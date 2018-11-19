Harris under fire for drawing parallels between ICE and KKK

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," November 16, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Tammy Bruce, Marie Harf, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is "The Five."

The immigration battle front and center as the first wave of the caravan is met with violence in Tijuana, Mexico. Local residents clashing with the migrants and chanting this.

(INAUDIBLE)

PERINO: And potential 2020 hopeful, Kamala Harris, facing backlash after this exchange during a confirmation hearing for the nominee to head ICE.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF.: Are you aware of the perception of many about how the power and the discretion at ICE is being used to enforce the laws? And do you see any parallels?

RONALD VITIELLO, ACTING DIRECTOR OF IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT: I do not see any parallels between --

HARRIS: I'm talking about perception.

VITIELLO: -- officers and agents.

HARRIS: I'm talking about perception.

VITIELLO: I do not see a parallel between what is constitutionally mandated as it relates to enforcing the law --

HARRIS: Are you aware that there's a perception --

VITIELLO: I see no --

HARRIS: Are you aware that there's a perception?

VITIELLO: -- that puts ICE in the same category as the KKK. Is that what you're asking me?

HARRIS: No, I'm very specific about what I'm asking you. Are you aware that there's a perception that ICE is administering its power in a way that is causing fear and intimidation, particularly among immigrants?

PERINO: All right. He kept his cool there, Greg.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Yeah. It was really -- I respect her, but I thought that was a very sleazy, sleazy move. It's a way of asking a question without asking a question. Some would say, Jesse, that you drink heavily, not me, but some would say. That's what she did. She said there's a perception of what would you say to the perception, and the thing is the only reason why the perception would exist is because she is laying the perception out there. You know, some may say that ICE is like the KKK. You are the some. But you're too cowardly to admit that you're the some. So, I thought that stunk to high heaven. And he answered it correctly.

PERINO: Again, he's trying to get confirmed to be the head --

GUTFELD: By the way, I don't think that you drink heavily.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Yeah. If there's a perception --

(LAUGHTER) GUTFELD: I just saw you in my eye line.

PERINO: Very heavily. No, no, no, he doesn't.

WATTERS: The show is getting off to a great start.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, we're OK.

PERINO: Happy Friday.

GUTFELD: Some would say your hair is beautiful, Jesse.

PERINO: Some would say it's your turn to talk.

WATTERS: OK. First of all, Kamala, what she did, I agree, you can't frame the question as guilt by association. I can say there's a perception that Democrats are pro-crime, and there's a perception that the Democrats --

WATTERS: And there's a perception that the Democrats are open borders. And that's actually -- there's more of a perception than that than there's a perception that ICE is akin to the KKK. Now, she needs to go -- her history books. The KKK terrorized the south for decades and hung innocent African-Americans. They were supported by the Democratic Party, OK? She, African-American senator, should know that and that comparison is so outlandish and so disrespectful to the ICE agents that are just doing their job. Do you know who's really scared of ICE and who should be scared? Human traffickers, drug traffickers, criminal illegals that have skipped bail and are now still in the United States. Those people should fear ICE and there's a good reason for that.

PERINO: Marie you're up.

MARIE HARF, GUEST CO-HOST: I will say though that there is a perception. We have seen not based on what Senator Harris said but based on real people who have come in to contact with ICE who are either trying to claim asylum, who've had their --

GUTFELD: You compare them to the KKK?

HARF: I'm not making that comparison. Where she took the question was, are you aware there's a perception that people are scared. When these people have had their children taken from them, some of them don't know where they are. Some of the adults have been deported back without their children. I think it's a completely fair question to ask him.

GUTFELD: She asked it incorrectly.

WATTERS: Right. She inserted the KKK when she didn't need to do that.

HARF: That's fine. And I think she's well aware of the history of the KKK, I should say, Jesse.

WATTERS: Well, she should be more responsible with her analogy.

HARF: Let me say, you're focusing on that piece of it. The question that we heard her say when she expanded on it, when she went back and drilled back down was a completely fair question. There are a lot of people today who are scared of ICE, who are fearful because some of the stories are quite, frankly, horrible.

HARF: And she should be able to answer that question.

PERINO: And if she said that in a court of law, don't you think there -- objection.

TAMMY BRUCE, GUEST CO-HOST: Oh, yes --

PERINO: Sustain.

BRUCE: And people might have that perception because of her rhetoric.

HARF: No, because of their actions.

GUTFELD: Do they act like the KKK?

BRUCE: But let's remember that on the border it's not ICE that is separating families. It's the custom and border protection, right? ICE goes after people who are -- goes after MS-13 in the interior of the country. Illegal aliens who are engaging in money laundering, in drug trafficking. That's interior work. They're, in fact, saving the immigrant communities from these beasts that target them like MS-13, so they're the actual -- they're the ones who are, you know, helping the average American in general, certainly immigrant Americans. So her saying -- she doesn't even really know what ICE is doing --

HARF: Yes, she does.

BRUCE: But let's make it clear this is posturing for 2020.

PERINO: She knows exactly what she's doing.

