'The Ingraham Angle' on COVID restrictions and children

I'm Laura Ingraham and this is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. We have a big show for you. Senators Rand Paul and Ted Cruz are here. Plus, Raymond Arroyo will bring you a can't miss "Friday Follies."



But first, "No Place for Kids." That's the focus of "Tonight's Angle."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): My whole mission in Congress is about the children, for the children, have to be prepared to throw a punch for the children.



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): If you work hard, you can do better and pass on even greater opportunities for your children.



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: To decide our country's future. To determine your future, the future of your children.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, today's liberals claim that everything they're doing on climate change, COVID, the border, even ending the filibuster, is because they care about the children. But the real truth is very dark and very sinister.



The Left's core issues: abortion, gender fluidity, the diversity obsession, open borders, and COVID mandates, just to name a few, actually add up to a war on children. From the more than 62 million babies lost to abortion since 1973's Roe vs. Wade, to the current fad of glamorizing transgenderism in our schools. We're witnessing a sustained assault on life and innocence by adults who themselves are spiritually lost.



Over time, it's become kind of fashionable to see children as burdensome, inconvenient, even sometimes harmful to the environment. School aged children who are coaxed into early Left wing activism, they're celebrated and rewarded. But those who sit on the sidelines, those who resist the indoctrination on race or gender victimology, they're sidelined or silenced.



Too many school boards and activist teachers are trying right now to turn our children into race obsessed, America hating whiners.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



Melanie Meren: We have great stuff going on with our social studies curriculum. And - but we, if want to talk about all the other things and the components that really will create an anti-racist school system, we have to look at it systemically.



BM: Let's really put it all out there and let's really uproot systemic racism.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Anti-racism work has to begin by holding up a mirror and taking a hard look at your own biases.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: The mirrors would be reflecting a sickening site - a bunch of venal, virtue signaling, no nothing bureaucrats. The same overpaid officials who care so much about our kids, that they're fine to see them shivering outside in frigid temperatures, eating their lunches for the lie of social distancing. These photos are infuriating.



Now, I'm not going to say this until I no longer have breath in my body, what Blue state politicians did to our kids in canceling in-person school, some of it still struggling, canceling sports and time on playgrounds, what they're still doing with masks and vaccine mandates is a crime against humanity.



But of course, the dimwits in the media, oh, they go right along.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



VICKY NGUYEN, NBC INVESTIGATIVE AND CONSUMER CORRESPONDENT: Obviously, the KN95 and N95 are the most effective, but it can be really hard to find them in small kids sizes. You really want to make sure you have one that fits your child's face. And you want to layer the cloth mask over that mask. So the surgical mask goes on first, and then the cloth mask.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: So you hear the nodding - uh, uh, grunting along. Well, Anthony Fauci and the public health robots that he's inspired see children as potential viral vectors, and certainly not innocent little children with robust immune systems.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We know that 6 billion kids have had COVID, they can get it, they can spread it.



JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: Lot of parents worry about sending their kids to school.



MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC HOST: Well, I mean that's how a lot of--



SCARBOROUGH: And when the kids pick up--



BRZEZINSKI: Adults get it.



SCARBOROUGH: Right? Right.



BRZEZINSKI: Their kids bring it to home.



DR. MEGAN RANNEY, CNN MEDICAL ANALYST: Your kids are drivers of spread. Unvaccinated kids, back at school, are driving community spread of COVID.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: What horrible people. At many top colleges and universities, your kids are forced to submit to the COVID vaccine, even if they've gotten COVID in the past or they'll lose their education.



Look at how the University of Chicago, of all places, is harassing that unvaxxed football player, Arthur Long, that we featured last night on the show. And even more galling, the push online and in colleges now - and I thought I'd heard everything - to destigmatize pedophilia. They are calling it something else.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ALLYN WALKER, ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, DOMINION UNIVERSITY: I used the term minor attracted person or MAP in the title and throughout the book for multiple reasons. It's less stigmatizing than other terms like pedophile.



