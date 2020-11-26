Holiday travelers juggle risks, rewards amid COVID-19 infection spike

This is a rush transcript from “Special Report” November 25, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Good evening, welcome to

Washington. I'm Michael Emanuel in for Bret Baier.



Breaking tonight, President Trump pardons former National Security Adviser

Michael Flynn. We will have details shortly.



Right now, millions of Americans are taking planes, trains and automobiles

to Thanksgiving holiday destinations. That travel comes despite pleas from

the government to stay at home and limit gatherings in order to minimize

the spread of the coronavirus. We will have complete coverage of that in a

moment.



But we will begin with the Flynn pardon, the retired Army Lieutenant

General was a central figure in the Trump transition in 2016 and his

prosecution was key to years of trouble for President Trump. Correspondent

Kristin Fisher starts us off tonight from the White House. Good evening,

Kristin.



KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Evening, Mike.

Well, we knew that President Trump was planning to do this. We just didn't

know when. And about two hours ago, he made it official as he often does on

Twitter. The President said "It is my great honor to announce that General

Michael Flynn has been granted a full pardon. Congratulations to General

Flynn and his wonderful family. I know you will now have a truly fantastic

Thanksgiving."



Well, Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts

with then Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. It was one of the first major

courtroom victories for special counsel Robert Mueller.



But about a year ago, Flynn tried to withdraw that guilty plea. His

attorneys argued that he'd been entrapped by people like fired FBI agent

Peter Strzok.



And then this spring, Attorney General Bill Barr tried to have the case

against Flynn dismissed. Barr accused Strzok of setting up a perjury trap.

It was a charge that Strzok at the time dismissed as ludicrous.



Well, that request to get the case dismissed was still pending when

President Trump granted the full pardon this afternoon.



Now, Democrats are furious. Congressman Adam Schiff said in response,

"Donald Trump has repeatedly abused the pardon power to reward friends and

protect those who covered up for him. This time he pardons Michael Flynn

who lied to hide his dealings with the Russians. It's no surprise that

Trump would go out as he came in, crooked to the end."



So, today's pardon brings to an end a years long battle for the retired

lieutenant general. He was one of the people identified as a potential

threat way back in the summer of 2016 when the FBI first open that

counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign, which was

codenamed Crossfire Hurricane.



Another one of those people, Paul Manafort, who's also talked about

potentially receiving a pardon before the president leaves office. And so

is Roger Stone, who was granted clemency but not a full part in over the

summer.



Now, while President Trump was tweeting about this part and his legal team

has been in Pennsylvania. Now the state certified the election results just

yesterday, but today, a judge issued an ordering that that certification,

the fulfillment of that certification be delayed until another hearing on

Friday.



But Pennsylvania's Democratic Attorney General says it is a done deal and

he put out a statement that reads in part "Today's order does not impact

yesterday's appointment of electors for Joe Biden", Mike.



EMANUEL: Kristin Fisher starting us off on the North Lawn. Kristin, many

thanks.



Let's get more on the pardon of former National Security Adviser Michael

Flynn and reaction from the Justice Department. Correspondent David Spunt

joins us this evening. Good evening, David.



DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Mike, good evening

to you. The Justice Department all the way up to Attorney General Bill Barr

wanted the Michael Flynn case dropped out it was very unique in that

instance. Fox News just received a statement from a DOJ official not long

ago, I want to read it in part. It's about this pardon and it's separated

into three different parts.



It says first, the Department was not consulted. We were given a heads up

today.



Second, we would have preferred to see if Judge Sullivan would act and for

the matter to be resolved in court. We were confident in the likelihood of

our success in the case.



Number three. That being said, this is obviously an appropriate use of the

president's pardon power.



Mike, until the pardon this was an active case. Judge Emmett Sullivan heard

from the Department of Justice and Flynn's attorneys about why they wanted

to drop the case of someone who pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI.

Sullivan was set to rule any day now.



And we've heard a lot about Sidney Powell from the election, but she's been

with Michael Flynn after he fired his first attorney. Earlier this fall,

Miss Powell said an open court to Judge Sullivan, she personally asked

President Trump not to pardon General Flynn. Hoping that he would get off

on his own.



Well, a pardon it is, this is a power that the president will only have for

a few more months as he is in office. But Mike, what has always made this

case so unique is the fact that you had the prosecution and the defense on

the same side saying they want to drop this case.



The Department of Justice said they wanted to go through the process with

the judge. But ultimately, they got their wish granted tonight. This case

is now over, Mike.



EMANUEL: Fascinating developments. David Spunt, thanks a lot.



