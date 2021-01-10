House vote on Trump impeachment ‘will happen this week’: Rep. Clyburn

This is a rush transcript from "Fox News Sunday" January 10, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: I'm Chris Wallace.



Calls grow to remove President Trump from office with just ten days left in

his administration.



WALLACE (voice-over): The president facing accusations his words helped

set that deadly assault on the Capitol in motion.



With his inner circle shrinking, a push is underway to remove him from

power.



REP. ADAM KINZINGER (R-IL): It's time to invoke the 25th Amendment and to

end this nightmare.



WALLACE: And Democrats discuss an alternative.



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: If the vice president and

cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with

impeachment.



WALLACE: But the president tries to head off calls for removal by finally

admitting he lost.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: A new administration will be

inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth,

orderly, and seamless transition of power.



WALLACE: We'll discuss the final turbulent days of the Trump presidency

with former White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, who resigned from an

administration post this week. And the possibility of a second impeachment

with House Majority Whip James Clyburn.



Plus, Twitter bans President Trump from its platform, saying his recent

tweets glorified violence. We'll ask our Sunday panel about the power of

big tech to restrict free speech.



All, right now, on "FOX News Sunday".



WALLACE (on camera): And hello again from FOX News in Washington.



This is a week that has shaken the nation's capital to its core, a week

that brought a direct assault on our democracy. We saw the president of the

United States urged tens of thousands of people not to accept the results

of the election, to march on Congress and demand they stop the steal.



We saw senators, self-proclaimed adherence to the text of the Constitution,

ignore the 155 million Americans who voted and say Congress should decide

who the next president is.



We saw a mob of insurrectionist storm the capital, lay waste to the offices

of elected leaders, invade the Senate chamber, and even sit in the chair

the vice president occupied moments before. And now this -- we saw a non-

scalable 7-foot fence go up around the capitol grounds. For all the talk

about the barrier on our southern border, this is the wall many will

remember is the true mark of Donald Trump's presidency.



This hour, we'll discuss it all -- the resignations, the calls to remove

the president, and the search to find some way to put the pieces of our

government back together.



In a moment, we'll speak with former White House Chief of Staff Mick

Mulvaney and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn.



But first, let's turn to David Spunt at the White House with the latest on

demands for the president to step down or be forced out -- David.



DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Chris, there was a very real

possibility Donald Trump could become the first president in American

history to be impeached twice. It just takes the majority of the House to

do so and Democrats are chomping at the bit.



TRUMP: I want to thank you all.



SPUNT (voice-over): Minutes after President Trump spoke to the crowd,

melee inside and outside of the United States Capitol. Five people,

including a Capitol police officer, died.



Trump administration officials continue to submit resignations, including

cabinet secretaries Elaine Chao and Betsy DeVos.



A second impeachment could happen in just days.



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY), SENATE MINORITY LEADER: We don't need a lengthy

debate. The president's abuse of power, his incitement of a mob against a

duly elected representative body of the United States is a manifestly

impeachable offense.



SPUNT: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will move forward with

impeachment if Vice President Mike Pence decides against invoking the 25th

Amendment and the president refuses to resign. If the House impeaches,

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate won't get involved

until January 19th at the soonest, the day before Trump leaves office.



Some Republicans don't want to wait.



"I want him to resign, I want him out. He has caused enough damage", Alaska

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski told her hometown newspaper.



Late Friday, Twitter bans the president's accounts permanently. A Twitter

spokesperson says his tweets incited violence.



SPUNT (on camera): I'm told Vice President Pence will attend President-

elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20th. President Trump said he

will not -- making him the first president to skip an inauguration since

Andrew Johnson did so to General Ulysses Grant in 1869 -- Chris.



WALLACE: David Spunt reporting from the White House -- David, thank you.



And joining us now, Mick Mulvaney, President Trump's former chief of staff

who resigned this week as the administration's special envoy to Northern

Ireland.



Mick, after all of the controversial things that Donald Trump did over the

last four years, why was this week the final straw? Why now, say, that you

could no longer be part of his administration?



MICK MULVANEY, FORMER TRUMP CHIEF OF STAFF: Chris, good morning. Thanks

for having me. I think everybody recognizes that what happened on Wednesday

is different. You can go down the long litany of things that people

complained about with Donald Trump. And I could probably defend almost all

of them. Many of them were policy differences, many of them were stylistic

differences. But Wednesday was different. Wednesday was existential.

Wednesday is one of those things that struck to the very heart of what it

means to be an American.



And it was wrong. And I think it was important for those of us who used to

be on the inner circle. I mean, look, you and I have been doing this for

years. I came in in 2010, you know, the Tea Party. I started the Freedom

Caucus with Mark Meadows. I was in the cabinet. I was the chief of staff. I

thought it was important for somebody who is not establishment, who is not

a Trump -- a never-Trumper to come out and say that, that was wrong. It

needs to be said again and again and again by as many people as possible.



