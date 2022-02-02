'The Ingraham Angle' on Biden admin's abuse of power

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on February 1, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. They're making lists. That's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.



We don't trust the Biden administration to protect our civil liberties. Period. They abuse their power on COVID. They abuse their power in the way they handled the January 6 situation, and they trash our country's history every chance they get.



After 13 months of President Biden, Americans have every reason to be suspicious of anything they do that involves collecting information about Americans. I'm talking about lists and databases, or surveillance of anything, including your health records or social media history.



Let's face it, they treat half of the country as if they're the mortal enemy. A threat to be controlled, not a constituency to be served.



Now, when the school CRT and sexual assault issues bubbled up in the U.S., Democrats finally found themselves on the defensive. And then Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland, he swooped in to flex the power of the federal law enforcement. His words at the time were meant to intimidate and scare parents.



If you're upset and angry at the direction your school board is taking, and you show up and you speak your mind as is your constitutional right by the way. Now, you have to be worried about being caught up in some bogus domestic terror dragnet. And rather than treat January 6 as a protest that got way out of hand with some criminal elements, no doubt, the Biden administration and their media cronies insisted on claiming that it was an insurrection and treating everyone who supported President Trump as a trader.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Not even during the Civil War did insurrectionists breach the capitol of United States of America.



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Dates that occupy not only a place on our calendars, but a place in our collective memory. December 7, 1941; September 11, 2001; and January 6, 2021.



BIDEN: Border's on sedition.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Here's how the Biden team looks at the world. They believe that most people who support the GOP are dangerous. They're dangerous elements that need to be policed and watched.



Now, enter the extremism review that generals Austin and Milley undertook of the armed forces after January 6. So rather than focusing sharply on real problems, they use vague language to essentially smear huge swaths of the American public and the military.



Now, in a sense, they hung out a 'Conservatives Need Not Apply' sign at the Pentagon. Now, who knows what files are amassing on soldiers, airmen and Marines, who they deemed to be potential problems? Now, maybe they posted pro Trump stuff, or photos from Trump rallies on social media. Who knows?



But which group has been subjected, you think, to more scrutiny under Austin? Our own troops, or the nearly 85,000 Afghan refugees they airlifted to the United States? Well, I think we know the answer to that question.



And presidential wannabe Pete Buttigieg, he feels where the winds are blowing in his party, and he wants to get in on the action. As Transportation Secretary, he's planning to blanket America's roads with more surveillance cameras, billions and billions of dollars worth. Supposedly it's all to cut down on traffic deaths. You know, he is a humanitarian.



But of course, what they really want is fewer cars and fewer car owners. They want to make it so expensive, so cumbersome to drive and own a vehicle that only the truly responsible elites can do so.



Now, and it gets worse and worse, which brings us to the huge story we brought you last night. Courtesy of our friends at the Washington Free Beacon and Republican congressmen that the U.S. government is storing just under 1 billion gun purchase files and digitizing them, presumably for a searchability down the road.



Now, Biden's ATF, in a letter to our next guest, insists that such record keeping was approved by Congress, including the process of digitization. During 2021, they collected data on 54 million gun owners. But they waved away any concern of nefarious intent writing, "The sole purpose of these systems is to trace firearms used in crimes, which is a valuable gun intelligence tool used in thousands of investigations by ATF and our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners."



In other words, because of all the good faith they've shown their fellow Americans, we're just supposed to take them at their word. This is all for benign purposes. This massive log of gun purchases, it's not a significant leap toward the ultimate goal of a national gun registry. Sorry, but they do not deserve the benefit of the doubt.



Of course, we know that all the people with the power in the Democrat Party hate guns and would love nothing more to confiscate as many as possible under whatever pre Texas Supreme Court would allow them to do so. Don't take my word for it, take theirs.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: The Second Amendment from the day it was passed. Limited type of people could own a gun and what type of weapon you could own.



MERRICK GARLAND, ATTORNEY GENERAL: Where there is room under the law for the President's policies to be pursued, then I think the President is entitled to pursue them.