Also breaking tonight, we are experiencing anything but a normal

Thanksgiving holiday this year. The death toll in the U.S. from the

coronavirus is now more than 260,000 with almost 12.7 million infections.



But even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged

Americans not to travel, millions are disregarding that recommendation.

That means the biggest crowds at airports since the pandemic began.

Correspondent Charles Watson is at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta

tonight. Good evening, Charles.



CHARLES WATSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Good evening,

Mike. Overall, airlines are expected to see about 50 percent less traffic

this year compared to last year. Fewer people, but still alarming for

public health officials who are pleading with Americans to stay home as

coronavirus infections continue to skyrocket out of control.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WATSON (Voice over): More than 4 million people have filed through TSA

airport checkpoints across the nation since Friday. For some, it's the

first time on a plane since the pandemic began.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I haven't seen my stepmom in two years since my dad

passed away, so I just thought I would go get away for seven days.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think it was definitely a scary thing at first. And

now that, you know, the pandemics around what, 10 months later that its

people are starting to care less about it.



WATSON: But as more Americans choose to travel despite CDC guidance to stay

home, some cities and states are ramping up efforts to control the viruses

spread.



In Los Angeles, everyone coming through an airport will have to sign a form

acknowledging California's recommended 14-day quarantine.



L.A.'s mayor says it's necessary because if the current rate of COVID-19

cases hold steady, the nation's second largest city will be out of hospital

beds by Christmas.



ERIC GARCETTI (D), MAYOR, LOS ANGELES: Emergencies and essential work

travel should be the only excuse why we get on a plane anywhere.



WATSON: The New York sheriff's office is adding checkpoints at bridges to

enforce its quarantine.



BILL DE BLASIO (D), MAYOR OF NEW YORK CITY: We're going to be constantly

monitoring people that are not in quarantine when they're supposed to be,

we have to apply penalties.



WATSON: Oregon Governor Kate Brown posted a video on Twitter urging

Oregonians to simply uninvite some of their Thanksgiving guests, while the

governors of Maryland and Pennsylvania promised a more visible police

presence, plus citations and fines in an effort to clamp down on potential

super spreader gatherings.



GOV. TOM WOLF (D-PA): If we all do this together, we're going to defeat

this virus.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATSON (on camera): And Vermont's governor warns students not to attend to

any Thanksgiving events this weekend with people outside of their immediate

family. If they do, it will be mandatory remote learning for at least a

week when schools back in session, Mike.



EMANUEL: Charles Watson, thanks a lot.



The Democratic mayor of Denver is taking heavy criticism tonight. Michael

Hancock flew to Mississippi to spend the holiday with family after telling

his constituents to stay home.



There is also major controversy tonight in Southern California over a

policy that could cost countless jobs. Correspondent Jeff Paul shows us

tonight from Santa Monica, California. Hello, Jeff.



JEFF PAUL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Yes Mike, after

urging people of Denver not to fly for the Thanksgiving holiday, it appears

the mayor there did just that. Mayor Michael Hancock took a flight this

morning from Denver to Mississippi to be with his family for the

Thanksgiving holiday.



A communications director didn't respond to Fox when we reached out for an

explanation. A spokesperson did however confirmed a trip and said the mayor

will quarantine once he's back. But it was just on Friday when the mayor

told folks in Denver to do and not do what he just did.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MICHAEL HANCOCK (D) MAYOR OF DENVER: I'm asking, I'm urging, I'm pleading

with everyone, please stay home. Please only go out for essential services.

Stay home, maybe put up holiday decorations but stay at home.



PAUL (Voice over): The mayor even tweeting earlier today to "Stay at home

as much as you can" and to "avoid travel".



Meanwhile, here in Los Angeles County, citing a surging COVID cases, the

Health Department's ban on outdoor dining goes into effect tonight at 10:00

p.m. They still can do to go orders but businesses say they don't make as

much money. Therefore, a lot of people will likely lose hours or some might

lose their jobs entirely.



One restaurant manager we spoke with says they could be forced to lay off

as much as 50 percent of their staff.



ROMAN KOSHEVOI, RESTAURANT OWNER: I don't know what to do because we were

following all of their safety protocols from the city all this time and we

were trying to do all of our best to keep the place like open and running.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PAUL (on camera): Now, a lawsuit was filed to keep all of this outdoor

seating up and running. A judge denied that request to overturn the ban but

did tell the plaintiffs that if they brought forth some substantial

evidence, he would look at the case again, Mike.



EMANUEL: Already extremely tough times for the restaurant industry. Jeff

Paul, thanks a lot.



