ballot harvesting.



Obviously no same day voter registration, and yet Democrats somehow still managed to win under those old rules. But 5.5 years after Obama left office, Democrats are seeing their edge with minority voters starting to wane. More Hispanics, entrepreneurial and optimistic, are recognizing the left wing war against prosperity.



Black men are also beginning to recognize that liberal pandering doesn't help their kids' education or job prospects. These trend lines are terrible for Democrats. They know that their policies aren't going to deliver results to entry level working class Americans, not in urban areas, not anywhere.



So this leaves them really with only one option in their mind, which is to promote racial fear-mongering. And pretty much everything around them. So we already know what they're doing in our schools, to our workplaces, the military, even to now our system of voting.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: Trying, not only targeting people of color, they are targeting voters of all races and backgrounds. With a simple target, who did not vote for them? That's the target. It's hard to declare just how critical this is simply unconscionable.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I love how he says things slowly for emphasis and tries to pull them out. Now what's unconscionable is to use your bully pulpit to lie about race to talk down to Blacks and Hispanics. And to imply that they're not savvy enough somehow to make a photocopy of their own ID, Madam Vice President.



The fact is Democrats used COVID to change the way we all voted, all along with the intent of making those new rules permanent, the new voting normal. With states getting wise though, to their sleight of hand, liberals are growing more desperate, and sloppy. The act, it's just not that convincing anymore.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: We're going to face another test in 2022, a new wave of unprecedented voter suppression and raw and sustained election subversion. We have to prepare now. As I said, time and again, no matter what, you can never stop the American people from voting.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, if they couldn't start harvesting ballots right now, for 2022 and 2024, they would. They've been upfront about wanting to eliminate all voter ID requirements, which they argue are inherently racist. They even want to prevent the regular scrubbing of dead voters or voters who moved from the rolls.



They did that remember in Florida and Georgia and you think that police were firing water cannons at voters heading to the polls the way they described it? So as usual Democrats, they're going for stunts over substance to get you to believe the fantasy that voter ID is just as discriminatory as poll taxes and literary literacy tests.



They have to drown you in hype and phony emotion, complete with their own score. But singing on key is of course optional.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We will overcome! We will overcome! We will overcome some day! We never - I do believe, we shall overcome someday.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I don't think they advance to the next round. And as the day wore on, the performances grew lamer.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: All they're trying to do is suppress the vote and encumber, usually people that aren't as economically well off, people that are of color, and that's what the State of Texas is starting to look like. It's starting to look a little too colorful for the Republicans.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Sorry, Jasmine. But in Texas, the GOP expanded its support among Latinos. Whoops! Now we know what the left prefers? They want rules that give them unlimited time to count and deliver votes, days, weeks, and even months after the polls close.



Therefore the people act that they were touting today is more accurately described as for the liberals act, it would mandate same day or automatic voter registration, which obviously opens up the door to ramp and fraud possibilities and vote by mail would be a staple.



They even want to force the Supreme Court to change its ethics rules, if they end up hearing any election challenge. So fast forward now, would you to the day after the 2022 election, and Republicans have, let's say retaken the House, they made the added a few Senate seats.



Democrats who railed against Trump for not accepting the outcome of the last election will I promise you spend the next two years claiming the midterms were illegitimate. Then we'll get the same tired acts leading up to 2024.



The three ring circus it was only exciting when the talent could deliver oohs and ahhs. But the Democrats have become just one big overpriced clown show hardly worth our high price of admission. And that's THE ANGLE.



Here now is Horace Cooper Project. 21 Co-Chair, Dinesh D'Souza, Conservative Author, Filmmaker, Host of the Dinesh D'Souza Podcast and Harmeet Dhillon, Co-Chair of the Republican National Lawyers Association.



Horace, the justification from Biden to these Texas downs who fled to mommy and daddy in D.C. is that the GOP just wants to disenfranchise Black and Brown voters. Is there any evidence of that happening anywhere, but especially where you are in Texas?



HORACE COOPER, PROJECT 21 CO-CHAIRMAN: W.C. Phil's once said there was a sucker born every day. And apparently, our president believes that he can tell some of the boldest, baseless lies and that people are going to buy it.



Here's a true fact. When he was vice president, they prosecuted more voter fraud cases than they did income tax fraud cases. They prosecuted more voter fraud cases than they did bank fraud cases. Now, are we going to conclude as they tried to imply that the number of prosecutions tells us about the seriousness of the violation?



