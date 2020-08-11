Ilhan Omar's GOP opponent reacts to Minneapolis' summer of chaos, push to dismantle police force

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," August 10, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is "The Ingraham Angle" from Minneapolis tonight. We're going to explain why in a moment. And also tonight, Lori Lightfoot, she just watches her city burn and somehow finds a way to blame President Trump. The head of the Chicago Police Union sounds off.

Plus, as college football players and coaches now, including Nick Saban, beg for a fall season, administrators stand in their way. Burgess Owens tells us why the young men must play.

And Raymond Arroyo explains what Biden did this weekend on two wheels, it was so impressive, and new details of the unconvention, so "Seen & Unseen" has answers.

But first, "Democrats Cities Implode," that's the focus of tonight's Angle. 10 weeks after the death of George Floyd during an attempted arrest a few miles from here, we came here to assess the situation on the ground. Because the riots that left behind block after block of destruction left people in their wake.

And tonight, we're going to bring you the never told stories of those business owners who were abandoned by the politicians and the police. Now, much of what you're going to see and hear tonight is extremely disturbing and it begs for political change.

JOHN WOLF, OWNER, CHICAGO LAKE LIQUORS: Elected officials what they should be doing, the focus is on public safety. Without public safety, this ecosystem that we're in doesn't work.

IBRAHIM DEMAAG, OWNER, CHICAGO FURNITURE WAREHOUSE: We've been waiting for response from our officials - elected officials. We have not heard any word from them. Our dream has been shattered.

KACEY WHITE, OWNER, TOWN TALK DINER AND GASTROPUB: The whole block burned down.

INGRAHAM: I can sense, it's not just about you. It's about this. It's about a formally vibrant community--

WHITE: Sure, yes.

INGRAHAM: --overnight, almost.

WHITE: Yes, this was our version of a baby. Just being here now it's - just all the emotion comes back and all the sadness and anger just kind of flows back through.

INGRAHAM: Now, more of these riveting stories of ruin and hope, later on in the show. Now, as we walked East Lake Street today, I kept thinking about how so many of the good people there, they just can't get a break. There votes have been taken for granted by Democrats for decades.

And then, when they needed safety and leadership most the political leaders were nowhere to be found. Now, when the governor finally mobilized and deployed the National Guard and accepted Federal help, it was too late for many of the people in the neighborhood. Criminals and rioters, they were able to flatten livelihoods and terrorize those who deserved safety and peace of mind.

Now, here in Minneapolis, Left has used the tragic death of Mr. Floyd to excuse the criminal devastation. And over the past several weeks in Portland, officials there, they blame the violence on President Trump, and it was just as pathetic.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Federal presence has very much inflamed tension. Has had the opposite effect.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN HOST, CUOMO PRIME TIME: President Trump is making bad trouble. We know what it is. This perverse pandering to white Americans about law and order.

JAKE TAPPER, CNN ANCHOR: Trump is continuing to focus on, and perhaps, even fuel the already volatile situation between law enforcement and protesters.

MARK MCKINNON: It really is just throwing gasoline on a fire.

INGRAHAM: But now we see that it was all a lie. More chaos occurred over the weekend, days after the Federal presence retreated. Mayor Ted Wheeler should apologize and then resign. But he won't. He did, however, finally have to admit it's not a peaceful protest.

MAYOR TED WHEELER, PORTLAND, OREGON: When you commit arson with an accelerant in an attempt to burn down a building that is occupied by people that you have intentionally trapped inside, you are not demonstrating, you are attempting to commit murder. We anticipate additional planned attacks on occupied public buildings over the next few days. I cannot and I will not tolerate that.

INGRAHAM: Now, I think Chicago's looters and thugs were, obviously, beginning to feel left out of all the fun and they went wild last night, taking all the action to downtown, to their famed Magnificent Mile shopping district.

Now it was also brazen that they drove up to luxury stores. Then they loaded up on merchandise, then they just sped away in the cars that they had left idling in the streets. But the police were too overwhelmed to stop all of them.

Now, let's remember this is happening not because of George Floyd and it's not happening because of police brutality or some or some altercation earlier in the afternoon. This is happening because of 50 years of terrible leadership in these cities, a breakdown in the family, lack of father figure, we all know that.

