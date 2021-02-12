House impeachment managers lay out their case against Trump in Senate

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," February 10, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And this is a FOX News alert. Welcome to HANNITY.

Tonight, the unconstitutional Schiff sham show, impeachment charade, it continues to drag on in the U.S. Senate. If you haven't been watching the proceedings, you did not miss much.

So far, House impeachment managers played a heavily edited clip of President Trump from January 6th. And, of course, they can conveniently left out the part when he told the crowd that you will peacefully, patriotically let your voices be heard.

Now, the impeachment managers want you to believe that it wasn't just the president's January 6th speech that incited the, quote, insurrection -- their favorite word today.

Now, they were arguing that his prior comments about voter fraud, election integrity, and his belief that the election was stolen also caused the insurrection.

All right. If that's the new argument, tonight, we hold them to the same standard, which brings us tonight to exhibit A, and that is exposing today's hypocrisy. This in the case of former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams -- the longtime Democrat, pivotal in driving turnout in the 2020 presidential election, also the Senate runoffs.

Now, Georgia's dopey governor and the attorney general, they can learn a lot from her ability to organize on a statewide level. She herself fights for what she believes in. She works extremely hard. Frankly, I respect that.

In 2018, Abrams lost her race to governor. And despite the fact that she lost by -- well, over 50,000 votes, she refused to concede. She said the election was stolen. She told the voters she actually won.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STACEY ABRAMS, FORMER GEORGIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: This is not a speech of concession, because concession means to acknowledge an action is right, true, or proper. As a woman of conscience and faith, I cannot concede that.

But will I say that this election was not tainted, was not disinvestment and disenfranchisement of thousands of voters? I will not say that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you think the vote was stolen from you, the election was stolen from you?

ABRAMS: I think the election was stolen from the people of Georgia.

We had a little election back in 2018. And despite the final tally and the inauguration, and the situation we find ourselves in, I do have one very affirmative statement to make. We won.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Sound familiar?

Now, is that an incitement to insurrection?

To this day, over two years later, Abrams still refuses to concede. She says democracy failed Georgia. That mistakes clearly altered the outcome of the election. She even claimed there were tens of thousands of the example of voter suppression, fraud, abuse and that this was not a free and not a fair election.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Was the election in Georgia statewide free and fair election?

ABRAMS: It was not a free and fair election. We had thousands of Georgians who were purged from the rolls wrongly. It was not fair to the thousands who were forced to wait in long lines because they were in polling places that were under-resourced or worse they had no polling places to go to because more than 300 had been closed.

It was not fair to the thousands that were put on hold with the registrations. And it was not fair for those who filled up the absentee ballots and depending on the county you sent it to, it was counted or not counted assuming you received it in the time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Anyone in the media say she's a liar? Anyone in the media say this was insurrection language?

According to Abrams, she is the rightful governor of Georgia. Have Democrats ever accused, the media ever accused Stacey Abrams of inciting insurrection? Has anyone on the left even criticized her claims? Of course not.

Now, while Abrams refuse to accept result in Georgia, dozens of other top Democrats also refuse to this day to accept results in 2016. And that includes Hillary Clinton, herself.

After her humiliating loss, she challenged the legitimacy of the results. 2017, she called Donald Trump illegitimate president. In 2019, she said she would beat him again in 2020.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: I believe he knows he is an illegitimate president. He knows. He knows that there were a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out the way it did.

As I have been telling candidates who have come to see me, you can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee. And you can have the election stolen from you.

I do think that he knows that he is an illegitimate president. And because of that --

(APPLAUSE)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He is.

CLINTON: He is very insecure about it.

It wasn't on the level. It wasn't on the level in 2016. It could be once again not on the level.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So does anyone in the Democratic Party, the media mob, do they have a problem with Hillary Clinton's rhetoric? Did she insight insurrection? What about in August of last year when Hillary told Joe Biden not to concede the election under any circumstances.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances, because I think this is going to drag out and eventually I do believe he will win, if we don't give an inch, and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Don't concede under any circumstances. So are Democrats going to hold her accountable for the statements? Are they going to feign outrage as they always do?

What about Nancy Pelosi? 2017, speaker Pelosi tweeting, quote, our election was hijacked. There is no question.

