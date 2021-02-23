Hanson: Xavier Becerra would be 'our version of Tedros' at HHS

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," February 22, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from a busy Washington.

Tonight, we continue our investigations of key Biden nominees. Now, we're going to take a deeper look at Xavier Becerra and Merrick Garland, tapped to lead HHS and DOJ respectively.

Also, Amazon once again targets political books outside the Leftist group think. We'll speak to an author who just had his book challenging the transgender movement yanked.

And a little caught moment from Joe Biden's small business meeting today. Plus, it's America really clamoring for Barack and the boss? Raymond Arroyo explains it all in "Seen & Unseen."

But, first, as promised, "Liars in Lab Coats," that's the focus of tonight's ANGLE. In the book 1984, George Orwell described the government's uncanny knack for deceit like this. "The Ministry of Peace concerns itself with war, the Ministry of Truth with lies, the Ministry of Love with torture and the Ministry of Plenty with starvation. These contradictions are not accidental, nor do they result from ordinary hypocrisy. They are deliberate exercises in double think."

Well, for much of the past year, the medical media cartel has been guilty of regular deliberate exercises in double think. And at almost every turn, Anthony Fauci was a primary offender, including his mask doubletalk.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: There's no reason to be walking around with a mask. Putting a mask on yourself is more to prevent you from infecting someone else. I want to make it be a symbol for people to see. If one mask is good, two masks are better.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Why not five? For a long time, people of good faith, we're willing to overlook some of the goalposts shifting, because Fauci let everyone to believe that normalcy, don't worry, it's right around the corner.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FAUCI: I would hope that by November, we would have things under such control, that we can have a real degree of normality. I think it will be easily by the end of 2021. Hopefully, as we get into the end of the summer, the beginning of the fall of 2021, we can start to approach some degree of normality.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is that September-November, is it next year? What you--

FAUCI: cannot give a definite answer when you have so many moving parts.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh, my, I have not seen that. Until just then, that is stunning. OK? It's clear, right? You saw it. He's just playing games with everyone.

It doesn't matter if you've gotten the vaccine, if you've already had the virus and recovered, if you're five or 15 or 50 years old, unless Fauci is sidelined, your mask will be your BFF for a very, very long time.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DANA BASH, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: Do you think Americans will still be wearing masks, for example, in 2022?

FAUCI: You know, I think it is possible that that's the case.

BASH: Why do you think Americans might have to wear masks into 2022?

FAUCI: You know, because it depends on the level of dynamics of virus that's in the community.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The level of dynamics of virus that's in the community? What the hell does that mean? Do you know when you start speaking in that vague jargon, that's when you've been in the same government position for almost four decades, that's when.

Now THE ANGLE translation of Fauci speak, you're going to be able to take your mask off when you're going to be able to walk through airport security with your shoes on.

But Fauci isn't the only ancient medical bureaucrat with the fancy title, spewing lies or unprovable accusations. Here's the NIH Director Francis Collins in an excerpt from the February 21st episode Axios on HBO.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FRANCIS COLLINS, DIRECTOR OF NIH: A mask is nothing more than a lifesaving medical device, and yet it got categorized in all sorts of other ways that were not factual, not scientific, and frankly, dangerous. And I think you could make a case that tens of thousands of people died as a result.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, we invited Francis Collins on the show tonight, but he declined to appear. So these are the questions we would have asked him. Number one, what was the evidence prior to March 2020 that masks worked to stop the spread of a viral respiratory disease?

Number two, what is your opinion of randomized Danish mask study that showed that masks do not protect the wearer from coronavirus?

Number three. How involved were you in the decision to use NIH funds for the controversial gain of function research at the Institute of Virology in Wuhan?

Number Four. What were your precise reasons for lifting the ban on the gain of function research in 2017?

And number five. Do you have evidence that scientists followed the recommended restrictions for this research that the U.S. government OKed? Did the WIV follow those guidelines in Wuhan?