Using a term that communicates who someone is attracted to, it doesn't indicate anything about the morality of attraction.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Minor attracted persons, MAP. Now, you'll be relieved to know that, that individual has been suspended. What suspend? Imagine if it simply reiterated the concerns about voter fraud that led to some of the people showing up on January 6th. He'd have been fired on the spot for those comments. This is so twisted.



Now, of course, all of this is viciously anti-child, but part of a larger mindset that's been cultivated for decades now. It's no secret that our culture has a selfishness problem. We all can be selfish, no doubt.



And hedonism didn't begin in the 60s, but it certainly, ended up getting a big boost with the free love generation. Remember, it was all sex without consequences. That was one of the biggest lies ever told, especially to women. God was kicked to the curb in the schools, and the religiously minded became increasingly caricatures in film.



Now, when I was a kid, there were a lot of families that had a lot of kids. And we all kind of figured it out, we helped each other out, we were neighbors. But at some point, big families were suddenly considered weird and selfish, fringe. But, of course, the opposite is true.



Children require sacrifice, children are love. And as Mother Teresa said, they're our most precious treasures. Before I adopted my three kids, I focused way too much on myself. Frankly, I'm not that interesting. It wasn't good. Sadly, there are many who believe that children are just potential problems.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): Scientific consensus that the lives of children are going to be very difficult, and it does lead I think young people to have a legitimate question, you know, should - is it OK to still have children.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Struggle is bad, by the way. Struggle is never good. By the way, they're even taking pledges about this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KATIE ENGELHART, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: You're getting people to sign a pledge, basically saying that they will not have children until the Canadian government takes serious action on climate change.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't really have a lot of hope for the future. And so feeling of fear is where the pledge came from.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: These depressing comments, they're just the byproducts of a radical and failing education system, and also failure of parenting. But there's some prominent pushback.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ELON MUSK, CEO, TESLA MOTORS: It's completely the opposite. Please look at the numbers. If people don't have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Mark his words, indeed. And there are plenty of other reasons for optimism out there. We've seen it at school board meetings across the country where parents are refusing to allow their children to be pandemic lab rats for indoctrination and experimentation.



And we also see hope in the faces of the 1000s of young people, including my two sons, who gathered today in Washington for the annual March for Life. It's not necessarily convenient, or even fun to march in freezing dreary Washington every year. But it is a powerful statement for the rights of the unborn. And it's a statement to a world that seems so comfortable with the act of discarding the children and that's "The Angle."



Joining me now is Matt Walsh, Host of the Matt Walsh Show podcast and bestselling children's book author. Matt, I don't think people fully understand how demonic this all is. But we saw it this week with that report about teachers and school officials in California grooming children for a transgender activism and transgender identity. Your thoughts on all of this?



MATT WALSH, HOST "THE MATT WALSH SHOW": Yes, well, first of all, thanks for that monologue. That was quite powerful. And I think you're correct to tie it into begin with, with the fact that we're a society - modern American society is built on the mass grave of 60 million children. So we've gotten accustomed to seeing children as a burden that we can just toss to the side.



We're kind of stepping on the - many people in our society, walking in the blood of our children, and not hardly even noticing. You drive by many people on your way to work or just doing errands, you drive by a Planned Parenthood and there are people going in there every single day and killing kids. You grow - people grow accustomed to it after a while. And then it conditions you to see kids in a certain way.



And then that's why it's no surprise that when the pandemic comes along the health of children - I mean, like the psychological health, because their physical health was never really at any serious risk because of COVID. Their psychological health was just - it wasn't even a concern. It wasn't even talked about. It was never even factored in.



And now we're told that's the media reporting, oh, there's a there's an epidemic of mental illness among our children. They're you know going to the emergency room for suicide and they're depressed. No, that's not that's not mental illness, that's reacting in an understandable way, in a tragic way to what we have done to them for the last two years. If there's mental illness, it's in the adults who have done this to kids.



But this is all a cover, of course, because we can't admit - the adults can't admit what they've done, so they look for excuses, mental illness, or they blame it on COVID itself. And say, Oh, COVID has caused this problem. Again, no, it's not COVID, it's our reaction to COVID, which was a reaction that did not even take into account our children at all.