WATTERS: I have a perception she's running for president.

BRUCE: But let me add that this also was exactly -- it felt like the Kavanaugh hearing. And it's the same attitude, the same insulting approach, the same innuendo Americans didn't like in the Kavanaugh hearing. They're not going to like if this is what they're going to continue to do for two years. It will backfire.

HARF: Everything can't be criticized and then say this is like Kavanaugh.

BRUCE: It is.

HARF: There are --

GUTFELD: That's just like Kavanaugh.

HARF: There are criticisms of ICE that cross party boundaries. It's OK. He's up for the position. He should get asked tough questions. And ICE --

BRUCE: But real ones.

(CROSSTALK) GUTFELD: Don't you think ICE is getting unfairly smeared by the media? Come on.

BRUCE: They save people's lives. And they save the lives of immigrants and young women.

HARF: And they do these huge roundups of immigrants across the country --

BRUCE: Criminal immigrants who are -- where there are warrants and that they're looking for.

HARF: That is not true. They have expanded their power beyond what they used to have. And there are whole immigrants -- and you know what? If what you're saying Tammy is true. If that's true, he could have taken that opportunity to say I understand there are these false fears out there. Here's why --

GUTFELD: Playing the victim, Marie. Just like Kavanaugh.

HARF: No.

GUTFELD: She's comparing the KKK. She's like what the hell is going on here?

HARF: He could have actually batted down some of these theories if he doesn't think they're true.

GUTFELD: I would flipped that.

HARF: Not just say, I don't know what you're talking about. He could --

GUTFELD: He did a pretty good job. I would have flipped out, Marie. So would you.

PERINO: No, he held his exposure.

HARF: I don't think he did.

PERINO: Marie, he held his composure like you used to at the podium, state department -- we're going to switch gears --

GUTFELD: Oh, nice transition.

PERINO: People say I'm good at that. All right. There's an ongoing fight, as you know, between the White House, CNN's Jim Acosta. And earlier today, a judge ruled that the Trump administration must reinstate his press pass. Chris Wallace is sitting down with President Trump this weekend for Fox News Sunday. He asked him about these latest developments. Watch this.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: What they've said though is that we have to create rules and regulations for conduct, et cetera, et cetera. We're doing that. We're going to write them up right now. It's not a big deal. And if he misbehaves we'll throw him out or we'll stop the news conference.

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS: What are your rules going to be? What is it that you're saying that this is over the line and you --

TRUMP: Yes, they're doing them now. We'll have rules of decorum. You know, you can't keep asking questions. We had a lot of reporters in that room. Many, many reporters in that room and they were unable to ask questions because this guy gets up and starts, you know, doing what he's supposed to be doing for him and for CNN, and, you know, just shouting out questions and making statements, too. But I will say this, look, nobody believes in the first amendment more than I do. And if I think somebody is acting out of sorts, I will leave, I'll say thank you very much, everybody, I appreciate your coming, and I'll leave.

PERINO: All right, Greg?

GUTFELD: This is so perfect because what this is about is a violation of the fifth amendment which is a right to due process like Kavanaugh. Here's the point --

HARF: I will regret saying that forever.

GUTFELD: So the media is now up in arms over the violation of due process because a guy lost his hard pass even though his daily pass. But they were seemingly very silent when a guy lost his due process when he was accused of sexual assault from 35 years ago. By the way, I'm for due process for everything, OK? So I think it's -- I'm glad that they're finally saying, hey, due process, good thing.

PERINO: Yes, we love due process. The judge did not rule, Jesse, on the first amendment issue. It was this fifth amendment issue. Sounds to me, though, like the White House is saying, OK, like we've made our point, and Acosta is going to be Acosta but he might not be well-thought of by his colleagues.

WATTERS: It's definitely time to move on considering the judge that made the ruling was a Trump appointed judge.

HARF: He just ruled it on the law.

WATTERS: Exactly. There's not an argument to say, oh, this is an Obama appointed judge, of course. I think everybody is willing now to take a step back. I'm just glad that Donald Trump is restoring decorum and civility to the White House. It's about time because the Democrats and the reporters have been really running wild and have been disrespecting the traditions that we so hold dear in this sort of public. And it's just -- you know, I'm glad that this is being restored.

PERINO: I don't know why I'm laughing, I could not agree more.

WATTERS: What's so funny? Acosta was not respecting the dignity of the White House.

HARF: Is Donald Trump going to have to start respecting the dignity of the White House? Is he going to have to start acting with decorum when he's --

PERINO: Is there a perception that he's not?

WATTERS: What was he's not doing --

HARF: When he cuts people off. When he calls them stupid and rude. Is he going to have to start playing by some rules, too?

WATTERS: I don't think he's broken any rules. I think he was fine and he said if anybody acts up we're going to boot him.

(CROSSTALK) WATTERS: Thomas Jefferson booted a lot of reporters back in the day. Look it up.

GUTFELD: Look it up.

HARF: Was it Thomas Jefferson. Jesse is on a history tear tonight.

WATTERS: They told me Jefferson pulled a lot of hard passes.