Well, the answers to these questions go directly to exposing some of the big COVID lies that our press - they're either too stupid or too biased to uncover for themselves. But as the infomercial goes, believe it or not, that's not all, because the variants are coming, the variants are coming.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BASH: Former Biden Transition Advisor Michael Osterholm said this week that the U.K. variant is very likely to cause a devastating spike in the next five to 14 weeks. He's also compared it to a category five hurricane. So should Americans be ready for a new surge in cases in the next couple of months, Dr. Fauci?

FAUCI: Well, I think you always want to be prepared for that type of thing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: First of all, five to 14 weeks, that's quite a spread and time from old Osterholm. Again, no one in the Fauci fan club over a CNN will ask the obvious question here. If the latest of these variants is so transmissible and deadly, why are cases and deaths falling dramatically around the world as the variants increase?

The U.K. variant, otherwise known as B117, is 48 percent of the sequences in Denmark right now. But look at where cases and deaths are in Denmark today. 30 seconds of really high school level research, and the scary variant thesis just falls apart. It's embarrassing. Then, of course, the biggest lie of all, it's all Trump's fault.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ZEKE EMANUEL, UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA, VICE PROVOST FOR GLOBAL INITIATIVES: Remember, the CDC delayed issuing a mask suggestion and order. We had keeping restaurants and indoor dining open, not fully putting in place other safety measures. You compare the United States to other countries we did much worse.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK, old Zeke needs to inoculate himself against lying. That's a disease too. Now, first of all, not all countries count COVID deaths as loosely as we do. Second, when you take out the states with the worst lockdowns, California, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Illinois, we do comparatively well next to other Western countries. We've already established that. I think we did that ANGLE back in June.

Thirdly, those pro lockdown states boasted some of the highest COVID death rates. So much for follow the science - and by the way, do you notice that they never retract or apologize for their bad old predictions? Like the histrionics of CNN reporters after the Super Bowl celebration in Tampa.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: They're only supposed to take their masks off while they're eating or drinking. But you can see quite a large crowd, certainly not all in one single family or one single household that are mixing.

You can see on the streets of Ybor City, this massive crowd, again, not many of them wearing a mask. I spoke to the Tampa police and I asked them what are you doing about this?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Of course, neither that event nor any of the big sports celebrations like the one in Alabama after they won the national championship became super spreaders, contrary to the predictions from the Debbie Downers, who tried to convince us to end most contact sports in America. OK? They didn't want us to have any fun. And they hate the fact that people are out in the streets having fun. But nothing happened.

I spent much of the past year - I cannot believe it's been going on this long, trying to sound the alarm, that it's Liberty versus lockdown. Because there's always going to be an excuse for rich and powerful people to take away the freedom of those they don't even like that much, much less respect.

The people of California, finally, are beginning to fight back through their effort to recall gruesome Newsom. And New York Democrats are finally turning against Andrew Cuomo. But do you notice they waited to do all of this until after the inauguration? So the question is, when will the people begin to do the same with Biden and Fauci?

Let's face it, we can't continue drifting along month after month, with no clear direction as to when or if most Americans will ever be able to live something that looks like a normal life.

After almost a year, it's clear that Dr. Fauci will never be comfortable saying that we can move forward. He'll always have another reason for fear, another excuse for delay. And he can always find another reason to keep you at home. I get it. He's a bureaucrat. They don't ever want to be blamed when things go wrong.

But if we're going to escape this endless nightmare, we must have a more balanced and realistic assessment of what our situation is right now. And Dr. Fauci cannot provide us that. It's time to say no to the pseudoscience masquerading as seriousness. It's really just garden variety Left Wing political punditry, when you look at it. Liars in lab coats are still liars. And that's THE ANGLE.