ANDERSON COOPER, CNN HOST: Gun owners out there who say, well, Biden administration means they're going to come for my guns.



BIDEN: Bingo. You're right if you have an assault weapon.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, academics also have been working on many different legal theories to effectively ban guns in the United States. They invoke the fight against skyrocketing gun violence, as if crimes are committed by the guns themselves, and not the revolving door of criminals that rampage through America courtesy of left-wing DAs.



Now, Democrat mayors, they don't give a rip about crime. If they did, they wouldn't be empowering the BLM crowd at the expense of the public safety. Your second amendment rights, I hate to break it to you, mean nothing to them. They stopped church attendance protected by the First Amendment over a pandemic. You don't think they'd to stop gun ownership protected by the Second Amendment over an epidemic of violence?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: Gun violence in this country is an epidemic. It's an epidemic for God's sake. And it has to stop.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Biden himself and his supporters in the media frequently bemoan the growing lack of public trust in government. It's growing across party lines. But the Biden administration, they don't have anyone to blame except themselves.



Because along the way, as I've demonstrated tonight, they've shown so much bad faith in so many different contexts, from our Intel agencies, to the public health sector, to law enforcement, and even the previously innocuous Department of Transportation. And now, they've gone so far as to cast traditionally minded Americans as public enemy number one.



Republicans in Congress, especially when they take back power, they need to exercise strict oversight over every aspect of this Biden team. And they need to prohibit and defund every action, and every policy that undermines our basic constitutional rights. There are a lot of such actions and policies. And that's the 'Angle'.



Joining me now, the lawmaker who led the investigation into the ATF's massive database of gun owners, Texas Congressman Michael Cloud. Now, Congressman, the ATF says that the records are totally permissible to be held under federal law, and that they're there to help solve crimes.



But they also admit that they have no data on crime solved as a result of this information. So what the heck is really going on here?



REP. MICHAEL CLOUD (R-TX): Yes. You said it exactly right. And here's quoting from their letter. It says, The ATF has no ability to determine the successful prosecution of hundreds of thousands of crime gun traces.



And so, we send a letter - you know, we got - we're working with gun owners of America and other Second Amendment groups about the fact that the Biden administration, they collected 54 million records in the last year. We thought that was astronomical. And so we sent a letter, and you know how these things go. Sometimes you get a letter back when you start an investigation, sometimes you don't.



Well, we got a letter back and, boy, was it shocking, over 1 billion records that the ATF has, and it's illegal for the federal government to have a federal gun registry. A lot of Americans are wondering when does this database become a registry?



INGRAHAM: Well, that digitization process is something that they say is permitted under federal law. That this is - there's nothing unusual about that. But is your main concern that these people cannot be trusted given what their view is of the Constitution? The President today said - he referred to the unenumerated rights in the Constitution. So if they get some judge--



CLOUD: Yes, exactly.



INGRAHAM: --to say the right to safety means your right to gun ownership has to be curtailed, then his next nominee to the court could very well vote that way down the road and goodbye Second Amendment.



CLOUD: Well, we understand that the Constitution was to put limiting restraints on the federal government strictly for these purposes. And you nailed it on the head in the 'Angle' when you talked about the American people they've seen over the last year. The Biden administration target parents at school board meetings, labeling them domestic terrorists.



We've seen the Department of Defense want to investigate military, people serving in uniform. We've seen the Department of Justice stand up to the department to domestic terrorism to look into that. And so, we've seen - in the past, we've seen the IRS target conservatives; we've seen the FBI. The FBI, they're supposed to be the law enforcement branch target a political candidate for president.



And so this is where the American people are going. We can't trust this. And I can tell you, I serve on the Oversight Committee and I've learned that when you're - when you hear an agency saying, there's nothing to see here. You're like, maybe that's where we should be looking.



INGRAHAM: Well, Congressman, during the lockdowns - during the BLM riots that just destroyed block after block in major American cities, it scared people. And as a result, people are buying a lot more guns. The owner of--



CLOUD: Oh, yes.