Everyone knows that in Texas in 2020, more Blacks voted for Conservatives and Republicans, more Latinos voted for Conservatives and Republicans. In fact, the legislature picked up seats on the right rather than losing seats. There is no claim whatsoever truth, no truth whatsoever to this claim.



INGRAHAM: Now, they're freaking out because they're losing the monopoly on the minority vote. If that goes down, they're finished. They're finished as a party. Dinesh, the media could have fact checked today's speech, but instead, it went like this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That his most - correct me if I'm wrong, fulsome defense of voting rights thus far.



DANA BASH, CNN HOST: I can't imagine a stronger, more robust speech.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The oratory was brilliant, the emotion was palpable.



UNIDENTIFED FEMALE: This speech was certainly the most passionate of his presidency.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Dinesh, I don't think Nicole Wallace understands that if the HR-1 was in effect in the year 2000. She wouldn't be hosting a show on MSNBC because George Bush wouldn't have been elected president.



DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE AUTHOR: Well, you know, the Biden speech was such a crazy uncle emerges from the basement routine, it was full of such exaggerations and absurdities, the comparisons to the Confederacy, the Civil War, I mean, a war in which 600,000 people died, is being compared to say voter ID checking.



You know, I think that Biden in a way have missed a huge opportunity, because what he needed to do, I think, is lay out the argument and say, look, we need to have laws that on the one hand, make it easier to vote, but harder to cheat.



I mean, presumably that is going to be the criteria for any decent voter integrity law. Now he needed to go down the laws one by one starting with voter ID and show for example, make the case that voter ID for example. It makes it harder to vote.



I mean, the same voter ID that people - ID that people can obtain in every other sphere of life, apparently, is not available when it comes to voting. But voter ID does make it harder to cheat. But for the Democrats, it's all about making it easier to vote. And they paid no attention to the cheating issue, presumably because they believe that cheating is part of what they need to get them to the finish line.



INGRAHAM: Yes, well, that's why they don't want the poll watchers to actually have the ability to watch what's going on. They want to keep them behind the rope line; they don't want them to see what's going on. That became obvious today. Harmeet, the frauds in Texas had an interesting explanation for their need for private aviation to get to D.C.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. TREY MARTINEZ FISCHER (D-TX): When you break a quorum, you want to be successful. So I think everybody wants to see, you know, 51, 52, 55 Democrats on the same plane number two, you know, to get a flight out of town at a time certain with, you know, getting everybody to come in from across the state, you need to fly privately. There's no fancy couches or anything like that this was just a regular plane that moved us from one state to another.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Harmeet, another Texas Dem said their Caucus paid for it any potential ethical issues here?



HARMEET DHILLON, REPUBLICAN NATIONAL LAWYERS ASSOCIATION: Well, absolutely. And we don't know the timing of the decision for the Caucus to pay for it if that's even true. Yesterday's news reports, taking a look at the number on the plane itself, trace that to a Lebanese American hedge fund magnate out of Nevada who actually represents the country of Lebanon as a Consulate General.



So you have to ask the question, what is he expecting in exchange for his largest and did they decide to raise some money and pay him back after this became a national scandal also, who is paying for their hotel room help in D.C., they could do some singing lessons too, by the way, and who's paying for their food and drink and that Miller lie? Whose pool sprung for the classy Miller lie that they had on board as well?



Laura this whole thing stinks. And if I were, you know, in a way, it would actually be better if taxpayers were paying for it because it would be accountable. We don't know what dark money forces are paying for this or what they're expecting in return.



So this is thoroughly corrupt, it stinks. And it flies in the face of the fact that 78 percent of voters in the United States support voter ID, clean voter rolls, verification, bipartisan observers and chain of custody 78 percent it's not even close. So these people are being hysterical, over nothing.



And they're claiming and Joe Biden would have was next going to say that requiring people to vote in the district that they registered in is like Antietam, you know, so it's completely unbelievable. And they've lost all credibility.



INGRAHAM: Yes, Horace all of this kind of brings together the problem with education in the country, if you can compare as Dinesh said, the Civil War to voter ID or any of these crises in American history, January 6th, to the Civil War.



But if people don't know history, then they might sit on social media going, oh, wow, this is terrible. So it again, comes back full circle to making sure people understand the truth about our incredible country, and how amazing it is that we arrived at this point in time, given everything that we've been through?