Joining me now is Dr. Scott Atlas, former White House COVID Advisor, and Hoover Institution, Senior Fellow Dr. Atlas. How is it that there hasn't been any semblance of accountability for the shifting goalposts and the faulty predictions that have been made one after the other on just things like the super spreader events that we were warned about from everything from Mount Rushmore to Alabama, to the Tampa Super Bowl celebrations.

DR. SCOTT ATLAS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE COVID ADVISER: Yes, hey, Laura. Well, you know, there's not only no accountability, there's a repetition of stuff, as if it were never proven wrong.

I mean, we're seeing it with the schools. We see it with all these super spreader things that you just said. We're hearing just waffling on things, because I think you're right, people have a lot of pressure, and that's understandable. They don't want to be wrong, except they're instilling fear.

When you look at the American media in particular, and part of it is these interviews, where people keep stressing what we don't know what might happen. And we know so much like you pointed out about the variants, there's no evidence that there's some kind of massive spike due to these variants. There's no evidence that there's increased lethality.

But we have American stories. If you look at the data from the National Bureau of Economic Research, over 90 percent of Americans stories were negative, and therefore fear invoking, whereas in Europe, just over 50 percent. That has an impact.

And at this point, when you have people that keep repeating that kind of stuff, misinformation, totally ignoring the science on the masks actually, completely ignoring, and therefore pushing false information, they're instilling fear and that's what's worrisome here.

Because when you look at the data on the surveys, over 70 percent of Americans say they will wear a mask after the pandemic is over. That's very frightening. We have a damaged American psyche, and it's due to these public health officials that are just really not saying the real data, probably because they don't want to admit that they were so wrong.

INGRAHAM: Well, Scott, when you when you look at just things like the impediments to school opening. Well, I feel like we've - I told my producers, I don't want to do school openings. We've done this segment. We've been doing this segment since last April, OK? When people were telling me, OK, they're never going back. I think they have to go back to school. But this is what Fauci said about reopening schools. This was just yesterday on CNN.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BASH: Given the science, our schools being too cautious, do you think? And are there schools closed right now that should be open in-person?

FAUCI: I mean, obviously, it's a very difficult situation to get an absolute definitive answer.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Dr. Atlas, he was just calling for the schools to be open a few weeks ago. And now as the numbers have gone down, he's saying I can't say for sure? This is supposed to be science, OK?

I'm sick of this. I think this is a disservice to our kids and our teachers and the entire country. This is pathetic. At this point, I'm actually really, really mad about what's happened to the kids.

ATLAS: And every parent should be mad. This is a heinous - really heinous abuse of public policy, just for people who either don't want to be wrong or don't want to admit they're wrong or don't want to make a claim. There's one very simple policy for the schools, and it's three words, open the schools, period.

INGRAHAM: But it looks like Dr. Atlas, if you live in a Democrat run state, doesn't look like the state's going to open this year. It looks like they're setting up this entire year to be another lost year for the kids, that's what I'm seeing. And it doesn't look like they're opening anytime soon. Your thoughts on that real quick.

ATLAS: Well, I think you're right. And I think in the end, the schools are supposed to be run by the parents and the school boards. And so I think, at some point, you have to realize who's in charge, and you have to make your voice heard.

And, the data has been showing us over and over again, it is proven. Even the regular magazines are acknowledging. This has been known nearly since the beginning of the pandemic--

INGRAHAM: Yes, we said at the beginning.

ATLAS: --children have such low risk. Yes, you and a lot of people did. And they just keep getting away with not doing this. I just don't understand that this is really like--

INGRAHAM: Yes, we got to go.

ATLAS: --this is Alice in Wonderland, this is 1984 all rolled into one.

INGRAHAM: Hideous, Dr. Atlas, thank you so much. So, what are Democrats trying to accomplish with all this fear? Well, they moved forward with a COVID Relief Bill, that's mostly a slush fund for political cronies and Leftist causes. But if you ask President Biden, every cent of this 1.9 trillion is totally essential.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Critics say the plan is too big. Let me ask them rhetorical question. What would you have me cut? What would you leave out?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, since you asked, how about cutting out Chuck Schumer's $1.5 million giveaway to his pet project which is a bridge from New York to Canada. You can always get rid of 100 million for an underground railroad in Silicon Valley - one of the wealthiest areas of the country, of course.

