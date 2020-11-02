Hannity: Voters must say no to Biden's 'doom and gloom' vision

This is a rush transcript from “Hannity” October 30, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Tonight, in just four days, you the American people will decide, you are the ultimate jury.

And President Trump is fighting for every single vote. Today, he was in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. And over the final three days of the campaign -- get this -- he will hold a whopping 14 rallies including four tomorrow in the state of Pennsylvania.

On Sunday, the president will hold five rallies -- one in Michigan, one in Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

And on Monday, the president will have five more rallies including stops in North Carolina. Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and two events in Michigan.

Meanwhile, someone must just have reminded -- well, the ever weak, frail, and forgetful and Mr. Shutdown, Mr. Doom and Gloom, Joe Biden, that the election is next Tuesday, ahead of Halloween weekend. This half a corpse, by the way, hiding in his basement, Dr. Doom and Gloom, and shutdown, and dark winters, has now finally decided to leave the basement bunker.

Last night, in Florida, he vowed to alter our way of life for generations to come. Take a look.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Millions of Americans have already voted. Over 75, I'm told, 75 million. Millions more are going to vote before this is over.

My belief, when you use your power, the power of the vote, we literally are going to change the course of this country for generations to come. We'll do it both at home and abroad.

HANNITY: Now, as I said before, when they tell you who they are and what they plan to do, you've got to believe them.

And for Joe and Kamala Harris and other Democrats, this election isn't only about higher taxes, government policy, this is about power. They want one party rule in America.

Now, they want power over all three branches of government. They want power over your lives, power in perpetuity for generations to come and they want to pack the Supreme Court.

By the way, Hugo Chavez did that in Venezuela. They want to end the legislative filibuster. They want to seize control of the Senate, giving statehood to D.C. and elsewhere. They want to nationalize major industries like the healthcare industry, the energy sector.

In fact, they don't just want to control the energy sector. They want to end America's oil and gas industry and eliminate all fossil fuels. They said it. That is the lifeblood of the world's economy.

And at the debate, Joe Biden vowed to transition all of us, the entire country, away from oil and fossil fuels. They have both called for a complete and total ban on fracking.

In the Senate, Kamala Harris co-sponsored this insane $94 trillion Green New Deal which calls for a ban on all fossil fuels. "Axios" was calling her the left's new insider and for good reason. Her views are radical and extreme, out of the extreme.

And if elected, she would be a heartbeat away from the oval office. Let me reiterate, when they tell you who they are, believe them. When they hide and refuse to answer, expect the worse. Joe will shut down the economy.

He's pretty much said it but he's afraid to tell us the whole truth.

And, by the way, I can guarantee you, if this economic, energy-killing sector ever emerges in this country, the economy will suffer. It is incalculable how bad it will be. Places like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Texas, Ohio, New Mexico, guess what? You're in for nothing but economic stagnation and poverty.

And, by the way, in four days, anything can happen. Now, despite many in the media mob would have you believe, this race is close. It is tight. In fact, liberals are now starting to panic.

According to a report, multiple reports today, some Democratic strategists are now worried that the Biden campaign is neglecting the upper Midwest states like Wisconsin and Michigan, just like Hillary Clinton did in 2016.

According to Bloomberg, quote: senior officials on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign are increasingly worried about the insufficient black and Latino vote turnout in key states like Florida and Pennsylvania. Even Michael Moore is feeling a, well, a little sense of deja vu all over again.

And for the record, he was correct in 2016 at predicting Donald Trump would win. Take a look.

MICHAEL MOORE, FILMMAKER: Listen, don't believe these polls first of all.

And, second of all, the Trump vote is always being undercounted. Pollsters, when they actually call a real Trump voter, the Trump voter is suspicious of the deep state calling them and asking them who they are voting for. And they -- it's all fake news to them, remember. So, it is not an accurate count.

HANNITY: I have known Michael Moore for years. I don't get along with him.

We get -- you know, we have pleasant debates over the years.

He is not stupid, and he is on to something. And that is both Joe Biden and President Trump visited Minnesota of all places. But remember, Democrats, pollsters have long considered this a solid blue state, after all, no Republican has won Minnesota since Richard Nixon.

