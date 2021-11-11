'Ingraham Angle' on inflation, Rittenhouse trial, Harris visiting France

This is a rush transcript of "Ingraham Angle" on November 10, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Now, you've seen some of this, I know. But the developments in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial today, they were just staggeringly outrageous from an emotional defendant taking the stand to a rogue prosecution team. Tonight, we're going to hear exclusively from the spokesperson for Kyle Rittenhouse.



But first, always wrong, and never in doubt. That's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JANET YELLEN, TREASURY SECRETARY: I see important transitory influences at work. And I don't anticipate that it will be permanent. We see inflation expectations. And by most measures, see those expectations is being well anchored.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Most of the price increases we've seen are - were expected and are expected to be temporary.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, oh.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: On CPI, holy cow. Hot, hot, hot. Even the headline is hot. Year-over-year CPI 6.2 percent, 6.2 percent. That's the highest since October of 1990, what's the six month in a row of 5 percent or higher. Call it temporary, but it certainly doesn't appear that way in the real world.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: The real world, well, Joe Biden promised us competence and experience. But with this vise of inflation tightening around American families, we see that the people he put in charge are - they're just really dumb.



During Trump's presidency and before the pandemic, 164,579,000 Americans were working. But under Biden, a staggering 3,121,000 fewer Americans are in the workforce.



Now, one would think that a former Rhodes Scholar would have some insight as to why this all is.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why are people not going back to work?



PETE BUTTGIEG, SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION: I would not ignore the issue of child care. I would not issue - ignore the issue of safety. Some people are still concerned about returning during the course of the pandemic.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: First of all, if people are still afraid of COVID, that's on the Democrats. They poured cold water on promising therapeutics like hydroxychloroquine. They did that early in the pandemic. And still, they play masks theater when they're vaccinated. I love seeing that fully vaxxed Obama. Remember, he was strutting on stage in Glasgow, wearing a mask and then taking it off when he spoke, makes zero sense. Everyone knows it.



And on the childcare issue that Pete mentioned, how is it that during the pre-pandemic Trump years, childcare issues somehow didn't prevent the lowest unemployment on record for women? And by the way, rising wages as well.



The fact of the matter is, neither Biden nor his transportation, his energy, nor his Treasury Secretary have a clue about how to get people back to work, or how to fix the supply chain issue. And it's not just on the inflation question. They've been wrong on every major issue. On the Afghanistan withdrawal.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: There's going to be no circumstance you're going to see people be lifted off the roof of an embassy in the - of the United States from Afghanistan.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, we saw how that panned out. And on the need for us to mask for only really 100 days.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: It's a great milestone, a great day. If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You said, if you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask. And it seemed--



BIDEN: No, I didn't say that. That it's true at the time. What happened was the new variant came along.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Of course, they had to know there is zero scientific basis for concluding that masks made any difference whatsoever in the spread of COVID. But it doesn't matter.



But I just say, just as Sweden, it never had a mass mandate there and life long ago returned to normal. Oh, then on the vaccine mandates, President- Elect Biden said, they wouldn't be necessary.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: I wouldn't demand it to be mandatory, but I would do everything in my power as the President of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And of course, we know what happened last week. And now 10 states are suing to stop Biden citing an egregious abuse of federal power against health care workers.



Now, given how wrong and misleading they've been on everything, why on earth should we believe anything they say about the number one issue worrying Americans today? The economy.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JAKE TAPPER, CNN HOST: Senator Manchin is of the opinion that at a time of inflation, like now, more money into the economy could actually have a harmful effect and have inflation increase? Why--



RON KLAIN, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: But, Jake, the bill doesn't put any more money into the economy on net. Paid for by taking $1.8 trillion out of the economy from the big corporations that pay no taxes at all, from the richest Americans who will see their taxes go up.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, these are simply not serious people. If they were, they would invite Larry Summers to the White House to give the entire cabinet and senior staff, like Ron Klain, a tutorial in basic economics.



