'The Ingraham Angle' on Biden's '60 Minutes' interview, 2024 plans

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on September 19, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

INGRAHAM: I'm Laura Ingraham, this is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. Thank you so much for being with us. 'Apocalypse Biden', that's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.



Alright, will he or won't he, as in? Will Joe Biden seek a second term or not? Well, the White House's answer to the question has been well evolving.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: My plan is to run for reelection. That's my expectation.



REPORTER: Is he going to run in 2024 or is he telling staff that?



JEN PSAKI, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Yes, that's his intention.



REPORTER: Is the President running for reelection?



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: His answer has been pretty simple, which is yes.



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Joe Biden is running for reelection, and I will be his ticket mate. Full stop, full stop, he said, listen to President Biden, he intends to run. And if he does, I intend to run with him. So there you go. And if he does, I will be running with him probably.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Imagine when Dr. Jill was asked about it just a few days later, on notice more nervous laughter.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REPORTER: Have you talked about it with him?



JILL BIDEN, FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES: Not yet. We've been a little bit too busy. Not yet, but I'm sure it'll be a discussion.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I'm sure it'll be a discussion. Oh, wait, has anyone told, Joe?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: Look, my intention, as I said to begin with, is that I would run again, but it's just an intention. But it's a firm decision that I run again, that remains to be seen.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I'm going to tell you tonight what remains to be seen, just how many seats the Democrats are going to lose in the House and the Senate. And it remains to be seen whether Biden is even capable of standing upright at this moment. Now his cognitive decline, everybody knows that it's obvious. He needs cards for pretty much everything. And lately, it seems he doesn't just need electoral support from women, but physical support as well like whenever he's walking with Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, that was odd.



And today attending the Queen's funeral, Dr. Jill seemed more like nursemaid Jill, than First Lady. Then rudely, did you notice this the Biden's actually arrived late, and thus in a very awkward moment the President of the United States had to stand and be told to wait as Military heroes processed in. The Guardian writing, 'After arriving hand in hand, the Biden's finally sat down in their places at the abbey at 10:05am.



The schedule published by Buckingham Palace suggested the 500 invited dignitaries should have been seated between 9:35am and 9:55am. Perhaps as a consequences of the opting out of the buses taking other leaders from the assembly point at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, the Biden's were also given seats, 14 rows back in the south transept of the Abbey.'



Now for a President, who publicly prided himself on his vast experience in foreign and domestic affairs, this was embarrassing. It even when needing physical support, Joe Biden can always count on his regime media support. Look out KJP because Scott Pelley of CBS seems like he's auditioning for your job.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SCOTT PELLEY, CBS NEWS ANCHOR: Summer was going so well for the President. The White House threw a party last week with a concert by James Taylor. You have had a string of legislative successes recently. The much more modest bipartisan gun law that passed this summer may be the best example of the President's legislative breakthroughs that no one thought possible. Catholic and devout, he keeps a rosary in his pocket. You have lived a long life of triumph and tragedy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And then a moment where even Pelley couldn't save Biden from himself.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PELLEY: What should Chinese President Xi know about your commitment to Taiwan?



BIDEN: We agree with what we signed on to, a long time ago, and that there's one China policy and Taiwan makes their own judgments about their independence.



PELLEY: But would US forces defend the island?



BIDEN: Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack.



PELLEY: So unlike Ukraine to be clear sir, US forces, US men and women would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion?



BIDEN: Yes.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oops. And that brings us too.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: After our interview, a White House official told us the US policy has not changed. Officially, the US will not say whether American forces would defend Taiwan.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, this was at least I think the fourth time that Biden is bollocks the Taiwan question, but that's OK. It was only risking starting a war with China, no big deal or anything. But all the media spin and all those softball questions. Look, it can't change reality just 50 days before the midterms. Be on the sight of the global elites, America under Biden is becoming its own hellscape of economic pain.



