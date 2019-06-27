ICE director: Congress refuses to do anything about immigration crisis

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," June 26, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Konnichiwa and welcome to "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Tonight, we are coming to you live from Kyoto, Japan. We're sitting in front of the Hozu River, really one of the prettiest places in the world. This was for more than a thousand years the capital -- the Imperial Capital -- of Japan before it moved to Tokyo.

We're here because the G20 Summit in just a few days will be coming to Osaka nearby. We will be interviewing the President. You'll see it right here.

But first tonight, the Democratic debate, less than an hour from now. A dozen candidates are so, 10 Democrats will take the stage. Some of them potentially could become President. Many others: Bill de Blasio, Cory Booker are merely making fools of themselves for reasons that aren't exactly clear.

But it's interesting to see them all gathered together because you get a sense of what the Democratic Party cares about, what its priorities are. And this season, the candidates will be trying hard to become the most extreme on the question of immigration, which one can attack the idea of borders most aggressively?

Keep in mind it was only a few months ago that as a group, they were telling you there was no crisis at all on the border. In fact, they were saying it was manufactured by the Trump administration. Remember? Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST: Folks, the President has manufactured one heck of a political crisis for himself.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Donald Trump is manufacturing a national security crisis.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You will hear them say, this is a manufactured crisis. It's not a national security crisis.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: From Nancy Pelosi down to Debbie Wasserman-Schultz or anybody else who will give him a dime for this project.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because it is manufactured.

JOE LOCKHART, FORMER CLINTON WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: It's a manufactured crisis for the President to get a political win.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have a President and who will go on TV tonight and lie and lie and like some more. This is a manufactured crisis.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Shills and liars and dumb people. Joe Lockhart coming out of retirement to lie to you, "It's a manufactured crisis." That wasn't true then, it's definitely not true now. A hundred thousand people estimated to be streaming into this country illegally every month, many from as far away as Africa. The crisis is not manufactured. It's demonstrably real. Even Democrats recognize that now.

But now they're saying it's not their fault, of course, they're blaming the President. This week a man and his daughter drowned trying to cross the Rio Grande River which creates our southern border. Beto O'Rourke, a participant in tonight's debate tweeted this quote, "The President is responsible for these deaths." This is the man who said we should have no border barrier whatsoever.

The Press instantly adopted Beto's view as their own. Watch them repeat his sentiments.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: This administration's mix of cruelty and incompetence continues day by day to exacerbate a humanitarian crisis at the border.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Resulting in the suffering of children and infants, as the President and his administration concoct a toxic brew of political opportunism and operational competence.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Children who live there today and tonight should not have to shoulder the political dysfunction and the administration's policies that have created the situation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: What you just saw isn't shading the truth, it is not bending the truth, it's lying right to your face and daring you to disagree. It's the definition of propaganda.

Thousands of people cross our border every single day illegally. Why? Because word has gotten out that our immigration laws will not be enforced. It's not the President who decided not to enforce them. He was elected to enforce them. No, it's the Democratic Party, which has staked its entire political future on the dysfunction you're watching right now on importing a new class of voters to replace the American middle class, which it no longer serves or cares about.

Its Democrats who erected sanctuary cities. It's Democrats who halted deportations. It's Democrats who are telling you even today, we have to shut down I.C.E.

Not everything about the Democratic Party is bad. Not everything they say is a lie. But when they tell you that it's Trump's fault that the border is out of control. That is a lie. It is a hundred percent their fault. They created the status quo that is causing deaths suffered by migrants.

But don't take it from us. Five years ago, President Obama admitted that dysfunctional borders lead to suffering. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Our message absolutely is don't send your children unaccompanied on trains or through a bunch of smugglers. We don't even know how many of these kids don't make it. They may have been waylaid into sex trafficking or killed because they fell off a train. We have no way of tracking that.

So that is our direct message to the families in Central America. Do not send your children to the borders. If they do make it, they'll get sent back. More importantly, they may not make it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Says Barack Obama telling illegal aliens not to come and not to put their children in harm's way trying to sneak in. Can you imagine? He is a Democrat, by the way, in case you don't remember. He held office just three years ago.

Try saying that today. Anyone who even had those thoughts would be considered a thought criminal. Obama would be too far-right wing to stand on tonight's debate stage, he actually would be scorned by his fellow Republicans, by the way, if he were a Republican. Things have changed a lot.

Ed Henry is in Miami for tonight's debate. He joins us tonight with some perspective on this question. Hey, Ed.