Joe Biden says his presidency will not be a third Obama term. The

president-elect is also saying he will not use the Justice Department to go

after his predecessor. Correspondent Peter Doocy reports tonight from

Wilmington, Delaware where Biden made his Thanksgiving address. Good

evening, Peter.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Mike, good

evening. Right now, the president-elect his motorcade to Rehoboth Beach

where he says he plans to forego family traditions and celebrate a socially

distanced Thanksgiving with just three other people as he looks ahead and

tries to figure out ways to make the U.S. government a lot more hands on

fighting COVID-19.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: More testing will find

people with cases and get them away from one another, slowing the number of

infections.



DOOCY (Voice over): Warnings for weeks about the dangers of a delayed

transition --



YOHANNES ABRAHAM, BIDEN TRANSITION EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: Lack of access to

current classified operations or back channel conversations that are

happening, really put the American people's interest as it relates to their

national security at risk.



DOOCY: -- are no more. Officials now say that presidential daily briefing

can wait.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We expect the first briefing to take place on Monday.



DOOCY: And even though his Cabinet will be filled with Obama White House

alumni.



BIDEN: This is not a third Obama term.



DOOCY: Obama's book promo included this criticism of Hispanics who voted

for Trump.



BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The fact that Trump

says racist things about Mexicans, they think that's less important than

the fact that, you know, he supports their views on, you know, gay marriage

or abortion, right?



DOOCY: Immigration reform is something Biden plans to address in his first

100 days.



BIDEN: I will send a immigration bill to the United States Senate with a

pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people in America.



DOOCY: Biden is also now hinting Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are

long shots for Cabinet spots.



BIDEN: Taking someone out of the Senate, taking someone out of the House,

particularly a personal consequence, is really a difficult decision would

have to be made.



DOOCY: His more immediate goal is to try to get people to take personal

responsibility this holiday.



BIDEN: We're at war with the virus, not with one another.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY (on camera): Joe Biden barely ever spoke about Michael Flynn as a

candidate. But remember earlier this year, he claimed that while in office,

he had no knowledge of a criminal investigation into Flynn. Even though we

found out that on Trump's inauguration day, Susan Rice wrote a memo

detailing a meeting she was in where President Obama said he wanted the

Flynn matter handled by law enforcement agencies by the book and she listed

one of the participants in that meeting as being Joe Biden, Mike.



EMANUEL: Peter Doocy live in Wilmington. Peter, thanks a lot.



There are still nine uncalled races in the House. One of those is in New

York's 22nd district where Republican candidate Claudia Tenney is blaming

Governor Andrew Cuomo for the slow pace of the count. A judge has paused

the process until next week.



Republicans lead in all the undecided races so far, including five in New

York, two in California, which would give the GOP four flips in that state

and one each in Louisiana and Iowa. The balance of power right now has

Democrats with 222 and Republicans with 204. The second recount of

Georgia's presidential vote is underway tonight.



Also this evening, an unusual invitation from one of the Republicans

fighting to stay in the Senate. Correspondent Steve Harrigan has tonight's

update from Atlanta. Good evening, Steve.



STEVE HARRIGAN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Good evening,

Mike. That presidential recount is underway in Georgia. It's a machine

recap scheduled to be finished by December 2nd. This is actually the third

time that the presidential votes, five million of them will be counted in

Georgia. Officials say they don't expect any changes from a Joe Biden lead

of about 12,000 votes. That vote has already been certified by Georgia's

governor.



Keep in mind, the two Senate runoff elections are scheduled for January

5th, they could determine who controls the Senate. In the U.S. we've seen a

string of high-profile visitors here in Georgia to campaign for each side.

Republican Senator David Perdue said he welcomes the presence of liberal

Democrats campaigning for his opponent.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. DAVID PERDUE (R-GA): Oh, I want to buy her ticket. I want her to come

(INAUDIBLE) absolutely. Listen, what she says is just profound. She said

look, we have to win those two seats in Georgia because we do not want to

negotiate.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HARRIGAN: Jon Ossoff said the only thing Republicans have to offer are

negative attack ads.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JON OSSOFF (D), SENATORIAL CANDIDATE FOR GEORGIA: The two Republican

incumbents aren't even running any positive ads. The GOP has no leader, has

no vision and has no agenda except spreading fear and ensuring that Joe

Biden fails.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HARRIGAN (on camera): More than $270 million have already spent on T.V. ads

here for that -- those runoff races, and more than 700,000 people have

requested absentee ballots. That is three times as many requests as just

two years ago. Mike, back to you.