And if you really want to clear the clogged arteries of this bill, well, you can cut the 500 million in pork for what the CBO describes as activities related to the arts, humanities, libraries, museums, and Native American language preservation. What do you think, Joe?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: What would you have me cut? What would you leave out?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I got plenty of ideas. You could save taxpayers 246 billion by canceling unemployment benefits that even the CBO is warning could result in more joblessness or maybe just rip out the $30 billion for public transit agencies, the 1.5 billion for slamtrak (ph) and the 800 million for food assistance, which goes to other countries. Also on the chopping block should be the 35 billion that's going toward undermining our healthcare system by propping up Obamacare. Do you still need more cuts. Joe?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: What would you have me cut? What would you leave out?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, here's a big ticket item. Eliminate the hundreds of billions in goodies for Democrats and their political cronies. Start with axing the 86 billion for taxpayer funded bailouts of chronically underfunded union pension plans. Well, then there's 350 billion that's largely just kickbacks to blue states that ended up destroying their economies with needless lockdowns.

50 million in environmental justice grants to Far Left anti-American eco activists should also be stripped from the bill. And finally $129 billion that the teachers' union payola dressed up as emergency funding to reopen schools, you knew that was coming. Even the White House is forced to admit that none of this money would actually go toward opening schools this year.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We need to obligate funds, according to spending plans rather than exhausting all balances as soon as they're received. That's why this funding is so essential, is because they need to be able to plan ahead.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: How about this? No funds for schools that do not reopen immediately, period. My sincerest apologies, President Biden that we didn't have time to go through the entire bill, but those INGRAHAM ANGLE cuts get you nearly $844 billion worth of savings. So with that, I leave you with these wise words from a different show.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Come on now, cut it out!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Last week, we began investigating the backgrounds of some below the radar Biden nominees. Well, tonight we take aim at the two men Joe wants to run the DOJ and the HHS, stay there.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I'm grateful to the members of my COVID team that I'd like to introduce to you now. For Secretary of Health and Education, I nominate Xavier Bakaria - Xavier Becerra, excuse me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Who is Xavier Becerra or Bakaria or whatever he just said? Well, to start, we should note that the Becerra has zero experience in the healthcare industry. His current job is the Attorney General of California. And before that he was a Democratic Congressman.

Not only is he unqualified to regulate the health care system. It's a gigantic department. He supports the effort to basically dismantle it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

XAVIER BECERRA, NOMINEE FOR SECRETARY FOR HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES: I've been a supporter of Medicare for All for the 24 years that I was in Congress. When you give people access to Medicare and talk to seniors who have their Medicare who say, keep your hands off my Medicare, I think it would have the same effect for most Americans if they knew they could depend on something like Medicare for themselves as well.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, his views on immigration are perhaps even more extreme. In 2019, Becerra called for decriminalizing illegal immigration telling "The Huffington Post," "They haven't committed a crime against someone, and they're not acting violently or in a way that's harmful to people. And I would argue that they're not harming people indirectly either."

Moreover, Becerra's record as AG in California includes ruthlessly persecuting pro-lifers, especially people of faith. Perhaps his most infamous exploit is viciously targeting the Little Sisters of the Poor for resisting the Obamacare abortion coverage mandate.

He sued to eliminate the nuns' exemption to this rule, and this callous multistage effort was thankfully rebuked by the Supreme Court in July, as you recall. That wasn't the first time. In 2018, the Supreme Court blocked Becerra from forcing prolife crisis pregnancy centers to promote Planned Parenthood.