INGRAHAM: --of this Maxon Shooter's Supplies & Indoor Range in Des Plaines, Illinois told Fox, "Firearm sales were up 200 percent from 2019 to 2020, pretty much kept pace throughout 2021."



So if the Biden team really wanted to reduce the number of guns being sold in the United States wouldn't they support policies that actually work to keep criminals in prison?



CLOUD: For the Biden administration to come out and say that they think - that they're suddenly supporting law and order in this country is almost laughable at this moment. We can't keep track of who's coming across our border, but we can track a billion gun records. This is - the American people get this and like you said, we're seeing crime go up in cities because we're not enforcing the law. So criminals seem to have more rights than law abiding citizens.



The incentive structure on law and order has been reversed under this administration, and so rightfully so Americans are concerned and we're asking those questions to get down at the bottom of this.



INGRAHAM: Congressman, when Republicans - really quickly. When Republicans get power back, which we assume they will in November, will you move to defund the ATF's digitization and massive gun purchase orders that they're currently undertaking, again, they say totally under federal law, it's OK. Will you move to change that law?



CLOUD: Well, I can tell you. We're not even going to wait for that. We're already continuing the investigation. We're right now forming our response to their response. We're crafting legislation that's going to deal with this right now. And so, we'll keep you posted on the progress. But we are definitely not going to let this one go.



INGRAHAM: Yes, it's time to defund all the problems in--



CLOUD: They're all the bad actors in government, right.



INGRAHAM: Congressman, thank you.



CLOUD: Yes.



INGRAHAM: And so what happens when society loses trust in its institutions of power? Well, things like this start to look really suspicious. Today, the Houston PD began training ops with the Department of Defense. These operations will go on for nearly two weeks and the residents may see helicopters throughout the day and hear unusual noises.



Police were very quick to note that this has nothing to do with world events. Hmm. What an odd detail to include. What's even more bizarre, police officials said there will be no public opportunities to view the training. They just have to pay for it with their tax dollars.



Here now is Hoover Institution Senior Fellow, Victor Davis Hanson. Victor, we're told that this has happened in the past, this federal, state and local coordination of resources. But wasn't it just a few years ago that Joe Biden's party was bemoaning the militarization of our police forces after the Michael Brown killing in Ferguson?



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTE: Well, especially, remember the retired officers damn Trump for even thinking about using federal troops to call a violence in summer of 2020. But in June of two - June of this year, the White House announced the military would be looking at domestic terrorists.



I think thematic in this whole discussion, Laura, is this idea - eternal idea of the left that because they're so morally superior, they say, they can use any means necessary for their ends. And it really - if you go back it really started with the Obama administration in full. I mean, they went after the Associated Press reporters' communications.



You remember, they went after Fox's James Rosen; the head of the CIA, John Brennan lied under oath when he denied that they were spying on the Senate staff or computers. James Clapper, the head of Director of National Intelligence lied when he was asked about the NSA surveilling people. James Comey's FBI was completely - went row. We have the Clinesmith alteration of the FISA document. There were no consequences.



And then when you look at the traditional watchdogs, the left always used to brag we have law faculties. We have Democratic senior senators. We have the ACLU. And when you look at those institutions, and they're on the side of the surveillance. ACLU is degenerated into an activist left-wing political group. And we have people in the media that were outwardly and explicitly saying, we're not going to cover the news like we used to.



Jim Rutenberg Christiane Amanpour, Jorge Ramos. We have to be biased because Trump - there was no Frank Churchs in the 1975 watchdog committees. And when you add Silicon Valley in the equation and they electron - the electronics and weaponize at fabulous speeds in surveillance and coverage with new technology and they're all left and they're merged at the hip with Washington. It's pretty scary what's happened.



INGRAHAM: Well, you would not be surprised probably, but maybe some in our audience would, Victor, that FBI director Christopher Wray, he decided to blame one particular group for his agency's plummeting credibility. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRISTOPHER WRAY, FBI DIRECTOR: Political controversies and even controversies specifically invest - impact in the FBI have been around for 113 years. What has changed is that we're now having all that play out against the backdrop of 24/7 cable coverage, and more importantly, ubiquitous social media.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Yes, Victor, in other words, justifying the control of "misinformation", the favorite buzzword of late - of the little many tyrants of totalitarians.