EMANUEL: Steve Harrigan, live in a hot spot of American politics, Atlanta,

Georgia. Steve, many thanks.



Stocks were mixed, the Dow lost 174, the S&P 500 fell six, NASDAQ gained

57.



Up next, how Facebook may have been manipulating its own rules to control

the information you see on your news feed.



EMANUEL: "BREAKING TONIGHT", Denver's democrat mayor is apologizing for his

decision to travel for the holiday after urging his constituents to stay

home. We told you about Mayor Michael Hancock's trip to Mississippi a bit

earlier. Now, he has issued a statement asking for forgiveness and

recognizing he disappointed a lot of people.



In Maryland, Baltimore County Public Schools have been the victim of a

ransomware cyberattacks. Schools and offices were closed today. the local

teachers association advised its members not to connect to the district

network or access district e-mail from cell phones.



The NFL is moving tomorrow's scheduled game between Pittsburgh and

Baltimore to Sunday because of positive coronavirus tests on the Ravens.

Two other games are still on the Thanksgiving schedule as is SPECIAL

REPORT.



We are learning more tonight about how Facebook may have changed its

operating procedures right after the election to control which news sources

were featured on its platform. Correspondent Gillian Turner takes a look

tonight.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GILLIAN TURNER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): In the days

immediately following the November third election, Facebook CEO Mark

Zuckerberg reportedly green-lit an emergency change to the platform's news

feed algorithm. The mechanism that determines which news stories billions

of people around the world see and with Senate Democrats in a recent

hearing applauded Facebook's effort to tame online chatter about ballot

irregularities and claims of fraud. At least some of it, clearly

misinformation.



SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL (D-CT): You've tried to slow its insidious spread.

That's not censorship, that's moral and civic responsibility.



TURNER: Now, a new report reveals how Facebook execs searched for a quick

fix to the swirling claims of voter fraud and irregularities online. They

laser in on the so-called NEQ score, short for News, Ecosystem, Quality,

which according to the New York Times is a secret internal ranking it

assigns to news publishers based on signals about the quality of their

journalism.



According to Facebook sources, Zuckerberg agreed to increase the weight the

algorithm gives to these scores in order to make authoritative reporting

and stories more prominent.



The outlets they reportedly chose to highlight: CNN, The New York Times,

and NPR. While posts from outlets like Breitbart became less visible.



Prominent Republican social media hawk, Senator Josh Hawley, tweeted, "Big

tech wants to control all news in America and soon will if we don't stop

them."



This echoing his views that social media titans do indeed censor voices

they disagree with.



SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): It is time we took action against these modern-day

robber barons.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TURNER: The head of Facebook's integrity division says all these changes

are temporary, they were never meant to be permanent. So, now, the big

question is whether senate regulators will step in and actually start to

rein in the big tech platform. Something that so far, they've declined to

do. Mike.



EMANUEL: Gillian, thanks a lot.



President-elect Biden is getting criticism from progressives over some of

his administration's staffing selections when he announced his national

security team there was one glaring omission, his defense secretary.



National security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has details tonight. Good

evening, Jennifer.



JENNIFER GRIFFIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL NATIONAL SECURITY CORRESPONDENT (on

camera): Mike, the odds-on favorite has long been Michele Flournoy, a well-

known establishment defense policy expert known for her hard-nosed realism

and bipartisan support.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GRIFFIN (voice over): Flournoy would break the ultimate glass ceiling,

becoming the first female secretary of defense. Biden clearly likes her. In

2016, as she introduced him, he addressed the rumor that Hillary Clinton

planned to pick her for the top Pentagon job.



MICHELE FLOURNOY, FORMER DEFENSE UNDERSECRETARY: These traits make him the

ideal candidate or keynote for us to hear from today -- sorry.



BIDEN: Well, Madam Secretary, I mean, I don't know. I'm writing a

recommendation for you though.



GRIFFIN: Flournoy held the number three spot at the Pentagon during the

Obama administration, and has been described as instrumental in pushing

then-defense secretary Robert Gates to support the Osama bin Laden raid

when he preferred an airstrike.



In 2012, on the eve of talks with Iran, she hinted at plans to strike

Iran's nuclear program.



FLOURNOY: And I can assure you, the Pentagon planning for this is

incredibly robust.



GRIFFIN: And when asked what President Trump got right on foreign policy --



FLOURNOY: I do think we needed to open our eyes to a more competitive

situation with a rising China.



GRIFFIN: Her ties to the defense industry having established a consulting

firm with Antony Blinken, Biden's choice for secretary of state has put her

in the crosshairs of progressives and members of the Congressional Black

Caucus who want a more diverse pick.



