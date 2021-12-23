'Ingraham Angle' on being home alone for Christmas

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on December 22, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

The FDA just gave the green light to a Pfizer bill to - or appeal rather to fight COVID. But why this one and not all the other promising therapeutics, including those featured on this show? The medicine cabinet weighs in.



And the war on women's sports continues as trans swimmer Leah Thomas continues to crush the competition. But one U.S. swimming official has had enough, and she's leaving the sport. She joins us in an exclusive later in the hour.



Plus, what are the most dangerous Christmas songs to drive to? And what do millennials think about fake Christmas trees.



But first, if you listen closely this Christmas, owing to the Omicron variant, government leaders and many in the media are demanding that you and every American become Kevin McAllister.



ARROYO: That's right. They want you to be home alone. There is no doubt that COVID-19 is still on the move. It demands caution, particularly for those with underlying conditions. But it has mutated and weakened. As the inventor of the mRNA vaccine platform, Dr. Robert Malone said on the show last week, for anyone who believes in God, Omicron looks like an early Christmas gift.



What he means is that though more people are catching the variant, the symptoms are mild. We know from South Africa today, those who contract Omicron are at an 80 percent lower risk of hospitalization. 80 percent.



Indeed, hospitalizations across the United States are down compared to the last COVID surge. There's even a 70 percent lower risk of severe disease. But you wouldn't know that from listening to the government health czars, who mean to ruin your Christmas.



ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: Take a test before you gather. Importantly, consider gathering with family and friends who are also practicing similar proper prevention measures. COVID-19 vaccines, especially when accompanied by a booster dose, are likely to protect against severe disease, hospitalization and death. Still, we know we will continue to hear more about people who get infected who are vaccinated.



ARROYO: So the shot will likely protect you from Omicron, but fully vaxxed people will still get it. OK. Again, this is Dr. Malone.



ROBERT MALONE, IMMUNOLOGIST: Omicron blows right through the vaccines and through the triple-jabbed. Omicron is very, very infectious and the data are already in the - both the double and triple vaccination is not protecting you from Omicron.



ARROYO: Apparently, Dr. Fauci is yet to get the memo on that one. He offered this bit of holiday cheer as you prepare to welcome family around the table for Christmas.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If someone in your family isn't vaccinated, should you ask them not to show up?



ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NIAID: Oh, yes, I would do that. I mean, I think we're dealing with a serious enough situation right now that if there's an unvaccinated person, I would say I'm very sorry, but not this time. Maybe another time when this is all over.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: When will that be? How many Christmases do you think you have left with older relatives?



Look, there was a time when the argument could have been made that vaccinations protect people from catching COVID. That is no longer the case with Omicron. In fact, the people I know who have Omicron, they're all triple vaxxed, including six members of Congress.



What is regrettable is the demonization of people, family, especially the unvaccinated. It all creates this fictitious notion that we should be panicked that Aunt Kathy is bringing a deadly pathogen into the house along with her Christmas casserole. But despite the mutated virus moving in the right direction, I might add, the demonization is getting worse.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I wish President Biden had gone into all the things that should be done to restrict the activities of the unvaccinated. It's time to have, for example, requirements for vaccination for domestic travel, really focus on restricting the unvaccinated for causing the prolonging of this pandemic for all of us.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Ah, that Christmassy feeling. Is there a vaccination for hatred and demonization of fellow citizens? I think she needs one. Even the World Health Organization chief today said, "Blanket booster programs are likely to prolong the COVID-19 pandemic. No country can boost its way out of the pandemic."



Now, try telling that to the mayors of D.C. and Chicago, who are dropping this lump of coal in their citizens' stockings.



MURIEL BOWSER (D), DC MAYOR: Certain establishments will be required to verify that their patrons, 12-years old and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



LORI LIGHTFOOT (D), CHICAGO MAYOR: We simply have no choice. But if you're going to linger, you're going to eat that muffin, you're going to sit down with your laptop, you got to show proof of vaccination.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Just give me your freedom for a season, my dear. I'll fix it up to him, bring it back here. We've heard this line before.