HANSON: Yes. I would say to Director Wray, just ensure that your lawyers don't alter documents in front of federal judges; ensure that your former director doesn't lie to a federal investigator like Andrew McCabe did on three occasions; ensure that James Comey doesn't have amnesia and says, he can't remember 245 times under oath, when asked about the dossier; and make sure that Robert Mueller, the distinguished ex-FBI director, when he's asked under oath what the steel dossier was in Fusion GPS that birthed his whole investigation, he has no memory.



So the FBI - and I could go on, but they're doing it to themselves and just like the military, only 45 percent now have confidence in the Pentagon and they're blaming other people for that. It's self induced. And they went - all went weaponized and political and now they're reaping this - they're reaping the whirlwind of the when they sold. And they shouldn't blame other people for their own pathology.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Victor, they have no one to blame but themselves, and they're crying about public trust cratering, and they're to blame. Excellent, excellent analysis. Victor, thank you.



And coming up, we kick off Black History Month Ingraham style, and introduce you to a young African-American who went from left-wing activist to conservative advocate.



Plus, behind the scenes video of the small minds orchestrating the effort to cancel a law professor. The tape which you will not believe is next.



INGRAHAM: To mark black history, the 'Ingraham Angle' will be introducing you to new voices. Individuals who are unafraid to challenge the stereotypes and stale thinking of the modern left.



And tonight, we bring you a 21-year-old who went from hard-left to conservative activist for PragerU. And rather than shrink when protesters show up at her events with the usual signs and the chance, she confronts them with an invitation and a smile, as she did recently at Winona University.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



AMALA EKPUNOBI, PRAGERU PERSONALITY: The event is free. You can have seats in whatever row you like. You can come up and ask me questions as soon as the Q&A starts. Because I think if you're going to protest somebody, it's pretty important that you listen to what they have to say first and see if it's even worth the protest.



We have selective outrage in this country. And it's selective outrage towards people who look like me. It's a massive effort to label people who look like me as a victim.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: That young woman Amala Ekpunobi joins me now. Amala, it's great to see you tonight. Why did you think people are afraid to hear what you have to say? You didn't have all that many takers in that video after you invited them to come on in, which I thought was so nice. You - I think you offered them food. Didn't give them food as well as well? You gave them--



AMALA EKPUNOBI, PRAGERU PERSONALITY: I did.



INGRAHAM: Yes. I mean, you couldn't have been nicer to these people basically want to shut you up.



EKPUNOBI: Oh, thank you so much. I think they were hiding their protest under the veil of a food drive, which was interesting, considering that all the signs at this protest talked about how hateful I am, and how hateful PragerU is, and how they - I had no right to be on their campus.



But I think the fear as it pertains to me is that, I represent a particularly difficult opponent being a black female, because the left uses me and my race and my gender to promote myself as a victim, and someone who needs to be fought for. And to have me come up to them and say no, I'm not a victim, and I'd like to discuss that with you, I think was a particularly hard thing for them to deal with.



INGRAHAM: Now, Amala, in another moment from this encounter with the protesters, you made an interesting observation. Here we go.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



EKPUNOBI: There's a massive amount of white students right now out here, and I don't even need to use the race card. But a massive amount of white students are here talking about black oppression in America to me, as I'm actively talking about it to them. And very few of them want to have civil discourse.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Amala, did you have any informed discussions with the folks out there holding the really tedious signs?



EKPUNOBI: Unfortunately, no. A few of them did end up going into the event after my short discussion with them. And I think a breakthrough moment that we have happened after - off the camera, where I talked about the fact that I used to be a leftist organizer, and I used to be a radical leftist. And I would have been the one who was staging a protest like this and coming to fight people who are coming to my campus.



And that sort of broke through the barrier that we had a little bit. But in the end, about five out of those 40 protesters came into the event and only a couple of them asked any questions.