But now, the state is clearly in play. The Trafalgar Group was one of the only polling companies to get it right in 2016. They're now showing a tight race in Minnesota. According to their latest poll, just 3 points separates Biden and Trump. And in Pennsylvania where President Trump just picked up the Philadelphia Firefighters Union endorsement, the president has a one- point lead.

In Michigan, Trafalgar shows Trump up by over two points. The same poll shows the president down by less than a half point in Wisconsin. And new tonight, the president opened a 3-point lead in the great state of Florida.

It appears that Mr. Dark Winter, doom and gloom, Joe "shut down" Biden actually leaves the basement bunker, well, the less voters actually like him. Maybe that's because he is a rambling, bumbling, cognitively struggling 77-year-old career politician. And, frankly, it's time outside of the basement, it gets a little hard to watch. Take a look.

BIDEN: Look, I'll do what he's unable to do. I will lead an effective strategy to mobilize true international effort to pressure, isolate and punish China.

HANNITY: Can somebody interpret that? What was that Joe? Can you translate?

Now, it's actually pretty sad. We see it almost every day when he is on the campaign trail. This is not a one-off gap. Every single day, Mr. Dark Winter, shut down the country is actually able to leave his bunker in the basement which is rare.

Joe gets very confused and I mean very. Take a look.

BIDEN: I got in trouble. We were running against the senator who was a Mormon. The governor, OK?

Look, tomorrow is Super Thurs -- Tuesday. And I want to thank you all. I tell you what, I'm rushing ahead, aren't I?

We hold these truths to be self-of evident. All men and women created by -- you know the -- you know the thing.

If you agree with me, go to Joe 30330.

We choose truth over facts.

Play the radio. Make sure the television -- excuse me. Make sure you have the record player on at night. The phone -- make sure the kids hear words.

Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.

Donald Trump does pose an existential to this -- the -- it's not hypothetical.

HANNITY: Do you think Mr. Doom and Gloom, the doctor of all shutdowns is capable of being president?

In four days, you get to answer that question at the ballot box. Now, will you bow to the angry mob that is now demanding that you vote for Joe Biden or will you vote for freedom, for prosperity, for border security, for energy independence, for judicial restraint and the Constitution and lower taxes and less bureaucracy and peace through strength? That's all on the ballot -- safety and security, law and order. It's all on the ballot.

The New Green Deal, trillions, that's on the ballot.

Joining us now, former White House press secretary, FOX News contributor Ari Fleischer and the chief pollster with the Trafalgar Group, and that is Robert Cahaly is with us.

You know, Robert, I watched your fellow pollsters and I watched them in 2016. You were right and they were wrong. They are now in the same position as they were 4 years ago. Have you -- have they made any adjustments at all? What are you doing that is so different than what they are doing and give us your run of where the state of the race is in the swing states?

ROBERT CAHALY, TRAFALGAR GROUP CHIEF POLLSTER: Thank you, Sean.

Yeah, they say they made adjustments. But the next race that we saw that had this social desirability bias, you know, voters (ph) was the race for governor in Florida. They all got it wrong again. So, I don't buy that they've made any adjustments.

I'll take Michael Moore's understanding of average people over all those pollsters in a bag every single day. And I don't see them understanding that people aren't straightforward when it comes to these polls. They don't understand it. They refuse to understand, and it seems actually logical.

I think the state we had before for Trump, Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina are still there. I feel like Michigan is a win right now.

Pennsylvania, he's going to need to get further along than he is. I think he needs to win Pennsylvania by 4 or 5 to overcome the voter fraud that's going to happen there.

Wisconsin is really a tossup right now. Minnesota but for Kanye, he would have Minnesota. Kanye is taking up extra space that he needs, and Nevada has closed very, very tightly. So, I think this thing -- there are all the five paths to the victory once you get past the Sun Belt and they all seem available at this point.

HANNITY: Let's go to Florida, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina -- are they Trump's states in your view as of now?