An article in the Wall Street Journal was so upsetting to me tonight that I had to share it with you. When single mom Jamaica Bonvillian was asked about her grocery trip, she started tearing up. 'I just get to the point she said where I break down and I'm like, OK, how do I do it? She's taken on extra work, painting and landscaping on the weekends to try to make up the difference'. And then there's the heartbreaking story of Jessica Boudreaux.



Her other son and her grandson are moving in with her soon, and she doesn't know how she's going to afford to feed everyone. 'Luckily, my grandbaby is only two, so he doesn't eat a lot,' she said. And maybe just maybe the party claiming that they're so pro women should pay attention to Megan Naquin's experience. The Journal reports that she now spends more on her groceries for her family of eight than on her $1,500 monthly mortgage. Stuff hasn't gone up a little bit. It's gone up tremendously, the homemaker said.



Now, these are real American stories. And once in a while a reporter from another network will actually do his job.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE KERNEN, CNBC HOST: If you're going to blame everything on the pandemic for inflation, then you've got to acknowledge that reopening after the pandemic is why we just got back to basically the job that we had before the pandemic, the $10 million just got us back an even.



REPORTER: So we are audit, but we are putting ourselves on a better path now.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: A better, better path is that what she said, well, sweetheart, voters don't think so.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



STEVE KORNACKI: NBC NEWS NATIONAL POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: Can we ask this question about Joe Biden, the effect his policies have had in the economy a two to one margin, folks saying it's more hurt the economy, then help the economy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Of course, they're saying that. It the incessant drumbeat of the past several weeks, is that the Democrats are somehow turning the corner.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REPORTER: For months, Republicans were sure that they'd be surfing a red wave. But now with just 51 days to go, Democrats actually think that they're back in the game. And here's why.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The notion of a red wave gone. Democrats stand a good chance of holding the Senate and maybe picking up a couple seats.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have to be questioning whether or not this red wave really will happen.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Yes with Senate races in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia, they're tightening Axios is forced to report that The Angle has been predicting for weeks that was right. Now that summer is over the harsh, cold reality of American life under this Democrat majority is starting to set in.



Republicans are well-positioned to comfortably win back the House, and are on a surer footing than just weeks ago to net the one seat necessary to capture a narrow Senate majority.



And the concern of whether leadership in the Senate was going to get involved has apparently awakened Mitch McConnell. Not only is he holding it another fundraiser for Blake Masters in Arizona, but again Axios is reporting in another article tonight, that he's actually having some closed door confidence over the GOP winning back the Senate now. We told you, then for good reason look, they have a winning argument.



Last week's FOX poll found that 59 percent of voters said they were extremely concerned with inflation and higher prices. Of course, 40 percent said, 45 percent said the same about abortion policy. And Republicans are trusted more on the economy by a margin of 14 points, that's 52 to 38 according to new polling by the New York Times.



The economy, crime and the border should be all that the Republicans hit and hit hard from now until Election Day. Anything else it frankly right this, this one is a distraction. And the first time candidates that you know the Republican Party is nominated, that people are said all they're not good enough. Look, they're not squishes, they want real change. Because the time for small reforms that's over, we have to save America all over again and frankly that's going to require big reforms.



The radicals though now running the Democrat party, it's easy to point out they're responsible for the coming recession and the violent crime that's tearing apart the American landscape. The tears that are welling up in the eyes have worried mothers and grandmothers, all the concern felt by fathers and young people and entrepreneurs, all those people just starting out, they are the direct result of the Democrats cruel policies. And that's 'The Angle'.



All right. Joining me now is John Ratcliffe, Former Director of National Intel and Stephen Miller, Former Senior Advisor to President Trump, and Founder of America First Legal. Stephen, with everything I laid out in 'The Angle' Democrats, you know, should be giving Republicans runaway wins in the House and Senate. At this point, do you agree that the Senate majority takeover by the Republicans is looking much better?



