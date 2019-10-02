Expand / Collapse search
Published

Hurricane Lorenzo to hit Europe, US braces for flooding in the Southwest and Great Lakes

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
A slow-moving cold front will be the focus of heavy rainfall and the possibility of flash flooding from the Southwest up to the Great Lakes.

Behind the boundary, below-average temperatures while ahead of the front, record-setting heat will peak today and will begin to drop off later this week.

In the east Atlantic, Hurricane Lorenzo has moved past the Azores steadily weakening and will impact parts of Europe later this week.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.