CAHALY: Yes, and I think Ohio and Georgia are solid and were never really in play.

HANNITY: And what about Arizona and Iowa?

CAHALY: Arizona I feel great about. Iowa definitely. I think Iowa was never in play.

HANNITY: When you say the president would have to win by 4 or 5 in Pennsylvania because of voter fraud, are we talking about Philly? One phenomenon that I'm seeing in every poll, very consistent, they're not outliers, is that African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans are going for Donald Trump in almost double or triple the number he got in 2016.

Is that -- is that real? Because "The Times"/Siena poll had Philadelphia 24 percent for President Trump.

CAHALY: Absolutely. We see across the board. Florida 27 percent of the African-American vote. Most recently, Nevada, he was at 20. Michigan, I believe, 25. North Carolina, 26.

This is absolutely a phenomenon that happened in the last 10 days. He's gone from the teens and having the black voters, you know, moving around between undecided and third party. And it's all falling away, as I've said, a few times -- the shy Trump voters and the black community aren't very shy anymore.

HANNITY: Let's talk about younger people which seemed to be trending towards the president. They don't seem to be drawn to dark winter, doom and gloom and another shutdown which is what Biden will do. How big a factor is that playing?

CAHALY: Well, see, even kids tell us they are committed liberals who want the shutdowns to end and they're going to vote for Trump even though they don't like him.

HANNITY: Yeah.

Ari, I'm not ignoring you. I want you to extrapolate all this information.

You have -- this is not our first rodeo. When you hear what Robert is pointing out here, how do you interpret that?

ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, go right back to your monologue, and talk about what Robert just talked about, Sean. There is one other thing that's on the ballot and that's the voices of the average person. Are they going to be suppressed?

I mean, there's just this sense in America that if you are a working class, if you're lower income, you work with your hands, there is nobody in Washington listening you to. It was so much of the 2016 story. I think that's what Robert is saying here as well, about a lot of the Trump voters feel like Trump is the only one who hears them.

And a lot of them don't vote, in the past they haven't voted. That's another factor to keep your eye on Tuesday night. A lot of people who just haven't voted before showing up the first time. The Trump people tell you that their rallies of 20, 25 percent people attending who never voted before. That's significant.

HANNITY: Looking long-term, I think Donald Trump is building and has built a new coalition for the Republican Party, and that would be working people, that would African-Americans, no -- look, opportunity zones, the platinum deal, historically black colleges, record low unemployment, criminal justice reform, police reform. Ari, these are dramatic changes. Barack and Joe never got it done.

FLEISCHER: Yeah, no question, the president has expanded the Republican Party into the working class, blue collar, lower income direction, while the Democrats always had the PhDs, they now have the college graduates. And so, the two parties are in many ways switching bases.

But the problem, Sean, is Republicans have lost a lot of the suburbs and especially college-educated women. And that's a group Republicans need to win back. But I love the fact that the president is growing the party in a blue collar direction, but also if the African-American vote jumps the way we expect it to vote, it is a wonderful long-term sign for Republicans.

HANNITY: Well, I don't think defunding the police and not restoring law and order is going to help suburban moms vote for Dr. Doom and Dark Winter.

All right. Predictions, Robert, who will win this race?

CAHALY: Definitely, I see Trump winning it with -- at worse, the high 270s.

HANNITY: And your last though, Ari, prediction?

FLEISCHER: Yeah, I'm -- Sean, I am a little more traditionalist. I am swayed by a lot of these polls. And Robert's case is compelling.

But on average, when I look at the polls, I give the edge to Biden. I think it comes down to Pennsylvania and Arizona.

HANNITY: By the way, you were there in 2004. John Kerry was the next president?

FLEISCHER: Yeah, no, that's what the exit polls showed that day. They were wrong.

HANNITY: Yeah. All right, listen, here's the thing. Everybody, you got to assume that your vote will make the difference. If everybody watching, if every American does their part, I think we will get the outcome that Robert is talking about. Thank you both.