INGRAHAM: And that was anti-science and anti-child. And to your point, Matt, here's what the New York Governor Kathy Hochul explained about why she thinks masking kids is just so vital. This was just today.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. KATHY HOCHUL (D-NY): My daughter had a meltdown over having to put sneakers on to go to kindergarten. She gotten used to wearing sneakers in school. They just - they adapt better than adults do.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Matt, I don't even know what to say in response to this woman. So you take it away.



WALSH: Yes, they adapt in the sense that they get used to it. It's like a child who suffers physical abuse at home, he "adapts" to it, in the sense that he gets used to it. He gets, he's literally beaten down and accustomed to being treated this way, to the point where after a while, he starts to believe that he deserves it. So if that's what you mean by adapt, then sure, we could call it adaptation.



I would call it damage. I mean, kids that - the normal thing is for a kid to refuse to wear a mask - something on their face. If you try to put a hat on a young child, it's impossible to keep it on them. That's a healthy, normal child.



If your child gets to a point where they wear the mask without any complaints at all, without fidgeting, without doing anything, then that just means that they've been broken down, their brains have been broken, their spirits have been broken. And all of this is being done, by the way. It's not like this is some misguided effort to protect the kids.



What infuriates me the most is that, this is being done to protect the adults. It's being done to the adults feel safer around the kids. And that's the most disgusting thing about it.



INGRAHAM: Matt, I want to thank you for being a consistent, and oftentimes hilarious voice on this. We need to laugh through some of this pain. So thank you so much.



WALSH: Thank you. Thank you. Appreciate it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I would hope that what happens is the rest of the world does what I'm doing and provides significant amounts of the vaccine to the rest of the world, because it's not sufficient that we just have this country not have the virus. How do we move in a direction where the world itself is vaccinated?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Are you kidding me? What we're witnessing is perhaps the biggest immunization campaign in history. All of mankind. So why are we doing this when the underlying vaccine data is still being kept secret?



A new editorial by Dr. Peter Doshi, associate editor of the peer reviewed BMJ, notes that "Pfizer's pivotal COVID vaccine trial was funded by the company and designed, run, analyzed and authored by Pfizer employees. And Pfizer has indicated that it will not begin entertaining requests for trial data until May of 2025." That's all right. Nothing's going back to normal until the world is vaccinated.



Now joining me now, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul. Senator, a friend of mine, who's a researcher himself sent that to me. Two issues here, the world has to get vaccinated until we go back to normal? And why is Pfizer keeping its data secret?



SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): Well, here's the deal. The world is being inoculated by the virus, whether they like it or not. People are getting this by the millions. The third world is going to get this. They're never going to be vaccinated. But the whole entire world is being inoculated, as we speak. Over half of my staff has had the Omicron variety. It spread throughout my community. Everybody I know is getting it.



You will be inoculated one way or another, but it's not going to be from big pharma, you're going to be inoculated by nature. And what we found is the natural infection - you may not want it, and people unfortunately still will die from it. But if you get it and survive, it is giving profound immunity and then giving an immunity better than the vaccine, because the disease is now evading the vaccine for the most part.



INGRAHAM: But they don't care. They don't care, Senator Paul, they don't care about this. They don't care about natural immunity, not really, right?



PAUL: Yes, but ultimately enough people - it's getting out there, it's not a secret. They can't keep this a secret forever. Even the NCAA the other day decided that they're going to count natural immunity. Now it's for a pitiful 90 days. I've had it for two years now and have immunity.



So the thing is, is they measured immunity from the SARS virus in 2004. 17 years later, they were able to detect immunity. They measure immunity from the two - from the 1918 Spanish flu, and they discovered that people are still living, 90 years later still had immunity. So immunity works. It's largely long lasting. Doesn't prevent infection entirely, but it's just like getting the Omicron. You're going to have some immunity and resist hospitalization and death.



INGRAHAM: Right. And I think we know this, but the question is, how do you force the federal government to recognize this and stop trampling on people's rights with these mandates?



But I got to get to Dr. Fauci, because he offered - let me just play this and you can get back to that. He offered, Senator Paul, a doomsday prediction, the other day, saying that the worst case scenario is we're on our way there and we get hit with another variant that actually eludes the immune protection. Senator, I don't want to say it's wishful thinking. But it's almost wishful thinking at this point.