Last week, the New York Times described the Build Back Better plan as filled with budget gimmicks, and noted that the price tag is likely closer to $4 trillion, not $1.8 trillion. It's pretty simple. Printing and borrowing money than flooding the economy with it will guarantee that inflation only gets worse.



But Biden's again don't care. They don't care. They're not interested in solving problems. To them, it's always about controlling the narrative. And 'The Hill' today, quotes "A democratic donor telling the White House to get in front of the issue, that they can't let Republicans run this narrative". And sure enough, the White House has launched a media blitz to stem the political bleeding. But again, they get it wrong.



Biden and his team don't have a political problem. They don't have a communications problem, or a narrative problem. They have a substantive problem. Their policies are not working in large part, because these people are incapable of understanding or predicting how the U.S. economy actually works.



But the voters, oh, they seem to understand, because they live in the real world that Rick Santelli mentioned earlier on in the 'Angle'. Every day, they live in that world, and they have to pay actual bills. Bills that come due. They don't just roll them over a year after year after year like the federal government.



Families understand that because of Biden's energy policies, they could be forced to choose between heating their homes, or feeding their kids this winter. They feel less hopeful, and they feel less safe on the streets. And by the way, not just in urban America, but the suburbs as well are waking up.



A new morning console "Politico" poll explains why. The survey found that suburbanites trust the GOP more than the Democrats on the economy by 16 points; on jobs by eight points; on gun policy and immigration policy by 12 points; on national security by 19 points. That is devastating.



Look, suburban voters aren't stupid. Rural voters aren't stupid. And urban voters aren't stupid. But Democrats keep treating them as if they are.



Atlanta is suffering the worst of all major U.S. cities. Prices are up 7.9 percent over a year ago there. And it's not much better in St. Louis and Phoenix, where prices jumped 7 percent. And, of course, the nincompoops running our government, they just get off scot-free, because the press routinely covers for them. Indisputable facts, remember, were dismissed as right wing fiction.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The talking point on the right and especially among the Trump right, that there's this Biden inflation situation happening in the country.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right wing party is scaremongering about inflation and wages going up too high.



CHRIS CUOMO, CNN HOST: You see so many on the right playing up fears about inflation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, things are so bad that they've been shamed into covering the world - real world effects of Biden's economic policies.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Average price of gas costing more than $1 more per gallon since this time last year.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So we're just trying to curb spending in other areas so that we can afford to fill up our tanks.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Last week, I spent about $80 on gas, which is ridiculous. I like to take road trips to see family and stuff. But I've had to cut back.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: For homeowners and business owners, the worry is intense.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The cost of any bill going up is alarming.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If it continues, we're just going to have to get more creative, and maybe pick up an extra job if we have to.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Of course, they're not going to connect anything back to Biden's policies, but the people are freaking out.



'Axios' is reporting tonight, that Joe Manchin could use inflation to kill Biden's so-called Build Back Better spendorama. Well, I'll believe that when I see it. But the fact is, we're out of time.



We don't have any time for Manchin or Sinema to be coy on this issue. The negotiation should be over. They need to put an end to this inflation- exploding disaster before things spiral any more out of control before; Americans start dying from these irresponsible policies. And that's the 'Angle'.



All right. Joining me now is Kevin Hassett, former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Trump, author of "The Drift: Stopping America's Slide to Socialism". Kevin, explain to the audience what trillions more in spending will due to inflation, which is now at a 31-year high?



KEVIN HASSETT, FMR COUNCIL OF ECON ADVISERS CHAIR: Yes. I mean, everybody's telling you that they're all these problems, but they're transitory. The shelves are empty, but it's the supply disruption; the prices are going up, but it's transitory. But it's not. When inflation gets this high, it just keeps going up.



And I've been trying to think of the right word for what Biden's doing. Bidenomics is not negative enough. He's really doing econ aside. He's got a demand stimulus, that's as big as we've ever seen. And then he's whacking the heck out of supply. He's regulating firms, promising big tax hikes, you'd have the highest marginal tax rate in the whole developed world if they pass those tax hikes.