And just weeks ago, the Supreme Court struck down state and local COVID mandates that effectively banned indoor religious services, guess who vigorously enforced California's church crackdown?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BECERRA: Dozens of times now I - it's over 60, we've had to defend our Governor's emergency declarations that tried to limit activity that could lead to the contraction of COVID-19. Very fortunate we've been successful in court in defending those actions against all sorts of attacks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So you can go to Costco, go to all the stores, but can't go to religious services, according to him.

Now, if the Senate GOP cares at all about protecting our religious liberties and our borders, they're going to do everything in their power to make sure Becerra is not allowed to set foot inside of HHS.

Joining me now is Victor Davis Hanson, Hoover Institution Senior Fellow. Victor, obviously, you live in California. You've seen his tyranny running the justice system there up close. What's your takeaway from all of this?

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Well, he's a very effective, hardcore, Left Wing politician. He spent the last 40 years either running for office or being an elected official or being appointed official. He's got zero experience in the private sector. He knows nothing about health care.

He's our version, Laura, of Mr. Tedros at the World Health Organization that was the first director to have no M.D. We know how that worked out. He has no health experience whatsoever.

It's ironic, Donald Trump had - remember, Tom Price was an M.D., oversaw health care committee in Congress. And we had Mr. Azar ran a big pharmaceutical drug company, he'd worked for HHS. This man has nothing.

But why was he appointed? And he was appointed because on every single issue geared to the Left - open borders, abortion, changing the voting laws, Trump derangement syndrome, he's not just been liberal or radical, he's been hardcore. And he's got a reputation for that, and he's going to be rewarded.

But, finally, what's really worrisome, the Left has this tendency to take a mission statement in a cabinet see and expand. And remember, the NASA Director under Obama. He said that he was going to expand NASA to include Muslim outreach. I'm afraid that Mr. Becerra in a time of a pandemic, when we're worried about people coming in our country, is going to say health care will be defined as immigration. Or it will be defined as gun control.

It's already creeping that way with obesity and childhood video games and gun control already in our health care facilities. And when you dilute them like that, you lose focus on things like COVID or the proper policy to them. So, it's not good--

INGRAHAM: I want to get into what he said on--

HANSON: It's not good to have an activist.

INGRAHAM: Yes, I want to get into what he said on December 9th, when he was introduced.

HANSON: Yes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Xavier spent a career fighting to expand access to health care, reducing racial health disparities, protecting the Affordable Care Act and take on powerful special interests to prey on profit off of people's health.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So how is he going to help small business? How is he going to do - he is focusing on - in the - in his other comment on equity and literally says millions of small business owners are counting on us. Small business owners what?

HANSON: Small business owners are going broke. They almost went broke the first time under Obamacare and the expansion will ensure that fact. He's the wrong person for the wrong job at the wrong time, and he can do a lot of damage. He can do a lot of damage by redefining Medicare, for one, right in the middle of a pandemic. We used to say when you turned 62, there are certain benefits you waited your entire life for, and they're unique. And when you have Medicare, as he said, for all, you have it for nobody.

INGRAHAM: Victor, thank you so much. Great to see you tonight.

And now on to the man Biden would lead his DOJ as attorney general, Merrick Garland. Judge Garland appeared before the Senate today where he classified the capitol rioters as domestic terrorists, but casually dismissed Antifa.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MERRICK GARLAND, ATTORNEY GENERAL NOMINEE: An attack on a courthouse while in operation, trying to prevent judges from actually deciding cases, that plainly is domestic extremism, domestic terrorism. An attack simply on a government property at night or any other kind of circumstances is a clear crime. That's where I draw the line.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Congressman Devin Nunes, ranking member on the House Intel Committee. Congressman, this is truly frightening. It depends what time of day you're attacking people or property to be branded a domestic terrorist. People thought he was going to be a judicial moderate if he went on the Supreme Court.

