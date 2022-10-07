'The Ingraham Angle' on implicit bias and DEI pushback

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on October 6, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

INGRAHAM: All right. We have a lot to get to tonight. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is 'The Ingraham Angle' from Washington tonight. 'THE DEI & BIAS BULLIES', that is the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.



Now every time you hear some educator or corporate flak reference their important efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, one word should come to mind, scam. Now, this grouping of seemingly innocuous terms has become its own weapon against objective merit and excellence across the American landscape. The acronym is DEI, but it's really more like BVI, Bureaucracy, Victimology and Incompetence.



Corporations spend as much as $8 billion a year for DEI compliance with so called diversity and bias experts being paid hefty sums to oversee this woke training and compliance. But DEI is its own cottage industry with its own side hustles. Even the rating agency Moody's has all the bureaucratic diversity lingo down path.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We're integrating DEI into everything we do. These measures and programs are being implemented and deployed globally.



INGRAHAM: Globally? And for its efforts to adopt quasi quota programs and hiring, they then get a gold star from another DEI media front group.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Diversity Inc, named us as a top 50 company for diversity and ranked us as a top three LGBTQ company.



INGRAHAM: Of course, if it's a stupid idea, you can bet the NEA has been promoting it for years.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's important to understand that not all of our implicit biases are as innocuous as peanut butter and jelly. These biases too often shaped the language we use and the ways we interact with others based on race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, and other cultural identities.



INGRAHAM: Translation you may not think so but you're a rotten racist, especially if you're not a minority.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This cycle of socialization can lead to micro aggressions, stereotypes, discrimination, and even violence. These unintended sentiments that are embedded within the cycle socialization are built around a culture of white supremacy that we must continually acknowledge.



INGRAHAM: The NEA. Now remember, these are the people who are organizing the teachers who teach our kids. And these type of creepy propaganda style videos, they're all over the Internet. It's painful to watch, but I had to do it. And it's wrapped up with the anti-Racism and Allyship movements. It's a bunch of corrosive claptrap, you know it, I know it but it's not just found in our educational institutions. It's now embedded itself into all aspects of corporate life with training videos and seminars.



And I love this one, it builds itself as an unconscious bias workshop via zoom. Are you looking to start or continue your DEI learning journey? So of course it was only a matter of time before it seeped into the practice of medicine to, were grown men and women, real medical professionals, prostrate themselves before the DEI mafia.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can you help us understand a little better this implicit bias? You so I'm a doctor, a patient comes in white, African American what happens in my conscious or unconscious or in the interaction that becomes a generator of the kind of inequity you're talking about?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Research using the Implicit Association Test finds that over 70 percent of all Americans have an anti-Black bias.



INGRAHAM: Now medical schools and hospitals are on board as well. And it's all based on that fake science you just reference on implicit bias. Now, just as they manipulated the science on COVID, and they enforce groupthink on vaccines and masks, they're doing the same here. So DEI becomes a religion like climate change, you must believe no questions asked, no doubting tolerated.



It should be obvious why Biden and his cabinet have repeated the mantra so often that America is systemically racist. They're laying the groundwork for complete DEI transformation of every aspect of the US government and then American life. From day one, let's remember the Biden administration has emphasized that their own hiring is based not on merit or talent, but on first.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I made it a priority to build a government that looks like America, including the most diverse cabinet ever assemble.



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The most diverse administration in the history of our country. And I should know, we have appointed the most Latino leaders ever to the cabinet level position.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: So you got Pete Buttigieg at transportation, Alejandro Mayorkas at DHS, Yellen at Treasury, Xavier Becerra at HHS, Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon. Of course, look, its leftist box checking. And it's been an unmitigated disaster for you and me.



The mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, somehow has the expertise we're supposed to believe, to run a department with 55,000 employees. And Biden set this DEI stage with a big Executive Order last year that planted these poisonous seeds. There's bias mitigation trainings now at the Energy Department. They push an oppression narrative at the State Department. And of course, Mayor Pete, at DH - DOT even called DEI critical and advancing the department's mission.