And all that is basically creating, all this cash chasing supply, but supply is going down. And so you see inflation. People sort of say, Oh, it's looking like the 1970s. I actually think it could be worse than the 1970s, if you look at all these forces. These are policy errors that are unlike anything economists have ever seen.



And finally, the last thought is where are the economists? I mean, Larry Summers, you're right to cite him. But there's - the academy is just silent about this. And they need to step up, because the Biden administration right now is committing econ aside.



INGRAHAM: Now, the White House has a new escape goat for inflation. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: The President understands how much a squeeze it is when families see their prices rise. You got to think about the progress that we've made on how far we've come for the mess that we inherited from the previous president.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I love how she's reading that. Can't memorize that. All right. Kevin, is any of this due to record low unemployment, rising wages pre- pandemic? How on earth do you blame Trump? Look at that chart. It is a devastating chart in one frame about what Biden has done.



HASSETT: Yes. And it reminds me of Obama who basically blamed bush for eight years, right. But the bottom line is that President Trump quite prudently, you might recall, kept looking during the COVID pandemic recession with me and Larry Kudlow back in the White House, at - like, what's it going to take to make it another couple of months?



We didn't do this giant stimulus, we basically tried to fill the holes as we recognize how big they're going to be. By the end of the year, we had just about leveled it off. The GDP growth after the biggest decline since the Great Depression was about level for the year, because President Trump sized it correctly.



Then Joe Biden comes in, and he gives you the biggest stimulus every while he attacked supply. And so, it's really a policy error for the agents. It's - inflation right now at six (inaudible) inflation is at eight is going to go up from there in all likelihood. And there's no sign at all that it's temporary or transitory.



INGRAHAM: Now, and finally, Kevin, the administration, I don't know if you saw this, they signed a joint statement with China today on climate committing to establishing a working group on enhancing climate action, which will meet regularly to address the climate crisis, blah, blah, blah.



Kevin, I'm seeing down the road with the bilat between Biden and Xi, do you think this is all a roll-up to removing the Trump tariffs in order to make it easier for people to buy more junk from China at a cheaper price during this inflationary period?



HASSETT: I do. And they just removed the steel tariffs on Europe. And I think that if it's just removing the tariffs on China then we'll have gotten off easy, because what's going on is China's going to be able to grab whatever it wants, and then promise to be nice about climate and then Biden's going to cave, right?



And so, we just have to hope that China doesn't grab Taiwan, because if they grab Taiwan and promise not to burn coal, I don't even know what these guys would say to them.



INGRAHAM: Kevin, thank you. Great to see you tonight.



And when Obama promised to bankrupt the coal industry back in 2008, that was just the opening salvo on the left's war on your standard of living. In newly uncovered remarks Biden's nominee for Comptroller of the Currency made it clear, she wants to go even further.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SAULE OMAROVA, COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY NOMINEE: (inaudible) troubled industries and firms that are in transitioning. And here what I'm thinking about is primarily coal industry and oil and gas industry. A lot of the smaller players in that industry are going to probably go bankrupt in short order, at least we want them to go bankrupt if we want to tackle climate change, right?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Here to respond from America's number one oil and gas state, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. Dan, this woman is a complete radical. What does this mean for the price of oil and gas with someone like that with any influence in this administration?



DAN PATRICK, LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR OF TEXAS: So, Laura, for the people who don't know, she was a graduate of Moscow State University. And her thesis was on Karl Marx economic analysis and the theory of revolution.



50 - 65 years ago, next week, November 18, is the anniversary of Khrushchev, said, we will bury you. If she gets this nomination and appointment as the head of the currency, which means she's the top regulator of all banks, she'll be bringing that shovel from Khrushchev to work every day to bury us.



She'll bear the oil and gas industry. Prices will skyrocket. And we will be left cold in the winter and sweating in the summer. Because, Laura, you cannot run America on green energy. Renewables are fine to be in your portfolio. But we have to have thermal gas, we have to have coal, and we have to have nuclear.