PAUL: The man never fails to have the most pessimistic outlook possible, and an outlook that requires more government intervention. And it - by the way, that also elevates him to diva status, so he can keep telling us what to do.



The bottom line is, this pandemic will end when we quit telling people to get tested who are not sick, that's the first thing that has to happen. And it's also going to end when people economically resist. They've shut down D.C. They've unilaterally just ruined the city of D.C. You can't come there as a tourist, you can't tour the Capitol. Now, you can't go to restaurants.



Well, guess what, when the restaurant owners finally pushed back, when they march in the streets, when we all tell people to take a flying leap, not going to come in my restaurant and force any mandate, that's when this will end. But it's going to take resistance - economic resistance by restaurant hotel owners in these Blue cities where Democrats are forcing these mandates.



INGRAHAM: Senator, I need to get your thoughts on another thing. California is looking to further undermine parents. The first bill out of the California newly formed Vaccine Caucus would allow children 12 and older to receive vaccinations without their parents' consent.



Senator, we know they wanted to put a wedge between children and their parents for a long time on a lot of issues. But this kind of takes the cake.



PAUL: I believe it's medical malpractice to force vaccines on children, particularly adolescent males. We now have the scientific evidence that shows the risk of myocarditis for young males is greater for the vaccine than it is for the disease. We also know that the disease - the death rate is closer to one in a million. We also know that the more you get the vaccine, the higher your risk of myocarditis.



So 90 percent of the myocarditis came with a second vaccine. What do you think it happens when you give them a third vaccine? I think universities like Chicago, Princeton, Yale, that are mandating young males get a third vaccine, I think they're going to be open to liability if any of these boys, these young men or women get myocarditis, and God forbid dies, they're going to be open to liability because they're going against the science.



But you have such Left wing academics whose head are in the sand and just to go, Dr. Fauci wants us to do it, we should do it. They're not thinking about this, but they're going to be open to big time liability for forcing this vaccine on kids.



INGRAHAM: Senator Paul, as usual. Thank you. So important tonight.



And the White House has a plan to turn around Biden's poll numbers. How exciting! More time with the American people, that's all he needs. Senator Ted Cruz and Ari Fleischer have reaction in moments.



INGRAHAM: Now one of the answers that President Biden gave at his Wednesday press conference, made issues only worse for him, if that's possible. So maybe this is why he seemed to be in kind of a hurry today.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: The reason we're not going to have any time for questions now is these guys got to get quickly on a plane and go out and do a major announcement in Ohio. And you guys will ask me all about Russia, not about anything having to do with chips.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Texas Senator Ted Cruz. All right, Senator Cruz. Good to see you tonight. Now, what does it say that the President of the United States, after screwing up his answer on Russia and other matters, for that matter, that he just didn't want to answer anything. He, like, had to go like get the dog groomed or something.



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Look, I got to say it's pitiful. It almost makes you feel sorry for him. He's in so over his head. If you look at what Biden has done on Russia, it's the same thing he's done on China, it's the same thing he's done on Iran. It's the same thing he's done with the Taliban, which is he's shown weakness. He's surrendered to Vladimir Putin.



Just last week, I forced a vote in the U.S. Senate to impose sanctions on Russia to stop the Russian pipeline from Russia to Germany, Nord Stream 2. That was sanctions legislation, bipartisan legislation. I authored. We passed into law. Donald Trump signed it into law. We shut that pipeline down.



When Joe Biden got elected, he waived those sanctions, gave a multibillion dollar gift to Putin. And it is why there are Russian troops and Russian tanks on the border of Ukraine right now, because Biden has been so weak, he has surrendered essentially to Putin. And that's why he didn't want to answer questions on it.



Because you can't defend - when Biden stands up and essentially says, Well, maybe a little invasion to Ukraine. I mean, what's a few tanks between friends. That's really sad to see an American president demonstrate that much weakness.



INGRAHAM: I want to move to a COVID related issue that came up today. The editor of the peer reviewed BMJ noted that the Pfizer trial - the vaccine trial data that, that actually has not been made public and apparently Pfizer is holding on to a tight. It's not going to release it until 2024, maybe even 2025, Senator. Given all the public's concerns about these mandates and potential side effects, what does that tell you?