The 'LA Times' today is also ratcheting up the fear, advising those traveling for the holidays. Upon landing, take a COVID test right away. Take another test two days later, and have a home test ready for any visiting family members. The testing regime, which does nothing to stop the disease, I might add, does amp up the panic, and it is at the heart of the Biden solution.



He's sending out half a billion COVID tests to every home, whether you're alone or not. The assumption is that we can test our way out of this crisis. Even Biden doesn't believe this. Today, he wandered into a press event and, well, I'll let you see for yourself.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President, have you gotten a PCR test today?



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Yes, I did.



Yes, the first question. Did I get my test today? Yes, I did. Before I walked in here. OK.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And you're negative?



BIDEN: I haven't gotten the result yet.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Now, wait a minute. Wait a minute. Bear in mind. He had been exposed to a staffer who had COVID just days before. He was coughing like a TB victim yesterday. And yet he walks among reporters before he has a test result. This is crazy. What's the point of a COVID test, if you're going to wait - not going to wait for the result?



Do you see what's happening here? Biden is telling you to keep grandma and grandpa away from your Christmas tree. Don't let them near the kids. But he's free to ramble around coughing on everybody, heedless of test results. Tonight, he had a concert in the White House, no mask. And as we head into Christmas, we need to take a breath and remember what this is all about.



Threats to our lives have always existed during Christmas time. Even that first Christmas, a jealous King Herod sent his troops out to destroy the Christ Child. He would not have His power challenged. Still, the child won. The light pierced the darkness and lit the world up for more than 2000 years and it's a light that still shines. It's a season of hope. A time to renew our faith in God and to love our families and neighbors.



A virus, particularly one as weak as Omicron, should not keep us from that light or to each other. At the end of the movie Home Alone, Kevin McAllister outwitted the bad guys and was ultimately reunited with his family. I hope that's the way this Christmas ends for all of us. Gather together in family and faith and unity.



But for those who insist on stoking fear and demanding that your safe space is bubble wrapped in your home alone, I have some suggestions. God bless them, everyone, and give them light in the New Year.



Joining me now is Newt Gingrich, former House Speaker and Fox News contributor. Newt, moments ago, Biden did an interview with ABC News. He said this about running in 2024. I want your reaction.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you plan to run for re election?



BIDEN: Yes. If I'm in the health I'm in now, if I'm in good health, then in fact I would run again.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And if that means a rematch against Donald Trump? You're trying to tempt me now. Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump, or even a nominee that increased the prospect of running?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Newt, with his polls in the dumps, and is obvious decline, should Biden be so confident about his chances against Trump?



NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER HOUSE SPEAKER: Well, I mean, in all honesty, what choice does he have? I mean, you can't go out there and say, Look, I'm doing so badly, and my administration so stupid. I think I'll quit three years from now. I mean, he's already in many ways deeply weakened, and Joe Manchin weakened him a little more last week.



The economy's weakening him. The COVID is weakening him. The border is weakening him. You go down the list for him to not pretend that he's eager, he's excited, he wants to keep doing things. I think he's in a box. He has no real choice.



The question for the American people and for the Democratic Party is, you really believe that Joe Biden given this performance in his very first year is likely to get reelected? He's already weaker than Jimmy Carter was at this stage. And Carter went down to the worst Electoral College defeat of any incumbent president in modern history. So we'll see what happens next year, I suspect, the Kevin McCarthy will be speaker and that Mitch McConnell will be majority leader when the dust settles. And then we'll see how those years go.



But I fully expect Biden to not run again. I think the Democratic Party would be in a state of shock if he did. I think Kamala Harris is weaker than Biden. So the latest rumor I heard was that Hillary is going to run and I think that would say a lot about the chaos of America if Hillary Clinton reemerged one more time.