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Yes, Tucker, good to see you. It's fascinating. You're right, because among the 10 Democrats on stage tonight, none of them are saying what Barack Obama said, which is that at least parents have some responsibility for what is happening at the border, the kids that are coming across.

Back in 2014, it was about unaccompanied minors. The photo you're talking about that is captured, though with less attention right now. And it should capture everyone's attention, because the tragedy that a father and daughter die, but no one among these Democrats on stage tonight are talking about the father's responsibility, parents in general.

And I'll take it a step further. At least two Democrats on stage tonight, you mentioned beta O'Rourke, as well as Cory Booker, they both served in Congress. O'Rourke, a former House member; Booker, a current senator. They're both out tonight, blaming the President for the death of this father and daughter when they have been and were in Congress and did virtually nothing about the border crisis.

I will say, Cory Booker, at least a few months ago, we checked the record, he did say it's a crisis and his party should not deny it's a crisis. But in fact, when you look at it, Nancy Pelosi called it a fake crisis. Chuck Schumer said it's a crisis that does not exist.

And then look at people in the media. Don Lemon on CNN, back a few months ago, said this was an imaginary Latin American conspiracy, put together by the President. Well, last night, Don Lemon was holding up this photo that you showed a moment ago on CNN and saying, "Anyone who wants to deny it's a crisis, I'll show you this photo." Anyone like Don Lemon? Or Nancy Pelosi? Or Chuck Schumer? They've all denied previously that it was a crisis.

CARLSON: So they're betting, I guess, that nobody else in America can remember what the world was like three months ago, or what they said three months ago.

HENRY: Right. And part of it is that you now have this debate in Congress and House Republicans bear some responsibility. Let's remember they ran the House the first two years of Donald Trump's administration. They didn't follow through on the wall. They didn't follow through on a lot of pieces. They did some of it, but there's a whole bunch of they didn't follow up on, right? So you have that issue on the table.

So now, Byron York was pointing this out today. You have Democrats and Republicans in Congress fighting about a few billion dollars to deal with the border crisis. Everyone should admit now it's a crisis as the President from declared it.

They're fighting over a few billion dollars to deal with this crisis, and yet we have thousands of people crossing illegally every day, and while they fight, there's nothing that they're doing.

By the way, Cory Booker who is on stage tonight, he is going even further. He wants to decriminalize the idea of crossing the border illegally. How exactly will that work? So if you come here illegally, he as President is going to say, "I'm decriminalizing that. You could break our laws. It's okay."

CARLSON: Yes, and here's universal healthcare which you can now participate in. Yes. That's the end of the country right there. Ed Henry, thank you for being the institutional memory on that question. Really amazing. Good to see you.

Mark Morgan is the current acting Director of I.C.E. and he joins us tonight. Mr. Morgan, thanks very much for coming on. So it does seem like the Democratic Party has woken up to the fact it's a crisis, but now it's the President's fault. What's your response?

MARK MORGAN, ACTING I.C.E. DIRECTOR: Yes, again, Tucker, this is just outrageous. How long have we been talking about it? The experts, the people who do this every single day that risk their lives, we've been out there pleading Congress that they need to step up.

The only dysfunctional thing is Congress, their inability to do what we've been begging them to do, to fix the Flores Settlement Agreement, so we don't release families into the United States. TVPRA which allows us that we are forced -- kids from the northern triangle countries, we have to let in the United States.

We've told them, that's the incentive. That's the pull factor. If they pass meaningful legislation to fix those two things that would end catch and release and Tucker, I'm promising the American people, the numbers would skyrocket down and Congress refuses to do their job.

CARLSON: That's very, very obvious. So this is an ominous sign or it seems like -- well, I want to run this by you. Nicaraguan police say they've arrested and deported four suspected members of ISIS -- two Egyptians and two Iraqis, reportedly came to Costa Rica earlier this month and were caught after several after a previous alert by U.S. Department of Homeland Security coming into Nicaragua. What is this about? Do you have any sense?

MORGAN: I do and Tucker, I'm glad you brought this up. Because here's another narrative. We went from, it's a manufactured crisis to now they'll admit it's a crisis but only a humanitarian crisis? Well, it's not. That's why the President declared a national emergency because it's a humanitarian crisis and a national security threat crisis as well. And this is a great example.