We saw it in our freeze last year in Texas, we needed more thermal gas, not more Green New Deal. So she would drive the price up on her way to destroying it. And you say, well, how can you destroy someone if you're driving the price up and their profits are going up? It's just a matter of time before, under her ideas of Karl Marxism, theory of revolution, economic analysis to destroy that industry.



And when you destroy the oil and gas industry, you lose our independence from the world. And it's not coming back. And in Texas, it cost us 400,000 jobs and about $14 billion a year in state and local taxes.



INGRAHAM: Now, this is tied to this conversation. Biden's Pentagon made a stunning admission today.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Which is a bigger threat, the climate or China?



JOHN KIRBY, PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY: I think we get paid to examine all the threats to our national security. Both are equally important.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you were to rank the two, climate or China, which would be first?



KIRBY: Lucas, I think I answered your question.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: That's all really funny. Quipping in the briefing room there. You're your reaction.



PATRICK: So, again, Laura, we were an example last year, quite frankly, in the freeze that when we needed to rely on renewables, they weren't there. What happens if you go all green and destroy the oil and gas industry and the coal industry in Wyoming and West Virginia? You can't rely on the wind to always blow, or the sun to be out. And so you're left in the dark, you're left in the cold. We have to have oil and gas. We have to have natural gas, thermal energy--



INGRAHAM: It's a natural security matter. Dan, it's a national security matter for us. Is it not? China's not stopping. They're not stopping.



PATRICK: And we've cleaned our air more than any other country in the world. We have some of the cleanest air in the world. We've made more strides in the country. And her remarks on Joe Manchin last week. She said, Well, he has to come along. He's one of us, comrade.



I mean, she's thinking like she learned at Moscow State University. She's thinking of the comrades, all must be on the same page, or we'll send Joe Manchin to Siberia. Well, if he destroys the coal industry, that's what the West Virginia voters will do now.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Well, we can have a lot of people freezing this winter, like they're going to be in Europe sadly. Because we have people losing their lives. Lieutenant Governor, thank you.



And the prosecution's case in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial fell apart today big time. The lead prosecutor's conduct was even ridiculed at one point by the judge. In moments, we break it down the entire wild day in the courtroom and speak exclusively with a spokesperson for Kyle Rittenhouse himself. You don't want to miss this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KYLE RITTENHOUSE, ACCUSED IN KENOSHA SHOOTING: And people were saying, cranium him, get him, kill him. People were screaming and I just was trying to get to the police running down Sheridan Road.



THOMAS BINGER, PROSECUTOR IN THE RITTENHOUSE CASE: And you say, I'm trying to get to the Police. Why were you trying to get to the Police?



RITTENHOUSE: Because I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Kyle Rittenhouse taking the stand at his murder trial today. He eventually broke down in tears when he described events on the night he claims he was fighting for his life. But what really defined today's courtroom battle was the egregious behavior from the prosecution.



Now, not only did the jury reportedly look annoyed by the prosecution's antics, but the Judge Bruce Schroeder scolded the lead prosecutor for, well, potential constitutional violations. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRUCE SCHROEDER, KENOSHA COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE: I was astonished when you began your examination by commenting on the defendant's post-arrest silence. That's basic law. It's been basic law in this country for 40 years, 50 years. I have no idea why you would do something like that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: That's not all. The judge then had to literally correct the prosecutor for his embarrassing lack of understanding about various ammunition types.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BINGER: Hollow point bullets are designed to hit the animal that they're being shot at. Let's say, a deer, for example, and explode inside that body, correct?



RITTENHOUSE: No, I don't - I don't think so.



SCHROEDER: When you say explode, are you saying expand or explode? Because there are such things as exploding bullets.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, my god, what an idiot. And not only the prosecution wasn't getting lectured by the judge, well, they were revealing their utter incompetence.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BINGER: He's got a pistol, not aimed at you. You've got an AR-15 aimed at him. Why is he more of a threat to you than you are to him?