ARROYO: Well, Newt, that little health provision, that's an escape hatch, if I ever heard one. That wait I'll have - my health's not what it is today. Clearly, he's looking for the exits or the party will push them toward it.



But I want to move on California Governor Gavin Newsom, he's shifting the goalposts on what it means to be fully vaxxed. Watch this.



GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA): We recognize now that just being vaccinated, fully vaccinated is not enough with this new variant, and we believe it's important to extend this requirement to getting that third dose, to getting boosted. It's the wise move in this context that we need to make sure we don't have staffing shortages.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Newt, staffing shortages, in places like New York more than 37,000 healthcare workers were fired over these vaccine mandates. How does this help hospital care or staffing?



GINGRICH: Look, I think historians are going to look back and say that the establishment worldwide mismanaged this entire crisis on a scale we haven't seen probably since World War I. You have madness, and there's no other word for it. This is madness.



Why would you fire people have no indication that they are sick, people who are taking care of the hospitals, of nursing homes, of emergency centers. The cure of the elites has turned out to be much worse than the disease. And particularly now with this new variant, which according to some reports, has - it may have had one person die, and we're not sure that person they died with it, but they may have died from it on the whole planet.



And yet, what you have is what somebody called panic porn, that people who are desperate for the next great excuse to be panic stricken, in order to have control over your life. Let's be clear what this is about. This is Gavin Newsom and similar politicians who want to control you, and this is their excuse for that control.



ARROYO: Well, Merry Christmas, Newt. Thank you for the insight. To you and Callista, I hope you have a great holiday.



GINGRICH: Thank you.



ARROYO: Thank you. Remember, when Kamala Harris said, that Delta and Omicron variants caught them totally by surprise. Now, that was embarrassing enough. But then Fauci contradicted her. Now, it's clear, no one's on the same page. I give you Biden tonight.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How did you get it wrong?



BIDEN: How did we get it wrong? Nobody saw it coming. Nobody in the whole world who saw coming.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Joining me now is J.D. Vance, Ohio Senate candidate; and Tom Bevan, co founder and president of RealClearPolitics. J.D., is anyone in the Biden administration on the same page?



J.D. VANCE, "HILLBILLY ELEGY" AUTHOR: No, apparently not. And yet who saw it coming? Everybody who recognizes this is a seasonal respiratory virus that gets bad in the late fall and early winter. And we've seen this now two full seasons where it gets worse. The obvious thing happened. And the Biden and folks were, of course, totally unprepared for it.



ARROYO: Yes. There's a new poll out and it shows Biden's approval rating among independents is only at 29 percent. That's down eight points from just one week ago. Tom, he's bleeding independence. How does he think he can run again?



TOM BEVAN, CO-FOUNDER & PRESIDENT, REALCLEARPOLITICS: Well, I agree with Newt. I think he has to say that he is running again. He can't make himself a lame duck a year into his administration. But I don't think anybody really believes that he's going to do that.



The problem - Biden has two problems. One, he promised to get COVID under control. He hasn't done that. And two is inflation. I mean, it - we are now in the holiday season and people are looking around and seeing at every - in their everyday lives, the skyrocketing prices of gas and food and alike. And the administration hasn't come up with a good response to how they're going to tackle that issue. It's the number one issue on the minds of Americans right now.



ARROYO: J.D., the Supreme Court announced tonight, it will hear oral arguments challenging Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses, as well as for healthcare workers. Now, this is big and it's happening in about two weeks. What impact could this have on him and the Democratic Party politically?



VANCE: Honestly, while it would be embarrassing for Biden for the vaccine mandate to get overturned, it might be a good thing for his administration, because it's so politically unpopular and it's driving some of the short- term supply chain problems that we have all across our country.