A few months later, the corrupt, congenital, compromised liar, Adam Schiff said he had ample evidence that Trump partnered with the Russians to steal the election. We know that is a lie and a conspiracy theory.

And, of course, just last year, impeachment manager Jamie Raskin, that guy, he shared politically charged conspiracy theory that the Republicans were going to take away America's voting rights, and civil rights and healthcare and tweeting, we must fight -- oh, this sounds familiar -- fight like hell to stop the assault on healthcare and the constitution. It sounds like Donald Trump. It sounds like what they are all outraged about.

Another impeachment manager, Eric Swalwell, when he is not hanging out with his Chinese spy girlfriend, he also declared he would like to fight like hell.

It's an impeachable offense to tell Americans to fight like hell, right? Will Raskin, Swalwell, will they be impeached? Does that -- should they now recuse themselves from making that argument, as they are trying to do in the U.S. Senate?

Keep in mind, 2017, remember the deranged Bernie Sanders fan targeting the Republican lawmakers on the baseball field? Remember, he shot multiple people? Steve Scalise almost died that day and the following days in lead- up to the mass shooting.

The gunman contacted his congressional office ten times with the complaints about the Republican stance on healthcare. More recently, an angry mob of Democrats surrounded, attack Senator Rand Paul and his wife after the RNC. Rioters showing up at Senator Josh Hawley's front door where they harassed his wife and his young baby.

Others targeted the home of Senator Lindsey Graham, the home of Mitch McConnell was targeted and vandalized. He was confronted at a restaurant.

In May, a massive crowd of far left agitators attempted to breach the White House. Next door, then they lit historic St. John's Church, remember that, on fire.

What happened at the White House was only one example of what was a wave of summer violence and riots. And that left at least 30 people dead, injured thousands of police officers, a federal courthouse was attacked on weeks on end.

A police precinct literally burned to the ground. Others occupied. Businesses in the dozens of cities looted, vandalized, lit ablaze.

Retired police captain, remember David Dohrn? He was murdered while protecting one of those businesses in St. Louis.

Do you remember Horace Lorenzo Anderson Jr.? His father was on the show. He was murdered in the CHAZ/CHOP, autonomous, summer of love, spaghetti potluck dinners zone in Seattle.

Last year's riots left a wake of devastation, and most Democrats, most in the media didn't care. Some even condoned, some supported these so-called demonstrations. They wouldn't call them riots. They lied to our face and said mostly peaceful.

Then, Kamala Harris, on top of everything she said, promoting bail fund for the violent rioters arrested. One violent offender freed from jail twice because of this fund was now arrested for a third time. When is Kamala Harris going to be held responsible? When will any of the Democrats be held responsible for the violent rhetoric, their conspiracy theories, their lies, their hoaxes? Because if Trump is now guilty of inciting insurrection by saying the same thing as Stacey Abrams and Hillary Clinton, well, then there are dozens of other Democrats who should be held to the exact same standard.

In fact, we noticed that during their arguments this week, the Democratic impeachment managers, you know, two of which said fight like hell, well, easily talking about the members of their own party. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. DAVID CICILLINE (D-RI): He was impeached for inciting armed violence against the government of the United States of America.

REP. MAXINE WATERS (D-CA): And you push back on them, and you get tell them they're not welcome.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Donald Trump, the president of the United States, ordered the crowd to march on Congress and so the crowd marched.

SEN. CORY BOOKER (D-NJ): Go to the Hill today. Get up and please get up in the face of some congresspeople.

REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): He made statements lauding and sympathizing with the insurrectionists.

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Everyone beware, because they're not going to stop. It is going -- they are not going to stop before Election Day in November and they're not going to stop after the Election Day.

REP. JOE NEGUSE (D-CO): His rhetoric was dangerous and going to result in the deadly violence. And that's what makes this so different.

WATERS: The people are going to turn on them, they're going to protest. They're going to absolutely harass them.

REP. JOAQUIN CASTRO (D-TX): He urged them, again and again with increasingly forceful language to fight to stop the steal.

HARRIS: Stand up and fight for the best of who we are, and I'm prepared to fight. And I know how the fight.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The violence is what he deliberately encouraged.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I said no. I said, if we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.