RITTENHOUSE: Because he was moving at me with a gun in his hand.



BINGER: Mr. Rosenbaum is running ahead of you, isn't it?



RITTENHOUSE: I don't believe so.



BINGER: But you decided you need to run because the fire on the Duramax?



RITTENHOUSE: Yes.



BINGER: Why? What was so urgent?



RITTENHOUSE: It was a fire.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Rittenhouse is already a better lawyer than that guy. OK. In all my years of law practice, I don't think I've ever seen a more pathetic display from a prosecutor ever. And it's no wonder that the defense is now asking for a mistrial.



Well, joining me now exclusively, David Hancock, spokesperson for Kyle Rittenhouse. David, now you were with Kyle all day today. How was he after what was obviously an incredibly emotional day.



DAVID HANCOCK, KYLE RITTENHOUSE SPOKESPERSON: He was doing well. He's confident about his testimony today. And thank you for having me on. That was just an utter embarrassment for the prosecution. I mean, it is clear that this district attorney's office should have never brought charges.



I mean, they did without any meaningful investigation. And I think what the nation has learned was the state still doesn't know what version of events they want to go with.



INGRAHAM: Now, I want to play a moment from a CNN legal analyst, David. Her name is Laura Coates. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LAURA COATES, CNN SENIOR LEGAL ANALYST: Remember, the publicity surrounding this trial, there was a lot of sympathetic media towards him. People who thought about him as essentially a bit of a martyr from this inflection point on racial tension in America.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: But this was the reality.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Rittenhouse is basically what you would have had any school shooter. He's a 17-year-old kid. He shouldn't have had a gun. He crossed state lines to supposedly protect property. No, he was going out to shoot people.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And it's not good that a 17-year-old vigilante, arguably a domestic terrorist, picked up a rifle, drove to a different state to shoot people.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The vast majority of protests in Kenosha have been peaceful and the violence has come from an outside Trump supporter, Kyle Rittenhouse. The arm teenage vigilante.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: David, the media has been disgusting and spinning this. But as we saw with what Nick Sandman did when he sued various media outlets. I think a lot of these folks in the outlets that put them on, they're in legal Jeopardy here. Is your client considering any lawsuits after this trial? Should he--



HANCOCK: We are not looking at that right now. Right now, we're focusing on getting through this particular trial. But I will tell you that the media has been absolutely irresponsible and purely a pourraient with this entire situation. They've been parroting the same false information time after time after time. And they even do it to this day.



No, he did not cross state lines with a weapon. That was known last year. Apparently, the media doesn't care to report accurate information. It's appalling, absolutely appalling.



INGRAHAM: Do you think they knew and they just refuse to report it? Or do you think they don't do any cursory work on an issue, or a case like this? They just go on and blather? What's your theory?



HANCOCK: I mean, how can you not know? Anybody who considers themselves a journalist should be capable of using Google, right? It just takes the smallest amount of research to get the facts. Period. But it's almost as if they don't want to know the facts, because then they're going to have to say the truth.



INGRAHAM: Well, it's not just the media, David. Last summer, and I think you probably remember this, Congresswoman Omar and Presley called your client a domestic terrorist. And one of the most powerful Democrats in the House tweeted, "Lockup Kyle Rittenhouse and throw away the key".



I mean, these are sitting congressmen basically just verbally assaulting a 17-year-old before a jury has delivered a verdict. What happened to their rule of law and their fairness under the law, equal justice under the law? I thought they believed in that.



DAVID HANCOCK, KYLE RITTENHOUSE SPOKESPERSON: Those are sitting members of Congress. But don't forget, the candidate for the U.S. presidency himself last year prior to the election called Kyle Rittenhouse a white supremacist. Joe Biden called him a white supremacist. That is appalling. I can't even gauge how wrong that is.



INGRAHAM: What is Kyle's state of mind, seeing how so many different forces set against and set upon him? Obviously, anyone using a firearm against another human being, whether in self-defense or in war, it's traumatic. And it's obviously a loss of a human life under any circumstances. How is he doing? He obviously broke down today.