My friend, so much is breaking down around us. And it's not just because of the supply chain. But it's the Biden team that we know doesn't care. Because in the end, they hope to train a new generation to believe that this is an acceptable way of organizing society. But we know it's not. The entire point of the civil rights movement was to promote equal opportunity without regard to race or ethnicity. But the Democrats instead are returning to old ideas of racial and gender discrimination. But they're just calling it by another name.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The immediate feeling you get or the immediate thoughts you have about a person, an assumption, you feel just anything you feel really stemmed somewhere from an experience you've had or your upbringing.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It depends on the region you're from, the country you're from, the background you grew up. And that shapes the person's unconscious bias.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There are a lot of opportunities to promote people within the workplace. People assume you know a woman is of a certain age or they're married and you think, oh, she's don't want to have kids. So we're not going to give her this really tough big project.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Here's my prediction. Companies that employ these methods are going to lose market share, they're going to lose sales, and they're going to lose customers to companies that promote people and they hire people on the basis of merit.



State and local governments that bow to DEI will lose population and businesses are going to flee as well to states that resist this discrimination. And hospitals, hospitals that implement these racist hiring programs will end up delivering care that is subpar.



Let's put it this way. Do you want to take your sick child to a doctor who landed her position through a DEI program? Or do you want to take your sick child to the best doctor you can find regardless of DEI status? The midterms are right around the corner. And at a time when our country is in such dire shape, we need the best available people in all critical jobs.



It's time to reject candidates who believe in governance through woke discrimination. The same people who stoke animosity and acrimony among Americans. It's time to defeat the DEI industrial complex and all the bias bullies. And that's 'The Angle'.



Now joining me now is Laura Morgan. She's a registered nurse who says that she was fired for refusing to do the implicit bias training that she was being told to do. She's also the Program Manager at Do No Harm an organization dedicated to protect healthcare from the radical ideology of anti-Racism.



Now, Laura, you went from having a six figure job to having nothing at all. And you're, you're an RN, like, you could have just done the implicit bias training and kept collecting your salary, though, right? So why didn't you?



LAURA MORGAN, REGISTERED NURSE: You're right, and good evening, Laura. I'm really happy to be here. I definitely could have gone in and checked all the boxes that my employer wanted me to check, which was to say that I acknowledged that yes, I have unconscious biases towards my patients, and that I must confront those at the point of decision making in confronting any patient, or really even any of my peers, so that I don't intentionally treat someone unfairly, or perhaps even harm them. And so these are, as you mentioned, faulty sciences, faulty ways to approach patients, when there are much more clinical decisions to be made.



INGRAHAM: Well, the founder of an organization called Advancing Health Equity, which provides equity training and consulting to companies thinks differently, Laura, watch.



UCHE BLACKSTOCK, ADVANCING HEALTH EQUITY FOUNDER: This authentic racism can be a key driving force of the social determinants of health, we ask, you know, our white colleagues and our non - and our non-black colleagues really think about, think about their privilege, think about how in their respective roles or something happens at work, are you silence because silence is complicity, especially in the phase of racism?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Laura, silence is complicity. So if you don't declare yourself guilty of implicit bias, and you don't declare yourself an ally in anti- Racism, then I guess you can't be a very good RN anymore or a very good surgeon any longer. I guess that's it?



MORGAN: That's apparently what they want us to believe. And the idea of implicit bias, and its close cousin, anti-Racism declares that the entire healthcare system is systemically racist. It's hopelessly so and so all the biases must be rooted out. And in order to do that, then they must beat us over the head with this constant drumbeat of if you don't feel this way, then you must be a racist, and nobody wants to be called a racist. And these kind of ideas to be placed in front of healthcare providers really erodes the dynamic of trust, that's essential when caring for patients.



INGRAHAM: Well, being woke in the field of medicine, means you can actually arrive at really bad medical outcomes, correct? I mean, being woke can kill you and the medical complex, you know, context.



MORGAN: Well, you mentioned wanting to be able to take your child to the best physician possible. And so that's really what you want to be on your healthcare providers, the front of their mind is, why is this person coming to see me? What is this person's clinical problem? And what are the critical thinking skills I need to use to address that problem? And implicit bias wants you to think, nope, you need to confront those biases that you're just really not even aware of, but that you need to have right at the tip of your tongue and, and be able to address those before you do anything else.



INGRAHAM: Propaganda in the field of medicine, we saw it in COVID and we're seeing it here, Laura, thank you.



Now want to describe the left's midterm agenda, very simply. You're ready. This is what they're going to give you more of if you elect them. Abortion, Pot, Porn, and more January 6 hearings, they got nothing else. And to help with that just 33 days before the midterms, Joe Biden is caving to the radical left's requests.