And it's culminating in a summer of annihilation, where you can assault police officers and get away with it. You can destroy property, you can get away with it. You can steal from stores in broad daylight and get away with it. You can brutally beat innocent bystanders, and you'll get away with it. And of course, you can march by the thousands with zero social distancing during a pandemic, and get away with it.

Now, for months, officials in the media, they've alternatively celebrated or tolerated all of this, while hassling the rest of us for wanting our kids to go to school or to want to have college football or to have an outdoor picnic, which is what, by the way, Mayor Lori Lightfoot was focused on just hours before the chaos in downtown. "It's called a pandemic people," she tweeted. "Well this reckless behavior online Montrose Beach is what will cause us to shut down the parks and the lakefront."

INGRAHAM: Reckless behavior? What's reckless is your leadership along with the leadership of so many of your Democrat colleagues across the nation. She's hassling taxpaying citizens who are out enjoying the sunshine, and meanwhile, she's presided over a horrific July.

Homicides up 139 percent compared to last year, at least 107 people murdered and 573 shot, including 58 minors. Now, as that was happening, just like Wheeler in Portland, Mayor Lightfoot, who is busy blaming President Trump for her city's problems,

MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT, CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: The Trumpets administration obviously think that they will score some political points by trying to demonize and make Democratic Mayor's, particularly women mayors, and make us look bad, because that'll score points with their base. Good luck.

The Mayors are getting it done. And we are going to get the job done to protect residents of this city, whether or not the President ever steps up or not.

INGRAHAM: They're getting it done. All right. Yes. If your version of getting it done is what we've been seeing for the last several weeks. Oh, by the way, and caving to the teachers' unions, did you check that all out over the weekend? They're shutting down schools there for in-person learning. It's all going to be online there. That's going to be great for the kids. It's another Chicago disaster.

But the message is clear. No matter how rich and successful a city is, or a neighborhood in a city is, it can't be saved from poor Democrat leadership. They'll try to defund the police and then embolden criminals. They'll cry racism to avoid any accountability for their own failures. And then when it comes time to clean up the mess that everything's been left behind, well, they're nowhere to be found.

After the dust settles, they'll still expect minorities, those hurt most by their god awful policies, to vote for them without question. Otherwise, remember, as Joe Biden said to that radio host, "you ain't Black --"

The inescapable conclusion from all that has been tolerated in liberal cities these past 10 weeks. If the Democrats win, the looters will know that they have free rein to attack not just every city in town in the country, but the suburbs as well. And that's exactly what they'll do, and that's "The Angle."

Now, tonight, we're coming to you live from an area of Minneapolis represented by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, the radical "Squad" member who supports abolishing the Minneapolis police department and other insane policies that will only hurt her constituents. That's why my next guest is trying to unseat Congresswoman Omar.

Joining me now is Lacy Johnson who's running against her in Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District. Lacy, I was out and about in your district today and I can tell you I talked to a lot of folks none of them have seen. Congresswoman Ilan Omar not along Lake Street, not along all those buildings that have been wrecked and ruined. Is the city ready to make a change?

LACY JOHNSON, R-MINNESOTA CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: Absolutely. And just to piggyback off of what you were pointing out earlier, whether you look at Chicago, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, we could go on and on, wherever you find leftist Liberal Democrats in charge of these inner cities, and these Metropolitan urban areas, you find killing, you find stealing and you find destruction.

And, unfortunately, there's a lot of Black communities affected by these communities of color and poor communities are affected by this. And so it does not surprise me at all, that Ms. Omar is not anywhere to be seen during this, because we know that her main goals and objectives are personal things and her own ambition.

And it's not about solving the problems. It is not about the caring for the people of this community. It's not about the lives of the people of this community. What she's looking for are votes from the people of the community like most Democrats do, and it's all about voting for them, and not about the lives of the people in these communities.

INGRAHAM: Now, Lacy, what I was also gratified to see is how many people want to stay in the community, and we're going to hear from them later on in the show. But they want to stay here. These are good people. These are people who work 13, 14 hour days to launch their businesses in neighborhoods that they love, only to have them destroyed in a matter of hours and no police presence. I hear it all now. There is no police.