And we even got 30, 40 percent of truckers in the midst of a supply crisis saying, they're going to quit their jobs if the mandate doesn't get overturned. We've got to stop this mandate. I mean, I don't care how it happens. I don't care if it's an act of Congress, shutting down the government.



I don't care if it's the Supreme Court pushing back against this stuff. We need people back to work and that's very hard to do when you've got government bureaucrats and big multinational corporations conspiring to force this vaccine mandate on people. It's insane. And it has to stop. I don't frankly care how it stops.



ARROYO: Well, they say they're confident and they have the moral and political authority to do so. CNN is sounding the alarm, however, heading into 2022 with this headline. "We have got a problem here: Low morale and redistricting hand Democrats a growing retirement issue." "So far, 23 members of the Democratic House Caucus have announced they will not seek reelection. The sentiment inside the caucus is that even more departures are likely."



Tom, it seems like everybody's jumping this ship and pretty soon Pelosi will be back as minority leader.



BEVAN: Yes. And I think a lot of Democrats see the writing on the wall, and they don't want to be part of the minority come November, which is where things are pretty much headed as things stand right now.



Look, the Democrats are up against it. Historically speaking, the trends are not in their favor, and then you throw on top of that, as I mentioned, inflation and COVID, the two biggest issues on the minds of Americans that Democrats are not dealing with. They're going to be held responsible for it, because they hold all the power in Washington, both chambers of Congress and the White House.



And so, a lot of Democrats I think are thinking about their options in the future and deciding that now might be the time to walk away.



ARROYO: J.D., do you see this? I mean, it's clear this pattern is continuing. And I guess this is the result of lousy policies forced on people who don't want them, and now the pain is hitting the people.



VANCE: Yes, that's exactly right. And when your policies fail, you can do one of two things. You can admit that you are wrong and go in the other direction, or you can demonize half your country. And that's been maybe the most disappointing part of the Biden COVID response, is they talk to the rest of the country, they talk to people who don't want to comply with the vaccine mandates, like their sewer rats.



I mean, what did Joe Biden campaign on? If you remember, they had these crazy, weird rallies with like nine people in a yard standing with circles painted around them. The whole idea was a return to normalcy. I don't think I've ever seen an American leader talk about half of his country, like they were vermin, like Joe Biden does. You see this from the White House again and again.



And what we need, I think, more than any change of direction on COVID is for the President to just show a little respect to the country that he allegedly governs.



ARROYO: Well, he seems defiant. It looks like they're going to double down here, because that Progressive Caucus is pushing on him so hard. Gentlemen, I thank you both for your insight. Merry Christmas.



The FDA has given the nod to a new COVID drug. You've been hearing about it all day. But why do some think it could cause mutations. Our medicine cabinet investigates and Biden's calling out the troops against COVID. Former Brigadier General Don Bolduc hits back at the White House his new deployments. Don't go away.



ARROYO: Welcome back to the 'Ingraham Angle'. In the early days of COVID, this show was the first to tell you about promising therapeutics like hydroxychloroquine, study after study as well as prominent medical scientists attested to the drug's effectiveness against COVID.



But the medical establishment dismissed it and blacklisted any doctor who swore by it. They employed the same strategy against other potential life saving drugs, opting instead to push vaccines, masks and lockdowns.



Finally, nearly two years later, the FDA has cleared the way for an anti- COVID pill from Pfizer. And the agency is poised to greenlight another for Merck. But what took them so long? And are these drugs all they promise?



Joining me now is Dr. Harvey Risch. He is the epidemiology professor at the Yale School of Public Health; and Dr. Steven Smith, founder of the Smith Center for Infectious Diseases and Urban Health.



Dr. Smith, the government is committed to buying hundreds of thousands of courses of these medications. They cause between $500 and $700 a course. Are these new anti-virals the silver bullet in your estimation?



STEPHEN SMITH, SMITH CENTER FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASES: I hope. I doubt it. But I wish they were. You know, I'd use anything if I thought it would work. And they pick in - of course, they handcuffed what we can use at different hospitals.