BIDEN: No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. It's already legal in many states, and criminal records for marijuana possession have led to needless barriers to employment, to housing, educational opportunities. I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offense, Federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, it starts with marijuana but where does it go from there. Oregon was the first state to decriminalize it. Then they legalized it for recreational use. And then a few years later, they decriminalized hard drugs, cocaine, heroin, LSD and even meth, how things look at on Oregon, well we all know how they're looking not good.



Joining me now is Matt Schlapp, CPAC Chairman and Dr. Russell Kamer, who's the Medical Director of Partners and Safety. Matt, John Fetterman, he's in a tight race in Pennsylvania for that Senate seat. He has been urging the administration to do something like what Biden did today. So, I guess that's, I guess, who's calling the shots Fetterman in the White House now?



MATT SCHLAPP, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION CHAIR: Yes, you know, Laura, to me, this was the pollsters from the DNC, who seemed to also run the DOJ by the way, who went to the White House, and they're looking for every niche thing that the President can do to try to kind of like, rally his troops for the midterm. And I think it's so cynical because the question of the impact of drugs on our kids in our societies is immense.



I mean, I've spent a fair amount of time in Colorado, and they were kind of at the beginning of this 10 years ago. And now Colorado leads statistics and all kinds of violent crimes and overdoses. This isn't just about marijuana. It's about a whole embrace of a drug culture. And if we care about people that should guide what we do, and the Democrats once again show it's not about helping people. It's about winning races.



INGRAHAM: Well Bloomberg actually reported some facts about marijuana legalization today, they reported that cannabis is as almost as addictive as opioids and teens, rates of cannabis use disorder and people 12 to 17 grew 25 percent more in states that legalized recreational marijuana than those that didn't. And 2019 and the two years prior there were a total of 4,172 exposure cases nationwide and kids up to 9 years old. Doctor, this is only going to get worse. You can kind of see this train coming down the track your reaction tonight.



DR. RUSSELL KAMER, PARTNERS IN SAFETY MEDICAL DIRECTOR: Yes, well, it definitely is getting worse with the lacks attitude towards all drugs in general. But I do want it to say that President Biden in his pardoning of a drug user of a marijuana users, I agree with them. No one should go to jail simply for smoking a joint. That's ridiculous. And in fact, President Biden has been very anti-legalization. So in those ways, he's been very good in on the topic.



On the other hand, in New York State, we have a different situation because not only have the cannabis, criminals been pardoned, but they're also getting a $200 million fund to start up the addiction for profit marijuana industry in the State of New York.



INGRAHAM: Addiction for profit, Matt, here's what Van Jones did to try to explain what his biggest problem with marijuana is.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Black people are still far more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than white people.



VAN JONES, CNN CONTRIBUTOR: What happens is if you're African American, you're going to have more contact with the police anyway, because police over police black community, so you wind up getting picked up on these charges, reducing the, the number of charges that can come against an African American kid and neighborhood is overall really good.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: So Matt over policing, is the problem we have in the inner-city. What?



SCHLAPP: Yes, this look this war on the police, which really caught fire during the violence of Black Lives Matter riots from a few years ago. It is unending, and the fact is drugs, feed violence, and a lot of these communities and cops are there on the front-line. You know, not every cop makes every perfect decision. I don't think any of us would have these stressful situations. What you're trying to do is help these people what I see in polling Laura is that people of color are embracing the police because they have chaos and violence in their in their communities. And this idea that that continues that somehow cops are a malign influence in society, and feeding racism is wrong.



And one question on this marijuana thing, what I disagree at is Joe Biden pardoned these people, he didn't commit their sentences. He didn't take people who are in prison and take them out of prison because they're not violent felons. He you know, these people weren't in prison. It's almost like it was OK with what they did. And I think that is a big mistake in society. These drugs are causing people great harm, and it's OK for politicians to speak the medical truth.



INGRAHAM: Well, Dr. KAMER, will this or will this not lead to more deaths, psychosis and schizophrenia in some segments of the young population who ends up doing pop because it's, it's more permissible?



KAMER: Well, it's very dangerous for the young community. People who are young have grown up, only hearing that marijuana is medicine. That's probably if you were on the on family feud and you said, medical blank, they would answer Marijuana.



INGRAHAM: Marijuana.