INGRAHAM: Well, you never know, Amala, how you turn people's thinking around, or even open up the dialogue. And I think that's a really great thing you did. You just never know how you're going to affect people. How did you make the transformation from left to right?



EKPUNOBI: It was a difficult thing for me. It was - it wasn't until I worked for the left. And I tell anybody who's a radical leftist now that you should test out that ideology by going and working for the radical left, because it will soon crumble. I lasted about a year doing that. And I just realized that there was so much hypocrisy. There was blatant racism towards white people. And there was so little discussion.



And when I brought up those concerns to higher ups at the organization, I was turned away and I was told that I didn't understand how oppressed I am. And that is so emblematic of modern day woke leftism is trying to convince people that they're victims in order to promote your agenda. And I simply got tired of it and had to leave. And I'm very thankful that I did.



INGRAHAM: Amala, it's great to see you tonight. And you're a great new voice in this discussion. And we're going to be watching you very closely. So thanks so much.



And the radicalism Amala encountered on campus is live and well at Georgetown Law School. Today, law school students ramped up their pressure campaign to get Professor Ilya Shapiro fired over kind of a poorly worded tweet about Biden's potential SCOTUS pick. But things quickly took a pathetic turn.



The student group demanded, I kid you not, a safe space for students and other people to cry. And perhaps more telling was this response from the law schools Dean of Students.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MITCH BAILIN, DEAN OF STUDENTS AT GEORGETOWN LAW: It is really, really hard to walk out of class or a meeting in tears. And you should always have a place on campus where you can go. And if you're finding that you're not getting the person you want to talk to, or not getting a space that you need, reach out to be anytime - anytime. So we will find you space.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: We'll find you space and I'll give you a foot rub, you pour victimized students. My next guest attempted to attend this meeting, but was barred from doing so. Even still, he was the only reporter to capture what we just showed you.



Joining me now is Nate Hochman, ISI Fellow at National Review. Nate, first of all, big kudos for you for getting at least a little of that video because that is one of the most pathetic things I've ever seen. Georgetown Law School used to be a great place. If that's the Dean of Students, I have no words at this point. Parents save your tuition dollars.



What is going on in Georgetown? And what's happening there?



NATE HOCHMAN, NATIONAL REVIEW ISI FELLOW: Well, Laura, what we're seeing at Georgetown is an elite institution, a once great institution, as you said, where the inmates run the asylum now. I mean, Ilya Shapiro's tweets, sure, we can talk about how it might have been worded better. But what it was voicing was a fundamentally true principle, and a principle that was uncontroversial in American life until five minutes ago, which is that Supreme Court nominees should be selected on the basis of their merits and their competency, rather than the color of their skin.



And what we've seen at Georgetown Law, rather than last students defending equality under the law is a complete meltdown. And a capitulation by the Dean of Students and the rest of the administrators like we saw in that video, where they are trying to appease these radical students and give them everything that they're demanding, rather than actually standing up for basic constitutional principles like equality and (inaudible)



INGRAHAM: Nate, I don't know whether to laugh or cry, I mean other than crying, you have to laugh, because I want to show the audience another moment that you captured.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Coming back to the reparation thing, because like this is great. But we have to do so much work to catch up for all this stuff that we missed. All I'm saying is, I don't know if it's a couple of dinners or lunches or what, but that would help us. Because we - like, we can't actually go home for lunch now because I need to study.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We gave food on the way.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh good, OK.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Wait a second, is the dean of students or whoever is in that room actually catering, literally catering to the student protesters. And the food is reparations? I couldn't follow that at all.



HOCHMAN: Yes, it's the kind of thing you would laugh at if it wasn't a top 15 law school in the country and if these students weren't the kinds of people who are going to be running our country pretty soon, right?



INGRAHAM: Right.



HOCHMAN: These are the people who are going to be in our big law firms, they are going to be running for office. They're going to be staffing our NGOs. And their bad behavior is actively being rewarded by the dean who is terrified of the students. They are demanding food. This is not behavior that is becoming of any human functioning adult, let alone who are our ostensibly our future leaders. And again, it is being sanctioned and appeased by the Georgetown Law administration, which I think is shameful.