COOPER: What absolutely, that is correct, that we really, really have a treasure and it's incumbent upon each and every one of us to make sure that our brothers and sisters, remember understand and revere, but it's also very, very disappointing when our president puts the D in demagogue and is willing to say these kinds of things.



Normally, if you have some of these baseless claims that you'd like to put out, you get someone from the periphery to bring those out. The President of the United States is supposed to be above that. And that's what's really, really shameful about it.



INGRAHAM: Now, Dinesh he had to prove his bona fides to the Sharpton crowd. They were crowing about how Biden finally stepped up to the plate today, correct? Yes or no?



D'SOUZA: Absolutely. And if I can make a point about tech--



INGRAHAM: Real quick.



D'SOUZA: --the Democrats are praising the bravery of the Texas Democrats. But the Texas Democrats are subverting a Democratic process. There's a legitimate Republican majority in this state.



COOPER: That's right.



D'SOUZA: Biden himself said that minorities need to - the minority party needs to patiently acquiesce in the will of the majority. That's not being done in Texas now.



INGRAHAM: Now, panel, thank you. And it's Joe Biden's rhetoric laying the groundwork for criminality across the country and could it get worse? Heather Mac Donald has thoughts on that. Plus critics have targeted our COVID commentary in recent days. We'll explain how once again, were proven right stay there.



INGRAHAM: Well, Joe Biden promised that once Trump was out of office, things would calm down in America. So what do we get? We got more murder and depraved crime. That's what we got. In a video released today from New York City, a man received second degree burns after being doused by scalding liquid the suspect laughed as he ran away.



In Oakland, California a thief smashed a car window, climbed in stole a woman's purse and backpack all while she was stuck in traffic in the middle of the day. And in Washington, D.C. three young girls, ages 12, 14 and 16 were arrested for an attempted carjacking after allegedly using a taser on the driver.



Only one of them is now facing charges yet another example of the scourge of light touch policing. But instead of pushing a course correction here, Biden is letting the agitators drive the conversation. Now, if that continues, it won't take much to reignite the bloody riots we saw last summer, especially with the rhetoric about voting that we just covered in the previous segment.



Joining me now is Heather Mac Donald, Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute Author of "The war on cops that predicted much of this". Now, Heather, on the Laura Ingraham Podcast today, you said that you believe we're already seeing I think you said slow motion riots going on across the country. Explain that, please.



HEATHER MAC DONALD, MANHATTAN INSTITUTE FELLOW: Well, you have massive looting going on. You have organized gangs that are running into stores grabbing all the merchandise they can get escaping in getaway cars.



You have the assaults on Asians, the assaults on elderly, the assaults on Jews, mostly from people from the inner city. None of this is being acknowledged by the Democratic Party. And so you have now really a breakdown of law and order. The press can't cover.



They're not covering it but on a daily basis. The degree of assaults that I believe are really hate crimes, but you're not allowed to talk about it when they're - a certain race of offender is going on. That is a slow motion riot.



You have the break anarchy is coming into our cities now, thanks to the rhetoric of the Democrats, thanks to the constant impugning of the police by Candidate Biden by President Biden that is causing them to back off, and criminals and lowlifes now feel emboldened.



INGRAHAM: Well, then you have Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. She's suddenly kind of welcoming federal crime prevention. Help now that well, a Democrats' president wants.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LORI LIGHTFOOT, (D) CHICAGO MAYOR: The federal government would be making an announcement in the short term. We had a brief conversation with the president about it last week. So I'm anxious to get those resources up and operational here.



What we do not welcome is the deployment of unnamed federal special secret agents. We are not going to allow democracy to be hijacked by the federal government.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: So the study in contrast what she said in July 2020, versus what she said today and yesterday? Bring in the resources. Where are these resources going to go Heather?



DONALD: Well, consistency is not the Democrats' strong point. It's too late. Biden and Lori Lightfoot can want to refund the police all they want. They're not going to be able to do it. We are in a recruiting crisis. People have been leaving; officers have been leaving in droves.



Retirements are up 45 percent resignations are up 18 percent and police officers are telling everybody that no don't even think of joining this profession. Ambush assaults on officers are up 91 percent this year officers are cursed at resisted arrest every time they get out of their cars now on a regular basis.