KAMER: Because this is what they've been told time and time again. What we do need is for the youth to be educated that this is not just some beneficial natural substance, but it is an intoxicating addictive drug with a lot of problems.



INGRAHAM: Matt, Dr. KAMER, thank you. Now have you heard this a tech company CEO was just arrested on suspicion of stealing data from hundreds of LA poll workers and storing it on servers in China. The full report and moments plus. We got word that the FBI could finally be moving in on Hunter Biden, Harmeet Dillon has all the latest on that in moments.



INGRAHAM: The Founder and CEO of a Michigan software company was just arrested for stealing data from hundreds of LA County poll workers and then storing it on servers in China. Fox News, Lucas Tomlinson is standing by with all the details, Lucas.



LUCAS TOMLINSON, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: That's right. Laura, the Founder and CEO of that Michigan Software Company was arrested on suspicion of stealing data on Los Angeles County poll workers. Prosecutors in LA said they found some of the company's data stored on servers in China. Now here's the backstory Laura, the Konnech Company based in East Lansing, when a five year $2.9 million contract with LA County for software to track election worker schedules, training, payroll and communications.



On Monday, the New York Times reported the company had been the target of so called election deniers reported quote, using threadbare evidence or none at all. The group suggested that a small American election software company Konnech had secret ties to the Chinese Communist Party and had given the Chinese government backdoor access to personal data of about 2 million poll workers in the United States.



The company denied the exact accusations. The New York Times reported, the company claimed all the data for its American customers were stored on secure servers in the United States, and that it had no ties to the Chinese government. However, just one day later, the CEO of the company Eugene Yu, as you see here, was arrested by LA County officials in connection with the possible theft of personal information about the poll workers. New York Times has updated its story since then, saying the arrest was quote, prosecutors in Los Angeles who brought the charges against Mr. Yu said that they had found some company data stored on servers in China. Konnech says Mr. Yu has been the subject of quote, wrongful detention and all the data was not quote stolen, as suggested Laura.



INGRAHAM: Unbelievable. Lucas, wild story. Thank you.



BIDEN: He's a grown man. He is the smartest man I know. I mean, in front of pure intellectual capacity. And as long as he's good, we're good.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, it might not be good anymore, Joe. Federal agents now believe they have enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and for making a false statement regarding a gun purchase. Sources telling Fox News the decision is now in the hands of the U.S., Attorney in Delaware. It's a Trump hauled over named David Weiss.



Now when I asked for a statement Hunter Biden's team didn't address the potential charges, but instead focused on the leaks. It is a federal felony for the federal agents to leak information about Grand Jury investigation, such as this one. Any agent you cite as a source in your article apparently has committed such a felony.



Joining me now is Harmeet Dhillon, Chairwoman of the Republican National Lawyers Association. Harmeet, so I guess leaks from the FBI are now bad again. They've been doing it for how many years against Donald Trump and Muller investigation on down. So how might this all tie back in the end to Joe Biden?



HARMEET DHILLON, REPUBLICAN NATIONAL LAWYERS ASSOCIATION: Well, Laura, I think you've hit the nail on the head, this whole issue is really not about Hunter Biden. And if there's a talk about a plea deal with Hunter Biden, it's to actually draw the sting away from the allegations and the allegations are very serious and dating back to the Obama years, the Biden family has been engaged in serious influence peddling with foreign countries.



You know, there are ties, indisputable ties really to China, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Romania, the former wife of the mayor, former mayor of Moscow transferred $3.5 million to Hunter Biden that appears to be some form of money laundering. And so for all of those allegations, drug abuse, we have video from the, from the laptop, you're talking about a couple of small charges.



And so this is all to lead attention away from Joe Biden, who has Tony Bobulinski has been saying for the last couple of years, and he would know as a former business partner is intimately involved in these influence peddling and money laundering and other activities that are criminal in nature by the Biden family. And so I'm pretty cynical about these things, Laura at this time, so I don't think that these leaks are coming out for purposes of furthering integrity left us in law enforcement there for political reasons, Laura.