INGRAHAM: The woke, wimpy, white left, right, that's what I read somewhere on Twitter today, and that was from a liberal. Nate, great that you got that video, thank you so much.



And two days before the genocide games kick off in Beijing, the FBI issues a dire warning about China's threat to our country's very existence. Senator Marco Rubio is here with reaction. Stay there.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRISTOPHER WRAY, FBI DIRECTOR: There is just no country that presents a broader threat to our ideas, our innovation, and our economic security than China. The Chinese government steals staggering volumes of information and causes deep job destroying damage across a wide range of industries.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: FBI Director Wray and his entire agency are a little late to party, don't you think, when it comes to the China threat? That was only today that the FBI sounded the alarm on something this show warned about weeks ago, that the athletes are at risk of cyberattacks and, of course, should use burner phones, none of their own personal computing devices, when they go there.



But it gets worse. The CCP has sent a clear message to any would be critics during the games. "The New York Times" reporting that in January a prominent human rights activist in China took to Twitter to criticize state security agents for questioning, harassing, and detaining critics ahead of the Olympics. Since then, the police have visited him four times in eight days.



Joining me now is Florida Senator Marco Rubio, vice chair of the Senate Intel Committee, someone who has joined me in calling for a boycott of the Beijing games. Senator Rubio, are you worried for U.S. athletes?



SEN. MARCO RUBIO, (R-FL): I am, for a couple reasons. The first is, obviously, if they happen to come down with COVID, the Chinese won't let them leave the country. They'll lock them down. I think the second is if a U.S. athlete expresses a political view that runs counter to anything that China believes or says, we don't know what is going to happen to them. We don't know what they'll do.



I'm also worried, frankly, about the state of journalism. We'll have journalists over there covering these Olympics, and what if one of them goes off script and says something that the Chinese censors don't like, can something happen to them? Frankly, I'm hoping that these networks that are covering this, that are planning to make a bunch of money of this, that they have the courage in their news departments to cover exactly what kind of country is hosting these Olympics, what kind of government is hosting these Olympics. This is a government that is committing genocide, pure and simple.



INGRAHAM: Senator Rubio, we launched something called the "Not One Minute" campaign against NBC for enriching China, and themselves, obviously, in broadcasting the games. We all love our athletes. We all want them to be successful, and we're going to cheer them on when they come home. But NBC is supposed to be a news organization. They are not going to be able to report on Xi and the ongoing genocide, everything you have been talking about for years, frankly, they are not going to be able to do any of that.



RUBIO: That's right, and I think it is interesting to see what they will talk about during those two weeks there. Look, at the end of the day, we're not punishing the athletes to be part of that. The concern we have, right, is NBC is putting up a bunch of subscription services that people have to pay for to watch some of these things in real time. I don't think they should be making a penny out of this, or at least consumers don't have to participate in helping them make a penny out of it. And if there's an athlete that you really like and want to follow, I assure that the clips are going to be available online. People will post those in different places. The core of this is very simple, and that is we're going to not allow, if we want, we shouldn't allow people to monetize an Olympics being hosted by a genocidal, communist government, that, by the way, is also trying to dismantle the U.S.'s place in the world. They're targeting our industries, our jobs, our supply chains, all across the board.



INGRAHAM: China expert, who speaks Mandarin and Cantonese, Steven Mosher, Senator Rubio, was on my podcast today, and he said that he was concerned about a potential for some of our athletes to be subjected to perhaps a contagion while they are there. He doesn't put anything past the Chinese, having lived there, and obviously he does so much work on human rights in China. Are you concerned for their health in Beijing?



RUBIO: I can't speak to the medicine or the medical part of it. I have information that others have access to. But I can tell you that we're not going to have any transparency. If in fact there are health risks, if in fact there is some novel new disease or an outbreak of a new variant of COVID, or whatever, we wouldn't know about it. There's no way the Chinese government is going to be transparent about that. They weren't transparent about it when the COVID crisis first emerged, and they will not be transparent about any risk that the athletes run to their health or wellbeing, be it anything from air quality all the way down to a new pandemic or a new disease. So I can't personally say I'm aware of a threat. But I can tell you, you are in the country where if one existed, you wouldn't know about it.