Florida has long been a battleground state. This year, without a doubt, this is a must win state for President Trump. According to a new report, Democrats are now turning out at a much lower rate than Republicans in the important county of Miami-Dade. According to Bloomberg, quote, Republicans currently have a 9.4 percent turnout advantage in Miami-Dade County, a place where analysts say that Biden will need a significant margin of victory to carry the state.

Here with more, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Governor, good to see you.

Tell us about Miami-Dade. Tell us about early voting. How do you match this up to, say, 2016 or your race when you ran for governor?

GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): So, four years ago, Sean, there were 340,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans when the president won. Now, that margin is less than 140,000. We've added 200,000 net Republican registrations. We've never been this close to the Democrats in history.

Number two, we are winning by about 520,000 Republican ballots over Democrats for in person early voting. A lot of the Democrats are going to the mail. They have an advantage there, but we are closing the overall early voting at a much faster rate than we did in 2016.

And then Miami-Dade is important, Sean, because the president lost that by

30 points and still won the state. He is now in a situation with the turnout we are seeing, he may be able to cut that margin in half. And a county as big as Miami-Dade, that could be a 100,000-vote swing.

And I can tell you, being down there, the Cuban American community is fired up, the Venezuela-Americans, all the Hispanics who understand the threat that Marxism poses, they are rallying to Donald Trump. And so, I think that was something he had to do, do better in Miami-Dade, and I'll tell you, I don't think we could have done any better up to this point, and I hope it continues.

HANNITY: What are the other things that anecdotally that maybe you're hearing from the people in Florida, such an important swing state, as it relates to Joe Biden, you know, Mr. Dark Winter, doom and gloom, hiding in the basement, not give answers about packing the court, which I still to this day cannot imagine he won't give an answer to that question, because I think the answer is he will pack the court, and I think he'll be beholden to the left wing.

What are they saying about how Biden has hidden basically the whole campaign?

DESANTIS: Well, I think it's been absolute joke. If you look, he doesn't know who he is running against. Sometimes, he'll say he is running for the Senate. The other day, he talked about George Bush.

But I think his lockdown mentality, saying he would lock down the country does not play well in the state of Florida. Sean, we have all 67 counties have schools open for in person. We have five of the 10 biggest school districts in the country, all open for in person. Obviously, our economy is open.

People don't want to be locked down. Parents want to be able to send their kids to school. And I think his message, the doom and gloom, is not what people want to hear. And I think the president has been much more optimistic and I think that that's resonated a lot more.

And I also think that's just in the mechanics of voting, the doom and gloom about COVID has shifted Democrats to vote for mail, because they're not comfortable going in person. Well, we're going into Election Day, we're going to have 200,000 more super voters who haven't voted who we know will show up.

So, our election day turnout, we usually win election day anyways, I think that margin is going to be even bigger this year, and I think part of that will be for some is for the fearmongering that Biden has done. I think it's going to come back to bite him.

HANNITY: All right. Governor, great to see you. We'll be watching very closely Florida -- the great state of Florida on Tuesday.

You know, the amazing about this is, you know, Mr. Dark Winter, doom and gloom, you'd think all that time he's been hiding in his basement bunker, maybe his staff between spoonful of applesauce and oatmeal could have told him, we're literally in the final stage testing, numerous opportunities for a vaccine, probably any week and therapeutics. Even the "New York Times"

recognizing people with serious complications from COVID-19, they are recovering. We made major progress.

Somebody needs to tell Joe, bring him up to speed.

Anyway, when we come back this Friday night, the Trump campaign continues to press Joe Biden and his campaign for answers on Hunter and the family shady business dealings with only four days until election day.

You, we, the American people, have a right to know. Mercedes Schlapp, Dan Bongino, they're next on this busy breaking news Friday night.

HANNITY: All right. Tonight, the more the Biden campaign, the mob, the media, big tech, all are trying to suppress the burgeoning Biden family public corruption scandal, well, the more the story is growing, because we now know overwhelming evidence that Joe Biden was well aware and deeply involved in his son's zero experience Hunter and his business dealings, and his son's efforts to sell access to the Obama and Biden White House.