INGRAHAM: Right. Yes, the author of The Washington Post piece today offered some details earlier, watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DEVLIN BARRETT, WASHINGTON POST REPORTER: This investigation was opened in 2018. It's been going on a long time. Agents believe and have believed for a number of months that they have a chargeable case against Hunter Biden, but it's important to remember charging decisions are not made by agents, charging decisions are made by prosecutors at the Justice Department.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, would they clarify this, Harmeet, if the article was about Trump or one of his children or offer context about -- they were upset about what some old licensing deal that Ivanka had once in China. Remember, they thought that was a big deal. Meanwhile, he goes over and makes all that money, gets a ride over with his dad when his dad is vice president, comes back, and all of a sudden we see email traffic about the big guy, whatever, regarding some amount of money that was made there.



HARMEET DHILLON, CEO, CENTER FOR AMERICAN LIBERTY: Laura, I'm old enough to remember when charging decisions were made by the FBI. James Comey did that inappropriately with respective to the emails on Hillary Clinton's server. And so there are absolutely double standards at the DOJ and the FBI depending on whose ox is being gored. And so again, what the Biden family - - not Hunter Biden, but Hunter Biden, Jim Biden, Joe Biden -- are accused of doing incredibly is very big and is international in scope.



And so I think that nothing is going to end up happening. It would be a gift to the Biden family if Hunter Biden was offered the ability to plead to a couple of minor offensives and pay some money. This needs to be pursued. It needs to be pursued by the House if Republicans take back control. And we need to see justice done in this case, because the Ukrainian money flowing in the billions right now, I think you have to look at the ties of the Biden family to corrupt activities in that part of the world, that you would be a fool to ignore those facts.



INGRAHAM: Yes, trying to remove certain prosecutors and install other prosecutors, and then suddenly we're spending $60 billion in Ukraine, and I don't know if we are able to track wherever the money or those munitions end up in the end. Harmeet, thank you.



Now, what's Biden doing in Delaware that he may not want us to know about? Raymond Arroyo has some ideas in a special Thursday Follies. That's next.



INGRAHAM: I know it's Thursday, but that means it's time for Thursday Follies. And for that we are joined by the author of "The Wise Men Who Found Christmas," FOX contributor Raymond Arroyo. All right, Raymond, I can't believe I'm saying this, but there's another reboot coming back to TV. No.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Laura, it's sort of a reboot. OK, one Eric Adams and those migrants arriving from Texas will just love.



(SINGING)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The love boat, soon we'll be making another run.



TED LANGE, ACTOR: Where's the bartender?



END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: This is actually, Laura, just a brand switch and bait. And yes, that was Ted Lang, the original Isaac the bartender in a cameo. It's actually a dating show hosted by Jerry O'Connell and his wife Rebecca Romijn set on the Princess Boat. I think I will take an excursion, if you don't mind. We already have "Love Island," "Temptation Island," "90 Day Fiance," "Bachelor," "Bachelorette." Do we need another dating show?



INGRAHAM: Maybe we should, given our comments the other night about Generation Z, the coddled and complaining generation, maybe we should do the bratty bunch, no "The Brady Bunch." Have it be --



ARROYO: Don't give them ideas.



INGRAHAM: -- just bratty kids. That would actually be really funny.



ARROYO: Don't give them any ideas. But they have to do this because they can't recast and recreate those shows because you need real stars and big celebrity names. Where are you going to find those? That's the big challenge here.



The only reboot I'm really willing to watch is "Frasier" with Kelsey Grammer which is coming this year.



INGRAHAM: Yes.



ARROYO: But we are seeing a lot of these reboots, often clumsy ones, like this "Odd Couple" revival I stumbled across.



STEPHEN COLBERT, LATE NIGHT TALK SHOW HOST: Spooky season is coming up. What scares you the most?



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: A thousand kids coming to my door breathing on me.



COLBERT: What could be more compelling than getting a shot with a pair of sex kitten ears on?



FAUCI: Don't forget to get your booster.



COLBERT: Let's see those guns. Let's see those famous Fauci guns.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Laura, when did routine medical procedures become entertainment? We don't do this for ear wax removal, or planters warts removal. Why the vaccine? Why is this a focal point of entertainment? I don't understand that.



INGRAHAM: Wait a second, Samantha, aren't you reminding me that didn't Raymond narrate his colonoscopy?



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: Yes, but that was a major, that's a major medical procedure to warn people. This is like, people do this every other Wednesday they get a booster. Why do we need this segment on T.V. about it?



INGRAHAM: I thought when Fauci -- I thought when Fauci when they were talking about the booster, I'm like he'd look cute on a little booster seat with his legs dangling. That would be a cute deal.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: A big stack of boosters.