And this is where Homeland Security Investigations, HSI, the investigative element of I.C.E., this is where they're pushing the borders out. They are working with other countries, and they've come up with these great systems where when we get an alert on somebody, these countries, we're helping them do biometrics on these people and we're identifying who they are well before they get anywhere near our borders to do damage. And in this case, that's exactly what they did.

Now, it came out -- we call it "no derog." So there wasn't any derogatory information about these individuals. So right now, we don't have any connections to terrorist groups or terrorist activities. But that's not the point. The American people should realize that that bad things, bad people could potentially come through that southwest border and this is a great example of that.

CARLSON: Yes, but as soon as they get here, they get driver's licenses. No, I'm laughing because it's so completely absurd. Mark Morgan, thanks very much for perspective on that.

MORGAN: You bet.

CARLSON: Young pioneer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a member of Congress, but would make a fantastic Bolshevik if she decides to change careers. It's not enough she is telling us to oppose the President's immigration policies.

We also need to destroy anyone who even remotely connected to securing the border. E-commerce company, Wayfair is providing beds for a new immigrant holding facility in Texas. Today, some employees walked out in protest of that.

Ocasio- Cortez endorsed their efforts. She tweeted this quote, "This is what solidarity looks like." Maybe next, she will boycott the snack foods that I.C.E. stocks in vending machines.

Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, is entering tonight's debate with a fresh proposal to completely decriminalize illegal border crossings, which is, of course completely insane. Sneaking into America legally would no longer be illegal. What would happen to the country if we did that?

Melissa Francis cohosts "Outnumbered" as well as "After the Bell" on Fox Business. We're always grateful to have her on the show. Melissa, thanks for coming on. So first to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. What do you make of this? She is saying that anybody who does business with I.C.E. in effect should be punished.

MELISSA FRANCIS, FOX BUSINESS HOST: I mean, it's idiotic. The CEO -- Wayfair is a public company first of all, they're losing money. Their CEO doesn't get to make decisions like that. He has a legal fiduciary responsibility to do best with the shareholders money. It's not his money.

He can't make decisions based on his own politics or his own definition of morality. He has to try to make money for his shareholders. It's against the law for him to do what she wants him to do, to turn down business, especially given the fact that the company is losing money.

Now let's talk about the Elizabeth Warren and this other proposal that we're going to hear more about tonight at those debates, if you tune in, where they're saying if you cross the border, it shouldn't be illegal.

Guess what? If somebody is coming here to seek asylum, it's because the rule of law in their home country has broken down to the point where they no longer feel safe.

They are coming to this country, because the rule of law works and keeps them safe. So how is breaking the law helping those people who are coming here for laws and security? These are both really stupid ideas.

How does taking away furniture help children? How does taking away laws help children? It doesn't. You know what? Our lawmakers have massively failed us. This is a huge problem that is enormous. Because it has festered for so long. There is no easy way to solve it. It's going to take a whole bunch of solutions.

And here's the thing, Tucker. I mean, what if every time we interviewed a lawmaker, what if you and I took this pledge and everybody else and Shep and Sean and Rachel and Anderson, what if we all said that every time you interview a lawmaker, you say: Name one thing you've opposed before that you're willing to give and put on the table as a gesture to get the ball rolling? You can't name what you want in return.

Because you know what? Everyone' is going to have to work together to come to a solution, and that picture of the dead child is really heartbreaking. But everybody looks at it and they see someone different to blame.

We can all look at it and see that it's total failure on the part of America. So look at that picture and ask lawmakers, what is it that you're willing to put on the table with nothing in return? You won't look weak. You look strong. What do you think? Don't you think that would work?

CARLSON: It might. I mean, I personally think that the people in charge of the country needs to first care about the country. I'm in a country now Japan, whose leaders whatever their flaws care about the country of Japan, there's no immigration to Japan, because they don't think it's good for the country. There's also no litter here and no crime.

So every priority on both sides of the divide here politically, the basic priorities are the same, which is take care of the country. I don't see almost anybody in Congress who is putting America -- literally America's interest first, at all.

FRANCIS: No, I don't think so either. I agree with you. But I think this would expose them, because I think both sides have let this problem fester, and it's become a great political thing for them. It's become a way to hit the other side.

I mean, when you have somebody proposing that anybody who comes into this country illegally, suddenly it's legal. That doesn't make any sense. So they're obviously not true trying to do anything real. They're trying to make a political point. So let's challenge them to actually fix the problem or shut up and get out of the way.

CARLSON: Amen. Melissa Francis, thanks very much for that. Just a reminder tonight, going forward, we will monitor the Democratic debates and have all the low points on tomorrow's shows so you don't have to suffer through it. We recommend you don't.