CRUZ: Look, it is ridiculous. The secrecy that is clouded over this, we got to release all this information to the public. The public has a right to know. The Biden Administration wants to cloud it and secrecy. You look at the Biden FDA, where they don't want to release their data for 75 years.



And, listen, I'm grateful that we have vaccines. I'm grateful that President Trump started Operation Warp Speed and developed these vaccines. But I believe in individual choice. It ought to be your choice, whether or not to get a vaccine. And the idea that Biden and petty democratic tyrants across the country would order you, would order your children to get a vaccine, it's wrong.



Just this past week, I introduced legislation to repeal the District of Columbia has put a vaccine mandate in for school kids - for little children, forcing them to get vaccines. That's fundamentally wrong and it ought to be up to parents, not some Democratic bureaucrat.



INGRAHAM: Now, Senator Cruz, you're making a big endorsement in a very, very important Pennsylvania Senate race. You're now endorsing David McCormick, who's has quite a resumes, as people can see here. A obviously military background, Bronze Star, served as CEO of Bridgewater Associates. This is a crowded race. You got Dr. Oz some star power over there.



Are you concerned that he is too, as some say, establishment? His fund does a lot of work in China. His former partner, Ray Dalio is pro-China to the max. Are you worried about that? Have you discussed these issues with him?



CRUZ: So I have, and I'm not concerned about that. I've known Dave for a lot of years, and I think he is an exceptionally strong candidate. We've got to win Pennsylvania to take the Senate.



And you look at Dave's story. I mean, he was born in Pittsburgh. Grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Western Pennsylvania. He was a high school wrestler. He was a high school football player. He got appointed to West Point. He was the captain of the wrestling team at West Point.



And I got to say, Laura, you and I are lawyers and geeky supreme court clerks. This guy's a badass. He was an Army Ranger who was a combat veteran in Iraq. He served as a senior government official in the Treasury Department in the National Security Council. He was CEO of a big company in Pittsburgh, creating over 1,000 jobs in Pennsylvania.



And when it comes to China, he has stood up to China over and over again, on behalf of the National Security Council, on behalf of the Treasury Department. President Trump wanted Dave to serve in in the cabinet.



And I know Dave firsthand. He's strong, he's got a backbone, he's got principle. And to win this race we need a fighter, we need someone who will go bare knuckles, who will go into the trenches and will fight for the people of Pennsylvania. And I'm confident - I think there's some good people in the race, who I like and respect.



But I think Dave is by far the strongest candidate to win this race and to win control of the Senate, because I think we win Pennsylvania, and Chuck Schumer is no longer Majority Leader there.



INGRAHAM: Senator Cruz, we're going to be watching that race closely. And I think I'll be interviewing Dave McCormick as well in the coming days. Thank you so much. It's great to see you. Have a great weekend.



CRUZ: Great to see you. Thank you.



INGRAHAM: The White House has a new plan to turn around Joe and Kamala's abysmal approval numbers. The AP today notes that Biden will put a greater emphasis on speaking directly to Americans and less time in the weeds with lawmakers, crafting legislation. Oh, that's what he was doing.



Well, this comes after "THE Washington Post" reported that Kamala is mulling a heavier media schedule after months of looking warily at such engagements. But is more Joemala, really what the people want to see? Who wrote that? That's funny.



Joining me now is Ari Fleischer, Former White House Press Secretary, Fox News contributor. Sorry, Ari, I didn't know Joemala was actually going to be in my script. They're trying to make me laugh on a Friday night.



Well, this actually help them more face time with the people, more speeches, more town halls, forums or what are they calling it, interfacing?



ARI FLEISHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You know, Laura, first, it's got a ring like Godzilla. So I think it's very aptly put.



No, it will not help them. And here's the problem, and I've been through politics enough to see this, and it's not because of one party or the other. I remember when George H.W. Bush was running for reelection in 1992 and the campaign cut a series of ads all of which were poll tested, fantastic messages, until people heard it was for George H.W. Bush, and he was quite unpopular when he ran for reelection in 92. Nobody believed the message.