INGRAHAM: It was an odd development today where George Soros, of all people, took after Chinese saying that Xi was a great threat to open societies everywhere. Are you surprised by that, especially given his alliance with John Kerry and all the work they are trying to supposedly on China with President Xi?



RUBIO: Yes, look, I'm surprised because I never find myself on the same side of issues with George Soros. But that said, I think this is an issue that doesn't, quite frankly, have to be a partisan or ideological one. And for the life of me, I don't understand why anybody would be a defender of the Chinese government, what they do in terms of stealing technology, intellectual property, when they helped deindustrialize this country.



Let me be clear, there's a lot of blame on this side, too, because we've got a lot of corporations and a lot of political figures who are tied to either directly through finances or in many cases because of key constituencies, are tied to the companies and/or practices that are helping China at the expense of American workers, American industry, and American national security.



So we welcome anybody who wants to join the fight on this and talk about this very clearly, because this is not just about embarrassing or calling them out. This is about changing policies. A lot of what has happened is because we have allowed China to industrialize the country. We have allowed China to steal our technically and look the other way. We have allowed this to go on for far too long, and if this continues, we are not going to like the world.



INGRAHAM: And Senator, finally, we learned today that China, not surprisingly, did not live up to its phase one trade obligations through 2021. And yet, I understand there's a movement in the Senate among some of your colleagues, and in the House, to move forward with a push to pull back on some of the tariffs that Trump smartly put in against China. Are you going to be a force against that effort given everything that has happened?



RUBIO: Absolutely. Not only that, but first of all, China has not lived up to any international commitment they have made. From Hong Kong, you name it. They've never lived up to any -- they'll sign any agreement because they don't intent to keep it when the time is right. They'll break it. And in the case of the phase, they never intended to comply with it.



And now, in fact, they are using it as a bargaining chip. Now they are basically saying, if you give in and you stop doing this and you stop doing that, then maybe we'll comply with phase one as a result of it. So now they are actually using things they have already signed as a condition of whatever it is they are asking for from our government on a plethora of things. They will never comply with anything. And at the same time as we keep these tariffs, we have got to do things to bring factories and factory type jobs and manufacturing back to the United States.



INGRAHAM: You bet. Senator, great to see you tonight. Thanks so much. Come back soon.



And now an update to a story we brought you a few weeks ago. Hundreds of colleges across the country are not only mandating that students get the COVID vaccines, but booster shots as well before they are allowed to come back to campus. George Mason University outside the beltway was among them, but one student and his law school came on this show to fight it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERT FELLNER, GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY LAW STUDENT: To see the administration exploit that power imbalance and leverage that against these students who were denied free choice to me is just indefensible. So two days ago I started a petition on Change.org for George Mason to repeal this mandate.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Shortly after that interview, the school repealed its vaccine mandate for faculty only. Then the Virginia attorney general stepped in along with the new civil liberties union, and sure enough, the school relented. Now students are no longer required to get the booster or be fully vaccinated in order to attend George Mason. Very good. THE INGRAHAM ANGLE helps you get results, and we're going to stay on this and other stories where the elites and the government are treating Americans unfairly. We are not going to let you down, and we won't let you get taken advantage of.



What happened when minority students were forced to take CRT at a California school? The teacher who exposed it all is here to tell us, next.



INGRAHAM: If Californian liberals thought mandating CRT in schools would create more leftwing students, we have some news for them. In fact, one minority teacher told the publication "Reason," "Hispanic students were forced to learn critical race theory. They hated it." Here she is explaining what happened after she pushed back.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KALI FONTANILLA, FORMER CALIFORNIA TEACHER: They pushed me out. My views and what I believe is now considered white supremacist.