Also on Biden's shortlist is Jeh Johnson, President Obama's former DHS

secretary. He was the Pentagon's general counsel during the bin Laden raid

and led the task force that recommended the repeal of Don't Ask, Don't

Tell.



He recently spoke at Liberty University and outlined what America should

expect from its leaders. "Too often politicians pay no price for a lie, or

even a crime. Instead, we conveniently overlook the bad behavior by saying,

but I like his policies, or the economy is doing great."



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GRIFFIN (on camera): Johnson, like Flournoy, has defense industry ties

having served on the board of Lockheed Martin. President-elect Biden has

indicated he will announce his choice next Tuesday. Mike?



EMANUEL: Jennifer Griffin, thanks very much.



Up next, "FOX & FRIENDS WEEKEND" co-host Pete Hegseth on his new book about

modern warriors.



First, here is what some of our Fox affiliates around the country are

covering tonight. Fox 26 in Houston as the U.S. Border Patrol temporarily

closes a converted warehouse in McAllen that the Obama administration

opened in 2014 to hold unaccompanied children who crossed the border

illegally.



According to Associated Press reports at the time, the border patrol was

overwhelmed by 52,000 unaccompanied minors who were arrested during the

Obama administration. The facility will now be closed for renovation and

will reopen in 2022.



Fox 2 in Detroit as Kalkaska County in northern Michigan throws its support

behind an impeachment resolution against Democrat Governor Gretchen

Whitmer. She has come under fire for her restrictions on businesses during

the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican Speaker of the Michigan House

calls the impeachment effort a distraction.



And this is a live look at New York from Fox 5. One of the big stories

there tonight, preparations for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

It will go on tomorrow with changes for safety. The usual 2-1/2-mile route

through crowded Manhattan has been scrapped in favor of concentrating

events to a one-block stretch of 34th Street.



That's tonight's live look "OUTSIDE THE BELTWAY" from SPECIAL REPORT. We'll

be right back.



EMANUEL: We are going to spend some time tonight talking about American

heroes who happen to be modern warriors. Pete Hegseth is co-host of "FOX &

FRIENDS WEEKEND", and author of the new book, Modern Warriors. It is the

first in a series of books in the Fox News imprint, featuring many of the

people you see on this very channel. Pete joins us this evening. Pete,

welcome.



PETE HEGSETH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Hey, Mike. Thanks for having me.

Appreciate it.



EMANUEL: An excerpt from retired Army Ranger Captain Sean Parnell, quote,

"Half of my life we've been at war. That's all we've known. And yet most of

America has no concept of what it means to fight in a war or to defend

freedom at all. And to me that's very, very problematic." Your thoughts on

that point, Pete?



HEGSETH: Absolutely. We want to bring people inside war and the human side

of it, and these 15 individuals are a perfect example of that. Mike, we do,

on TV we might do a three-and a-half minute segment with a Green Beret or

Army Ranger, and it just doesn't do it justice. And so on FOX Nation,

"Modern Warriors," where we do long form conversations, grab a beer, let's

talk real about combat, and they get candid and raw and politically

incorrect, and there's always some humor.



That's what's in this book, too. I sat down with them, and said talk to me

when the bullets are flying. Talk to me about when that helicopter is about

to land. What are your fears? What are your hopes? What are your anxieties?

How do you manage sacrifice, coming home? And the disconnect between how

the country might feel back here versus what that brotherhood is there is a

tension that you just alluded to within the book. And these guys speak very

honestly it, and I think folks will be motivated. What you are watching

right now is part of our series on FOX Nation. Sometimes we go out and

shoot guns, too, just to get a little --



(LAUGHTER)



EMANUEL: Fascinating stuff. Take a listener to this Army sergeant major

who served three tours in Iraq.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SERGEANT MAJOR ERIC GERESSY, FEATURED IN "MODERN WARRIORS": We were

attacked within about 48 hours of being on the ground. The outpost was

attacked from three different directions at once. And the thing I could say

the most, I couldn't be any more proud of how my soldiers performed that

day, taking care of each other during a very difficult situation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



EMANUEL: Pete, what about that bond of service members who are asked to

carry out these very dangerous missions, putting their lives on the line?



HEGSETH: It's the deepest brotherhood I've ever seen. In fact, Eric

Geressy was my first sergeant in Iraq when I was a platoon leader. An

amazing warrior, I knew he had to be a part of this book. On the next tour

he got a Silver Star for his actions in that moment he's talking to -- 200

Al Qaeda attacked his base.