WALLACE: Should President Trump be removed from office in these final 10

days? If you were a member of the cabinet, would you vote to invoke the

25th Amendment? If you were still a member of Congress, would you vote to

impeach?



MULVANEY: Yes, I think the 25th Amendment is a very clumsy tool. We've

never used it under these circumstances. We typically used it when a

president goes for a medical procedure. We don't really know how to do it.

And it's slow. It's not unusual we're talking about it. Again, this was

such an extreme event on Wednesday it's not surprising we're looking at

extreme possible reactions to what happened on Wednesday.



Regarding impeachment, I think it depends. I know the Democrats are going

to introduce articles of impeachment on Monday. If it's just related to

Wednesday, that's one thing. If it's the type of impeachment that just

becomes a list of complaints of why they don't like Donald Trump, that's

something else. But I think it's different now than the impeachment was

last year.



Last year the impeachment was a witch hunt. It was a political thing. They

were looking for an excuse to impeach the president forever. Now it's

different and I think it will be looked at very differently by members of

both the House and the Senate.



WALLACE: So directly, if you were still a member of Congress and it was

impeachment for incitement to violence, which is what this article of

impeachment is, specifically over the events this last week, would you vote

to impeach this president?



MULVANEY: Yes, (INAUDIBLE) sort of sit here and say yes or no, but I would

take it really, really seriously, Chris. I'm not trying to dodge your

question. But that's probably the most serious question you can ask any

member of Congress. And to sort of give a flip answer based on sitting here

talking about it.



You want to sit down, you want to hear the arguments, want to parse out the

speeches that the president made, that his son made, that Rudy Giuliani

made. Look at what actually happened that day, look at what happened during

the day. What did the president say while it was going on, what did the

president say afterwards. All of that would be evidence that needs to be

taken into consideration.



But I can assure you, there will be members of both parties who look at it

very differently than they did last year in the previous impeachment.



WALLACE: Mick, when you announced your resignation this week, you said

that you felt, quote, "embarrassment and shame." Do you feel any

responsibility -- you were chief of staff for more than a year -- do you

feel any responsibility for Donald Trump?



MULVANEY: I feel a emotions this week. I was shocked, I was angered, I was

sad, I was embarrassed, I was frustrated. And I still am trying to figure

out what I could have done differently, if anything. I've been out of the

White House now for eight months.



What I do know, Chris, is there are things that are different. When we saw

the president -- I wrote a piece in the "Wall Street Journal" six weeks ago

saying that I thought the president would leave in a presidential manner. I

really did believe that at the time.



The stories I told to back that up were true.



I've seen the president be presidential before and I know that he has the

ability to do it, he did it every single day. I don't know what's

different; if it's different now, if it's different about his advisors.



He used to love vigorous debate from all sides of a particular issue. I

don't know if he still has that in the White House. I don't know if now

he's surrounded himself with people like Rudy Giuliani and Peter Navarro

that simply tell him what he wants to hear and reaffirm exactly what they

think he wants them to say.



That's a very dangerous position for any president to be in. I think the

president, either he's different, the people around him are different or

both, but something is very different now that we saw when I worked there

more than eight months ago.



WALLACE: Mick, respectfully, there are people who say he isn't different,

this is the Donald Trump you worked for. (Inaudible) John Kelly who was

your predecessor as White House chief of staff says he gave this advice to

the president when he left in December of 2018. Take a look.



JOHN KELLY, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF (Voice Over): I said please don't hire a

boot licker or a yes man because you will be impeached. And towards the end

of my time there, all I ever heard from some of the real devotees in the

White House was you got to let Trump be Trump, let Trump be Trump.



(END VIDEOCLIP)



WALLACE: Kelly says specifically that you and others didn't have the spine

to tell the president, "no."



MULVANEY: That's not true and I'm sorry to hear John say that -- not going

to pick a fight with John Kelly. The advice is good advice, not to surround

yourself with yes men.



Look, we saw the president be presidential. I remember circumstances --



WALLACE: But he says you were one of the yes men, Mick.



MULVANEY: No, that -- well, he's just -- listen, John should know more

than anyone else that what happens when the doors close in the Oval Office

is not the stuff you see on TV. It's easy now, Chris, for people who don't

like the president, who never liked the president, who always thought the

president was a monster, wanted him to be that. People who saw them through

the filter of the media to say, oh, look, we told you so, we knew it was

always going to be like this.



But those of us who worked with him every single day knew that the exact

opposite was true. Knew that he was into the policy, he was excited about

what we had done for the country. Unemployment was down, we didn't have any

new foreign wars; we had a lot of successes to point to despite all of

those sort of stylistic things that people like John Kelly just really

didn't like.