(LAUGHTER)

BRUCE: Dana, you mentioned that his colleagues, Acosta's colleagues, don't like what he does, and now they're going to be the ones who are -- in a way, going to have to be in charge to get the little child to sit down, otherwise the entire thing will end. And I think that's the power of the presidency. It's a perfect way to handle it and they'll be --

PERINO: I think they're going to put him in the deep freeze. That's my recommendation.

BRUCE: Yeah.

PERINO: Don't put anybody in the deep freeze, Marie?

HARF: Had to kick somebody off the plane once.

PERINO: That's not the deep freeze, though.

HARF: No

GUTFELD: Who was it?

WATTERS: You pushed him off the plane?

GUTFELD: Was it David Gregory?

HARF: No.

GUTFELD: It was David Gregory, wasn't it? He had some fun pills.

HARF: It was not.

Nancy Pelosi's bid to become house speaker facing some resistance. And now supporters are saying sexism is to blame, the details next.

HARF: The battle over who will be the next house speaker is heating up. Nancy Pelosi meeting, face to face, this morning with potential rival Marcia Fudge in what Pelosi's team is calling a, quote, candid and respectful conversation. Fudge talking to reporters after the sit-down about whether or not she'll challenge Pelosi.

REP. MARCIA FUDGE, D-OHIO: There's a lot to think about. It's not a decision to just say, oh, I'm going to wake up today and be the speaker. It's not how this works. And I'm a very serious person. (INAUDIBLE) and I'll decide.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: How soon we expect to hear from you on your decision?

FUDGE: After Thanksgiving.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: That could be months after --

FUDGE: No, no, no, it wouldn't be. I mean, literally, after Thanksgiving.

HARF: With opposition mounting, Pelosi's allies are fighting back with new claims of sexism. Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says it's a factor in the, quote, Never Nancy Movement.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, D-N.Y.: Well, there is a lot of sexism in politics, a lot of sexual bias. It's pretty much every industry that you want to look at. You probably know it in your own industry. And so, I'm sure that's a factor. But, I think she's qualified, and she is extraordinary, and she is strong, and she will make a very effective speaker.

HARF: So, Dana, I've always said that I think some of the criticism of Pelosi has some sexism in it, but I don't think that challenging her for speaker necessarily speaks to that. But, I want you to respond to the counter argument that people are making this week. Chuck Schumer reelected on a voice vote to be head of Democrats in the senate even though Democrats lost seats there, didn't pick up seats whereas Nancy Pelosi helped --

PERINO: Here's the thing about Chuck Schumer, so he's only been the minority leader for one congress, two years. Harry Reid before that for a long time, right? So Nancy Pelosi has been in power for a long time. And people have been calling for is change. They asked for it in 2016. They asked for more of it in 2018. And so, I don't think it's so much sexism as it is we are looking for a new generation. We want to see some changes around here. I actually think that Marcia Fudge, very interesting. I don't think she went in to the meeting with Nancy Pelosi thinking, hmmm, maybe I could get something out of this. But if you are a Democrat thinking you want to get something out of this, you need a new bridge in your district, you need something else, you want a committee chairmanship, I'd go in and say to Nancy Pelosi I'm thinking of challenging you, too.

HARF: Right. It's not a bad --

PERINO: Horse trading.

HARF: So --

WATTERS: Brilliant.

HARF: -- Jesse --

PERINO: Thank you.

HARF: -- as of right now, Nancy Pelosi doesn't seem to have the votes there. A lot of new members who've said they won't support her. But you can't beat something with nothing. And I know you probably want her to be speaker, right, as a foil?

WATTERS: Yes, I do.

HARF: Yes.

WATTERS: Well -- yeah, I don't think the Democrats want to stick their necks out right now because Nancy will just chop it off. But, I think someone eventually is going to have to grow up and put their name out there and throw their name in the hat. Yeah. So -- what I do think, though, is the Democrats should just focus on substance and qualifications and not throw an ism out there. Every argument they have is sexism, racism, nativism, we're just sick of it. We'd rather just talk about the facts. And what this does, I think, is foreshadows what you're going to see in the Democratic primary when people run for president. You're going to have a woman who thought she was a Native American running against another black woman. Running against a straight white male. Maybe there's a gay Democrat in there. There's going to be so much, as Greg likes to say, identity politics on that stage. It's going to be interesting to see if Democrats really go after each other on those issues. Are they able to pull back and really debate on substance? I don't think they're going to be able to. It's too tempting for Democrats to throw these ism cards down because that's all they know.

PERINO: Good thing to come up with like for a Christmas gift, ism cards.

HARF: Ism cards.

WATTERS: Ism cards, yeah.

HARF: Greg is going to bingo ism cards. So, Greg, Nancy Pelosi has her flaws, certainly. And I do think a lot of Republicans -- she's very -- has a high negative marks by a lot of Republicans.

GUTFELD: I deeply respect her.

HARF: She also helped win almost 40 seats back. So I was skeptical of her, and I still am, but do you see someone else in the Democratic Party who could lead as effectively as she does right now?