And despite what the fake news tells you, the credibility about the story is growing. For example, a cyber security expert is dealing "The Daily Caller", "The New York Post" smoking gun Hunter Biden email is unquestionably authentic after conducting a forensic analysis and even Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna is defending Tony Bobulinksi's credibility and defending him against smears of being a partisan hack.

So, ask yourself, why will the Biden campaign refuse to respond to the story? And why is media, why the big tech working overtime to censor the story? It's because they know the story is true. They know it's bad for Biden. And they know it's damning for his campaign.

Here with reaction, the Trump campaign's Mercedes Schlapp, along with FOX News contributor Dan Bongino.

To say, we're not going to answer a single question on this. OK, Mercedes, if Donald Trump tried to do that, I don't think the media would accept that answer, do you?

MERCEDES SCHLAPP, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN SENIOR ADVISER: Oh, goodness gracious, no. I mean, they would pound the president time and time again.

And we saw this even, like, let's just take CNN, when it became the Steele dossier, remember, that fake document that was orchestrated by Hillary campaign, they covered it over 158 times. How many times have they covered the Hunter Biden story or Bobulinksi's comments? Zero.

Because what you're seeing is not Joe Biden being the pay-for-play corruption. There is also media corruption, because they are covering it up for Joe Biden, they are trying to buy time and see if this story doesn't bubble up. But the problem is, is that the American people are smarter than this, Sean, as you know.

And more and more questions are being raised as we've seen this FBI investigation come out on Hunter Biden on this money laundering scheme, which is impacting the Biden family, and when you have one reporter even ask Joe Biden that question about this FBI investigation, what does Joe Biden do? He gets on defense. He doesn't handle it well. He gets angry.

And so, I think there's real fundamental problems here because we know Joe Biden is lying. We know he has been involved in these foreign dealings with communist countries and against U.S. interest. And he should be called out on it.

HANNITY: All right. But -- Dan, nobody is talking about this. That means if Joe Biden ever became president, you know, Mr. Hide in the basement bunker, doom and gloom, president shut down, that we'd be compromised, he'd be compromised with China, he'd be compromised with Russia, he'd be compromised with Ukraine. He'd be compromised with Kazakhstan.

He'd be compromised with all of these people because we have no idea what they may have on him or Hunter that they would use to exploit and maybe even blackmail a president.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. Joe Biden is an active national security threat. Anybody who's telling you otherwise is just a fool and hasn't looked at the case.

But I can just answer your first question first it was a good one. You said, you know, what's wrong with the media? Why try to cover this up and just create a Streisand effect and magnify it? Well, that was a stupid move, number one, because they did magnify it.

But remember, Sean, the golden rule of politics is the most damaging political stories, negative ones are the ones that change your pre-existing notion of who a candidate is. This -- Joe Biden is running on character counts. Really? You just sold the country out with your family.

And as Mercedes accurately stated, every voter understands and by instinct hates pay-for-play swamp narratives. That's why "drain the swamp" is such an effective narrative.

One more point on this, what bothers most people about this story and why you are seeing Internet searches for Hunter Biden go through the roof right now is because everybody is asking the question: what was China buying?

And, Sean, the answer is they were buying you. And the listeners are like, buying me? They weren't buying me.

No, no, they were buying access to you. Joe Biden was the vice-president of the United States in a constitutional republic and a representative democracy. The Chinese are not stupid. They were buying access and a blackmail file to a potential future president of the United States, and anyone who spent five minutes in the intelligence field or working with them like I did knows that that's true.

HANNITY: All right. Prediction time. Mercedes, Election Day on Tuesday, how does this end?

SCHLAPP: OK, I got to tell you, I just came back from a three-state swing with Ivanka Trump. We were in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

We're going to win, Sean. Why? Because the enthusiasm for this president is incredible. It's like something I've never seen even more than 2016.

And our ground game is superior. And so, we got the 2.5 million volunteers.

We made over 150 million voter contacts.

Let's just remember, in 2016, it was -- there was a shell of a campaign to a certain point because it wasn't as strong of a ground game as what we have right now.