REP. DEVIN NUNES, (R-CA) HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE RANKING MEMBER: That's the first thing that went through my mind, Laura, is thank God this guy didn't make it onto the Supreme Court. And I find it rather ironic that this would be the first guy that they pick right out of the chute to be the guy that becomes the next head of the Department of Justice with so many things that are out there, from Hunter Biden to the Durham investigation, to all of the problems and the breakdown in the institutions that we've had.

And that answer really gets to the core problem that most Americans that are watching your show right now believe, and that is that there's a two- tiered justice system. Everybody wants all the rioters that broke into the Capitol, busted the windows, they want them busted. But they also want the people that created a new city, or a new country in Seattle, attacked courthouses, burned down cities, they want them busted, too. And that's really the problem we have in this country. It doesn't look like Garland is going to make any improvements any time soon.

INGRAHAM: This is how Judge Garland described the January 6th Capitol riot.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. DICK DURBIN, (D-IL) SENATE MINORITY WHIP: What kind of forces are at work to divide and destroy the American dream.

MERRICK GARLAND, ATTORNEY GENERAL NOMINEE: There is a line from Oklahoma City, and there's another line to the battles of the original Justice Department against the Ku Klux Klan. We are facing a more dangerous period than we faced in Oklahoma City.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: More dangerous than the Oklahoma City bombing? We had so much death and destruction. January 6th wasn't good, but thank goodness we didn't have several dozen, more than 100 people killed.

NUNES: Yes. This is what is really going on out there. There's a narrative that's been in the process and has been built over the last several years that Republicans are domestic terrorists, racists, all these bad things. And they need to use that because Donald Trump is not there to kick around anymore, so they're going to have to say that all these people that did this are racist. And it's no surprise that Garland is saying the same thing because he knows that that is the narrative that has to be put forward and continued in order for the Democrats and the socialist left to hang on to power in this country.

INGRAHAM: He also wants to become our nation's chief law enforcement officer, but somehow he hasn't thought anything about the immigration laws.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, (R-SC): Look into that practice of using asylum claims by drug cartels to weaken border security.

MERRICK GARLAND, ATTORNEY GENERAL NOMINEE: I had not known about this, and I will certainly look into this problem.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you believe that illegal entry at America's borders should remain a crime?

GARLAND: I just haven't thought about that question.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: He hasn't thought about it? That's a little hard to believe, don't you think?

NUNES: Laura, it's not hard to believe, because he has thought about it. He knows exactly why he can't answer these questions. He knows the right answer. At one point this guy was probably a moderate 20 years ago or something. But clearly now, to be part of the socialist left, to enter into the Biden-Harris administration, you have to hold the line on the narratives as the narratives are constructed.

So I watched a little bit of this today, and I've seen some clips. He answered I don't know, I don't know about that, I don't know how many times. But he does know. He has to know. He's a guy who has been around politics for decades, and he's been in the judicial branch. He absolutely knows answers to the questions. And he knows damn well that people that invade into a courthouse or cross over the border illegally are breaking the law.

INGRAHAM: There's just certain boxes you have to check in order to be a Democrat today, and one of them you have to say the country is systemically racist and you have to say illegal immigration is not a crime. He just went through that whole checklist, and John Kennedy just fileted him on the issue of systemic racism. It was unbelievable. Congressman, great to have you on tonight. Thank you.

And Joe Biden said something rather shocking today that no one has covered. Raymond Arroyo saw it, though, and he's going to share the video in "Seen and Unseen" next.

INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we reveal the story behind the headlines, and some unreported news. For that, we turn to author of the forthcoming "The Thief Who Stole Heaven," FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. Raymond, we have been covering the Biden COVID bailout, but you found something others missed today.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I did, Laura. The president is now doing very short press conferences. He reads a few minutes of prepared text, usually with great difficulty, and then he wanders offstage. He announced his bailout package, and between the tortured syntax he dropped a critical detail. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This is a mom and pop shop sponsored by -- that is supported by the community, and in turn they support the community. They sponsor little league teams. Again, the critics, it's too big. Should we stop spending money of them? Knowing about support is one thing, gaining access to get it is another. That's why we proposed $175 million to bring community organizations in to serve as navigators.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: You know what that's called, Laura. That is a pay-off to the community organizers who helped him win office. Remember those technologically challenged Hispanics and black Americans that Biden identified last week, the people that couldn't get online? These organizers now get a kickback to the tune of $175 million to help navigate them through those online forms, because all entrepreneurs are technological idiots, Laura.