INGRAHAM: That's the only booster he needs.



Now, tell us about the sequel, Raymond, that won't end. Biden's visits to Delaware, "The New York Post" filed a Freedom of Info Act to see who is coming and going from Joe's home and beach house.



ARROYO: Yes, but they've been denied, Laura. After checking again and again, the Secret Service is now saying there are no visitor logs for those residences, no records at all. Now, here's why this is important. Remember back in 2010, the Obama administration got around those visitor logs by meeting lobbyists at Caribou Coffee across the street from the White House. The question is, who is meeting Joe at his homes? Is he out joyriding with business partners of Hunter or other family members, or just Jay Leno? Is he sniffing out new opportunities, Laura? Or are doctors giving him a regular tune-up?



INGRAHAM: Ding-ding-ding-ding-ding.



ARROYO: Whatever it is, taxpayers need to know when he's spending more than 150 days there, and we're only nine months into the new year.



INGRAHAM: OK, it's a very odd situation. Remember that time he went for two-and-a-half minutes? Was it a bathroom break? He went in and out.



(LAUGHTER)



INGRAHAM: It was very -- he went the whole way there, went two minutes, then out. It was very strange.



ARROYO: Yes, they said he had to vote. Whatever Biden is doing at home, though, Laura, whatever he is doing there, what he does on the road, like today in New York, touting semiconductor investment, that's also a cause for concern.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It's great to be here with the Hudson Valley Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney. When factories, when factories that make these ships shut down around the world.



Major computer chip businesses in the world, in the United States.



Our economy has created 10 million jobs, 668 manufacturing jobs.



(APPLAUSE)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Laura, he is celebrating that IBM is investing in plants for semiconductors, which is great, and you know they are investing several millions of dollars. We just gave out $50 billion in that semiconductor bill, so they are going to be the beneficiaries of that. They are not doing it on their own. They're doing it because of the federal largess. Thank you, Mr. and Mrs. America. You made this happen.



INGRAHAM: Semi-lucid on semiconductors. Raymond --



ARROYO: It was the chip.



INGRAHAM: Yes, he was better than I've seen. He's actually not as bad as he normally is, but it's hard to say chip cell -- selling chip cell. Like it's like Sally sells seashells. That was a hard little -- I think I would have blundered that. Raymond, it's great to see you.



All right, shock jock Howard Stern is part of a growing group of Americans who are now only emerging from their hermetically sealed bubbles, and I'm talking for the first time in two-and-a-half years. What would we call this condition? Our Medicine Cabinet tells us in moments.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: "I really had an exhausting weekend emotionally, physically. For the first time in two years, I ventured out of the house." Now, you might think all of that came from someone who is maybe recovering from a terrible accident, maybe a leper, or maybe even someone who is newly released from an extended house arrest. But you'd be wrong. That was so called shock jock Howard Stern this week after having dinner with friends.



So what kept him living the life of a hermit? He so paralyzed by the fear of COVID that he isolated himself from the world. But he could be forgiven when seeing headlines like this, "COVID-19 boosters could prevent about 90,000 U.S. deaths this winter, but only if more people get them analysis suggests." Of course, that message isn't enough on its own. It needs to be reinforced by Dr. Doom.



STEPHEN COLBERT, LATE NIGHT TALK SHOW HOST: You want to go get the booster right now?



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: Can we? If we can, let's go it.



COLBERT: You think he's nervous to give Anthony Fauci a shot?



FAUCI: He probably is. I hope he isn't.



COLBERT: There's the moment.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: But is Saint Anthony's analysis sell job working? Analysis of new CDC data revealed just 5.9 percent of people who are eligible have gotten their updated boosters? It seems like Howard's audience isn't the only one tuning him out.



Joining me now is Dr. Marty Makary, professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and FOX News contributor, and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford School of Medicine. Dr. B., long COVID, I guess, would be a more apt description for what this has done, really sadly, to so many members of society who are still triple masked and afraid of crowds. And what have we done to people?



DR. JAY BHATTACHARYA, STANFORD UNIVERSITY EPIDEMIOLOGIST: It's really shocking, Laura. I call it institutionalized hypochondria. What we have done is we've created a group of people who are now afraid of interacting with other people. Public health has taught us to treat other people as biohazards.