And so the Democrats are furiously backpedaling and tried to present themselves as the pro police party. It's not going to work. It's not going to fool the American public. And it's not going to bring real substance in the law and order back to the city unless they start retracting their long history of anti-cop statements and say actually, we believe the cops are doing the best they can. They're the police. They're the government agency most dedicated to protecting black lives.



INGRAHAM: Heather, the videos are disturbing. These stories get worse and worse. I think there's blood on their hands. They started this and it continues. Heather. Thank you.



DONALD: Absolutely.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: The Confederates back then never breached the Capitol as insurrectionists did on January the 6th. I'm not saying this alarm you. I'm saying this because you should be alarmed.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, I guess we shouldn't be alarmed by the skyrocketing violent crimes in cities across the country because that's not what Biden and his DOJ are focused on. They're now coming down on the January 6th attendees. It seems like they're picking up the pace of what some are saying is harassment most of whom were nonviolent.



Now remember these people haven't even been convicted of a crime. Some have been held for months since January while repeatedly being denied bail, since they could pose potential future threats. Others reportedly sit in sells for 23 hours a day.



Joining me now is Julie Kelly, senior contributor for "American Greatness" who has been one of the only journalist staying on this story. Julie, do we even know how many people they're holding, and on what basis?



JULIE KELLY, "AMERICAN GREATNESS" SENIOR CONTRIBUTOR: So, as far as people who are being detained in Washington, D.C., jail -- now, this is a jail that was set up specifically to hold Trump supporters, January 6th protesters. As you said, there are people who have been there since January, now six months and counting.



I believe last count, there's more than three dozen, with more on the way. And the government continues -- Joe Biden's Justice Department continues to seek pretrial detention for even nonviolent offenders. I listened to a hearing today. A federal judge actually denied the government's pretrial motion because this certain defendant had not committed any violent crimes.



But to your point, Laura, they are holding people behind bars for months on end. These trials won't start until early next year. And they are doing it before one moment of their trial has even started, before they even have a trial date. They are punishing Trump supporters, keeping them behind bars. You'll be happy to know, maybe Heather Mac Donald will be happy to know that the FBI took an entire crime family off the streets in Texas today, arresting a family of five for trespassing and creating and picketing in the Capitol, trying to destroy their lives.



So the dichotomy just keeps getting darker and broader every single day and this Justice Department and FBI hunt down Americans who protested against Joe Biden on January 6th, while our cities, as you say devolve --



INGRAHAM: But Julie, Julie, I want everyone to understand this tonight. To me, this is much like the hyperbole and the racial fearmongering over legitimate voter integrity rules and laws, because that's a big set up for protesting the election in 2022 and 2024, in my view. I think they know they're going to lose. It has got to be all illegitimate.



In this case, they want to send a message. If you think you are going to petition the Biden administration or show up at any great rallies, we're going to have our drones or whatever flying. We're going to identify you. You're going to be in a database. You might not be able to get on a plane. I think they're trying to intimidate people away from exercising their First Amendment rights. That's what I think is, in part, going on here, beyond any criminality, which should be punished, obviously, on January 6th.



KELLY: Right, it's a terror campaign. And now they are rounding up the families to send a message. They talked to this family, in particular their teachers who taught their children to confirm their identities. I listening to another hearing today, a man, as you know, the man who was caught with Legos, we now have FBI agents confiscating Lego sets as evidence against them. This man is an Army Ranger, he had three tours in Afghanistan, he graduated from Penn State University, and he is now a high school teacher. And this government is seeking to keep him behind bars, he's already been in jail for a month, keep him behind bars until his trial starts next year.



INGRAHAM: But the bail reform movement only applies to Antifa when they burn down entire police precincts, they can get out of jail. Julie, thank you.



Now, for the past year, this show and our medicine cabinet have come under withering criticism -- we don't care, though -- even censorship for bringing you COVID truths about the medical establishment, what they did not want you to hear. In moments, we're going to bring you the latest example and speak to some of those original medicine cabinet members. Stay there.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I'm so worried about the working people in our country and the impact of being out of school for children, and there hasn't been that much of a focus on that.



We know now that overwhelmingly, children do not get seriously ill from COVID, thank goodness.