There's like six police in 14 square miles in this particular third precinct where it was. Obviously, it's boarded up and no one there now. But these people are like, this isn't political. This is common sense. No one's going to come back here unless we have safety, period. No one. And Ilhan Omar said this, by the way, Lacy about the Minneapolis Police Department. Watch.

REP. ILHAN OMAR, D-MINN.: You can't really reform a department that that is rotten to the root, because the current infrastructure that exists as policing in our city should not exist anymore. And we can't go about creating a different process with the same infrastructure in place.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Lacy, what is she talking about? I know there's a complicated process for actually trying to dismantle the police here. There's a deal with the City Council, then there's another organization that's tried to slow it down. But what does this mean for the residents?

JOHNSON: Well, it means for the residents that she cares more about her political ambition once again, then she cares about the lives of these people. But even more important than that, I mean, the whole idea is just insane. And it points to the fact that she's just totally out of touch, don't understand the community. But that's what happen when you don't live in the community.

I live in this community, and everyone who lives here was witness and affected by the violence and things like that. We've had a great increase of robberies, of home invasions, murders, and everything into this community. So we know that any politician that's talking about defunding the police or demilitarizing the police or disarming the police, they're just totally out of touch and they don't have a clue of what's going on in this community and they need to be replaced.

So Omar fits into that category, and the people of this community deserve better. In fact, one of the reasons I am in politics is because we deserve better leadership than what they're currently doing. Whether you're looking at the Democratic - leftist Democrat at the governor's level, whether you're looking at the mayor's level--

INGRAHAM: All right.

JOHNSON: --and the level they are doing a disservice to this community,

INGRAHAM: At every level of the political leadership in this state - every level has to be looked at, and frankly, turned upside down. After what I saw today, I felt like I was back in some blocks in Baghdad in 2006 and it was a heartbreak. And I got angry watching this really - angry for the people here.

Lacy, I'm really glad you're running and I wish you the best of luck. Come back soon. Thanks so much.

JOHNSON: Thanks Laura.

INGRAHAM: And the chaos that started right here in Minneapolis and spread to the rest of the country has dramatically changed the political landscape. And while the polls show Joe Biden ahead of the President, that lead is shrinking.

Now one reason for that is, obvious, the Democrats decision to align themselves with the anti-cop, anti-American radicals, ripping apart our cities. And add to that, the party's embrace of these COVID lockdowns in the opposition to everything that we enjoy. Well, usually enjoy, kids, schools - but schools, sports, football, everything. And it's clear why President Trump is gaining support now, with fewer than 90 days left until the election.

Joining me now is Victor Davis Hanson, Hoover Institution Senior Fellow. Victor, it was a shock for me and my crew today to see this. You see it on television. But until you walk the streets and talk to the folks here who tried to build these communities, you don't really get it. And the cameras pulled back a long time ago.

There's a lot of anger on the ground here. And I can tell you the anger wasn't directed at the police for brutality. The anger was directed at police for not being here and politicians like Omar not being here.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Yes, it's growing, Laura. I think the problem with the Left is, they think this racism is an art (ph). They talk to themselves. They take a look at these polls and they think these issues are all going to be static. In fact, they're very fluid and volatile.

If you take the virus, we've had the first outbreak and then the lull and then the second. Usually, historically, it starts to taper off and it may well do as that in the United States, and it already is declining as it has in Europe and Sweden and France.

And then the lockdowns been redefined as whether to go back to school or not, that's the fundamental existential issue, and the psychic damage on millions of children. People are realizing they got to go back to school and Trump is advocating that in wise, sober and judicious way of doing it, but that's an issue were Biden is on the wrong side.

The economy is volatile. It's starting to pick up. Joe Biden has - he's not just cognitively impaired, it seems like Laura, but there's a theme now to it. In a very volatile situation with race relations, he keeps coming out with these statements that are bizarre, surrealistic. About Asians all looking alike or you ain't Black or insulting really a Black journalist - a professional and suggesting that he might be a junkie or cocaine addict.