And so, I think that to see what the investments we've made, the in-roads we've made with the Latino community, the black community, it is incredibly significant. And Donald Trump will be victorious.

HANNITY: All right. Guys, good to see you both.

When we come back, Trump supporters are continually trashed, demonized by Hollywood liberals, media elites. Fake news Don Lemon just compared Trump supporters -- wow, not only are we chumps. We're drug addicts, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. So, with only four days until the biggest choice election in our lifetime. The mob, the media is more unhinged than ever, spewing more hatred, lies, smears, besmirchment against Americans that do support Donald Trump.

Just listen to far left liberals, Chelsea Handler, and Don Lemon even comparing the president's supporters to drug addicts.

So nice of them, so inclusive of them. Take a look.

JOY BEHAR, TV HOST: I'm curious, how specifically did therapy help you to deal with your rage against Trump? Because I could use a few tips.

CHELSEA HANDLER, COMEDIAN: Oh, my god, I would go into the airport, I would go to the first class lounge to check in, and run over to the Fox News section and start assaulting people. Like I would go -- I would go in, like, you're a racist! And then I'd run out.

DON LEMON, CNN HOST: I just -- I had to get rid of a lot of people in my life because you have let it go. They have to hit rock bottom like an addict, right, and they have to want to get help, they have to want to know the truth, they have to want to live in reality, they have to want to be responsible, not only for other people's lives but for their lives.

HANNITY: A little self-righteous, a little sanctimonious here. CNN, a host talking about reality, really? It's diabolical, delusional, completely and disconnected from any sense of truth.

And it's not just the media. Joe Biden taking cheap shots at the president's supporters, calling them "chumps" during a recent campaign stop. How charitable of Joe who says, we're not red or a blue county. We are the United States of America country. Take a look.

BIDEN: By the way, we don't do things like those chumps out there with the microphone are doing, the Trump guys. It's about decency. Look, we've got to come together.

I will work as hard for those who don't support me as those who do including those chumps with the microphone out there. Look, that's the job of a president.

HANNITY: Let's come together, you irredeemable, deplorable chumps! That cling to your god, your Second Amendment, your bibles, your religion. Hmm, we've got to come together, the chumps and Biden.

And today, at a campaign stop in Minnesota, he called Trump supporters ugly. That was not very nice. Take a look.

BIDEN: Dr. Fauci called for a mask mandate last week. This is not a political statement like those ugly people over there beeping the horns.

HANNITY: Wow, he's going to bring us together. Oh, man, he tried.

The dog bites, the bee stings, you're feeling sad? Blame Donald Trump, blame those that support Donald Trump, right, Joe? And then you're going to bring us together.

And, by the way, at his campaign press office, the media mob, Trump does nothing right. They hate him every second, minute, hour of every day. Just like big tech, just like the deep state, just like every Democrat, and just like every weak, pathetic RINO establishment Republicans.

And maybe that's why just yesterday, MSDNC, fake news CNN, they actually completely skipped the massive economic recovery news about record GDP growth, historic growth by almost double in the third quarter.

Here with reaction, FOX News contributor Tammy Bruce, media reporter for "The Hill," Joe Concha.

Joe, we'll start with you tonight.

You know, if you break a record in GDP growth of 33.1 percent, which is -- which is great for the American people, we the people, that means things are turning around, that means the V-shaped recovery is actually happening.

You would think it might be mandatory to cover that. Am I wrong?

JOE CONCHA, THE HILL: Well, in July, late July, that's when the Q2 numbers showed 31.9 percent contraction I believe, about the same number, and that got wall to wall coverage. Fast forward, and now, suddenly, we can't talk about the good news because, obviously, that's good for the president and we are trying to get Joe Biden over the finish line at this point.

But let me talk about Don Lemon for a second because that really struck me, that montage that you just played. First, you have to believe that Don Lemon who lives in Manhattan, OK, in the Hamptons, and works for CNN, somehow has a lot of Trump supporters to stop talking to. That dog don't hunt.

And what that tells you all about is this intolerant bubble that many folks in this business live in. If you don't conform to the hype mentality, you get cancelled. Oh, we have been friends for 20 years? Sorry, you support Trump, I have to go to my space now, we can't talk anymore.