STEPHEN MILLER; FORMER TRUMP SENIOR ADVISOR: Oh, it's absolutely looking much better than it was, even a short time ago, as Republican candidates are beginning to get their message out on the issues you just mentioned. So we see tight races in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Washington State and New Hampshire, Nevada. Vance is putting it away in Ohio. We have Herschel Walker, getting out into a very comfortable lead in Georgia.



But we cannot be overconfident, we have to work, we have to get the message out. And we have to explain exactly what you said. America under Biden is a poor country. It is a weaker country. It is a more violent country, and more dangerous country. And it's a country where moms and dads can't even afford to put food on their table for their own children, this is heartbreaking.



INGRAHAM: And John, here's Biden's theory about why politics has become so difficult, watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: What we do today, think about it. It's all personal attacks. It's about motive. It's not about I disagree on the subject matter. And secondly, I think that it's I think it's fair to say that we've not had a President like the last President who has made all of it so personal.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: John made it personal. These people have been personally hunting Donald Trump for what, five and a half years, and he's worried about it getting personal. They called Romney every name in the book, Bush was a war monger. These people invented the politics of personal destruction.



JOHN RATCLIFFE, FRM TRUMP DIRECTOR OF NATL INTEL: Yes, it's more than a little bit ironic Laura to hear them talking about threats to democracy. When you look at the last two years, under democratic rule, things have been about as undemocratic and about as personal as they can be, you know, parents are terrorists, Republicans are terrorists, Republican leadership or opposition leaders like Donald Trump must be rated or they must be arrested.



You know, the message is very clear, obey the state, do what we say, nobody is safe. So I think it's very clear that when things are personal, it's that democratic rule has been personal against anyone that would oppose what's been happening. And you know, to your monologue, the point that you made, Laura is exactly the right one, you know, people focus on you know, this election, its kitchen table issues. And now, Joe Biden and his administration have made national security a kitchen table issue. We got a 400 percent increase in illegal immigration.



We've got a 4,000 percent increase in fentanyl coming into this country enough to kill everyone in the country. We got a 3,000 percent increase in the number of terror suspects from the terrorist watch list encountered by CBP, it's naive to think that the people watching this show aren't going to be tragically impacted, their friends, their family, their neighbors, by one or more of those things in this country that have made the country less safe, as Stephen said.



INGRAHAM: And I think Stephen, what they're trying to do, and it's so obvious, you peg this early on, that the Democrats can't run in the economy. They've tried, it doesn't work. So they're trying to go back to what they think worked in 2020 against Trump. And so everyone from these former FBI officials like this Frank Figliuzzi, we're going to play this. They go right to the personal demonizing Trump supporters and the American people, watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FRANK FIGLIUZZI, FORMER ASSISTANT FBI DIRECTOR: If I go back in my career to international terrorism, it's that combination of religion and cult status that gets people to the point will they where they will murder themselves. We do have a Trump death count. That's more than a cult there is this religious aspect that's extremely disturbing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Stephen, so now apparently, Christians are the problem. So he seems to be singling out Christian Americans for special condemnation. And these people were talking about profiling; back in the Bush days remember that?



MILLER: Look the message they've sent with the raid on President Trump with the incarceration of Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, with the labeling of parents as domestic terrorists. The message that's been sent with all of these activities is that the awesome power of the state is going to be used to persecute Joe Biden's political enemies. And he thinks somehow this is going to be a winning issue for him in the midterms, the idea of turning and continuing to turn the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security into a weapon of oppression against Republicans and conservatives.



I predict that swing voters middle of the road voters, independent voters who see criminals and thugs, beating people in the street unrestrained, uninhibited, but see good upstanding Republicans being persecuted are going to say no more, they're going to put the Democrats out of office, they're going to say we want criminals and predators behind bars. And we've had enough of the Department of Justice being used to persecute our fellow citizens.