But the drug worked in those - the data they really showed, the analysis was if your symptoms were less than three days. Now, the trial was set up. So they enrolled people with symptoms less than five days. So I don't know why they really didn't explain the data for the whole group because they call it intent to treat.



This was a modified analysis, and Harvey - Dr. Risch can explain that further. But, you know, it shows that that was 89 percent effective. Also, burying the data was interesting stat, that those that were seropositive, meaning they already had evidence of infection. They didn't know they'd been infected, because if you have had prior infection in your lab. They were just as protected as people who weren't seropositive that had got the drug. So--



ARROYO: Dr. Risch - I want to get Dr. Risch on this, Dr. Smith. Do you believe this FDA - the FDA may have manipulated some of the data here to, sort of, force this out the door and approve it?



HARVEY RISCH, PROFESSOR, YALE SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH: Well, it's not clear that they did. I think there's some question about the Merck drug, the Molnupiravir of your data in that study that that was exceeding the sensitivity of their tests and they made artificial data instead.



But there are other problems with these drugs. The Molnupiravir, the one that hasn't been approved yet has 10 of the review committee voted it down. They had misgivings about it as well, they should, because this is a drug that makes the virus mutate like crazy and is primed to - if it's used widely to create viral mutant strains all across the country or the world. It's a potential - very dangerous medication.



ARROYO: Now, and Dr. Risch is talking about the Merck drug that has yet to be approved, but it's poised to be approved. And I know some share your opinion. Here's another doctor saying much the same thing. Listen.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It actually causes the virus to mutate itself to death. It's a mutagen. Mutagen means it creates mutations. If you treat someone with Molnupiravir, for a few days they shed virus. Those viruses are going to be mutant. And I'm very worried that that drug has potential to significantly accelerate the rate of variation of this virus, and therefore, the pandemic.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Now, after this data was released, France cancelled an order for this Merck drug. Dr. Risch, is this something we should all be worried about? Then Dr. Smith, I want your reaction.



RISCH: Well, if it moves forward, I think we should. But we all along just been hiding the fact that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are the silver bullets for this that had been totally suppressed because of fake studies.



ARROYO: Dr. Smith, where are the studies for ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine? You all have only been talking about this for two years now?



SMITH: Well, I think they don't have the financial (inaudible), right? I mean, if you look at the stuff that's going through the FDA, the drugs, the monoclonal, and how many each studies they had to do to show a mild efficacy. That's - they're even consistent within their own studies.



It really - you really have that big pharma behind you, or you get left by the curb side. And it's really stunning. And I - you know, I'm a person who makes his living off of small - prescribing small molecules made by big pharma. You know, that's my job as an infectious disease doctor. But I'm stunned by this that there's no drug that's come through that doesn't have the back in Big Pharma.



Look at remdesivir. I mean, from the beginning, that was out in a month. This drug was actually - the Pfizer drug was actually developed at first to fight SARS-1. That's where it came from. Why it took them two years to get from there to hand on the shelf, in other words, this drug. Why it took them two years to develop? I don't know. I mean, that may be legitimate time period, but that seems weird that they had the vaccine so quickly and it took them two years to get a drug off the shelf studied and clinical trials.



ARROYO: This is like Novavax. So we've talked about Novavax in the past that that Maryland-based company, they have a vaccine now. Just tonight, they have new data out showing, it's very effective against Omicron. They can't get the time of day at the FDA.



SMITH: I don't think they want to get the time. I mean, they've already signed contracts with Australia, the EU, several countries. They haven't even filed with the U.S. FDA yet. So it's really bizarre. And we became 1.6 billion, I think, is that right, Harvey?



ARROYO: Yes. 1.6 billion in the - in warp speed, operation warp speed.