He made sure his men at breakneck speed fortified that base and they were

able to repel it. He exposed himself to the enemy. He is beloved by every

single one of them because they're convinced they would not have come home

without First Sergeant Eric Geressy. It's stories like that and men like

that. We talk a lot about one percent in politics. These guys are the real

one percent, the ones who said I will write a check in full for my life,

because I love this nation and these brothers so much. And I think people

will be motivated by hearing direct stories from them as they do in modern

warriors.



EMANUEL: Awesome, American heroes.



From Texas, Congressman Dan Crenshaw, a retired Navy Seal, quote, "Living

with duty means having a duty to those who aren't able to complete their

mission because they would want you to keep going. They would want you to

live with a purpose. That's a message for civilians. That's a message for

veterans." What about that burden of living your life when your military

brother or sister didn't get to come home?



HEGSETH: It's what they always talk about, Mike, are the men that never

came home. And they live with the burden, we live with the burden of living

worthy of that sacrifice, finding that next chapter of purpose. These are

purposeful men. They joined for a reason, because they love this country.

Transition is hard, and they talk about the dark moments of coming back to

the civilian world, and then being able to fulfill that next chapter of

purpose. Obviously, Congressman Crenshaw has done that, but a lot of these

guys have in different ways. They are improving their communities. They are

continuing to fight for our republic. These are fascinating, fascinating

men and women. You'll meet them in these pages.



EMANUEL: No doubt. From former Army Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel

Scott Mann, "When you take the meaning out of a human's life, we die. And

we just cannot operate without purpose. And I worry about that today. I see

so many warriors coming home, and our family members that are just

disconnected from their purpose, and their disconnected from their own

personal narrative, which is just as bad." What about life after combat,

life after service for these warriors?



HEGSETH: It's amazing how often it came up in the book. Yes, they reflect

on those split-second moments on the battlefield. But they quickly move to,

and I had no idea how to bring it home. Another guy in the book is Nick

Irving. He was a sniper in the Army Rangers. He was nicknamed "The Reaper"

because he so proficient at killing the enemy. Everybody wanted him to

cover their position. He came home and said, how do I put the Reaper away?

That was an important part of my life. Now I want to do more. He is, and

you will read about that transition in the book.



EMANUEL: Pete, sounds like a fascinating read. I look forward to getting

through the whole book. Many thanks, and happy Thanksgiving.



HEGSETH: Mike, thanks so much for the time. Happy Thanksgiving to you.



EMANUEL: Thank you.



Up next, coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions, we will discuss with the

panel. First beyond our borders tonight, a World Health Organization expert

says he would like to go back to wholesale food markets in Wuhan, China, to

follow up on initial cases of COVID-19 which emerged in the city. Peter Ben

Embarek says he would like to reinterview initial COVID-19 cases and find

others who may have important information on where they may have picked up

the virus.



Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates Joe Biden on winning the

presidential election. China's official news agency says Xi voiced hope the

two countries could promote a healthy and stable development of bilateral

ties.



Soccer legend Diego Maradona has died. The Argentine was among the best

players ever. He led his country to the World Cup title in 1986. Maradona

died two weeks after being released from a Buenos Aires hospital following

brain surgery. Diego Maradona was 60 years old.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ADAM SCHIFF, (D-CA) CHAIRMAN, HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: If you

lie on his behalf, if you cover up for him, he will reward you. He will

protect you. But only if he thinks it's in his interest. There are others

that lied for him that he's not going to extend that kind of service to.

But it's just, frankly, reflects so ill on our democracy, on the United

States. I imagine what people around the world think when we have a

president who is acting like an organized crime figure.



KARL ROVE, FORMER GEORGE W. BUSH SENIOR ADVISER: A useful end to an ugly

moment, and the only person I think is going to be angry about this justice

is Judge Sullivan, who for some reason or another was not following the

dictates of the Justice Department that said we want to withdraw the action

all together.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



EMANUEL: So we knew former national security adviser Michael Flynn was

going to get a pardon, that's what our sources were telling us. The

question was the timing. The timing was this afternoon.



Let's bring in our panel, Jeff Mason, White House correspondent for

"Reuters," Susan Ferrechio, Chief Congressional Correspondent for the

"Washington Examiner," and Jason Riley, "Wall Street Journal" columnist and

senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. So right off the bat, Susan, your

thoughts?