INGRAHAM: And by the way, John, a Texas County Sheriff, you think a Texas County Sheriff and you think this guy's got to be common sense conservative, right. But this guy Javier Salazar from Bexar County, is Bexar County, excuse me, I pronounced that wrong, announced an investigation into the migrant transportation, this is their concern, talk about a disconnect, watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JAVIER SALAZAR, BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF: Somebody saw fit to come from another state, hunt them down, pray upon them, and then take advantage of their desperate situation just for the sake of political theater, and putting people's lives in danger. I believe people need to be held accountable for it to the extent possible. At this point, I'm not able to definitively say here's the statute that they broke either federal, state or local. But what I can tell you, is it's wrong.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: John, everyone signed a consent form about where they were going. 50 migrants send the Democrats into a odyssey of exposing themselves on this issue, down to the disconnected Sheriff who should be kicked to the curb the next election and Bexar County, Texas.



RATCLIFFE: Well, I think the message has been real clear, and it's been exposed for the hypocrisy that it is the Democrats have basically said illegal immigrants are welcomed in this country. But now they're not welcome where we are. So they've made that point very clear. Look, we should be focused on real national security issues.



You just pointed out Laura, that yesterday was the fourth time, in less than one year, the Joe Biden misstated his own Taiwan policy, and the fourth time in less than one year that the White House came back and had to correct him and say, that's not what our policy is on Taiwan. If we don't know what our policy is with respect to Taiwan, what is China thinking right now? They know that we don't know.



And, you know less than two hours ago, Laura our reports are that eight Chinese Military planes flew into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone, now don't get too alarmed, because that's been happening a lot in the Biden Administration. But if they take military action, what is the clear and unambiguous response we can all expect from the Biden Administration based on what we've seen. The truth is we don't know, and China will take advantage of that because there's no deterrent effect.



INGRAHAM: One look at the way Biden looked walking into Westminster Abbey today. I think we know what China is thinking, John, and Stephen, thank you both.



And now for a new recurring segment. Meanwhile, back on planet Earth. Now remember when Beto O'Rourke was going to turn Texas blue, maybe so hip and cool. Well, well, well, a new poll would seem to snuff out that pipe dream. It shows Governor Abbott with a commanding nine point lead in Texas. Now it turns out that Texas voters might just be responding positively to what Abbott is doing, by shipping some of the migrants to liberal enclaves.



Joining me now is Tom Bevan, President, Co-Founder of RealClearPolitics. Lot to get to with you, Tom. I think it's this race in Texas highlights what I've been contending for a while now that the political landscape always settles out after Labor Day, especially when the economic news that's bad is unrelenting, as it has been with inflation and prices. So the blue surge is that a fallacy?



TOM BEVAN, REALCLEARPOLITICS PRESIDENT: Well, we can talk about that with other races in a minute, Laura, but as far as this race goes, I mean, this was always going to be a tough lift for Beto O'Rourke. I mean, Texas still, even though Democrats dream of turning it blue, it still has way more Republicans, the Democrats and with the move from Hispanic voters to the Republican Party in South Texas, I mean Greg Abbott is that 37 percent with Hispanics, Beto O'Rourke's at 41. So those kinds of numbers are numbers that are going to keep Republicans in power in Texas for a long, long time.



INGRAHAM: Well, here's Steve Kornacki, an NBC's latest generic ballot polling, watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KORNACKI: Republicans had waves in 2014 and in 2010 when Barack Obama was President at this point in all three of those cycles, you could see it in this generic ballot, you could see a clear advantage for the opposition party that ended up translating into those big gains those waves on Election Day, here in our pool, we have a tie that's different.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now NBC is on poll conducted just before the 2014 election, also showed Republicans and Democrats tied and Republicans won by almost six points. Tom, what can we glean from this?



BEVAN: Well, I mean, number one, follow the average and Kornacki he is right that in 2010 and 2014, you saw Republicans they broke the electric broke early, even in July, I think in 2010, and 2014 it was after Labor Day, so keep your eye on the generic ballot. I think that'll give you some indication of where things stand. But what, was interesting about the NBC News poll, and this gets to your point, Laura, which is, despite all the talk of the legislative victories and the Dobbs decision, the economic I mean, the landscape, the political landscape, and dynamic of this election has not changed. It is the economy. It is inflation. It is crime. It is immigration.



