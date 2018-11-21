Expand / Collapse search
Heavy rain, mountain snow expected in the West; Northeast braces for cold Thanksgiving

By Janice Dean | Fox News

A series of storms moving into the West will bring heavy rain and mountain snow through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Flash flooding, mudslides and debris flows will be a concern especially across the burn areas of Califorrnia.

Meanwhile, a weak storm system will bring some accumulating snow across the Great Lakes and interior Northeast.

Temperatures will be 10-25 degrees below average for the Northeast which will give some cities one of the coldest Thanksgivings on record.