SUSAN FERRECHIO, "WASHINGTON EXAMINER": Yes. I think what Karl Rove said

was spot on. The behavior by Judge Emmet Sullivan in this case was

bordering on bizarre, where he absolutely refused to dismiss the case

despite the fact that the Justice Department was refusing to prosecute it

because there wasn't any evidence that Flynn did anything wrong. The case

from the get-go was so utterly questionable. He pled guilty to lying for

something that wasn't even a crime. The FBI appeared to be highly

politically motivated in going after General Flynn. If anything, the

wrongdoing was on the part of the government.



So, this was a case where others may find objectionable reasons to complain

about Trump's pardons. This is a case where I think it was clear cut that

Flynn was targeted, perhaps politically, and that there was never a real

case against him.



EMANUEL: Jeff, your thoughts as someone who covered Flynn as the national

security adviser? And are we looking at a lot more pardons in the final

days of this administration?



JEFF MASON, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, REUTERS: Well, Mike, to your second

question, I think the answer to that is yes. I was in touch with a couple

former White House officials today who said they absolutely expected to see

more pardons, that this is one unfettered power of the president, or

presidential power, rather, that this president, and not the only

president, enjoys using. And so he has got a couple months to do. Expect to

probably see more.



Broadly on the decision about Michael Flynn, and the reaction to it, it

just continues to show the divide over that issue and over the Russia

probe. You have Democrats, of course, saying that this is an abuse of power

by President Trump, and you have the White House and its allies saying

Michael Flynn should never have been prosecuted in the first place.



EMANUEL: OK, we have some handy-dandy stats we can put on the screen for

you. Let's start with President Trump and clemency, clemencies granted.

There you see it on your screen, 45 overall, 29 pardons, 16 commutations.

President Barack Obama over eight years, 1,927 clemencies granted, 212

pardons, 1,715 commutations. And then President George W. Bush granting

clemency 200 times, 189 pardons, 11 communications. Jason, your thoughts?



JASON RILEY, "WALL STREET JOURNAL" COLUMNIST: I would agree with what has

been said. You can find a lot of fault with President Trump on some of the

other uses of his pardon power, clemency power. But this, I think, is a

clear example of someone getting railroaded. And it was the right thing to

do, regardless of what you think of President Trump or Michael Flynn. I

think they were caught up in something bigger than both of them in this

case. The FBI was duped into -- by Russian disinformation into

investigating a presidential campaign. That is the big picture here. And I

think this is absolutely the right thing for President Trump to do in the

case of Michael Flynn.



EMANUEL: OK, it's also Thanksgiving eve, usually when everybody and their

brother is on the roads or on a plane or whatever going to mom's,

grandma's, et cetera. You've also got some Democratic officials, including

the mayor of Denver, taking some heat for basically telling folks to stay

home. Meanwhile, he got on a plane and went to Mississippi. Tonight, the

mayor of Denver has issued an apology, let's put it on the screen, saying,

quote, "As a public official whose conduct is rightly scrutinized for the

message it sends to others, I apologize to the residents of Denver who see

my decision as conflicting with the guidance to stay at home for all but

essential travel. I made my decision as a husband and father, and for those

who are angry and disappointed, I humbly ask you to forgive my decisions

that are born of my heart and not my head." Susan, your thoughts?



FERRECHIO: Sure, as long as they forgive other people who are doing the

exact same thing he's doing right now. That's the problem. The government

looks terrible in this situation. It's similar to what happened in

California when Gavin Newsom was out at a $225 a plate gathering without

wearing masks with hospital lobbyists, while telling everybody else they

needed to go home at 10:00. It doesn't sell.



And right now you are calling it lockdown fever. People are tired of it

all. Luckily, there are three American made vaccines with greater than 90

percent effectiveness, readily available, about to be distributed. So this

is all going to end soon. The virus is weakening. These virus outbreaks are

peaking. They are going to decrease. Hospitalizations are far less than

they were in the spring. There is good news around the corner.



EMANUEL: Jeff, my relatives were going to come down from New York. They

are not. Your thoughts on this travel-gate, if you will?



MASON: It's a really tough time for lots of people and families making

decisions about what's right for them and how to handle this with obviously

growing risk of coronavirus at this time. And you get some mixed messages.

You have some leaders who are pushing people not to get together, and

others who are making decisions to do so themselves. So the mixed messages

has also been a part of this pandemic for the last 10 months. You see a

difference between what President Trump is saying and what President-elect

Biden is saying. That's just kind of part of the narrative right now.



EMANUEL: Jason, we are up against the clock. Quick comment from you on

this issue?