You know, the old saying is that the reward for conformity is that everyone else likes you except yourself, and that's the case here. So, in the end, attack the president, I guess that's part of the game, even though the Democratic nominee gets a get out of scrutiny free card.

But in the end, to attack his 63 million supporters as drug addicts, I'm sorry, that's a whole ball of wrong, Sean.

HANNITY: You know, I don't know what it is, Tammy. Somebody has a different point of view than me. Okay, I just view it we have a disagreement. But it's very personal.

And one of the points I've made often is that they don't really just hate Donald Trump, they hate those of us that support him. That's where these comments come from like chumps and irredeemable, deplorables, et cetera.

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, you are right. And, of course, it didn't start with Donald Trump. We remember the hidden tapes of Barack Obama complaining about people clinging to their guns and religion. Hillary Clinton, this is, of course, something she has felt. They lined that up, it was scripted about calling us names. This is why it is personal for them.

Because in order to feel as though you are the masters of the universe, that you're superior to everyone, is everyone else has got to be lower than you.

Your point of view -- it's an existential threat. Your sense of yourself as being important and valuable is reliant on all of those other little people being worthless and meaningless. And this threat, what we have done by firing them and by hiring our guy, was the ultimate insult that they cannot accept. It's like the serfs having a revolution and it really affects their own sensibility.

When you got Chelsea Handler bragging about going in and screaming at people in a room, you want to talk about addicts and people who are unhinged, and the reason we don't do it, Sean, is because we are comfortable and confident with our opinion, with why we do what we do. It's not reliant on somebody else doing badly or other people being in a lower rung.

That's what socialism causes, it's what Marxism requires, is that there are classes. And that's what the Democratic Party has done. They look down on us. It's not just cynicism.

HANNITY: But, Tammy, think about this --

BRUCE: But a real contempt, and you hear it from Joe Biden. You hear it from Joe Biden almost every day in some kind of a context.

HANNITY: All right. Coming up, cities preparing for civil unrest as election day approaches. Rick Leventhal with a report.

And the left is going after rapper Lil Wayne for appearing to support President Trump. Candace Owens, Reince Priebus, much more -- stay with us.

HANNITY: And tonight, concerns over increased violence and unrest continued to mount as we approach Election Day, four days away.

Here with the very latest, FOX News reporter, Rick Leventhal -- Rick.

RICK LEVENTHAL, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Sean, we obviously don't know if there will be violent protests next week. But nearly 3/4 of Americans see it as a real possibility. I poll by "USA Today" and Suffolk University found 36 percent are concerned about violence on Election Day, 38.5 percent are somewhat concerned, a much smaller percentage were not worried.

(AUDIO GAP) up doors in case of a (AUDIO GAP) of the rioting and looting erupting in major cities since spring. Nordstrom, Tiffany's and Saks Fifth Avenue all say they're closing select stores and hiring extra security.

In New York City, luxury high rises are hiring heavily armed guards, including off-duty cops with sub-machine guns, according to "The New York Post", protecting the homes of mega-millionaires and billionaires against the possibility of violence and property damage on Election Day and possibly the days and weeks ahead.

And here in Los Angeles, the Beverly Hills police chief announced Rodeo Drive will be closed to cars and pedestrian traffic on November 3rd and 4th. It's home to the highest high-end stores on the planet. The police chief calls it's a proactive approach to protests, Sean.

HANNITY: Wow, pretty scary, after the summer, you can't blame anybody, right? You got to be prepared for the worse.

LEVENTHAL: Anything can happen, yeah.

HANNITY: Yeah. All right, Rick. Good to see you. Thank you.

Now, also tonight, African-American Trump supporters continue to be demonized by the extreme left. Listen to what a so-called comedian, he's really bad. I don't think he's funny, Trevor Noah -- but listen.

TREVOR NOAH, TV HOST: No one is surprise that Trump has got fewer black women than every season of "The Bachelor" combined, but some people are surprised that he is doing better with black men, which is strange. It's like hearing that the Titanic iceberg has some support among survivors.