Dr. Risch, before I go. The army at Walter Reed has developed their own vaccine, also not an mRNA technology, but a traditional vaccine, I think. Is this something we should keep our eye on? Might this move faster since it was developed within the government?



RISCH: Well, it hasn't gone through the phase two and three human trials yet. That's going to take some time. It will probably be another nine months to a year before we know anything about it even at warp speed. So it's hopeful, but we have got to make do with what we have now as best we can.



ARROYO: Doctors, thank you very much. Merry Christmas to both of you.



Joe Biden announced yesterday that he was mobilizing the troops. Are they going to the border, to China? Nope.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I've directed the Pentagon to mobilize an additional 1,000 troops to be deployed to help staff local hospitals and expand capacity. That's 1,000 military doctors, nurses, and medics. We've already started moving military -- excuse me -- medical teams. They've already landed in Wisconsin and Indiana this week.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Joining me now is a retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc. You say this is going to harm our troops. How so?



BRIG. GEN. DON BOLDUC (RET), U.S. ARMY: Well, Raymond, thank you for having me on this evening. And President Biden and the Biden administration, they've mishandled COVID, they've mishandled the Omicron response. And their policies are what's causing the shortage in the hospitals, the overcrowding in the emergency rooms, the shortage of test kits. The failed to forecast and do these things.



So mobilizing the military to do this, one, is expensive, two, interferes with their training schedules, interferes with family programs, interferes with their leave, interferes with a whole bunch of things. And they just don't have the time and the money and the resources right now to be doing that. They should be focused on their primary mission, and that is protecting our nation from enemies foreign and domestic. And that's just not being done.



The vice president admittedly said, hey, listen, we didn't see this coming. So they don't even have a plan. And mobilizing 1,000 troops to throw at a problem that they could change the policies tomorrow and fix the shortages and fix the overcrowding in the emergency rooms and not have to use our troops.



And oh, by the way, these are the same troops in the same units that we use over and over again. This is a bad idea. Pushing the military easy button is expensive. It interferes with military morale, discipline, and training. And more importantly, it does not solve the problem, and we're here to solve the problem.



And I'm running for Senate up here in New Hampshire against Maggie Hassan. And what is she doing? She is doing absolutely nothing, right. She is in analysis paralysis. She's just following locked arm with these bad policies and these bad decisions. And the mess that we have now is just as much her mess as it is President Biden's mess.



ARROYO: General, the military's vaccine mandate is being challenged in court. One of the attorneys representing resistant troops tells "The Epoch Times," "It appears to be blatant religious discrimination when the military has now conceded both publicly and in court filings, I should say that they have approved multiple numerous medical and administrative exemptions, but yet they have refused to approve any religious accommodations." General Buldoc, how is this impacting the morale of troops? And what of religious exemptions in the military?



BOLDUC: Well, it's impacting it significantly. And I know that I have reviewed a number of religious exemptions from service members that have served under my command at various times in my career. And these are devout military service members who have sound and valid religious beliefs, and their religious beliefs are not being -- the Department of Defense is just not addressing them properly.



This is a failure of leadership once again, effective leadership in Department of Defense. I don't agree with the vaccine mandate for our military. There's no operational requirement for it. We send our service members into numbers of areas with viral threats. One of them is Ebola in Africa. We don't give them shots, right. There is no operational threat for this. And I disagree with this mandate. I think it's wrong. I think we're punishing our service members that have served well and long, and we've got to stop that.



ARROYO: General, I've heard from sources that actually, the Department of Defense recruited lawyers to try to knock down these religious exemptions among our troops. That is insidious, particularly during Christmas.



General, thank you for your time.



BOLDUC: It's terrible.



ARROYO: Merry Christmas.



What's the most dangerous Christmas song to belt out while driving? This answer may shock you. "Seen and Unseen" with a special celebrity guest is up next. Stay there.



ARROYO: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the big cultural stories of the day. Since I'm here, we have a special guest. Welcome comedian and radio host, host of the FOX Nation special "The Feast of the Seven Fishes," our pal, Joe Piscopo. Joe, merry Christmas.