Robert Mueller wants to go into retirement. He said so in public. Democrats won't let him though. The Russia probe must continue. So he is being forced to testify. I'll tell you when and where.

Yesterday, by the way, we were broadcasting live from Tokyo and now we're along the Hozu River in a remarkable city called Kyoto, Japan. Take you to the journey, how we got here.

Our first stop Japan's famous bullet train station in Tokyo. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So we're in the Central Tokyo Train Station heading to Kyoto in the bullet train in just a minute. This is -- keep in mind the largest Metro area in the world. And the first thing you notice about this train station is what they don't have, which is filth, or graffiti. There's no trash. It's perfectly clean. No one is begging money. No one is shooting drugs. Nobody is yelling or picking imaginary insects out of the air.

This is as nice as any public space I've ever been in my life. Shocking. It'd be nice to live in a place like this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Welcome back to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. We are live this morning because, it is morning here in Japan from Kyoto, the Old Imperial capital for a thousand years. This is where the Japanese Emperors live.

But that entire millennium, the city may have never seen anything quite as absurd as what's happening in our own capital of Washington, D.C. right now.

The Mueller report has been out for two months. If you've read it, you know that there is no evidence contained inside of it. This is the result of two years of investigation that Russia helped the Trump campaign with the knowledge of the Trump campaign. In other words, that there was collusion between the two. No collusion.

But it doesn't matter. Democrats cannot allow this story to die. It has to last until -- let's see -- November of 2020. So now Democrats are bringing Robert Mueller back next month to testify about the report. Congressman Jerry Nadler who really is -- he is a contemptible Member of Congress -- insist it won't be a waste of everyone's time. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JERROLD NADLER (D-NY): I think it will have a profound impact. I think it's very important that the American people hear from Mr. Mueller as what he did find, what the results of that two-year investigation were, and not have to rely on the misinformation spread by the Attorney General or in reading the report, which most people did.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: John Kiriakou is a former C.I.A. officer and a frequent guest in the show. He joins us tonight. John, thanks a lot for coming on.

JOHN KIRIAKOU, FORMER C.I.A. OFFICER: Thanks so much for having me.

CARLSON: So you just heard Mr. Nadler say that Mr. Mueller needs an opportunity to explain what he found. But I thought he got to write the report that had no time limit and no length limit. What could he possibly tell us that wouldn't have been in the report?

KIRIAKOU: Well, he is not going to tell us anything at all. He has already told us that he is not going to tell us anything at all that's not already been published in the report. What Jerry Nadler is hoping is that 99 percent of Americans have not read the report, they've relied on media to tell them what they should think, and that they're not good to go read the report now.

Now, can you imagine somebody like Robert Mueller, who has made it as far as he has made it in life by being a professional, just throwing all of that out of the window, and sitting in the witness chair and coming up with some sort of new revelation that nobody has known about that he hadn't written about? That his investigators hadn't uncovered until just now? It's never going to happen. This is only political theater and nothing more.

CARLSON: So Mueller told us when he made his one and only public appearance after the release of his report, that if called to testify, he would not say a single thing that wasn't contained in the report. Do you think it's possible he'll change that position?

KIRIAKOU: I can't imagine that he'll change that position, because then he's going to open himself up to all kinds of new criticism. Why do that?

What Robert Mueller wants is for this whole thing to just end so he can take that seven figure salary and the big corner office in some law firm somewhere and live happily ever after.

He said, and I saw this on all of the news networks in the last day or so that he only agreed to testify because he didn't want to spend the money on an attorney fighting a subpoena.

And so what he's going to do -- and I would bet a paycheck on this -- what he is going to do is he is going to sit in the witness chair, and he is going to repeat everything that he concluded in that report. We are not going to see anything new coming out of this testimony.

CARLSON: I think your point about legal fees -- as someone yourself who has been hounded for --

KIRIAKOU: Oh, yes.

CARLSON: -- by the Federal government knows very well. That's one of the ways they get is you give up because it's too expensive.

KIRIAKOU: That's right.

CARLSON: So thank you for making that point. John, great to see you tonight.

KIRIAKOU: My pleasure. Great to see you.

CARLSON: I wish we had more time. Thank you.

KIRIAKOU: Thank you.

CARLSON: Well, lawlessness continues to gain traction in the United States. Now in Queens, New York, apparently, a new DA has been elected who is committed to protecting criminals and tearing down the law. We're not overstating that. We've got details after the break.