The idea that they are silent super-spreaders, that sounded really scary some weeks ago, but that has basically been debunked. There is no evidence that kids spread COVID schools.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: For 15 months, this show has been telling you that the kids are all right. That was never based on my personal feelings or experiences, my kids out of schools. It was always based on cold, hard facts that were publicly available from the beginning, going back to the Italy data. And now the media, well, they are finally claiming to catch up. Take "New York Magazine," for instance. They are just now reporting that it's time to rethink COVID protocol for children, noting that fewer kids die from COVID then from pneumonia, heart disease, suicide, homicide, car crashes, or drownings.



The left has covered up the truth that this virus is not lethal for children. But never one to let the facts get in the way, Tony Fauci is still pushing the line.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: The children who are not able to get vaccinated because of their age should follow, their parents should follow with them, the guidelines of the CDC, that unvaccinated children of a certain age, greater than two-years-old, should be wearing masks, no doubt about that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining me now, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor of medicine at Stanford, and Dr. Peter McCullough, internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist. Dr. B., we now know that masks increase carbon dioxide levels in children. I know you just written and published a piece about this. How is this still being pronounced upon by Fauci in this matter? How do you describe this?



DR. JAY BHATTACHARYA, STANFORD UNIVERSITY EPIDEMIOLOGIST: Dr. Fauci spent last summer campaigning in effect to close our schools down. He scared parents with talk about how dangerous COVID was to kids and how they were spreading the disease. As you said in your introduction, Laura, we know now that that is not true, that in fact kids are very inefficient spatters of the disease. Sweden kept their schools open all year long with no --



INGRAHAM: But we knew this. Dr. B, we knew this last spring of 2020 we knew. We knew this.



BHATTACHARYA: Yes, we did.



INGRAHAM: It's not new data.



BHATTACHARYA: He is still arguing for schools, to restrict children in schools with masks. Masks, they harm the development of children. And if they are not necessary to control the spread of the disease, why should we ask our children to pay that harm? It boggles my mind. I wish he would just stop doing that.



INGRAHAM: I think he should resign. I'm going to say it. Dr. McCullough, Anthony Fauci should be forced to resign if he doesn't resign of his own volition. What was done to our children over the last year-and-a-half was a crime against humanity, in my view. We'll never know the real damage done to children. I said it from May on, and I knew this was where it was going to go. And I am very exercised by this. This is not a political statement. This was a factual, data-driven statement that a nonphysician could even see more than a year ago. Dr. McCullough?



DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH, MD, MPH, INTERNIST AND CARDIOLOGIST: Well, you've done a great job on the show in terms of bringing in a variety of experts, giving different opinions, listening, and working in teams. And that's not what we're seeing from the top now. We have an institute director at the NIH that is basically a medical dictator. There is no teamwork. There is no exchange of ideas. The CDC, NIH, FDA, they are so far behind on the data now. You're right, we've had national history experiments. Schools open, schools closed, it doesn't matter. Masks, we've had 12 randomized trials, in the dam (ph) mask trial. No benefit to public masking at any level.



INGRAHAM: And Dr. Bhattacharya, at the same time, natural immunity has essentially been kind of tossed aside by Dr. Fauci, and he's spoken about this directly. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: Vaccination in people previously infected significantly boosts the immune response. Vaccines actually, at least with regard for SARS-CoV-2, can do better than nature.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: But take a look at the data out of Israel. Those who recovered from COVID-19 may be better protected from reinfection than those who receive the vaccine. Since May 1st, 72 people who previously had COVID were infected again, counting for one percent of confirmed new cases, while 3,000 who were vaccinated have been infected, 40 percent of confirmed new cases. Now, Doctor, what is this? Why is natural immunity not a thing?



BHATTACHARYA: He's ignored the data on this. There was a fantastic study out of the Cleveland Clinic that found the same thing, that people who had recovered from COVID were actually quite well protected against severe disease and reinfection.



I don't understand why they've done that. It actually discriminates against all of the working class people who have come down with COVID, recovered from it because we deemed them essential, didn't protect them, while protecting the laptop class. And now we say, OK, that natural immunity doesn't count for anything. You don't have the vaccine, so you can't go to a restaurant or to a ballgame or something. It makes no sense. It's bad for public health, and it is contrary to the science. Again, I'm at a loss for words to explain how you can continue to ignore the vast amount of evidence on this, and then make policy around that. It's just a mistake.



INGRAHAM: And Dr. McCullough, do you think we're headed in the wrong direction? As they are trying to say the whole country is red, the whole country is red with Delta variant spread. But of course, deaths and hospitalizations almost everywhere is down, way down.