And that almost resonates earlier things he said in the past about, put you all in chains or Barack Obama. And when you put that volatile situation in with the VP selection, it's not it's not a static situation.

I think Trump is doing a lot better. I'm not a big fan of executive orders. But whether we like it or not pin and phone is the way that a lot of people act and he's really taken the lead with bypassing Schumer and Pelosi. He's got better - I think, better and sober - more sober advice on the health issues with my colleague, Scott Atlas. I think he's much more attuned to the social and economic repercussions of this decision. So--

INGRAHAM: Victor--

HANSON: --you add all of that up, I think it explains why he's going up.

INGRAHAM: Yes. Victor, back to the nitty gritty of safety, and back to Minnesota for a second. Again, it's emblematic of so much else that's going on across the country. There is this Minnesota bail fund that all these celebrities gave money to like Steve Carell and Don Cheadle and who else gave it to - Chrissy Teigen, Seth Rogen. $35 million to bail out supposedly peaceful protesters. Well, these are suspected violent felons allowed to go free.

Now, local Fox affiliate reporting about long those bailed out from this Minnesota Freedom Fund, sets back to shot at police, a woman accused of killing a friend. And Christopher Boswell, twice convicted rapists, currently charged with kidnapping, assault, sexual assault, two separate cases. MFF paid $350,000 in cash for his release. Victor, how radical are these people and Hollywood's funding them?

HANSON: Well, Hollywood are not serious people. These are people who have private guards when they go out in public. They have private security and preferential police to patrol their own enclaves in the states. I don't think we have need to take them very seriously at all.

But this is a class issue now. It transcends race. It's basically middle class and poor people who depend on the elements of government and people who are immune from the consequences of their own cheap ideology, starting pontificating, and yet, they're in a different world. They're in a cocoon and they start lecturing.

And whether it's de Blasio in politics or the Cuomo brothers, they keep giving these sermons, but they don't live the real life that's the consequences of their ideology and rhetoric. And I think people are starting to get really angry, and it's not a racial issue anymore. I think it's across the divide. And that's I think class is becoming much more important than race.

INGRAHAM: I agree with you Victor.

HANSON: The people in the middle class and the lower classes--

INGRAHAM: Yes.

HANSON: Yes. Yes, I really do.

INGRAHAM: Yes, we heard - I heard it time and again - time and again today on the streets. People kept referring to common sense solutions, family, faith, freedom, and safety. And I think Donald Trump sticks on those issues. I think you're going to still see that gap narrow.

Victor, great to see you tonight as always. And as Chicago descends into even more chaos, incompetent radical Mayor Lori Lightfoot continues to refuse Federal help. The Head of Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police, the Police Union, actually is here to sound off. That's next.

INGRAHAM: This Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, she's as clueless as she is dangerous. July was the deadliest month the city has seen in nearly three decades. And amidst that horrific violence, Lightfoot rejected the help of the Federal law enforcement to support an overwhelmed Chicago PD.

Now, last night, into the early morning you probably saw some of the video. This all came to a head, and Chicagoans paid for Lightfoot's unwillingness to punish the rioters early on, all the looters, all the vandals, who ransack the city just weeks ago. But she bristles at even being asked about it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The courts and the prosecutors were not doing their job. That they were going to easy on the looters from the last time.

DAVID BROWN, CHICAGO POLICE SUPERINTENDENT: Just go by what's been done. I don't want to do your job for you, but just go about what's been done. There were no consequences for the people arrested.

LIGHTFOOT: Craig, let's be clear. I mean, don't bait us, okay. This is--

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No. I was asked to ask this-

LIGHTFOOT: No. No. Do not bait us. Do not bait us. This is a serious situation.

INGRAHAM: Do not bait us. You're an unserious leader. I can't believe I'm actually watching this. This is one of the great American cities. Here now is John Catanzara, Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, President.

John, just like the Portland Mayor, Lightfoot attempted to appease these criminals. They were ripping down statues of Christopher Columbus, whipping water bottles and rocks at cops a few weeks ago. They're nowhere to be found. And she's now supposed to protect and defend all the good Chicagoans out there who are suffering. No one trusts these people.