But first more of our journey from Tokyo to get to our current location in Kyoto as we prepare for the President's arrival here in Japan.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So we're at the Central Tokyo Train Station, about to board a bullet train. They are called bullet trains because they're really fast. A train like this could get between New York and Washington for example in an hour. It currently takes our fastest train three hours.

This train is going to Hiroshima right behind me and it's about to take off. They have electric engines that apparently the lift off, the G Force is intense when it starts.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Welcome back. We're here in Kyoto, Japan along the banks of the Hozu River. Back in the United States, Democrats are just moments away tonight from taking the debate stage in Miami, where they're now demanding that we open our borders to the world and give healthcare to millions of foreigners. They're telling us that global warming will end the world and the Green New Deal giving them total control of the U.S. economy is the only way to save it.

For months, Democrats have been telling us this, working themselves into a frenzy, a lather of hysteria. They say things like this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JULIAN CASTRO (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The biggest threat to our prosperity in this 21st Century is climate change.

BETO O'ROURKE (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The crisis that could at its worst lead to extinction.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Climate change is real, it is an existential threat to our country and the entire planet.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We are running out of runway to be able to fix this problem. We need all hands on deck.

SEN. CORY BOOKER (D-NJ), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: When the planet has been in peril in the past, who came forward to save Earth from the scourge of Nazi totalitarian regimes? We came forward.

SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND (D-NY), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: So if you don't take global climate change seriously, you don't care about the world and the country. You don't care about people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Nazis, human extinction. These people are buffoons, they wouldn't know science if it got in the shower with them. No human atrocity is too ludicrous to draw a comparison with. It's total hysteria. It's hilarious actually.

For some reason, though, every candidate was willing to fly to Miami on a gas guzzling airplane for the debate, emitting carbon along the way. That's weird.

So in other words, the world is ending, but it's not important enough to curtail their ambition.

Justin Haskins is a research fellow at the Heartland Institute and he joins us tonight. Justin, does this confuse you if this is an existential threat -- I love that phrase, not that I know what it means -- but to humanity, if it's worse than the Nazis, why would you fly on an airplane ever if you really believe that?

JUSTIN HASKINS, RESEARCH FELLOW, HEARTLAND INSTITUE: Yes, I mean, I have a better question, why would you ever support a bunch of socialist policies? Why would you want to spend even one single penny on anything other than stopping this supposed existential threat that's going to wipe out humanity in 80 years?

If we're all headed for a Mad Max, post-apocalyptic, hell scape universe in 80 years, shouldn't we be focusing all of our money and energy on stopping that problem, and yet they want free college tuition for everyone, canceling all student loan debt, Federal jobs guarantee, universal healthcare, basically any socialist program they can think of? That's what they're calling for.

But I don't -- I'm not confused by this. It's obvious why they're doing this. They're doing this because this is all about socialism. This is not about climate change. This is not about saving the planet. This is about socialism, and any Democratic Party presidential candidate who wants to debate us on the climate science, we are more than willing to do that.

We have a conference coming up at the Heartland Institute, July 25th, in Washington, D.C., any presidential candidate who wants to come and debate us on climate science, we will gladly host you. I don't think anyone is going though.

CARLSON: I don't think they are going to take you up on that. So you follow this for a living. China is the greatest emitter of carbon, of course in the world by far, it's the biggest polluter, too in conventional terms. Do you ever hear Democratic candidates denounce China?

HASKINS: No, never. And the amazing thing about that is, is that even if we were to reduce our CO2 emissions down to zero -- down to zero -- it wouldn't do anything because China and India and countries like that are spending or are emitting way more fossil fuels or carbon dioxide emissions than we are here in the United States. It is not going to make any difference over the next 10 years.

The reality is that CO2 emissions, global CO2 emissions are going to increase no matter what we do here in America. So Democrats who tell you otherwise are lying to you. They're lying to you because this again, is not about climate change. It's not about saving the planet. It's about socialism. Plain and simple.

CARLSON: Yes, about increasing their power over you. Justin, good to see you tonight. Thank you.

HASKINS: Thanks.

CARLSON: Voters in Queens, New York last night elected a new District Attorney. Her name is Tiffany Caban. She was endorsed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and funded by billionaire leftists including George Soros. She just won the Democratic primary there, so in effect, she is the office holder because that's the same as winning the November election.