GUTFELD: I don't know because I don't pay attention that much to the Democratic Party. I'll be honest with you, I don't know many of them. This is the culmination of identity politics. You just start devouring your own.

WATTERS: Right.

GUTFELD: Sooner or later there's nobody left but the person in your room and then you'll start pointing fingers at them. You know, it's cannibals eat their own family, ultimately. But, here's my -- I pose this question.

HARF: OK.

GUTFELD: Who says women can't be sexist against women, right? Because they are --

PERINO: But they are saying that. They're saying that.

GUTFELD: They're saying that.

HARF: Right.

GUTFELD: If you believe men could be sexist but women can't be sexist, then you're saying women can't do the same things as men which means you are sexist just like Kavanaugh. So, if you deny a woman's ability to be sexist to another woman, then you, in effect, are being sexist. Women -- by the way --

WATTERS: You lost me, Greg.

GUTFELD: No, no, no, Jesse --

PERINO: This is true.

GUTFELD: -- women can be as every bit of sexist to women.

PERINO: Because they're saying if you did not -- if you're a woman --

GUTFELD: Especially libs versus conservatives.

PERINO: What they're saying if you're a woman that did not support Hillary Clinton, did not vote for her, and you're a woman that doesn't supports Pelosi, and there could be several Democrats that are both, that that they as women are being sexist towards Pelosi.

HARF: Which is why Marcia Fudge is an interesting possible candidate. Tammy, what do you think?

BRUCE: Well, look, I think that the left has always been looking at everybody who's their opposition as the others. So, it's not just that you're a sexist, is that you're not really a woman if you're not really towing the line --

GUTFELD: Right.

BRUCE: -- right? So that becomes the problem. You're actually dismissed as a human being. I think Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be the new speaker.

WATTERS: I agree.

BRUCE: See, this is the problem. They want something new. The new crowd really doesn't know much. They're completely immersed in the issues. But Nancy Pelosi is the only one who raises money. She's the only one --

HARF: She's not anymore. Not anymore.

PERINO: I think, Alexandria, basically, those progressives are making the centrist of the Democratic Party stronger.

GUTFELD: Look like adults.

HARF: I totally agree. Also, house speaker doesn't have to be a member of the house.

PERINO: That's why Greg's running.

GUTFELD: Yes, and I'm looking for a strong write in vote.

BRUCE: Whoever is responsible for the wins, we're always told it's Donald Trump, maybe Donald Trump should be speaker of the house.

HARF: My money is on Beto. I'm going with Beto.

PERINO: Beto?

GUTFELD: He's the master.

Joy Behar changing tunes here, thrashing the country music awards, see why, next, when The Fives return.

BRUCE: Joy Behar melting down over the country music awards. She took issue with the fact that they avoided politics, darn it, and did not trash President Trump.

JOY BEHAR, 'THE VIEW' CO-HOST: Maybe I'm overreacting to this, but I believe that everybody should be involved in politics right now. I really do. I don't believe that you get a pass just because you're a performer. Not everybody wants to watch it on television. I get that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: OK, that's what she's talking about.

BEHAR: My personal belief is that we are in an emergency. The democracy is at risk.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I do think that sometimes it's like when I do my shows. I don't want to talk about politics.

BEHAR: It's fine. I want to talk about me.

BRUCE: All right --

PERINO: It's a great song by Toby Keith called I want to talk about me.

BRUCE: Yeah --

PERINO: There is.

BRUCE: Look, there's a lot to discuss here. But one thing we know, she even admits that maybe she's overreacting. Greg, would you agree with that?

GUTFELD: She's the only person on this earth who wants more politics in everyday life. Wherever politics is injected, whether it's sports, movies, or music, it introduces friction and anger. It makes everything worse. But she isn't saying she wants more politics in life. She wants her politics, her politics. If the country music singer came out against something that she was for, she wouldn't be saying this. The scary thing about this is, it's shifting from -- it used to be if the left disagreed with you, they thought you were evil, remember? We think they're wrong. They think you're evil. Now, nonparticipation is evil. Now, if you don't speak up and participate, you're a collaborator. You're just like a Nazi.

BRUCE: And in her way that if you don't speak up -- like, maybe they would speak up but pro-Trump, I mean, God forbid, right? Then she'd be complaining. At the same time, we know that when things have gotten political like when the Obamas or Michelle Obama would appear on the Oscars and all of that going on with that, the ratings go down. Americans, over all, reject it because we want an escape, right? We do want a break. And that's the job of performers, is to give us something to entertain ourselves not to give us some angst. Or, of course, there's a responsibility because they do influence culture. Do you think that there should be a balance?

PERINO: I think that -- look, I think that -- the country music as an industry knows its audience, right? Like, for example, why do I play country music on The Five, Greg?

GUTFELD: Why do you?

PERINO: Because I know my audience. Also, Joy says that democracy is at risk. The Democrats just picked up almost 40 seats in the house. They did very well in the upper Midwest. They took governorship that we didn't expect. There's one Republican left in New England. So, democracy is not at risk. Democracy is actually working. I didn't get to watch the CMA's. I usually watch every year. I was on a flight. I do know one thing that Dirks Bentley got robbed.