This is the problem when you are unpopular as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are. People don't want to see that. The only silver lining I can see for the Biden team is that going into a midterm election, their only appeal is to the most partisan of partisans. They need to get the base out who is not tired of him yet. And so that's the only sliver that makes sense. But for independents, for ticket splitters, and of course, Republicans, just seeing him and her reminds people of why they dislike both so much.



INGRAHAM: Ari, I was shocked at that poll this past week that showed that only 49 percent of Democrats want Joe Biden to run for reelection.



FLEISCHER: It's remarkable how badly he's blown it in his first year, because he was elected by the Democrats and by just enough of the country because they were tired, they didn't want Donald Trump anymore. So they said we're going to take our chances on Joe Biden, even though he's 78. And we think he's kind of a moderate.



I think if he had actually governed to get Joe Manchin's vote instead of Bernie Sanders' vote, everything would be different for Joe Biden right now. But he cast his lot in with the most liberal, with the most progressive, and he keeps going even more so in that direction with all of his policies, with all of his statements.



INGRAHAM: Ari, you know the whole world of White House staff shake-ups. It's inevitable after a bad first year, or one would think. This is what the media and some Biden allies are on to, watch. From "Politico," it's Ron Klain's turn in the barrel. From NBC news, "Klain under scrutiny as Biden struggles." So is it Ron Klain's time to go on to, I don't know, political consulting, or whatever the heck he's going to do?



FLEISCHER: No, it is now. And I don't know Ron Klain, but I will defend Ron Klain in this instance. It's always about the president. This is not a staff issue. This is about a Joe Biden issue. This is about Joe Biden's age. This is about Joe Biden's acumen, his sharpness, his judgment, everything that he said for the last year where he made promises to the American people all of which turned out to be wrong.



INGRAHAM: All right, Ari, have a great weekend, thank you.



And Biden looks to Hollywood for a boost. And it's high times for a Louisiana state senate candidate. Raymond Arroyo is here with a can't-miss Friday Follies, next.



INGRAHAM: It is Friday, and that means it's time for Friday Follies. You got it. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. Raymond, tell us about this new ad from, what is it, Biden's inaugural committee?



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, as the president's poll numbers slip and after that disastrous presser the other day, Laura, the Biden- Harris Inaugural Committee has produced a new ad to mark the one-year anniversary of Biden-ism. They've recruited a familiar face.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TOM HANKS, ACTOR: America is the home of the brave. It's why we keep getting up no matter how many times we get knocked down. Restaurants have opened their doors, shops and businesses are buzzing again all over the country.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Tom Hanks does not mention that CNBC report, Laura, where 3.1 million Americans can't return to work because they're small businesses have closed down. The fact that Biden shows up at the end of this ad in a very brief cameo, that tells you the tale. They had to use somebody like Tom Hanks because to voters, Biden is kryptonite at this point. The amazing thing is "The Simpsons" predicted all of this years ago.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hello, I'm Tom Hanks. The U.S. government has lost its credibility, so it's borrowing some of mine.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Tussle my hair, Mr. Hanks.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sure thing, son.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: There it is, Laura. Following the playbook. It was either this Tom Hanks movie or a Springsteen video. The Inauguration Committee had to find some way to blow this money. I guess this looked like a good idea to them.



INGRAHAM: Tom Hanks doing that commercial and trying to spin gold out of you know what -- I don't know, I think he would've had a more positive effect if he had just been talking that basketball on that island.



(LAUGHTER)



INGRAHAM: That would have been far more effective.



ARROYO: I think you could call this movie "Saving President Biden." That would have been a better title for it, but we'll leave it there.



INGRAHAM: Speaking of ads, tell me about the new ad kicking up dust in your state. It comes from the Democrat senatorial candidate, who?



ARROYO: His name is Gary Chambers, and he is challenging Senator John Kennedy. I guess he thought this was the best way to start his candidacy on a high.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GARY CHAMBERS, (D) SENATE CANDIDATE: Every 37 seconds someone is arrested for the possession of marijuana. Most of the people police are arresting aren't dealers, but rather people with small amounts of pot, just like me.



