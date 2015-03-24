As you may know, the state of Vermont has gone hard left. That's the reason their politicians voted down Jessica's Law. And a couple of judges gave very lenient sentences to dangerous child predators.

When secular-progressives take over, judgments about personal behavior, even criminal behavior take a backseat to a holistic approach to life. As far as criminals are concerned, in Vermont, the philosophy is to rehabilitate rather than punish them.

But when it comes to judging people whom the SPs don't like, bring the judgments on! A few days ago in the Vermont towns of Dover and Grafton, there was debate about impeaching President Bush and Vice President Cheney. This isn't important because impeachment talk is nonsense. But it does reflect a growing far left movement in the USA, a movement that is coming to a town near you.

One of the big problems in Vermont is that the media is dishonest. Newspapers in Brattleboro, Bennington, Rutland all said I called for a boycott of Vermont. Those papers know that's not true because I've stated again and again I'm not in favor of a boycott. But they print the lie anyway.

So the good folks in Vermont can't get the truth from their media. And they are barraged with a philosophy that is unbalanced, to say the least.

Here what'sThe Brattleboro Reformer said about impeachment. "We think the efforts to impeach Bush and Cheney don't cast Vermont in a bad light.the Bush administration needs to be held accountable for a war it launched under false pretenses, a war of choice that has cost the nation dearly while doing nothing to improve our security."

Now the Brattleboro paper goes on to call President Bush the worst president in U.S. history.

Now I'm tempted to say The Brattleboro Reformer is the worst newspaper in history, but that might be overstating things. However, this impeachment nonsense is disruptive to America because we're at war with Islamic extremists. Fair minded people can debate Iraq, that legitimate, because let's face it, there have been too many screw ups in this war.

But to try to damage a sitting president, whose administration has prevented attacks on our soil for five-and-a-half years, is flat out irresponsible. I feel sorry for the good people of Vermont. They're being held hostage by a bunch of extremists who put ideology over the safety of children and the good of their nation. And no amount of dishonest reporting can cover that up.

And that's "The Memo."

Most Ridiculous Item

Southern California is famous for skateboard dudes and has been for years. But now, there's one big Kahuna who's really making a mark.

Tyson the dog -- there he is -- has been skateboarding for almost five years. He's self-taught, Tyson is. And he's "rad," as you can see.

Tyson is also parlaying his skateboarding skills. He's using a web site. A web site. SkateBoardingBulldog.com.

Tyson has been in a few movies, and he's generally living large in Huntington Beach.

Now, Tyson would not comment on the situation, because he's unable to talk. He's a dog. We think.

Ridiculous? Not the way Tyson is "shredding." That's skateboard lingo for those of us in the know. My board is right over there. I'll be skating out of here in a second.