NEGUSE: He didn't just tell them to fight like hell. He told them how, where, and when.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): We're going to keep fighting and fighting and fighting for this.

NEGUSE: He didn't stop it.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: You got to be ready to throw a punch.

NEGUSE: He didn't condemn the violence.

ERIC HOLDER, FORMER ATTORNEY GENERA: When they go low, we kick them.

NEGUSE: He incited it further.

WATERS: I will go and take Trump out tonight.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I will go and take Trump out tonight. Imagine if somebody said that about Biden.

Let me make one thing clear. We believe that every individual, they are responsible for their own actions and their own decisions.

I did not blame Bernie Sanders on this program. I went out of my way not to blame him for the fact that one of his supporters was violent against those people playing on ball field. But if the new standard is set by the Democratic Party, all of the people you just heard would be guilty of inciting insurrection based on their own words that they presented today. But they'll never hold themselves accountable ever, that you can depend on.

For Democrats, the rules don't apply to them. It's the same thing. Fight, fight, fight. Fight like hell. They used the exact same words.

Oh, words that could be viewed as insurrection. They defend that also. The hypocrisy is breath-taking.

Here with reaction, California Congressman Devin Nunes, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan.

I have nothing in common with the two Medal of Freedom winners but, you know, I wish I did. But, you now, quite not deserving. You guys, congratulations. Well-deserved by both of you.

REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Thank you.

REP. DEVIN NUNES (R-CA): Thank you.

HANNITY: Jim, you always say something and I always take note when you say it. The facts never change. We said that a lot --

JORDAN: Yeah.

HANNITY: -- on a lot of issues. In this case, the facts never change either.

JORDAN: No, no. Now, there's four principles and four facts. Four principles, this is unconstitutional. There was no due process afforded the president.

This does grave harm, third, it does grave harm to your First Amendment free speech rights. And fourth, it doesn't unify the country as Joe Biden said he wanted to do a couple of weeks ago.

And then the four facts that never change: how did the president incite a breach of the Capitol when the FBI knew ahead of time this was preplanned, when pipe bombs were found ahead of time before the president even had the rally, when Capitol Hill police asked for additional help, they asked for the National Guard to be there? And when the president specifically said, fourth and maybe most important, specifically said peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.

So, four principles, four facts will not change. No matter how much video the Democrats show and no matter how long they talk, those things are fundamental and the American people I think instinctively understand those key concepts and key facts.

HANNITY: I love taking their words and applying it to their fellow Democrats and the things they argue.

Devin Nunes, another big argument, besides the constitutional one which we can't ignore and the lack of the jurisdiction, which is pivotal to me. And that is that we now know that the FBI knew. We know that they had intelligence. We know there were numerous requests by the chief of the police or the capitol police for the National Guard to be called in. Six separate requests.

We know Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knew a week in advance, she said she was being told this is coming. And the fact is the FBI knew, investigators knew, they did nothing.

Okay. Now, the big question is, not only are we going to get to the bottom of that, but if they knew ahead of time, doesn't it blow this whole spontaneous incitement to insurrection out of the water? This whole argument?

NUNES: Well, the way, the thing I would look at, Sean, is they just don't have any evidence. They haven't had any evidence for five years. They corrupted the intelligence agencies. We just did an impeachment a year ago and, look, the same thing holds true today.

There should -- we should know exactly how many people entered that capitol. We should have an idea who was actually breaking the windows. We should actually interview all of those people and say did you talk to Donald Trump? Did you talk to anybody in the White House? I think that's what Jim is talking about, about having due process.

What's really happening here is that you got the radical left that's in total control of the government now. They don't want Donald Trump to win. They don't -- they fear his rallies. They fear that 74.5 million people voted for Donald Trump. That's what's really going on here.

The rest of America is wondering, why can't we get the vaccines for example in the state of California? Why is Joe Biden promising something that Donald Trump is already doing with a million vaccines a day?

So -- and then they're wondering, they're looking at the circus, what's happening on Capitol Hill, you went through the hypocrisy of the House impeachment managers. Most of these, this is like the "B" team. They are most radical. They have said conspiracy things. They are the conspiracy theorists.

Jim and I both know. We have to work with them every day for the last many years as they relentless attack Republicans and the president.

HANNITY: Not enough money to pay me to do that job. I would agree. You need multiple Medals of Freedom for that.