Now, I know this time of year you like to belt out those Christmas tunes in your car.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: But be warned, Joe, an Irish insurance company has put together a list of the most dangerous Christmas tunes to listen to while driving. Apparently, the more beats per minute a song has, the more prone it is to make a Christmas crash.



Now, Joe, with that in mind, I want to run through the top three with you. First, we have a song I actually find quite addictive, and it's by a friend of mine. Listen.



(MUSIC)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Feliz Navidad. Feliz Navidad. Feliz Navidad. Prospero ano y Felicidad.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Now, Joe, how is that a dangerous song, for goodness sake?



JOE PISCOPO, COMEDIAN: Was that on the list? Jose Feliciano was on the list? That's dangerous?



ARROYO: Yes.



PISCOPO: That's dangerous? Oh, no, that's ridiculous. That's ridiculous.



ARROYO: I agree.



PISCOPO: You bob along with that. You bob along. No, Dangerous is "In-A- Gadda-Da-Vida," that's dangerous, you know?



(LAUGHTER)



PISCOPO: If you're going to listen to a song, "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida." Am I right, Raymond?



ARROYO: Yes, definitely.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: Joe, I'm going to move on to number two. We have this one.



PISCOPO: Yes, OK.



(MUSIC)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: All I want for Christmas is you, baby.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: With the amount of time that song is played, Joe, I'm surprised we're not all piled up on the freeway.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: What's your guess for the number one most dangerous song? What would say is the most dangerous song of Christmas, Joe?



PISCOPO: I think I cheated a little bit, not unlike high school, Raymond.



(LAUGHTER)



PISCOPO: No, no. It's got to be, was it "Frosty the Snowman"? Am I right, "Frosty the Snowman"?



ARROYO: You have been peeking, Joe Piscopo. Behold, the treacherous Frosty.



(MUSIC)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Frosty the Snowman is a fairytale they say. He was made of snow, but the children know how he came to life one day.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Joe, I think you'll agree with me. I think the most dangerous song of Christmas is the Sinatra song "Christmas Memories." That line when they say I remember all the faces of the children who now have children of their own, because I'm always crying at that point, so that's not one I want to hear.



PISCOPO: Raymond, that's what I love about you, man. That is a Bergman song, I believe. That was beautiful from Mr. Sinatra. Well done my friend. You are right on the money. Not Frosty. I love Gene Autry, but really, not dangerous, just not dangerous.



ARROYO: No. None of these songs are. I think it's a silly study.



Joe that brings us to another debate. Laura and I have an annual real versus fake Christmas tree debate. It turns out the younger crowd is taking Laura's side. According to a survey from Tree.com, 71 percent of millennials say having a real tree significantly affects their ability to enjoy the holiday, 84 percent would be upset with their parents for switching to a fake Christmas tree.



Joe, where do you fall in the great Christmas tree debate?



PISCOPO: I hope I don't offend you, but I speak to you from out in the boondocks of New Jersey where we, are you ready for this, Raymond, cut down our own tree. We cut down our tree. I play Paul Bunyan.



ARROYO: Where do you go?



PISCOPO: I go out. You go to like a tree farm. And there's all these trees set up. And they go, all right, which one. You pick it out, and then you have your kid cut it down as you watch. You don't really go with the ax like Paul Bunyan. My son Michael would be --



And then you bring it -- listen, you bring it home. It's got spiders in it, man. You put it up. That's the man's way to do it. I'm just saying, come on.



ARROYO: All right, well, I just like to unpack it and know there are no vermin in the trees, Joe. I wonder how many of those millennials are actually cleaning needles and watering the tree for mom and dad.