JOHN CATANZARA, CHICAGO FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE: Good evening, Laura. Thanks for having me. Sorry for the casual attire. I'm out of town, checking out a treatment facility for our members. But you used the word "incompetent." I couldn't agree more. The mayor's competence has shown and more and more with every crisis going forward.

The narrative that triggered that whole rioting and looting downtown yesterday was a person that was shot by the police. And the narrative got out in the neighborhood pretty quickly that the offender did not have a gun, which was 100 percent lie. So much so that the victim, he was having quotation marks.

His grandmother was on the scene, basically, telling everybody to knock it off. She told him to knock - be change his life the night before this happened and he wouldn't listen. He just wouldn't listen. This is an notorious criminal. I mean, at 20 years old. So, again, it's an excuse for bad behavior because they know the politicians and people that run this city and county will not do a damn thing about it every single time.

Just a couple of quick stats. The Chicago Tribune did a really good article today on Kim Foxx, the state's attorney and how she has prosecuted much less felonies than her predecessor and the same first three years. Charges for aggravated battery to a police officer has gone down in half since Kim Foxx has taken office in the first three years. Drug offenses have gone - she has dismissed over 53 percent of the drug offenses - felony drug offenses now in this county--

INGRAHAM: Yes. Well, John - yes, John, so no one's going to jail. They know it. They're walking into Guccis or Prada yesterday. They're pulling up in cars, loading up the merch, throwing it in the car and speeding away. They're laughing, playing music. I mean, the video was believable.

I think the only person, I think, who doesn't seem to know why there were riots in Chicago last night, is actually Kim Foxx herself.

KIM FOXX, STATE'S ATTORNEY FOR COOK COUNTY: I don't have an answer for what happened last night. The quest for a simple answer or a "this must have caused this" is not a legitimate quest. We have to be thoughtful and I'm not here to tell you what the answer is I'm telling you that I don't know what precipitated that.

INGRAHAM: We're next. Final Thoughts, John?

CATANZARA: I mean, I'm pretty pleased doesn't work. I don't know what it's going to take to get her through her head. But she's up for reelection in November. She needs to go and she needs to go fast and the mayor needs to follow her out the door.

She has led - and Aldermen are finally waking up. You know, there's people who paid a lot of money for their condos in downtown Chicago who can't even leave their building anymore at nighttime. It is that ridiculous.

INGRAHAM: Well--

CATANZARA: And--

INGRAHAM: I'm going to tell you John, John - John, people have to change leadership. You're going to keep getting the same incompetence, you're going to keep getting the looting, the rioting, blaming racism for everything, blaming the cops for everything. It's going to keep - and it's going to get worse if Biden gets elected. It's going to roll through the whole country because they can and they can get away with it.

Chicago, they're good people. I don't care what your politics. This isn't working. It's beyond obvious. John, we got to roll. We got to move on to football. Another thing they're trying to take away from us. Thank you so much.

And college football month. It's what we all look forward to every fall, along with starting school, getting back to our normal lives. And now, well, we have a lot of people - mostly Democrats, who also want to take college football away from the country, citing, of course, concerns about COVID.

But now, high-profile quarterbacks and other coaches themselves are stepping up and say no way. The kids are going to be safer in a football program than they will be at home or back in their home towns.

And joining us now Burgess Owens. I'm delighted he's with us, of course. He doesn't need any introduction. But Burgess, thank you so much for being with us tonight. What are these college administrators trying to steal football from an American public that desperately needs football?

BURGESS OWENS, FORMER NFL PLAYER: Laura, first of all, thanks so much again for inviting me on. You know what Americans love, we love normalcy. We love to able to be predictable and dream and pursue our dreams. What the left loves, the radical left loves, is chaos. Right now, they are doing everything they can, whether it be church or schools, and right now, football. These young men want to go out and play. If they do it at an NFL level to get safely out there on the field and do their thing. And this is, by the way, the group that's least at risk. They can get this thing done. Those who don't want to go out, they can opt out and give them a choice of not losing eligibility.