BRUCE: While they know their audience they still didn't want to make it political. And while there was no blue wave, they did well. It's a very good example of a cross section. Tell that to the senate. Tell that to Georgia and Florida. But, so, Jesse --

HARF: Forty seats is pretty good. It's a blue wave.

(CROSSTALK) WATTERS: It's a blue wave in the sense that Pelosi can wave the majority good bye in two years when she overreaches.

HARF: Is that the first time you've used that?

WATTERS: You like it?

GUTFELD: That was good. If you're wearing a blue shirt it would have been awesome.

BRUCE: Jesse, are we going to be able to avoid -- are we going to be able to avoid the demand that everybody in entertainment get political? We've got two more years coming up to 2020. Do you think we're going to be able to avoid? Because, you know, they went after Trump a little-bit, if I recall, last year at the CMA's.

PERINO: No.

BRUCE: I remember some did. And they also went after the Clintons at one point.

(CROSSTALK) PERINO: Because it was -- they went after everyone, which was the point. It was an equal opportunity thing. And they said it in a joking way, it was in a song.

BRUCE: It is politics even there. Is this something that's going to be a problem or is this going to be the new standard for what we experience?

WATTERS: I think year three in the first term of a presidency is where people just try to cool off because the first two years is chaotic and everyone is always ramped up, and then usually there's a situation in the midterms where one party does better. And then, year four is all presidential race. So I think year three everybody just needs to relax, calm down, take a breath. We have gone at such a frenetic pace for these first two years. No one wants to see any music shows where people are talking about Trump even though country music is pretty MAGA. No one wants to see it. I agree with Greg and I agree with Dana, democracy is working. People are fine. Joy is the only one that's lighting her hair on fire and she is just doing that for attention. When she brought the subject up, she said I may be crazy here but.

BRUCE: She is overreacting.

WATTERS: She is overreacting.

BRUCE: Do you agree we are going to be settling in here or do you think, you agree with Joy there should be more complaints?

HARF: People should feel to speak up and actually country music artists have spoken up politically. It wasn't about Trump.

GUTFELD: Big paychecks, that's the only reason.

HARF: No, no that's not Greg. After the shooting in Los Vegas, many of them especially the ones performing came out and tried to have a serious conversation about guns, even though that's not popular with a lot of their audience.

GUTFELD: There are a lot of opinions about guns.

HARF: There were a lot. No, that's what I'm saying but they felt like that was an area and a time when they could have a discussion about policy and I actually really appreciated the fact that country musicians, and mainly that's what I listen to, that's my jam.

BRUCE: But the policy is different -- she wants them to go after Trump. That's her fixation.

HARF: I'm not talking about Joy right now. I'm talking about the fact that country music at times actually does weigh in to politics or policy. And you know, I think if entertainers want to speak up like Kanye or Taylor Swift have about politics that is their right to do so.

GUTFELD: Kanye is not really an entertainer; he's more of a creative genius, just like Kavanaugh.

PERINO: Oh my God.

All right, we have got to move on the "Fastest Seven" is up next.

WATTERS: Time for the "Fastest Seven". First up. Take a look at these pictures. You would expect this might happen in Houston or Miami, but not in New York City where we get snow all the time. Six inches nearly shut this place down; chaos everywhere. Police were actually turning people away from major bus terminals because it was too crowded and it took some travelers up to six hours just to get home. Traffic totally stopped on the George Washington Bridge after a multicar accident. And some students in New Jersey were forced to spend the night at their school. This was probably 6 inches -- didn't even seem like six inches.

GUTFELD: Well my helicopter -- I ended up staying down Chelsea Piers.

WATTERS: Oh, you're one of those Amazon executives.

GUTFELD: Exactly. This is the most heavily taxed place on earth and the city can't take care of the homeless and they can't take care of the streets that the homeless choose to sleep on. Meanwhile, de Blasio still makes it to the gym in Brooklyn. I'm sure he didn't have any delays. I took the subway home and it missed my stop and I ended up being lost for 20 minutes in Chinatown because I couldn't see the street signs and I have lived here for two decades.

PERINO: Had a big "Fox News" umbrella.

GUTFELD: I had a big "Fox News" umbrella and everybody left me alone.

WATTERS: So JoJo(ph) in hair and makeup said she took her car down to Brooklyn after the show it took her three hours to get to.

PERINO: Three hours and 45 minutes. It was a lot. It was terrible and I know actually Tom Shillue's producer, I think his wife, it took her 8 hours to get home from the city.

GUTFELD: She lives in Ohio.

PERINO: They have a young baby. I mean this is serious stuff. This is pathetic - I obviously, look we get it America, New York is pathetic.

WATTERS: Well LeMarco(ph) one of my producers said that it took them seven hours, six hours and he just had to go a couple miles up state.

HARF: Its really crazy. My producer ended up staying in the city last night because she didn't think she could get home.

PERINO: She got to go shopping at the Gap though.