But we had those successes and we were very proud of the work that we were

doing, very proud of letting the president be the president because he was

elected as the president. But again, all of that changed --



WALLACE: But -- but --



MULVANEY: -- on Wednesday. And I don't know why.



WALLACE: But again, Mick, a lot of people say it didn't change on

Wednesday. Kelly was right. The president was impeached when you were Chief

of Staff for cutting of aid to Ukraine, allegedly, unless they dug up dirt

on Joe Biden. And here you were at that time defending the president. Take

a look.



UNKNOWN: This is (inaudible) is a quid pro quo. It is funding will not flow

unless the investigation is in (ph) -- if a Democratic server (ph) happened

as well.



MULVANEY: We do that all the time with foreign policy.



(END VIDEOCLIP)



WALLACE: Whether the president should have been impeached or not, I don't

want to get into that argument, why didn't you resign over that?



MULVANEY: Because I simply misspoke. And I've had that conversation with

John Koe (ph) who was the gentlemen asking that question. A friend of mine

many, many times. But it's actually really a --



WALLACE: I'm not talking about --



MULVANEY: -- good example --



WALLACE: I'm not talking about your statement, Mick. I'm talking about why

not resign over what I'm -- I know you don't think was a proper thing for

the president to do, cut off aid to Ukraine --



MULVANEY: No, no. No, no. Chris --



(CROSSTALK)



WALLACE: -- digging up dirt on Joe Biden.



MULVANEY: No, no, no. But, Chris -- no, no. (Inaudible). That original

impeachment -- and I don't (ph) realize we were going to get into this

today, had absolutely nothing to do with anything that was actually wrong.

It was the Democrats looking for an excuse and they found one line in a

transcript with Zelensky saying, do us a favor, that allowed them -- gave

them the political excuse they needed to do an impeachment.



We all know, or at least many of us know and expect that that was -- that

was an impeachment looking for an excuse. It was a political event. It was

a show trial. And, again, I don't want to get into this too heavily today.

But that has nothing to do with what we're --



WALLACE: OK.



MULVANEY: -- doing today. The reason I didn't -- the reason I didn't resign

right then (ph) is the president did nothing wrong. The president did

nothing wrong back then.



WALLACE: Well, OK. Let me --



MULVANEY: Nothing (ph) --



WALLACE: Let me ask you about some other things. You were a top member of

the administration when the president defended the White supremacists at

Charlottesville. You were a top (ph) member of the administration, not

Chief of Staff, when the Trump administration separated parents coming

across the border from their children.



Why not resign over those?



MULVANEY: Because it -- the -- I remember the kids in cages thing, which

was -- which a lot of folks gave a lot of attention to and we seem to have

forgotten, including you Chris, that those pictures -- many of the pictures

of the kids in cages were taken during the Obama administration. They were

Obama caged --



WALLACE: Nothing --



(CROSSTALK)



WALLACE: -- nothing like with (ph) the policy under Donald Trump.



MULVANEY: Chris, these are policy differences, OK? These are things that

you think the country should look one way, we think it should look another.

These are differences of style, the way the president speaks. Did he

misspeak at Charlottesville? Yes. Should he have corrected it? Yes. Did he

handle it poorly? Yes. But it was not something that people resign over.



If you talk as a living, as you and I do, you're going to misspeak from

time to time. It's inevitable. Those are not the type of things to give

rise to resignations. In fact, I don't think anybody including John Kelly

resigned during any of those. As I recall, John Kelly got fired and didn't

resign.



Wednesday was different. And I hope that we focus on why Wednesday was

different than something about a policy over immigration or a policy on how

to handle this or that. This is different and I think it's important that

people recognize the differentiations between differences of policy and

what happened on Wednesday.



WALLACE: Finally, on November 7th, you pointed this out and I want to -- I

want to ask you specifically about it. On November 7th, four days after the

election, as you point out, you wrote an article for The Wall Street

Journal. I want to put some of it up.



You said, the U.S. needs to know that the winner is actually the winner.

And once Americans know that, I have every expectation that Mr. Trump will

be, act, and speak like a great president should, win or lose.



Mick, how could someone who worked with the president so closely for three

years be so wrong about who Donald Trump was?



MULVANEY: Then clearly, something is different now than it was when you saw

it.



I wrote that article for a reason, because I've seen the examples. I think

if you read the piece, I give a couple of examples. In there, I told (ph),

this one is another example that I've never talked about publicly, which is

that during the impeachment, the president tweeted something during the

testimony and there was concern that it might rise to level of tampering

with witnesses.



I know a little bit about the law. I practiced law a long time ago. It

wasn't that, but I was worried about the political impact of that.