Once she is officially in office, Caban is clear about what she wants to do. She's going to decriminalize prostitution, decriminalize drug offenses and fare evasion in the New York City subway, she will end cash bail for all criminal offenses, and she will close down New York's famous Rikers Island Prison without building a replacement for it.

What would that mean for New York? Howie Carr is a radio host. He has been watching this carefully and he join us tonight. Howie, what would happen if you did what she says she is going to do?

HOWIE CARR, RADIO HOST: Well, it's chaos, obviously. I mean, Queens is a very big place. It's got more population than 15 states. Archie Bunker and Edith Bunker obviously don't live there anymore.

She was elected with a tiny vote. It was only 11 percent turnout in a special election. The regular Queens Democrat machines split the vote two or three different ways and she slid in by a thousand votes. But this is just total chaos what's going on here, Tucker.

You know, she wants to decriminalize turnstile jumping on the subways and the buses. And yet, you know, across the river in Manhattan, Governor Cuomo who backed the losing candidate, he just talked about adding 500 cops to the subways and buses in Manhattan to stop the crime and the fare jumping that's been created by this same policy in the borough of Manhattan.

And you know, Soros has taken over -- these are, you know, kind of low profile but very powerful prosecutorial jobs here. He knocked off two moderate Democrats in your neck of the woods in Northern Virginia a couple of weeks ago.

They've elected these people in Philadelphia, St. Louis, the Jussie Smollett disaster is pretty much due to this new State's Attorney in Cook County, Chicago. She is another, you know, one of these woke prosecutors. And it's just -- it's crazy.

And you know, this woman -- Caban -- ran on a platform of --

CARLSON: Wait, but I am confused here.

CARR: You know, we've got the end mass incarceration. There is no mass incarceration. The jail population in New York is down 50 percent in the last 20 years. The prison population of the state is down 31 percent.

You know, what are they talking about? And you know, people don't know what a crime is anymore. Boston is this the same way.

CARLSON: Whatever happened to campaign finance reform? So you have one guy, some naturalized American, George Soros, who hates the United States and wants to destroy it, and he gets to choose who enforces the law in all these different cities, because he's rich, and the rest of us aren't as rich? Whatever -- the left used to be upset about things like that, but now they're there for it. They think George Soros ought to be allowed to control the country in the way he does. What changed?

CARR: Yes, I don't know. Well, you know, I tell you, I don't think these -- what used to be called the mainstream Democrats are paying much attention here.

You know, Cuomo, the Governor was complaining today about the miserable turnout and the -- you know, the normal Democrats splitting a vote. It happened in Boston, too, Tucker. Last year, Rachel Rollins was elected.

And these candidates keep going further and further left that the DA in Boston, just want a court case to keep I.C.E. agents out of the court rooms. Now this Caban in Queens is talking about actually arresting I.C.E. agents in courthouses, and there's all this confusion, too.

CARLSON: You know exactly where this is going. You go ahead.

CARR: We had a guy last month, he just got out of jail. And he said he went out to a grocery store and started shoplifting because the cops picked him up, and this was in the suburbs and he said, "You can't arrest me. Shoplifting is no longer illegal in Boston." And the cop said, "Well, that's true in Boston, but you're not in Boston. You're in Norfolk County."

So you know there's all kinds of confusion even for the criminal community they want to help.

CARLSON: Well, the criminal community. The whole thing is -- we know where this is going. Howie Carr, great to see you. Thanks.

CARR: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, here's a happy story, one of the most amazing survival stories really ever, a man dragged away by a bear found alive a month later in the bears cave waiting to be eaten, but rescued. We'll tell you exactly what happened after the break.

Plus, the press routinely denounces the President is a threat to the Free Press. But should they be worrying more about the influence of Facebook and Google? The two companies that have actually destroyed the American media. We will tell you, after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Welcome back from ZKyoto. One of the reasons journalists are so hysterical recently is that journalism itself is dying in this country. In the past 30 years -- 28 years more precisely -- newspapers have cut more jobs in this country -- in America -- than coal, steel or commercial fishing. It's being hollowed out. The only people left are the dumb ones.

Digital journalism was supposed to be the future, it was supposed to rescue the whole operation. But earlier this year, there were mass layoffs at digital journalist outposts, "Huff Po," BuzzFeed and other new media giants.

We recently talked with Matt Stoller of the Open Markets Institute about why this is happening. He says that Facebook and Google are the cause, they are the enemies of a healthy democratic Free Press. Here's part of our conversation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So, state as clearly as you can, we often hear journalism is dying, and now online journalism dying as well. But rarely do people say exactly why. Why?