HARF: She did.

GUTFELD: They don't have Gaps in D.C.?

HARF: She works here. She lives in New York. She did buy pajama pants at the Gap, you're right. But it was crazy.

WATTERS: Woah, wait. She lives in New York and they put her up in a hotel?

HARF: No, she lives in New Jersey. No, no, no.

WATTERS: Sounds like a scam.

HARF: She lives in New Jersey had to be back in early this morning and didn't get done until after our show last night.

WATTERS: Oh the early morning show, got it.

HARF: To be back for our show. The people who use port authority that bus terminal.

WATTERS: Yes.

HARF: . the police locked the doors and would you not let people in because it was too crowded. It really.

PERINO: It's horrible.

HARF: It was only six inches.

BRUCE: New New Yorker four years, right? I've been very impressed. And from Los Angeles you don't have this kind of infrastructure for traveling. I was able - I took the subway. Didn't get in a car to come here to the studio yesterday. Took the subway home. One block away from my apartment was able to avoid all of the snow and everything and I was impressed. However, it was the first time that things for me -- was the fourth winter -- that things did seem strangely inept that nobody was doing anything and I was -- I knew it was coming. I wore the right boots. I was ready and I'm a loss Los Angelino. So I was just thinking, how - was this deliberate? How is that they didn't know this was happening?

GUTFELD: Well speaking of deliberate, Chris Christie tweeted, "It took me 5 hours and 40 minutes to travel from Piscataway to Mendham."

GUTFELD: He was walking.

WATTERS: Not the best person to complain about. Up next.

GUTFELD: Wow.

PERINO: Oh boy. WATTERS: Racy. Greg is not the only one getting worked about Maroon Five performing during the halftime of the Super Bowl. Apparently thousands now signing petitions calling on the band to drop out of game. It's not because they think Maroon Five stinks but as a sign of support for Collin Kaepernick's national anthem protest. Yeah I didn't see that coming. I thought it was about the music.

GUTFELD: This band gives the number five a bad name. This is actually just a lot like what we talked about Joy Behar. There are people demanding this band. And I can't stand the music but they're demanding this band take a stance when they really would rather not take any stance.

WATTERS: It's the nonparticipation rule.

HARF: Right.

GUTFELD: They are now collaborating with racists by not -- by appearing on the Super Bowl.

PERINO: What do you think they will do?

GUTFELD: I think they will break up because they realize their music is so bad.

WATTERS: Wishful thinking.

GUTFELD: . and it's destroying the eardrums of the youth.

WATTERS: You were kind of sighing in a very excited way when you saw Maroon Five performing. I heard that.

HARF: I hate Maroon Five. I think they are a terrible choice because I don't like their music. But this is also because remember Rihanna came out a few weeks ago.

GUTFELD: Right.

HARF: . and said she wouldn't have performed at the Super Bowl because of Collin Kaepernick and look, these people are free to sign a petition.

WATTERS: They asked me to perform and I said no in solidarity. I get it. People are going to take a stand.

HARF: These people are allowed to sign a petition and Maroon Five is allowed to keep playing their terrible music.

BRUCE: Also like whether you go to the White House if you won a game or a big championship. There is this demonstration that you have to make or kind of the positioning you have to take. And we have got to put a stamp on this and just have it end and just encourage them to perform. We have got to be able.

HARF: Or not and make a decision.

BRUCE: Or not just based on normal life instead of all this pressure and all this bullying.

WATTERS: That's right, all right. So finally social media going straight to your head. A new study links excessive selfie posting to an increase in narcissism. Heavy social media users experiencing a 25 percent increase in self-absorbed behavior. Greg?

GUTFELD: Why me?

WATTERS: Narcissism, selfies.

GUTFELD: We suffer from a glut of images. You know when your grandmother passed away there was only one and black photo in the newspaper and it was really grainy. She was a mysterious little old lady. Now when granny dies there is going to be 5,000 Instagram poses of her showing every tattoo, every belly ring, every party shot she does. It's going to be visually -- everybody is going to be in great detail.

WATTERS: When Republicans push granny over the cliff?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Do you have a Greg selfie? Is there a Greg selfie up there somewhere? Let me see if we have a Greg selfie? You must have sent something in there.

GUTFELD: Oh, yeah. That's what I see when I look in the mirror; I see Bill Hemmer.

WATTERS: Wow, you got much better looking Greg. Dana.

PERINO: Well I didn't know that you could even see how many selfies you have on your phone. But if someone sends you a selfie of themselves and you save that then that also counts.

WATTERS: Oh, look at that selfie.

PERINO: That's a good selfie. (Inaudible).

WATTERS: Looks like Rachel Maddow.

PETER: I love that train. There's Peter(ph) and Jasper(ph).

BRUCE: There's Jasper(ph).

PERINO: It also counts selfies if you just turn the phone around and take it with another person. It's like if we took a photo.

HARF: But that's what a selfie is called.

PERINO: But a selfie -- people think of just being you, right?

BRUCE: Of yourself.

WATTERS: Look at that selfie. You were very selfie involved.