So, I went to the president, privately, said, Mr. President, there's going

to be a political problem. We need to fix this.



He looked at me, and said, OK, brought the lawyers down, talked to them,

picked up the phone, called Kevin McCarthy. Brought Ivanka in, talked to

them, talked to some of his friends in New York. Got a bunch of different

opinions, and then fixed it, reversed course and did the right thing.



That was the president that we saw time and again. You saw him through the

media, you saw him the light that you wanted to see him.



We saw the real President Trump who had that ability to pivot when he knew

something had gone off the rails.



That didn't happen on Wednesday. It hasn't much since the election, and

that's what I think the difference is and that's why I got that piece so

wrong six weeks ago.



WALLACE: Mick, thank you. Thanks for your time. Always good to talk with

you, sir.



MULVANEY: Thanks, Chris.



WALLACE: Up next, House Speaker Pelosi moves to impeach President Trump

for the second time. We'll ask Majority Whip Jim Clyburn about that, next.



WALLACE: House Democrats have drafted a new article of impeachment against

President Trump, if members of the Trump cabinet do not take action to

remove him. The resolution could be introduced as soon as tomorrow.



Joining us now, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn.



And, Congressman, welcome back to "FOX News Sunday".



REP. JIM CLYBURN (D-SC), HOUSE MAJORITY WHIP: Thank you very much for

having me.



WALLACE: Have Speaker Pelosi and you and the Democratic leadership -- have

you made a firm, final decision whether or not to vote on impeachment of

President Trump this week?



CLYBURN: I think so. I think that will come probably Tuesday and maybe

Wednesday, but it will happen this week. The articles have been drawn up.

Jamie Raskin and the leadership have been working very hard to make sure

that it is exactly what is required to demonstrate to the Senate, well,

maybe the House first, that this president has rendered himself duly

unqualified to be president.



WALLACE: Congressman, if the House does vote to impeach, will you hold off

delay sending it over to the Senate until those two Democrats who won in

Georgia are certified and Chuck Schumer becomes the majority leader? Which

also raises the question, does it make sense for the Senate to have a trial

even after President Trump leaves office?



CLYBURN: Well, I don't know that that's the House's business. Our business

is to -- to impeach which is basically an indictment. And then time and

circumstances will determine when it will go over to the Senate.



You may recall, that the first time that the president was impeached that

Nancy Pelosi worked with the managers to make a determination as to when to

deliver those articles to the Senate. They were not delivered the next day.

They were delivered at a time that was most appropriate.



And so, we'll do the same thing that -- in this instance.



But remember, Chris, we tell voters all the time that your vote is your

voice and I believe we have to practice the same thing. Our vote is our

voice and we want to voice disapproval of the actions taken by this

president last Wednesday and the week before down in -- the vote in

Georgia.



WALLACE: Congressman, there are -- I -- I understand the reasons to vote

to impeach. There are some practical arguments against impeachment. It

further divides the country. It mobilizes the Trump base.



Perhaps most importantly, it could interfere with Joe Biden beginning his

administration, confirming his nominees, getting to work.



Do you find any of those arguments persuasive?



CLYBURN: Yes. I find all of them to be persuasive. But that doesn't mean

that the House should not do its work.



Remember the Senate determines guilt or innocence and that has to do with

the Senate's schedule.



Now, the House has to do its business. We call ourselves the people house.

The vast majority of the American people -- I saw the full results this

morning say this man should be removed from office. So if we are the

people's house, let's do the people's work and let's vote to impeach this

president and then we'll decide later or the Senate will decide later what

to do with that -- an impeachment.



WALLACE: Let's go back to the events of Wednesday afternoon, as a veteran

of the civil rights movement you have seen plenty of violence before, but

honestly, how worried were you about the safety of your colleagues in the

House and yourself?



CLYBURN: Well, Chris, I've been telling my friends and relatives that I'm

a little bit concerned with the fact that on Wednesday I never got afraid.

I was not afraid at all.



The police that were assigned to me, the Capitol police did a remarkable

job. They got me off the floor. In fact, I turn around and a so-called

undisclosed secure location, Nancy Pelosi and I arrived there at the exact

same time.



So I want to thank the Capitol police that were in charge of my safety.

They did a great job. I just wish they had the leadership at the top that

they're deserving of.



WALLACE: Well, let me ask you, though, because you have an unmarked office

inside the Capitol. And you say that although it doesn't say "Jim Clyburn"

on it, doesn't say "House Majority Whip" on it, that the mob found it on

Wednesday.



Do you think that there is the possibility that they had some inside help

from people inside the Capitol or even perhaps at some level of the Capitol

police?



CLYBURN: Well, I don't know that, and I was not making the accusation. I

was just telling you what the facts are.