We hear about Critical Race Theory in our schools. Here it is right in front of you. And almost every single lesson had some sort of element of Critical Race Theory. There was even a slide on Marxism. And these are interactive slide presentation that were given to the students.



If you are wondering whether or not Critical Race Theory is a good thing for our country, start speaking against and see how people treat you.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Chilling. Joining me now is Kali Fontanilla, the former California high school English teacher behind this story who has since moved to Florida. All right, Kali, why is it that your students were turned off by the CRT inspired lessons you reference?



KALI FONTANILLA, FORMER CALIFORNIA TEACHER: Yes, it's interesting. I teach the English language learners, and I always have my students check their grades every week for all of their classes. And I was noticing a pattern of my students failing this ethnic studies class. And I'm asking them, why are you guys failing this class? Because I'm always on my students about their grades. I want them to do well in all of their classes, not just mine.



And they are like, Ms. Fontanilla, that class is so dumb, especially my boys. And I'm like, OK, what is this class? So I actually had access to the same platform as the other teacher that was teaching the ethnic studies class, and I got to take a look at some of the lessons. America was given a gift that we had some of our online lessons, our lessons online, because we were able to see some of what is going on inside of our classrooms.



INGRAHAM: Yes, they want to keep it quiet, though, right? They do not want parents to know what's really happening behind closed doors.



FONTANILLA: They don't.



INGRAHAM: They want the hate to be sold, and they just want -- shut up, just let your students get marinated in this hate, and then they are off to the races in college.



FONTANILLA: Exactly. Free is not free. And I think for many years we have been like, we get to drop our kids off at these schools and pick them up, and we remember what it was like when we were kids in the 90s or work in the 70s and the 80s. And it is not that anymore. Our schools have turned into indoctrination camps, especially in blue states.



INGRAHAM: Now, the superintendent of the Salinas school district said "in the first couple of years of implementation of our ethnic studies courses, our students overwhelmingly expressed their satisfaction and appreciation for new learning," spoken just as great commissars of their time would. Kali, was that your experience? They loved it?



FONTANILLA: For one, when you speak up, you get persecuted. I had to resign to share these lessons, my tenured teaching position in California. And luckily, I had a wonderful state to move to and some great plans for my future. But I loved my job. I loved my students. But you can't speak up. You can't speak up. You know how it is. You get labeled as white supremacist. You get labeled as racist. You get put down. You get called you're stupid, you're lying. All kinds of crazy stuff. It's insane.



INGRAHAM: Kali, here is what your former school district said of the allegations that black teachers were given gifts.



FONTANILLA: OK.



INGRAHAM: "The district did not give a gift to black or African American teachers. In fact, our black and African American parents gave a gift to the black and African American teachers to show appreciation during difficult times following the George Floyd murder."



FONTANILLA: Yes.



INGRAHAM: Your response?



FONTANILLA: I received an e-mail from the superintendent that I received a gift for being a black teacher. And this was about maybe a after the George Floyd riots. And it was this long pandering e-mail honoring the black teachers, and I received a gift for being a black teacher, that parents assembled a gift to give to all of the black teachers.



And already, I was red flag, red flag, because I wanted to be honored for my teaching merit, not just my skin color.



INGRAHAM: Kali, I mean, people watching this across the country, their mouths are open because --



FONTANILLA: Wait until you see the gift.



INGRAHAM: They still have this view that school is just learning American literature, the great American literature and history, good and bad and ugly. And this is like something out of the former Soviet Union. Kali, we are going --



FONTANILLA: Look at our test scores.



INGRAHAM: Yes, the test scores are all down. Thank you, Kali, we've got to roll, but we're going to have you back. Thank you for speaking out. Florida is lucky to have you.



And "The Today Show" just got scooped. We will tell you about it in moments.



INGRAHAM: Speculation has been swirling about the new names for the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins. And tonight, a D.C. news chopper seemingly scooped "The Today Show's" big reveal which is happening tomorrow. They captured this shot of a Washington Commanders logo inside the team's stadium. Some people are suggesting it's just a smoke screen, it's just kind of a prank. It's not the real name. The Commanders. OK.



Gutfeld next.