So there are things they can do to get this done with, but the left is so concerned about keeping chaos in the picture, and they don't mind really who suffers in the process. And these young man, unfortunately, and the coaches, will suffer if they decide from high above that's it's now time to end the season without any idea of how they should be really running this thing and moving forward with it.

INGRAHAM: And Burgess, we had an incredible social media post from people, prominent players like Trevor Lawrence. They want to be back. And hash-tag #wewanttoplay, and that's really cool. But on MSNBC tonight, we had a very interesting conversation, and in part Sherrod Brown. Watch.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Is anybody that you're out there talking to or talking to virtually complaining that the priority is to have kids play for free Big Ten football? Is that their priority for the average person?

SEN. SHERROD BROWN, D-OHIO: Some far right-wingers that want to see those. So it's clearly not -- it's not on people's minds.

INGRAHAM: Far right-wingers who want to change the subject from -- I think Ohio State wants to play, don't they?

OWENS: Again, normalcy. What we wanted to get back is where we realize we're back to a way of life that we have all been used to where we can think through the process, we dream, and expect certain things to happen at the end of the year. These guys love chaos. Look around. You see wherever there is no predictability, there's no order, no law and order, no -- you see the handprint of the radical left.

So I would hope that they let these young men play, those who want to play. Those who cannot or do not want to participate, give them a choice of coming back next year without losing their eligibility. And then let the fans enjoy our games without bringing politics into the picture, and move this thing forward.

INGRAHAM: Burgess, you're a fan fav. We are so happy you came on tonight. Thanks so much.

OWENS: Thank you, Laura, appreciate it. All the best.

INGRAHAM: You take care.

And we have video of Joe Biden's very rigorous workout. And what does a Muppet and a former VP have in common? Raymond Arroyo, will tell us in "Seen and Unseen," next.

INGRAHAM: There would be debates. What about conventions? For the answers, we go to our "Seen and Unseen" segment and Raymond Arroyo, Fox News contributor. Raymond, we miss you in Minneapolis. It's not the same here.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I miss you, too.

INGRAHAM: But what is the latest on this debate-gate?

ARROYO: Laura, you'll remember former Clinton press secretary Joe Lockhart first floated the idea that Biden should not debate Trump. Since then, columnist Elizabeth Drew and others have called for scrapping the presidential debates. Now the idea has made it to the entertainment industrial complex. Watch.

JIMMY FALLON, LATE NIGHT TALK SHOW HOST: At this point, who even needs debates? Who is undecided? Who is tuning in, like, I want to see what this Donald Trump guy is all about. Then I'll make my mind up. I need at least three debates. Haven't figured out who I'm going for yet. Then once I do, after the third debate, may be the fourth one, then I'll --

ARROYO: They're always trying to lend legitimacy to this idea of doing away with the debates. And that of course strengthens Biden's hand. He can keep running from the basement, Laura, which he loves, apparently.

INGRAHAM: My question is, was that supposed to be funny? Was Jimmy Fallon supposed to be funny there? I'm waiting for the laugh. He's doing this and saying -- does that really qualify as humor? Remember Rickles? Come on, where is Rickles, where is Eddie Murphy, where is the real humor?

ARROYO: Everybody is anticipating Biden making his VP announcement. Laura, his VP, his sidekick is COVID-19. That's his running mate. It's flattened the economy. It's weakened his opponent. Things have moved in his favor because of COVID. I always say the more vibrant candidate usually wins, Laura. This weekend, Biden broke quarantine to show his virility. Watch this CNN report.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is Joe Biden out there on a vigorous bike ride.

FOX's narrative and talk radio's narrative for months has been that Joe Biden is falling apart. And there he is riding a bike, out for a bike ride. But definitely wearing a mask, by the way.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Definitely wearing a mask, Laura, no helmet.

INGRAHAM: Where's the helmet?

ARROYO: I don't know.

INGRAHAM: How long did he ride for? This is like a geriatric pedal -- it drew more attention than the Tour de France here over there.