MATT STOLLER, FELLOW, OPEN MARKETS INSTITUTE: Well, it's because Google and Facebook have monopolized the advertising market. It's not so much technology, as it is the business models of these two communication networks.

CARLSON: So that means that once they have this duopoly and they control virtually all online advertising, they take all the money and starve the sites that are driving the traffic. Is that what you're saying?

STOLLER: Yes, so just to kind of explain. Google and Facebook are both -- they are essentially communication networks that you have to use. They are monopolies. Google is search and a bunch of other products. Facebook is social networking. And effectively every business or publisher and person on the internet has to use them.

And what they do with their power is they surveil you, they learn all your secrets and then they run large advertising businesses and manipulate users. You, other businesses, and the flow of information across the web to serve themselves and this diverts advertising money that used to go to publishers into the pockets of Google and Facebook.

So that, you know, these people know why all the journalists are being laid off. It's because that money that used to go -- and by the way, this is a post 2009 phenomenon. So it isn't the internet. It's a specific business model that has emerged on the internet after 2009.

CARLSON: I'm thinking as I'm listening to you, boy, we should have a law against that. But I guess it turns out, we already do have a number. We've had them for over a hundred years, and they ban monopolies for the very reasons that you're describing. But no one in the Congress or anywhere else seems willing to invoke these laws. Why is that?

STOLLER: Well, since the 1970s, we've had kind of been enthralled to this philosophy that says the only way to determine if something is a monopoly is if consumer pricing -- is if you can see changes in consumer pricing.

But because Google and Facebook appear to be free, you don't pay any cash for using their services, enforcers and antitrust regulators tend to say, "Oh, well, there's no market power problem there." It's an absurd philosophy. It's crazy. It's not really in the law. It's in a bunch of made up court decisions.

But that's the way that we do antitrust enforcement now and it's time to start rethinking these choices so that we can have a Free Press.

CARLSON: Right. And so the alternative, what we have now is a system where our biggest newspaper in the capital city is the private broadsheet of the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, who is responsible in part for the destruction of the media.

So the media can exist independently, and now Jeff Bezos has the biggest megaphone in the city of Washington. That doesn't seem like a dystopian outcome?

STOLLER: Of course, it is. I mean, the Free Press should not be the play thing of, you know, rich monopolists. But it is and that is a devastating situation that we're in right now.

And the solution is pretty simple. If you are a communication network that people have to use, so if you are a monopoly that people have to use to get information from them, to you know, their friends or family or other businesses, you should not also be able to run an advertising business. It's very simple. Break them up.

We've done it many times before in our history. We can do it again. It's a simple fix.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: A man has been found alive a month after he was dragged away by a brown bear, a remarkable story just ahead as we continue our live broadcast from the beautiful Suiran Hotel along the Hozu River here in Kyoto, Japan.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Welcome back. We've got live pictures I think of the President landing in Anchorage, Alaska. There it is. Presidential plane, Air Force One refueling in Anchorage en route to Osaka, Japan, we will see him in a couple of days for the G20. What a pretty plane.

Well, you might assume based on his name that "Teen Vogue" is some kind of fashion website, but in our modern cartoon world, of course it's not, it's much more than that.

Yesterday, "Teen Vogue" tweeted this to its followers, quote, "Everything you should know about Karl Marx, and how they're relevant to our current political climate." "Teen Vogue" didn't mention the downside to millions, many millions, tens of millions murdered by Marx's ideas, the ruin of Venezuela, Russia, Cuba, and so many other countries. Instead they call Marxism inspiration and a bulwark against oppression.

"Teen Vogue" used to target actual young people, now they target 35-year- olds with childish political beliefs. Also poisonous.

Well, one of Japan's closest neighbors is Russia and that's where this incredible survival story comes from. A Russian man in Siberia was mauled by a brown bear then dragged back to its den to be kept for later like a plate of leftovers.

He was suffering from a broken spine and yet he managed to stay alive for a month, apparently without food or water until he was found by a group of hunters who rescued him. He is now in a hospital recovering. How did this happen? Is it a real story? Could you do it if you were grabbed by a bear?

Dr. Marc Siegel is Fox's medical correspondent who joins us tonight. Doctor, does this --

MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Tucker.

CARLSON: It's one of the stories that you want to believe is true. As a matter of human physiology, is it possible? Could this be true?