INGRAHAM: That is his gaffe from last week when he said minority people in some parts of the country don't have the ability -- I didn't even have follow what he said. He's making no sense. But it's basically --

ARROYO: We need a Biden Planned Parenthood appropriations preservation project.

INGRAHAM: That's what we need. That's what we need a grant for, to translate Biden.

This entire Biden press conference, rhetoric, it should have come with a warning label for taxpayers, because similar to Disney's disclaimer about negative depictions on episodes of "The Muppet Show." What happened there?

ARROYO: Disney Plus is concerned, Laura, about depictions of people or cultures on these 40 plus years of shows. I went through a lot of these episodes with divisive performers like Gene Kelly and Ethel Merman. I can't find what these Disney censors are worried about, Laura. Maybe it's the negative title Miss Piggy. Perhaps now she should be called Miss Plus Size. I don't know. I did find one instance of animal experimentation in space, and then there was this disturbing incitement of violence against news anchors.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Now to Washington D.C. for a direct call on our hotline. Television news reporters are blowing up. These unlikely rumors have --

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, this is the most stupid -- the very idea that they need to censor or warn people about this sweet nostalgic goofy, it blows your mind, quite literally there for that news anchor.

INGRAHAM: I find this incredibly depressing. It even makes it hard to watch old shows because you think, well, they'll never be able to make this again because one of two people might be offended.

ARROYO: These are 40 year old shows. Times change, of course. That's why people are going to watch a nostalgic show. But if people are worried about negative racial stereotypes, look no further than this new public service announcement tweeted by Governor Andrew Cuomo to encourage African- Americans to get the COVID vaccine.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Time for us to trust and not debate. The vaccine, believe it's safe to take. It's 90 percent effective and legit. Trust me, believe me, we're not going to have another Tuskegee. This ain't eugenics.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Needless to say, African-Americans are enraged about this, Laura. It's so condescending and stereotypical.

INGRAHAM: I think I heard the cartoon figure say something about Tuskegee, which is a really serious issue. Anyway, that's really talking down to people.

And Raymond, before I let you go, Barack Obama and Bruce announced a new podcast called "Renegades." Here's a preview.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys, looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning with the larger story of Americans.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, SINGER/SONG WRITER: My father was like a shamed it's of his family.

OBAMA: My father leaves when I'm two, and I don't meet him until I'm 10 years old when he comes to visit for a month.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Did you notice the body language there, Laura? They have both got the arms folded and the legs cross. They generate as much warmth as Mia Farrow and Woody Allen in that new documentary on HBO. But I'm upset with the sponsors here, Comcast and that Dollar Shave group. They're sponsoring it. I would hope Jeep would sponsor this so that Barack and the boss could compete with Seinfeld. They could be jugheads journeys in a jeep. Can you see them, cracking open the brewskis, driving through the national parks in the snowstorm?

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: It would be perfect. This is a show I would pay for. But listening to this, and I listened to an episode, they shouldn't call this a podcast. They're reimagining the entire format now. This is a plod-cast. It's a snoozer.

INGRAHAM: When you're like this with your arms crossed, that means you're not giving up anything. That was a bad body language. All right, Raymond.

ARROYO: Goodbye, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Thank you so much.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: If you write a book questioning trans activists debunk science, well Amazon is going to ban it. The target of their latest Orwellian cancellation, author Ryan Anderson is here next.