HANNITY: It sure looks like a college podcast.

Meanwhile, rapper Lil' Wayne is facing a significant backlash after tweeting a photo of himself and the president and praising the president's efforts on criminal justice reform, and the platinum plan that he's laid out. Now, it's starting to look like Candace Owens' prediction that some African-American voters would be leaving the Democratic Party is coming true.

Here with reaction, "Blackout" author Candace Owens, former White House chief of staff, president of Michael Best Law, Reince Priebus is with us.

You know, Candace, I remember a long time ago when we first met, I remember saying you're going to be a huge star. I think I'd been proven correct.

You've done amazing work. I give you Charlie, so many of younger people a lot of credit. Thank you for all you do every day.

But I remember we talked about this. And if you're African-American and you speak out (AUDIO GAP) face horrible names and often a backlash. You have experienced that? And what do you see happening?

CANDACE OWENS, "BLACKOUT" AUTHOR: I have been called absolutely everything.

And I'm happy you brought up that moment because I never forgot being on your show and you said a star is born. And I predicted -- I said there was going to be a major black exodus from the Democrat Party.

HANNITY: You did.

OWENS: And I knew it was going to happen because black Americans are waking up. And we're looking at a president that is putting in place policies and is no longer looking at black Americans as a piece of property, which let's be clear, Sean, that is what the left and liberals view black Americans as.

There's something propriety about black skin. They become enraged and angry as if one of their assets is walking away.

When we get the audacity and the agency to think on our own two feet and to say, hey, listen, we've been with you for 60-plus years. This relationship is not working. This is a toxic relationship and I'm prepared to walk away.

And what we are seeing right now, you're seeing this in the media. Chelsea Handler, you brought her up earlier, saying that you are not allowed to vote. That's incredible right there. You are not allowed to vote for Joe Biden because you are black.

I mean, this type of language is segregationist. This should be reminiscent of what you would expect to hear in the times that we're fighting for civil rights. We were not allowed to drink out of certain fountains. You are not allowed to ride the bus. And now we are not allowed to support Donald J.

Trump?

I love when the liberals go crazy, Sean, I love to see it, because it wakes up more black Americans, and we're going to see an incredible exit poll in this election.

HANNITY: I say it all the time, Candace, Barack Obama and Joe didn't do criminal justice reform. They didn't do police reform. They didn't set record low after record low after record low unemployment for every demographic group, or commit as much time, for a long period of time to historically black colleges and opportunity zones and the platinum plan.

They didn't get any of that done. Donald Trump did.

Reince, which bring us now to your area of expertise, that's the path to 270. The president seems to be building a new coalition party, as Candace referred to, of African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, working class voters that maybe the Democratic Party once had a lock on but they don't anymore.

REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, you are 100 percent right, Sean. You know, look, the party about -- you remember this, we started 8 years ago talking about a full-time party in black and Hispanic communities, not just during election night. But here's the problem, we never had a willing partner.

And as you and Candace just rolled out, we've had a willing partner with Donald Trump, HBCUs, the sentencing reform, and a sincere partner. And now, we are looking at 15 to 20 percent potential support in places -- in black communities in Georgia, in places like Wisconsin, where we could be even over 20 percent black support for the president.

But the president is taking it a step further with this platinum plan. And what he's talking about? He's talking about real reforms of freeing up capital for small businesses. He's going into black communities talking about education reform.

And you know what? Black Americans want safety too. When we were in Kenosha, the streets were lined with black citizens of Kenosha saying "thank you, Donald Trump, for saving your city."

So, look, the numbers that are coming in early vote and in absentee ballot voting is not guess work. We know who these voters are. And the support from black and Hispanic communities, you're going to see this after the election, when we analyze Hispanic voters in Florida and black voters in North Carolina and Georgia, Hispanic voters in Arizona, I think the story is going to be -- that this president, along with the party and his team, put together a coalition with a willing partner that had made historic gains in black communities across the country. I think that's going to be the story of this election.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both. Have a great weekend.