OK, I played the words, too, Congressman Jordan, of Stacey Abrams. I played the words of Hillary Clinton. Well, they sound eerily similar to those of Donald J. Trump. As a matter of fact, almost identical.

And then you see the fawning media reaction, which makes me think wow, they have a breath-taking double standard and rank hypocrisy like on most issues.

JORDAN: Yeah. No, it's what the Americans hate most, Sean. They are allowed to say that the election was stolen. Republicans can't. They're allowed to say fight like hell, Republicans can't.

They're allowed to have Thanksgiving with their family. Republicans aren't. We are not allowed to have Thanksgiving with ours. And Nancy Pelosi is allowed to walk around the metal detector that we have to walk through.

So, Americans are so sick of this. And then we got the language you talk about, where the Democrats last summer, Democrat members of the Congress said there needs to be more unrest in the streets while there was unrest in the streets and somehow that is not incitement. But when the president says peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard, they're going to impeach him?

I mean, this is -- this is what Americans so despise. There are a lot of things they hate about this town, they hate when they spend their money on crazy things, but what they mostly hate is the hypocrisy and the double standard that the elite in this town gets to have.

Right now, there's a -- there is a wall around the capitol to protect them but we can't put up a wall to protect the country? That's what ticks Americans off more than anything else, and that's why they so appreciate President Trump because he came here and did what he said and fought for things American families care about, and right now, they're seeing, as Devin said, this crazy circus of an impeachment.

HANNITY: You know, I'm a little torn Congressman Nunes, because Jim is right, we ought to get back to the people's business but on the other hand, I'd like to call Joe and Kamala and Nancy and Chuck and Maxine and Hillary Clinton, and Stacey Abrams and a bunch of other people to dig down deep into what the decision of incitement to insurrection means, what it is, so that you can present a case that, oh, we have to have the equal application of the law and standards. I would think that's fundamental -- which is a little difficult when you have Pat Leahy who already calls for a conviction presiding over the proceedings.

NUNES: The way that I see this, Sean, is that if social media platform, if some of these have been and some of these new upstarts can actually get back and going, we're going to be able to get good information out to the American people again. And, look, here's what's going to happen, if we start to get good information to the American people, Republicans have a good chance of taking control of the House in 2022.

Now, if that happens, and let's, for example, we don't know what's going to happen to Hunter Biden's laptop, we don't know what's going to happen with the Durham investigation, but I could see that the pressure will become great for us to actually have to impeach Biden.

HANNITY: Oh!

NUNES: Now, look, I don't want to do that.

HANNITY: Yeah.

NUNES: But you're going to have people that are going to be saying that. And so, we're going to be asked to kick members off their committees.

So all the members, every one of the impeachment managers that -- you just played the attacks on members of Congress that they were advocating for, every damn one of those guys could be removed from their committee in two years. That's where we're headed if the American people don't stand up to this nonsense.

HANNITY: Well, it's now up to the Senate, and then we'll see what they do.

All right. Congrats again to both of you. Devin Nunes, thank you. Jim Jordan, thank you.

Here now, the host of "Justice", Judge Jeanine Pirro, FOX News legal analyst, Gregg Jarrett.

Let's go to the legal side of this, the double standard glaring. But on the merits, on the legality of the Constitution, Judge?

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO, HOST OF "JUSTICE" ON FOX NEWS CHANNEL: It's not there. It's absolutely not there. If you want to talk about the political theater that they are calling a trial for impeachment, first of all, the fact that there isn't even a judge, justice of the Supreme Court sitting there and instead you have someone who is a senator who is going to rip his quasi mode -- his quasi mode robe off and then jump down and vote as a juror, I mean, it's just absurd.

And in addition to that, you've got a snap impeachment where there is no indictment, no bill of particulars. There is no incitement to insurrection. And ultimately, what they are doing is taking a private individual after he has left office, seeking to impeach him from a job that he's already left, and based upon free speech, political rhetoric, both sides of the views, while the country is looking for the vaccinations, help from the pandemic, trying to get their kids in school and border patrol officers are telling us that they feel their hands are being handcuffed by the administration. We've got all kind of the problems.

And this is political theater that will go nowhere that's got no beef to it. And it's not incitement to riot, it's not incitement to insurrection, whatever that is. It's a nothingburger.