I'm Gary Chambers and I'm running for the U.S. Senate, and I approve this message.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Lovely. Talk about going up in smoke. How is this a platform for in a state where the governor just signed a law, Laura, reducing penalties for marijuana possession and where the New Orleans D.A. won't even prosecute drug purchases?



And Laura, Chambers, by the way, is not the only one trying to create a new brand, which we'll get to in a moment. But can you believe this? Our homicides are up 80 percent in the city of New Orleans. All of this is tied, by the way, to increasing carjackings, nine carjackings in 15 hours in New Orleans last weekend. And we are worried about prosecuting less crimes? I don't think that sells here or anywhere else.



INGRAHAM: Yes, when you talk to police in the areas that they legalized marijuana, everyone thinks, oh, it's great. It's going to be great, great, great. It turns out more crime, more violence, more pot comes across the border because it's cheaper than the stuff you buy in the stores. Keep them numb and dumb, Raymond, that is the whole goal, numb and dumb from kids on up.



ARROYO: It's just a bad brand, I think, for Chambers, particularly when we have got lawlessness everywhere we turn. And Mars Wrigley, the candy company this week, Laura, they've announced they've unveiled a redesigned group of M&M characters to be more inclusive and welcoming and unifying in this progressive world. I'm sure this will make them much more appetizing to you.



INGRAHAM: So they'd gone with Uncle Ben's and the Land of Lakes lady, that's gone. They should have an island of misfit old brands, and they should all live together. So the green M&M can be with the syrup lady, and then you can have them all together, and they can talk about how the old days, people just enjoyed the products. They weren't really thinking about politics.



Raymond, wait a minute, because put the side-by-side up.



ARROYO: OK.



INGRAHAM: What is actually changed? What's different?



ARROYO: Aside from putting a green M&M in sneakers, nothing changed here. All they did was get rid of the high heels she was wearing.



INGRAHAM: What?



ARROYO: I don't see how this is more inclusive or more empowering to anybody or welcoming. In fact, I have to tell, I resent the entire thing, because looking at this, granting personhood to food products, it makes me feel like a candy cannibal every time I eat one of these things. I have sworn them off entirely. I only meet Junior Mints. They have no personality, no eyelashes, and no shoe wear, and I don't hear their screams as I swallow them. So that's preferable.



INGRAHAM: What about, Raymond, where does this leave the Fruit of the Loom pieces of fruit? Where do they --



(LAUGHTER)



INGRAHAM: What's going to happen to those grapes? Those grapes are trouble.



ARROYO: Guys are scratching at their waistband trying to control those unruly Fruit of the Loom. I don't know.



INGRAHAM: Oh, my gosh.



ARROYO: I find all of this crazy and a desperate seeking of attention, and maybe they got it.



INGRAHAM: Diversity, equity, inclusion, and more cavities. All right, Raymond, great to see you, have a great weekend.



How is your taxpayer money being funneled to support China's genocide games? A stunning report tonight from Congressman Mike Waltz. It's going to infuriate you, I promise.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We are just asking people on the street if they support the boycott of the Beijing Olympics.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm from Beijing, so you've got the right person. There has to be some statement made to sanctions a country that is not respectful of human rights.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We want to support athletes and what they are doing and all of that, but as far as me and my boyfriend specifically, we don't have any plans right now to watch the Olympics.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think once larger organizations, the NBA, the MLB, NFL, decide to not do any sort of interactions with that government because of their treatment of the people, I think we can finally maybe cause some change. Unfortunately, there's money involved.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Indeed, there is money involved. And that was from our man on the street in New York's Chinatown. And that final remark, of course, is right on the money, pun intended.



The International Olympic Committee, the IOC, will reportedly be sending the CCP $800 million tax free to help with infrastructure for the games. My next guest is looking to hold the IOC accountable. Here now is Michael Waltz, Florida congressman. Sir, I am stunned, although I don't know why I am, that the IOC, which gets some money from the U.S. taxpayers, is funneling almost $1 billion to Communist China for the games. What can we do to prevent our money from going along with it?