There is a marked office, got my name on the door. But they didn't bother

that office. They went to the office where I usually work and where I

usually am. And for some reason they found that office. I have no idea

whether or not they were up there before, whether they got some other

schemes. Somebody may have just talked about it.



So I'm not going to make that accusation. I do know this, my staff was in

my office. They were -- had all the furniture and stuff at the door. And

there were people trying to get in.



WALLACE: President-elect Biden this week had this to say about the events

on Wednesday, the riot and the assault on the Capitol on Wednesday. Take a

look, sir.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT-ELECT: No one can tell me had it been a group of

Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday there wouldn't have been -- they

wouldn't have been treated very, very differently.



WALLACE: Congressman, do you think that there was a race component to the

police response on Wednesday as compared to some demonstrations -- well,

over the years but specifically the Black Lives Matter protests this

summer?



CLYBURN: Absolutely. And I think that everybody in the country,

irrespective of what side of that question you'd be maybe on, you know

there was a difference in the way they treated these, you may call them

protesters, I call them insurrectionists, and the way they treated the

peaceful protesters of Black Lives Matter.



And we saw what the president -- that's where they get their signals from,

the president went out and ordered the removal of demonstrators near the

White House so he could stand up with an upside-down Bible in front of St.

John's Church. These people got their signals from him. That's the kind of

leadership that this president has been portraying. And there are a lot of

people who saw in that leadership how they should conduct themselves.



That's why I said, and I'll say it again, that it's a shame that the hard

working rank-and-file Capitol police did not have better leadership.



WALLACE: Finally Congressman, Democrats are going to have a majority this

-- in this session of Congress but not much of one. A one vote majority in

the Senate, a razor thin majority in the House.



As a matter of practical politics, won't President Biden have to scale back

his agenda just to get anything passed through this Congress when it's so

tightly divided?



CLYBURN: I do not think so. I don't think that's President Biden's agenda

should be scaled back at all. He needs to be robust with it, simply because

the people voted for it and everybody in the House and the Senate know

that.



I think he has to be careful how he makes these presentations. I think he

has to inform people as to what it is he's trying to do and hopefully get

bipartisan support for it. I've said this before as well. If he doesn't get

the bipartisan support, do as Truman did. When he could not get the

Congress to move to integrate the Armed Services, he issued an Executive

Order.



The Emancipation Proclamation was an Executive Order. I can go down through

history and show you how many times significant decisions have been made by

Executive Order.



And so I think that Biden should make every effort to reach out to both

sides of the aisle to get common sense legislation passed. But if they're

not going to be cooperative, then he should use his executive authority and

get it done.



CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Congressman Clyburn, thank you. Thanks for

joining us this Sunday and please come back, sir.



CLYBURN: Thank you very much for having me.



WALLACE: Up next, we'll bring in our Sunday group to discuss Twitter's

decision to ban President Trump from its platform. A reasonable effort to

prevent violence, or a restriction of free speech?



WALLACE: Coming up, Democrats clinch control of the Senate after two

historic wins in Georgia.



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): For the first time in six years, Democrats will

operate a majority in the United States Senate.



WALLACE: We'll ask our Sunday panel what the new majority means for the

Biden agenda.



REP. MADISON CAWTHORN (R-NC): When you rip the tongue out of somebody who

would speak against you, you don't prove them to be a liar, rather you just

prove that you're paralyzed with fear on the altar of oppression.



REP. PRAMILA JAYAPAL (D-WA): The reality is that Donald Trump committed

sedition. He incited a violent group of domestic terrorists, and

insurrectionists, to go to the Capitol.



WALLACE: Two members of Congress, Republican Madison Cawthorn and Democrat

Pramila Jayapal, reacting to Twitter's decision to ban President Trump.



And it's time now for our Sunday group.



Senator Mitch McConnell's former chief of staff and president of Cavalry

Consultants, Josh Holmes. Marie Harf, executive director of the Serve

America PAC. And Jonathan Swan from "Axios."



Jonathan, Donald Trump says that he doubts he ever would have been elected

president without Twitter. How is he taking the Twitter ban at this point?

And, more generally, what do you since is -- or what are you hearing is his

mood in his final days in the White House?



JONATHAN SWAN, NATIONAL POLITICAL REPORTER, "AXIOS": Well, I've had a

number of conversations with President Trump over the last few years about

Twitter and FaceBook and he said to me on several occasions that it's his

most powerful weapon, it's his most powerful tool, and he believes that.



He may not be wrong, by the way. I mean he -- it's the way that he

communicates directly with the American people. He goes around the

mainstream media. He can speak to -- I think he's combined audiences at

least 150 million, may be more than that. His Twitter audience was

something like 88 million and it's an incredibly intense following. There's

people who just are addicted his Twitter feed. So he will see this is a

huge blow to him.