HANNITY: Your legal analysis, Gregg Jarrett?

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: This is the problem with impeachment. We saw it yesterday. We saw it again today.

It is an inherently political exercise, masquerading as a legal one. This bears no resemblance to fairness and justice that must be dispensed in a trial. There are no rules of evidence. There's no standard of proof. There's no adherence to the law and justice.

And as a consequence, you get these cleverly edited videotapes that would never be allowed in a court of law. Over and over again, Democrats play the words of Donald Trump. And they conceal the exculpatory evidence, the most important evidence of all, Trump telling the crowd to act patriotically and peacefully to let their voices be heard. Not their fists or weapons.

Nowhere did the president meet the definition of "incitement." He didn't encourage the crowd to breach security to attack police, the threaten lawmakers, to engage in acts of violence and destruction. None of that.

If this were real trial, Democrats would actually have to present evidence of incitement. But they can't present it because it doesn't exist. And today they accused Trump -- they said Trump should be convicted because he was wrong when he told his supporters that the election was stolen. In America, I have news for Democrats, you have the right to be wrong, and the right to express wrong beliefs.

HANNITY: He was just echoing the comments of Stacey Abrams and Hillary, almost identical.

PIRRO: Right.

JARRETT: That's right.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you, both. Judge, thank you. And thank you, Gregg.

Coming up, Democrats' blatant double standard full display with this impeachment, you know, Schiff sham show, charade if you want to call it. Lindsey Graham weighs in.

Later on, he is fired up. How do I know? I talked to him. The great one, Mark Levin, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Now, once again, the Democrats' impeachment obsession has completely backfired on Capitol Hill, because as we've shown you earlier tonight, Democrats' violent, reckless, rhetoric over the last four years, it violates their own standards. They, themselves would be guilty of inciting insurrection.

And furthermore, the only way the Democrats can make their case against Donald Trump is to deceptively, as they have been, editing his remarks and lying about what he actually said on January 6th. This impeachment trial is devoid of facts. It's devoid of any compelling evidence, devoid of any constitutional basis.

Here to react to all of it, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

And if you compare the words that we played of Stacey Abrams and Hillary Clinton, and you intersperse the comments of the managers with the insurrectionist language of the left, guess what? It suits perfectly. It fits perfectly, doesn't it?

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Yeah. I hope the defense team is watching your show. But let me your viewers the not guilty vote is growing after today. I think most Republicans found the presentation by the House managers offensive and absurd. We all know what happened at the capitol was terrible. I hope everybody involved that broke in the capitol goes to jail.

But I don't remember any of these House managers saying a damn thing when they were trying to break into my house and going after Susan Collins and spitting on all of us. If this is a problem for a politician to give the speech that President Trump did, well, then Kamala Harris has a real problem because she actively engaged in bailing out rioters.

And here's what I would suggest. If you are a politician trying to raise bail for people accused of rioting, you are inciting more riots. But here's something that nobody has talked about that's important. If there is -- if there's preplanning, there's no incitement. Do you agree with that?

HANNITY: Yes, sir. That's you're asking them?

GRAHAM: OK. Here is what the managers did -- yeah, I'm asking you. But this is -- people said I didn't pay attention today. They're wrong.

The managers have got this cockamamie idea, absurd theory, that Donald Trump was monitoring the Proud Boys' website and other far right websites, and that he and Dan Scavino knew this was going to happen and they encouraged it. That is loony tunes.

And do you know why they're saying that, because if the president didn't know and it was actually preplanned, he's not guilty. So, for the first time today, they are trying to create a story line that Donald Trump was in on it before it happened, that he was monitoring the Proud Boys and other crazy websites and he knew they were going to come to Washington with the violence on their mind and he encouraged it. That is beyond bizarre.

This is not evidence. This is a liberal Democratic novel being presented as evidence.

HANNITY: Yeah. You know, I'm watching all of this and I'm applying the language and the standards that the Democrats are using in this case. Now they are saying that the president is challenging election results. Hillary Clinton still never accepted to this day that she lost to Donald Trump. Same with Stacey Abrams down in Georgia.

How -- the reason I think -- you tell me if I'm wrong -- they have to go backwards to lay the foundation is because the exact words of the president did not incite violence, nor did anybody ever know.