REP. MIKE WALTZ, (R-FL): Laura, today I introduced legislation to strip the IOC of its tax-exempt status. It's listed as a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization, and it shouldn't be. It's doing anything but as it turns a blind eye and aids and abets the Chinese Communist Party with mass rape, torture, concentration camps, stamping out freedom in Hong Kong, threatening Taiwan, and the list goes on and on, not to mention covering up COVID that's killed nearly 6 million people around the world.



The last thing we should be doing is subsidizing with taxpayer dollars -- NBC's contract alone with the IOC is $7.5 billion. Think of the tax bill just there. And half of the IOC's revenue comes from American corporations who, by the way, themselves are completely hypocritical and are drunk on Chinese money. But just like an alcoholic, they are in genocide denial. They want to boycott Major League Baseball and they want to boycott Georgia, but they themselves preach social justice there, but turn a blind eye when it comes to the genocide.



INGRAHAM: Of course. And we found out, Congressman Waltz, that NBC News will not be sending any announcers to the games. Greg Hughes, the NBC Sports Senior V.P. of Communications said in a phone interview with "USA Today" that the announced teams for these Olympics, including figure skating, will be calling the events from our Stanford, Connecticut, facility, supposedly due to COVID concerns. They are concerned about the Omicron mild variant, but not about associating with genocide?



And by the way, this is why we launched, which I know you know about, our "Not One Minute" campaign that calls on Americans to not watch a single moment of NBC's broadcast of the Olympics given what you end up associating yourself with, which, as you said, is genocide, torture, and any manner, all manner of human rights violations.



WALTZ: And by the way, the IOC says we don't do politics and what about athletes. They didn't take that position when it came to apartheid in South Africa. They banned any Olympics in South Africa for nearly 30 years, and went a step further and rightly, and banned the South African Olympic team from participating anywhere in the world. But yet it's OK to be in politics when it comes the South Africa and apartheid, but not when it comes to the Chinese communists and mass genocide. And the only difference, Laura, is money.



INGRAHAM: It's money.



WALTZ: It's the amount of money involved. And they shouldn't be getting it tax free on the backs of taxpayer subsidies from the United States.



INGRAHAM: We understand tonight that there is a massive corporate lobbying effort underway against your bill.



WALTZ: That's right, yes.



INGRAHAM: So these multibillion-dollar, multinational corporations that are housed in the United States and elsewhere are coming after you. What does that tell you?



WALTZ: It's a national security issue as well, because these companies like Intel and Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble they have massive Defense Department contracts, yet they want to send billions right over the Beijing as they sent it to their massive military bill. So I said enough is enough, time for choosing. Where is our corporate patriotism?



INGRAHAM: Just one more thing, Congressman. China has officially warned our athletes that political statements during the games are subject to punishment.



WALTZ: Look what they did to their own Olympian and tennis star Peng Shuai, who leveled a credible sexual assault allegation on a Chinese official, and she disappeared. And who was complicit in her clearly coerced statement and retraction? The IOC. So enough is enough. They're anything but a social welfare organization.



INGRAHAM: We love our athletes, but it's despicable that we are even participating in this propaganda coup for President Xi. Congressman, we salute you for your efforts, and whether or not they succeed, you stood for what was right and that will be remembered. Thank you so much.



WALTZ: Thank you, Laura.



INGRAHAM: In the face of catastrophic failure, the White House seems to be encouraging drinking and violence. What? The Last Bite explains.



INGRAHAM: If you're a Democrat and feeling kind of down after one year of Biden, Jen Psaki has some sage advice.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: My advice to everyone out there who is frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off -- feel those emotions, go a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend, and then wake up on Monday. We've got to keep fighting.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: All kidding aside, that might be the best advice from a government official, at least in the last year that I've heard.



Now you wonder what I'm wearing. I'm wearing the new camouflage hoodie, which is the Freedom Matters hoodie. So it's new gear, USA made, at LauraIngraham.com. It is very cozy. It's cold here in Washington, D.C. And this month all the proceeds will be going to the Center for American Liberty founded by Harmeet Dhillon, doing great work for freedom.



That is that for us tonight. Have a great weekend with your friends and family. You're blessed to live in this country, let's all remember that. And Greg Gutfeld and all the fun with him is up next.