I spoke to two people who have talked to the president in the last 24

hours. They told me he wasn't yelling or raging. He's, obviously, very

angry about it. I know inside the White House right now they're trying to

turn their attention for the next few days on how they can fight back

against these social media companies. So I wouldn't be surprised -- I know

that -- I mean one person last night said to me, everything's on the table.

I don't what that means policy wise. I said are we talking executive

orders? They said, everything's on the table.



I don't know what's achievable and what's realistic and what they can

actually do in terms of executive action. But I can tell you, they are

looking very, very hard at that and Dan Scavino, the president's social

media guy, is heavily involved in that.



WALLACE: Josh, Twitter is not a public utility, it's a private company. If

it says, as it does, that there is continuing talk about insurrection on

its platform, doesn't it have, one could argue, an obligation to police

that even if that rises up to the tweets of the president of the United

States?



JOSH HOLMES, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF TO MITCH MCCONNELL, PRESIDENT AND

FOUNDING PARTNER, CAVALRY: Well, they certainly have the ability as a

private company to do anything that they'd like to do, and that includes

platforming every conservative if they'd like to. I think the larger

problem here is any effort, historically-speaking, to stifle free speech

ultimately has resulted in making the problem that you're trying to cure

much, much worse because ultimately all of this speech gets funneled down

into smaller silos, to more extreme sects, to further radicalize and push

away sort of mainstream thought. And I think you can see that already

happening here.



I'm less concerned about this in terms of what it means for Donald Trump's

Twitter account. I'm more concerned about the precedent that it sets for

conservative speech going forward. And I think that is what most

Republicans and conservatives are looking at as a real problem for what

Twitter has done here.



WALLACE: Some of the blowback to the Twitter ban is based on how Twitter

explained, justified cutting off the president. I want to put up a couple

of explanations.



Twitter said the president talking about American patriots is being

interpreted on Twitter as support for the mob that attacked the Capitol.

Twitter says the president announcing he won't attend the inauguration may

encourage people to attack on January 20th because he won't be there.



Marie, is there some tortured reasoning there to ban President Trump from

Twitter and what about the decision of Amazon and other big tech companies

now to basically shut down Parler, which is a social media platform that

conservatives have chosen instead of Twitter and FaceBook?



MARIE HARF, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, SERVE AMERICA PAC AND FOX NEWS

CONTRIBUTOR:

Well, Chris, Donald Trump has arguably violated Twitter's rules that they

have for their platform for years now. So while these last tweets that he

posted may not have been his worst, certainly he has done worse things on

Twitter. They were, I think, probably the last straw.



And the most interesting part of Twitter's statement, actually, I think,

was the last statement, how they have information both from their platform

and from other sources that Donald Trump was encouraging violence around

the inauguration to come. So not just punishing him for violence that

already happened that left five people that on Wednesday, but that they

were looking forward and concerned about preventing further violence.



And when it comes to Parler, I mean Parler is an even worse version of

Twitter where we've see multiple people calling for Vice President Pence to

be killed, including people that have been on President Trump's legal team.



So I think these social media companies have always been drinking from a

fire hose when it comes to hate on their platforms. But when they saw and

insurrection jump from the pages of, you know, of Twitter from the posts of

Twitter to real life on Wednesday, it was different for them.



WALLACE: Right.



HARF: It became reality and not just words on a platform. And I think

that's why they took such drastic action.



WALLACE: Meanwhile, there are growing calls to remove President Trump

either through the 25th Amendment or through impeachment and trial in the

Senate.



Here is Republican Senator Pat Toomey. Take a look.



SEN. PAT TOOMEY (R-PA): I do think the president's behavior this week does

disqualify him from serving. I do think the president committed impeachable

offenses.



WALLACE: I don't think you can overstate how bitter feelings are in the

Republican Party towards President Trump. Just this morning, Pat Toomey,

that senator you just saw, has escalated and now says he believes that

Donald Trump should resign immediately.



And, over the weekend, a source close to Vice President Pence tells me that

when Pence, the mob had broken through and Pence had been taken down to a

bunker in the basement of the U.S. Capitol, that President Trump -- this is

coming from a source close to Pence -- President Trump never reached out to

inquire about Pence's safety and to this day has never condemned the people

that were in the Capitol on Wednesday calling to hang Vice President Pence.



All of this leads to the question, Josh, as the former chief of staff to

Mitch McConnell, what do you think are the prospects that the Senate, if

there's an impeachment, will vote to remove Donald Trump as president,

either -- either to convict him and remove him while he's still president

or even after he leaves, to convict him and say he can never run for office

again?



HOLMES: Well, I mean the behavior that you described just now, Chris, is

obviously abhorrent and I think that there is a much stronger case for

impeachment now than there certainly was a year ago when I strongly

disagreed with the case that was made.