Now that we know people were plotting, planning, scheming --

GRAHAM: Steeper than they --

HANNITY: Go ahead, you go.

GRAHAM: Can I say something really quick?

HANNITY: You bet.

GRAHAM: New evidence makes you do that. The only reason they are trying to create this bizarre story line that Trump was in on it, along with Dan Scavino is that we now know after impeachment, that was done without a lawyer, without a hearing, without any witnesses that the FBI and the Capitol Hill police actually now understand this was preplanned. They were planting bombs the night before.

So the whole story line that Donald Trump caused this by the speech has fallen apart due to good law enforcement activity.

And here's what I want to know: What did Nancy Pelosi know and when did she know it? If it was widely known by the FBI and the Capitol Hill police, that people were planning to come to Washington before the 6th, to create violence, I want to know, did she know about that?

The whole story line originally was Trump created this from the speech. Now we know that people had this on their mind before he ever spoke, so they are playing this bizarre game of trying to get Trump in on it before January 6. This is why you don't want snap impeachments. Evidence really does matter.

HANNITY: Well, evidence matters big-time because it's now coming in.

All right. Now, walk us through the rest of the process here, because you get 16 hours to prosecute the case. The president's lawyers, they don't need 16 hours. I think they should do it in two, three, four max.

Walk us through. What happens?

GRAHAM: OK, OK. So here's what I would do. I'd take all of your videos. I mean, literally, you have got Democratic politicians being silent or encouraging acts of violence. I mean, you've got the sitting vice president, when she was a U.S. senator, telling people they're not going to stop, they shouldn't stop and trying to bail them out.

So, if I were the Trump team, I would expose the hypocrisy here and I would go after the argument that it was preplanned and the idea that the president was in on it is absurd. This thing is collapsing before their eyes, and the not guilty vote is growing. So it will be over by Sunday, I hope, for the good of the country.

HANNITY: The constitutional argument, it was preplanned; meaning, he couldn't have incited it, and the insurrectionist language of the left. Not that complicated.

GRAHAM: There you go.

HANNITY: Lindsey Graham, thank you.

All right. When we come back, he's fired up. The great one, Mark Levin, reacts to day two of this impeachment. Thank me. Don't go away.

HANNITY: Make no mistake. What is happening in the Senate, the sewer, the swamp is just theater. Complete with the hysteria, hyperbole and, of course, rank hypocrisy.

Here to explain more, I call him the great one, host of "Life, Liberty & Levin", number one show Sundays, 8:00 p.m., right here on the FOX News Channel, nationally syndicated radio host, Mark Levin.

Mark, this is your wheelhouse. You've got seven and a half minutes.

MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST, "LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN": Well, thank you.

First of all, we are watching one of the stupidest events by some of the stupidest people in American history, and history will fix this.

We have a man who slept with a Chinese spy as one of the House Democrat managers. We have a man in Raskin, who was one of the most loud opponents in one of the recent past elections of certifying the electors. We have a political party that cheered on Antifa and Black Lives Matter and called federal law enforcement storm troopers, and here they are bringing this Soviet-style case against the president of the United States.

Has there ever been any many -- this many stupid members of Congress in your life? The senators sit there, none of them walk out and say, I'm not going to participate in something so unconstitutional?

Let me show you how preposterous this is. Where is the video of Donald Trump over and over and over again supporting law enforcement, and law and order? Where are the videos of the police groups endorsing Donald Trump for president of the United States? They didn't show that.

Then we have an insurrection. This is a very weird thing. We have Mark Meadows, the former chief of staff to the former president on national TV on Sunday, Maria Bartiromo's program, said that president of the United States Trump called or made available 10,000 national guardsmen to Washington, D.C., in early January.

So, let me get it straight, Raskin. So, the president of the United States was leading a militia, an insurrection against the very national guardsmen he called up. Now, does that make sense to anybody? No, that doesn't make sense to anybody.

And why would they wait until January 6 to have the insurrection? Well, they were going to count electors. Well, if you're going to lead an insurrection, you don't care if they're counting electors or not. Why don't you do it five days after the election? In fact, they haven't even started counting the electors when this insurrection began, this attack on the capitol building.