HARF: That counts as a selfie even though someone else -- my husband is in it which I don't think should count as a selfie on the iPhone. I think it's a technical glitch.

WATTERS: Tammy, do you have selfies?

BRUCE: I have two on my phone.

WATTERS: That's it?

BRUCE: It makes me nervous. I joined Instagram but it makes me nervous to put personal things on there. I want to keep it nonpolitical.

WATTERS: You are very hip.

BRUCE: It's - all the technology makes me a little nervious.

WATTERS: Are you on Snapchat, too?

BRUCE: No, I am not. My favorite is Grumpy Cat; my favorite selfie is with Grumpy Cat.

WATTERS: That was in the morning.

PERINO: You gave that to them?

WATTERS: I didn't have a lot of selfies. Dana, it will surprise you I'm not very narcissistic.

GUTFELD: You look like the post it guy from "Sex in the City."

Don't go anywhere. "Fan Mail Friday" up next.

GUTFELD: "Fan Mail Friday," we're answering your questions. Let's start off "Frankie Firecracker" once again and this is a great question, actually because we travel a bit. What is the first thing you check while booking a hotel room online, Dana?

PERINO: Peter(ph) does all that for us. I just make sure he did it.

GUTFELD: That's really a lousy answer. Jesse?

WATTERS: You go price, and location, and then reviews. And then stars. How many stars. I'm a star guy.

GUTFELD: You are a star guy?

WATTERS: I want to see five stars.

GUTFELD: Marie?

HARF: I'm a points person so I'm very loyal to brands. So Intercontinental Hotels, IHG, and Kempton and right below that is Marriott.

GUTFELD: How do you enjoy the Kempton.

WATTERS: Shoutout to Marriott. Shout out to Four Seasons. Hilton - Hilton, I love you.

GUTFELD: You know what's great about the Kemptons?

PERINO: I'm very in to dogs.

GUTFELD: Zebra printed bath robes. Zebra printed bathrobes, Tammy.

BRUCE: Stars, right - how they're rated but then also review of the rooms to see if they have bathtubs and if you can request that and make sure you get that kind of room.

GUTFELD: I just look distance to airport. That's all I care -- and if it's in the airport, I'm in. That's why I love Dallas. I love the Hilton at Dallas. I would live at the Hilton at Dallas. Fantastic. T.C Ledbetter asks, oh God this is a hard one. What is your most irrational fear, Jesse? Irrational.

WATTERS: Having no friends terrifies me.

PERINO: That's totally.

WATTERS: What's so funny?

GUTFELD: That is so irrational because that would never happen.

WATTERS: That's the whole point, it's irrational.

GUTFELD: And rats.

PERINO: That's not irrational.

WATTERS: Yes, that's very real.

GUTFELD: Irrational?

HARF: I don't want to say any of them because I feel like I'll be jinxed. I'm very superstitious.

GUTFIELD: Really?

WATTERS: Irrational? That is the most irrational thing ever. You walked right into it.

GUTFELD: Fear of jinxing.

PERINO: I actually wasn't trying to do that. I was just trying to say.

GUTFELD: Tammy?

BRUCE: Spiders.

GUTFELD: That's not irrational. They could be poison.

BRUCE: Beautiful creatures, too. I look at the National Geographic stuff because then I get a little bit obsessed and I helped a tarantula once across the road.

WATTERS: Why would you do that?

BRUCE: I was hiking on a trail and because they were very slow and they are blind .

WATTERS: what?

BRUCE: . and I scooted him across the road.

GUTFELD: Then he ended up biting a child and killing everybody in the village. Dana?

PERINO: Stink bugs, I will scream.

HARF: Really?

PERINO: They used to have them you know when it's winter and then it gets warm out. At the White House they would all of all of a sudden be on your phone or on your keyboard. It was terrible.

BRUCE: Yes, you've had .

GUTFELD: My irrational fear losing my looks.

PERINO: Going to be tough for you.

GUTFELD: It's irrational. This is from Ed Henry(ph) from twitter.

WATTERS: Is this the real Ed Henry(ph)? Is he verified?

GUTFELD: How many Ed Henrys(ph) are there.

BRUCE: There's no blue check there.

GUTFELD: Is Greg as ornery IRL -- what does that stand for?

PERINO: In real life.

GUTFELD: As he is on the twitters asking for a friend and then he signed it Ed(ph) in D.C.

WATTERS: You are really making this about yourself aren't you?

GUTFELD: I ask everybody questions. They give me this question.

WATTERS: I never get questions about myself.

GUTFELD: Yes you do.

WATTERS: And you monopolized the segment.

GUTFELD: Did I?

WATTERS: The narcissist.

GUTFELD: I'll answer the question.

WATTERS: I will answer the question. He very ornery on and off camera.

GUTFELD: You know what I would say to this is that I'm falling back into the bad habits of going on twitter after drinking. Remember I swore I wasn't going to do that?

BRUCE: Oh, that is a mistake.

WATTERS: Is that why you are in deep with John Kerry?

GUTFELD: I think so. I still won. Me drunk still beats him sober.