And even the NBC News poll showed Republicans with a 36 point advantage on border security 19 points on the economy, 23 points on crime. Now while abortion has energized Democrats, there's no question about that. And it is up on their list of top concerns. It's not overall, it's not within dependents. And that I think is where you're going to see this election shake out because the economy and inflation are still in the number one issues on the minds of most Americans.



INGRAHAM: So what does that say to Republicans what they should focus on? So they get off on all these side issues? Or it should be the economy, crime, prices border?



BEVAN: Yes, I mean, those are, those are the top concerns not just of Republican voters, but of independent voters, and it's where they have their biggest advantage over Democrats. And so I think that's, that's sound advice for Republican candidates around the country. Obviously, the abortion issue is in play and Democrats are going to bring it up, as much as and as often as they can. But it's not an issue that Republican voters are concerned about, and it's one that independents, it's down on their list of priorities.



INGRAHAM: Tom, great to see you. Thanks for the dose of reality tonight.



Now, Scott Pelley shameful performance over CBS, plus, who's really running the White House. We know it isn't walk back Biden. Miranda Devine, Charlie Kirk reacts next. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Now I suppose that if you're going to sit down, what for your first interview and 200 days, I guess you just picked the person to do the interview who just refuses to ask any follow-ups? Correct? Well, let's take a closer look at Biden 60 Minutes interview with Scott Pelley. First on the issue of COVID.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: Pandemic and is over, we still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it. It's what the Pandemic is over. If you notice, no one's wearing mask, everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it's changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Beside from asking, why then should the absurd mandates still be in place people losing their jobs all over the country still in red States? Biden's entire justification for his executive order that was handing out hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan forgiveness, remember, all the rich people were going to get help because of the pandemic emergency and college tuition. Scott, it was like crickets, no follow-up. Then there was Biden on bipartisanship.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: I've had six Republican senators I promised I'd never say their names and I won't, come up to me in the last two years and say, Joe, I agree with you, but if I, if I vote this way, it's going to they're going to primary my losing election. It didn't used to be that way.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, Scott Pelley has been in the media for decades. So surely he knows that claim is completely yes, but he's not there to probe. He's there to promote Biden. And finally, there was Joe's comment on his misunderstood son, Hunter.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: I love my son, number one. He fought addiction problem. He overcame it. He wrote about it. And no, there's not a single thing that I've observed at all for them that going to affect me or the landing stage relative to my son Hunter.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Prostitutes stuff on camera, none of it. Here would have been a good time maybe for Scott to say what about the meetings with the big guy. Now the big guy had with hundreds business partners, the 14 that he met from China, Ukraine, Mexico, Joe didn't observe anything in those meetings that would affect him.



Joining me now is Miranda Devine, Fox News contributor and author of Laptop from Hell, and Charlie Kirk, Founder and President of Turning Point USA, and author of The College Scam. Now, Miranda, this was really one of the most shameful fluff jobs that I can remember and I've seen a lot in my day, what stood out to you?



MIRANDA DEVINE, NEW YORK POST COLUMNIST: Well, I guess I'm biased, but the Hunter Biden question was just extraordinary, you know, to have the opportunity to ask Joe Biden finally in person about all the revelations over the past two years about his son Hunter's business dealings that he assured us before the election he knew nothing about, and it was just a softball and acceptance of an outright lie. In his own words, Joe Biden says I never observed anything untoward, but he told us he didn't know anything about the business dealings. So how would he know what to observe or what not to observe? It was ridiculous and really just an embarrassment to "60 Minutes" and CBS.



INGRAHAM: Charlie, I want to turn now to the dramatic aftermath of the great Martha's Vineyard airlift. If you could both bear with me for a minute, I'm going to try to get through this. It's for an emotional day because the Queen, but also of this. To fully appreciate the emotion, I need to read through CNN's invaluable reporting.



