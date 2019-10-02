Hurricane Lorenzo to hit Europe, US braces for flooding in the Southwest and Great Lakes
A slow-moving cold front will be the focus of heavy rainfall and the possibility of flash flooding from the Southwest up to the Great Lakes.
Behind the boundary, below-average temperatures while ahead of the front, record-setting heat will peak today and will begin to drop off later this week.
In the east Atlantic, Hurricane Lorenzo has moved past the Azores steadily weakening and will impact parts of Europe later this week.