BRUCE: Can I announce to everyone watching the show or somebody who visits here on occasion and I'm honored to do so. Everybody is as you would expect them to be. Your imagining of everyone.

GUTFELD: Except Dana. She is really awful.

BRUCE: They are really like this and lovely wonderful people. Maybe except for Greg sometimes.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

BRUCE: But yes, they are what you expect them to be.

GUTFELD: Here's an interesting question. What kind of sickness have you lied about so you didn't have to go to work?

HARF: Migraine.

GUTFELD: Oh, migraine.

HARF: Because I get them it's not a total lie.

GUTFELD: How long does migraine last? Twenty-five minutes then it's gone?

HARF: Like a day. They last a long time. They are really bad.

GUTFELD: Jesse?

WATTERS: I don't get sick and miss a lot of work. My attendance record hear is really good. That's true.

PERINO: You were sick a couple weeks ago.

WATTERS: Oh, yeah.

PERINO: Have strep?

WATTERS: No, I just had - yes.

GUTFELD: It was a hangover.

WATTERS: There is not a perception that I have a drinking problem.

BRUCE: Yes. You blew it.

PERINO: I don't know. It's been, I don't know.

GUTFELD: They want a tease. Who who calls in sick anymore?

BRUCE: I never went to school. I hated school. I was teased so it was always -- I have a tummy ache. And then I got away with it. I eventually graduated early. But, ultimately.

WATTERS: We will brag.

GUTFELD: Just say yeast infection. "One More Thing" up next.

Happy Friday everyone.

PERINO: Time for "One More Thing." I want you to go to womenofworth.com. So L'Oreal honors extraordinary women every year, these are selfless volunteers that serve their time - give their time to their communities. It's a signature philanthropic program that celebrates women across the country and finds true beauty in giving back. That's SreyRam Kuy at the 2017 Women of Worth gala, that was last year and she was recognized for all her work with military veterans and their families as well as providing pro bono surgery to low income patients. They have ten women that they give awards to and if you go to womenofworth.com, there is an extra $35,000 for the charitable cause, depending on how vote for, so if you go there check it out, Jesse, I know you are on top of that.

WATTERS: I'm all over that. Ever been to Disney World?

PERINO: No.

WATTERS: Ever been to Splash Mountain, anybody?

HARF: No.

WATTERS: OK, well, losers. If you guys go down Splash Mountain, you know how you do the thing where you can get the picture of yourself screaming and freaking out?

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: Well a military veteran, a guy name Dion Cini put a picture of Trump 2020. Held up the sign on Splash Mountain while he was going down just for the photograph. Having a little fun but, guess what? He is now permanently banned from Disney.

HARF: That's ridiculous.

WATTERS: Disney released a statement, "Walt Disney World welcomes all guests to enjoy our parks however demonstrations and the display of signs and banners is not permitted on the premises." I think Disney is way out of line here. Do they own us now?

GUTFELD: No.

WATTERS: OK good.

BRUCE: Quite the opposite.

WATTERS: I don't know how I feel about the story now. Next person.

GUTFELD: You didn't plug your show. "Watters' World" 8:00.

WATTERS: We have ladies diamond and silk and Ann Coulter and Brian Kilmeade. It's the all stars.

GUTFELD: He really brings it. He really brings it.

GUTFELD: The Greg Gutfeld Show, Saturday 10 p.m. I got Walter Kern. I got Joe Divito, (inaudible). 10 p.m. tomorrow night, it's going to be great. Now it's time for "Greg's Heoric News." All right check this out. We've got a tenacious bunny digging, digging. What could it be digging? Well maybe there happens to be a little friend that's trapped on the other side, a little paw perhaps you can see come up. Look at that, look at that. But the bunny nose, he can't quit so he keeps trying and trying. Get back over there. There he's trying, he's trying. Keep digging, keeps digging, keeps digging. Come on, you almost got it. Don't leave. Don't leave. Go back there you stupid bunny.

BRUCE: There it is.

PERINO: That's amazing. Oh my God.

GUTFELD: I planned that whole thing. I actually put the cat in there I filmed it.

HARF: I always do sports news. Near Charlottesville, special needs students at Albemarle County High School in Virginia played their annual basketball game on Wednesday, the fourth year it's been played because so many of them wanted to play team sports but didn't feel like they could make the basketball team. So the university of Virginia players were their coaches. And you can watch the footage online these kids just had the night of their lives. It was great.

PERINO: Very cool.

BRUCE: Camel on the snow storm, people driving on a Pennsylvania highway yesterday saw a camel on the side of the road. Look at this.

WATTERS: Wow.

BRUCE: Fact of the matter is don't worry. The camel, his name is Einstein, was going to an event for the Jewish Federation of greater Philadelphia. Got stuck in the snow with his humans and he ended up returning safe and sound to the petting zoo.

GUTFELD: Guess that makes this hump day.

PERINO: All right. That's it for us. I'm sure you've had enough.

SPECIAL REPORT is up next. Hey -- Bret.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS: Never enough -- Dana. Thank you.