"Migrants' 44-hour visit leaves an indelible mark on Martha's Vineyard. One volunteer saying, "We're used to dealing with people in need we are super happy, like they enriched us. We're happy to help them on their journey." A bystander tossed the migrants a bag of chocolates as they were leaving. "I brought the candy," they proudly boasted. A Boston immigration attorney adding, "We've got their backs. And they're not alone." And finally, a church organist said the island now felt lonely. The governor of Florida got it wrong. He thought we wouldn't know what the deal. Actually, people here really give a damn. They really care."



Charlie, I actually thought this was a headline from "The Babylon Bee" or "The Onion," but this was a 44-hour outpouring of support for the migrants, and you might as well have thought there were like dozens of organ donations or something going on and people being invited to stay for a couple of months. Thoughts about this? But at least they got chocolates, right?



CHARLIE KIRK, TURNING POINT USA FOUNDER: Look, it exposed exactly how the Democrats, they are all for these ideological ideas and these distant pursuits, until it actually affects them. They're for open borders as long as they can stay on Martha's Vineyard. They're all for sending their kids to private school, but not your kids. They want you to go to that failing government school.



And so this is the way that the left has always operated. Sometimes they say it's hypocrisy. It's really hierarchy. And the way to get the Democrats attention at the highest levels of government is not send them to the Kamala Harris, not just send them to Chicago. No, send them to the homes of Democrat donors, and they start to freak out.



And what's so amazing, Laura, is they say we care so deeply about these migrants. Really, you care so deeply about them, you kick them off your island and what 44 hours? And say, they always enrich the experience, they enriched the experience so much that you couldn't even keep them there for a couple of days. You know who doesn't have the luxury? The border towns in Arizona. The border towns in Texas. They don't have the luxury just to kick them off the mainland, 5,000 a day some estimates show. I applaud Governor DeSantis for his leadership and, quite honestly, exposing how the Democrats truly don't care about the people they claim to support.



INGRAHAM: Miranda, I had to do a confession on Friday, I think it was Friday, where I said I spent my big vacation this summer in Martha's Vineyard. OK, crucify me. But anyway, I know the island well. I'm from New England. I know the island well. And so I love seeing all of this concern, like we don't have the resources for the migrants, right? So this just one of my many photos that I've taken, this is courtesy of a friend of mine, who said this is pretty close to where the Obamas live right? It's a beautiful piece of land. It was used mostly for agriculture, but there's a lot of land there. You could pitch tents. You can't have mobile homes, that's against the law there. But you have tents and nice mobile tents, and this is the off-season. So there is plenty of room in Martha's Vineyard, Miranda. So they knew how to enforce their borders when they wanted to do a whole deportation deal.



DEVINE: They sure did. And look, even just President Obama's house, I think, has eight bedrooms and there are only four people in the family. There's ample room if every one of the billionaires who lives on Martha's Vineyard, Larry David and the like were to open their homes and --



INGRAHAM: Madonna --



DEVINE: Exactly. Their compassion is only theoretical. And you heard it there. While the migrants were on the island, they were freaking out. But as soon as they deported them to some military base in Cape Cod, that was when they wax lyrical.



INGRAHAM: I love it, they've changed us. They've changed us. It's like "The Bachelor" when someone said I fell in love, we were in love. Sweetheart, he was kissing 12 girls that night OK? He didn't fall in love. Anyway, it was too much.



All right, guys, what does Biden's performance in London tell us about his leadership? And the mayor of New York knows just where to house those new migrants. Raymond Arroyo has it, details. "Seen and Unseen" is next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we reveal the stories behind the headlines. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. All right, Ray, there was a lot of coverage of Biden's first interview in seven months with "60 Minutes," we've been talking about it tonight. But you noticed something that has kind of been overlooked.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, despite the fact that the president insisted that he was mentally sharp, nearly every answer began and often ended with these monosyllabic responses and wondering syntax, like this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: -- U.S. men and women would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion?