HANCOCK: Yes, he is doing OK. He is an unbelievably strong young man. He is ready to get this over with. He got a chance to finally say his story today. And I thought he did a fantastic job. And we are all just so proud of him. But he is ready to move to the next chapter of this life and put this insanity behind him.



INGRAHAM: David, was there any doubt ever in his mind that he would take the stand?



HANCOCK: No, I don't believe so. He has a story. And the facts are entirely if his camp. The truth is in his camp. And you can't go wrong when every single fact lines up in your camp, right. So he wanted to get on the stand, and he wanted that. And I thought he did a fantastic job.



INGRAHAM: David, I appreciate your coming on. I know it was exhausting for all of you today. Really appreciate it. Thank you so much.



And Pfizer launches a vax ad aimed at children, and Kamala Harris has found a new accent. Raymond Arroyo has all the details in "Seen and Unseen" which is next.



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the big cultural stories of the day. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor, author of the "The Spider Who Save Christmas," Raymond Arroyo. All right, Raymond, you came across a new vaccine ad that is quite troubling.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, I don't know why this isn't getting more play, but bear in mind, the CDC just approved shots for five to 11 years old this week. Pfizer, the pharmacy giant, just released this ad on their social media pages. I'll let you decide who it's directed at.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: To all of the kids who volunteer, we would like to say.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you!



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you for sharing your superpowers of --



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Courage.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Trying new things.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The ability to save people.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The power to help people.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Helping not just yourself but many other kids.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Super brave.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Bravery and courage.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you, superheroes.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Laura, Pfizer made $24 billion dollars on this COVID vaccine last year. They spent about 24 cents on that ad. This is so insidious, though. Regardless of your politics, Pfizer is clearly targeting children here, promising them that taking the vaccine makes them superheroes. I'm sorry, a COVID vax does not make you a member of the Justice League. And parents should be incensed that they are trying to go around them and convince kids that the shot is not only good but contains some miraculous power. It's outrageous.



INGRAHAM: "Cynical" doesn't describe it. The word "disgusting" doesn't describe it. But what do we expect from Pfizer? None of this surprises me at all, right.



ARROYO: But it's so obvious and craven that they are targeting kids. And if you want to know why only 27 percent of parents of five to 11-year-old kids are eager to get them vaxxed, there are breaking stories in Memphis. WREG reports that a 17-year-old, Laura, got the vax, lost feeling in her limbs. She's now suffering from a condition where the immune system attacks the body's nerves. There's also the story of a 12-year-old girl. Her mom says after getting the vaccine, she ended up in a wheelchair.



INGRAHAM: Well, I think there is a dereliction of journalistic duty on behalf of so many members of the press who have never really been all that honest about what the vaccine does and doesn't do. And there is some benefit, but it diminishes over time, and with kids, the cost-benefit analysis is just ludicrously obviously.



ARROYO: But this would just be a company trying to grab dollars if it weren't for the Biden administration that sent letters to superintendents and elementary school principals this week, asking them to host pop-up clinics at schools for vaccinations. There's something here that we need to look into, and the reactions to this vaccine are obvious. People should be reporting on them.



INGRAHAM: No, they are trying to go around -- no, no. They're going to try to go around the parents with these popup clinics. And didn't you have that situation in New Orleans? Was it in New Orleans or Louisiana?



ARROYO: Yes, there was a suit here in a high school where the kid presented a fake authorization from his mother. The mother is suing the school and Ochsner.



But I've got to get to Kamala Harris today, Laura. She visited the border in Paris, the border of the Champs-Elysees in Paris. She was as the Pasteur Institute, and she sounded very Parisian.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS, (D) VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We campaign with The Plan, upper case "T," upper case "P," The Plan. We're expected to defend The Plan.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: The plan. But Laura, before you cruelly rush to judgment, condemning pepe le Harris and her newfound accent, she has a long history of linguistic cultural appropriation. Listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS, (D) VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Tell everybody you know to vote tomorrow. Nothing like saying do you want to meet me tomorrow? What you doing tomorrow?