MCCULLOUGH: Right. We are at a very low baseline now. We are going to have a slight rise with the Delta variant, but the Delta variant really is not responsive at all, or protected at all by the vaccines. So 42 percent of 90,000 proven Delta cases in the U.K. have been vaccinated. In Israel, the estimate right now from the Israel health authorities that the vaccine efficacy rate is only about 60 to 70 percent. So we expect Delta cases and in fully vaccinated individuals. It will be a mild rise. It's easily treatable in high-risk patients. There is no reason right now, no clinical reason to go get vaccinated.



INGRAHAM: All right, Doctors, thank you.



And a barely covered presentation from nearly two years ago may give the earliest insight ever into how Critical Race Theory infected our schools. We're going to take you inside that documentary and the women behind it, next.



INGRAHAM: Where exactly did the Critical Race Theory movement originate? Well, the debunked "1619 Project" from Nikole Hannah-Jones was published in August of 2019, inspiring teachers to become activists and turn their kids, their students, into agitators. A presentation delivered a few months after that by then president of the National Council for Social Studies, Tina Heafner, in it, she laid the groundwork for an overhaul. She said "Social studies can be an educational space to teach antiracism, to confront the history of racist ideas associated with harmful social economic, cultural, and political disparities, and to champion human rights and antiracist policies." Just a few months later, in front of the American Historical Association, she went further.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TINA HEAFNER, FORMER NATIONAL COUNCIL FOR THE SOCIAL STUDIES PRESIDENT: The social studies curriculum, we have been in the last decade, or two decades, at a critical juncture of really recognizing the need to teach critical history.



It's also really critical that we begin to introduce a lot of the understandings of the systemic structures that we have in place, and understanding that our role as social studies educators become really important, because the narratives we teach, we often expose students to white exceptionalism.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: You're always smarter with glasses, right? Come on.



Joining us now, Dr. Ben Carson, former HUD secretary, founder of American Cornerstone Institute. Dr. Carson, we can now see this clear line, where social studies became social activism, or a vehicle for it. Your reaction?



DR. BEN CARSON, FORMER HUD SECRETARY: Well, in fact, this Tina Heafner says that they have actions civics now and associates that with Critical Race Theory, in which they abandon all thoughts of political neutrality which used to characterize public education, and have wantonly decided that they want to indoctrinate people according to their belief system. And of course, this is extremely detrimental.



Now, some of them claim this is not actually being taught in schools and grade schools or high schools, it's only been taught in law schools. Clearly, that is not the case, and that's why so many of the parent groups are upset. And this is actually a good thing, a good thing that they are pushing so hard that it is actually waking people up. Before, it was sort of like simmering slowly in the thought span, and the frog gets cooked. But now they turned the heat up too high, and people are waking up quickly, which is a good thing. And the American people are a lot smarter than many on the left give them credit for. And --



INGRAHAM: We reached out to Ms. Heafner, by the way, Dr. Carson, who told us, in quite a long communication, "Civics and history have been neglected for decades due to other testing and curricular priorities driven by standardization and accountability. There is a common agreement that students need greater access and exposure to civics and history in middle and high school, as well as deep, rich content that offers a diverse, equitable, and inclusive narrative." There is that DEI --



CARSON: Absolutely.



INGRAHAM: Dr. Carson, diversity, equity, and inclusion, how does that inform us.



CARSON: We have plenty of equity and inclusion in our society. It really kind of depends on how you want to look at things, the glass half-empty or the glass half-full. When you look at the tremendous progress that has been made by minorities in this country over the last 50 years, it's astonishing. And trying to relate everything back to slavery, think about the fact that slavery has been parts of society since the beginning of civilization, and there are more slaves today than there were in 1863 with the Emancipation Proclamation, and we fought a war to get rid of them. Think about that.



INGRAHAM: Dr. Carson, this is stunning, but now we see the roots of CRT.



And speaking of bad history, Kamala is tonight's Last Bite, coming up.



INGRAHAM: Something tells me Kamala Harris might not have a good barometer for historical comparisons.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS, (D) VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: In 1867, Frederick Douglass appealed to the Congress, the United States Congress, for the rights of black men to vote. And in 2021, the Texas legislature came to Washington, D.C.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, my God, a heartbeat away from the presidency. Terrifying, sad, and ignorant.



Gutfeld next.