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Yes.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Have you been briefed, sir, on the top secret documents that were found at Mar-a-Lago?



BIDEN: No.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How would you say your mental focus is?



BIDEN: Oh, it's focused?



(LAUGHTER)



BIDEN: I say, I think it's -- I haven't -- look.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: Why do they always laugh? Jill laughs, Kamala laughs, he laughs. It's all a distraction. It's a little bit like this London visit, Laura, that we been seeing. And it has not been reassuring. In the past Madame Tussauds has sent wax figures to our shores, but when the president landed in the U.K. it looked like we were sending the waxworks back. He looked terrible. But then he went to officially sign the book of condolences for the Queen. But not before pulling a card out of his pocket and copying the condolence written there. I guess the president's incapable of writing an extempore remembrance. I wish we had a tight shot of this.



INGRAHAM: Yes, we need a tight shot of that. We need a full screen. I want to see the full screen.



ARROYO: He did the same think when he went to this -- when he went to the U.K. embassy last week, which you're seeing here, he signed their book, same routine. He's like a presidential transcription service. He just writes whatever they put in front of him. He even suggested, Laura, that the Queen was like his mother.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Just because the way she touched when she leaned over, in a way she had the look like, are you OK? Anything I can do for you? What do you need?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: This is me like saying the Queen reminded me of my server at the diner because she asked me if I wanted more water. The Queen's like my mother. She waves at the neighbors. But the worst part is when Biden tried to leave the building, Laura. Listen closely.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Which were you going?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This way.



BIDEN: Thank you for taking the time.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: This is a presidency on autopilot, Laura.



INGRAHAM: Raymond, I have a theory that they didn't want to take that group transport so they would actually get to Westminster Abbey on time, because that would leave Biden to speak to world leaders. I don't think they want the chatter of Biden's cognitive abilities with all the New Zealand president, and then you've got the Cameroon president.



ARROYO: That's a good point. Look, Biden got 10 days of distraction here by the Queen's funeral, those 10 days of mourning. He could've sent the vice president and the first lady to represent the United States, but nice of them to go. But when the country is burning you have got to take care of business at home.



INGRAHAM: I don't mind him going. I think it's fine to go, but you actually have to be present when you go. That would be nice.



ARROYO: At all times.



INGRAHAM: Yes, exactly. That was outrageous.



Now I want to talk about the drama that is being stirred up by the Texas and Florida migrant relocations. We touched on this a little bit, but you talked earlier about the Martha's Vineyard situation, but what can you tell us about how New York is now reacting to the migrants?



ARROYO: Laura, the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, has received more than 11,000 migrants from Texas and he has come up with a new place to house them.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(MUSIC)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let it float. It floats back to you. The Love Boat, soon we'll be making another run.



REP. ADAM KINZINGER, (R-IL): We're examining everything from the legality of using any type of cruise ship for temporarily housing. We are looking at everything to see how do we deal with this.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Does Captain Stubing know, Laura? That's all I care about. Look, New York has a difficult, a right to shelter law. So Mayor Adams has provide shelter to anyone who asks. So he's in a bit of a pickle. He's got to find a place these migrants. So he sent his chief of staff to the Norwegian cruise line in Normandy to check out the accommodations.



INGRAHAM: What?



ARROYO: So you may have a fleet of migrant cruise ships coming your way in New York Harbor. We'll keep you posted.



INGRAHAM: My question, Raymond, is will they go to the promenade deck. Remember, why was the promenade deck always so big on the Love Boat? It was always the promenade deck.



ARROYO: Because Julie McCoy was the cruise director. That's why.



INGRAHAM: We knew you had a crush on her. All right, Raymond, great to see you tonight.