Oh, the possibilities are immense. Whatever you want to do, you can do.



As far as I'm concerned, Georgia, Columbus, 2020 ain't over until January 5th.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Laura, not since Hillary Clinton has there been a politician this obvious and less liked. This is part of the reason why she is at 28 percent approval and dropping.



INGRAHAM: Her stock dropped faster than a John Kerry Botox injection.



(LAUGHTER)



INGRAHAM: I don't know.



ARROYO: It is. But she's got a backup plan, though, Laura. When the V.P. thing goes down, she can be a voice over artist. It's a whole new career for her.



And with all the supply chain difficulties and Biden's plunging poll numbers, the president called up the CEOs of Target and FedEx this week. How this cures the supply chain and labor shortages, I don't know. But here's the White House video.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The bottom line is all the folks I spoke with, not just on the east coast but the west coast, they just all are confident that things are going to be much different on Thanksgiving and a much different Christmas this year. You are going to be able to get to the store, get to the outlets you're looking for, get the products you need, the gifts you want.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: What, you're actually going to be able to get to the store? I don't know with the price of the gas. Are you going to be able to get there, Raymond? What?



ARROYO: None of this makes sense, Laura. He is very confused. And now we even have a Santa shortage, I was reading today. Santas are charging $300 an hour to show up. They can't find the guys, you know, Santa's helpers, to come to parties and to malls. So when Santa doesn't show up at Christmas, what is the chance of your Amazon package landing on time.



INGRAHAM: Those reindeers. I think when those reindeers start flying, those masks, we're going to be raining masks from the sky, Raymond. Is it true that this Christmas my kids, who don't really believe in Santa Claus, but my kids are going to be looking for masks on the roof, not hoofprints, right? Masks, just --



ARROYO: One would hope not, Laura, one would hope not. And they should believe in Santa. Santa is real, Laura.



INGRAHAM: I say, if you don't believe in Santa, you're not getting anything, OK?



ARROYO: Right.



INGRAHAM: All right, Raymond. And wait a second, where are you headed this weekend? You're off, speaking of Santa.



ARROYO: Well, Santa may not be coming to town, but I am, Laura, this weekend. "The Spider Who Save Christmas" book tour kicks off this Saturday at 5:00 p.m. in Tampa, Florida. All the details are at RaymondArroyo.com. And then I'll be with you at the Patriot Awards next Wednesday in Hollywood, Florida. I cannot wait. Is that when you will be wearing the spider costume to do the reading, or at another one?



INGRAHAM: It's a never-ending book plug for you, Raymond, a never-ending book plug. All right, thank you.



And the show is going to begin highlighting candidates looking to flip Congress back to Republicans next year. And tonight's target is the so- called moderate New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer. During the negotiations of that sham infrastructure bill, he worked with progressive Congresswoman Jayapal to waste more taxpayer money while his constituents suffer at home. In moments, we're going to speak to the Marine who just launched a campaign to take Gottheimer down. Stay here.



INGRAHAM: Democrat Governor Phil Murphy's slim margin of victory in this month's election should have been a warning to all Democrats in his state, especially to so-called moderate Josh Gottheimer who represents New Jersey's fifth congressional district, a district that Murphy's Republican challenger won by more than 13,000 votes. But he didn't listen, instead helped pass the disastrous $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.



And now a Marine vet has launched a campaign to send Gottheimer packing.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



NICK DE GREGORIO, (R) CHALLENGING DEMOCRAT IN NEW JERSEY DISTRICT: I was 16 on 9-11 when those terrorists attacked the World Trade Center. That was the day that I decided that I needed to take action and to serve my country in uniform.



Washington is leaderless. It's run by career politicians, radicals, socialists who care more about their own political agenda than they do about the people that they've sworn an oath to serve. I swore an oath, too, and this is not what I fought for.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining me now is the man you just saw, Nick De Gregorio. Nick, now, why is now the right time to try to unseat a powerful incumbent like Gottheimer?