SIEGEL: You know it's possible under the current -- under the following circumstances. First of all, brown bears do not usually drag humans anywhere. Humans are not their prey.

But if he attacked the cubs or he put the cubs at risk, the bear might get angry, and those brown bears do sometimes store food and they wait for a while until their food decomposes, and then they eat it. So it's possible he would be in this cave for a month.

He can survive without food, Tucker. You can survive weeks and weeks without food. Mahatma Gandhi survived on a fast for 21 days without food. You need water though. And you're not going to survive by drinking urine the way he says he did. That's the part of the story I don't believe because urine is very salty, it's going to make you more dehydrated.

You could survive with the broken bones, you might look like that because areas of your of your skin are going to slough off from insufficient blood flow. The body will protect its vital organs and blood and glucose and oxygen goes to the vital organs.

But here's how you could survive. If you were drinking from the rock icicles in the cave. If the water that was dripping down in a cave, it has minerals in it and if you're drinking that, you could survive and it's cold there.

Now Tuva, which is near Mongolia is about 27 to 28 degrees. The colder it is, the more likely you might survive because your organs stay alive longer including your brain. I think it's possible. I think it's plausible but not the urine part of this. You'd have to get water somehow. If he got water he could survive.

CARLSON: That's heartening because the urine part is of course repulsive, as well. Dr. Siegel great to see you tonight.

SIEGEL: The courage is amazing, too, if it happened. Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: It is amazing. It is amazing. Nothing like a Siberian hunter. Tough group. Healthcare costs across the world, particularly in this country are crushing. Ours are some of the highest in the world here in America. And they're rising all the time. Where's the money going?

Well, one place is the massive paychecks for the heads of supposedly charitable hospitals. Openthebooks.com just released a report on the top executives of 82 large charity hospitals. At 74 of them, the top paid executive makes at least a million dollars a year. Check this out.

At six -- six of these hospitals -- charity hospitals, the head guy, the administrator makes more than $10 million a year, which is hard to believe.

Adam Andrzejewski is the founder of Open the Books and he joins us tonight. Adam, more than $10 million a year for running a Charity Hospital. How does that work?

ADAM ANDRZEJEWSKI, FOUNDER, OPEN THE BOOKS: Well, it's outrageous. The top guy last year at Banner Health based in Phoenix, Arizona made $21.6 million. The second highest paid executive at Banner made $12.4 million. That means two executives at Banner last year cleaned off $34 million.

CARLSON: Wait. Can I stop you there? Do you have any idea what percentage of the billing to that hospital comes from Federal or state government? Probably the majority, right?

ANDRZEJEWSKI: Well, it's a lot of money. Out of the 82 charitable hospitals, $2 billion worth of research grants flowed from the Federal agencies and we estimate that the 82 charitable hospitals did $83 billion last year in Medicaid and Medicare billings. So it's a substantial amount of money, probably about one third of their revenues comes directly from government.

CARLSON: And they're rewarding themselves over $10 million a year. I mean, that's -- am I missing something or is that like disgusting?

ANDRZEJEWSKI: No, no, you got it and we found charities, operating hospitals all over the country participating in this. So in Chicago, Northwestern Memorial, their CEO made $11 million. Ascension Healthcare in St. Louis, Missouri last year, their chief made $13 million.

We looked at the last four years of his compensation and we were able to quantify that he pulled out $60 million of cash compensation.

CARLSON: I want to put his picture, I wish we had his picture for the screen because that's really -- it's a charity hospital.

ANDRZEJEWSKI: In Houston, Texas --

CARLSON: It's unbelievable, and by the way --

ANDRZEJEWSKI: They justified --

CARLSON: Keep going.

ANDRZEJEWSKI: They justified an $18 million payout because the CEO was in his last year. It was a golden parachute retirement payment.

Look, this is patient money. The average family in America is paying nearly $20,000.00 in healthcare costs. Congress needs to crack down and there's a lot that Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury Secretary can do to start enforcing rules on these charities.

CARLSON: Yes, these are all Hillary donors, anyway, by the way, trust me. Adam, infuriating, fascinating segment. Thank you for that.

ANDRZEJEWSKI: Thank you, Tucker. Thanks for your interest in our work.

CARLSON: Amazed by it. That's it from Japan. Don't forget, we will monitor the Democratic debate so you don't have to. Have a great night doing something wholesome. We will see you tomorrow, 8:00 p.m., the show that's the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink. We leave you from Kyoto, truly one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

We'll be interviewing the president at the end of the week. See you tomorrow.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.