Now, let me tell something to the American people -- every single video that was introduced by Raskin and the other stooges on the left is inadmissible in any court in America, in any advanced society. They have no reliable information, no relevant guide of any kind to anything, period. It has -- all of it is inflammatory.

Affidavits signed by defendants that are drawn up by the lawyers making generalizations. Yes, I attacked and I committed crimes because I thought Trump was directing me, it doesn't matter. The tooth fairy they could think directed them. That has no relevance. That would be inadmissible in a court of law.

Well, Donald Trump spent months, months raising the illegitimacy of this election, stolen election, allegations of fraud. That has absolutely no legal relevance either. If it did we should take crime tape and wrap it around the whole damn capitol building and apply it to every member of the House and Senate.

But even more than that, does everybody remember the post office was underfunded? Everybody remember the disappearance of the mailboxes? Everybody remember how the Democrats and the media were saying Donald Trump is going to suppress the vote in black and the minority communities? LeBron James, we don't have enough -- remember all that? Setting the stage so if Donald Trump won re-election to claim that it was illegitimate?

The Russia collusion crowd is back. The liars, pathological liars are back. Just because they dress up as the congressmen and senators doesn't much matter.

What is lacking here? All the talk and video, what's lacking? Evidence.

Where is the evidence that Trump worked with a single individual or single one of the groups? There is no evidence.

Where is the evidence that anything he said in that speech resulted in the attack on that capitol? Lindsey Graham has said it. It was in "The New York Times" of all places. This was all preplanned.

The FBI knew it might be coming. They were tipped off about it. There are many questions. What the hell did the FBI know and when did it know it?

We know the sergeant of arms of the house was told by the former chief of the capitol police, you better get national guardsmen here and more help. What did he do? Nothing. Did he tell Nancy Pelosi? That would be a good question.

Not only that, the sergeant of arms of the Senate was told. Who does that person report to? Reported to McConnell. What did McConnell know? What did they do?

It seems the only person that called up the National Guard for potential use was Donald Trump and nobody else.

So what else? We are to believe that Donald Trump was going to send militants up against the National Guard. We're to believe that Trump was planning day after day for months after months, according to these House managers an insurrection, right in front of our faces, we just didn't know it.

Now, here is the thing. The problem is, let me read you some language. Let me read you some language and ask you -- I wrote example of the language that might be inciteful and incendiary.

Suppose Donald Trump said, I want to tell you, Pelosi, I want to tell you, Schumer, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions. What if Trump said that, then they may have a point, right? But Donald Trump didn't say that.

That's what Chuck Schumer said on the steps of the Supreme Court of the United States. He said I want to tell you, Pelosi, I want -- excuse me. I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.

So, Raskin and Swalwell and the other stooges, do you think it's inciteful? Yeah, it's very inciteful.

One other thing, they stormed the Capitol and overturned the results of the election they didn't vote in. CNN did a little bit of review of some of these people who've been charged with crimes. Do you know what they found out? A bunch of them never voted. A bunch of them never voted.

What's happening here in the Senate a disgrace. You don't have a right. I don't care what scholars say, my friend Ted Cruz says or anybody else. You cannot impeach a private citizen. You cannot have a trial on a private citizen. You don't have the power to prohibit a private citizen, a former public official from running again. We have a rogue impeachment, a rogue House, a rogue Senate, a rogue trial, and we have an innocent man at Mar-a- Largo who deserves a hell of a lot better than this. This is a disgrace. A disgrace. That's it.

HANNITY: The great one, Mark Levin. Don't miss his show, Sunday nights at 8:00 p.m. on FOX News Channel.

Coming up, another national anthem fiasco in professional sports. There's a surprising person at the center of it. Herschel Walker, Leo Terrell, Leo 2.0, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Now the NBA appears to have issued a stern rebuke of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban following the remarks that the team would no longer play the national anthem before home games. The NBA said in a statement, quote: With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming back fans into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem to keep with long standing league policy.

In response, Cuban told ESPN tonight that he never made a final decision but did express concerns about playing the anthem. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARK CUBAN, MAVERICKS OWNER: Listening to the community, there were quite a few people that voiced their concerns or really their fears that the national anthem did not fully -- did not fully represent them, that their voices were not being heard.