NICK DE GREGORIO, (R) CHALLENGING DEMOCRAT IN NEW JERSEY DISTRICT: Good evening, Laura. Thanks so much for having me.



I think it was surprising nationwide that New Jerseyans rose up and we had such a great election last November 2nd. But I don't think it was surprising for New Jerseyans. And we started our exploratory committee in June. We knew that this was going to be an opportunity for us. But I think really what the deal for me and what really brought me over the edge is what happened on August 17th with this disastrous Afghanistan evacuation. That's what made me decide that I really wanted to do this.



INGRAHAM: Gas prices, moving to another issue which people face every day in New Jersey, in the four counties that makeup the fifth district, the prices have skyrocketed 62 percent almost over last year, from $2.10 to about $3.40 a gallon. You're lucky. It's over four dollars where I am. Nick, this just is one of those issues that that's going to explode next years. It's going to get worse we all know.



DE GREGORIO: No question in my mind. When you go from a year ago for gas to be in the twos just right down the street, and all of a sudden we're pushing four dollars a gallon, that's leading people, regular people just like us to decide if they are going to fill their tank up or if they're just going to have to go with $20 for the week. And that's just unacceptable in our nation.



INGRAHAM: Gottheimer claims with the infrastructure vote, even when we have this skyrocketing inflation, we don't have any of this money, that this is going to bring lots of growth to New Jersey and lots of bridges are going to get repaired. And it's only because of people like him that this is happening. And your response would be?



DE GREGORIO: My response is, infrastructure is great. And in a place like New Jersey, bridges, roads, and tunnels are an incredibly important critical element of our nationwide economy. Imagine New Jersey and New York City not having serviceable roads and tunnels. It would be a disaster for our economy.



But at the end of the day, if this is the best bill that can be put forward by our Congress, then that is a great reason to run for Congress. This is a terrible bill. It's filled with pork barrel spending. It's filled with green initiatives that at this juncture just aren't serviceable for our economy. We need to think about grey infrastructure, bridges, rail, roads, tunnel. At the end of the day, this bill just does not answer the mail for that.



INGRAHAM: People are going to say, Nick, you're a neophyte. You have never done this before. You don't know what Washington is like. You are an outsider. And it works in a few cases, but it's a rarity. No big thing.



DE GREGORIO: Yes, good. I don't want to be a Washington insider. That's why I am doing this. Josh Gottheimer in his 20s was an intern for the Clintons. Then he became a speechwriter for the Clintons, and then the Clintons put him in the private sector. In my 20s I was fighting in Iraq, I was fighting in Afghanistan. I swore an oath to protect and support and defend the Constitution. I will put my record up against Josh Gottheimer's any day.



INGRAHAM: Nick, this is going to be fun to watch. I have got to make it over there to the fifth district and see how this plays out. Thank you very much for joining us, and we'll be checking back.



And why is Hunter Biden on the cover of "The New York Post" right now? "The Last Bite" is going to show you.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: There's a gallery down the block selling this work of art for $75,000 to half-a-million dollars. Do you think it's worth it?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think I could make that with some stamps and some ink.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My mom could make that.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That looks like a dog.



ARROYO: That looks like dog droppings, maybe, but not a dog.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It looks like something my daughter used to paint.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK, the art show that no one asked for is opening tomorrow. And in anticipation, according to "The New York Post," Hunter Biden acted like a full-fledged member of the New York art scene tonight, making a flashy appearance at the gallery where his surprisingly pricey paintings are being displayed.



So let me get this straight, after saying he wouldn't be hobnobbing with potential buyers, he feels completely comfortable being open about it. I'm here for the take. And there's a silver lining. "The New York Post" has an amazing commemorative cover, "Vincent Van Dough." I love it.



Don't forget, set your DVR every night, always stay connected with us. And remember, America now and forever. And Gutfeld is next.