And I actually have a hard time laughing about Howard Stern. I just feel sorry for him. And it's not even his fault. It's public health's fault for creating this messaging that we are all dangerous to each other. And I think public health really should work to scale it back as rapidly as it can, because it's really hurting people all across the country.



INGRAHAM: Dr. Makary, I want you to hear what's been keeping Sanjay Gupta up at night. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. SANJAY GUPTA, CNN CHIEF MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT: COVID is still around. I think that's very clear. It boggles my mind a little bit that we haven't seen more protective measures taking place in the forms of these boosters.



Tens of thousands of lives potentially saved if we increase the uptake.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Dr. Makary, COVID deaths, hospitalizations, infections, all of it is down, down, down. Natural immunity is out there, et cetera. What is going on with Sanjay?



DR. MARTY MAKARY, JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE: We can't eradicate all viruses and bacteria from planet earth. They circulate, and it's endemic. And I just don't understand what he's talking about, because almost everyone in America has had omicron, and there's nothing more intellectually dishonest to me than for a doctor to recommend immunizing someone already immune. The FDA never wanted this vaccine for omicron to be out there, the FDA experts. So they bypassed the experts. They didn't have them vote. They relied on data from eight mice. They didn't disclose the public data. And the public stopped buying it. They are basically saying now after the White House pushed it hard for a month.



INGRAHAM: Dr. Bhattacharya, an MSNBC doctor dusted of the old 2020 playbook. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. KAVITA PATEL, MSNBC MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: We're going to have a health system overloaded with we don't know what. All the more reason to get a booster, something that could be, arguably, largely preventable, whether it's through masks and good ventilation in combination with vaccine, or just getting people vaccinated.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Dr. Bhattacharya, we are one step away from those annoying stickers on the floor at the grocery store. Again, these are medical professionals, right?



BHATTACHARYA: I don't think the public is buying it, Laura. I think that large parts of the public, even in California where I live, are basically done with the fearmongering. And I think what the problem is when you see medical professionals like this trying to pretend like it's 2020, trying to pretend, like Dr. Makary just said, that so many people haven't had COVID recovery, that it doesn't provide protection, so many people have had the vaccine as well -- they a try to pretend like it's 2020, they lose credibility.



And it's a problem for the medical profession. It's a probably for public health. Public health really needs to apologize for what it has done to the American people over the last two-and-a-half years. It has really botched COVID at a level that is almost unimaginable. And it has harmed people all across the country in ways that I think we can only recover once public health acknowledges --



INGRAHAM: There's accountability. Like in so much in politics, there needs to be accountability. Dr. Makary, now you're called anti-vax by a lot of these same characters on television if you don't want to get this special updated super-duper booster. How is that fair or right?



DR. MARTY MAKARY, JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE: This is a modern day McCarthyism. It's in medicine. California just passed a law, you can't disagree with a public health authority or you could lose your license. And the reality is, the FDA's own experts said they should not go through. This should be treated as a new medication, and that's why the FDA did not have them vote.



INGRAHAM: So, again, we are told one thing, and the truth ends up being something else. Dr. Makary and Bhattacharya, great to see you both.



When we come back, another sad goodbye tonight, and a tribute. I explain next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: At age 21, while a senior at Dartmouth College, I first met Laurence Silberman. He was then a law partner at the D.C. firm Morrison and Foerster, and an alum of the Nixon administration and Dartmouth. It was two days before his daughter's wedding, but he flew up to Hanover, New Hampshire, to help our student newspaper, "The Dartmouth Review," in a free speech battle royale with the college. Long story short, because of Judge Silberman's staunch support and legal acumen, they backed down.



He went on to become one of the most consequential jurists in the past 50 years in this country. He was nominated to the bench by President Reagan and served as a fierce defender of the principle of judicial restraint. And he was widely respected for his intellect and his passion for the rule of law.



His opinions on the separation of powers and the Second Amendment and press freedom I think were among his most significant. And today, in a testament to how beloved he was, everyone from Clarence Thomas to Elena Kagan were at his memorial service. Attorney General Merrick Garland, with whom he served on the court and then became like a family friend, spoke at today's service along with Vice President Cheney.



Silberman was a giant and a mentor. Had never met him, I probably would not have gone to law school, I wouldn't have clerked on the Supreme Court, and I wouldn't be here tonight. The country and the federal judiciary was so blessed by his service. Godspeed, Judge -- service is a choice. And we had very few giants like him.