I thought the interesting part of your interview with Representative

Clyburn was his suggestion that they would move to impeach in the House and

then hold the paperwork, essentially not giving it over to the Senate,

because it's important to note that once the Senate receives articles of

impeachment, they have to proceed expeditiously. It's not an option. They

actually have to do it.



You saw a memo over the weekend saying that they wouldn't move until the

19th, that they couldn't move until the 19th. If the papers were delivered

at that point, it would be literally right on top of the Biden

inauguration. Clearly Democrats don't want to do that. And so the

suggestion that Clyburn made there was that they would hold it for a period

of time.



Now, once it gets to the Senate, that's Chuck Schumer's Senate. Obviously

he's the new majority leader at that point and they're going to have to

proceed with a case and a trial. The Senate doesn't convict without hearing

evidence from both sides. I don't know ultimately where the votes lead. I

do know that their case is much stronger than it was a year ago.



WALLACE: All right, panel, we have to take a break. We'll leave it there.



When we come back, Joe Biden's agenda. With Democrats now in control of

Congress, what can he get through and what can Republicans still block?



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT-ELECT FOR THE UNITED STATES: I am focused now on us

taking control as president and vice president on the 20th and to get our

agenda moving as quickly as we can.



WALLACE: President-elect Biden ducking questions about impeachment as he

prepares to take office in just ten days.



And we're back now with the panel.



Josh, Joe Biden will have majorities in the House and Senate, but pretty

small ones, razor-thin, really, in both houses. Given the fact that he'll

have just 51 votes in the Senate, but that is enough for budget

reconciliation, it is enough to confirm your nominees if the Democrats all

line up behind him, what do you think that he can get through in the Senate

and what do you think Republicans will still be able to block?



HOLMES: Well, I think the first biggest decision he needs to make with

Democratic leaders is whether they want the first hundred days to be mired

in an impeachment trial about his predecessor, which, you know, it clearly

would have an impact on everything that -- from his legislative agenda to

his nominees.



The only thing that really changed on Tuesday with the two wins in Georgia

where the nominations and confirmations. He can clearly go through a

Democratic majority and work through those pretty quickly. But he's going

to need a substantial bipartisan effort to get any sort of legislation

across the finish line because of that 60 vote threshold. They do not have

the votes to try to limit the filibuster. So there's going to need to be

some bipartisanship.



The one caveat to that is the budget. If they can pass a budget, they can

then operate in this sort of arcane reconciliation rules that ultimately

allow them to change tax policy with a simple majority. That's a big thing

to watch in the first quarter and I think something that this

administration will focus on.



WALLACE: Marie, what's your sense of Biden's legislative calendar schedule?

What do you get the sense he's going to push first? What do you think he'll

put off until later in the year? And given the fact that, you know, it's

now just a few votes in the House and one vote in the Senate, do you think

there's some parts of the agenda that he campaigned on that are just going

to go on the back burner?



HARF: Well, Chris, I think, number one has to be getting his team in place.

And that involves dealing with everything from COVID to the economy and

jobs to national security. And so I do think that there's a strong sense

that confirmations have to happen immediately. And then paired with that is

the question of additional COVID relief for Americans. He has talked about

the $2,000 checks, getting more relief to small businesses, getting

unemployment relief to people. I think that will be a first priority as

well.



Obviously, the vaccination program isn't really legislative. I think

they'll probably be more focused on that through executive action and the

executive branch.



But I actually think that this is an opportunity for senators like Joe

Manchin, Chris Coons, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, the folks clustered

around the middle of both parties, to come together to help Biden get

things passed like infrastructure for example, things passed like tweaks to

our health care system. You know, Joe Biden did not campaign on huge,

radical change, he campaigned on working across the aisle to address things

like prescription drugs. And so I think that once we get through this

initial period of time where he gets his team in place and works to really

attack the coronavirus issue, those are the kinds of things he's going to

look at.



WALLACE: Wednesday afternoon, when the insurrectionist were still inside

the Capitol, President Trump put out this video.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This was a fraudulent

election, but we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have

peace.



WALLACE: Jonathan, from what your sources are telling you, does Donald

Trump think that after January 20th he still has a role to play in national

politics and that he still has a base that will follow and support him?



SWAN: Well, he does have a base that will follow and support him. It will

be the height of naivety to think that he doesn't. And, in fact, I think

people drastically overstating the extent to which Donald Trump is a

diminished figure after this. Yes, he's a -- of course he's a -- he --

there's no doubt he's lost some -- and Josh probably has a better read on

this than I do, some number of Republicans. He's certainly lost quite a few

elected Republicans.