Now, a story of taxpayer waste out of the state of Colorado is so shocking that we had to invite the Republican running to unseat Democratic Governor Jered Polis on to react. Heidi Ganahl is here next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JENNIFER BIESS, DIRECTOR OF DATA, POLICY, AND STRATEGY, DENVER HOUSING DEPARTMENT: The goal of the program is really to help people regain housing and support as many people in homelessness resolution as we can. Participants will receive either a cash transfer to their bank account or a debit card.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, that seemingly innocuous portrayal of a newly approved Denver pilot program leaves out some important details, like this $2 million project will give 140 homeless individuals up the $12,000 each as long as they are female, transgender, gender nonconforming, or families in shelters.



Joining me now, Heidi Ganahl, Republican candidate for Colorado governor who would set all of this straight. Heidi, we asked Governor Polis if he would support this statewide effort, and he refused to even give an answer. How do you not answer that question tonight? Does that surprise you?



HEIDI GANAHL, (R) RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR OF COLORADO: Laura, he doesn't answer a lot of questions right now, and handing out $12,000 to each homeless person is not going to work. We already spend over $70,000 per homeless person in the city and county of Denver if they are homeless. And I think the problem has tripled in size in the last couple of years. It's not working.



INGRAHAM: So the question was this is going to be a pilot program in Denver, but if it turns out so great, let's do it statewide. But he wouldn't give us an answer on that.



Now, the polling in your race, it hasn't gotten a lot of attention because a lot of people have been pushing Polis as the new Democrat solution to what ails the Democrat Party. But a Trafalgar poll now shows you within four points, with just five percent undecided. So how are you going to turn those who are already Polis supporters to your camp at this point?



GANAHL: Well, Laura, things are really bad in Colorado. A lot of people outside of Colorado don't understand how terrible things have gotten. We have skyrocketing crime. We're number one in auto theft, number two in fentanyl overdoses because Jared Polis made us a sanctuary state and has been soft on crime. And we also have the top inflation rate in the country at 15.6 percent.



INGRAHAM: I saw that in August. I think there was a piece, I think it was "The Denver Post" in August that drug overdoses have doubled in one year in Colorado. I believe it's 1,800 deaths from fentanyl and other hard drugs. Fentanyl is a problem nationwide no doubt, but I was shocked to read that. My goodness, again, I don't think people understand just how serious this is.



GANAHL: Yes, it's terrible in Colorado. I was at an event, and a mom came to me, her name is Nikki (ph), and she handed me an ornament with her daughter's picture on it who was 16. And she said this is my daughter Hannah (ph). This is who you're fighting for. She took a Xanax at school. Her friend thought it would make her feel better. She is having a bad day, and it was laced with fentanyl, and she passed away that day. Fentanyl poisoning is happening to all kinds of folks, across economic lines, across our communities in Colorado. And Jared Polis, our liberal governor, he decriminalized fentanyl. They made it a misdemeanor in most cases. It's gotten terrible since then.



INGRAHAM: He claims also that he was reasonable in how he dealt with COVID now that we've seen what's happened with the kids. Quickly, your response to that?



GANAHL: Oh, my goodness, our kids are in a mental health crisis. We have one of the highest suicide rate in the country for our children, second highest drug addiction rate for kids in Colorado because they were shut out of their schools, their sports. He kept pot shops open and closed churches and schools. There's nothing moderate about Jared Polis.



INGRAHAM: Heidi Ganahl, you would be yet another conservative female governor to bring commonsense solutions to your state. We are with you 100 percent. Jared Polis has got to go. We've got to seal up this border, get rid of this fentanyl problem and all the other problems in the state of Colorado. Heidi Ganahl, good luck to you. I hope we check back with you.



When we come back, a final goodbye.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Tonight, we leave you with an a an emotional to Queen Elizabeth II.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The merciful goodness of the Lord endureth forever and ever upon them that fear him.



(MUSIC)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, it was a fitting and dramatic goodbye to a once-in-a- lifetime monarch. Yes, I cried. I got up at 4:30 and started watching it all.



That's it for us tonight. Don't forget, set your DVR so you always stay connected with us. And "GUTFELD!" is next.