But the real issue is how you -- how do you express voices of those who feel the anthem doesn't represent them or causes them consternation?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, tonight, a record instrumental version of the anthem was played before the Mavericks-Hawks game in Dallas.

Here to break it all down, civil rights attorney, FOX News contributor, Leo Terrell, Leo 2.0, along with Heisman trophy winner, football legend, Herschel Walker.

Herschel, I'm kind of hoping you might consider running for high office in Georgia, before we get to that. Would you consider that?

LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah!

HERSCHEL WALKER, FORMER NFL PLAYER: Well, it's something that -- it is something that, you know, I have thought about it. And I thought about it because all the people talking about the impeachment and they should be impeached first of all, because the oath that you take to go to office is to protect the Constitution of the United States, foreign and domestic. And it doesn't seem that they are protecting it. So, we got to people in office that's going to protect that. But, you know, you are talking about Mark Cuban, which is someone I respect a great deal, and he's done so much for a lot of people.

But I think he got this one wrong. But I was so happy to see the leadership finally step in to the place, and no, no, no. We're going to do the right thing and play the national anthem.

HANNITY: You know, Leo, a lot of people fought, bled and died fighting for our liberties and freedom and they fought under that flag, and the flag was still there.

Heavy price was paid for -- we can have all political differences. Can't we all agree that this country allows us to right wrongs, correct injustices, we've come far, we have far to go?

TERRELL: That's absolutely correct. And what I would find amazing is that what Mark Cuban did and what he said on ESPN is appeasement to the millionaires, predominantly minority, millionaires enjoying the greatness of this country.

You see the NBA, Sean, is a left wing socialist sports organization. Economically, they are in bed with China. They support Black Lives Matter and now, they are talking about the social injustice. If -- these are millionaires who don't vote. If they really care about social injustice, let's work on black on black crime, let's start working on school choice, but these millionaires are being victim, and I find it insulting.

This argument of systemic discrimination, which the NFL said, does not exist. Who is the boogeyman who has implemented systemic discrimination? It does not exist in America because of that flag, because people sacrificed, and gave a lot for this country.

HANNITY: You know, Herschel, I don't know, maybe I'm a little old fashioned. I like the pledge and I like the national anthem. It's a reminder of who we are. But sports is the area where, you know, it seems to transcend race.

People cheer, I love football players and the games, to get the big circle, a lot of people pray, both teams, right? The fans -- I don't think they're thinking about the race of players that they love, and idolize, are they?

WALKER: They are not thinking about that at all. You know, when you talk about team, there's a team not me. And when you're talking about me, you're only talking about yourself. And Leo was correct.

I think what is happening right now is we've gotten spoiled. We have gotten spoiled that we've forgotten about all the blessing that we have been in a great country that we are in America, that we're not fighting for America, and that's what we need to do right now. Everyone need to stop for a moment and think that you have to fight for America, put America first. And I'm not saying put in other country down.

But what I'm saying is you got to put America first and then you can help someone else outside of that. Right now, we have become a country that the wealthy people, the millionaires are now saying America is bad. All the leaders in Washington saying America is bad. And the working man and working woman are paying a price with their lives, are paying the price with their livelihood by losing their business.

And, you know, I'm going to be a working man on this. You know, we got to get back to America first. And what I mean by that is put in people back to work, put in people back in school, get in these people back together, and believing in this country, believing in this Constitution and running this country the way it should be ran.

HANNITY: Leo, the question is, should it be Herschel Walker for governor or Herschel Walker for Senate in the great state of Georgia?

TERRELL: I like -- first of all, let me say here to you, Mr. Herschel Walker, and Sean Hannity, it's Herschel Walker for governor. And I move to Georgia the day he announced.

HANNITY: I like that. Well, you got two endorsements, although maybe you'll tell me, Sean, we're friends, don't endorsement. It won't help me. I'll do whatever you want.

All right. Thank you, both.

More HANNITY right after this.

HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that is all the time we have left this evening. Please don't forget to set your DVR so you never miss an episode of HANNITY and tell your friends. We're always independent. We do our own research. We don't follow the media mob. We will never be them. We seek to give you the truth, every night, news you won't get from the mob.

Now, let not your hearts be troubled. Why? The news continues, and Laura Ingraham brings it next -- Laura.