INGRAHAM: At the top of the hour in the ANGLE, I mentioned the famous novel "1984." And for many years the Ministry of Truth was just a figment of Orwell's imagination, but today it's real. It's just called Amazon. I say this because Amazon has gone from simply selling books to now banning books. Its most recent target, "When Harry became Sally, Responding to the Transgender Movement" and for challenging the pseudoscience pushed by trans activists, Amazon pulled the book from its website. That's what you get when you put in the title.

Joining me now is the author of that book, came out a few years ago, Ryan Anderson. He's also the president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center. Ryan, as I said, the book is a couple years old. What's going on with the timing of this censorship and a certain piece of legislation on Capitol Hill?

RYAN ANDERSON, AUTHOR, "WHEN HARRY BECAME SALLY": It's hard to know what Amazon is thinking because they never reached out to me to tell me that they were going to be pulling the book. And my publisher has reached out to them and they haven't gotten a response. But later this week, Congress is set to ram through the so called Equality Act, which rewrites the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to add gender identity, including fluid gender identities, nonbinary gender identities as protected classes in law. So if you're concerned with what big tech can do if you dissent from gender ideology, just wait to see what big government can do. Both of them are threats to our liberties and to our flourishing.

INGRAHAM: And our religious liberty for sure, and that means in schools, all the parents watching this, you might have grandkids or kids in school. Your kids' sports are going to be directly affected by this. And that's going to change, as someone played a lot of sports in school, it just would have been a completely different experience. And I think a lot of moms, not political, that's not what they want for their kids or dads.

But this is what Biden's nominee to become A.G., Merrick Garland, said today about the issue of trans-athletes competing, Ryan, in women's sports.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY, (R-LA): I want to ask you if you agree with this statement. Allowing biological males to compete in an all-female sport deprives women of the opportunity to participate fully and fairly in sports and is fundamentally unfair to female athletes.

MERRICK GARLAND, ATTORNEY GENERAL NOMINEE: This is a very difficult societal question that you're asking me here. I know what underlies it.

KENNEDY: I know. But you're going to be attorney general.

GARLAND: I have not had the chance to consider these kinds of issues in my career so far.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Ryan, do you buy this answer? He's acting like he's up for a Supreme Court seat still and he's not going to answer the question.

ANDERSON: We already know how the Obama administration answered this question when they were suing various school districts that wouldn't allow boys who identify as girls to compete against girls. But his very first day in office, President Biden issued an executive order more or less saying that this is what the Department of Education is going to have to do.

And so it's a little disingenuous, it seems, for Garland to say he doesn't yet know what the law requires on this. How could we not know what equality requires? What equality requires on this issue is that we treat men and women, boys and girls, equally by recognizing that our bodily differences make a difference when we're in athletic competition. That's why Title IX didn't do away with female sports. It said we have to have equal opportunities for male athletes and female athletes. To now say equality requires boys who identify as girls get to compete against the girls turns equality upside-down.

INGRAHAM: As a lot of famous female athletes have chimed in and gotten slammed for it, it will do enormous damage to female sports across this country. And I feel so bad for the young women competing and working their best and hardest. Ryan, we'll be following this story regarding your book and the censorship of it by Amazon, a private company acting like big government. Thank you so much.

And THE INGRAHAM ANGLE gets results again. The Last Bite will tell you how.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are we alone?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If you're going to call me out, I'm going to -- you up. Sorry, that's just me.

We have a meeting open to the public right now.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That's what Laurie just said.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Great.

INGRAHAM: Should that person remain on the board?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm not going to be the one to hold people's fate in my hands. I also don't want that type of person dictating my child's education.

INGRAHAM: I'll be the one that calls for it. Someone who speaks that way about parents who are worried about their kids not learning should go into a different line of work, OK?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And just like that, every single member of the Oakland Union Election School District Board has now resigned. I called for them to step down on Thursday. By Friday they were all gone. Good riddance.

That's all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream and the "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" take it all from here.