But I don't -- I haven't seen any evidence yet that he's lost a huge

proportion of the Republican base who, you have to remember, was -- and we

know this both from data, like hard, quantitative data, but also from focus

groups and from anecdote and from activists in the field, that he had an

incredible bond with the Republican base. A very intense bond that I've

seen firsthand at many Trump rallies and there are some things -- I'm not

convinced that goes away at all.



So I think people should be very wary of dismissing Trump as somebody who

has serious power, his own type of power outside of Washington going far

beyond January 20th.



WALLACE: Josh, let's change and pivot more to the official party, the

elected officials, the party infrastructure. How much support has Donald

Trump lost over this last week inside that part of the GOP? Does he still

have support? Does he still have clout? Or to what degree has that

diminished?



HOLMES: Well, I mean, Chris, there's been a seismic change this week and I

think it's a combination of factors, obviously ending with what happened on

Wednesday. But there was a fatigue everything post-election of the

president focusing entirely on this, you know, fraudulent election message

that, you know, wasn't true. And most everybody knew it. But instead of

sort of getting behind what was ultimately going to be the future of the

party in two Georgia Senate races, the president continued to focus on how

we would be president ultimately. That began to chip away. And as the

rhetoric began to be more and more pointed, more and more away from the

future of the party, I think there has been a significant slide.



Where that ends with Wednesday, as you saw a number Republican senators

speaking very directly to this for the first time on the Senate floor. You

had senators like Tom Cotton, Mike Lee, Tim Scott representing sort of the

next stage of conservatism in Washington, D.C., begin to open a new lane

there.



Jonathan Swan is quite right that there is still a huge bases of support

within the Republican Party throughout this country, but we're beginning to

see the slow turn here.



WALLACE: All right, panel, thank you. See you next Sunday.



Up next, our "Power Player of the week." You're going to want to watch this

one. The gift of a chemistry kit unlocked one girl's imagination and she

has gone on to solve some of the world's problems.



WALLACE: She is just a teenager, but she's already accomplished more in a

few short years than most of us could even imagine doing in a lifetime. And

now she's earned a new title. Here's our "Power Player of the Week."



GITANJALI RAO, "TIME" MAGAZINE KID OF THE YEAR: Every day of my life I

spend using science and technology for kindness.



WALLACE (voice over): Gitanjali Rao, scientist, inventor and "Time"

magazines' first ever Kid of the Year.



Chosen from 5,000 candidates, she was honored for her body of work at the

age of 15.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You are Kid of the Year!



RAO: I'm hoping that I can prove that anyone can be an innovator if they

have the passion to do so.



WALLACE (on camera): You certainly don't act like a kid.



Any problem being called the Kid of the Year?



RAO: The reason I can do all of this is because I'm a kid. Kids come up

with better ideas than adults because we're not restricted by a box over

our head.



WALLACE (voice over): And think outside the box she does.



RAO: This fully functional device can help with --



WALLACE: She invented a device called Tethys, a quick, inexpensive tool to

detect lead in drinking water.



WALLACE (on camera): Is it true that the genesis, the impetus for this came

from seeing the lead contamination in Flint, Michigan?



RAO: Yes, that's totally true. It's just so unfair that so many kids my age

are essentially drinking poison every day.



WALLACE (voice over): She also developed Kindly, which uses artificial

intelligence to flag cyberbullying.



RAO: Kindly basically lets the user know that this might not be the nicest

thing to say. Helping the bully basically make a learning experience out of

it.



WALLACE: And there is Epione, the diagnosis opioid addiction at an early

stage.



RAO: The even cooler part is it gives you action items and a map of the

nearest addition centers and physician locations.



WALLACE: Inventions aside, Gitanjali reminded us she is still a kid.



RAO: Epione uses the protein expression from (INAUDIBLE) called -- my phone

(INAUDIBLE). OK.



WALLACE (on camera): That seems like a 15-year-old there.



RAO: Yes, that's a 15-year-old thing.



Good morning, everyone!



WALLACE (voice over): She's also helping other young people become

innovators.



RAO: So excited to be with you guys today.



WALLACE: Running workshops for tens of thousands of students.



RAO: That's what makes me so excited is knowing that I am playing a part in

a global movement and I am playing a part towards making global change.



WALLACE: And when she's not changing the world, she makes time for hobbies.



WALLACE (on camera): At age 15, you can't drive, but you can do what?



RAO: I can fly a plane!



WALLACE (voice over): Whether in a plane or a lab, Gitanjali Rao is flying

high.



WALLACE (on camera): If you can do all of this in your first 15 years on

earth, what do you think you're going to be able to accomplish over the

next 60 years?



RAO: I think that I'm just going to try and see what the world brings me

and continue making a positive difference with whatever I'm doing.



(END VIDEOTAPE)



pandemics. And let's say this, don't bet against her.



And that's it for today. Have a great week and we'll see you next FOX NEWS

SUNDAY.