INGRAHAM: At least, Raymond, first of all, its' like four seconds and then they grabbed him off the bike. I'm just joking. Who knows? Well, at least among the media. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Biden wants to show that he has not only the mental ability, but the physical ability to be presidents.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Over the weekend we saw him out and about on his bike.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He teased his pick today as he was bicycling by some reporters.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, I want to follow this logic. If hiding in your house and going for a bike ride are qualifications for the presidency, others might qualify. Pee-Wee Herman for instance. Lance Armstrong -- well, maybe not Lance Armstrong. But certainly Kermit the Frog. Biden and Kermit, they have a lot in common, Laura. Both are used to other's speaking for them. Both are now broadcasting from their basements. And they have similar difficulties with notes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm just letting you know that I looked at the title card, and I have a few notes.

I'm going to send a message to the gang and let them know that you are --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, no, no, please don't do that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Maybe that was his qualifying petition to get on the ballot at an independent candidate. Laura, I think people would prefer a Muppet to a puppet in the Oval Office. This could be progress.

INGRAHAM: I think he just looked adorable on that bike, and now it's time to get back to the memory care unit with the rest of the patients. It's a joke.

INGRAHAM: That is humor.

Before we go, there are new details about what the Democrat, Republican conventions. What do we know? What do we know?

ARROYO: Well, per usual, Biden will be at home in Wilmington to accept his nomination.

INGRAHAM: No.

ARROYO: But aides say, Laura, he won't be in the basement, won't be in the basement. We are also learning that Democratic Convention will be eight hours of TV programming a night with rotating hosts and video storytelling. Don't snooze yet, we get the first crack at it right after it finishes. And the podium talk, Laura, will be out.

Democrats will be highlighting three crises -- the coronavirus, the running mate, the struggling economy, and racial injustice. They have to paint the gloomiest picture of America possible. This is going to be like binge watching a politically charged "Walking Dead." And the first night's speakers, you guessed it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We are going to see Michelle Obama, who is an exciting figure for the Democratic Party. Also, Bernie Sanders, who could energize progressive voters to come out and vote for Joe Biden. And also former Ohio governor John Kasich, which happens to be Republican. So this is kind of a show of unity.

ARROYO: Where's AOC, Laura? Where's her spot?

INGRAHAM: Where's the Squad? Raymond, when I -- remember this, imagine this -- and next, John Kasich. Everyone is like, time to hit the refrigerator for a snack. Oh, my God, boring.

ARROYO: The Muppets are more interesting.

INGRAHAM: Exactly. They should all come on stage on a bike.

INGRAHAM: Raymond, thanks so much, great to see you. We miss you here.

And today, I spent the day speaking with Minneapolis business owners whose lives were turned upside down, and they felt like they were just destroyed in the wake of George Floyd's death. Now in moments, what they told me about their city, the lack of leadership here, and what's next. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: A little over 10 weeks ago, mass rioting and looting broke out in the wake of George Floyd's death. Hundreds of millions of dollars in damage was done. Lives and 1,500 businesses, approximately, were destroyed. Today I spoke with some of those business owners right here in Minneapolis.

INGRAHAM: This is where it all happened. May 27th, two days after the killing of George Floyd, the AutoZone, which is right here, burned to the ground. Then it was Target, terribly damaged, destroyed, looted. Important for the community, a Minnesota company, of course. Then the third precinct, abandoned now, but destroyed, burned, and they allowed it to burn.

But more than 10 weeks later, what's happening in this community? What about these businesses that want to rebuild, that want to stay invested here? What are the roadblocks, what are the problems, and how can we move forward? What lessons for the rest of the country? We decided to come here and try to bring you these stories and, I hope, shed light on what happens has to happen next.

KACEY WHITE, OWNER, TOWN TALK DINER AND GASTROPUB: How do you justify burning down someone's business? You don't realize how many people have been put out of work from all this.

INGRAHAM: We came to Town Talk Diner and Gastropub, where Kasey White and her husband, Charles, started an incredible business four years ago. It was a staple of the community, and it was hit hard.

WHITE: When I saw the police station go up in flames, and then Minnehaha Liquors which was on the corner, and I watched the old side of Minnehaha Liquors come burning to the ground. And my husband was asleep, and I went and work him and I go you need to wake up now. I go, Town Talk is going to burn down any minute. And we sat there and watched it just melt to the ground, all our hard work.