(LAUGHTER)



Finally, I have to get your take on this Christmas tragedy. There is a perennial Christmas tradition of children visiting Santa. It's been practiced for generations. Now Macy's has announced that in New York, Santa's lap has officially become Santa's socially distanced office.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: In a statement, Macy's says "Guests will visit Santa in his office and will be seated opposite Santa's desk. Young children who are not able to be seated will require an adult to seat them." Come on, Joe. This is ridiculous. What kind of photo with Santa is that at the office?



PISCOPO: It's true. But you know, Raymond, honestly, as a father of five children, and I have a small daughter, to sit on some guy's lap with a beard and a mask on is a little creepy at this point. What would you like for Christmas? That Burl Ives, that Joe Biden whisper, what would you like for Christmas. That's a little creepy for me, a little creepy for me. So I don't mind the office thing. Maybe a workshop. Not an office desk. Maybe with the elves around, a little Will Ferrell in there.



ARROYO: There is no way I would let a Biden Santa near my kid. He's sniffing the hair.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: But we'll leave it there, Joe. Merry Christmas to you. We'll see you in the new year.



Women's competitive swimming has been taken over by a biological man. And my next guest, a U.S. swimming official, says enough is enough. She is leaving the sport. She is here to tell us why. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



ARROYO: Welcome back to THE INGRAHAM ANGLE. For weeks this show has been covering the tension in women's swimming. The sport is now dominated by Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer from the University of Pennsylvania. Thomas is a biological male and has been breaking record after record. No surprise. Thomas's advantage is so obvious the editor and chief of a top swimming magazine compared it to doping. Parents, swimmers, fans, even teammates are enraged, and so in my next guest.



Joining me now is Cynthia Millen. She is a former national U.S. swimming official. Cindy, I say former because you just left this sport days ago. Why did you quit?



CYNTHIA MILLEN, FORMER USA SWIMMING OFFICIAL: Raymond, bodies swim against bodies. Gender identities don't swim. Lia is a man who is swimming against women. And there's no problem with Lia to swim, but Lia should swim against Lia and not against women.



Men swim eight to 12 percent faster than women. Men have larger lung capacity, skeleton, circulatory system, heart. And nothing that Lia did by taking a year off to take testosterone suppression drugs, that does not change Lia's body. So every time Lia jumps into the pool, it's a man who is competing against women. This is grossly unfair. He records are now approaching that of Katie Ledecky, Missy Franklin. He's going to be wiping out women's Olympic records, and it's not right for women swimmers, and it's certainly horrible for little girls who are in this sport. They don't matter.



ARROYO: Here's what Lia Thomas thinks of the current NCAA guidelines. Listen to this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LIA THOMAS, UPENN TRANSGENDER SWIMMER: I think the guidelines they set forward are very good, and do a very good job of promoting inclusivity while keeping competitional integrity going.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Cindy, does this preserve -- or Cynthia, rather, does this preserve competitive integrity?



MILLEN: No, no. Absolutely not. It's placing women who can never compete with a man at a gross disadvantage. By basically putting this, calling this person a female competitor, he's not. It's his body that will always be different and always be faster as a competitive swimmer. And it's this great illusion that somehow because he feels he is a female that he can be a female swimmer. This is grossly unfair to all the women who have worked so hard. Women biologically will never be faster than men.



Katie Ledecky is faster than a lot of guys, but there are guys who will beat her. And it's just biology. And again, bodies swim against bodies.



ARROYO: Right. Cynthia, thank you so much for being here, for leaving the sport over this, and most of all, for educating us about this. I hope the league takes notice and makes some adjustments here.



The White House has enlisted another music group to push vaccines. The Last Bite explains. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



ARROYO: We now know that vaccines have little if any effect on preventing infections from Omicron, but don't tell the White House and the Pentatonix.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(MUSIC)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sometimes all you need is a booster.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Is there a booster against shamelessness?



That is all for us. I am Raymond Arroyo sitting in for Laura Ingraham.



You know who is next -- Gutfeld. I'll be here tomorrow. By now.