RILEY: Yes, a lot of people talk about the hypocrisy. But what's

noteworthy to me is how you see a lot of liberal Democrats in blue states

and blue areas of blue states also saying I don't care what the CDC says. I

can take precautions, do this safely, I can weigh the costs and the

benefits and the risks and do this safely. And I'm tired of this nanny

statism. We knew conservatives were there already. What's interesting is

that a lot of people on the left seem to be fed up with this paternalism

going on, and I don't blame them.



EMANUEL: All right, promise more time for you after the break. We will

talk with the panel about President-elect Biden's first interview since the

election.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The Obama administration did fail to deliver

immigration reform, which had a been a key promise during the

administration. It also presided over record deportations as well as family

detentions at the border before changing course. So why should voters trust

you with an immigration overhaul now?



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Because we made a mistake. It took

too long to get it right, took too long to get it right. I will be

president of the United States, not vice president of the United States.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



EMANUEL: Joe Biden says his president will not be a third Obama term.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is expressing some frustration

with Latino voters.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BARACK OBAMA, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: There are a lot of evangelical

Hispanics who, the fact that Trump says racist things about Mexicans or

puts detainees, undocumented workers in cages, they think that's less

important than the fact that he supports their views on gay marriage or

abortion.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



EMANUEL: And we're back with our panel, Susan, Jeff, and Jason. Jason,

since we cut you a little short on the other side, let's lead off with you.



RILEY: Well, immigration reform is tough. I think it's going to need buy-

in from both parties, and that will be Joe Biden's problem. The American

people seem to have on Election Day given Democrats the White House, but

wanted Congress to check him both in the House by increasing Republican

representation there and possibly in the Senate depending on how these

Georgia runoff seats turn out. So I don't know that we can have an amnesty

alone that is going to sail through Congress. That seems to be a bit of

wishful thinking on the part of Joe Biden.



In terms of Obama's comments about Hispanics, I think Obama seems a little

bit upset that Hispanic Americans aren't prioritizing what Obama wants them

to prioritize. And so we have to remember that Hispanic Americans are not

this monolithic group. There is no racial, ethnic determinism among them.

Whether the Venezuelans or Cubans in Florida are different from Mexicans in

south Texas and so forth. And we saw different voting patterns there, and

that's something that Democrats are going to have to deal with. This is not

a monolithic group. They have different priorities. And they are going to

have to go out and work for this vote.



EMANUEL: Jeff, in addition to covering every day of the Trump

administration, I also remember you were there for every day of the Obama

administration. Your thoughts on President Obama's comments there, and on

president-elect Biden basically saying he is going to be his own guy?



MASON: Well, a couple things. Of course, former vice president and

President-elect Biden is going to be his own guy. Of course he is. He won

the election with his running mate Harris, and he gets to set the agenda

when he's living in this house that's right behind me.



As far as what President Obama said, I think it reflects some frustration

among Democrats that they didn't have more support from some parts of the

Hispanic electorate. I think one of the big learning points from 2020 among

many was, as my colleague was just saying, that the Latino, Latina vote is

very diverse, and one party does not have a hold on it.



EMANUEL: Meanwhile, a lawmaker who wants to lead the DCCC, the campaign

arm of the House Democrats, says it's time for a change.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I would like to see the DCCC change overnight literally

to make sure that we have culturally competent, diverse staff, diverse

vendors, diverse campaign consultants, diverse candidates all across the

board, and let them know this is your house, esta es su casa.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



EMANUEL: Susan, we are up against the clock, but your thoughts on what he

is saying and on this broader topic.



FERRECHIO: The problem with reaching out to Hispanic voters is not who

works at the DCCC, which most people in America don't even know what that

stands for. So I won't say what the acronym means. What Trump won more

Hispanics for this time around even than last time was that he had

antisocialist message. He had a pro-jobs message, pro-economy message.

Hispanics all over the country voted for him for different reasons. People

in Texas who worked in the oil and gas industry supported the president.

People in Florida supported him because of the anti-communist message.

These are reasons why the DCCC needs to go out and work on their Hispanic

vote. It's about the message, not about who works at their organization.



EMANUEL: And with that, we're out of time. Panelists, happy Thanksgiving.

When we come back, getting in the Christmas holiday spirit.



EMANUEL: Finally tonight, with Thanksgiving kicking off the holiday

season, it is never too early to start spreading some cheer. Today the

White House started its decorating process, hanging wreathes in windows, on

windows and lights around the building. The White House Christmas tree

arrived earlier this week, and will be officially lit next Thursday.



Because of the pandemic there will be no live audience for this year's

event. The national Christmas tree lighting ceremony are a tradition dating

back to 1923 when President Calvin Coolidge lit the first national tree.



Thank you so much for watching SPECIAL REPORT.



END