JOHN WOLF, OWNER, CHICAGO LAKE LIQUORS: They started with people with bats entering, people pushing on the front windows. And then hundreds of people went in and they looted, not for an hour or two hours. Five hours. And then they came back the next night and the next night. Six fires. It's unbelievable.

INGRAHAM: John Wolf is a prominent Minneapolis business owner who owned and ran Chicago Lake liquors. It was cleaned out and then is was burned.

This is the famous door where everyone was coming in and out during the nights of the riots and the looting. They took as much as they could out that door.

WOLF: Laura, they were coming in from the basement where the warehouse is downstairs. They were coming out here. They were taking shopping carts. They were taking two wheelers.

INGRAHAM: How much merchandise was taken out?

WOLF: Close to $1 million dollars worth of merchandise. But more importantly than that, it's now taken 40 plus jobs away from the employees who live in the neighborhood.

INGRAHAM: Right.

WOLF: Who live, shop, and work in this neighborhood. What happens to these families?

INGRAHAM: Thirty years ago, Abe Demaag came here with his family from Ethiopia for a better life. This is what's left of it. This is what happened 10 weeks ago at the Minneapolis riots.

IBRAHIM DEMAAG: We work our labor, our sweat in this building that you see here.

INGRAHAM: Abe, I heard that the city had been in touch with you about one issue involving a fence?

DEMAAG: Yes. So the city, as you see, we have, as you see is debris, and the insurance always have a cap to what they contribute to it. And the city came in and put this fence, as you see in here. And they sent us a bill for $3,700. And we asked them, we could not be able, they said they don't have any resource. So the city that you're paying taxes, the city that you're supporting, the big community you're building, sends you a bill? You're getting punished? Enough is enough, guys. Let's rebuild this community and stand by us.

We left our country for a future, to see the American dream. And look how it happened. You work hard, you pay your taxes, we have not done anything wrong. And the peaceful protests hijacked, then the government say, oh, we're going to back up and build your neighborhood. Where? Where is the safety? Where's the rebuilding? It's 10 weeks, no response, no response.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: No response, and silence was as deafening on the night on the riots, and the silence from elected officials is still deafening. Larry McKenzie, longtime high school basketball coach, youth advocate, in north Minneapolis. So many people love you, Larry. I wish you could be in studio with me, but we can't because of COVID. What's it going to take to truly get Minneapolis back on its feet? These are great people. I got a chance to meet so many wonderful people today. These are good neighbors, these are good people, but they're mad. And they're heartbroken, but they're mad, Larry.

LARRY MCKENZIE, MINNEAPOLIS RESIDENT: Yes, and rightfully so. In terms of what it's going to take, one of the things is, it is a time around elections, and politicians making promises and those kinds of things. But it's going to take really the community holding those who are in those positions accountable.

INGRAHAM: I asked a number of the folks I interviewed, some on camera, some off camera, where are the politicians? They happen to be mostly Democrats. But this wasn't political. This was common sense. They said no one is here. We never hear from them. We call them, they offer some sympathy, Larry. But they say we have got to have a change. And then if the new people come in and they are no good, we'll kick them out too. That was basically the sentiment. They want political change.

MCKENZIE: I don't think you can -- I don't think I would disagree. I think obviously from what I have seen that right now we have leadership that is not in touch with the community, that is not necessarily representing the voice of the community. And so --

INGRAHAM: Larry, I'm going to bring you back tomorrow night, because we're going to be here tomorrow night. So hold that thought until tomorrow. We're going to continue with you, a very important message from you. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Earlier today, CNN displayed an embarrassing lack of historical knowledge.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He's talking about the hallowed Civil War battlefield in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. But that could be controversial too, particularly because this is a president who has consistently positioned himself as a defender of Confederate symbols and monuments to Confederate generals. Pam?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, that's a fair point to make.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh, my God. CNN's logic the side of the Confederacy's most noteworthy military defeat would somehow speak to the Trump love of the Confederacy as a New Yorker? OK. The Peabody is in the mail.

That's all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream and the fantastic "Fox News @ Night" team take it all from here. Shannon?

